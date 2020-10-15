21 Best Gifts For Athletes: The Ultimate List

Looking for the best gifts for athletes? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up this year’s hottest fitness gifts for every type of athlete. From recovery tools to the latest fitness equipment to cookbooks, we’ve got you covered with this carefully curated gift guide.
Need more fitness gift ideas? Browse our best gifts for personal trainers and the best gifts for runners.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fitbit Sense is a multi-purpose watch that tracks fitness, daily activities and overall health. Some of the key features include built-in GPS, integrated stress management and a wrist-based skin temperature sensor. Not only does this Fitbit track heart rate, it also alerts when the heart rate is too low or high. Despite all of its features, this fitness tracker gets up to six days per charge. Built-in Alexa opens up a new world of voice command capabilities, including compatible smart home devices, setting alarms and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
From muscle soreness to stiffness to pain, the Idson muscle roller stick is a popular choice among athletes looking for some relief. Thermopolastic handles provide a comfortable and secure grip, while nine independent rollers ensure every area is fully covered. Not only is the muscle roller stick small and affordable, it’s also easy to carry virtually anywhere. This stick works great on the hamstrings, calves, neck, shoulders, glutes and any other potential trouble spots.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We interviewed Cat Tom, CEO and Founder of Studio SWEAT onDemand, about her favorite gift for athletes this year.
Her response? The JUBORBike Tablet Mount. “Don’t feel like you need to get a piece of cardio equipment with a bulky attached screen that may become obsolete in 2 years,” explains Tom. She prefers this mount because of its affordable price tag and the fact that it works with most indoor bikes and will fit most phones and tablets. An innovative lock-down system allows you to attach this mount virtually anywhere on the handlebars.
Pair this mount with an indoor cycling bike such as the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike (SF-B1805) to make a complete gift. We like this bike for its smooth 44-pound flywheel, durable steel frame, and low-maintenance magnetic resistance. The seat and handlebars are fully adjustable for a more personalized fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It may look like a typical mirror, but this technology-rich smart fitness device is designed for maximum performance. The mirror offers step-by-step guidance along with feedback regarding form and technique. Real-time stats show the number of calories burned, heart rate, goals and more. A 50-inch touchscreen model is also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In addition to an assortment of flavors, each Nuun electrolyte tablet also contains a jolt of caffeine. These tablets are made without artificial flavors or sweeteners and are made using clean ingredients. Each tablet contains 40 milligrams of caffeine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The thought of cooking an elaborate meal can be daunting for a busy athlete. This cookbook for athletes keeps it short and simple with 115 recipes that are ready in just 30 minutes or less. User-friendly labels make it easy to quickly locate specific recipes, such as gluten-free or vegan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Garmin’s HRM-Dual heart rate monitor features a soft and comfortable strap that’s also adjustable to ensure a snug and secure fit. It’s also easy to clean, as the heart rate module can be removed to wash the strap. Battery life expectancy is a generous 3.5 years when worn for an hour a day. ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity makes this Garmin device compatible with your favorite Garmin device, gym equipment and training apps, including Zwift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Vybe Percussion Massage Gun is a powerful and effective recovery tool for athletes. This massage gun offers three massage tips, including a standard ball for small muscle groups, a larger ball for bigger muscle groups, and a cone for deep tissue therapy. With six available speeds and percussion vibration between 500 and 2400 strokes per minute, this is a must-have recovery tool for any athlete.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Runners, weightlifters, swimmers and other athletes will find plenty of storage space for workout essentials. This gym bag comes in two sizes, 15 and 20 inches, and has multiple compartments. There’s a large interior pocket for cellphones and other devices, along with designated pockets for shoes and wet or sweaty items. The main compartment has a large opening for fast and easy access to gym essentials. This bag comes in several different colors and features reinforced stitching in key areas for longevity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are plenty of foam rollers on the market, but few fold flat for easy transport like this one. This Bravo Series roller is lightweight and collapsible but quickly expands to a full 14.5 inches long and 5.5 inches in diameter. Eco-conscious athletes will appreciate that the roller is made with bamboo and recyclable aluminum.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s plenty of room for jumping rope, yoga, cardio workouts and general fitness with this large exercise mat. The mat is six feet long and four feet wide and is suited for all floor surfaces. Non-slip material keeps feet from sliding, even during intense workouts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Under Armour men’s Tech 2.0 features an improved design with enhanced moisture-wicking and a more natural feel. This men’s fitness top dries quickly and features anti-odor technology. Multiple sizes and colors are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
From football players to other types of athletes, the five inner beliefs in Darrin Donnelly’s book are helpful for anyone who’s involved in sports. Five inspirational messages from some of the greatest coaches in football history, including John Wooden, Herb Brooks, and Vince Lombardi, are especially relevant for those who are feeling a bit down and out. Common themes of mental toughness, finding joy each day, and becoming a positive leader make this book a top pick among athletes of all abilities.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Recoveries are just as crucial as the actual workouts. This massage ball set contains a five-inch foam ball, 3.5-inch spiky ball, and a smaller 2.5-inch lacrosse ball. There’s also a double peanut massage ball to help reduce neck pressure. An included carrying bag makes this set a practical gift for busy athletes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With over 20 healthy snacks to choose from, this food gift basket is equally suited for the indecisive as well as hungry athletes. Each box contains an assortment of low sugar and high protein snacks. You can also upgrade to the 30-count Deluxe box or start smaller with a 12-count sampler box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weightlifters will find this power cage to be a solid value, between its 800-pound weight capacity and 19 adjustable height levels. The cage features generous walk-in space and can be used for over 20 exercises. Multi-position chin-up and pull-up bars allow for a wider range of shoulder and back exercises.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As any athlete knows, stretching is half the battle. This leg stretcher handily slides onto any secure doorpost and is held in place with a door anchor. Once it’s in place, this portable stretch machine can help boost flexibility, improve range of motion and even improve balance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fit Men Cook isn’t the newest cookbook for athletes out there, but it remains a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts. Author, fitness influencer, and FitMenCook app creator, Kevin Curry, shares over 100 of his favorite fast and easy meal prep recipes. From beginners to elite athletes, fit men and women will find an array of delicious meal prep ideas, including Sweet Potato Whip, Juicy AF Moroccan Chicken and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This makeup provides medium to full coverage for the legs and body and can help create a smooth and flawless look. A thin layer smooths out the skin and provides SPF 25 protection. Athletes can also build coverage to cover up scars, stretch marks, bruises and more. The makeup comes in tones for every skin color and is suitable for sensitive skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The MISSION Max cooling hat allows for maximum airflow to keep heads as cool and comfortable as possible. For more extreme heat, the hat can be wet, wrung out then waved to activate cooling technology that cools the hat to roughly 30 degrees below the average body temperature. The hat will remain cool for up to two hours, at which point it can simply be reactivated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tracking swim metrics is as easy as slipping on these smart goggles. The FORM Smart Swim Goggles show relevant metrics during pool and open water swim sessions. Separate pool and open water swim modes record workouts and cater feedback accordingly. For example, pool swim mode includes customizable metrics, pace per 100, and split times, while open water mode provides real-time pace and GPS distance. Pair these smart googles with the Polar OH1 and OH1+ heart rate sensors for more in-depth feedback.