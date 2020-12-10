31 Best Gifts For Bird Watchers: The Ultimate List

Shopping for an avid birder and struggling to pin down the perfect gift? Our list of the best gifts for bird watchers has tracked down some awesome ideas for both aspiring and expert avian enthusiasts!
Bird watching is a hobby that can be enjoyed in one’s own backyard, or on the contrary, a passion that can take you to far-flung destinations all around the world! With our top list, you’ll find gift options that suit each and every bird watching style, whether it’s a casual walk in the park or an Amazonian expedition!
Bird watching and board game enthusiasts alike will love the brilliantly unique concept and interactive gameplay of Wingspan! This is a strategy board game in which players compete as expert birding enthusiasts attempting to attract the best birds to their aviary!
Wingspan is an impressively informative game for expert and novice birders alike, sourcing all of its data and fun facts on each card from reputable scientific sources. Nature nerds, science students, and bird nerds will all LOVE the aesthetically striking and information-rich card decks!
This is a tricky game of strategy played with one to five players that typically lasts between 40 and 70 minutes, so the potential to really build some anticipation and rivalry exists without being too much of a commitment.
There are 170 unique bird cards, 26 bonus cards,16 automa cards, 103 food tokens, 75 egg miniatures, 5 custom wooden dice, 5 player mats and 1 birdfeeder dice tower included – so this is quite an intensive game! There are several expansions for the game available in order to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting including entire species assemblages from different geographic regions such as the European and Oceania expansions.
Learning the intricacies of Wingspan definitely takes some practice when you consider the countless strategies to win. At the end of each game, however, all the players involved will get up from the game board knowing more about the world of birds!
Perhaps the best part about this game is that nobody really knows who the winner is until everyone adds up their points at the end of four rounds. This makes for a truly suspenseful game where everyone plays to win from start to finish!
The Hex Ranger DSLR Camera Sling will make for a killer gift idea for any birder with a passion for photographing their subjects.
This simple, but high-performance camera bag is built to be especially compact and lightweight in order to carry your DSLR essentials. The bag totals to an eight-liter capacity and furthermore features adjustable bottom carry straps that allow for carrying a tripod. Collapsible interior dividers go on to enable full expansion of the bag, or maximum packability.
Built with genuine Cordura and ballistic nylon exterior fabrics, you can rest assured this camera bag is built to last. Side adjustable load straps ensure the Ranger remains comfortable to carry all day, while features like the fuax-fur lined front phone/sunglasses pocket add further value and functionality.
There are a few different color and camo patterns to choose from, so you can customize this gift idea to the preference of whoever you’re shopping for fairly well!
What bird lover doesn’t enjoy the company of feathered friends at their own home? With Nature’s Hangout Suction Cup Window Bird Feeder, the avian enthusiast you’re shopping for can get an intimate look at their backyard or neighborhood songbirds without having to even leave the house!
The powerful suction cups on this feeder enable it to stay firmly planted against glass windows while easily supporting the weight of birdseed and several birds. The see-through acrylic construction ensures totally clear viewing, so you can set this feeder up on any window you’d like and not worry about impeding your view.
The person you’re shopping for can set this fun and interactive device up on their kitchen window to score some looks at birds while cooking and doing dishes, or right in the bedroom in order to spectate the morning’s visitors upon waking up!
It’s fun learning which bird species are locally present on and around one’s property, and owning bird feeders provides you with exactly that insight! After just a week or two, all the local birds will become accustomed to this subtle feeder and begin to frequent it with less hesitation – so tell the bird nerd you’re shopping for to be patient and enjoy the company to come!
Going out in the winter cold in search of cool and unique birds is a fun and exciting hobby for passionate birders, but staying warm enough can certainly be a challenge. Mountain Hardwear’s Power Stretch Stimulus Gloves are a wonderful option for keeping your hands comfortable during chilly outings that also effectively retain your dexterity.
Constructed from Polartec Power Stretch fabric, these gloves feature four-way stretch and excellent elasticity. They are moisture-wicking, breathable, and furthermore feature a silicone palm-pattern for a reliable grip on binoculars and other equipment. The Stimulus Gloves are even touch screen compatible so your favorite birder can continue to utilize their smartphone and other electronics while wearing them!
While these gloves don’t offer adequate insulation on truly freezing days, the Stimulus Gloves are perfect for those birding outings that are just a touch too chilly to have your hands fully exposed!
The Gosky Titan 12X50 High Power Prism Monocular and Quick Smartphone Holder is a wonderful value choice of optics for an aspiring birder looking to get a closer look at their subjects!
While this is far from a top-quality monocular, Gosky has truly built an excellent device for the cost with this one! The image clarity is quite impressive, while the magnifying power is stellar for the price point. Your favorite birder will notice a ton of birds and wildlife they’ve previously missed with this device, as well as get a far more detailed look at the birds and critters they’ve become accustomed to seeing.
The 12X50 magnification means that the image is magnified by 12 times, and feature a 50mm wide lense. The higher the magnification, the closer and more detailed the image appears. The wider the lens diameter, the more light-gathering ability, generating a brighter, clearer image. The 12X50 specs of the Titan is on the upper end of the spectrum in terms of both magnification and objective lens diameter, so this is a highly capable monocular!
A large internal BAK-4 Prism and fully multi-coated (FMC) lens coating go on to ensure bright and crisp image generation, while a solid body and shock-absorbing rubber armor provide an awesome ergonomic grip. The Titans are shockproof, waterproof, and dustproof, and furthermore feature o-ring sealed and nitrogen-filled optics to prevent any moisture or debris from entering the viewing frame.
The brand even includes a quick alignment smartphone adapter mount that you can secure to the monocular in order to snap photos with! The mount is compatible with essentially all smartphone models, including the new iPhone 12 series!
All in all, this is a killer value monocular for the beginner birder seeking an introductory level set of optics that will up their birding game, big time!
The Gosky 20-60×60 HD Spotting Scope with Tripod, Carrying Bag and Scope Phone Adapter is another excellent value purchase from the brand that amateur birders will be downright blown away by!
This 20 to 60X adjustable magnification monocular enables the viewer to lock on to their target, and then zoom in for a closer look! It’s a highly capable piece of equipment whose price point makes it a perfect introduction to more complicated, in-depth optics. The monocular remains user friendly, but its versatile and dynamic operation and applications will no doubt encourage the birder you’re shopping for to master their understanding of light transmission, viewing angle, magnification, and more!
The BAK4 Porro prism optics utilized in the design increases light transmission and provides bright, clear, high-contrast images even in lower light conditions. This monocular certainly does not offer the same level of clarity and image quality offered by higher-end brands, but for the cost, you’ll be hard-pressed to find this level of magnification and image clarity.
As with the Titan monocular previously listed, Gosky includes a smartphone digiscoping adapter in order to easily capture photos and videos of the birds you view with your smartphone. There is also a tripod mount included for more stable viewing, as well as a handy carry bag for easy transport and storage!
Between this monocular’s inherent capabilities and all of its included accessories, this is without a doubt one of the best value buys for the money when it comes to scoring a high-magnification viewing device at a reasonable price point!
Maven is a heavy hitter within the industry when it comes to building top-notch, excellent quality optics, and the C3 ED 12X50 Binoculars are no exception to the brand’s reputation. Offering remarkable edge-to-edge clarity, high-powered 12X magnification, and a generous depth of field, these binoculars will undoubtedly exceed your favorite birder’s expectations when it comes to their optics!
Offered in both 10X50 and 12X50 magnification, the C3 ED Binoculars can be precisely matched to the needs or preferences of the birder you’re shopping for. The higher-powered 12X magnification model will provide a closer look at discrete field marks and enable longer range viewing, but in turn, has a smaller field of view. This also means the 12X model will react more to faint shaking of the hands, so it’s really a matter of control and field of view versus magnification.
Both the 10X and 12X models are outstanding for birding applications, so don’t worry too much about the differences in their performance if you’re simply looking to give the gift of an optics upgrade!
Featuring crystal clear extra low-dispersion (ED) glass, fully multi-coated lenses, and a durable polymer frame that feels great in your hands and around your neck, Maven has really hit all the bases here!
Waterproof, scratch-resistant, and fogproof lens coatings go on to ensure unimpeded field use – because the brand knows you’re going to put these binoculars through the abuses of the outdoors – even if you’re just casually birding!
Another outstanding model by Maven also worth checking out that’s offered at a slightly lower price point are the C1 8X42mm ED Binoculars. The brand recently sent me a pair of the C1s to field test for myself, and their clarity, ergonomics, and overall performance have blown me away!
All Maven optics come with an unconditional lifetime warranty, so you can go ahead and purchase in confidence knowing that the brand stands behind their gear!
The SWAROVSKI Optik 15×56 SLC Series WaterProof Binoculars are a BIG purchase for a BIG TIME birder that will no doubt be the gift of the year!
These extraordinarily engineered binoculars offer 15X magnification, and an impressive 56mm wide objective lens, providing the viewer with some seriously up close and personal, crystal clear viewing.
Featuring a 62-apparent viewing range, these binoculars keep your peripherals from closing in too far despite their remarkable magnification level. Fluorite-containing glass goes on to offer 93% light transmission, enhancing color fidelity and brightness immensely! You get what you pay for with these ones!
These binoculars are furthermore ergonomically designed to feel great in your hand, and even better against your face, even if you wear eyeglasses! Rotating strap connectors, integrated lens and eyepiece covers, and the substantial, yet still impressively light 43.2-ounce weight all add up to a seriously user-friendly, mindfully designed pair of binoculars.
Considering the level of investment here, the brand goes on to offer a lifetime warranty for optics and a 10-year warranty for other parts, so you can buy in confidence knowing your favorite birder is covered in the event of a mishap!
Owning an ultra-portable, compact camp stove for anywhere-cooking is a luxury that outdoorsmen and women of the past would have killed for. The Primus Micron Trail Stove is a brilliant companion when it comes to preparing dehydrated meals, boiling water for coffee, and sauteing meats and veggies to name just a few applications!
If you think the bird watcher you’re shopping for would enjoy the ability to prepare a hot meal rather than pack a sandwich on some of their more intensive outings into the wilderness, this will make a truly righteous gift that’s bound to see a ton of use! Pumping out 8900 BTUs, this is an impressively powerhouse little camp stove that can easily cook for one or two people!
Weighing just 3.1 ounces and able to fit in the palm of your hand when collapsed, packing the Micron Trail Stove is a non-issue. Featuring a narrow high speed flame for increased wind resistance, a Piezo igniter, and an oversized and foldable control valve for precise flame control, this is furthermore an impressively capable stove when it comes to performance.
How about some hot coffee while watching eagles nest? Or perhaps a nice bowl of soup while listening to a pair of cardinals calling? We’re talking next-level opulence here folks! Just screw this potent little camp stove right onto a propane gas canister and you’re ready to cook!
A tree stand enables birders to gain access to the forest canopy and offers an entirely novel viewing angle and insight into the environment. Summit Treestands’ Mini Viper SD Climbing Treestand is the perfect option for birding applications that’s easily brought along on essentially any outing!
Passionate birders who implement tree stands are able to view natural history events otherwise impossible to see from the ground, hear bird song more clearly, and experience an entirely different vantage of avian behavior while all the while remaining wonderfully incognito in the woods! It’s a unique and highly rewarding approach to birding that will no doubt yield some incredible moments, photos, and memories!
The Mini Viper SD Climbing Treestand weighs just 18 pounds and can support up to 300 pounds. Able to be worn into the field like a backpack and then deployed in a matter of minutes with a little practice, this hunting tool will forever change the way your favorite birder chases their high in the wilderness.
This minimalist treestand option features a suspended foam-padded seat with a backrest for unparalleled comfort and is built with a closed front and a full body fall arrest harness system to ensure maximum safety. You can remain seated all day long, or go ahead and safely stand in order to capture that perfect photo!
The aluminum 5-channel platform frame is furthermore designed with dead metal, sound deadening (SD) technology, so you remain remarkably quiet up there even when you need to shift or move around a bit. The birder you’re shopping for will likely have all sorts of incredible, undisturbed animal encounters while patiently sitting in this stand – there’s a reason hunters rely on them to get close to deer and other game species!
Your favorite birder can set up camp parallel in the canopy to an active nest in order to view hatching, feeding, first flights, and more, or set this treestand up just above the understory vegetation layer of the canopy in order to score a top-down, unimpeded view. The applications are truly endless, so if you’re shopping for a creative and die-hard birder, this is without a doubt the go-to gift!
Concealment is key to successfully viewing many different species of particularly elusive and disturbance-sensitive birds. Even less wary, more common birds are much more effectively and closely observed with the use of a hunting blind that keeps you and your gear hidden from the eyes, ears, and noses of nearby wildlife.
The Ameristep Tent Chair Blind is the perfect portable hunting blind for bird watching that’s easily carried into the field, and sets up in just 30 seconds! This option is offered as both a one, and two-person model, so you can purchase for birding pairs or soloists.
Keep in consideration the fact that birds and other animals are constantly in communication with one another – or at least taking note of each other’s behaviors and responses. If a blue jay sounds its warning call when it sees you step out from under a tree limb in order to snap a photo, all the birds within earshot are alarmed to your presence and know to steer clear. Oftentimes even the birds that simply heard the warning call of another bird nearby (even across species) will also sound a warning call of their own, spreading concentric rings through the landscape that are basically just announcing your presence…. not ideal if you want to view nature undisturbed.
This demonstrates the importance of camouflage apparel and hunting blind application for scenarios in which you’re really trying to remain hidden from even the most alert wildlife.
Built from Durashell Plus, a custom-woven matte-finish that makes this tool lightweight and durable, the Tent Chair Blind implements Mossy Oak camouflage for visual concealment and a ShadowGuard coating for reducing silhouettes and trapping odor. Rest assured that once you’re fully set up and quietly sitting in this blind, the woods will resume its undisturbed behavior as if you’re not even there!
The Road Runner Hub Hunting Blind by Barronett Blinds is a fantastic gift option for an experienced birder who oftentimes enjoys their hobby with a friend!
This portable blind is perfect for erecting a base camp for enjoying long days of birding and offers excellent concealment in a variety of (mostly woodland) habitats.
The footprint of this blind measures 55 by 55 inches, so two people can easily make themselves comfortable in here. The windows are zipperless in order to be as quiet as possible, and the purchase includes a carry bag, ground stakes, and tie-down rope so you’re fully equipped and ready to go. Carrying this blind is easy for most people of normal strength, and setup takes less than a minute!
The brand even includes four removable blaze orange safety panels for some added safety during hunting season, because with concealment of this level you certainly want to ensure you can be seen when there are sportsmen in the woods!
Tell your favorite birder to pack a chair, a snack, a field guide, and their optics, and they’ll be in business for a seriously awesome session of wildlife observation!
Effin’ Birds: A Field Guide to Identification by Aaron Reynolds is a great bird watching gift idea that’s described as “A compact, comprehensive, and very silly field guide featuring more than 200 of the rudest birds on earth.”
This book features more than 150 pages picturing classic, monochrome plumage art alongside some hysterical and dirty aphorisms. The author creates a sort of personality for each bird species, and pairs the ridiculous profile with classic scientific illustrations – it’s entertaining to say the least!
No doubt a hilarious addition to any naturalist’s personal library or a coffee table read that’s bound to go over well!
This Bird Watching Log Book by Birds & Birders Publishing will make for an awesomely practical gift for a birder who strives to record the species, conditions, and behaviors they observe on their outings.
Including an index and log pages for writing down all of the most important details of a given bird watching session, this log book will help the avian enthusiast you’re shopping for to become more methodical about their hobby and provide them with a written history of their most favorite encounters that they can look back and reflect on!
What It’s Like to Be a Bird by renowned ornithologist David Allen Sibley is a truly fascinating text for any birding enthusiast with a true passion for learning and understanding the ins and outs of what it’s actually like being a bird! This book covers topics from nesting to singing and eating to flying, and aims to answer “what birds are doing and why”.
Covering mostly common backyard birds, Sibley has written this book for birders and non-birders alike with the intention of sparking some curiosity followed by an understanding of what birds are doing and why.
The overall quality and practicality of Sibley guides are renowned in the bird-world and this book is no exception to the reputation the author has made for himself!
Here’s a wonderful gift idea for a birder who’s been practicing to better identify bird songs. Bird Songs: 250 North American Birds in Song by Las Beletsky is an invaluable resource when it comes to both getting a chance to hear, and mentally log the sounds and songs of our North American species.
Here’s a passage from the about the author section of this book to give you a better idea of who put together this stellar learning tool. “Les Beletsky is a professional bird biologist and natural history expert. Prior to taking up nature writing, he conducted twenty years of behavioral research on birds, concentrating on bird vocalizations and breeding behavior. He has written or co-written more than thirty-five papers and two books on birds, one of which won an award from The Wildlife Society as “outstanding wildlife ecology book of the year.””.
Simply put, Beletsky is a more than credible authority when it comes to bird song, so rest assured you’re giving the gift of a quality learning tool here!
This purchase includes a beautifully illustrated and easily navigated book, along with a handheld audio device pre-loaded with the 250 bird songs and sounds. The intention is of course to use the two tools together in order to gain a truly comprehensive understanding of each bird species.
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht is a hysterical satirical book that’s both educational and downright hilarious.
This book pokes fun at both birds and birders, featuring “poorly rendered illustrations, boring migratory maps, and facts about each useless bird”. The book identifies and discusses over 50 “dumb” birds that your favorite birder may or may not be already well-read on, but we guarantee this will be a new and unique perspective for them!
A perfect gift for passionate birders and those who can’t stand the sound of morning bird song alike, this silly book is bound to be a hit!
This heat changing mug will make for a fun and unique gift for any bird lover that enjoys a hot cup of joe in the morning!
This 10-ounce ceramic mug displays 15 different bird species perched on two different wires. The birds appear as silhouettes, but when you pour a hot beverage into the mug, their true colors and details are revealed! Pretty neat huh!?
The Eddie Bauer Guide Pro Pants are an excellent choice of field pants available in both men’s and women’s sizing that will make a wonderful bird watching gift for anyone who appreciates high-quality, performance apparel for the outdoors.
These nylon pants are perfectly suited for bird watching applications, featuring an active fit with articulated knees and trimmed calves, two-way stretch, and a great array of pockets for stashing your on-hand essentials. They also pack nice and compact for easy storage and transport. The Guide Pro Pants are intended for active pursuits in the outdoors, so they can keep up with any bird watching style!
Treated with a StormRepel DWR water-resistant finish, these pants will furthermore not wet out in the event of some unexpected (or expected) weather.
Eddie Bauer has even built these pants with bluesign certified fabric to ensure safe and sustainable textile production, so this is a gift you can feel good about giving – especially to someone with a love for wildlife and wilderness!
Nothing beats a reliable down jacket when it comes to remaining comfortable in the cold. Sierra Designs’ 800 Fill Whitney DriDown Hoodie is in our opinion, one of the best value options on the market for those seeking a high-quality, yet reasonably affordable down jacket for outdoor applications.
Insulated with 800 Fill Power DriDown, this jacket is treated inside and out to resist moisture, so it fares better than most down garments when it comes to enduring some wetness. Your favorite birder will not want to wear this as an outer layer during heavy rainfall, but it will not wet out when worn through less intense precipitation.
Elastic cuffs around the wrists effectively seal in heat and eliminate drafts while a full hood and adjustable cinch-waist go on to provide a customizable fit. The brand has ensured this jacket can be worn in a manner that very effectively traps all of your precious body heat tight to your frame, so your favorite birder can really batten down the hatches with this one!
Two zippered handwarmer pockets, an inside kangaroo pocket, and an insulated yoke zipper pocket provide an impressive degree of storage and organization for bringing along any essential birding tools or gadgets such as field guides, GPS units, and binoculars. Perhaps best of all in regards to convenience, the DriDown Hoodie stuffs into its own zippered pocket for easy storage and transport, so it’s an excellent travel companion!
Available in both men’s and women’s sizing and offered in a sharp array of colors, you can score a Whitney DriDown Hoodie for anyone and everyone on your gift list this year!
A packable rain jacket is a brilliant piece of deployable gear for enduring the elements that every birder ought to own. The Helium II Jacket by Outdoor Research is a fantastic option available in both men’s and women’s sizing that is remarkably packable, weatherproof, and stylish for its price point.
Built entirely from nylon, this is an ultralight rain garment weighing in at just 5.5 ounces. The Helium II is the sort of rain jacket that’s easily stuffed into an already full pack so it’s there when you need it, and barely even noticeable when you don’t!
Engineered to be fully seam-taped and built with YKK AquaGuard zippers, Outdoor Research has designed this garment to be truly wind and waterproof. It’s perfect for a quick walk in the woods, or for a full-on expedition, so rest assured this will make for a great gift if you’re concerned about your favorite birder getting some use out of it!
Available in a tremendous array of color options, selecting an option that suits the person you have in mind is furthermore made easy!
The Sitka Gear Gradient Hoody is an exceptionally capable and highly equipped garment designed for actively stalking and hunting in a wide variety of wilderness contexts. Engineered for sportsmen seeking a high-performance garment that offers unmatched warmth, comfort, and concealment, this is a BIG gift idea that your favorite bird watcher will end up utilizing for a whole lot more than viewing birds!
Sitka Gear is an industry leader within the hunting world that’s renowned for its innovation, wide array of offerings, and above all else – quality of craftsmanship. The brand builds outrageously awesome garments for enduring challenging conditions and environments that are perfectly tailored to the context-specific needs of the hunter.
With the Gradient Hoody, Sitka has engineered an ultra-versatile garment that can be worn as a mid-layer or outer-layer depending on the conditions. Designed for waterfowl hunting applications, in particular, this hoody will be the perfect bird watching companion on virtually any outing where you can reasonably match the camouflage options to the landscape.
The high-gauge polyester knit face is mechanically stretch bonded to a high loft fleece backer and furthermore treated with a durable water repellent finish in order to prevent wetting out. This hoody is super cozy and insulating, yet it doesn’t limit your freedom of movement in the slightest.
Featuring thumbhole cuffs and a warming muff pocket for some assistance retaining your dexterity and an upper storage pocket on the chest for stashing a smaller piece of gear or gadget, Sitka has stayed true to their reputation with this garment and equipped it with some highly practical features for self-sufficiency in the field!
The Muck Boot Woody Max Rubber Insulated Hunting Boot is the perfect choice of footwear for birders embarking on outings into potentially wet and muddy environments.
Muddy wetlands, post-storm woodlands, and spring melt conditions all require a pair of high, waterproof boots in order to keep your feet bone dry and comfortable. These rubber and neoprene boots are entirely waterproof and feature a fleece lining in addition to two millimeters of thermal foam underneath the footbed. The insulating ability of these boots is as a result rated down to -40 degrees F, quite impressive in our opinion!
The 5mm neoprene construction provides an excellent degree of comfort and flexibility while the stretch-fit comfort topline seals in warmth while excluding debris from entering the boot. The high-grade rubber exterior of the main boot body furthermore ensures you can wail on these boots all you want without having to worry about their integrity – they’re built to be rock solid and to last for many seasons of wear.
While these boots offer impressive insulating ability, integrity, and waterproofing, they remain reasonably lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear.
If you’re shopping for a female birder, be sure to check out the women’s specific Muck Boots Wetland Rubber Premium Field Boots!
The Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack is a charming and highly functional gift idea that will make for a wonderful carry companion on more casual bird watching outings.
This backpack is not designed for high activity hikes and trekking applications, but that doesn’t mean it can’t absolutely hold its own in the outdoors. The Mini Kanken is built from Vinylon F. fabric which is dirt and water-resistant and features an additional rain flap for shielding the contents of the bag from the elements.
Offering just seven liters of storage space, this is a very compact backpack that will not be able to accommodate large gear loads. It is however perfectly suited for packing a pair of binoculars, a few field guides, and a snack – making it an awesome day pack option for budding naturalists and veteran bird watchers alike!
Featuring a unique and head-turning aesthetic that the brand is renowned for within both the outdoors and fashion industry, the Kanken is available in a tremendous array of color options in order to precisely match the preferences of the person you’re shopping for!
The ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Backpack is one of our favorite picks within our list of the best hunting backpacks that is designed for streamlined, organized performance in the field. If the bird watcher you’re shopping for is serious about their passion and goes all-in when it comes to their gear, this bag is an accessory they will LOVE owning!
This pack offers about 44 liters of storage, so you can pack quite a bit of gear in this bad boy. There is an integrated hydration pocket and port, zippered waist belt compartments, and a unique organizational front shelf pocket in addition to the main compartment here, so the Pursuit offers a high degree of organization.
There is also a gun or bow carry system included here which may or may not be relevant to the bird watcher you have in mind.
The front shelf pocket is a particularly cool and practical feature that essentially functions as a little table space for you while sitting in the wilderness. While bird watching you can use it to set down your binoculars, enjoy your lunch, or flip through a field guide to name just a few potential applications.
A hip belt and chest strap are also included in the design in order to assist with bearing the weight of a fully packed bag, so the Pursuit remains streamlined and low profile even when fully loaded.
With a few different camo options to choose from, selecting an option that matches your favorite birder’s local landscape should be easy!
If you’re shopping for a big-time bird enthusiast that lives within the migratory path of any hummingbird species, this is a fantastic go-to gift idea you simply can’t go wrong with! Even if the birder you have in mind already owns a hummingbird feeder, this 32-ounce option from First Nature will make for a welcomed addition to their arsenal!
Designed with an easy-to-fill wide-mouth jar reservoir and a two-piece base, this is an exceptionally easy hummingbird feeder to fill, empty, and clean – so no more frustrating sugary messes! The red color has of course been intentionally chosen for the purpose of visually attracting inquisitive, nectar-seeking hummingbirds.
It’s amazing that with a simple sugar-water mix you can have the opportunity to spectate countless hummingbirds at your very own feeder! Their territorial disputes, incredible acrobatics, and the mesmerizing sound of their rapid wingbeats will no doubt keep your favorite birder entertained as long as there’s someone at the feeder!
If the birder you’re shopping for has a long-standing feud with their neighborhood squirrels when it comes to stealing the seed and food items they set out for their backyard birds, they will love this gift idea! The Squirrel Buster Standard Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder effectively excludes pesky rodent thieves from robbing the feeder!
This feeder works a lot like the standard tubular bird feeders you’re used to seeing but features a spring mechanism that closes the ‘shroud’ that provides access to the birdseed at the base when the set weight is exceeded. The weight limit for the feeder is adjustable, so you can even exclude larger birds such as jays and crows from the feeder if you’re specifically targeting smaller songbirds.
If the birder you’re shopping for has a favorite species, mating pair of birds, or even an individual bird that they enjoy seeing and feeding on a regular basis, then this feeder will allow them to reserve the food items they set out for exactly the intended recipients!
With a lifetime guarantee included, you can furthermore rest assured you’re purchasing a high-quality product with this gift idea!
The Woodlink Deluxe Cedar Bird Feeder with Suet Cages is a simple and straightforward option of feeder that will make a charming gift for a backyard birder.
Measuring about 13 by 9 by 9 inches, this feeder features a main platform for stashing seed and two suet cages for attracting a wide variety of bird species. It’s constructed of reforested, kiln dried, inland red cedar for a sort of rustic aesthetic, and is built with a polycarbonate window in order to keep an eye on the seed level.
The feeder can support up to five pounds of bird seed and two suet cakes and hangs from an attached cable.
This Outdoor Weatherproof Acrylic Bird House With Drinking Water Tray and Pillar Supports will make for a fun and exciting addition to any birder’s home who enjoys observing and feeding their backyard feathered friends!
This suction cup feeder attaches right to glass windows so you can see your local birds come to feed up close and personal! There are two trays for birdseed separated by a divider, so if the birder you’re shopping for wants to lay out two different types of food to attract a wider assemblage of species, they can! A water tray is also present for leaving some standing water in more arid environments.
Wagner’s Black Oil Sunflower Seed Wild Bird Food is an excellent gift option for virtually any backyard bird enthusiast that’s conveniently available in several different quantities!
This type of seed will likely attract the widest variety of birds no matter where your favorite birder is regionally located. Black oil sunflower seed has a high energy content and is thin-shelled, enabling even smaller-beaked birds to access the seed within! Anyone who’s ever owned a bird feeder has probably noticed that the sunflower seeds are the first to go!
Wagner’s Gourmet Nut & Fruit Wild Bird Food is a wonderful option for attracting and sustaining a wide variety of common and uncommon songbirds including but not limited to chickadees, cardinals, finches, titmice, grosbeaks, and jays!
Offered as a five pound bag, this birdseed mix includes five highly nutritious foods, all of which are all-natural. No fillers or funny stuff, just protein and fat rich foods that the backyard birds will love! Compatible with all feeder types, this is bound to be a well-received gift!