31 Best Gifts for College Guys: The Ultimate List

Gifts for guys aren’t that tough to figure out and gifts for college guys even less so but that only goes as far as general ideas. How do you sift through to arrive at a perfect gift idea for that one college student? Lucky for you, our list of best gifts for college guys was created with the approval of actual college guys.
We took a number of different directions to encompass a number of interests. There’s sure to be something here that your college guy will absolutely dig. Take a look at our list below to get started.
A television is a bare-bones item to have at college. Guys will do without a lot of other things before doing without a TV. This 32-inch TCL 1080p Smart LED TV with Roku is a great television for the college guy you know. 32 inches is a good size for both a common room and a bedroom and the 1080p high definition is bright and beautiful.
It’s light enough that it can be hung on a wall. Because it features HDMI connectivity, a laptop can be plugged in for dual-screen compatibility. And it even features voice control compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. Launch into over 5,000 streaming channels with over 500,000 movies and television shows with Roku TV.
The TCL works great with peripherals like a PlayStation or Switch as well as streaming content from a smartphone or tablet. If 32 inches of bright content just isn’t large enough for the rest of the guys in the house, there are 40, 43, and 49-inch models available as well.
Not much more can be said about the world-famous Instant Pot so I won’t try to do so here other than to point out that it’s the perfect appliance for a college guy. This best selling model is the third generation of the cooker with a microprocessor that monitors pressure, temperature, time, and adjusts heat so every meal comes out as perfect as can be. It really is foolproof.
College students have a lot going on; cooking sometimes falls to the wayside. The Instant Pot cooks fast and saves time. For most recipes, ingredients simply need to be placed in then cooked without much in the way of preparation. With an Instant Pot, you get a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. So many of the meals cooked in an Instant Pot can be done with a one-touch program, all of which provide amazing results.
This six-quart capacity is a best-selling size for houses with a lot of roommates and there are idiot-proof safety features like safety lock and overheat protection. Plus, it’s ridiculously easy to clean with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and dishwasher-safe components. Add in the Instant Pot app for access to loads of recipes for an enormous variety of styles and you’ll realize that this little device is the perfect gift.
College students have stuff. It’s a universal constant: phone, glasses, keys, wallet, AirPods, and more. The Alta Andina Large Leather Travel Valet Tray is made of full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather and burnished with natural beeswax. The tray is shipped flat with high-quality brass snaps on the corners; once snapped together, the interior space measures roughly 7 inches by six inches.
It’s great for a nightstand or common area and also travels well for those students to keep things together when they’re on the road. This is a really nice personal item that your college guy may not think to get on his own but will fully appreciate once it’s given as a gift. There are other valet trays out there however the Alta Andina is handmade in the Andes with natural materials with a lifetime construction warranty.
Apple AirPods Pro are undoubtedly the most popular earbuds out there right now and for very good reason. They’re well made, well designed, and, quite frankly, they simply work. They come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips so you can create a customized fit just for you. They’re sweat and water-resistant so you can feel good using them at the gym or on a run.
Transparency mode comes in handy when your college guy’s buddy (or you) wants to talk to him when the beats are getting dropped. The adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of the ear. And the setup to connect to any Apple device is eye-rollingly easy. Siri compatibility and a wireless charging case that delivers 24 hours of battery life just add frosting to the cake.
If the college guy that you’re buying for isn’t an Apple fan, take a look at these Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds. They sound good, feel good, and feature an eight-hour playtime with another 32 hours on top of that. The charging case provides two hours of listening with just a ten-minute charge.
If there is one all-important piece of equipment to any college student, it’s the backpack. Get a good one: The North Face Borealis Backpack. It comes in 35 colors, features a 28-liter capacity, and has a dedicated 15-inch laptop compartment that keeps it snug and safe.
There are pockets all over this thing. A large main compartment for books and binders is much appreciated and a front compartment with internal organizers and a tablet sleeve is even more appreciated. The “FlexVent” suspension system keeps the load comfortable and secure.
This backpack is durable, flexible, and proven. it looks good and feels better. When you’re running all over campus, comfort and utility can’t be underrated in a backpack. Plus: The North Face provides a lifetime warranty. If your backpack breaks, wears out, or spontaneously combusts, they’ll replace it with no questions asked.
There are a lot of bikes on campus and with that come a lot of bad guys looking to steal them. Don’t let that happen to your college guy. Give him this Foldylock Compact Bike Lock. Compact and convenient, this is a different kind of bike lock that will deter any bike thief while folding up to just a 2-1/2 inch by 7-1/2-inch size.
The Foldylock is the lightest lock for its category, dimensions, and security rating. It’s fast, easy, and convenient to use. This bike lock comes with a frame-mounted case which the Foldylock fits like a glove and the rattle elimination mechanism prevents annoying shaking while cruising across campus.
The rivets stand up against sawing and cutting and the lock cylinder and key are fabricated using automotive industry standards. Everything about this lock is drilling-resistant and protected against weather with rust-free and UV-protected metal components. The Foldylock is an amazing bike lock that any college guy who rides will be thrilled to get as a gift.
College is the first time for most guys to learn how to get up for the day on their own. And let’s face it: a lot of guys need all the help they can get. Enter the Anker Soundcore Wakey. This gadget is a great Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, and phone charger all in one.
The Soundcore Wakey features Qi wireless charging as well as two USB ports on the back for corded charging of a smartphone. The Bluetooth speaker allows for skip-free audio streaming. 15 unique alarms are available with ten personalized sounds along with an FM radio. Superb dual audio drivers put out incredibly balanced sound for day listening, too.
Can’t get to sleep? The Wakey has an onboard white noise generator with different sounds to fall asleep to or personalized soundscapes can be created. Time can be displayed in 12-hour or 24-hour versions and synced up to a particular phone or device.
Ball caps and college guys go hand in hand; some ball cap collections are truly impressive. Don’t put those hats in a box. Use the Perfect Curve CapRack36 and keep up to 36 ball caps off the floor and easily accessible.
This system can be hooked around doors, wall-mounted, or hung in closets to effectively store ball caps. Each CapRack36 system comes with 12 separate CapClips and each of those can hold up to three baseball caps at the same time. Each CapClip can move up or down a sturdy five-foot round cord to display hats however you want.
The CapRack36 stores ball caps from under the crown so that the front logo is showing. The caps don’t just hang there, they’re supported and keep their shape. All the hardware needed to install the CapRack36 is included.
Longboards are a great way to cruise in style from the dorm to class and back. Magneto Boards think skating is awesome but that it should be affordable. This 42-inch Hana Pintail longboard features a classic pintail shape deck with wheel wells cut in the bottom of the deck to prevent wheel bite. The board is made from beautifully stained bamboo and a hard maple core.
The 31-inch wheelbase provides a smooth, responsive, and maneuverable ride. The deck is 9-1/2-inches wide to provide a comfortably wide platform. A subtle W-concave helps to lock feet on the deck but it’s not uncomfortable while cruising. The Hana Pintail is the quintessential longboard to get started in the hobby.
The Hana Pintail is a really good board on its own but the price it goes for makes it amazing. The hard maple core is made of an eight-layer laminate with a bamboo veneer on either side. It’s sealed with a sand grit finish and features laser-etched graphics evoking classic beach culture. College is definitely the time to shred the sidewalk.
Let’s get this out of the way: I love these sandals because they come with a bottle opener in the sole. Apart from that, Reef Men’s Leather Fanning Flip-Flops are incredibly comfortable with anatomical arch support. The footbed absorbs shock and features contoured compression-molded EVA foam and a 360-degree air cushion in the heel. The cushion is surrounded by soft polyurethane and a padded jersey liner.
College is a lot of serious work. Between studying, lectures, lab work, and papers, there’s little time to rest up for the next round. Reef Sandals are the perfect footwear during those times when things are more relaxed and laidback. The Reef Fanning is available in four colors.
Homework at college sometimes gets done on the couch in the best of years but with mobile learning going on everywhere these days, it’s even more important to figure out an effective remote work station. Enter LapGear’s Home Office Lap Desk. Available in four different styles (this wood version is my favorite), the Lap Desk is designed for those who are ready to get serious about getting homework done.
It provides a wide 21-inch wide by 12-inch deep platform with a slot for a cell phone that holds it vertically. You know, in case mom wants to Facetime. A dual-bolster cushion conforms to the lap to keep the user cool and comfortable. Along with the laptop space and phone slot, an integrated mousepad provides plenty of room to move things along.
Full disclosure: I’ve never felt so old until my son brought Spikeball home to play. Not only did I not know about the game, I was woefully unprepared at the level of skill it takes to master it. It’s completely easy to play (and it was a tremendous amount of fun) but I’ve never known what sore was until the morning after our Spikeball tournament.
But college guys? They play Spikeball all day long either indoors or outdoors. The play revolves around a two-on-two framework and is sort of a cross between four-square and wallball from the elementary school playground. The legs are foldable for storage and also to withstand impacts from dives and falls when the game gets, shall we say, intense.
The standard kit comes with the basic netted ring and legs along with three yellow Spikeballs and a carrying bag. Only one ball is necessary for a game but with all the action this game demands, it’s good to have another on hand just in case.
The Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock comes in 13 colors and two sizes and might be the most perfect hammock setup ever. It’s made of high-quality, heavy-duty 210T parachute nylon that is not only extra strong but also provides an incredibly comfortable experience.
The one-person SingleOwl measures nine feet long by four and a half feet wide, weighs just a pound, and packs down to the size of a grapefruit. The DoubleOwl fits two people and is (shocker) about twice as large and heavy. Tree straps and carabiners come included with the hammock and the setup is unbelievably simple. The straps are nine feet long with five separate loops to adjust easily.
This new version of the ubiquitous Echo Dot is Amazon’s ever-popular smart home assistant featuring a great sounding speaker and Alexa capability. This design provides incredibly full sound along with the ability to control your entertainment with your voice. You know how it goes: “Alexa, play some music.” “Alexa, what time is it?” “Alexa, tell me a joke.” Man, Alexa doesn’t catch much of a break.
The Echo Dot can play the news, answer questions, check the weather, and much more. Control any smart devices with the Echo Dot as well. Everything the Echo Dot does can be handled with hands-free operation. If any roommates have Alexa-enabled devices, they can connect with each other to make announcements…like when dinner’s ready or it’s time to head out to the game.
Slacklining is a great hobby that has become enormously popular in the last few years with a number of excellent health benefits. This kit from Flybold includes everything required to get your balance going and is a perfect gift for the college guy you know. In fact, there aren’t really any slackline packages as complete as this one.
Components are made of professional-grade materials. The ratchets are high-quality steel, the main and training lines are 100% polyester, and so on. The kit includes a 49-foot walking line, two 49-foot training lines, ratchets for each line, arm trainer, ratchet protector, tree protectors, and a carry bag.
As stated above, the health benefits of slacklining are multi-fold including balance improvement, core strengthening, mental stress relief, leg exercise, and prevention of injuries to name a few. This Flybold Slackline Kit is something that college guy you have to find a gift for would definitely appreciate.
College life means living in the dorms at some point and that means sharing a restroom with a bunch of people that you just met. It’s a good idea to protect your feet when using the shower facilities. Showflops Shower Sandals are designed to keep your precious feet away from germs and other microbes that are lurking out there.
They look great, are available in a number of different colors, and are perfect for wearing at gyms, pools, locker rooms, and other damp places. Showaflops feature a unique design riddled with holes for water drainage and several antimicrobial layers with a slip resistant sole. They’re fun and comfortable plus they’ll keep away all the mold and fungus. Yeah. Gross.
If the college guy you’re buying for is more of a name brand person, take a look at these always popular Adilette Shower Slides by Adidas.
I’m not sure who turned on the tap (ha!) when it comes to kids drinking water but I’m sure glad they got the message about staying hydrated. All three of my kids take a full Hydro Flask with them to school each and every day. This new version features a wide mouth and a simpler design.
Hydro Flasks are made of 18/8 professional-grade stainless steel to make sure water (or whatever) tastes like water and nothing else. These water bottles feature a double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your cold drinks cold and hot beverages piping hot. Each Hydro Flask is powder coated with brilliant color that is dishwasher safe and slip-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a lot of guys, heading off to college is the first time they’ve ever been away from home. It’s easy enough to grab a tool when needed out of the tool chest in the garage but that access goes away when they do. This 57-Piece Home Tool Kit from Craftsman includes the bare necessities for college guys whenever the need for a tool come up.
The kit comes with a claw hammer, socket wrench set, screwdrivers, pliers, a tape measure, and more. Living in a dorm doesn’t require a full-on tool inventory but this Craftsman kit is nice to have on hand when something needs fixing. The hard plastic case keeps things organized and will take all the abuse college life can throw at it as well.
If you’re looking to raise your gift game, take a look at this DeWalt cordless drill and driver kit with 45-piece bit set. Cordless drills always come in handy no matter where you live.
Cards Against Humanity is, by far, the most disgusting, offensive game I have ever played. I also have never laughed so hard in my life. If you haven’t played this game by now, you might check your pulse to see if you’re still alive. This game is not for the squeamish but since you’re looking for gifts for college guys, that shouldn’t be of any concern.
The gist of the game is this: you and a bunch of friends have question cards that need answers. One by one, each person asks the question on their card and the rest of the group submits answer cards. The funniest and most bizarre of the answers judged best by the question asker wins the round.
There are many expansion packs for the game including the College Pack, perfect to add with the main Cards Against Humanity game for an amazingly enlightened gift for your college guy. BTW, you need the main game for it all to work.
Nintendo has been a popular video game company even when I was in college (uh, that was a while ago). Their latest console, the Switch, is an amazingly fun waste of time for a number of reasons.
First, their games are extraordinarily great. Animal Crossing has gotten a lot of attention as of late but the newest Mario Kart 8 is especially good as is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind. Nintendo games are infamous for not requiring attention like those on other platforms so they’re excellent to blow off some steam between classes or after a big final.
Second, the Switch can be connected to a television for large-scale play either solo or with friends. It is also portable because it comes with a 6.2-inch multi-touch screen and features more than five hours of battery life. That’s an amazing thing when traveling back and forth to home.
There are times when AirPods just don’t cut it and the room needs to be filled with the rich sounds of the latest track going around. This AOMAIS GO Bluetooth Speaker not only rivals the JBLs and the Beats of the world, but it’s also a lot less expensive than the name brands.
I own a pair of the AOMAIS Sport II speakers and I have to tell you how surprised I was not only at their great sound but how easy they are to use. The two speakers even pair with each other to provide some amazing stereo. Incredible.
The AOMAIS GO speaker features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that pairs with tablets, computers, and cellphones in no time at all. It also has wired connections available for anything with a 3.5mm audio jack. Hands-free calling is also an option and works extremely well.
You’ll experience booming bass and 40W of sound through this AOMAIS GO and if that’s enough, get two and pair them together. The 10000mAh rechargeable battery can last up to 40 (!) hours at 50% volume. After four hours of charging, the GO is ready for another 40.
But here’s where this speaker really shines: it’s IPX7 waterproof meaning it can be submerged at 33 feet below water for 30 minutes. It will stand up to dust, snow, mud, or even being dropped from a counter.
Sometimes there just isn’t enough time in the morning to grab a great cup of coffee. Instead of paying $18 for a coffee to go at the ubiquitous shop with the green awning and mermaid in the window, consider this ultra-quick InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker from Chefman. It will brew fresh coffee right there in the dorm room in 30 seconds from start to brew.
It’s incredibly compact so it will fit on any counter. The one-touch operation generates 14 ounces of hot joe at the right temperature every single time. The Chefman uses K-Cups or fresh coffee grounds and also includes a reusable filter for use with coffee grounds or loose-leaf tea. It also has a self-cleaning feature to prevent mineral build-up.
The Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker doesn’t come with a travel mug so consider this Yeti 14oz Rambler that is double-wall insulated and made of 18/8 stainless steel. It will keep the coffee hot as hot can be to get anyone through the morning. Also, consider a high-quality coffee grinder like this one from Krups.
-
Blenders are handy appliances to have in the kitchen but most of them don’t work very well. Many blender motors aren’t up to the task of truly mixing up ingredients (especially ice) and the entire operation is just a waste of time. Not so with the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender.
This beast of a blender has 1100 Watts of professional power with three speeds, pulse, and single-serve functions. The crushing pitcher provides enough room for 72 ounces of goodness and will pulverize ice to snow in mere seconds to create frozen drinks, smoothies, or (I’m talking to you, college guys) protein shakes.
Two 16 ounce travel cups are included, perfect for taking your personalized, nutrient-rich drink on the go. It’s dishwasher safe and free of any nasty BPAs. Look, you could waste your time and money by picking up a $30 blender but you and I both know it won’t work. Pick up this Ninja and thank me later.
Rice is one of the easiest things to cook and a real staple for most people around the world, especially people in college. The Cuisinart CRC-400 Rice Cooker steams rice, meats, and vegetables using a stainless steel steaming basket and a non-stick aluminum cooking bowl. The included measuring cup is used to portion out the correct amounts of rice and water then replace the glass lid and hit cook. That’s it.
When the rice is done, the machine immediately and automatically switches to the warm setting. The brushed stainless housing looks good and is easy to clean. Compact in size, it’s perfect for a dorm room or communal kitchen. This version is a four-cup variety however there are eight and ten-cup varieties as well.
These Govee Dreamcolor LED Strip Lights are an easy and great way to turn an ordinary dorm room into a living space that’s fun to be in. This smart LED light kit comes with a UL-approved adapter for power, a Wi-Fi controller, and two reels of 16-foot long lights. Color, pattern, and power can all be powered with a cellphone or with a voice assistant like Alexa or Google.
Mood, ambiance, and pattern may all be adjusted depending on what the user is feeling like. The lights will even work with sound intensity to put on a show. A timer function makes it possible to wake up with your favorite color.
Every guy who’s in college or otherwise needs a good, no, strike that, great Dopp kit or what I used to call a shaving bag. “Dopp kit” is a term fashioned after Charles Doppelt, an early 20th Century leather craftsman, whose company designed shaving bags beginning in 1926. The name stuck during the Second World War when GIs were issued the kits when they shipped off to the front.
Luckily for the college guy you’re finding a gift for, a Dopp kit isn’t strictly for military use these days. While they don’t require as much tote space as women do in the morning, guys still need a reliable piece of equipment that will stand up to heavy use, miles of travel, and that hold a good amount of space for shaving cream, razors, hair product, hair clippers, Speed Stick, soap case, toothbrush…you get the drift.
This Dopp kit from Jack & David is made of 100% genuine buffalo leather. It’s 3mm thick with a high-quality look and feel. The finish is distressed and like all-natural leather products, each Dopp kit is slightly different.
There is one main compartment with zipped pockets on both sides. The double zipper design allows for easy opening and closing and the top flap features a magnetic latching system to keep things in place. Inner pockets help keep things organized. This is a bag for the ages and one that the college guy you’re buying it for will enjoy for years to come.
If you’ve ever lived in a cheap apartment or an old dorm room, you know that there are a lot of unfriendly, cold linoleum floors out there. Brighten things up with this nuLOOM Dorie Dots Area Rug. When placed over a rug pad, this rug instantly cheers things up.
It’s made of synthetic fibers which means spills can get scrubbed out easily. nuLOOM rugs stand up to sloppy messes of all kinds: mud, coffee, and you name it. This particular rug comes in seven different sizes so you can get the one that makes sense for your college guys’ living quarters. If the dots pattern doesn’t jazz your day, nuLOOM has many different styles that you can choose from.
UPS stands for “uninterrupted power supply” and anyone with a number of computers, tablets, and cell phones should have one at their home like this 600VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector from APC. This gadget gives someone the time to save documents and shut down electronics without a harsh impact of a sudden power loss.
Anything plugged into this UPS will continue running for a period of 23 minutes. The 600VA features five battery backup plugs, two surge-only plugs, and a USB charge port. APC has other units that are larger and more battery runtime as well. With weather events on the rise, it’s a good idea to keep your electronics protected along with your data.
This laptop sleeve from Tomtoc features patented “CornerArmor” that protects any 15-inch laptop including a MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, or a Surface from drops and bumps. Thick internal plush lining cushions the laptop and provides shock absorption. 360-degree padding around the zipper prevents potential scratches as well.
This sleeve features a front pocket for accessories including an iPad, charger cables, a phone, and more. The Tomtoc comes in six colors and three different sizes to fit various laptops. Tomtoc was created by a group of people passionate about cool gear that is actually useful. This laptop sleeve is definitely cool and useful.
The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station is an excellent solution for camping, tailgating, or anywhere else a college guy needs some electric power. It features multiple outputs for different devices including laptops, lanterns, tablets, drones, and more. The Explorer 240 features enough power to either charge a phone 24 times, run a 60 Watt cooler for 18 hours, or a 60 Watt LED television for three.
This power bank can be recharged with a solar panel (sold separately), a standard wall outlet, or a car outlet. Jackery makes larger models of their power banks including the Explorer 500 and the Explorer 1000 for folks who may need more watt-hours than what the 240 can provide. The convenient handle makes it easy to transport the battery and the exterior housing can take some bumping and bruising typical of college life.
-
A good wristwatch is a vastly underrated piece of a man’s wardrobe. This stylish watch from MVMT features a minimalist face and analog date along with three sub-dials: a 24-hour clock, 30-minute timer, and 60-second timer. The 100% genuine leather strap is interchangeable with other MVMT watches should you feel like exploring another style or mix and matching.
The watch is waterproof up to 50 meters or five atmospheres. The look and feel of this watch is fairly incredible but if you aren’t keen on this particular combination, there are 16 other varieties of watch and band color to choose from. Its rugged durability would make an excellent part of a young man’s wardrobe.