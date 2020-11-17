Gifts for Baseball Lovers: 25 Best Ideas

Turn your baseball lover into a baseball with the ONGLYP Hooded Oversized Cape Blanket, which is available in both adult and youth sizes.

The exterior shawl is made of thick polyester and the interior features a layer of sherpa to keep you warm even on the coldest nights. It can, of course, be used without the hood as a throw blanket.

The adult size measures 80 inches wide by 60 inches high and the youth is 60 by 45 inches.

There are a variety of colors and it’s also avalable in a softball blanket.