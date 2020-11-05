17 Best Gifts for Crafters: Your Ultimate List

Grab these best gifts for crafters and spoil the crafty people in your life, no matter your budget. We crafters can never resist the allure of new and interesting supplies and tools so crafting gifts are a sure bet when it comes to buying for crafty people like knitters, scrapbookers, sculptors, jewelry makers, and people who sew. For more visual artists, check out gifts for graphic designers.
Mica Pigment Powders are used when making soap, candles, bath bombs, jewelry, makeup, epoxy resin crafts, slime, and more so practically any crafter would be thrilled to get this huge set of mica pigment. Their eyes will light up with all the possible ways they can use this.
It comes with 25 different colors including brilliant metallic pigments. You get 10 grams of each color for a total of 250 grams of mica pigment–that’s over half a pound.
The Sew Ready Folding Crafting Station is perfect for folks who don’t have space for a permanent crafting area. The large work area folds down on both sides to form a compact rolling table with storage baskets. Fully extended the table is just under 59 inches long but folds down to only 12.25 inches long.
It has nine inches of adjustable height so they can have a table at the most comfortable level for them. The table is on locking casters so it’s easy to roll into position when it’s time to break out the sewing machine.
For knitters and crocheters, keeping your yarn wrangled can be a real hassle, but you can make their lives easier with the Yarn Boss Project Bag.
Yarn is a pain to store but this bag is designed to hold several large steins. The removable divider helps keep your projects separate and the six built-in yarn-feed holes mean you can thread your yarn through and then knit or crochet without even having to open your yarn storage bag.
The outside of the bag has several pockets and zippered pouches to hold other tools like crochet hooks, stitch counters, and pattern notes. There’s a handle and long shoulder strap for carrying.
For those who work with lots of tiny supplies like beads, jewelry findings, thread, buttons, or other small items, this 44-Drawer Craft Cabinet will do wonders for their organization.
It has 44 drawers in two different sizes and it includes removable dividers (eight small and four large) so you can customize the size and shape of your drawers. Each drawer has a tab at the back that prevents the drawer from falling out. The organizer works freestanding storage and has slots in the back so it can easily be wall-mounted.
This Funny Crafters’ Mug tells the truth. Getting into crafting is a great way to blow a lot of money on things that bring you joy. It’s worth it, in my opinion.
They’ll get a big kick out of this coffee cup because they know it’s true. The design is printed on both sides of the ceramic mug and the cup is microwave and dishwasher safe.
It comes in two sizes: 11 ounces and 15 ounces.
If you want to see an expression to pure joy, buy knitters and crocheters a Set of Yarn. We can never have enough yarn. It’s just not possible. Each new texture and color of yarn opens up a world of possible projects.
This 10-skein set by Knit Picks is spun with 100 percent Peruvian wool. Each worsted weight skein is 110 yards long for a total of 1,100 yards of wool yarn in the whole set.
They have a variety of color sets. I’m featuring their deep-toned Home Decor set but they also offer sets in rainbow colors and pastels.
Anyone who sews, quilts, or works with fabric will love these Madam Sew Heat Erasable Fabric Pens. Marking your fabric can be a struggle because you need visible lines but you also don’t want to ruin the cloth before you’ve even completed your piece.
These pens easily and clearly mark fabric with their gel-pen like ink and completely disappear when ironed. It’s magical.
The set comes with four colors of gel ink in black, white, blue, and red as well as one pen refill for each color.
Whether they’re working with yarn, sewing notions, beads, or scrapbooking supplies, this 15-Drawer Multi-Purpose Storage Cart will come in handy.
The rolling cart has five large metal drawers and 10 smaller metal drawers for organizing all their crafting supplies. The rolling casters lock for keeping the cart in place and it has a flat storage area on the top as well.
The black color helps it fit into any decor but if they’re more into colorful pieces, the set also comes in pearlized jewel tones.
If they craft with heat or iron-on transfers, up their game with this Cricut Easy Press 2 Bundle. I have done transfers with an iron and with the Cricut Easy Press 2 and I can tell you that there is absolutely no comparison–the Easy Press 2 is easy, foolproof, and delivers better results.
This bundle includes the largest Easy Press 2 at 12-inch by 10-inches as well as the matching 12-inch by 12-inch mat to protect the surfaces you’re using the heat press on. You also get six sheets of heat transfer vinyl. The Easy Press 2 comes with its own heat-resistant stand for while it’s heating up.
The press has an adjustable temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and you can set a custom timer. So if you know your transfer needs 300 degrees for 30 seconds, you can set that with no guesswork. A normal clothes iron can’t do that. The press is capable of working with inkjet, vinyl, and sublimation ink transfers which normally need a larger t-shirt press.
This large size is great for anything from towels to t-shirts. The Easy Press 2 also comes with a tester project (a storage bag with a glittery Cricut logo to affix on it) so you try out the press before moving on to your own projects.
I got received a Circut Easy Press 2 as a media sample to test out last year with no guarantee I would ever review the product. It’s a great product for people who like to create their own custom shirts, hoodies, and other heat-transfer crafts.
Yarn tangles are one of the most annoying parts of knitting or crocheting, and something this Ceramic Yarn Bowl works to prevent. The ceramic bowl (sized for an average skein at six inches by four inches) has a swirling slot where you can thread your yarn through. That way as you pull your yarn, it’s fed through the slot without rolling all over the place or creating tangles.
The bowl has a lovely feminine flower pattern to it. If it’s not their style, there are many different shapes and designs of yarn bowls to choose from.
They’ll get a big laugh out of this You Crafty B*tch Candle by Malicious Women Candle Co.
The candle claims to be infused with “Glitter, Hot Glue, and A Big F’n Mess,” which is pretty much what my crafting room looks like when I’m done with it–but the actual scent is of warm baking spices like cinnamon and a hint of black tea. It’s a wonderfully cozy candle.
Each candle is hand-poured in Washington state using 100 percent soy wax from soybeans grown in America.
As ceramics and pot throwing become more trendy, get this their own Electric Pottery Wheel to get in on the fun. It comes with everything you need to get started other than clay.
The wheel has adjustable speeds, clear LED display, foot pedal for hands-free operation, reversible rotation, and a 10-piece clay sculpting toolset. the removable splash pan fits around the spinning wheel and keeps clay and water from splattering for easier and faster cleanup.
Folks who use Circut or die cutters are always trying to find a good way to store rolls of vinyl and other heat-transfer sheets so they’ll love this ArtBin Vinyl Roll Storage Rack.
Their smaller rack holds 12 rolls of vinyl with two points of contact to keep the roll right and under control. They also have a larger rack which holds up to 36 rolls of vinyl.
If they just got into sewing at the beginning of quarantine, upgrade their machine with this Brother Project Runway Sewing and Quilting Machine.
This computerized sewing machine has 165 built-in stitches including eight styles of automatic buttonholes and 55 alphanumeric stitches. It comes with a protective cover, eight sewing feet, easy threading system, instructions, and unlimited free support either through chat or phone.
This LED Sewing Machine Light Strip by Madam Sew solves the problem of how to get better lighting on your sewing without the top of the machine casting a shadow on your work. It’s a genius self-adhesive light strip that fits into the arch of the sewing machine to illuminate the area where you need it most.
It”s adjustable and fits any full-size sewing machine no matter the model or brand. The light is dimmable with a user-friendly control pad. It comes with adhesive clips to affix the power cord however is best to keep it out of your way.
For the crafter with carpal tunnel, Electric Scissors can be a lifesaver when cutting fabric, paper, and cardboard. These wireless electric shears take all the wrist and finger pain out of cutting materials including leather, plastic, metal, wrapping paper, and even carpet. Plus they work must faster than manual cutting.
They’re rechargeable and have a battery life of two hours of continuous cutting. They come with two different blades–one for paper and fabric and another for cardboard and metal.
The scissors come with a one-year warranty.
Projects with small details are always easier with better light so get them this adjustable OttLite Prevention LED Desk Lamp. As we age we need more light than we used to see so and Prevention is designed to help prevent the eye strain that occurs from working with insufficient light.
The lamp has three brightness settings (warm, white, and daylight), a poseable neck, 2.1A USB port, and the base is equipped with wireless charging so you can set your phone down on the base and it will charge.