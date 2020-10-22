31 Best Gifts for College Guys: The Ultimate List

Not much more can be said about the world-famous Instant Pot so I won’t try to do so here other than to point out that it’s the perfect appliance for a college guy. This best selling model is the third generation of the cooker with a microprocessor that monitors pressure, temperature, time, and adjusts heat so every meal comes out as perfect as can be. It really is foolproof.

College students have a lot going on; cooking sometimes falls to the wayside. The Instant Pot cooks fast and saves time. For most recipes, ingredients simply need to be placed in then cooked without much in the way of preparation. With an Instant Pot, you get a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. So many of the meals cooked in an Instant Pot can be done with a one-touch program, all of which provide amazing results.

This six-quart capacity is a best-selling size for houses with a lot of roommates and there are idiot-proof safety features like safety lock and overheat protection. Plus, it’s ridiculously easy to clean with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and dishwasher-safe components. Add in the Instant Pot app for access to loads of recipes for an enormous variety of styles and you’ll realize that this little device is the perfect gift.