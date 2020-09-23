15 Best Gifts for College Girls: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best gifts for college girls? We’ve got you covered. Use our guide to discover the best gifts for college girls available right now.
Or if she’s getting close to graduating (and starting her career!), check out our guide to gifts for women in their 20s.
This Mini Espresso Machine & Cappuccino Maker with Milk Steamer is the perfect size for a small dorm room — or an off-campus apartment with limited counter space.
Plus, she’s going to need some caffeine to fuel all those late-night study sessions.
Most mini espresso makers don’t include a milk steamer. So if you know a girl who loves her lattes, this is the espresso machine for her. Plus, it has several thousand positive reviews. She’ll love it!
This Backrest Pillow with Memory Foam is perfect for any college girl who finds herself reading or studying in bed.
(In other words, almost every college girl, ever.)
It has thousands of positive reviews from people who love the cushiony comfort it provides. Help your favorite college student stay comfortable during those late-night cram sessions!
This Adjustable Laptop Notebook Stand Holder is the perfect gift for the college girl who spends a lot of time on her computer and needs to prioritize a healthy posture.
She may not even realize how much you’re helping her future self with this gift. But you’ll know: our sitting and working positions can injure our spine health over time. She’ll thank you in 10 years.
This model is lightweight and portable, yet stable enough to hold any laptop up to 15.6 inches. (This includes most laptops, unless she has the largest size, 17″, which is less common — but you might want to check in advance.)
The rubber feet on the holder attach firmly to any surface, providing support. Plus, it comes in tons of scratch-resistant colors, including this rose gold.
This Desktop Mug Warmer will keep your favorite college student’s coffee or tea warm while she works. (Or while she just surfs the internet. We’re not judging.)
We all know when you get absorbed in writing a term paper, your coffee can sit and get cold. And then it’s just not good anymore.
She can use any of her own mugs, and this unit comes with one matching ceramic mug included. (But it works with any type of mug.)
Help her stay cozy with a warm beverage while she works at her desk. Reviewers love how well this works at keeping their tea and coffee hot! No more microwave-reheated coffee for this college girl.
The Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack is perfect for the hip college girl who needs to carry her laptop around, along with other daily essentials, in a stylish backpack with comfortable straps.
This classic design is perfect for any hip college girl. Reviewers say it can fit a 17″ laptop (the largest-sized laptop), but just barely. It’s really made for a 15″ laptop (which is much more common anyway). But you might want to check what size laptop she has.
Reviewers say there will be plenty of room for other daily essentials, aside from the laptop.
Keep her looking fly while she’s zipping around campus. Bonus: This comes with a lifetime warranty.
This Twin Bed Privacy Tent is perfect for the college girl in a dorm room who needs better boundaries with her roommate.
Its multiple zipper openings make it easy to get in and out of, and it has a hook for hanging a light, and pockets for essentials like her phone.
It’s completely breathable, but creates a sense of privacy — even if she has an overbearing roommate who never leaves the room.
Heidi Swanson’s “Super Natural Cooking” Cookbook is perfect for the college student who’s starting to develop her own style of cooking. Especially if you want her to be able to eat healthier food than what she’ll find in the cafeteria!
On a college campus, processed food can be hard to avoid. But if she has access to a kitchen, she’ll treasure this book, which teaches newbie cooks how to start using whole grains and fresh ingredients.
If she’s starting to cook, she’ll treasure this book — whether she’s vegetarian or not.
This Coffee Travel Mug is perfect for a college student on the go, especially in winter months.
Going to class is so much cozier when you have a hot beverage that stays hot.
Plus, if you put a really hot liquid in there, it’s nice to have a handle like this, so you don’t burn your hands.
And this is perfect for any college student who drives: it fits in the car cup holder and has a patented lid to prevent spills.
These Comfortable Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are perfect for college girls who loves listening to music or podcasts.
She can listen comfortably on the move, thanks to the cushioned over-ear design and Bluetooth capability.
She can listen in noisy environments, like a sorority house or on a bus ride, thanks to their superior noise-canceling technology.
And if she gets really inspired by her favorite podcast, she can even start her own: These are perfect for podcasters, thanks to the included microphone.
This whole bean coffee gift set will feel like such a luxury to any college student.
College students tend to skimp on coffee. And when you’ve been drinking the cheap stuff, enjoying some barrel-roasted whole bean blends will be a total treat.
Just make sure, if you’re getting the whole bean version of this gift set, that she (or a roommate) has a coffee grinder.
(Otherwise, just get the ground coffee version.)
This Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad would be a perfect gift for any college girl who likes to be cozy in bed.
And because many students study and read in their bed, this gift could change their world.
When you’re living dorm room life, indulgent comforts like these can mean the world. With this mattress pad, she’ll never have to climb into a chilly bed again.
The UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper is perfect for college girls who love moseying around in the most luxurious comfort while also looking cute.
Sometimes, UGG sheepskin can be too hot for some climates. But the best thing about sheepskin sandal slippers is that they’re comfortable (and cozy) in all weather.
She will love these!
This Yeti Tumbler is a great gift for any girl on the go.
Yeti is known for making tumblers and coolers that keep cold things cold and refreshing. If she likes to have a cold beverage in hand, this is the tumbler for her. And it comes in tons of fun colors!
This Big Agnes 6-Person Tent would make a great gift for a college girl who loves camping — or going to festivals with her friends. You’ll upgrade her life with a tent by Big Agnes, which is considered one of the best brands of tents available today.
In the summer of 2020, camping became one of the safest ways for people to gather and have fun, because it’s outdoors. Whatever 2021 brings, she can make good use of this tent — whether festival season returns or not.
Get this stylish office accessory set for the diligent college student who spends a lot of time at her desk.
Whatever she’s majoring in, she’s probably spending a lot of time hitting the books. Help make it more enjoyable — or at least more colorful — with these thoughtful office accessories.