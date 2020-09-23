39 Best Gifts For Dads From Daughters (2020)

Girls and their dads so often have a unique bond. It’s one that grows and evolves over time. But there are some things that time never seems to change. He’ll always think of you as his baby girl, and you’ll probably always think of him as your fiercest advocate and protector.
For the guy who’s earned that superhero status in your eyes, give him a gift that’s a constant (and, perhaps, funny) reminder of your love. These are the bests gifts for dads from daughters.
Hey, dads love tee shirts, especially ones that are seriously cozy and this one says something that will tug at his heartstrings. For any father, being considered an essential element in his daughter’s life is a big deal, plus this shirt features a cool heathered cotton blend fabric that easily makes it look and feel like one of his favorites, even if he’s slipping it on for the very first time.
Get it in 20 different color options that are pre-shrunk for easy wear. If you like to poke a little fun at your pop, this “dad bod” tee shirt will give him a giggle. And every dad can find raising girls a little intimidating, so he’d likely get a laugh out of the “You don’t scare me, I have two daughters” tee shirt.
While these tee shirts are all in good fun, dads really are essential in a daughter’s life as they help set the bar for your relationships with others according to reputable pediatricians.
Does your pop love to spend time outdoors even during cold weather? The ORORO heated fleece vest is the perfect gift for dads from daughters because it’s like giving him a warm hug from you every time he wears it. This comfy vest is made with a seriously soft fleece lining and has a stand-up collar and cozy pockets.
It delivers three levels of heat from three separate heating zones on the chest and back so it delivers plenty of warmth yet it’s breathable and allows for unrestricted movement, unlike a heavy coat. The carbon fiber heating elements can withstand up to 50 washes so he’ll love wearing this vest for years to come.
The warmth lasts for up to 10 hours and it’s simple to recharge the battery pack which can also be used as an emergency charger for his devices. Slick! Get in sizes from Small to 3X-Large. If you think he’d prefer a soft shell heated jacket, ORORO makes one of those as well as heated gloves.
When you’re in search of the best gifts for dads from daughters, there are lots of little chachkies that seem sort of cute but will quickly be cast aside. This cool nightstand caddy, however, is a gift he’ll use constantly and think of you every time he does. This pinewood caddy features a place to dock his phone, hang his keys, stow his wallet, and store his watches, pens, and glasses. The simple easel style is quick to put together as it’s just two pieces that slide together.
Naturally, he’ll think of you because it’s carved with the words Best Dad Ever, and what dad wouldn’t want to hear or see that on a regular basis? If you think he’d prefer more storage and doesn’t need that inscription, this bigger wooden organizer caddy also includes a channel for his pocket change, several racks for glasses, and even has space to slide in his Fire HD10 or iPad.
Even if you and your dad live far apart, it’s pretty likely that he worries about whether you’re home safe at night. These cool friendship lamps can keep you connected no matter where in the world you might be. Simply connect them to your WiFi and dad’s and when one or the other touches their lamp, the other person’s will light up. When they touch it back, it will light up yours with a different color. It’s a simple way to stay in touch without saying a word, and your pop will have peace of mind whenever he sees his lamp light up, knowing that it’s you touching base. Sweet.
Has your dad been wanting to upgrade his fitness tracker? Give him fitness stats and so much more with the Amazfit GTS fitness smartwatch. When we first received a sample to test, we thought it looked pretty close to a dupe of the Apple Watch, although a lot more affordable. It’s rugged and super smart with similar functions to much more expensive smartwatches.
The GTS has a terrific 14-day battery life which sets it ahead of many, and we love the slim unisex design so it doesn’t look or feel bulky on the wrist. The square screen shows tons of information at once, and offers 12 different sport modes so he can efficiently monitor his activities including running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, treadmill, elliptical trainer, climbing, trail running, pool swimming, open water swimming, skiing, and exercising.
It has high-precision 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and interval monitoring during workouts, with a warning if he’s reached a dangerous level. And because it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, he can use it for all kinds of water sports. Thanks to the Bluetooth option, he can control music on his smartphone, or better yet his Amazfit Powerbuds.
Once paired with his smartphone, it can display all his important information from his calendar, email, and more, along with his steps, calories burned, and of course the time and weather too.
Shaving every day can be a real drag for men, but you can amp up dad’s shaving game with this luxurious shaving kit from the beard masters at Viking Revolution. First, your dad’s gonna love the cool tin that this kit comes in. It’ll get used for all sorts of things beyond storing his shave supplies. The full kit includes a high-quality safety razor with 10 blades, a shimmery metal safety razor stand that also holds the included genuine badger shaving brush, a shaving bowl, shave soap, pre-shave oil, and aftershave balm.
Whether he’s clean-shaven or just wants to keep his beard nice and tight, this kit’s the one he’s going to love. He’ll also love the fresh and masculine scents of the soap, oil, and balm which are formulated from natural ingredients. If your dad appreciates a more old school style, the Maison Lambert shaving kit comes in a gorgeous wooden box with the razor, bowl, and brush all featuring matching wood accents.
According to the men’s grooming experts at Prim & Prep, safety razors will give him a better shave with less skin irritation, which makes either of these shave kits terrific gift ideas for dad.
If your dad’s always the pitmaster at every family barbecue, honor his grilling prowess with this cool bamboo cutting board. At 12 by 18 inches, this two-tone big board features fun engraved details that proclaim dad as the king of the BBQ and always smokin’ hot! With handles on each end, it’s easy to hang on the wall with the graphic side out, while he uses the plain reverse side to do all his meat slaying.
If you’d rather get a customized cutting board with his name and a little classier design, this pretty bamboo cutting board has lots of nice details and it’s functional as well as great looking.
There’s no girl in the world more likely to succeed at convincing a grown man to take better care of his skin than a daughter, and you can convince him to start with this Prince Charcoal Natural Detox Mask from Fleur & Bee. It’s a great gift that will help to balance out his oilier skin, deeply clear his pores, and leave his face looking and feeling bright, fresh, and smoother than before. Better yet, offer to mask up together for his first session which is all it’s going to take to get him hooked.
Made with kaolin and bentonite clays, along with a host of healing and healthy botanicals, it’s a great beginning. Once he’s convinced of how much better (and younger!) his skin can look with the proper regimen, order him the five-piece skincare starter kit from Fleur & Bee. It’s a favorite of all the men I’ve given it to!
If your dad loves to tinker with all kinds of projects, especially intricate ones, this Dremel Rotary Tool Kit is an ideal gift idea that he’ll find a myriad of ways to use. This little rotary tool cuts, carves, and engraves. It also great for cleaning and polishing, grinding and sharpening – even sanding! It is perfect for finely detailed work, but with the right tip, he can sharpen lawnmower blades, garden tools and more.
The hard case makes storage a breeze and with 40 different accessories he’ll be thinking up reasons to use this cool tool. Its powerful motor delivers precision and control even in the tightest spaces. If you really want to splurge, consider the larger Dremel tool kit that comes with 64 accessories and a great looking locking storage case.
If your dad loves to travel (or you’re trying to coax him into coming to visit you) but he prefers to carry on his bags and wants some minimal luggage that delivers maximum storage, the TravelPro Bold Drop-Bottom Rolling Duffel Bag is a winning gift idea. While it’s seriously rugged, it’s also lightweight and super expandable so he can pack minimally and have room to bring home lots of gifts from his trip. (Not that you expect that, of course!)
The high-density canvas is water and stain repellant, plus it has reinforced wheel housings and skid guards protect high wear points so you know it’s going to last. An aircraft-grade telescoping handle lets him adjust it to the perfect height for running between flights, and compression straps keep contents secure.
Inside, this bag has a divider panel to create two sizeable storage compartments or the divider can be stowed for one huge storage area. It also has a large zippered exterior pocket that’s ideal for damp and dirty clothes storage. This awesome duffel bag comes in three colors. The lifetime warranty is a bonus since you’re making a bit of an investment with this bag. If you need a more budget-friendly option, the Samsonite Andante 2 Drop-Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel is another popular choice at about half the price.
As long as you don’t mind a little logo infringement, (whether Puzo or Snoop Dog) these gorgeous grilling tools come in a laser engraved wood case with the Grillfather, and any other sentiment you might want to add. Each set includes a high-quality serrated edge spatula with a built-in bottle opener, a BBQ fork, tongs, a knife, and a basting brush, all packaged up in a matching bamboo grill tool set case with a carrying handle.
The tools are made of stainless steel and feature bamboo handles, so they’ll be rust and corrosion-resistant. And, if he likes to keep his tools hanging from the grill, each has a leather hanging loop to make it easy.
If your dad’s all about sustainability, he’d welcome the opportunity to compost his kitchen waste simply and in a compact space. That’s why we love the Bamboozle Kitchen Composter. It’s small footprint at just 7 by 7 by 8.75 inches means countertops stay clear, and veggie trimmings can be neatly stowed to enrich his garden soil, whether for houseplants or garden boxes.
Made from sustainable eco-friendly bamboo fiber, this composter is dishwasher safe so it’s easy to clean and keep in regular use. Carbon filters which can be easily purchased at any hardware store or from Amazon keep smells at bay. Plus, it’s just cute as a button, don’t you think? If you’re looking for the quintessential primer on kitchen composting and why it’s greener for the world, this article from Foodal gives you the low down.
If you’re looking for more eco-friendly gift ideas, we have a ton of recommendations you might like. For more kitchen composters, here are some additional ideas for you as well.
Whether he’s cleaning out the garage, patio, deck or driveway, or wrestling with falling leaves, every dad needs a righteous cordless blower like the Ego Power+ Variable Speed Leaf Blower. This super-duty tool is awesome for all kinds of jobs and there’s no dragging an annoying cord around because it runs on a rechargeable 56V lithium ion battery that means he’ll have tons of power at the touch of a button.
Four times quieter than a gas-powered blower, it moves 580 CFM of air to make short work of those menial cleanup projects that keep dad from doing what he really wants. At under ten pounds, it’s easy on the arms and shoulders as well as his ears, and he’ll be delighted because it comes complete with the battery and rapid charger so it’s ready to go whenever he needs.
Cordless leaf blowers come in a wide variety of price ranges, so if this one’s too rich for your pocketbook, take heart. There are plenty of options available.
If your dad’s been avoiding the barber, you’re likely the only one who can get away with telling him he’s a bit on the shaggy side. Give him the kind of pro tools he’ll need at home to keep his high and tight cut looking fresh and his facial fur perfectly coifed like these Andis profession clippers.
With a high-speed, magnetic motor, these clippers are both powerful and quiet-running. When used with attachments, they’re perfect for beard shaping as well as precision patterns, parts, and edges. The fine-cutting teeth allow for extremely close cutting that is ideal for fades and specialty design work, which he can enlist your mom or you to help with.
The high-quality carbon-steel T-blades are specially hardened to have a long cutting life. The T-Blade is ideal for trimming necks, beards, mustaches, and edging around his ears. If you’re shopping for a more manageable set of high-quality home clippers, going with a professional model is always a good idea that will yield the best results.
Here’s a sneaky little gift for your dad that will ultimately come back to you and your kids. The Dad’s Journal is a fill-in style book with clever graphics and prompts that invite him to share all of his life’s events, lessons, and wisdom for your family to read and enjoy in the future. As he writes, he’ll relive some of the best and worst times, his achievements, and his thoughts on it all.
This intimiate gift idea is something that will become a family treasure, and also tells him just how much you want to deeply know him now and forever. For a simpler gift that’s less time intensive for him, you could also get the Knock Knock book What I Love About Dad, which you fill out and will definitely warm his heart. It has 112 pages that keep you engaged in short form thoughts and feelings.
Are you worried that your dad is worried about work or the state of life in general? This cool Zen garden and incense kit is a way to help him relax through what seems like mindless play. Whether he keeps it on his desk at the office or in his den at home, he can relax his mind and improve his concentration by constantly raking the sand and rearranging the pagoda and flow balls.
The tiny incense burner adds an aromatherapy component to his relax time and makes this gift an even more powerful way to help him relax at work, forget his worries, and clear his mind, according to Buddha Groove. This kit comes with everything he’ll need including the tray, sand, tiny rake, incense, and burner, plus the pagoda and flow balls.
If you want to skip the incense (since not everyone loves it) this Zen garden has an organic look we love. Looking for more meditative gift options? We’ve got lots of fun and creative ideas for dad.
If you and your sisters are going in together on a splurge-worthy item for your pop, we can’t think of any better gift for dads from daughters than this beautiful gas fire table that will keep him cozy and give you all a place to snuggle up and have great conversations. Perfect for his patio or deck, this baby cranks out 50,000 BTU of heat so you’ll all stay toasty while sharing a glass of wine or a beer in the evening.
It’s smoke-free and has a variable flame height so it can be adjusted down if you have little kids around. The exterior is weather and UV resistant Polyethylene wicker. The black tempered glass top looks elegant, and it comes with a chrome burner and an arctic ice decorative glass rock set so it’s as beautiful to look at as it is functional.
If this fire table’s a bit big for his space, gas fire pits come in all shapes and sizes, from rustic and portable to seriously high-end.
Lots of men love to bake, and even more of them love to eat nuts. If your dad loves both, this adorable Maisonette Baker Nutcracker is a fun gift that’ll keep him cracking and enjoying all year long. Carefully handcrafted in Germany, this adorable guy is an ideal gift for Christmas or any other time of the year.
Armed with a rolling pin and two cookie cutters, this baker stands 10.5 inches tall and so he’s big enough to be impressive. The chef’s hat and apron only add to his adorable look. Nutcrackers originated in Germany and have been traditional ornaments during the holidays. Noreen Malone penned an interesting history of nutcrackers for Slate that’s a fun read.
Does your dad love to tailgate? If he wants to show off his wicked grill master skills before every game, this Weber Liquid Propane portable grill is an easy one to take tailgating, and it’s so simple because it uses disposable LP cylinders so there’s no dragging along that huge propane tank in his trunk or truck bed.
He’ll love that this grill comes fully assembled right out of the box, so there’ll be no waiting to get grilling. With 189 square inch total cooking area, he can slap on some Wagyu beef burgers or suggest one of your siblings order up the Family Gathering selection from Omaha Steaks and you can all enjoy his special day.
For another special occasion, you might opt to include the Weber Portable Cart that perfectly fits this grill so it’s off the patio table when he’s using it at home.
If your dad loves to have a little manageable garden but he doesn’t love to stoop and bend, a raised garden box like this one from Best Choice Products is an ideal gift idea for dads. It stands 32 inches high, so it’s an ideal height to create a small batch garden space for lettuces, tomatoes, herbs, and other goodies of his choice.
This wooden garden box is on caster wheels for easy mobility, but they also lock so it doesn’t roll unexpectedly. At 23.25 by 48 inches, it offers a nice deep planting area so even zucchini could easily thrive, plus it’s easy to move out of the way if he wants to avoid too much sun on his plants or just wants to use the space.
Made of natural fir, which is pest and rot resistant, the box features drainage holes to keep roots from rotting and features a slatted under-shelf for simple storage of his garden tools, gloves, and soil. If your dad happens to use a wheelchair to get around, the VegTrug raised garden box is designed to accommodate users with compromised mobility.
If your dad is still spry but likes to keep his garden well contained, raised planter boxes are both functional and add a touch of beauty to his patio and make small space gardening a snap.
Looking to give dad’s indoor or outdoor decor a boost? This gorgeous slate and copper water fountain will add a lovely element to any space. The stone frames four open copper tubes that allow the water to trickle from top to bottom where it eventually falls into a catchment basin that’s filled with river rock. It’s an interesting blend of industrial design and soothing sound therapy that would be great for the foyer, living room, or outdoor living space as well.
Water features are well known to create a more relaxing atmosphere, and who wouldn’t like that in this day and age? In fact, according to Gr8ness, looking at and listening to water has many healthful effects, from calming to making one more creative, which makes this fountain an even gift idea for your dear old dad.
Is your dad a fitness junkie? If he loves to challenge himself to learn new ways to get in shape, the TrailBlaze slackline kit is a gift he can use by himself, but it’s also great for the whole family. This 60 foot line will improve his core strength, balance, endurance, and concentration right in his own backyard. It comes with everything he’ll need for easy set-up between two trees or sturdy poles (cemented in the ground please.)
It has tree protectors, a high-quality ratchet, and a handy carrying bag, just in case he gets so hooked that he wants to take it camping. According to this article in Outside, slacklining is great for building strength and also a perfect way to rehab from an injury as well as helping to prevent further ones. If your dad still has kids at home, consider these slackline kits, many of which are great for the whole family.
If you could give your dad a better night’s sleep, wouldn’t you love to do it? These Cariloha bamboo sheets are a delightful gift idea that will keep him cool and comfortable all night long, plus he’ll have the peace of mind knowing bamboo is a sustainable fiber, unlike cotton. It requires less water and pesticides plus it can grow up to four feet a day! But back to these sheets.
Because cotton retains more body heat, these bamboo sheets will help him sleep more cool and comfy, and if he does sweat, they’ll wick away that moisture and dry faster. In addition, bamboo fabric is naturally antimicrobial and odor resistant, so a little sweat is no big deal. These sheets are also seriously soft next to your skin, so dad will feel all wrapped up in your love each night when he tucks in. That’s a nice thought.
Another dad gift idea to consider for him is a cooling pillow that can also mean sweet dreams ahead and a better quality of sleep.
If your dad loves a good craft cocktail but lacks the tools to create one at home, this complete barware set is the perfect way to class up his efforts and perhaps benefit from them too. Housed in an ultra-modern bamboo stand, this set features a 24 ounce cocktail shaker, jigger with two ounce, 1.5 ounce, one ounce, 3/4 ounce, and 1/2 ounce markings, plus a strainer to make the world’s most perfect martinis and other shaken drinks.
It also has ice tongs, a corkscrew opener, a cocktail muddler, a mixing spoon, three liquor pourers, three pourer caps, two bottle stoppers, two pourer brushes, plus the bamboo stand. As an added bonus, he’ll get six absorbent coasters and a booklet with cocktail recipes. In fact, craft cocktails have become so popular they’re changing the way bars stock their inventory say the experts at BAR-I.
Once he’s adept at craft cocktail creation, perhaps they’ll change the way your pop stocks his personal bar as well.
If your dad’s a DIY kind of guy and he loves creating his own culinary masterpieces, the Grow and Make Deluxe Hot Sauce Kit is a fun gift that he’ll get a kick out of – literally! Whether he likes to spice things up or keep them subtle, this kit contains everything he’ll need to make six different sauces with Chipotle, Arbol, and Guajillo peppers.
Since it comes with full instructions he can mix and match as it pleases his tastes. The kit also includes cayenne, ancho, curry, and New Mexico chili powder, granulated garlic, distilled vinegar, plus rubber gloves to handle the hot stuff. It also comes with six bottles with lids, and customizable bottle labels so he can give each sauce a personalized moniker should he so desire.
If you think he’d rather taste and enjoy than make his own, this Flavors of the World hot sauce sampler is another fun dad gift idea. It includes 30 different sauces from mild to wicked, plus a Scoville scale to let him know what he’s in for with each of them.
Even though we know your dad views himself as your protector, you can return the favor by keeping him safe with this awesome 47-in-1 emergency survival kit. Ideal to keep in his glove box, boat, or RV, this kit contains the kinds of items he’ll need if ever the worst occurs. Customized by U.S military veterans, this kit contains survival gear, first aid supplies, and fishing tools.
It has a military knife, saber card, tactical pen, three-mode tactical flashlight, multi-function paracord bracelet, fire starter, compass, emergency blanket, folding pliers, tactical defense whistle, and so much more. All of this stuff zips into a durable storage pouch that’s easy to attach to a backpack or slip into a small space.
In case of a large scale emergency during which your family might need to leave home in a hurry, one of these bug out bags might make an awesome gift for your dad as well.
Music makes hard jobs easier, and good times even better, so why not treat your dad to this awesome Bose Soundlink II wireless Bluetooth speaker so he can enjoy high-quality sound, whether he’s in his shop, on the boat, or out in the yard? There’s no dispute when it comes to sound quality. Bose speakers are top of the line, and this little cutie features a soft grip silicone exterior that makes it simple to grab and go anywhere.
He can simply tap into the assistant on his smartphone to connect to his fave music source, whether it’s Amazon Music Unlimited (our recommendation) or one of the others. He can even pick up phone calls with this speaker if he so chooses. A single charge will let him enjoy up to eight hours of sound with an option to pair more than one of these speakers into total party central. Woot!
Many dads are natural nurturers, so if your dad is one of those and you’ve moved away from home, this beautiful golden ficus bonsai tree is the perfect way to give him a plant that he can baby, trim, mold, and form into a gorgeous piece he’ll enjoy for years to come. It comes pre-planted in an appropriate bonsai container, and is four to five years old when it arrives. Because it’s already been shaped and tended from the start, he can learn the art of bonsai as it grows.
Learning bonsai can actually benefit your health, by training the brain in a playful way say the folks at Bonsaiko, through creativity and learning. These cool gifts for dads from daughters can be packed up nicely with a set of bonsai tools and a basic guide like Bonsai: A Beginner’s Guide on How to Cultivate and Care for Bonsai Trees.
For most of us, there’s nothing like that steaming cup of coffee to get us going in the morning. If you’re dad’s a coffee lover, he’s going to adore this Keurig K-Classic coffee maker. Perfect in his man cave, shop, or the kitchen, it makes the perfect cup of Joe, and fills the air with that delicious steamy scent that’ll have his tastebuds wide awake even before he takes his first sip.
This coffee maker is ridiculously easy to use. He can just pop in a k-cup of his favorite blend, select his cup size, and press the “go” button. In the time it takes him to get out some half and half and sugar, his cup will be filled with rich, delicious coffee. This machine has a 48 ounce reservoir so it’s easy to keep filled and make multiple cups. Plus that brew never sits on a burner to get bitter or in a glass carafe that can easily be broken.
We also like that this coffee maker has a cleaning function that keeps it in perfect shape, also at the touch of a button. If dad wants his coffee on the go, consider the Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker that comes with a travel case for those grab and go days.
There’s nothing quite as cushy as a pair of shearling booties for the guy who likes to pad around the house on weekends, or tends to run out in bare feet to grab the paper or the mail. Your dad will definitely love these Minnetonka ankle booties that have a fold-down cuff but can be snugged up around his ankles in the cold and snow.
They are made to stretch to the contours of his foot over time, so soon they’ll feel like a second skin. Handmade from genuine sheepskin, these booties have a great grippy sole, so if he decides to wear them out with jeans, they’ll keep him securely on his feet all the while feeling like he’s in the cozy comfort of his fave slippers.
Think he’d prefer a moccasin style? These classic mocs from Minnetonka are a popular style. If he’s more of a slide kind of guy, he might love the UGG Talisman slippers that are natural cow suede and lined with sheep shearling. So cozy.
Is your dad “that guy” who always has a project going around the house and yard? This laser measuring tape is going to simplify his work and improve his accuracy too. It measures distances up to 165 feet within an 1/8th of an inch accuracy. He can measure out projects and store the information or send it to his smartphone via Bluetooth.
The backlit color display makes it easy to read, even if the light is getting low. Plus, it’s so small and handy he can keep it in his pocket the entire time he’s at work. At just five ounces, it’s so easy to pack around, plus it’s durable as can be so it’ll stand up to his outdoor projects in any kind of weather. If he’s really a visual person, you can splurge a bit and get him the Bosch GLM400C Blaze with a built-in camera and color display screen.
If that old adage holds true that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach (or his nose in this case) your dad’s going to love this bacon and bourbon scented candle that can make his man cave smell seriously manly. It’s an affordable gift option for the daughter on a budget. Hand-poured, this high-quality candle is made with soy wax, so it won’t smoke.
Want to give him a flashback to camping trips when you were little? Consider the campfire marshmallow scented candle which certainly must smell a bit like charred sugar, don’t you think? If you want to give him a wake-up call, give him the Brazilian coffee scented candle. That makes us want to breathe it in right now!
When you’re growing up with a dad, there’s never any shortage of poop jokes or ribbing about this time on the John. If you and your dad have a fun and funny relationship, you’ll definitely want to snag the Poo-Pourri Master Crapsman gift set that holds two powerful poo sprays that put a wrench in his bathroom stench.
These sprays, while funny, are no joke in reality. They lock in that toxic smell so no one knows when dad goes, except for the length of time he spends in the bathroom “reading.” In Royal Flush and Trap-a-Crap scents, these bathroom sprays will make the whole family happy and they’ll keep your dad laughing every time his number one priority is to go number two.
The In a Pinch Pack gives him five pocket-size sprays to protect his reputation on the go. They’re perfect for that accidental office poo that happens to all of us at some point.
If you’re looking for the perfect gifts for dad, why not get him a present you can enjoy together like this cool customizable cornhole game set? This regulation size set comes with two regulation-size boards made of poplar that are stained to allow for the customization to stand out. You can put your message front and center on these and play with dad every time you get together. The set comes with your choice of cornhole bag colors, so you can pick your and dad’s favorites.
If your family is constantly on the go, or you only get together camping or for picnics, this portable cornhole set is a total keeper and it’ll be easy for dad to bring along to any location.
If you’re just not quite sure what gift to give your dad, why not give him the BREO Box, a subscription box filled with all sorts of treasures! Curated with the seriously cool and unique stuff, he might get some things that he never knew he needed. The BREO box lets him discover the latest tech, gadgets, home goods, fitness products, and more, all to enhance his lifestyle.
This subscription box comes quarterly and is a bit on the spendy side, so if you’re more on a budget, the Gentleman’s Box comes monthly and is filled with fashion and men’s self-care finds he’ll love. Subscription boxes are available at all price levels though, so pick one for your dad that fits his needs or wants along with your budget.
For the man who loves to savor a good glass of wine, there’s nothing more frustrating than uncorking an expensive bottle and finding a bunch of sediment that impedes his experience. That’s when the Ullo Wine Purifier is simple to slip out of the cupboard. With an elegant handblown glass carafe, the Ullo features a simple to use filter that not only removes sediment but also allows his wine to aerate perfectly before drinking it.
The glass carafe is perfect for serving to guests as well, and this cool filtration system comes with six filters and a filter holder. If he’s a regular wine drinker, you might want to purchase some replacement filters so he’s always got one handy when he’s ready to indulge. A major bonus is that it also makes less expensive wines taste better too.
If your dad is of a certain age, he might not be a modern gamer, but he likely loved those first video games that came out and now he can play them again with this Atari Flashback game console. You can challenge him to an old school game-off with games like Pong, Asteroids, Chopper Command, or Space Invaders, along with 116 more games from back in the first days of video gaming.
Simple to set up by simply plugging in an HDMI cable, this set comes with two wireless joysticks plus two paddle controllers for games like Pong. He’ll get a kick out of reliving his early gaming days and you’ll get a chuckle about how far things have come.
Sure, this is called a tailgating table, but we think your dad’s going to call this cool collapsible table into service for all kinds of fun times ahead, from fishing and camping to general backyard barbecues and get-togethers with friends and family. It features an insulated cooler with a zippered cover for beer and other beverages, four cup holders, and a food basket he can fill with his favorite chips or snacks.
Tensioning straps keep the surface stable making it ideal for family picnics, plus it has a clever carrying bag so it’s simple to toss in the trunk or any other storage space. Add a pair of these Sportneer lightweight folding chairs for the perfect small space set-up he can keep in his car or truck without taking up a lot of room. Then he can plan for relaxing times anywhere on the spur of the moment.
If your dad loves all things pickled, he’s going to get a charge out of making his own fermented foods with The Easy Fermenter. This cool kit includes everything he’ll need to make pickles, kimchi, sauerkraut, and more. Why would he want to make these things? Seriously rich in fiber and probiotics, fermented foods are good for your gut. There are lots of health benefits from fermented foods, as this article spells out. But hey, there’s also the fact that they taste great, especially if they’re homemade.
This package includes three fermenting lids, three fermenting weights, an extractor pump to remove oxygen that can cause rot, and a recipe book plus exclusive access to the Fermenting Club where he can find even more ways to create home fermented foods. Be sure to get him some wide mouth jars so that he can get started right away.