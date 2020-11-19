30 Best Gifts for Engineers: The Ultimate List

Engineers, be they civil, mechanical, computer, or electrical, tend to enjoy gifts and activities that appeal to their left-brained nature. That means items that are scientific, technological, and inventive. But don’t worry: nerdy gifts don’t have to be analytic and boring.
Engineers, like do-it-yourselfers and handy people, enjoy fun projects and helpful tools so naturally, our list features a great many of those types of gifts. Everything listed here will be perfect for that special person in your life who enjoys solving challenging problems and making improvements to gadgets and whatzits. All of the items on our list of Best Gifts for Engineers are fun, creative, and perfect for living the geek life.
A lot of people my age remember when the film “The Right Stuff” came out in the 1980s. It was about the first test pilots and astronauts who seemed to be superheroes pushing the limits and the advancement of technology. They were issued really great gear to wear like this Levi’s MA-1 Flight Jacket. It’s practical, warm, has plenty of pockets for stuff, and it just looks cool.
Made of 100% nylon, this jacket features a lower snap flap, double-entry pockets, and a rib-knit collar, cuff, and waistband. There are zip pockets in the interior chest portion along with one on the left sleeve. The inner lining is a bright safety orange just like the real thing.
There are plenty of other jackets out there with patches and ribbons and things but does the engineer you know really need all that flair? Nah. By the way, we’re not leaving the ladies left out of this camp. Check out this Rothco MA-1 Flight Jacket for women.
These Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones are extremely popular and you can’t beat the value these over-the-ear headphones bring at half the cost of luxury tech brands. Oversized 40mm dynamic drivers produce exceptional sound and the noise-canceling features reproduce your music with extended high frequencies for amazing clarity and detail.
There are four built-in microphones that actively detect and cancel out low and mid-frequency noises that normally exist in day-to-day life. The circuitry conducts real-time analysis of the low frequencies contained in the music to strengthen the output. Double press the play button when listening to bass-heavy genres and an amplified listening experience will fade up.
40 hours of runtime are typical while in wireless active noise cancellation mode. When listening without noise cancellation, that time is extended to 60 hours. One charge gives the user enough runtime for over 600 songs. For those days of working through a project on the laptop, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones are just what an engineer will appreciate.
If the engineer that you know enjoys the history of steam engines (or just incredibly cool machines), then consider this Hot Air Stirling Engine from Sunnytech. They make a variety of different types of these hot air-powered engines made of machined aluminum. This model, SC02, features a heating cylinder made of glass and a brass piston arm that rotates the main flywheel.
Simply fill the burner with 95% alcohol and light it. Allow the flame to heat up the glass heating cylinder for about 20 seconds, then gently roll the flywheel. The piston will begin pumping and the entire machine will run on its own. In a world of desk toys that break the ice, this engine smashes it with a sledgehammer.
This wooden model of a Medieval Counterweight Trebuchet is not only a working device but it may just keep that manager from entering your office. Measuring almost 9-1/2-inches long and almost as high, this model will actually fire a projectile when completed. The trebuchet is an intricate machine and it will take patience to assemble. That said, a model like this is just the type of gift to keep engineers wanting more.
The pieces are made of alder-veneered plywood and the kit includes assembly tools (pliers, screwdrivers, and even a utility knife), and a manual. Model parts are laser cut from flat sheets that require little work to remove. Thick string doubles as rope to scale along with a leather strap to hold the projectile. After the siege is complete and the castle has been sacked, this trebuchet will look amazing (and slightly threatening) on your workspace table.
There’s one tool that every engineer needs and it’s not a laptop. It’s a good bag like this Messenger Bag made of buffalo leather. This item is made from 100% genuine buffalo leather with a high-quality satin lining and crafted by hand by artisans. The vintage rustic look is a great alternative to all the black/grey/charcoal synthetic items on the market.
Concealed snap closures allow for easy access to the interior and the adjustable shoulder strap can be sized for anyone. The main compartment is padded for laptops up to 18 inches. There is a big pocket to accommodate tablets, file folders, and writing pads along with two big front pockets for cellphones, wallets, and other smaller gear.
Everyone needs a good writing instrument whether taking notes on a pad or a phone. This 6-In-1 Multifunction Tool Pen is made of aluminum and features a number of useful tools to make it a good addition to an engineer’s satchel. It comes in a variety of colors so if you don’t appreciate the No. 2 Yellow Pencil look, pick up a black or blue version instead.
The pen features a black ballpoint tip, flathead and Phillips precision screwdrivers, a built-in spirit level, and rule markings in centimeters and inches along the side. The stylus tip on the other end is compatible with most touch screens on smartphones and tablets. Two replacement ink cartridges are included as well.
Engineers can’t work all the time. When it’s playtime, any engineer worth their salt will want this set of six Circuit Board Coasters from Terracycle. They’re made of actual circuit boards saved from years of taking up space in a landfill.
Each coaster is different and no two are alike. They have a great look to them, perfect for anyone who codes for a living. Anyone in a technical field will be happy to receive this coaster six-pack as a gift. Recommended.
So here’s something interesting: flat LED panels that react to sound, touch, and to a smartphone app. The Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit comes with nine panels measuring almost six inches by six inches and less than a half-inch thick as well as a power supply unit. One of the squares acts as a control square to manage the system.
The panels may be pieced together in any layout the user wishes or a referral can be made using the Layout Assistant in the Nanoleaf app. They may easily be mounted onto any flat surface using the included mounting tape with no drilling required. Each panel is capable of displaying over 16 million colors with various temperature ranges and brightnesses.
The squares work with a built-in rhythm module that reacts to music of any genre in real-time. The control square senses audio and interprets it using color and light to create a club-like display. Activity on a screen may be mirrored onto the Nanoleaf system in basic colors as well.
Touch the squares and watch them react dynamically or choose to play touch games with the Nanoleaf system. The canvas may also be controlled by voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit as well. Four-panel expansion packs are available to add to the canvas up to 500 per control square.
There’s nothing like blowing off some steam at the end of a workday. And with the Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K, you’ll be blowing off more than steam. This insane Nerf blaster is the biggest, the baddest, and the most lethal (in a fun way) toy on the planet.
It features a 200-round capacity with the fastest loading ability of any Nerf blaster around. The Prometheus also fires up to eight (EIGHT!) rounds per second. Rounds take the form of small yellow Nerf pellets that will make you wonder how anyone ever made do with those larger orange darts.
This blaster sports an advanced acceleration system that comes from the high-capacity, rechargeable battery that rides on board. Two handles, one on the front for aiming and one on the back for firing control, work with the included shoulder strap to really make the user feel like a Colonial Marine heading to LV-426.
That’s an Aliens joke; if you’ve never seen the movie, you owe it yourself to show it to your compatriots. After you’ve cleaned up all the Nerf pellets, of course.
Engineers dig gadgets, especially one so useful as this solar power bank from Blavor. It’s slightly larger than an average mobile device but has the ability to fully recharge at least two phones before running out of power. It even has a Qi wireless charging function that’s compatible with several iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices.
It’s made of premium ABS with a lithium polymer 10,000mAh battery. It’s IPX4 waterproof and rugged enough to go anywhere. The power bank features one standard USB port, a micro-USB port, two flashlights, and a compass. The onboard USB-C port is used to charge the battery itself. The Blavor power bank comes in four different colors and would be right at home in a backpack.
The engineer you know will fully appreciate the classy nature of these Spirit Level Cufflinks from Mrcuff. Each spirit level bubble actually works and encased in chrome-plated metal, ready for insertion into french cuffs on a dress shirt. Imagine the raised eyebrows at the next project meeting with these smashing-looking cufflinks.
The cufflinks come in a hard-sided presentation box ready to be given as a gift, then used for storage. These are perfect for giving to the engineer, architect, construction executive, or tailor you know for the holidays or a birthday. Fancy.
Video games are having a moment (especially during the pandemic) and retro games are even more popular. Techies will absolutely love this Retro Gaming Kit. It includes everything needed to build a portable machine that can be plugged into any screen with an HDMI connection.
The kit features the brain of the outfit in the form of a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B with a 1.2GHz 64-bit CPU with 1GB of RAM and an onboard Wi-Fi connection. The case that the motherboard rests in looks charmingly like an old Nintendo 8-bit machine, a nice nod to the OG system. Included controllers echo the Super Nintendo design and are good for most vintage games out there.
The kit also comes with a power supply, heat sinks, and a 32GB micro SD card pre-loaded with gaming software. The Raspberry Pi platform is easy enough to put together and operate even for novice tech nerds. Online support is massive and the community passionate about vintage video games. Recommended.
Here’s a great gift idea for a simple machine that any left-brained person will fully appreciate: a 40-year calendar and compass made of brass. The origin of this device goes back more than 500 years. This modern version is made very similar to those vintage instruments.
The day of the week can be calculated for any given future date between 2005 and 2044. The dial rotates to select any year to line it up with a selected month. The date can then be located and the day of the week is visible above it. The calendar can be lifted off to reveal a compass with a pirate-y nautical design. Warning: you may have to tell the person you gave this to that they shouldn’t talk like Jack Sparrow.
Mobile devices like smartphones are a key part of anyone’s workday toolbox but even more so for an engineer. The WeatherTech CupFone Universal Cup Holder is a practical and effective way to keep a smartphone charged and available while commuting or on a road trip. The CupFone sits conveniently in a vehicle’s cup holders and was designed to fit virtually any cup holder out there. It also can accommodate most any mobile phone, including those with protective cases.
Tilt and rotation on the CupFone may be adjusted to keep the screen visible while on the road. The phone can be plugged in while it is in the holder without affecting the phone angle while resting. Phones can be removed from the CupFone with just one hand. There are plenty of phone gadgets for cars out there but the CupFone might be the only one you’ll ever need.
I never thought that chia planters would stand the test the time but if anything they’re more popular now than they ever have been. Albert Einstein’s trademark crazy hair is the ideal motif to grow chia seeds and this chia planter does him justice. Fun to have at home or at work, this kit features everything you need to raise chia plants in a totally fun way.
The chia planter comes with the pottery likeness of Mr. Einstein, chia seeds, a drip tray, and an instructions booklet. Each handmade planter may be covered in chia plant material in just one to two weeks. It may also be reused as many times and the user would like. There are many chia planters out there, but Albert Einstein? That’s just a natural for anyone who uses more of the left side of their brain than the rest of us.
This precision screwdriver set from Syntus includes 57 different driver bits to repair all sorts of gadgets and electronics. You’re sure to find the right bit to use with various smartphones, tablets, and PCs, as well as video game consoles and controllers. A flexible shaft is part of the set, perfect for out of the way fasteners buried deep within the electronic item being worked on.
A multi-magnetic driver makes it simple to insert the chosen bit and pull screws out without the worry of losing them somewhere. The press-and-push design allows for the driver bits to be removed quickly and easily. The kit has been updated with a triangular shim, an opening tool, and a special bit for disassembling iPhone electronics.
Older technology combined with natural materials is simply awesome. This Nixie Tube Clock is completely handmade using original nixie tubes made in the old Soviet Union. It’s an amazing use of 1950s-era Cold War tech to bring some warmth to the home or office.
What is a nixie tube? They’re neon-filled glow lamps with ten cathodes in the shape of numbers stacked together then lit up separately when required by applying an electrical current. Although LED technology eventually replaced nixies, there’s just something so cool about them that they’re still being produced today.
This desk clock features four nixie tubes that display hours and minutes and a blue LED backlight for each tube set into a richly stained wooden base. Time may be displayed in 12 or 24-hour format and the clock has a backup battery to continue working in the event of a power loss. Nixie tubes are famously reliable and should last many years. If the engineer you know enjoys a bit of steampunk decor, this is the clock for them.
This Schwinn Loop Folding Bike will appeal to that mechanical engineer you know and most likely to any engineer, period. The lightweight step-through frame folds in on itself for easy storage. The bike features 20-inch wheels to fit riders from 56 to 74 inches tall.
The 7-speed drivetrain may be adjusted with a twist shifter for smooth gear changes. Front and rear linear pull brakes are good for delivering secure stops on a dime. A rear cargo rack is good for strapping down a backpack or milk crate to carry around gear.
Once the ride is over and the bike is folded away, it can all fit in the included nylon carrying bag. The Schwinn Loop Folding Bike is the closest any of us will ever get to interacting with a full-size Transformer.
Thermal energy is fun to work with which is why these Biodegradable Chinese Sky Lanterns make a great gift. The pack comes with ten lanterns in all shades of colors with fire-resistant paper and flame-retardant rope. These lanterns don’t use metal wire of any kind so each of them is completely biodegradable.
Lanterns will fly for up to nine minutes and may capable of reaching heights of over 3,000 feet. Each lantern measures 40 inches high by 21 inches wide in the middle with a 13-inch opening at the bottom. Unfold each lantern and light the fuel cell; as the hot air builds, the lantern shell will fill and eventually take off. If you’ve never celebrated a holiday with flying lanterns, you’re in for a treat.
For underwater adventures, nothing beats this full face snorkel mask for exploration. It provides a full 180-degree view without the need to hold a snorkel in the user’s mouth. Breathing naturally through the mouth or nose can happen without issue because of the snorkel assembly located at the top of the mask.
The system valve allows for the intake of air but closes automatically to prevent water from entering the breathing tube. But what about breathing with the mask on? Won’t that fog it up? Glad you asked. Because airflow is streamlined from the snorkel and throughout the breathing chamber, it eliminates fogging to keep the transparent screen clear.
The seal around the face is tight yet comfortable using a fully adjustable head strap. The mask is also equipped with a detachable GoPro camera mount to capture video footage of the diving trip. Anyone who snorkels regularly or heading out on holiday at some tropical location will find this mask a true step up from what they’re used to.
The field of robotics is incredibly complex with all sorts of circuitry, gear mechanisms, and artificial intelligence to worry about. Luckily this two-pack bundle of Robot X-7s is here to make things a lot simpler. Each bendable wooden robot measures 6-1/2-inches tall and features retro-cool color and graphics.
All of the appendages are secured to the main body by rubber bands. The robots may be bent into various positions by moving the head, arms, and legs. Yes, I know that these are toys designed primarily to teach young children dexterity and hand-eye coordination. However, they also make sweet desk ornaments to take an engineer’s mind off of difficult technology challenges for awhile.
Working in the field ain’t for sissies. An engineer on a remote job site needs gear that can shrug off the elements. Rite in the Rain notepads are composed of weatherproof paper that won’t turn to mush when wet. This notebook will repel water, sweat, grease, mud, and even survive the accidental run through the washing machine.
Each notebook features 50 double-sided sheets per pocket notepad. Tough impact-resistant Wire-O binding won’t lose its shape in a back pocket or backpack. Unlike a standard spiral notebook, Rite in the Rain (get it?) keeps open pages aligned and intact. Any writing instrument is compatible with these notebooks, from a standard No. 2 Ticonderoga to a fancy Fisher Space Pen but keep in mind that standard ballpoint pens will work when the paper is dry and water-based inks will bead off Rite in the Rain paper sheets.
The notebook cover is made of Polydura material which creates a tough but flexible outer shell. Whether you’re needing a hiking journal, outfitting your police gear, starting a golf journal, or just keeping a shower notebook (it could happen), Rite in the Rain notebooks will withstand any sort of weather so you can keep writing.
Speks might be the best desk toy ever invented. Each box contains 512 perfectly crafted miniature magnets that are the perfect desktop distraction. Build, mold, sculpt, and engineer endless shapes and satisfying structures. Then mash ‘em all up and start over again!
Speks aren’t just a bunch of itty-bitty magnets. Super portable and superbly distracting, Speks are ideal for fingers needing to do something. Forget about fidget spinners. Speks provides the user with a way to create shapes, structures, and patterns.
Each package of Speks comes with the 512 individual ball magents, a case to carry them in, a base to support whatever magnetic masterpiece you come up with, a starter’s guide, and a handy splitter card for more advanced endeavors. Speks bring a dose of zen to get you through the day.
Note: Speks are not for children. They were originally marketed under a different name until there were problems with children swallowing the pieces. I repeat: Speks are a distraction only for people 14 years and older.
Greetings, programs! When I was a kid, I could only dream of something as nifty as this Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset. This is the most advanced gaming headset that Oculus has produced yet. For anyone into gaming, this immersive experience is as close to actually being in the game as ever before.
The improved optics deliver bright, vivid colors and a reduced “screen door” effect noticeable in past headsets. The halo headband is comfortable and has been redesigned with speed and movement in mind. The two touch controllers make the user’s hand movements visible in real-time with realistic precision.
The Oculus Rift works with an existing gaming PC to blast, slash, and soar through hundreds of top games available in the Oculus store with more to be released in the coming months. Oculus insight tracking allows the user’s movements to be translated into the virtual world no matter which way the user faces and provides room0scale tracking without external sensors. With the Oculus Rift S, get ready for the games grid.
Do I have a great gadget for you: the Anker Nebula Projector Capsule is a wonderful combination of projector that will stream content from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop and a speaker system that packs a punch. Video can be blown up as large as 100 inches wide. The cool thing here is that the Nebula is only the size of a 12oz soda can.
There are dozens of small projectors out there but most of them don’t have any sort of reliable speaker option. The Nebula delivers professional-quality sound in 360 degrees with nice mid-range levels and sufficient bass. You can expect a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image to make for a fun drive-in movie night. When connected to Wi-Fi, the Nebula also has the option to run apps like Netflix and YouTube without a smartphone. Nice.
There is nothing better than a truly all-consuming puzzle. Get ready for one of the most challenging ones available in the form of the Perplexus Rebel 3D Maze Sphere. The Perplexus will make you flip, twist, and spin your way through 70 challenging obstacles.
Mental acuity will be put to the test by making the user turn the Perplexus Rebel a full 360 degrees to navigate the tiny ball bearing along the numbered track. Obstacles such as the Igloo, Terrible Tube and Scary Stairs must be maneuvered without the ball falling off the track. If the ball falls, there will be no choice but to head back to the start and try again.
The engineer you’ll be giving this to won’t be able to put it down. Once they’ve conquered the Rebel, check out the audacious Perplexus Beast with 100 obstacles or the terrifying Perplexus Epic with 125.
Gifts for engineers don’t have to be electronic items made of plastic or metal. In fact, an interesting gift like this Nautical Crush Trading Air Jellyfish Plant Kit will be a definite change of pace. Some plant life at the workplace or home office will really be refreshing.
The kit comes with eight assorted sea urchin shells hollowed out to accommodate Tillandsia Air Plants. These are succulent-type plants that grow upside down and have no mess to clean up after. They’re perfect for terrariums, shelf displays, or hung from the ceiling.
Water rocketry is a thing and there’s a great chance the engineer in your life knows all about it. It’s easy enough to build a launcher out of an air pump and some PVC but check out this StratoLauncher IV Deluxe Water Rocket Launcher. This thing will launch a 2-liter soda plastic soda bottle over 350 feet into the sky. Yeah. Awesome.
The water rocket launcher is made of aluminum, stainless steel, rugged ABS plastic, and brass fittings with a tilting ball head, pressure gauge, and allow quick-release mechanism. Assembly of the unit is painless. Launch is controlled by the use of a lever and cable system that can be safely operated from 10 feet away.
The kit also comes with a set of Stratofins to screw on to a soda bottle and a collapsible water fill funnel. The Stratofins provide a restricted nozzle that will facilitate lift offs that are three to six times slower than homemade launchers so that you can see the blast off while the rocket will fly equal to or even higher in altitude.
Trust me: if you’ve never experienced launching water rockets, you haven’t lived. If you have kids, it’s ten times more fun.
You’re at the end of the project meeting and all the participants are preparing to head their separate ways. There they go for their business cards to distribute around the table. If you’re looking to make sure you stand out from the pack, take a look at this Recycled Circuit Board Business Card Holder.
The case itself is a brushed steel envelope good to carry 10 to 12 cards and fits well into a shirt pocket or sport jacket. Adhered to the front is an actual recycled piece of circuit board that will scream to the world that you’re proud of your engineering profession. Who says you can’t show off a little tech pizazz once in a while? These card holders are available with red, blue, or this classic arcade board green.
It’s been a rough week and you might be looking for some stress relief. I got you. Take an afternoon and construct this Robotime 3D Wooden Puzzle. It’s a complicated contraption that, once finished, you may not be able to tear away from because of its hypnotic motion powered by a hand crank.
The kit comes in sheets of thin plywood with pieces 99 percent cut out by a laser. Feel that anxiousness flow away as you actually work with your hands for a change and actually build something positive. Once removed, the pieces go together intricately and with purpose. Part brain teaser and part impossible machine, you’ll emerge from building it ready to take on some real world challenges.