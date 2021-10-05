51 Best Gifts for Fishermen: The Ultimate List

Does your favorite fisherman appreciate a good pair of sunglasses? Now here’s a gift they’ll flip over! The Tuna Alleys by Costa Del Mar are a top-notch pair of shades that will be cherished for years of fishing!

Any experienced fisherman will tell you that a nice quality pair of polarized shades is a MUST when on the water. The enhanced visibility a good pair of fishing sunglasses provides can give you a huge edge when trying to spot fish and underwater structure. Of course, there’s also the important factors of UV protection and relief from eye strain that a good pair of sunglasses will provide.

Being on the open water can really do a number on your eyes if they’re not protected. Sunglasses while fishing are more than just a tool to help with visibility, they’re important for maintaining eye health as well – especially for fishermen who spend a lot of hours on the water each season. Bottom line, every fisherman needs a polarized pair of shades.

These shades by Costa Del Mar are top-notch. Costa recently sent me a pair of these bad boys in order to get a chance to check them out, and I’m definitely impressed. Costas are very renowned amongst fishermen for being some of the best of the best shades – putting on a pair feels like you’re stepping into a Ferrari.

The Tuna Allys have a really great fit that feels great on your face. I’m a normal-sized guy and these shades no doubt fit as good or better than any other glasses I’ve owned. The frames are constructed from nylon and are seriously tough — they’re meant to handle the expected abuse that’s involved with fishing.

Definitely the best part about these sunglasses are the lenses. The 580G glass lens that Costa has come up with is 20% thinner and 22% lighter than the average polarized glass lens. It’s a complex, multilayered lens that includes an encapsulated, scratch-proof mirror for enhanced longevity. There’s impressive clarity with these shades and most importantly, great visibility through glare and reflective water.

I would recommend Costa’s blue or green mirror lenses for fishing purposes. For saltwater fishing or lake fishing on large bodies of reflective open water, the blue mirror lenses will perform best. The silver mirror lenses are my preferred choice for stream fishing – if you’re shopping for a fly fisherman who spends time on the river then consider these.

At the end of the day, all the lenses are totally awesome and will perform great, but considering the investment of these glasses, it’s worth buying the ones that are best suited for the fishing conditions you expect.

Aside from the exceptional lenses and tough build of the frame, these shades provide great ventilation as well. They have a tough but clean look that isn’t at all flashy or eccentric. It’s tough enough to buy glasses for yourself without trying them on never mind someone else, but these shades look great on almost anyone so they’re a safe choice.

The same goes for a fair amount of Costa’s sunglasses – they know how to build versatile glasses that are compatible for almost everyone.

If you’re having a hard time finding the right lens or frame color, then definitely check out the Blackfin Sunglasses also by Costa as well as the Saltbreaks – they’re both pretty comparable to the Tuna Alleys and also great options for fishing.

Because of the high quality of these sunglasses, whoever you’re buying them for is going to want to pair them with a retainer (a band that attaches to the glasses and goes around your neck). Costa recommends the C-Mono retainer for the Tuna Alleys. The retainer is very affordable and could save the shades from going overboard in a bunch of different scenarios — definitely a smart buy.