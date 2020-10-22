23 Best Gifts for Bartenders: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Foraging is a great way to take your cocktails to the next level. A foraged cocktail has unusual ingredients that you may not be able to pick up at your local liquor store or grocery store. This cocktail guidebook includes 40 new recipes featuring wild berries, herbs, and flowers.

The book is divided into seasonal sections, and includes seasonal advice on how find the best raw ingredients in the forests and fields near you. If you want to help your favorite bartender incorporate new ingredients into their drinks, this book will definitely inspire them.

If you want to give them more gifts in this vein, consider the related title Wild Cocktails From the Midnight Apothecary.