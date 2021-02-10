50 Best Gifts for Artists Who Have Everything

When you think of artists most people typically think of painting or canvas work or sculpting. Thankfully, technology has given the world a ton of new outlets as far as artists are concerned. Spielberg is an artist. From ET to Jurassic Park, the way he films is an art form, and for the more modern movie maker, a drone is a great piece of equipment to get the panning and zoom shots that you can’t typically get with a regular camera. This DJI Mavic Drone is one of the most popular drones on the market because of how easy it is to use and how clear the resolution is.

The drone itself weighs less than a pound and has a flight time of 30 minutes on a full charge. You can take some seriously cool shots for your next film with this drone. The drone is compatible with almost every smartphone and can be uploaded onto almost any kind of laptop or computer. IF you are looking for something a little bigger with a longer flying time and have the extra coin to spend I suggest checking out the Mavic Mini Combo that is also for sale.