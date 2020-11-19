30 Best Gifts for Engineers: The Ultimate List

A lot of people my age remember when the film “The Right Stuff” came out in the 1980s. It was about the first test pilots and astronauts who seemed to be superheroes pushing the limits and the advancement of technology. They were issued really great gear to wear like this Levi’s MA-1 Flight Jacket. It’s practical, warm, has plenty of pockets for stuff, and it just looks cool.

Made of 100% nylon, this jacket features a lower snap flap, double-entry pockets, and a rib-knit collar, cuff, and waistband. There are zip pockets in the interior chest portion along with one on the left sleeve. The inner lining is a bright safety orange just like the real thing.

There are plenty of other jackets out there with patches and ribbons and things but does the engineer you know really need all that flair? Nah. By the way, we’re not leaving the ladies left out of this camp. Check out this Rothco MA-1 Flight Jacket for women.