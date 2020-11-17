Gifts for Baseball Lovers: 25 Best Ideas

Finding the perfect gifts for baseball lovers might sound like a daunting task, but it really isn’t. And we’re here to help.
We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the most practical, unique, and popular baseball gifts for the biggest fans on your shopping list. Whether you’re looking for baseball accessories, equipment, fan cave items, gifts for kids or something else, we’re sure you’ll find something to your liking.
Turn your baseball lover into a baseball with the ONGLYP Hooded Oversized Cape Blanket, which is available in both adult and youth sizes.
The exterior shawl is made of thick polyester and the interior features a layer of sherpa to keep you warm even on the coldest nights. It can, of course, be used without the hood as a throw blanket.
The adult size measures 80 inches wide by 60 inches high and the youth is 60 by 45 inches.
There are a variety of colors and it’s also avalable in a softball blanket.
Hats make perfect gifts for baseball lovers and the ’47 Brand MLB Clean Up Adjustable Hat is about as comfortable as they come.
Made of soft 100 percent cotton twill, the relaxed fit hat has a curved brim and the team’s logo in raised embroidery on the front. It’s garment washed so you get a broken-in, old-school look and feel.
Available in all teams, the hat has an adjustable strap closure so it’s one size fits most.
A perfect idea for the collector, this Baseball Display Case Wall Cabinet from DisplayGifts holds 12 baseballs safely protected.
It features a protective lockable door, made of acrylic, and UV protection. The interior shelves are designed to keep the balls from rolling or moving. The interior back wall is made of felt for added protection.
Shaped like home plate, the dimensions of the case are 15.8 inches high by 13.2 inches wide by 4 inches deep. It weighs roughly 6 pounds. Brass hinges and wall brackets are included.
Need something a bit larger? Then take a look the 30 Baseball Display Case from DisplayGifts.
The Rawlings Select Pro Lite Baseball Glove Series allows your new player to have a model just like their favorite MLB pro! The pictured glove is based on Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, which is an oufielders glove measuring 12 inches.
The entry-level glove, which is ideal for kids ages 6-12, has a soft leather shell construction with a palm designed to reduce shock for added safety. The lightweight mitt has vinyl design which promotes speed and ease when closing. It also comes 90 percent broken in, so you’re just about ready to play once taken out the box.
Other players available are Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Brandon Crawford, Kris Bryant, Corey Seager, and Francisco Lindor.
Browse a wider selection of youth baseball gloves for more options.
The Easton E110BP Bat Pack, which served as the official bag of the 2016 Little League World Series, is perfect for younger baseball and softball players. But it also has enough size and storage space for high school players and adults. It measures 19 inches high, 13 inches wide, and 8 inches deep.
This bag has a sport-utility configuration and a number of other features to maximize its usefulness. There are rubberized pullers, padded back and shoulder straps for extra comfort, and it’s compact enough to store in your team’s dugout. As for other highlights, it has two side bat holders, a ventilated shoe compartment, and a sizable gear pocket to hold your mitt, batting gloves, and other apparel.
Browse a wider selection of baseball bags and backpacks for other styles.
If you’re a true baseball fan, you certainly have “The Sandlot” ranked up there near the top of the sport’s best-ever movies. And the Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez Jersey is one of the ultimate gifts for baseball lovers.
Featuring Rodriguez’s stitched name and No. 30 on the back and “The Sandlot” written on the front, the full button front jersey is available in men’s sizes small through XXL.
And if you’d like to see another fictional character jersey, take a look at the Roy Hobbs New York Knights “The Natural” Jersey, also made by Kooy.
The MLB Youth Performance Player Name & Number T-Shirt from Outerstuff will let the youngest fans on your gift list show off their team pride.
Officially licensed by MLB and made of 100 percent polyester, the shirt has screen printed graphics of the team’s logo on the front, as well as the player’s name and number on the back.
Over two dozen players are available in youth sizes, including Aaron Judge of the Yankees (pictured), the Phillies Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers, and more.
Brighten up someone’s day — literally — with the ORE Baseball Table Lamp, which will fit perfectly in your office, a bedroom, family room, or fan cave.
Measuring 15 inches high by 10 inches wide by 10 inches deep, the lamp is made of polyresin and features a baseball glove with a ball in it.
Want to see another option? If so, take a peek at the ORE Ceramic Baseball Table Lamp, which is a little bit smaller if you have less room.
A must-have for true fans, the Rawlings Leather Bifold Wallet is a creative way to show your appreciation for the baseball-lover on your holiday gift list.
Featuring baseball laces accent stitching, the wallet has a single comparment for bills, eight card slots, two slide pockets, and an embossed logo for added style.
When closed, the bifold measures approximately 3.5 inches by 4.5 inches.
For another style, check out the Rawlings Leather Trifold Wallet.
A no-brainer when it comes to the best gifts for baseball lovers, the “Baseball: A Film by Ken Burns” DVD Combo Set is something a true fan will always cherish.
Orginally made for PBS, the documentary features 13 DVDs with over 27 hours of footage. There’s also 2 1/2 hours of deleted scenes and additional interviews on the DVD set.
You also get a bonus DVD “Jackie Robinson” in which Burns tells the story of the Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier in 1947.
The Tanner Batting Tee is one of the most popular hitting tees in the world and comes highly recommended by professionals, both players and coaches.
The patented rubber FlexTop is designed to let the hitter feel the bat hit the ball and not the tee on contact. The ball also sits high on the top so it easily visible. The height can adjust between 26 and 43 inches.
The Tanner Tee features a sturdy base with durable metal construction.
Browse a wider selection of batting tees at the Tanner Store at Amazon.
If you’ve already got the batting tee, but don’t have much room in the backyard. the Rukket Sports 6-Piece Hitting Net will help keep practice sessions efficient as you’ve won’t have to retrieve baseballs all over the field.
The bundle includes a net which measures 7 feet by 7 feet, 3 PurePower weighted training balls, a strike zone pitching target, and a carrying case.
It’s designed to last, featuring 7-ply knotless netting with a thick, sturdy frame for added durability and stability when practicing. It unfolds and folds in seconds and fits into the carrying case for easy transport.
Browse a wider selection of baseball training aids for hitting for other options.
If the baseball player on your gift list has the backyard space, the Fortress Ultimate Batting Cage would certainly be welcomed as it would allow the hitter to practice whenever they wanted.
The net is availabe in four lengths — 20 feet (4 poles), 35 feet (6 poles), 55 feet (8 poles), and 70 feet (10 poles). The 35, 55, and 70 feet nets are enclosed while the 20 is open-ended. The one-piece net is #42-grade and has 48mm mesh, making it tough enough to withstand your hardest hit balls. The net is also weatherproof and UV protected so it can be left outside all season long.
The frame consists of 40mm powder-coated steel poles with 8-inch spikes to stick in the ground for more stability. They are designed to prevent rusting and other wear and tear.
Check out our recommendations for the best batting cages available for home use.
The Schutt MLB Desk Caddy makes for one of the better gifts for baseball lovers who are also students or office workers.
The plastic helmet has space to hold pens, pencils, markers, scissors, business cards, and whatever other office or school supplies you’d like. Measuring 6 inches long by 5.5 inches wide by 7 inches high, it’s a perfect size for any desk.
Available in all 32 MLB teams, the helmet is decorated in bright, vibrant colors and is sure to let everyone know who you pull for.
Stuck inside and looking for something to entertain you for a few hours? This Baseball 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle will do just that as it’s fun for the entire family.
Each piece is 2mm thick and features high-quality wood pressing and precise cutting.
The finished size is 20.4 inches by 14.9 inches. There is an alphabetic partition on the back to make it easier for younger users.
Take a look at more MLB Panoramic Jigsaw Puzzles for different options.
Cover your BBQ in style with the Rico Industries MLB Deluxe Grill Cover, which is made of durable vinyl and comes in bright team colors.
The 15-millimeter thick vinyl is designed to withstand the elements of Mother Nature’s elements to keep your grill in tip-top shape all year around. The interior has felt padding for even more grill protection.
The cover measures 67 inches by 21 inches by 35 inches and will fit most large grills. It also has velcro straps on the bottom to get a secure, tight fit.
A perfect stocking stuffer idea, the Rawlings MLB Team Logo Baseball is regulation size and is a great gift for the collector.
Available in all MLB teams, the baseball is 80 percent composite, 15 percent synthetic, and 5 percent cotton and features traditional red stitching. The ball also has printing of your favorite team’s logo, the Rawlings logo, and the commissioner’s signature.
The Sterling Silver Baseball Necklace with Pendant is hypoallergenic and is suitable for men, women, and kids.
The chain measures 18 inches and the pendant is 1.1 inches. Both are tarnish resistant and nickel free.
The chain comes in a gift box with a polishing cloth, so it’s fully ready to gift.
Ride around town in style with the Baseball Print Auto Front Seat Covers from Cooranimal, which are made from comfortable and breathable polyester.
You get two pieces and they are designed to fit the front seats of most cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans.
Featuring a non-slip backing, the covers have small bungee cords underneath the seat to keep them secure. They can be removed easily for washing.
Browse a wider selection of MLB Auto Accessories, including car mats, flags, license plates covers, and much more for other options.
Make sure your favorite baseball fan is warm this winter with the MLB Strength Fleece Throw Blanket from The Northwest Company.
Measuring 50 inches by 60 inches and made of soft polyester, the throw blanket features vibrant team colors. Officially licensed by the MLB, the blanket is machine washable.
Want to see more styles? Then check out more MLB Blankets and Throws for all teams at Fanatics.
Drinkware make excellent gifts for baseball lovers, and this MLB 30-Ounce Tumbler from Boelter is no exception as it’ll show off team pride in vivid colors.
Suitable for both cold and hot drinks, ths stainless steel tumbler features a leak-proof slide spout. It’s officially licensed by Major League Baseball and available in most teams.
Check out the Boelter MLB 24-Ounce Ultra Twist Style Tumbler for a different style.
A thoughtful gift for the baseball player or collectible for sure, the Baseball Bat Display Case from DisplayGifts is designed to show off their prized possession in style.
Handcrafted from solid beechwood, the glass door features UV protection and there’s felt padding on the back interior. The dimensions are 40 inches long by 5.5 inches wide by 4 inches deep. It can hold a bat with a maximum length of 37 inches long. The case includes metal brackets on the back making it ready to mount on the wall once taken out of the package. It can be mounted vertically or horizontally.
If you need more room, take a look at the Pro Baseball Bat Display Case, which holds 5 bats and 5 baseballs.
The Baseball Bat Decanter from The Wine Savant will be a welcomed addition to any fan cave bar as it includes four glasses and can hold up to 750ml of your favorite spirit, including whiskey, rum, wine, and more.
The base is made of mahogany wood, while the glass compontents are 100 percent lead-free borocislicate glass. Certain to be a conversation starter, the full measurements are 20 inches long by 9 inches high.
If you’d like to see a different option, take a peek at the Ebros Home Brew Baseball Wine Holder, which can store one bottle.
This is for the ones who can’t get enough and to play all day and night. The Spark Catch Light Up Baseball has four strong LED lights that allows games of catch when the sun goes down.
The replaceable battery lasts up to 10 hours and it has been tested to work on pitching machines over 80 miles per hour. It’s official size and weight and constructed of genuine leather.
It’s available in four bright colors — Neon Green (pictured), Ruthless Red, Ice Blue, and Ultraviolet Purple.
Hours of fun is guaranteed with the GoSports Baseball Toss Game, which not only provides entertainment but also improves accuracy and arm strength.
It comes with everything needed for a fun-filled day in the backyard — 1 Pro Pitch Challenge Target, 4 inflatable baseballs, 1 ball pump, 1 dry erase scoreboard, and a carrying case. The object is simple — rack up more runs than your opponent over 9 innings and you win. You get 1 point for a single, 2 for a double, 3 for a triple, and 4 for a home run.
The frame is made of durable PVC and the weighted base will help with stability. It measures 5 feet, 7 inches high by 2 feet, 6 inches wide by 2 feet, 7 inches deep.
Browse a wider selection of GoSports Baseball Games at their Amazon store.