17 Best Gifts for Crafters: Your Ultimate List

If they craft with heat or iron-on transfers, up their game with this Cricut Easy Press 2 Bundle. I have done transfers with an iron and with the Cricut Easy Press 2 and I can tell you that there is absolutely no comparison–the Easy Press 2 is easy, foolproof, and delivers better results.

This bundle includes the largest Easy Press 2 at 12-inch by 10-inches as well as the matching 12-inch by 12-inch mat to protect the surfaces you’re using the heat press on. You also get six sheets of heat transfer vinyl. The Easy Press 2 comes with its own heat-resistant stand for while it’s heating up.

The press has an adjustable temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and you can set a custom timer. So if you know your transfer needs 300 degrees for 30 seconds, you can set that with no guesswork. A normal clothes iron can’t do that. The press is capable of working with inkjet, vinyl, and sublimation ink transfers which normally need a larger t-shirt press.

This large size is great for anything from towels to t-shirts. The Easy Press 2 also comes with a tester project (a storage bag with a glittery Cricut logo to affix on it) so you try out the press before moving on to your own projects.

I got received a Circut Easy Press 2 as a media sample to test out last year with no guarantee I would ever review the product. It’s a great product for people who like to create their own custom shirts, hoodies, and other heat-transfer crafts.