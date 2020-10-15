21 Best Gifts For Athletes: The Ultimate List

We interviewed Cat Tom, CEO and Founder of Studio SWEAT onDemand, about her favorite gift for athletes this year.

Her response? The JUBORBike Tablet Mount. “Don’t feel like you need to get a piece of cardio equipment with a bulky attached screen that may become obsolete in 2 years,” explains Tom. She prefers this mount because of its affordable price tag and the fact that it works with most indoor bikes and will fit most phones and tablets. An innovative lock-down system allows you to attach this mount virtually anywhere on the handlebars.

Pair this mount with an indoor cycling bike such as the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike (SF-B1805) to make a complete gift. We like this bike for its smooth 44-pound flywheel, durable steel frame, and low-maintenance magnetic resistance. The seat and handlebars are fully adjustable for a more personalized fit.