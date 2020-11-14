101 Best Gifts for Beer Lovers: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

The time for drinking beer straight from a can is over. The Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser converts the carbonation of a beer straight out of a can or bottle into dense, uniformly sized bubbles (think nitro) that enhance the aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel. DraftPour makes every beer taste better.

Beer from a tap is simply better than out of a package. But if you can’t hit the bar during the pandemic, just put your favorite bottle or can into the Fizzics DraftPour for creamy, smooth, fresh from the tap taste. The machine will accommodate any can or bottle, including bombers and 16oz cans and any type of beer including lagers, ales, stouts, IPAs, sours, beers, porters, ambers, and more.

Because it’s built with zinc-reinforced PC-ABS composite with titanium metallic and matte finishes, the DraftPour is incredibly easy to keep clean and will look fantastic for years to come. DraftPour is powered via USB cord and wall adapter or on two AA batteries (not included) which makes it great at your home saloon or convenient enough to take camping, tailgating, to the beach, or out on the patio.