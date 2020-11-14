101 Best Gifts for Beer Lovers: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

If you don’t enjoy beer, it might be difficult to choose a great gift for that special suds-loving aficionado in your life. But as tough as it may be, don’t phone it in with a joke set of coasters or a stein proclaiming how “no one is going to work tomorrow”.
Our list of 101 Best Gifts for Beer Lovers is here to take on the heavy lifting. There are plenty of inventive ideas on our list that any brew fan will truly appreciate and (what?) may actually use. And hey: a few of these items can be engraved to make them even more special. Craft beer culture is joyous and fun; a gift for your beer lover should be too. Prost!
Our Review
-
The time for drinking beer straight from a can is over. The Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser converts the carbonation of a beer straight out of a can or bottle into dense, uniformly sized bubbles (think nitro) that enhance the aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel. DraftPour makes every beer taste better.
Beer from a tap is simply better than out of a package. But if you can’t hit the bar during the pandemic, just put your favorite bottle or can into the Fizzics DraftPour for creamy, smooth, fresh from the tap taste. The machine will accommodate any can or bottle, including bombers and 16oz cans and any type of beer including lagers, ales, stouts, IPAs, sours, beers, porters, ambers, and more.
Because it’s built with zinc-reinforced PC-ABS composite with titanium metallic and matte finishes, the DraftPour is incredibly easy to keep clean and will look fantastic for years to come. DraftPour is powered via USB cord and wall adapter or on two AA batteries (not included) which makes it great at your home saloon or convenient enough to take camping, tailgating, to the beach, or out on the patio.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep their beer cooler for longer with the incredible quality of YETI. Their YETI Rambler Colster Can is my own personal go-to for beer-drinking around the house, as it keeps ’em frosty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making your beer is really not that difficult to do and there are a lot worse things to do than spend a Sunday afternoon watching football and brewing beer. This BrewDemon Craft Beer Pro Brewing Kit will have you making beer in no time at all. This two-gallon batch takes just minutes to prepare and the results will make you proud of your newfound brewing prowess.
The pro-style conical fermenter and recipes that are easy to follow give you an excellent shot at producing incredibly good beer every time you brew. BrewDemon’s beer recipes are handcrafted in New Zealand’s famous Speight’s brewery. This particular package includes the American Prophecy Ale recipe kit that makes a well-balanced, refreshing beer.
BrewDemon provides everything you need to successfully produce excellent beer: eight reusable plastic quart bottles, caps, and labels along with their patented conical fermenter, tools, vinyl hoses, and a bottle filling valve. You won’t have to worry about siphoning from the fermenter to a bottling bucket by using the conical fermenter; just turn the valve when ready and fill your bottles.
Making beer is totally fun and with the BrewDemon Craft Beer Pro Brewing Kit you can focus more on that fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s definitely a culture surrounding craft beer and these Reef Fanning Low Sandals for men fit right into that culture. They feature a rubber sole with a synthetic upper and a no-sew hot melted overlay. The liner is perforated and padded for breathability and comfort. A 360-degree airbag under the heel provides even more comfort.
These sandles come in 23 colors so there’s bound to be a pair that fits you perfectly. Speaking of fitting you perfectly, Reef offers up a built-in bottle opener on the sole so you can crack one open anywhere you go. Reef sandals are incredibly soft and supple to make your walk to the beach or around town stylish and comfortable at the same time. Reef makes these sandals in women’s styles and colors as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
People who drink wine understand that the right glass enhances the experience both in aroma and taste. Well, wine snobs don’t have a lock on this practice; this assortment of Luminarc Craft Beer Glasses will do the same for your beer. Each vessel in this pack of six is ideally suited for a particular style of craft beer.
The set includes glasses for Belgian, Whitbier (wheat beer), a British pint for stouts, ales, and lagers, IPA, Pilsner, and Porter varieties. Don’t be content with drinking your beer from an aluminum can. Once you sample brews from these glasses, you’ll understand what you’ve been missing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hot sauce and beer go great together at any meal-time opportunity so why not combine the two? This Beer-Infused Hot Sauce 3-Pack from Swag Brewery is made with actual beer making it a perfect gift for beer nerds, hot sauce lovers, foodies, homebrewers, chefs, and anyone with good taste.
This gift pack has something for everyone including Asian Sriracha (mild), Garlic Serrano (medium), and Roasty Chipotle (hot). Made in the USA and crafted in small batches, these hot sauces are made with fresh, natural ingredients. Pop open a cold one and enjoy these hot sauces while grilling, tailgating, or even a topping for burgers, tacos, and sandwiches.
-
There is nothing worse than flat beer. Bleh. There are growlers and there are Growlers but the uKeg from GrowlerWerks is a GROWLER in all caps. The uKeg keeps your beer fresh for weeks. It features a carbonation cap that automatically regulates pressure to optimally carbonate beer. You choose your desired carbonation level from zero to 15 PSI.
The uKeg is made of stainless steel that is double-walled and vacuum-insulated. The dispenser tap allows for easy pouring at any time without any need to remove a cap. There’s also a tap lock to prevent inadvertent dispensing. Read what pressure you’re sitting at by taking a gander at the pressure gauge at the bottom of the sight glass that shows how much beer you have left.
Everything about this GROWLER (all caps) is quality-built. And in an effort to cater to your own unique design sensibilities, the tap handle is interchangeable so if you’re looking to show off your fandom for a particular brewer, go for it. The GrowlerWerks uKeg comes in 64oz and 128oz sizes as well as stainless steel, copper, or black chrome varieties.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing goes better with a cold beer than barbecue, pizza, and fresh, warm bread, so basically protein and carbs. Soberdough makes artisan bread-making kits that are delicious, easy to make, and feature beer as one of the ingredients. This Brew Bread Favorites Pack includes five of their beloved mixes: Cheesy Garlic, Hatch Green Chile Cheddar, Classic, Rosemary, and Apple Fritter.
These fun and easy-to-make mixes allow you to choose your favorite beer to make your own unique beer bread. Soberdough (love the name) uses 100% all-natural ingredients in their mixes and each mix makes one loaf of delicious beer bread. These mixes don’t contain oils, soy, or dairy and they’re all produced in a nut-free facility. It doesn’t get much yummier than this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to demystify craft beer, then thank goodness for Joshua Bernstein and his excellent guidebook, The Complete Beer Course: Boot Camp for Beer Geeks. There are so many beers out there that it takes a book of this quality to break down what distinctively different and delicious directions beer takes.
Structured around a series of easy-to-follow classes, his course hops from lagers and pilsners to hazy wheat beers, Belgian-style abbey and Trappist ales, aromatic pale ales and bitter IPAs, roasty stouts, barrel-aged brews, belly-warming barley wines, and mouth-puckering sour ales. There is even a class on international beer styles and another on pairing beer with food and starting your own beer cellar. With this book, you’ll learn what you should be drinking and what you should dump down your drain.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HomeBrewedSoaps started out as a side hobby for a single mother in Bangor, Maine, and has turned into a full-time business making artisan handmade soaps out of all-natural ingredients. This three-pack of their best-selling ale soaps is the perfect gift for your beer lovers. They’re made from a base of vegan oils, natural ingredients, and (most importantly) home-brewed beer! This combination makes these soaps rustically beautiful and intoxicating with an incredible lather!
This natural soap set includes New England IPA, Herbal Mint, and Belgian Wheat Scrub. The IPA soap is a refreshing blend of citrus notes of grapefruit and orange with middle notes of earthy cedarwood and an undertone of cool fir needle. Belgian Wheat Scrub has top notes of citrus with subtle undertones of spicy clove and earth notes of coriander. This soap will lightly exfoliate your skin with the added wheatgerm. Herbal Mint is the perfect blend of earthy sage and cedar, fresh mint, and basil.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Well, here you go: the ultimate in keeping big (or a lot of) things cold. The Yeti Tundra 65 is the end-all, be-all of coolers. There are a number of reasons why this is and most of them have trademarked names because Yeti has made so many innovations within the insulated container industry that it was necessary.
For instance: ice stays ice thanks to up to 3 inches of “PermaFrost” (pressure-injected commercial-grade polyurethane foam insulation) and an extra thick “FatWall” (extra-thick walls that hold up to two inches of insulation) design that is certified…get this…bear-resistant. I’m guessing keeping beer safe from bears is a lot more poignant for hunters than for your backyard barbecue. But if you’re out in the field and you use your Tundra 65 for fresh game, this is definitely a priority.
Yeti uses something called “Rotomolded Construction” that makes this cooler virtually indestructible so wherever you decide to take its sturdiness will stand up to the rigors of the journey. All the Tundra coolers feature T-Rex Lid Latches (I love that term) made of heavy-duty rubber so you’ll never see another broken latch. Yeti makes the Tundra in several sizes and colors but the 65 is the biggest, baddest, and coldest cooler you’ll ever own. The price is worth it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s definitely a culture surrounding craft beer and these Reef Fanning Low Sandals for women fit right into that culture. They feature a rubber sole with a synthetic upper and a no-sew hot melted overlay. The liner is perforated and padded for breathability and comfort. A 360-degree airbag under the heel provides even more comfort.
These sandles come in 10 colors so there’s bound to be a pair that fits your style perfectly. Speaking of style, Reef offers up a built-in bottle opener on the sole so you can crack one open anywhere you go. Reef sandals are incredibly soft and supple to make your walk to the beach or around town stylish and comfortable at the same time. Reef makes these sandals in men’s styles and colors as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Grab some beers, gather your friends, and put your taste buds to the test with Unlabeled: The Blind Beer Tasting Game. Play at home or at your favorite watering hole. Here’s what you do: each player brings one or two hidden beers to the party. You can also order a flight of unlabeled beers from the bar if you’re playing at a brewery.
Each round, players taste the same beer, evaluate the game board, and try to identify the characteristics, category, and type of what everyone is drinking. Think you’re enough of a beer expert to guess the brewery and beer name? Throw your game piece in the middle of the board and flaunt your knowledge for extra points. Fun stuff.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Drinking beer is just like any other fan-based activity in that you’ve got to have some gear to celebrate your favorite team. This super nice “Life is Brewtiful” t-shirt from 10oz Apparel is the perfect way to proclaim your love for America’s favorite pasttime: craft beer. It feels nice, looks classy, and pairs wonderfully with jeans and sneakers.
The short sleeve tee is a 6.1 oz, 50% polyester 50% pre-shrunk cotton blend with tapered neck and shoulders. Best of all, it’s available in three colors and in sizes for men and women. Celebrate all there is about craft beer in the good ol’ US of A! Get this t-shirt and raise a glass!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Comic Book Story of Beer is a brilliantly-designed book that not only gives all of the details about the inception of beer but also is attractive enough that you’ll want to proudly display it on your bookshelf or coffee table. If you have ever wondered about the history of beer, don’t spirit into an internet rabbit hole. That’s boring and, well, a little sad.
Pick up this entertaining and informative graphic novel *coughcomicbookcough* and read up about your favorite beverage in a thoroughly enjoyable presentation. It’s super fun to read and highly recommended. Speaking of recommendations, read this tale to astonish with a pint of your favorite brew so you can be super cool at your next book club meeting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yeah, you could bring your beer to the beach party in any old portable cooler but I’m thinking maybe you’re more stylish than most. This beer caddy from Legacy is a most welcome step in the right direction. Made of waxed canvas, this six-pack cooler features a removable, padded liner and a bottle opener with a retractable cord in its own stow-away pocket. There’s an adjustable shoulder strap so you can BYOB wherever you roam in style!
If you’re toting your beer in bottles, the cover flap is perforated so you can remove a bottle without having to open it. The inner divider is removable so you can store other types of cans, bottles, or containers. This beer caddy is also backed with a built-to-last lifetime pledge to repair or replace if defective for any reason. It’s a great time for beer; bring yours with you with this incredibly cool Legacy Beer Caddy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who likes warm beer? Nobody, that’s who. I personally prefer beer that’s ice-cold out of a nice glass bottle. If you do too, then take a gander at the Chillsner by Corkcicle. Simply freeze this magical invention of refrigeration then insert into most standard-sized longneck beer bottles and enjoy.
Each Chillsner is made of smooth and strong stainless steel that freezes quickly, chills perfectly, and cleans without breaking a sweat. Cooling gel inside the Chillsner turns it into an incredibly effective cooling device. There’s an airtight seal at the top right above four flow vents that, when placed inside your bottle, keeps the beer where it should be and not all over your shirt.
The fine people at Corkcicle put out this two-pack because drinking alone is sad. Share with a loved one or a buddy. Don’t chug a fine-crafted brew before it gets warm. Use a Chillsner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The hOmeLabs Beverage Cooler is ideal for your favorite beer-drinking space, to keep all drinks at their coldest. This free-standing refrigerator has a transparent glass door (why shouldn’t you show off that beautiful beer collection?) with a stainless steel frame. Its sleek, black exterior and white LED interior bulb lights up those beverages, day or night.
With three adjustable and removable shelves, this fridge has room for 120 standard soda pop or beer cans, bottles of water, and even wine bottles if you want to get fancy. The noiseless fan on the top level of the chamber provides consistent air circulation for a uniform temperature throughout the space. It has a noiseless compressor so it won’t keep you up at night as well. Make your life a whole lot easier, your party guests a whole lot happier, and your thirst quenched a whole lot faster with the hOmeLabs Beverage Cooler.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I prefer beer out of glass bottles but those bottles can really take up a lot of room in the fridge. These Fridge Monkey Bottle Stacking Mats each secure up to ten cans or five wine bottles in any combination. They’re made of grippy silicone-type material so they won’t slip or roll inside your fridge.
Each flexible mat organizes and enables the stacking of various jars, bottles, cans, and more. They come in cream, red, and blue colors as well. Lay down those beer bottles and maximize the available storage space within your refrigerator with these great Fridge Monkeys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Emma Christensen is what you might call an inspired food and beverage scientist. This book, Brew Better Beer, is but one of her incredible how-to books from her large collection of foodie literature. With this deep dive into the world of making your own beer, she gives you the keys to the brewery.
Ms. Christensen will start you out by showing you how to master the basic styles, like A Very Good IPA and A Very Good Porter, then move on to inspired variations such as Centennial Dry-Hopped Double IPA, Campari IPA, and Smokey Chipotle Porter to discover which flavors, infusions, hops, and yeasts work best with each ale and lager. Want to brew a signature beer with your own personal stamp? Go wild with the “Make It Yours” suggestions and try tossing anything from cherries to chai spices into your brew.
This handy manual also demonstrates the mechanics of brewing all-extract, partial-extract, and all-grain brews, and includes a huge photographic guide to brewing beer so you can see exactly how each step is done. Brew small one-gallon batches (recommended!), perfect for apartment brewers and low-risk experimentation, or brew five gallons (recommended once you get the hang of it!) to share with all your friends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Taking your brews on the go but want to look more like a secret agent rather than a plaid-wearing grunge fan? Take a look at the StowCo Small Portable Cooler Bag. This cooler tote will keep your drinks cold for up to five hours using closed-cell foam insulation. The case is semi-rigid and keeps glass bottles snug to prevent clanking and breakage.
No ice or ice sheet is needed with this tote. It’s lightweight, easy to wipe clean, and can be used as an insulated lunch bag, too. The StowCo is backpack friendly and can hold three wine bottles, ten beer cans, six beer bottles, or a combination of all three.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I hate to admit it but the right glass paired with the appropriate style of beer does make a very big difference in the enjoyment of your beverage. Wine lovers have known this for years and craft beer fans are now coming around to the idea that fancy glasses are pretty awesome. Case in point: this four-pack of Spiegelau Classic IPA Beer Glasses.
The wide mouth with the laser-cut rim allows you to take in the delicious smell of your special bitter while drinking. That delivers the beer evenly across the palate to enhance the mouthfeel. The slender, bowed shape of the bowl pushes the hops aroma forward while the thin walls maintain the proper temperature for longer periods of time.
Yeah, I know; it sounds very highbrow. I didn’t believe it either until I tried a sample flight of beers in special glasses. After that, I was hooked. Spiegelau makes different shapes of glasses for different beers and it wouldn’t surprise me if you end up purchasing all of them. Highly recommended.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So you need a gift for a beer lover but they’ve already got every bottle, cooler, growler, and knick-knack under the sun? How about a gift that (with proper care) will keep on giving year after year? This Humulus Summer Shandy Hops Vine from Proven Winners is beautiful to look at, will come back every spring, and, if your beer lover makes their own beer, will provide fresh hops to use in their concoctions.
The plant is delivered in a #2 size container and is fully rooted in the soil. It can be planted immediately in soil upon arriving, weather permitting. This vine will be dormant from late fall through winter but will leaf out gloriously in the spring. It has a strong growth rate which makes it perfect to cover a fence or trellis; plus, it’s deer resistant!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You might not immediately think “Stanley Tools” when considering the purchase of a quality growler but let me tell you that the Stanley Go Growler with Ceramivac may be exactly what you need for your brew. This growler will keep beer cold for an entire day without refrigeration or a beverage iced for…wait for it…four days. Yikes, that’s some seriously cold stamina.
The vacuum-insulated double walls also keep drinks hot up to 18 hours so if you’re not using the Stanley Go for your beer, it’s great for coffee or soup. And while it’s mostly made of BPA-free stainless steel, this growler also features a ceramic-finished interior that won’t pass along a taste of steel while you’re enjoying your craft beer.
The Stanley Go Growler is leak-proof meaning it’s completely packable. The stout locking mechanism means you’ll never have to worry about leaks as you travel. It also features an easy-to-carry handle and it’s dishwasher safe. Stanley makes some seriously great tools and this growler is no different; it won’t rust, break, or let you down. How many things in your life can you say that about?
-
Hate warm beer? Me too. The BrüMate Hopsulator Trio Can Cooler is looking to keep your can or bottle cold forevermore. The Hopsulator Trio fits all your 16oz cans and comes with an adapter for those smaller 12oz cans. One quick switch turns this can cooler into a16oz pint glass.
The Hopsulator trio is made with double-walled stainless steel with an extra copper layer that will get those cans 20 times colder than your run-of-the-mill plastic can cooler. There’s also a gel pack to use with 12oz cans so they get the same high-level treatment. There’s nothing to it; push your can into the cooler and it will stay in place. When you’re done, simply unscrew the gasket or pull the can to go another round.
The outside of the Hopsulator Trio won’t sweat or freeze your hands. It remains dry and stays at a comfortable room temperature no matter how cold (or hot) your drink is. And forget about rings on the furniture. This can cooler won’t let that happen.
The BrüMate Hopsulator Trio Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler comes in six different colors but it doesn’t fit slim cans (or 12oz Coors cans). That’s okay because BrüMate makes a slim version for all you hard seltzer drinkers, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making beer is a lot of fun and you don’t have to acquire enough equipment to fill a garage in order to do it. This starter kit from Mr. Beer is a great way to wet your whistle, as it were. This kit is specifically designed for the first-time brewer. Step-by-step instructions, simple ingredients, and easy-to-use brewing equipment make for a fun way to play brewmaster for an afternoon.
By using the included hopped malt extract, you’ll be able to brew up a batch of beer in less than 30 minutes and drink in about a month. The kit comes with everything you need to brew your first two-gallon batch of beer. There isn’t any need for additional large pots, strainers, or brewing equipment. All you need is this Mr. Beer Kit, water, and common kitchen items to get started.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s say you’re really getting into making beer and let’s say you’d like to experiment with growing your own ingredients. If that’s the case, then you owe it to yourself to grab a copy of The Homebrewer’s Garden by Joe Fisher and Dennis Fisher. If you have a backyard, or even a sunny porch or balcony, you can grow your own hops, brewing herbs, and malt grains to enhance your home-brewed beer.
Simple instructions from the beer-expert authors will guide you through every step of the process, from setting up your first hop trellis to planting and caring for your herbs, harvesting and drying them, malting grain, and brewing more than 25 recipes specifically designed for homegrown ingredients. Color photos of the plants, expanded information on growing hops in small spaces, innovative trellising ideas, and an expansive section on malting may have you turning your thumb green in no time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This growler tote by Legacy will hold your existing 64-ounce glass or stainless growler jug for easy transport of your favorite beverage from your local watering hole. Made of water-resistant, durable waxed canvas with an attractive brown faux suede trim, this growler tote has an adjustable shoulder strap, a side carry handle, and a lace-up neck. This tote is definitely a step up from carrying around your typical brown jug. This lace-up growler tote comes in four different styles to suit your unique sensibilities.
-
The Decapitator bottle opener by Corkcicle might win the prize of my most favorite bottle opener. Don’t let the rather aggressive name of this device scare you off. Fitting over a capped bottle, it just takes one firm push from which no cap can escape.
There’s a magnet that holds the cap in place after removal making it quick and easy to dispose of. Use the Decapitator for beer, soft drinks, or anything else with a standard bottle cap. Effective, attractive, and simple, the Decapitator is plenty awesome.
-
You’ve undoubtedly heard of the Hydro Flask (especially if you have tween and teenager children); their reputation for insulating beverages all day long is well deserved. They have a line of drinkware that is not only incredibly effective at keeping your precious liquids chilled but their very nice to look at as well. Their 64oz Growler is guaranteed to keep your beer icy cold and carbonated during your adventures, both indoors and out.
This growler features something called a “Fresh Carry System” which provides a leak-proof seal with improved temperature control and easy portability. This vessel was very much designed with beer in mind. If you can’t settle on just one beer to bring along on your shenanigans, consider picking up a couple of 32oz Growlers; they’re smaller and just the right size to stow in your backpack while still keeping your craft brew icy cold and carbonated from morning until night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Built NY Welded Portable Cooler is the perfect soft cooler to bring to picnics, tailgates, BBQs, camping, or pretty much anywhere you’re bringing beer to. This cooler’s tough shell fabric (think whitewater raft material) allows durable, leak-proof use. The Welded Cooler can store up to 30 pounds of ice or ten pounds of ice and eighteen cans and keep those contents cold for days.
This cooler is constructed with a wide mouth and a roll-top opening which provides convenient loading and unloading and a comfortable shoulder strap for transport. This bag also includes a convenient built-in bottle opener (yay!). The Welded Cooler is box-stitched and features reinforced side handles as well as a high-strength 1000 Denier polyester core with double TPU coating to increase durability and provide resistance to puncture and abrasion. In other words, this bag is made to take a beating while keeping your precious beer safe.
This bag comes in six different colors and patterns and while you could spend double on another soft cooler whose name is a pseudeonym for “Sasquatch”, why would you when this Built NY Welded Portable Cooler does such an admirable and nice-looking job?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yeti is a major player in the insulated container game and their Rambler Half Gallon Jug definitely maintains their street cred. This growler is complete with all the features you expect from the Yeti family including 18/8 stainless steel construction, double-wall vacuum insulation, and a design that won’t sweat no matter how hard it works out.
The Half Gallon Jug has a full inch of lid insulation to ensure your drinks stay frosty or piping hot for much, much longer than what you would consider reasonable. It’s outfitted with a MagCap which locks into its dock so you can partake without worry. The durable paint won’t fade, peel or crack through extended use and also provides additional grip to the Rambler’s exterior.
Yes, it’s expensive but so are most great things in life. Yeti has earned its reputation of making some of the finest insulated coolers, bags, and jugs anywhere. If you’re looking for a growler that’s going to keep your beer cold as the day is long, here it is. Go get it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your buddy just finished his mancave and invited you over to check it out. What makes a better cave-warming gift than this Craft Beer Flight Beverage Sampler from Legacy? This two-tiered tray is made of acacia wood with space for four 4oz beer glasses suspending in the top shelf. Convenient carry handles are carved into the sides of the tray for moving around, too.
An included soapstone pencil is great for labeling which brews are being presented by writing on the chalkboard panel on the front edge (you can use standard chalk, too). There are even hollowed areas underneath each glass to place the bottle cap of whatever fancy elixir you’re enjoying next. This set looks great, is totally functional, and will be enjoyed for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ve finally decided to arrange for the ultimate beer setup at home. Congratulations! The EdgeStar KC2000SS Full Size Kegerator is capable of reaching temperatures in the low 30s, making it the coldest of any kegerator on the market. It’s ideal for seasoned beer enthusiasts (or rookies) looking for a reliable machine without spending a lot more money for a commercial unit.
This kegerator combines a designed-to-fit refrigerator with commercial-grade, NSF-approved air and beer lines. All the components are high-quality parts that include a domestic “D” coupler, CO2 regulator, stainless steel draft tower with faucet, and a beer and gas line. EdgeStar even throws in a new aluminum CO2 tank (it’s up to you to fill it, however).
The KC2000SS holds standard US 1/4 and 1/2 barrel kegs but it doesn’t support Coors, Miller, rubberized, or other oversized kegs. It’s freestanding with caster wheels for moving it around the cave. This is an incredible gift for anyone who appreciates cold beer straight from the tap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you hear the name “Thermos“, you know you’re dealing with a titan of beverage magnificence that’s been around since 1904. Their Bottle Thermos is a beer bottle insulator that is ideal not only for bottles but cans as well. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel so you know that not only will it last and last but it’s nearly indestructible.
A bottle opener is built into the top of the neck housing so you’ll never search for an opener when using the Bottle Thermos. It comes in black, silver, and hot pink. The Bottle Thermos is adaptable, smart, and more than welcome at a barbecue, on a fishing trip, or relaxing in the backyard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This home brewing kit is a little more rustic than some of the others on our list but the Maestro Equipment Kit from Home Brew Ohio is perfect for the beginning brewer. The kit comes with something no homebrewer can do without: a Fermtec Auto Siphon which makes transfers from your fermenter to your bottling bucket so incredibly simple.
The kit also comes with a brew handbook, a 6.5-gallon primary fermenting bucket, a drilled lid with grommet, a 6.5-gallon bottling bucket with a spigot (easy to bottle with!), thermometer, springless bottle filler, five feet of 5/16-inch vinyl tubing, a hydrometer, double lever capper, a bottle brush, a three-piece airlock, and eight packets of sanitizer.
This is seriously everything you need besides the ingredients to get your beer lover going with making their own at home. Don’t wait until tomorrow to learn a great new hobby! The Home Brew Ohio Maestro Equipment Kit is just the gift to get that wort fermenting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This six-pack (ha!) of Beer Soap from Swag Brewery features scents derived from actual beer that are spicy, earthy, fruity, sweet, and fresh depending on the variety of soap. It smells incredibly good after you’ve bathed with it. This beer soap lathers well, cleans better than most any other soap that you’ve used before, and it won’t dry you out.
Beer Soap is a perfect gift for just about anyone who has ever enjoyed a frosty pint. But it’s also great for people who simply enjoy nice smelling artisan soaps. Each bar is 4oz and measures 3 inches round by 1 inches thick (think hockey puck).
This soap is made with all-natural, quality ingredients like orange peel, crushed oats, and real hops. Since beer is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids, it’s also excellent for your skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cool-looking Titan Deep Freeze hardbody cooler provides high-performance insulation with a radiant heat barrier and a triple-layer base to make sure your beverages stay nice and chilly. The patented zipperless lid flips open to provide quick access to your food and drinks. A zippered accessory pocket on the side is great for napkins, cutlery, cell phone, and whatever stuff you need to pack.
The exterior material is tough, stain and water-resistant, and wipes clean easily. The cooler features a durable inner liner with a plastic separator to keep bottles and cans away from sandwiches and other soft foods so they don’t get crushed. The separator removes easily to provide one large compartment if you wish. The Titan comes in three colors and four different sizes from nine cans to 48(!).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Growlers are really great especially if you’re looking to bring some fantastic craft beer home with you from your favorite brewpub. The challenge is with keeping the beer fresh for longer than a couple of days. The NutriChef Portable Mini Keg Dispenser is your answer! This mini keg keeps 64oz of beer under pressure fresh for weeks and it stores easily within your refrigerator.
Assembling the mini keg is completely easy. Simply insert your beer then attach the CO2 hose. A pressure gauge allows you to monitor and adjust the pressure to your liking. The draft nozzle works great and works very well for any craft beers. The NutriChef Portable Mini Keg Dispenser is made of high-quality stainless steel and double-walled to keep things nice and carbonated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The gold standard by which all other “how-to” books are judged, How to Brew: Everything You Need to Know to Brew Great Beer Every Time is the definitive guide to making quality beers at home. Fully revised and updated, this version of the book by John J. Palmer is an incredibly simple guide that will take you from a casual beer enthusiast to wowing your friends and neighbors with how delightfully delicious your latest brew tastes.
Whether you want simple, sure-fire instructions for making your first beer or you’re a seasoned homebrewer working with all-grain batches, this book has something for you. The author adeptly covers the full range of brewing possibilities accurately, clearly, and (most importantly) simply. From ingredients and methods to recipes and equipment for brewing beer at home, How to Brew is loaded with valuable information on brewing techniques and recipe formulation. Even if you’re not going to make beer at all, this book is a fascinating peek behind the curtain of your favorite fermented beverage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’re living in a great time for beer and what better way to celebrate than with the original Growler Tap? – a Picnic Time brand. This nice-looking piece of brewery hardware includes a 64oz amber glass growler that sits on top of a dark acacia wood base with a stainless steel tap. Some airflow hardware easily screws on to the growler that allows you and your guests to pour glass after glass of your favorite brew, keg style. The tap handle features a bit of chalkboard on it so you can customize the handle with what’s on tap. The Growler Tap can be stored in your backpack or large tote if you’re pub-crawling but it can just as easily be a great centerpiece for your home bar setup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have ever wondered what goes into creating a brewery, then Brewery Operations Manual is the book for you. Tom Hennessy is the infamous creator of the “Frankenbrew” DVD in the 90s where he showcased his own brewery equipment that cost pennies on the dollar compared to commercial units. The man knows what he’s talking about; more importantly, he knows beer.
This Brewery Operations Manual is a complete “to do” list that will guide you through the maze of events necessary to open your own brewery without spending the family fortune. This is real nuts and bolts stuff. There are three major parts of the book that cover budget, location, equipment, and how to run a business. This book is completely entertaining and thoroughly knowledgable but be warned: you may want to jump right in and create a brewery after you read it.
-
I typically keep a pint glass in the freezer at all times so I can ensure frosty excellence whenever the mood to enjoy a beer strikes. I may change my habits now that I know about the ChillGlass from That! Inventions. The vessel is a double-walled tumbler filled with a re-freezable chilling fluid so your drink can be kept cold without watering it down with melting ice.
Each glass features a stylish cork sleeve so that only your drink is chilled, not your hand. The cork sleeve naturally absorbs moisture, is soft to the touch, and won’t scratch surfaces. To use, freeze the glass upside down in your freezer for three to five hours; your time may vary but a longer freezing time will result in a better experience. When ready, simply fill the ChillGlass with your preferred beverage and enjoy. This particular ChillGlass is 15.5oz but a 4.5oz size is also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are other beer making kits on our list of best gifts for beer lovers but the BeerDroid Fully Automated Beer Brewing System is different. It is a fully automated personal brew system that allows you to craft 2.6 gallons of premium quality beer with the push of a button.
Simply add water and brewing ingredients (the package comes with ingredients for an American Pale Ale) then your BeerDroid does the rest. It allows for personal control of the temperature for fermentation, brewing, and kegging phases. The machine features pre-set programs for ales and lagers, but when you’re ready, the system allows you to brew whatever you want. The BrewArt app helps to walk you through whatever recipe you’re curious about and will automatically upload the specific profile to your BeerDroid.
The BeerDroid will send notifications to your mobile device to let you know what’s going on with your current batch. It features an easy-to-read LCD screen to check the status of your brew, control your temperature, and customize your brew. A two-piece snap tap and easy flush drain provides minimal cleaning. If you’re just getting into making beer, you might as well do it using technology from a galaxy far, far away.
-
If you make beer at home, you already know how good it tastes from the keg. But if you’re still using a picnic tap to dispense your creations, you need to step up your game with the BrewFlo Beer Dispensing System. The BrewFlo is a temperature-controlled beer dispenser designed to work with five-liter kegs produced by BrewArt. This system allows you to pour your lagers at icy cold temperatures or your stouts or Belgian beers slightly warmer.
The kegging pack makes the kegging process simpler. When you keg your beer, you’ll rack into keg liners that fit inside the included five-liter kegs. The liners are pre-sanitized and disposable reducing the need for extra cleaning before and after kegging your beer. This system uses counter-pressure, not carbon dioxide (CO2), to dispense your beer, making this system safe and simple. The kegging pack includes enough liners and beer lines for 2 batches of beer.
-
When you have a lot of stuff (you know, like beverages) to keep cold and don’t want to lug a huge, hard, bulky cooler around, allow me to present the IceMule Pro Cooler. With a 1000 Denier exterior tarpaulin fabric construction, seams rated to 65 pounds, and a padded, ventilated backpack strap system, this is absolutely the world’s most portable high-capacity, high-performance cooler.
The IceMule Pro Cooler comes in three sizes: Large (20L), Xtra Large (30L), and Xtra Xtra Large (a ridiculously monstrous 40L). The capacity of the large Pro Cooler is 24 cans plus ice. This portable cooler features a “TriFold DriTop” system, a foolproof seal to keep ice in and air out. This beer-carrying backpack features exceptional strength and durability with a heavy-duty inner layer that is two times thicker than most soft coolers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every child grew up having the classic Goodnight Moon read to them at least once at bedtime. But kids grow up and tastes change. Revisit your childhood with a tasty twist with Goodnight Brew: A Parody for Beer People.
It’s closing time at the brewery. When the moon rises, the brewery crew including three little otters (in charge of the water), a wort hog (get it?), and a hops wildebeest introduce us to the brewing equipment, ingredients, and styles of beer. Join this fanciful posse as they close down for the evening and say goodnight to the brew kettle, barley and yeast, hops and mash, saison, porter, IPA, and much more.
Befuddled about beer ingredients? Puzzled about the brew process? Can’t remember the difference between an ale and a lager? Infographics follow the story to explain everything you’ve ever wanted to know about making that wonderful liquid.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every beer lover’s cave needs some decoration and with this set of six Beer Patent Wall Art Prints, you’ll have some classy things to look at while quaffing your favorite brew. Each print measures eight inches by ten inches and printed on premium grade photo paper. These prints are a standard size so finding frames to spruce them up will be a cinch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So before I wrote up this list of best gifts for beer lovers, I thought I knew a thing or two about all things craft beer. But when I found this Campfire Beer Caramelizer Poking Tool, it blew my mind. This tool uses heat from a campfire to react with the sugars in your beer to make the taste richer and smoother. Heat the poker tip for about 15 to 20 minutes until it is visibly red and then dip it in your drink for 2 to 3 seconds.
The kit comes with an easy to clean and interchangeable tap handle along with a stainless steel food grade rod. It also comes with an extra rod, glove, storage bag, poker tip, and roaster tip. This campfire tool works with craft beer, adult beverages, hot chocolate, and ciders. It sounds awesome but just watch using this with cold glass, aluminum cans, or after experiencing too much evening.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sierra Nevada makes some really fine craft beer and since craft beer goes so well with things like brats and pretzels, it just makes sense that they might produce something like this delicious gift set of three mustards made with their beer. The beers included are their Porter, Stout, and Pale Ale varieties (also known as Honey Spice, Stone Ground, and Spicy Brown) of mustard and pair incredibly with any beer you see fit to consume. This gift set isn’t too ritzy for your beer lover but, man, is it great stuff. Highly recommended.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The BottleKeeper Stubby 2.0 is a smaller version of the original BottleKeeper bottle insulator made famous on the television show, Shark Tank. The Stubby fits wider and shorter 12oz beer bottles made by breweries such as Sierra Nevada and Lagunitas. The insulated design with a padded base will keep your beer colder for longer than ever before, even on the warmest days of the year or by the grill.
Don’t worry about breakage; the padded base provides shock absorption for your precious contents. The BottleKeeper cap seals the enclosed beer bottle keeping it secure and your beer fresh. Each cap features a built-in bottle opener and a tether so you won’t lose it. The BottleKeeper is made of high-quality steel and comes in six different colors. On top of that, the BottleKeeper comes with a 100% satisfaction and lifetime guarantee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone should make their own beer at least once in their life and the folks at Craft-A-Brew makes it incredibly easy with their Make Your Own Beer Kits. I’m partial to the American Pale Ale (It makes a crisp, hoppy, and bitter pale ale with a light malt flavor. Yum.) but they have multiple flavors including a cider version. The beer making kit comes with everything you need to make some quality brew: a one-gallon carboy, funnel, racking cane, rubber stopper, transfer tubing and thumb clamp, airlock, thermometer, guidebook, sanitizer, and ingredients for whichever flavor strikes your fancy.
Recipe kits include everything required for a fresh batch including sanitizer, dry malt extract, hops, grains, yeast, and a grain steeping bag. The equipment is reusable meaning you can enjoy other Craft a Brew fresh-packed ingredients with the same beer brewing starter kit. The one-gallon size is good for a starter kit until you’ve got your legs under you. Note that the kit doesn’t come with bottles so you may want to pick some up when you order this kit. Trust me when I say that there are far worse ways to spend a Saturday afternoon than brewing your own beer!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re going to meet some friends at the brewpub, you’ve got to look the part. This Hops Retro Style Craft Beer Hoodie definitely will make you look like a fan of the frosty mug. Made with an 80/20 cotton-poly blend, this great looking hoodie comes in four colors and in unisex sizes. The hops silhouette will tell everyone what you’re made of.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Mio Marino belt is made with high-quality genuine leather and fortified with concealed polyurethane for strength. The leather breathes, repels moisture, and will age gracefully to give your jeans a finished look and comfortable fit. And here’s the crazy thing: the buckle doesn’t require any holes punched in the belt to cinch tight.
The belt provides 38 unique adjustments for a personalized, accurate fit. The auto-lock feature of the buckle keeps it in place with just one swift move. Simply slide the belt into the buckle and pull the belt through. That’s it. To release the belt, gently push the lever on the side of the quick release buckle. It’s made to accommodate a “trim-to-fit” option and feature adjustable marks for exact measurements with a wide cut that looks great with jeans.
Okay, fine. Why is a belt on our list of Best Gifts for Beer Lovers? Well, I’ll tell you. The Mio Marino Ratchet Leather Belt has a secret bottle opener on the underside of the buckle. How you access it is up to you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who knew that one of the most well-known mobile device protection makers on the planet made the fun step into beverage containers? Otterbox makes this 64oz stainless steel tumbler called the Elevation Growler. It’s simple and sleek just like their phone cases.
The growler features an internal copper lining that maintains an ideal temperature with a screw-on, leakproof lid so that all your precious liquid stays where it should be. The Elevation is sweat-resistant so it won’t leave rings on furniture. But here’s the best part: it keeps your craft beer cold for (get this) seven days. Yow. That’s some serious protection. Thanks, Otterbox!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The CreekKooler Pup is a floating cooler designed with dual-wall construction and thick insulation that will keep your brews cold all weekend long. It’s meant to glade across the water and navigate behind your kayak, canoe, or raft. With tow points allowing users to tie it to their boat or canoe, your favorite beverages and food are always within reach.
Whether used as a cooler or for safe storage, the CreekKooler Pup is at home anywhere in the water. The spacious 15-quart capacity provides enough room for fifteen 12oz beverage cans and ten pounds of ice. There’s more than half an inch of insulation to keep the cooler contents cold for up to 24 hours.
The CreekKooler Pup features a quick-connect lid with a gasket and two skid ribs that offer protection for the cooler hull. Both practical and versatile, the Pup is equipped with seals between the lid and deck and the deck and hull so it can also serve as dry storage. If you regularly float down the river or head to the lake, the CreekKooler Pup is going to be your new best friend.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beer simply shouldn’t be warm for any reason so why not keep it cold longer? This two-pack of Freezer Pint Glasses from Host is perfect with your favorite pilsner, IPA, stout, cider, and more. Just pop these glasses into your freezer for two hours then pour your beer and enjoy. This insulated pint set keeps beer colder than using standard beer glasses or mugs.
The insulated plastic walls of these pint glasses are filled with a special type of cooling gel. It works as a beer chiller when frozen and will keep your beer between forty-three and fifty-three degrees Fahrenheit. The BPA-free plastic construction is well suited for outdoor use. An insulated silicone band on the base won’t sweat to make for comfortable handling. Don’t put up with warm beer; pick up these Host Freezer Pint Glasses and you’ll be cooler than the other side of the pillow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s say you’re lounging outside and there’s nowhere to set down your beverage. What do you do? With this set of two beverage holders from Sunnydaze, you’ll not only have some convenient space for your drink tumblers but also some horizontal space to set your mobile phone down as well. Don’t let your next outdoor gathering go by without these stakes to hold your beverages.
They’re constructed of heavy-duty 1/4-inch painted steel that will support your beverages with no problem. They feature a two-piece design that screws together then the triangular foot press is used to insert the stakes into the ground. They allow for storage in smaller spaces and makes transporting them to outdoor parties totally easy. Each stake can handle two beverages each.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Forget about scoring mix-ups and fights that bring the game to a halt with the GoSports ScoreCaddy Outdoor Scoreboard Keeper. Keep track of who’s in the lead with the magnetic score tower. The built-in cup holders and table space provide some much-needed storage for your beverages and snacks while you’re battling it out with cornhole.
These score caddies are sturdy and lightweight that complements any outdoor game you’re playing and they look good, too. The ScoreCaddy Outdoor Scoreboard Keeper is a must-have accessory at your backyard party, cookout, tailgating function, barbecue, or even holiday get-togethers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beer served out of dirty lines doesn’t just make it taste bad, it’s simply gross. Tend to your home keg system with the Kegco Deluxe Pressurized Keg Beer Cleaning Kit. Your home draft system requires periodic cleaning to clean out the leftover yeast, protein, and mineral deposits that definitively affect the taste and smell of your beer.
You need more convincing? Okay: mold (!) will also find its way into your system fittings via exposure to air. If left untended, you’ll eventually have calcium oxalate, commonly referred to as beer stone, leave scale all over your lines and fittings. You must completely remove this stuff or microorganisms will grow to affect the flavor and shelf life of your beer, and not for the better.
This kit provides a great way to maintain those lines and keep your beer tasting fresh. It comes with a hand pump, connections, 32 ounces of beer line cleaner, and a faucet brush to scrub off all those particles for a deep clean.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I typically don’t recommend coasters as a gift but when I saw this set of eight beer quote coasters from Ladybug Press, I made an exception. The mixed set includes sayings from Ben Franklin, Oscar Wilde, and Plato along with diagrams of what goes into making beer and even a great Scrabble play.
Each of the coaster measures 3-1/2-inches square, printed on heavy-duty card stock about 2mm thick. The black ink on brilliant white paper looks fantastic and the ink won’t run when your glass or bottle inevitably sweats down onto the surface. These coasters are pretty classy. Get some.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cooluli Classic Cooler/Warmer is durable, efficient, and so compact that it’s cute. It can keep things cool or warm them up with one quick switch. It’s perfect anywhere you need to store food, snacks, drinks, skincare and beauty products, medications, and other essentials (like beer).
The Classic’s lightweight profile can store four liters and features a molded inset top handle so you can carry it around easily. This mini-fridge includes an AC/DC power cord and also a USB cord; it can be powered with a minimum 2 amp power bank (not included). Cooling temperature gets down to 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit while warming temperature can get to 149 degrees using the internal thermostat.
The warming feature is all well and good but I’m most concerned about keeping the beer frosty. It does that very well and has room for six 12oz cans. If you’re looking for the cutest refrigerator around to grab a cold one from, the Cooluli Classic Cooler is it. It comes in seven different colors, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s never a bottle opener around when you need one; unless you have this Tikit Stealth Bottle Opener, that is. It has a convenient design that clips easily to any keychain. It’s made of solid steel so it’ll last a lifetime. Not only does this look great, but it’s small enough that it will fit anywhere you need it including your wallet, pocket, or even a larger cell phone case. If you’re on the run, clip this on and never be without a way to crack a cold one again.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Featuring 89 varieties of beer with over 200 representative quaffs and even glassware recommendations for each one, this Pop Chart Beer Facts Print, measures 24 inches by 36 inches to give your wall some serious beer goggles. Don’t settle for just any ordinary poster of your favorite beverage, stand tall and hang this infographic print to impress your friends, your family, and dare I say yourself.
This print is printed on 100-pound archival stock and will arrive at your home rolled in a sturdy cardboard tube. The Pop Chart folks believe that beer is worth knowing more about. This print will tell you all about beer and its various flavors and popular styles. The Beer Facts Print is easy to frame and is a lot more fun than looking to Google about the world’s most delicious beverage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Keter Pacific Cool Bar converts from cooler-slash-coffee table into a cocktail table that’s perfect for your party. Simply lift the lid and twist the locking ring. You’ve now got cold drinks and a cool bar all in one. The 7-1/2-gallon cooler will keep drinks chilled for more than 12 hours. The top rises smoothly from 22-1/2-inches to 32-1/2-inches in overall height and locks into place to prevent it from falling when topped with party provisions. When you’re all done, remove the built-in drainage plug for easy cleanup.
When you’re ready to change the mood, the top of the cooler can be twisted back down into a sleek cocktail or coffee table. Whether you want a stylish accent table or a functional party accessory, you can have it both ways with this Cool Bar from Keter. While the compact design will easily fit into the layout of even the smallest deck, patio, or yard space, if you have larger outdoor living areas, you can place one on either side of each sofa, love seat, or chair to use as end tables.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beer goes really well with friends, food, and…board games. If you’re looking to bring more of your favorite beverage to the party in something other than its liquid form, consider Brew Ha Ha! It’s a bit like Cards Against Humanity but throw in some Mad Libs and your favorite beer.
Players combine their cards to create their own funny, accurate, or just plain ridiculous descriptions of each beer they try. Once all the beers have been sampled, it’s time for “Character Assassination” where players describe each player as if they were a beer. Brew Ha Ha! is perfect for playing while enjoying a sample flight at your local brewpub.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking to sample some beers before deciding on what to enjoy? Or maybe you’re not looking to consume that 22oz bomber bottle in one sitting? The EBM Sizzler Bottle Opener and Beer Saver provides a great solution to open up a bottle then seal it up for freshness for days.
With its stainless steel body and Duracon rollers, each EBM Sizzler guarantees a tight seal. This little device from Japan works with anything in bottles like beer, tonic water, club soda, ginger beer, soda, and more. The bottle opener is easy to use and it’s portable enough to fit in your pocket to go anywhere.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coming strong under the category of “completely unnecessary but incredibly cool” is this leather Beer Holster from Tagvo. Yes, you read that correctly: Beer Holster. Every cowboy or cowgirl needs a holster to keep both hands free to get some work done; this beer holster will come in handy when it’s your turn at cornhole or for picking up some snacks.
This great conversation starter will hold any standard 12oz bottle and will hang on any belt up to 1-1/2-inches in width. The Beer Holster comes with a bottle opener that also doubles as…a brass whistle. Yeah, I don’t get it either but it fits perfectly in the holster and will definitely get your friends talking. When you show up to that barbecue, party, or night out with the crew, you’ll stay cool by not having to carry your cold drink around by hand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s not a huge party cooler and it’s not a foosball table…this 68-Quart Foosball Ice Chest from Clevr is a huge party cooler AND a foosball table! It’s perfect for your holiday parties and weekend gatherings. The intelligently designed cooler will keep those beverages cold while your family friends play for the title of Emperor of the Foosball Universe.
This cooler features a 68-quart capacity bin with a fun, retro vibe. The attached bottle opener and cap caddy is convenient and looks great. There’s a drain spout at the rear of the cooler that makes cleaning simple. Two side handles allow for transport and the entire cart can be secured in place with the lock wheels.
Play your heart out at the party then take a break to flip up the table to grab a cold one. It’s the perfect combination of form, function, and fun. The only thing cooler than the drinks will be you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For some glorious reason, bicycle riding groups love heading to the brewpub. That’s all fine and good however carrying a growler home while riding a bike is a difficult maneuver. The Fyxation Growler Caddy allows you to easily bring your precious cargo home from the brewery on your bike.
Rather than having to one hand it on your bike or deal with a growler crushing your spine through your backpack or messenger bag, this growler caddy securely fastens to your bicycle’s top tube with secure leather straps that hold the front and the back of the growler tightly in place. Made from full-grain leather, the Fyxation Growler Caddy is the perfect accessory for the beer lover in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unlike cheap single-wall cups, these Real Deal Steel Stainless Steel Pint Glasses are sweatproof and double-walled to effectively retain the temperature of your beverage. What’s more, these pint glasses have copper vacuum insulation that makes for some premium insulation to keep that beverage cold. Real Deal Steel uses 100% 18/8 304 stainless steel to make these pint glasses.
High-quality steel is a great alternative to breakage-prone glass and flimsy plastic. Use them at home or for camping, the pool, the beach, picnics and boating. There is no rolled lip around the rim, which means no bacterial buildup to deal with and the smooth electropolished interior is easy to clean. Just rinse and reuse or put them in the dishwasher.
Unlike other tumblers, Real Deal Steel pints stack neatly for storage. Use these steel pint glasses for wine, cocktails, shakes, floats, smoothies, coffee, hot chocolate, and tea but let’s face it, you’re going to want them for beer. These are great glasses and they even come in four different colors.
-
Made in Germany, the Westmark Resealable Beer Bottle Opener is fabricated using high quality tempered steel with a rubber surface to ensure an air-tight seal. It can open metal bottle caps and assist with opening plastic bottles with little to no effort. If you want to put your drink on hold, simply seal your bottle by sliding the product on the brim of the glass. This keeps the carbon dioxide inside and your beverage fresh. Equipped with an ergonomic handle, Westmark’s product is efficient and comfortable to use. To clean, simply use soap and water.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Permasteel 80-Quart Portable Rolling Patio Cooler looks classy and will enhance whatever decor you have featured in your backyard and outdoor patio. It’s made of powder-coated steel and features an insulated basin that keeps your beverages cold for multiple hours with injected molded insulation.
It holds up to 110 (!) 12oz cans with plenty of room for ice. The split double lid provides easy access to those 110 12oz cans. If you’re drinking fro a bottle, you can easily remove the cap with the convenient bottle opener and cap catcher on the side. This patio cooler includes four heavy-duty casters for easy mobility with two locking mechanisms for stability once you have the cooler where you need it.
After use, simply pull the plug and drain. The convenient lower shelf provides extra space for extra beverages or snack replenishment. Both stylish and practical, this is the definitive piece of cooler furniture for your home.
-
The GrowlerWerks uPint Vacuum Insulated Pint is a double-walled, vacuum-insulated pint glass that keeps your craft beer (and other beverages) cold. It’s made of 8/18 food-grade stainless steel. There’s an integrated lid with wide opening for easy sipping.
The design is inspired by the innovative uKeg; those dimples on the uPint come direct from the uKeg styling. Those dimples make this pint glass easy to grip. The pint is also great for keeping beverages hot like, say, hot apple cider and Fireball in winter.
The uPint is available in stainless steel, copper, or black chrome-plated finishes. Described as the “Holy Grail of beer pints” by GrowlerWerks, the uPint works hard to earn that moniker.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a beer lover you owe it to yourself to visit Portland, Oregon, at least once in your life. It didn’t always have a crazy cool craft brew scene, though. The Widmer Way, written by Jeff Alworth, chronicles Kurt and Rob Widmer’s journey from humble homebrewers to craft beer pioneers and purveyors of their iconic Hefeweizen. Alworth dives deep into Portland’s history, a history that sets the scene for Widmer’s rise in the city now known for its exquisite beer.
Jeff Alworth conducted dozens of interviews with Kurt and Rob Widmer, close family and friends, and top names in the beer industry to write The Widmer Way. It offers an exclusive look into the Widmer brothers’ lives and their enormous impact on craft brewing in Portland and beyond. Alworth explores the Widmer family’s beer history, the brothers’ German influence, the brewery’s distribution deal with Anheuser-Busch, and the formation of the Craft Brew Alliance, one of the largest craft brewing companies in the United States.
Kurt and Rob Widmer have a deep affection for the city that fostered their success, providing sports team sponsorships, support for up-and-coming brewers, and hundreds of jobs for their community. The Widmer Way emphasizes the special relationship between up-and-coming brewers, the city, and its people with a story that will resonate with beer aficionados. This book tells the story of how Portland became “Beervana.”
-
I’ve mentioned in other reviews for products on our Beer Lovers gift list that bicycle fans and beer go hand in hand. The Wheelie Wrench from Fix Manufacturing has 17 essential tools for your bike (including a nice bottle opener for that beer) in a compact and easy to carry package. Tools include hex bits, torx bits, wrenches, screwdrivers, tire lever, spoke wrenches, and the aforementioned bottle opener.
But Fix doesn’t stop at a handy tool for bikes; they also offer up Powder Pliers for snowboarders and a Board Sword for surfers. Like the Wheelie Wrench, each tool features the most-needed tools for your respective shredding hobby. In addition to having all the essential hardware tools, there is a nice emergency file that sharpens edges at a perfect right angle…totally convenient if you nicked a rock with your snowboard and need to make critical adjustments on the mountain.
Each of these tools is just a little bigger than a matchbox so any of them can easily fit into the coin pocket of most jeans. Pair any of them with an All Out Belt to easily carry your powerful little toolbox all around town. Plus, the belt works with the tools to get more leverage. For instance: you can get crank down on stubborn pedals using the belt and tool together.
-
We’ve all been there and when we get there, you simply have to call a cab. Personal breathalyzers are now inexpensive enough to carry around to ensure everyone gets home safely. The BACtrack S80 Breathalyzer is easy to use; just insert the two included AA batteries and it’s ready to test.
When the start button is pressed, the BACtrack S80 counts down for approximately 10 seconds to prepare for a breath sample. When the countdown reaches zero, blow steadily and continuously for at least 5 seconds. If a sufficient breath sample has been taken, the user’s estimated blood alcohol content (BAC) is displayed on the screen.
Despite its small size, the BACtrack S80 provides a lot of technology inside its black plastic casing. A miniature air pump inside the S80 activates at the end of each breath sample. This proprietary internal sampling system ensures that a precise breath sample enters the alcohol fuel cell sensor. The BACtrack S80 provides trusted, accurate results with every test.
With its easy-to-read LCD screen, extraordinary battery life, and six extra included mouthpieces, BACtrack S80 is perfect for testing yourself as well as your friends and family. Take it with you wherever you go and gain peace of mind. Drinking and driving is nothing to screw around with; the BACtrack S80 is an amazing tool to keep everyone safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ve worked hard to create the best batch of homebrew that you’ve ever made. This is no time to mess it up. Bottle that perfection with this Craft A Brew Homebrew Bottler Equipment Kit. The set is designed for one-gallon batches and includes ten premium quality reusable bottles, a professional-grade capper, and 30 caps.
Whether you like cider, kombucha, or beer, you need a system for keeping it fresh after fermentation. Use a premium bottling kit for your premium homebrew. With this kit, you’ll have enough supplies for three batches from your favorite one-gallon kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This just in: pretzels go really, really well with cold beer. But don’t put up with just any stale pretzel sticks from a plastic bag, make your own delectable pretzels with this Dutch Country Bake-At-Home Soft Pretzel Mix. This pack includes two 24oz bags and each bag makes eight to ten pretzels. All the ingredients, salt, and yeast are provided with an excellent recipe that creates soft, delicious carb-loaded treats. I’m drooling now just thinking of these pretzels paired with my next beer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Did you know that beer is ridiculously good for your hair? Duffy’s Brew Premium IPA Craft Beer Shampoo uses actual craft beer, naturally rich in amino acids. The hops, roasted barley, and malt provide a restorative coat of vitamin B, proteins, and minerals that protect your hair while adding body and volume.
The hops and yeast also contain antiseptic properties that help treat scalp irritations and dandruff. The maltose and sucrose used in the brewing process tighten hair cuticles for enhanced shine. This shampoo makes up a thick lather and rinses clean. The subtle spiced mahogany and caramel fragrances complement the bold aroma of the beer but don’t worry, you won’t smell like a bar. You’ll just smell incredible.
Duffy’s Brew also makes a nice conditioner to go with the shampoo as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Brew Your Own magazine is a great periodical to read for making incredible beer at home. Some of that knowledge has made its way to this book, Brew Your Own Big Book of Clone Recipes. Homebrewers around the world have contributed to this amazing resource to provide 300 of the best clone recipes for recreating favorite commercial beers. Inside you’ll find dozens of IPAs, stouts, and lagers, searchable by style.
The collection includes both classics and newer recipes from top award-winning American craft breweries including Brooklyn Brewery, Deschutes, Firestone Walker, Hill Farmstead, Jolly Pumpkin, Modern Times, Maine Beer Company, Stone Brewing Co., Surly, Three Floyds, Tröegs, and many more. There are even some classic clone recipes from across Europe in this book. Whether you’re looking to brew an exact replica of one of your favorites or get some inspiration from the greats, you must have this book to plan your next brew day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beer lovers naturally enjoy food and beverages that are handcrafted and delicious. You won’t go wrong by giving your beer lover the Wisconsin’s Best Party Gift Basket. There’s everything here that pairs well with a variety of beers: sausage, cheeses, pretzels, mustard, and crackers. All the items included in the basket are shelf-stable and ready to serve with no refrigeration required. Each gift basket is hand-packed and made in the USA.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your beer lover is a homebrewer, they know how important it is to keep track of what they’re doing to improve or to repeat when things go right. This Homebrew Journal for Craft Beer Homebrewers is ideal for anyone to keep track of brew days, materials, and recipes. The journal provides handy reference sheets and guides on things like hops varieties, substitution suggestions, and recipe formulation.
This journal has been created especially for home brewers who like to keep track of their batches and log the outcome of every brewing experiment. It features a classy, artisan look and everything in this notebook has a function. There are reference materials on hops, yeast strains, a unit conversion table, an alcohol by volume chart, and space for recipes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s been tough for pro sports fans in the age of the coronavirus. Help soak up those tears with this NHL Authentic Game Used Hockey Stick Bottle Opener. This carbon fiber stick features scuffs and scratches from an actual NHL game. The bottle opener itself is made of quality nickel-plated hardware. The opener measures seven inches and it’s engraved with your favorite team name.
Each NHL bottle opener is officially licensed by the National Hockey League and to prove it, a tamper-evident hologram sticker is adhered to each bottle opener to ensure authenticity. You can look up the inventory number of your particular hockey stick bottle opener at the Tokens & Icons web site to learn further details about the stick’s history. Each bottle opener will be slightly different than the featured photo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making beer is nothing but science so we have a lot to thank science for. When you raise this Great Women of Science Pint Glass, you’ll be toasting these inspirational women of science, whose work helped push humanity forward. Let them inspire you (while quaffing that IPA) to finish your thesis, conquer your fieldwork, and crush your final exams.
This special pint glass is dishwasher safe, made in the USA, and will hold 16oz of your favorite brew. Need a little testosterone to accompany these feminine scientists? Consider picking up this Great Beards of Science Pint Glass to make an incredible two-fer for your beer glass collection. Cognitive Surplus also makes glasses honoring individual scientists if you’ve got a specific person of greatness that you wish to honor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Carhartt 5-Gallon Insulated Party Bucket Cooler turns any standard 5-gallon bucket (not included) into a sturdy cooler complete with internal insulation to keep drinks cold and nine exterior insulated koozie pouches for beverages. Fill the insulated main bucket liner with ice to keep your cans or bottles frosty cold. The zippered top holds snacks out of the ice to keep them cool and fresh.
The Carhartt 5-Gallon Party Bucket Cooler includes plenty of pockets and loops to store grilling accessories, bottle openers, and other essential tools. This bucket cooler features YKK zippers, metal hardware, triple-needle stitching, and the Carhartt logo patch (of course). Hard-working people wear Carhartt and now they can use the same tough clothing for their snacks and beverages. Sweet!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to replicate some brewery fun at home? Crack open a beer and enjoy this GoSports Shuffleboard and Curling Tabletop Board Game with your friends and family, then. The game is solidly constructed crafted from high-quality wood that provides smooth gameplay that’s much better than cheap roll-out mat versions. No one wants that.
The game includes eight rollers that glide across the board to mimic full-size shuffleboard and curling courts. It’s perfect for game nights, parties, barbecues, and holidays. The board measures 45 inches long and 13 inches wide. It’s completely fun and even more so with a fresh beer in your pint glass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been to the point after sampling too many beers that the room won’t stop spinning, you’re going to need The Hungover Cookbook by Milton Crawford. Six types of hangovers are used as a starting point to treat: The Broken Compass, The Sewing Machine, The Comet, The Atomic, The Cement Mixer, and The Gremlin Boogie and from there, recipes are tailored to each specific symptoms. The book allows you to find a recipe (or just a menu item) that precisely suits your specific situation.
Interspersed with the recipes are mind games, witticisms and graphic jokes, insights into hangover science, quizzes to see if you are still drunk or now just merely hungover, and more. Compiled by amateur chef, aperitif enthusiast, and cheeky character Milton Crawford, this compact guide offers many recovery recipes collected from cultures in every part of the earth. We’ve all heard that greasy cheeseburgers are the cure for too much evening the night before but the Hangover Cookbook may introduce you to some other sure-fire remedies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take your tailgate to the next level with the Coleman Lounger Stainless Steel Can Insulator. Built with 18/8 stainless steel, this double-wall, vacuum-insulated koozie keeps your hands dry and your drink cold for hours. The flexible gripper fins on the inside hold bottles, standard cans, and slimline cans securely without moving around.
The rubber base won’t mess up your furniture and doesn’t move around so it’s great for holding your beverage whether you’re indoors or outdoors. It’s time to toss out the foam koozie that you picked up from that dive bar for good. Upgrade your game with the Coleman Lounger and all your bottles and cans will thank you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a more personal gift for your beer lover, take a gander at this Custom Beer Tap Handle with Chalkboard. When you order, you can personalize the logo by customizing it with your own text. Two chalkboard decals are included that can be applied to the sides so you can write in the name of your most recent sudsy creation.
The tap handle is laser engraved with your personalized text and stylish hops imagery. Your beer lover’s kegerator or home bar will be immediately upgraded with this beer tap. The handle is coated in furniture-grade lacquer and ready to use with any beer tap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Go big or go home! This Wicked Big Sports Supersized Beer Pong set combines traditional sports and games with oversized fun. This gigantic twist on your favorite college drinking game is both portable and versatile. Play at the beach, in your backyard, at your tailgating party, or at the park. It really won’t matter if you’re athletic in the slightest since you and your friends will be falling down laughing…from the fun, not anything else.
Wicked Big Sports Supersized Beer Pong takes traditional pong to the next level. Pick up one set to play three cups versus three cups or buy two sets to play six versus six. Each set includes six cups that pop up to 24 inches tall, one ball, and a pump with filling needle all in an easy to carry storage bag.
-
It’s hard to beat a cold beer poured right from the tap. That rich, frothy foam capping off the last inch or so of hoppy goodness is simply the best. You can recreate that experience at home (no keg required!) with these Beer Foaming Stones from Brewmuse. Place one of these stones (otherwise known as a soapstone nucleator) in a pint glass and the bubbles of carbon dioxide will gather around it as you fill the glass from your can or bottle.
The active carbonation not only helps you get a thick, lacy head of foam that will last until you finish your drink, it also enhances the beer’s flavor and aroma while also reducing acidity. Keep them stowed in the freezer in the reusable cloth pouch for an added bonus: a colder glass of beer with each tasty sip. Science is cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Craft Beer Cookbook understands that good food and delicious beer go well together and even better when they’re combined. This recipe book doesn’t think you need to wait until five o’clock to pop the cap off of a quality beer. From tender pork chops marinated in a bold and citrusy IPA to apple fritters drizzled with an amber ale caramel sauce, the recipes in this book are not only delicious, but they also capture the complex notes and flavors of a perfectly balanced brew.
Filled with a diverse selection of varieties, each dish transforms everyday fare into top-shelf plates that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning fan of craft beers. A toast to the world’s finest brews, this cookbook highlights inspired dishes like sausage and pale ale frittata, salmon with dijon beer cream sauce, and slow-roasted maple stout baby back beef ribs.
This yummy cookbook features 100 imaginative craft beer recipes and loads of color photographs. The Craft Beer Cookbook makes a solid case to include beer into every meal. I could go for that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your choice of glassware to use with your particular beverages says a lot about a beer lover. This Snowfox Stainless Steel 16.9oz Beer Glass Set immediately screams to the world that the person holding one of these vacuum-insulated tumblers is a person with unimpeachable taste and style. These double-walled steel vessels will keep your beer cold from the first sip until the last.
They won’t sweat so your hands and coffee tables stay dry. Shatterproof and lightweight, these insulated glasses are just half the weight of a traditional beer mug and it holds 16oz of your favorite beer (with room for foam!). These tumblers also have a thin 1mm rim like fine glassware that creates a more enjoyable drinking experience.
Elegant and classy, these Snowfox Stainless Steel Beer Glasses may be enjoyed with cold and hot beverages and will keep the temperature of each constant for much, much longer. These tumblers come in several different colors but you’ll have to hand wash them unless you choose the stainless steel variety.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bacon is one of the most beloved substances on the planet (that’s not hyperbole in the slightest) but paired with bourbon…and then made into an incredible candle that makes the very air you breathe smell like both bacon and bourbon? Heaven. This Bacon & Bourbon candle from the Silver Dollar Candle Co. is just the thing to turn any man cave (or she-shed) into an amazing experience.
Silver Dollar Candle Co. Candles are handmade, hand-poured, hand-labeled, and made with 100% natural soy wax, expertly scented and made in small batches in Knoxville, Tennessee. Unlike paraffin candles, which release harmful toxins into the air, this soy wax candle burns cleanly with a 70 to 100-hour average burn time. Yummy all around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I shouldn’t even have to write a review for the original, delicious Beer Nuts but here you go: Beer Nuts Original Peanuts features a sweet and salty flavor from the same unique formula that was produced in 1937, using only 4 simple ingredients. While Beer Nuts come in a variety of yummy flavors, the original pairs incredibly well with your ambers, ales, stouts, IPAs, pilsners, and so on.
These Beer Nuts come in a convenient resealable plastic jar so you can buy in bulk and snack whenever you want while keeping them fresh and crunchy. The flavors inherent in Beer Nuts make them the perfect party snack mix. They’re easy and quick to prepare; just pour in a bowl and you’ll have a combination of sweet and salty, crunchy flavor at your fingertips.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BottleLoft is the world’s first bottle hanging device to free up space and make your refrigerator work better. Simply peel, stick, and place on your refrigerator ceiling. They’re manufactured with premium high-grade neodymium magnet assemblies (that means they’re strong) and high-strength 3M bond adhesive.
BottleLoft comes with an installation template, surface prep pack, and…um…a “Strong Like Bull Magnets” logo sticker. The point here is that BottleLoft is a cool gadget that allows you to hang beer bottles from the ceiling of your fridge. Come on, that’s pretty awesome.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Klask is a fast and frantic party game that is sure to be a hit at your next brew bash. It’s a magnetic battle of wits and skill that is sort of like half foosball and half air hockey. Player hands go under the game board to control magnetic handles and strikers to defend their goal against the ball flying around the table. Magnets in the center of the table make the ball difficult to control but still fun to play.
Like a portable foosball table, Klask comes fully assembled and can be played on any flat surface, making it the perfect tabletop game for the pub or at home. It’s made of wood, not plastic, so it has a very nice artisan Scandinavian feel to it. Each round lasts about ten minutes or about two-thirds of your pint.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a way to make sure your six-pack stays cool but also wanting that Robin Hood/architect/camping vibe? The Carhartt Beverage Sling is all that and more. Constructed with heavy-duty polyester with durable “Rain Defender” water repellent, this fully insulated cooler can hold up to six standard-sized cans stacked on top of each other.
The convenient adjustable shoulder straps allow you to carry this cooler over your shoulder so you’ll be the subject of attention wherever you go. And who can argue with that big, bold Carhartt logo stamped on the side? Nice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everything you need to make draft system fixes is here with this Draft Beer System Repair Kit from KegWorks. Fully stocked with a full range of draft beer repair parts, this kit is a must-have for anyone with a kegerator or other draft beer dispenser system. To ensure that you don’t lose anything, all of the tools and parts included in this kit come in a handy storage pouch with a convenient zipper closure.
Keep the beer flowing! Stay on top of your regular maintenance. The kit features the most useful draft parts typically needed for a dispenser system including an instant-read pocket thermometer, six screw clamps, six beer line rubber washers, two body seals for US Sankey keg couplers, two replacement rubber check valves for couplers, a beer faucet hex nut wrench, a beer faucet cleaning brush, two faucet body gaskets, six nylon washers for a CO2 regulator, and a brass faucet lever.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Brew Your Own is the leading magazine for people who want to brew their own beer at home. Even if a beer lover doesn’t brew their own beer, the information contained within the covers is fascinating. It covers the entire homebrew hobby with simple, how-to tips to more advanced technical articles on brewing fine beer. Regular columns include Tips from the Pros, Style of the Month, Recipe Exchange and Help Me Mr. Wizard.
Each issue is like a conversational resource guide with plenty of information for the novice or professional brewer. There are recipes for classic beers and also for beer with more adventurous flavor combinations. Trends, flavors, styles, and more are presented each and every month. Alongside articles about the newest equipment are lessons designed to let you create your own equipment for each specialty brew.
Before you choose something physical to give to your beer lover, consider this: every issue that gets delivered to their mailbox is another reminder of how nice you were to them. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, Clark.