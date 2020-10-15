21 Best Gifts For Athletes: The Ultimate List

21 Best Gifts For Athletes: The Ultimate List

Looking for the best gifts for athletes? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up this year’s hottest fitness gifts for every type of athlete. From recovery tools to the latest fitness equipment to cookbooks, we’ve got you covered with this carefully curated gift guide.

Need more fitness gift ideas? Browse our best gifts for personal trainers and the best gifts for runners.

What Do You Buy for an Athlete?

Every athlete is different, but some gifts are useful for anyone who's into fitness.

One example is the Idson Muscle Roller Stick for Athletes, which relieves stiffness and soreness in the legs, shoulders, neck, and other troublesome areas.

We also like the Bunny James High Protein Healthy Snack Box, which is packed with delicious bites for athletes.


What Do You Get Someone Who Loves to Exercise?

There are plenty of gifts to get someone who loves to exercise. If you can stretch your budget a bit, we think the Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror adds a whole new dimension to indoor workouts.

The Garmin HRM-Dual Heart Rate Monitor is comfortable and features Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity. The battery lasts for 3.5 years with an estimated usage of one hour per day.


What Do You Buy an Athlete for Christmas?

One safe gift for any athlete is the Nuun Sport + Caffeine electrolyte tablets, which are available in four delicious flavors. 

We also like The 30 Minute Clean Eating Cookbook: 115 Easy, Whole Food Recipes, which is a practical gift for the busy athlete in your life.

See Also:

 

