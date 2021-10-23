35 Best Gifts for Beekeepers: Sweet Gift Ideas

Beekeepers put themselves at risk of stings so that we can all enjoy the many products that honey bees make – Honey, beeswax, propolis, and royal jelly, which are delicious and healthy. If you are looking for sweet gifts for beekeepers in your life, this list is for you.
This lovely necklace is timeless, elegant and a stylish gift for beekeepers. It uses a real Italian 2 Lira coin as a pendant. The sterling silver pendant is set over 18K gold and framed by black spinels. The multiple tones make this necklace extremely versatile, it looks great with just about everything.
This cheeseboard by Talisman design is made of solid beechwood with a laser etched honeybee and hive design. It measures 7″ at its widest. Talisman Designs makes a number of other bee themed kitchen utensils as well, including spatulas, spoons, serving utensils and more.
I love these bee themed rain boots from Joules, one of the best brands of rain boots there is. These boots are high quality, durable, fashionable and fun. If you are not excited about the yellow, you can also get a black color with bees or black with gold bees as well.
Beekeepers work hard in all weather conditions to keep their hives healthy, and they need to stay hydrated. This S’well water bottle has a cute bee pattern on top of a bright, cheery yelow background. The bottle is insulated, double waled and made of 100% stainless steel. It has a 15 oz capacity.
This simple yet cute bracelet by Luca + Danni is great for stacking or wearing on its own. It is available in silver or brass and has the sweetest little bee charm. It comes in two sizes – regular, or petite for small wrists. It looks great paired with other Luca + Danni bracelets.
This coffee mug is a funny way for a beekeeper to start the day. It reads “I’m a beekeeper If you see me running try and keep up.” This mug is sweet and simple and has an 11oz capacity.
The Beekeepers Lab is a fun, family friendly book with 52 activities for beekeeping families to do together. It contains ideas such as setting up a hive (for newbies to beekeeping), making skin and beauty recipes, edible recipes for humans and pets, and beeswax crafts liek rolled candles.
Any beekeeper will love these beautiful, handcrafted honey bee decorations from Haiti. These metal wall hangings are made of recycled oil drums by talented artisans. They have an eye catching 3D effect and are meticulously detailed. Measuring 6″ square, they will look great on interior or exterior walls.
For a beekeeper who loves to bake, there is no better gift than these cast aluminum cooie stamps in the shape of a bee, a hive pattern and a flower. These stamps are perfect for sugar cookies andmeasure 3″ round. They are made in America and come with a five year warranty.
This cute T Shirt is the perfect way for beekeepers to preach the message of savign the bees while they are out in the world. It is a cheery yellow color and reads “Save The Bees Save Humanity”
These gorgeous 14K gold earrings are hand made by a local artisan in Isreal. They are small and dainty and a lovely gift for beekeepers who have an appreciation for the finer things in life.
Beekeepers will appreciate the beauty and artistry of these Christmas tree ornaments shaped as a bee skep and bee hood. They are hand blown and and painted with beautiful colors and gold glitter.
I personally love this graphic mug from Karma Gifts. It has a beautiful black and white bee illustration on it and a message on the inside – “Always Bee Kind.” This mug holds up to 12 oz.
Anatomy Of The Honey Bee is a book that only a true beekeeper will appreciate. It is a vintage treatise covering all of the anatomy, natural history and phisiognomy of honey bees. This fascinating volume is the perfect gift for a studious and knowledge-hungry beekeeper.
Beekeepers have a soft spot in their heart for bees of all kinds, so this mason bee house makes a great gift for beekeepers. This high quality bee house is constructed of FSC certified sustainable timber and has removable inspection trays. It is easy to set up and will attract mason bees in no time.
This T Shirt reading “I’ll Bee In My Office” is a funny and cute gift for beekeepers. It is made of 100% cotton and comes in five colors – slate, green, brown, heather gray and heather blue.
This gorgeous 16K gold plated necklace is the perfect beautiful yet inexpensive gift for beekeepers. It has a 17 inch chain, perfect for layering or wearing on its own. It is handmade in California by a local artist.
Any beekeeper will appreciate this simple yet cute stained glass window ornament. It measures about 2″ square and will brighten up any window. It comes with a suction cup for easy hanging.
This lovely embroidery kit is good for beginners or advanced embroiderers. It contains everything needed, including a hoop, canvas, needles and ribbons and threads. The finished product looks beautiful in a frame or in the hoop itself.
This wax seal kit has an adorable bee pattern that can take a hand written letter or note from plain to fancy in a few moments. Anyone who enjoys caligraphy or appreciates the art of a handwritten letter will love this gift.
The Beekeper’s Lament is a bestselling book about the vital role that honeybees play in miriad aspects of our lives and our nation. This book tells a remarkable story that beekeepers know intimately on an everyday level, and any beekeeper will love to read it.
This Olivia Burton designer watch is a beautiful and elegant gift for beekeepers. It has a stainless steel mesh bracelet and modern white face. This watch will look beautiful on any beekeepers wrist.
This purse makes a good gift for a fashionable beekeeper. It is by designer La’Festin and is made of leather and high quality textile. It has a carry handle as well as a wide shoulder strap that is removable and adjustable.
This bee honey pot is a beautful and functional gift for beekeepers. It has a 7oz capacity for honey and is shaped like a big silver bee. It is made of durable silver plated nickel and is sure to be a conversation piece.
If your favorite beekeeper is also a seamstress or quilter, she will absolutely love this collection of adorable honey bee themed fat quarters. This collection has approximately two and a half total yards of fabric and each one is themed aroudn bees, hives, or honey patterns.
A cute pair of socks is always a nice gift, and beekeepers will love these “Bee Yourself” socks. These socks are a cotton poly blend and have an adorable bee and flower pattern on them. One size fits most.
This large 34 oz pitcher is subtly decorated with bees, and is made in the oldest French glass factory. La Rochere was founded in the year 1475, so this pitcher comes from a very long line of artistry. It is perfect for lemonade after a long day of beekeeping.
Wooden puzzle boxes always make good gifts, becuase they are practical as well as beautiful, and beekeepers will love this bee-shaped puzzle. This is made of real hand carved wood and finished with all natural colors.
For beekeepers who have a rustic or shabby chic aesthetic, this is the perfect gift. Let her know she is the Queen Bee with this hand made, 8″x10″ piece of string art. It will look great hanging on their wall and remind them every day of their love of beekeeping.
These stemless wine glasses make great gifts for beekeepers with their subtle yet elegant design. They come in a set of four and are designed by New Orleans jewelry label Mignon Faget. They come in a gift box for easy gifting and are 100% USA made.
The Beekeeper’s Bible is an indispensible volume and makes a great gift for beekeepers. This book is a guide to all of the essentials of beekeeping, and is just as useful for beginners as it is for experienced beekeepers. It covers every facet of beekeeping, from safe hive management to ideas for using honey and beeswax.
This simple unisex tee is a nice gift for any beekeeper. It reads “Help more bees, plant more trees, clean the seas.” The shirt comes in five colors, black, navy, grey, olive and heather.
This door mat is a great gift for beekeepers that want to proclaim their love for the bees to anyone who visits their home. It is made oc coco coir fiber and painted with fade resistant enamel.It is easy to clean and will look sharp for years to come.
This artistic print will make a thoughtful gift for your favorite beekeeper to hang on their wall. It is inexpensive, yet elegant and timeless and will look great with any decor style.
Hive is a super fun game that the whole family will love. It requires no board and is easy to set up whenever and wherever you want to play. Beekeepers will love this with its reference to hives and the insect world. To play, you put hexagonal tiles down next to each other and fight to capture the opponents queen bee.