31 Best Gifts For Bird Watchers: The Ultimate List

Bird watching and board game enthusiasts alike will love the brilliantly unique concept and interactive gameplay of Wingspan! This is a strategy board game in which players compete as expert birding enthusiasts attempting to attract the best birds to their aviary!

Wingspan is an impressively informative game for expert and novice birders alike, sourcing all of its data and fun facts on each card from reputable scientific sources. Nature nerds, science students, and bird nerds will all LOVE the aesthetically striking and information-rich card decks!

This is a tricky game of strategy played with one to five players that typically lasts between 40 and 70 minutes, so the potential to really build some anticipation and rivalry exists without being too much of a commitment.

There are 170 unique bird cards, 26 bonus cards,16 automa cards, 103 food tokens, 75 egg miniatures, 5 custom wooden dice, 5 player mats and 1 birdfeeder dice tower included – so this is quite an intensive game! There are several expansions for the game available in order to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting including entire species assemblages from different geographic regions such as the European and Oceania expansions.

Learning the intricacies of Wingspan definitely takes some practice when you consider the countless strategies to win. At the end of each game, however, all the players involved will get up from the game board knowing more about the world of birds!

Perhaps the best part about this game is that nobody really knows who the winner is until everyone adds up their points at the end of four rounds. This makes for a truly suspenseful game where everyone plays to win from start to finish!