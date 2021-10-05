51 Best Gifts for Fishermen: The Ultimate List

If you’re shopping for a fisherman, then we’ve got the gift list for you! Whether you’re seeking a big gift idea, a unique fishing gift, or simply an affordable and practical fishing gadget, we’ve selected the best options for every angler on your gift list.
This round-up is written by fishermen for fishermen. We’ve highlighted all sorts of tools, apparel, and accessories for your favorite angler’s gear locker that will have them stoked to get on the water!
If whoever you’re shopping for loves to play their music out on the water, this is the ultimate fishing gift. DemerBox has come up with an extraordinary outdoor speaker, and it’s totally waterproof and virtually indestructible!
This unit might be on the expensive side, but it’s a piece of gear that will be around for many years of use – it’s even fully serviceable by the manufacturer.
DemerBox sent me out one of their speakers to run gear trials on, and I’ve been quite impressed. This speaker connects to your phone or music device via bluetooth or aux cable, and man oh man is it loud. The bass tones and mids are super full, and the trebles are surprisingly crisp and clear. This is not your standard outdoor speaker, this is real sound quality (albeit for a real price).
This speaker also doubles as a dry box for some other gear. It’s got plenty of space for stashing water sensitive items like cell phones, cameras, and other electronics. The speaker is built into a 100% waterproof Pelican Box so you could even toss the thing overboard if you wanted!
What really sets the DemerBox apart from the competition is the battery life. This speaker has a downright incredible 50 hours of playtime on just one charge and can furthermore be used as a power bank to charge USB compatible devices!
This is a killer portable outdoor speaker, but it would also be a great option for more permanent mounting into a fishing kayak or vessel. All in all, a fantastic gift for fishermen for those that appreciate real sound!
The Waterproof Backpack by Orvis is a top of the line fishing backpack that will be fished in for many seasons. It’s a little on the expensive side, but for good reason – this unit is an exceptional fishing companion. If you really want to blow the socks off your favorite fisherman or woman this year, this is one way to do it!
There are 21 liters of internal storage, so there’s no shortage of space for packing everything for a day on the water. The main compartment is surprisingly spacious and furthermore has a flip-out panel of zippered pockets and mesh pockets that lay flush against the back for lower profile tools and gear.
It’s totally submersible so if who you’re shopping for is known to get wet – their gear will remain bone dry in this compartment.
The front storage pocket is not totally waterproof like the main compartment, but gear still stays dry in there through even heavy rains – just don’t use it for electronics if high wading or potentially submerging the pack.
There are furthermore two external sleeves with corresponding lash loops for securing rod tubes or water bottles on both sides of the pack. Orvis has made it simple to pack two rods, reels, a plethora of tackle, a layer or two, lunch, and a camera with some room to spare!
The shoulder strapping is contoured and padded to ensure comfort and a tight, low profile fit while trekking or actively fishing. There is even a space for tool attachment on the shoulder strap that’s a great place for forceps! This pack carries weight really well so although it’s not enormous it can be loaded up to the max and remain comfortable.
Without a doubt an extraordinary gift from renowned outfitter, Orvis.
The Mr. Heater Buddy Portable Propane Radiant Heater is a remarkably cool piece of outdoor gear that’s a brilliant fishing tool for when conditions get chilly!
If you’re shopping for an angler who braves the cold in order to find fish, this just might turn out to be their favorite gift they’ve ever received! This outdoor/indoor safe heater puts out some serious heat and can be utilized essentially anywhere!
Bring it on board small and large boats, heat up your ice fishing shelter or use it as a tent heater for chilly campouts – the possibilities are endless! The variable radiant heat this unit puts out is perfect for warming entire spaces, or just heating up your cold hands!
Without a doubt a super practical fishing tool that will change the game of your favorite angler when it comes to cold-weather fishing! Make sure to check out our list of the best tent heaters for some additional portable heater options!
If they don’t already own one, this is likely something the fisherman in your life has always wanted! Here’s a sweet little, easy to use fish finder and GPS by Garmin.
Whether you’re shopping for an experienced fisherman with lots of knowledge surrounding fish finders or a beginner to sonar and GPS electronics, this unit by Garmin is probably a great fit for their boat.
This is a great unit for both larger boats and smaller watercraft like kayaks and float tubes. It’s easy to install and can be made to work on just about any kind of craft. Whether you’re shopping for a fisherman who captains a 30-foot ocean vessel or a nine-foot canoe, this unit should pair nicely with their watercraft.
The Striker is loved by anglers for being easy to use and install as well as highly effective and precise. The three and a half inch color screen sports a 480 by 320-pixel display resolution and really puts out a nice visual for what’s swimming around beneath the sensor. This unit is of course also equipped with high sensitivity GPS, so it can find its way back to the dock as well as find fish.
Perhaps the most useful feature of a fish finder like this is the ability to mark and relocate fishing spots in order to easily return to them. When you’re on the open water and discover a great place to slam fish, you want to be able to find it again!
There’s a transducer included with this purchase, so everything is included that’s needed to get on the water!
Although this model Garmin is inexpensive, don’t let the low price tag fool you into thinking it’s not a great unit – a lot of boaters and fishermen praise this GPS and sonar for going above and beyond their needs.
If this fish finder is a little out of your price range, Garmin also sells an even more inexpensive unit that is also very highly reviewed and adequate for large and small craft use.
Shopping for a shore fisherman or avid surf caster? This cart by Fish-N-Mate is an absolute workhorse built with 15-inch Polywheel tires for easy towing over soft, loose sand.
This fishing cart is top quality and certainly not cheap – but this brand is the industry leader when it comes to “go-anywhere” fishing carts. This unit will also last a lifetime, unlike a lot of other cheaper options.
It can pull 200 pounds of cargo, so wish the angler you’re shopping for good luck maxing this one out!
Where Fish-N-Mate carts really excel is their ability to be customized to the angler’s needs due to the simple frame design. There are six built-in rod holders, one of which can be used to support the bait cup and cutting board.
The total length of the cargo hold here is about 40 inches, so this is a large capacity fishing cart that remains lightweight itself due to the aluminum design.
The GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera is a remarkable piece of equipment for capturing exciting and memorable fishing moments with the utmost highest quality and clarity!
Able to shoot video in remarkable 5.3K resolution and photos at 23MP, this is one seriously capable photography tool for those that enjoy the hobby at either an amateur or professional level. If the angler you’re shopping for enjoys taking video of rowdy fish-battles, wilderness shots, or just good ol’ comradery with the gang, they will flip out at the capabilities of this camera!
Equipped with HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, TimeWarp 4.0 time-lapse technology, 8x slo-mo, webcam and live streaming capabilities, and much, much more – this is GoPro’s most advanced and impressive model camera yet. A front and rear LCD screen display offer unparalleled user control, while the cameras inherent build is designed to be rock solid and waterproof down to 33 feet without the use of any special housing!
The HERO10 Black is also compatible with an awesome array of new mods, and is of course compatible with GoPro’s endless selection of unique mounting options and other accessories, so the fisherman you’re shopping for will have no shortage of creative angles for content creation!
How about the gift of a full-on backpack built specifically for fishing? This pack by Wild River is designed to allow for a fisherman to bring along a ton of tackle and additional equipment.
There’s a large upper compartment with removable dividers and also a lower tray compartment for storing up to four large tackle trays. Wild River sells this pack as is, or includes four #3600 style trays for an additional cost. Between the two bigger pockets there’s a ton of storage capacity here. On top of the main backpack compartments, there’s also a large array of external pockets and spaces to fasten fishing gear.
All the loops and exterior mesh pockets provide plenty of space to customize where to mount clippers, forceps and whatever else you might want to have on hand. The innovative, built-in LED light system is powered by two AAA batteries and provides top-down illumination when things get dark so the fishing doesn’t stop! It’s a really neat feature that makes total sense for inclusion on a fishing backpack.
The bottom of this pack is flat and also built with base pads so the bag can stand upright and also remain dry when placed on wet ground. Furthermore, there’s a waterproof pouch within the pack for stashing a paper fishing license or other sensitive items like electronics. This pack is pretty big, but it’s also quite a mindfully compact work station that can truly go anywhere.
The shoulder strapping is also nicely made with this one – it’s not top-notch but the quality is certainly adequate for handling heavy loads. Wild River has padded the shoulder straps and sternum strap for heavy load support.
If you want to buy the fisherman in your life truly the best of the best, then look towards this upgraded unit. It’s essentially the same bag by Wild River with a few added features. The Nomad XP Lighted Backpack with USB Charging System is an upgraded version of the base model that employs the same LED light system into the design.
There’s also a steel cable fishing zinger included with this purchase for securing a pair of clippers or forceps to the exterior of the pack. Wild River even includes a full coverage rain cover with this pack so all of your favorite fisherman’s gear will remain dry no matter the weather conditions. This is definitely an exciting gift that will be the work-horse of this upcoming fishing season!
Alright – we’ve already included a fly fishing vest and a backpack specific to fishing, here’s an adaptable chest/waist pack to give you one more idea for an avenue for gifting a fishing pack.
The Fishpond Waterdance Guide Pack, is an awesome value. You can end up paying way more than you need to for a quality fly fishing pack if you don’t do your research – but this versatile option from Fishpond is an exception.
For the cost, this is a top-notch, smaller sized bag that will make an awesome gift for any fly fisherman or wade fisherman in general. If you’re shopping for a fisherman who knows how to pack light or who often gets out on the water for brief sessions before or after work, this is a great buy! Fishpond has made a compact waist/chest pack here that makes great use of it’s limited space.
The main storage compartment has three main interior pockets for some good internal organization. There’s also a patented, molded fly bench that zips down from the front of the pouch for use by fly fishermen. All sorts of external attachment points, tarpaulin tabs, and loops line the exterior of the pack for securing smaller gear that you want to have on hand like clippers and forceps.
It’s a really well thought out, yet simple pack schematic that makes this unit an awesome fishing companion when you don’t have a ton of gear. Any serious or amateur fishermen will light up at the sight of this pack – Fishpond is known for their gear’s quality materials, construction, and design.
No doubt an awesome birthday gift that will see a ton of use in its lifetime! For some other compact fishing waist and chest packs, check out our Best Chest and Waist Packs for Fly Fishing list. There’s a variety of different priced packs there that you’ll definitely want to read through!
Wading booties are hands down one of the ultimate fishing tools that are surprisingly underrated.
When temps are warm, why strap up into full-blown chest waders? Owning a pair of neoprene booties that keep your feet safe from pokes and scrapes can be a far superior wading system than traditional waders depending on the context. This will make a great gift for any style fisherman that will allow them to explore new waters in confidence!
The Christmas Island Booties by Orvis are my all-time favorite neoprene booties and are of course featured in our top list of fishing shoes for wet wading.
They are totally adequate for long hikes, easy to pull on and off your feet even when wet, ultralight, and impressively tough against even the most abrasive wading environments. No doubt an excellent piece of fishing gear that will come in handy season after season!
Every fisherman needs a reliable headlamp! Angling before or after dark requires some illumination, and while fishing you, of course, need to keep your hands free!
The No-Bounce Rechargeable Headlamp by Biolite is an awesome low profile headlamp that’s perfect for hiking, camping and fishing applications!
Biolite sent me this model headlamp to run gear trials on a few months back, and it’s now come on several fishing trips with me. It’s super bright at 330 Lumens and there’s also a red light mode for when you don’t want to spook the fish.
It charges quickly and has a pretty solid battery life – mine will stay powered for at least four or five night-fishing sessions of intermittent use.
The moisture-wicking band is honestly the best part of this headlamp. It’s so comfortable and low profile you’ll likely forget you have the headlamp on at times. The housing with this unit is furthermore waterproof rated to IPX4 meaning it’s splash and rainproof (just don’t submerge it).
There’s even a radical accessory that turns this headlamp into an effective lantern, all through this same link!
How about the gift of a nice new fishing flannel? The Wayward Flannel Shirt from Redington is a sharp looking option that’s great for both casual wear and for actively angling. There are two patterns available, both with a great aesthetic.
This flannel is of course built with fishing in mind. Fly fishing to be specific, but this is a great option for any style angler. It’s 100% Polyester, brushed flannel fabric is soft to the touch and durable, so it’s both cozy and up for whatever the outdoors throws at it. The dual chest pockets can stash fly boxes and the adjustable, two-button cuffs allow you to wear the sleeves up or down.
Here’s a top-notch option from Orvis’s Drirelease line if you like the idea of gifting a shirt designed specifically for fishing. I own several of these hoodies and LOVE the way they perform.
These casting shirts dry super fast, provide excellent protection from the sun while remaining cool and allow for unrestricted freedom of motion. They’re particularly great if you’re shopping for a fly fisherman or woman, but any angler will love a Drirelease shirt!
These Orvis shirts furthermore stay remarkably clean and do not require washing after light to moderate use. They won’t pick up odor, and remain soft to the touch even after a lot of wear. The antimicrobial treatment makes these great travel shirts for fishing and camping trips and for adventure anglers who like to roam to distant lands!
These are casting shirts built for fly fishermen so the focus is on keeping cool, range of motion, and also avoiding line snags. This means there are no pockets included, so keep this in mind if you’re looking for something with some storage.
The hood is a super practical touch for flats and boat fishermen who spend a lot of time under the sun. The shade provided by a hood both protects from harmful UV rays and also keeps you cooler than you would expect. It’s all in the Drirelease material – the angler you’re shopping for will be impressed with how it feels and breathes.
Every angler needs a trusty fishing hat! The Seattle Sombrero by Outdoor Research is the perfect option for some sun and rain defense on the water that also features an awesome aesthetic!
This Goretex hat is built with a foam-stiffened brim, so it will float if dropped in the water. It dries quickly, provides you with adequate protection from the elements and looks great, what more could you ask for?
This hat is available in a wide array of color patterns so you can choose just the right one for the fisherman or woman you have in mind!
These machine-washable rain pants by Marmot are intended for hiking, climbing, cycling and other highly active outdoor activities, so they’re up for the rigors of fishing. This is another killer piece of rain gear for fishing that will make an awesome gift for the diehard anglers in your life!
Whether you’re getting soaked by wave action on the high seas or getting poured on while shore fishing or backcountry angling, these low-drag rain pants will keep you dry and highly mobile!.
Marmot has built the PreCip Waterproof Full-Zip Pants with an elastic waistband and full-length side zippers, so they’re as comfortable as they are waterproof. The NanoPro fabric also breathes very well – put the material choice together with the ability to unzip the legs and you can really maintain the exact climatic conditions you want.
Marmot has also included side zippered pockets and even a back pocket, so there’s ample storage for your essential items. All in all a great value pair of rain pants that will come in handy for fishing and so much more!
The Grundens Brigg 44 Parka is an absolute workhorse of a rain jacket that’s built with a loose fit for layering up. If who you’re shopping for doesn’t let nasty weather stop them from fishing, this could be a legendary gift!
This garment is built for professional fishermen working offshore through waves, wind and the nastiest weather you can imagine. Grundens are renowned in the industry for crafting indestructible outwear that just doesn’t submit to mother nature, no matter the conditions.
The Brigg Parka is built from a heavy cotton twill base material that is coated with a specially formulated PVC. The material does not get stiff in the extreme cold and is also resistant to oils.
There are furthermore neoprene cuffs incorporated into the design in order to keep any potential wetness out of your sleeves.
This jacket has a loose fit so you can wear some warm garments underneath. For those freezing, driving rains, a Grunden’s Parka like this is without a doubt the right outerwear for the job!
You may have seen some fishermen wearing these lately – and for good reason. Wearing a buff is a wise decision when spending long days in the sun. If you’re shopping for a fisherman who spends a lot of time on the open water, tidal flats or sunny streamside, then this is a great gift for them.
The purpose of a buff is to protect from the harmful effects of the sun. This pro buff features 95% UV protection – it’s designed for outdoorsmen who see a lot of sun exposure and want to minimize their dangerous UV intake.
You see a lot of professional fishing guides, commercial fishermen, and other characters who really know what they’re doing out on the water wearing these. Aside from UV protection, a buff like this provides perspiration and humidity control as well. It can be worn as a neckerchief, balaclava, headband, bandana, cap or anything in between.
The material is machine washable and even odor-resistant. It’s a pretty awesome (and simple) piece of gear that is honestly a really wise thing to own for most fishermen. Buffs aren’t silly looking in the slightest either – it’s a piece of gear that says “I know what I’m doing out here” and the sign of a knowledgeable angler.
With 21 different colors and patterns to choose from, there’s no doubt one that suits the fisherman you’re shopping for. There are even some cool fish patterns that resemble particular species of game fish – find the type of fish that your favorite angler enjoys catching most and help to protect them from the harmful effects of the sun!
Here’s a must-have piece of fishing gear for those fishermen that love to pack up and explore new waters. The Cimarron Wader Duffel Bag from FishPond is specifically designed as a companion for fishing trips.
It’s perfect for effectively packing all your essential gear and best of all, it even accommodates a cumbersome pair of waders and boots with ease.
The fabrics used are essentially bulletproof for longterm durability while there’s ample interior and exterior storage for strategic packing. The separate bottom compartment is ventilated for packing wet waders and boots without soaking the rest of the bag.
Perhaps the best feature of this duffel is the flip-out changing panel that unfolds from the bag bottom for changing in and out of your waders without abrading your neoprene soles on the bare ground.
The Cimarron Wader Duffel can also be modified into a backpack and furthermore includes cinch straps for securing rod tubes. This is quite the fishing gadget that will be around for many years of angling!
Here’s a great gift idea for a fly fisherman who has a lot of flies! This little polycarbonate fly box from Tacky is perfect for stashing tackle. It’s a simple and affordable box, but it’s actually quite nice.
The construction is durable and the silicon inserts hold flies well. I personally like the blue-colored backdrop of this box because it’s a starkly different color than most of the flies that will go in it. This box even employs magnetic closure which is a nice added touch – especially when you’re on the water with your hands already full.
Whether the fly fisherman you’re shopping for needs some extra storage for their vest, or a few extra boxes for organizing things at home, this unit by Tacky will suit their needs just fine. If you purchase more than one this item will ship free, so grab a few and help organize your favorite fisherman!
Here’s a pair of multi-use pliers that will make a great addition to your favorite fisherman’s tackle box or fishing backpack. For most fishermen including myself, pliers and forceps have a tendency to come and go. It’s an item that’s frequently used and frequently lost while out fishing.
Owning a nicer quality pair that’s really worth looking after (at not much of a cost) is a great way to ensure they won’t disappear. This pair of aluminum pliers by Piscifun is mindfully built to be super tough and highly functional – it’s probably the last pair of pliers the fisherman you’re shopping for will ever own.
The jaws are built from stainless steel while the included line cutters located in the deepest part of the jaw’s notch are crafted from tungsten carbide. All the materials used with this product have been selected for resistance against corrosion and overall strength! The pliers are great for removing hooks and even have some notches within the jaws for crimping down split shots.
The included line cutters make these pliers an awesome multi-tool. The cutters can handle just about any thickness of fishing line, braid, or fly line so this is an acceptable tool for any style fisherman — fresh or saltwater. The blades are even replaceable so if your favorite fisherman is really hard on them and cuts a lot of wireline or tough braid, they can replace the cutters without needing to buy a whole new pair of pliers.
It will take a lot of abuse to dull the cutters on this pair, but it’s still cool knowing that they can be replaced if needed. Piscifun also includes a sheath and a lanyard with this purchase so these pliers can be incorporated into the rest of your favorite fisherman’s gear right away.
With a wide color selection to choose from, you’ll find the right one for whoever you’re shopping for.
Does your favorite fisherman appreciate a good pair of sunglasses? Now here’s a gift they’ll flip over! The Tuna Alleys by Costa Del Mar are a top-notch pair of shades that will be cherished for years of fishing!
Any experienced fisherman will tell you that a nice quality pair of polarized shades is a MUST when on the water. The enhanced visibility a good pair of fishing sunglasses provides can give you a huge edge when trying to spot fish and underwater structure. Of course, there’s also the important factors of UV protection and relief from eye strain that a good pair of sunglasses will provide.
Being on the open water can really do a number on your eyes if they’re not protected. Sunglasses while fishing are more than just a tool to help with visibility, they’re important for maintaining eye health as well – especially for fishermen who spend a lot of hours on the water each season. Bottom line, every fisherman needs a polarized pair of shades.
These shades by Costa Del Mar are top-notch. Costa recently sent me a pair of these bad boys in order to get a chance to check them out, and I’m definitely impressed. Costas are very renowned amongst fishermen for being some of the best of the best shades – putting on a pair feels like you’re stepping into a Ferrari.
The Tuna Allys have a really great fit that feels great on your face. I’m a normal-sized guy and these shades no doubt fit as good or better than any other glasses I’ve owned. The frames are constructed from nylon and are seriously tough — they’re meant to handle the expected abuse that’s involved with fishing.
Definitely the best part about these sunglasses are the lenses. The 580G glass lens that Costa has come up with is 20% thinner and 22% lighter than the average polarized glass lens. It’s a complex, multilayered lens that includes an encapsulated, scratch-proof mirror for enhanced longevity. There’s impressive clarity with these shades and most importantly, great visibility through glare and reflective water.
I would recommend Costa’s blue or green mirror lenses for fishing purposes. For saltwater fishing or lake fishing on large bodies of reflective open water, the blue mirror lenses will perform best. The silver mirror lenses are my preferred choice for stream fishing – if you’re shopping for a fly fisherman who spends time on the river then consider these.
At the end of the day, all the lenses are totally awesome and will perform great, but considering the investment of these glasses, it’s worth buying the ones that are best suited for the fishing conditions you expect.
Aside from the exceptional lenses and tough build of the frame, these shades provide great ventilation as well. They have a tough but clean look that isn’t at all flashy or eccentric. It’s tough enough to buy glasses for yourself without trying them on never mind someone else, but these shades look great on almost anyone so they’re a safe choice.
The same goes for a fair amount of Costa’s sunglasses – they know how to build versatile glasses that are compatible for almost everyone.
If you’re having a hard time finding the right lens or frame color, then definitely check out the Blackfin Sunglasses also by Costa as well as the Saltbreaks – they’re both pretty comparable to the Tuna Alleys and also great options for fishing.
Because of the high quality of these sunglasses, whoever you’re buying them for is going to want to pair them with a retainer (a band that attaches to the glasses and goes around your neck). Costa recommends the C-Mono retainer for the Tuna Alleys. The retainer is very affordable and could save the shades from going overboard in a bunch of different scenarios — definitely a smart buy.
I really like these shades by Suncloud for a more affordable option of fishing sunglasses – they are no doubt one of the best value pair of fishing sunglasses on the market.
Suncloud is a quality brand that offers a lot of different model sunglasses at surprisingly low costs. I purchased a pair of these this past fall while on a fly fishing trip in southern Colorado. I couldn’t find any high-end sunglasses by Costa or Smith, but I did find a selection of shades by Suncloud at the local fly shop. For sunglasses in this price range, these perform awesome!
I purchased a pair of Vouchers with rose lenses and was very impressed with their performance on the river. They exceeded my expectations for the cost and served me just fine for the duration of my trip. Although the rose lenses were great on the stream, I found them to be slightly too dark in overcast conditions. On cloudier days I realized I was definitely at a disadvantage compared to my buddies who were wearing green mirrored Costas.
Fishing with even just partly sunny skies makes a big difference with Suncloud’s rose lenses. I was thrilled to find out my Vouchers perform even better fishing saltwater than on the stream. I’ve owned top-quality shades for saltwater fishing in the past, and this model totally contends at less than half the cost.
Suncloud’s blue mirror lenses are even better suited for fishing saltwater, but if you do a bit of both fresh and saltwater angling I can personally recommend the rose lenses. Aside from their great clarity and eye protection, these shades have a great feel too. They’re super lightweight and feel secure on your face.
Mine never fog up on me and have a pretty laid back look too. All things considered, Suncloud is a great budget option worth buying if you like the idea of gifting a new pair of sunglasses to your favorite fisherman.
Sunglasses retainers are massively underrated, especially if you own a nice pair of fishing sunglasses! Using a Croakies Original Sport Eyewear Retainer is a sure way to ensure the angler you’re shopping for won’t drop and lose their shades while out on the water!
These retainers are built from neoprene, so it’s no issue when they get wet. While spotting fish, paddling a kayak or just shifting your hat on your head, it’s nice having the security of a retainer so you don’t accidentally knock off your shades!
Croakies offers this retainer in several colors and patterns, so there’s a lot to choose from here! Affordable, practical and stylish – no doubt an awesome fishing gift for any style angler!
Here’s a neat little gadget that will make a great addition to any fisherman’s vest. If you’re shopping for someone who does a lot of wade fishing, this is an awesome gift.
This tiny little unit by Smith Creek is essentially a fishing rod holder that attaches right to you while you’re wading!
It enables you to set down your rod while out in the water so you can more easily tie knots, take a photo, eat a sandwich or use a wading staff. You just push your rod right into the foam notch and it won’t go anywhere! As someone who does a lot of wading myself, it can be pretty frustrating when you’re waist-high in the water and you want to take a photo of the fish your buddy just caught.
A clip-on rod holder like this is an easy and affordable solution – definitely a cool piece of gear that your favorite fisherman will love.
These are a fisherman’s best friend. Extendable carabiners that attach to a zinger have countless purposes when out on the water. They’re great for attaching small pieces of gear like clippers, forceps and tippet holders.
Everyone loves the convenience of having their most used gear both right on hand and out of the way. These are of course also great for keeping track of smaller fishing items so they don’t become lost.
This three pack will make the perfect gift for any fisherman that appreciates organization. Definitely a great buy!
Fishing hats are about as classic of a look as it gets (besides a fly fishing vest). If your favorite fisherman doesn’t already own a sun hat for use out on the water – they oughta! This hat is built from nylon and should hold up to years of fishing.
It’s built with Columbia’s Omni-wick material on the sweatband and also employs mesh into the design so this hat has been designed to keep the wearer cool on hot days. An adjustable chin strap is a nice added touch – Columbia has built this hat to be user-friendly.
There’s even a wide array of different color options so you can find the right look for whoever you’re shopping for. When the sun is high and the glare off the water is aggressive, the fisherman you’re shopping for will be thrilled to own a nice fishing hat.
If you’re shopping for a spin fisherman, a new Penn Battle is a workhorse of a reel that will make a stellar gift.
This is an excellent surfcasting option, but it’s also offered in 1000, 2000, and 2500 sizes great for freshwater applications!
Penn has built the Battle II with a full metal body and side plate making it impressively durable inside and out. It’s a bit on the heavy side, but I personally like the more heavy-duty feel of this piece of hardware. The entire reel from the bail to the drag adjustment to the ergonomic handle has a professional look and feel, Penn has designed an attractive and effective spin fishing option with this one.
The HT-100 carbon fiber drag system is furthermore silky smooth, providing 9 pounds of drag with the 1000 series, 10 pounds with the 2000, and 12 pounds with the 2500. It’s not a particularly powerful drag system, but it’s more than enough for almost every freshwater angling scenario. Precise adjustments are super simple to make and man does this reel have a sweet sound when the drag is screaming!
The Battle III (available through this same link) is more or less engineered in the same manner, but of course, has been enhanced with some general improvements. Conveniently comparably priced, be sure to check out the differences between the two models, although you can’t go wrong with either!
If you like this gift idea, make sure to check out our top list of the best value spinning reels!
This would be an awesome surprise gift for any angler that we consider to be one of the best value, affordable fly fishing reels around! If you’re shopping for a fly fisherman of any type, this is an awesome reel they will be impressed with.
It’s quite affordable but it’s also a high quality reel that is far from cheaply made. The Lamson Liquid is a rugged, pressure-cast aluminum reel that is built with top-notch CNC-machined drag system components. Lamson builds their highest-end reels with the same fully sealed conical drag system – this reel performs exceptionally for such a budget unit.
It’s a budget reel that’s built with the same drag system as their $400+ models! Lamson even offers some extra spools for this model depending on what size you buy – that’s a dam good value! This one is absolutely worth owning for a wide array of fishing scenarios – whoever you’re shopping for will absolutely find a use for this reel if you’re concerned it might be an obsolete item for them.
This would make an outstanding backup reel as well as a totally great main reel! If you’ve got the money to spring for this exciting gift, than you’re looking at a killer piece of fishing gear that will be used for years!
For some other affordable fly fishing reel options, check out our Best Affordable Fly Fishing Reels post – there are some great additional options there. If you’re shopping for a saltwater fly fisherman than make sure to read up on the Redington Behemoth – it’s another highly affordable reel that won’t break the bank!
Shopping for a fly fisherman? Here’s an awesome value reel that will work as a great spare unit or main reel!
The Behemoth by Redington is in my opinion, one of the best buys on the market when it comes to fly fishing reels. Redington has also recently come out with the Grande. It’s sort of a machined version of the Behemoth that includes some killer improvements.
It’s a high-quality reel at a low-quality price because of the materials used and the simplicity of the design. This bad boy has such a strong drag system it could stop an 8-year-old on a bicycle! If who you’re fishing for likes to chase powerful saltwater species of fish, then definitely check this one out.
It’s of course also a great freshwater option. The Behemoth is built with a die-cast construction with a large arbor design. It’s meant for speedy retrieves and also to reduce line memory. It’s got a tough look any fisherman will appreciate and will pair nicely with most rods.
The Behemoth has been built to pick up line fast so it’s great for targeting hard running sport fish like salmon, tarpon and bonefish. The carbon fiber drag can handle whatever it hooks into and it’s conveniently built with an oversized adjustment knob for easy handling when fighting fish.
The deep V-spool is built with increased backing capacity in mind in preparation for those tremendous runs when fighting big fish. If your favorite fisherman needs to switch the reel over because they’re left-handed, this reel will convert over to a right-handed retrieve easily.
Redington even offers a lifetime warranty on this model – testament to the manufacturer’s confidence in the construction of this reel. If you’re shopping for an avid fly fisherman than you can’t go wrong with this one!
If you’re shopping for a stream fisherman, chances are they’ll fall in love with the new Butter Stick by Redington.
Fiberglass rods are making a big come back these days, and for good reason. The super slow action of a T-Glass rod like this is dreamy to fish with once you train your casting technique to slow down a bit, and even more fun to catch fish on!
Redington is paying their respects to fiberglass fly fishing rods of days past with this new model. It’s built with their heritage taper to truly deliver that classic fiberglass feel. Dry fly fishing is a dream with this stick, and it also turns over even heavier nymph rigs quite nicely with a bit of practice.
Casting, mending, raising the rod to go tight on a trout and feeling the torque of the fish right down to the cork are all gleefully pleasurable in their own right with a rod like this – it brings us back to the very roots of fly fishing itself. It’s a wonderful fishing gift that inherently draws the angler wielding it into a captivating stream-trance that can only be broken by a fish taking the fly!
This is a 7’0″ 3-weight, so it’s meant for smaller streams, creeks and water bodies. We chose this size rod because it makes catching average sized trout feel like the fight a lifetime, and even smaller fish will still bend this noodle right over. Consider purchasing the 5-weight if the angler you have in mind fishes more standard-sized rivers, or the 6-weight if they’re lovers of the salt or chasing bigger freshwater species.
The Butter Stick has been inspired by classic stream fishing – but it’s a delight to fish in all sorts of contexts. All in all, a great technical rod to remind the fly fisherman you’re shopping for of why they fell in love with the sport in the first place!
If you’re considering pairing this rod with a reel for one hell of a killer fishing gift, the Rise or Zero also by Redington or perhaps a Battenkill by Orvis are all solid options!
The Fenwick HMG Spinning Rod is a top-notch choice for freshwater applications that features a particularly awesome feel and precise sensitivity.
I’ve owned several models of HMGs over the years, it’s my go-to spinning rod time and time again! These rods cast great, feature impressive sensitivity in almost all angling contexts and have a really sharp aesthetic – you can’t ask for much more!
Fenwick has also managed to keep the cost of this rod more than reasonable considering the quality.
If who you’re shopping for is a kayak or boat fisherman, consider buying one of the shorter model rods. Shore fishermen might prefer a rod length closer to seven feet, but you honestly can’t go wrong with an HMG when it comes to freshwater angling!
Tsunami builds some of the best value surfcasting rods on the market for anglers who don’t have a boundless budget, but still want a quality stick to bomb big baits and horse big fish!
The new series of Tsunami Trophy Spinning Surf Rods are an excellent saltwater option for anglers pursuing all sorts of inshore and pelagic species. These rods are built durably and lightweight, have a nice feel and cast great for their price point.
These rods are built with high-density graphite fiber blank construction, so they’re built to last through many years of aggressive saltwater angling. This model rod is furthermore built with a corrosion-proof graphite and stainless steel cushioned reel seat, as well as braid-ready, non-fouling guides.
Tsunami offers a ton of different size and strength options through this link, so there’s a lot to choose from!
What fisherman couldn’t use a thermos? Brisk early mornings on the water call for bringing along a couple of hot cups of joe. This is a straight forward and reliable thermos that is, in my opinion, the perfect size for accompanying a fisherman.
This 18/8 stainless steel vacuum insulated model by Thermos should last many seasons with the proper care. My family has owned this Thermos model for as long as I can remember – it exists throughout my childhood memories of winter sledding, fall football games, and sunrise fishing trips.
This thermos will keep beverages both hot and cold for a whopping 24 hours – that’s pretty dam good! I always pour some hot water into my thermos and dump it out prior to filling it up because that warms the interior sidewalls and greatly reduces the initial cooling effect of the metal on your beverage.
I think the 32-ounce size is perfect for use fishing and hunting – there’s a second cup of hot coffee there when you’re ready for it.
Check out our list of the Best Thermoses list for some different sized containers also great for outdoor use. The lid on this unit doubles as a stainless steel mug so whoever you’re shopping for can save some space. This model is also well insulated enough to not burn your hands when hot, or sweat when it’s filled with a cold beverage — a trait a lot of other thermoses fail to achieve effectively.
My only complaint with this unit is that there’s no handle or strap for easy carrying. Other than that minor inconvenience, the quality and price of this thermos make it an awesome gift option. This one will definitely see some use, and likely not only out on the water!
No explanation needed for this one – a pocket flask will make a great companion for your favorite angler.
This eight-ounce stainless steel unit from Stanley is a great value. It’s quality 18/8 stainless steel so it insulates effectively as well.
It’s well-reviewed for being both tasteless and leak proof – so this is a flask well worth the cost. Your favorite fisherman will think of you every time they celebrate a big catch!
If you’re gift shopping for a fly fisherman, I can almost guarantee they could use some tippet. It’s the kind of thing that’s always being used and depleted from everyone’s fly fishing vest – every fly fisherman could always use some.
Not all tippet is created equally, (not even close!) Scientific Anglers is a trusted, high quality outfitter to purchase tippet from. It’s tough to know what strength tippet you’re favorite fisherman is most in need of, but typically for freshwater fishermen 3X, 4X and 5X are always in demand.
Check out this link to some tippet packages by Trout Hunter that included a few different strengths if you’re having a hard time deciding – they produce some of the better tippet on the market as well.
Save the fishermen you love a few trips to the tackle shop this season and set them up for success with a fully stocked vest.
Have you been hearing your favorite fishermen complain about leaks in their waders? Maybe it’s time to surprise them with a new pair that will actually keep them dry. This pair of breathables by Redington is the perfect gift for any experienced wade fisherman who appreciates top-quality gear.
For waders in this price range, they’re an excellent value and offer top quality features and construction. I have purchased a good bit of fishing equipment by Redington and am always pleased with the quality of their gear as well as with their great customer service.
Redington has a warranty policy that covers all their waders for one year against any defects in material or workmanship, so if your new pair of waders is defected and leaking after a few uses (it happens on occasion to even the best made waders) then you’re covered.
All you need is a dated proof of purchase. The material of these waders is a 100% Nylon, four-layered, waterproof/breathable wading fabric constructed using a high-tech ultrasonic welded construction and double taped seams. Fancy! I think the “no sew” construction is quite neat, and customer reviews insist that the design is durable.
These waders also offer a great array of features, including a two-inch stretch wading belt, hand warming pockets and a custom flip-out tool pocket that contains a hypalon retractor dock, mesh pocket, forcep dock and additional pocket perfect for storing tippet. Your favorite fisherman will love how Redington has set these waders up.
For some other wading options (including some much more affordable choices) make sure to check out our list of the best breathable waders and also our Top Hip Waders post – the pair you’re looking for might be there!
A fly fishing vest is a totally classic fishing gift that will never get old.
A lot of fly fishermen (including myself) have a tendency to become attached to gear – and a man or woman’s vest is no doubt one of the most personal items a fisherman has on the water. As nice as it is to have old gear that you know and love, it eventually becomes time to upgrade!
This vest by Autumn Ridge Traders is one of my favorite classic style vests on the market. It’s simple, highly affordable, built with good craftsmanship and projects a sort of old-timey, classic fly fisherman vibe. I think it has an awesome look and provides the typical fly fishermen with ample storage.
The simplicity yet effectiveness of this vest’s schematic is appreciated by a lot of anglers – fishermen agree there’s plenty of space for all your essential gear without the front of the vest becoming too cluttered. An additional interior, mesh chest pocket provides an extra space to stash a larger item so there’s some added storage for when you need it.
An awesome feature for temperature control – the back of the vest zips down to expose the mesh interior so you can set yourself up for ventilation on hotter days.
The water-resistant polyester fabric dries quickly and the tan color inherently has a pretty tough look if you ask me. There are several sizes available so fitting this vest to the fisherman you have in mind should be a piece of cake.
Here’s a huge gift idea that will likely be the present your favorite fisherman has ever received.
Because they’re far more portable and less expensive than most traditional fishing boat alternatives, it’s no surprise that more and more anglers are entering the fishing kayak world. There have been some incredible advances in recent years that have evolved the average kayak into a far more equipped and capable fishing boat.
The Tarpon 100 Kayak by Wilderness Systems is one of the better fishing kayaks on the market. This kayak is the whole package while still identifying as a simple boat with no unnecessary frills. I like how the seat is partially set down into the cockpit – it makes for more of a sheltered ride than the standard sit-on-top kayak but still allows for a great vantage over the water. This feature will no doubt reduce the effect of heavy wind resistance turning the boat into a sail as it so often does in kayaks with exposed cockpits.
A large stern tank well with an included bungee system ensures there’s space for a cooler and other cumbersome gear without jamming up the deck space. Two unique Orbix hatches are located on the bow and also between the legs of the paddler for stowing smaller sized gear in a secure, dry space.
There are even a few extra bungees on the bow and in the cockpit that add to the overall storage capacity. Wilderness System’s slidetrax rail system adds HUGE potential to what this yak can do. A track system on the rails of a kayak is to me, absolutely pivotal. Mounting rod holders, electronics, and camera mounts is a piece of cake with the tracks provided on this boat.
Furthermore, the center plate within the cockpit located above the included cup holder is adequte for mounting a GPS or fish finder.
Fisherman reviews rave about the comfort the Phase 3 Airpro sit-on-top seat provides. This is a seriously comfortable boat, so if you’re shopping for someone who has a hard time sitting for extended periods of time this is a great fit. The seat has some great padding as well as ventilation for allowing a breeze in on hotter days.
Surprisingly, the Tarpon 100 weighs just 55 pounds — it’s totally manageable to carry and load even if you’re alone! At ten feet, this boat is an intermediate size — not too large to transport solo nor too small for handling choppy conditions on the water. The lighter weight of this boat will no doubt be appreciated after those long days of paddling. Unfortunately, there are no rod holders included with the Tarpon 100 off the shelf, so your favorite angler will likely want to mount a few on the slidetrax rail system before getting on the water.
Overall, this fishing kayak is a high-end boat at a very reasonable cost. There’s a ton of customization potential with this craft so whoever you’re shopping for can truly make it their own.
If you like the idea of surprising your favorite fisherman with a new fishing kayak and want to look at some other options, make sure to read through our Top 10 Best Fishing Kayaks list — there are some great boats there you’ll want to check out!
An underwater drone could make for a seriously awesome fishing gift if you’re shopping for a tech-savvy fisherman or woman, and have a decent budget to work with!
This is a particularly user-friendly underwater drone option that’s equipped with some very neat features and accessories that could be applied in various angling contexts.
The PowerVision Wizard Underwater Drone is without a doubt one of the best value options on the market for both recreational and professional use. Navigation is precise and operation is easy with a little practice, while the equipped 4k camera takes astonishing photos and video. PowerVision furthermore includes a 64GB SD card so you’re ready for action right out of the box!
This drone even comes equipped with VR (virtual reality) goggles so the user can experience piloting the drone from the perspective of the submersible! There is also a controller included which is preferred by many drone operators over using a smartphone as the control center.
Definitely the coolest and most impressive feature that will blow your favorite fisherman away is the Wizard’s built-in PowerSeeker fish finder! Not only does this underwater drone have working sonar, but it also has a bait-drop feature so you can seek and find the fish, and then deploy your bait right in the feeding zone!
The fishing applications are virtually endless considering the included tether for this drone is 230 feet long.
The Wizard does not have a terribly impressive maximum depth at just 98 feet compared to a lot of other underwater drone options, but that’s still pretty darn deep! Good news is, the powerful headlights provide awesome visibility even in total darkness so you can navigate and shoot footage with or without daylight!
All things considered, this is a wildly cool fishing gift idea that will be cherished and utilized for all sorts of fascinating and fun applications!
No matter what kind of angler you’re shopping for, chances are they could use some new nippers and forceps. This pair of essential fishing tools from Loon Outdoors will make for a great fishing gift that will last for years of heavy use!
The Sip n’ Nip Nippers features a built-in bottle opener and come secured to a convenient (and tough) neck lanyard while the Quick Draw Forceps are designed for easy attachment and release to and from a vest or pack.
You can tell these tools are built to last just by picking them up – the longterm durability is apparent. No doubt a killer stocking stuffer or add-on gift from Loon Outdoors.
If you’re shopping for a fly tying fanatic, they will lOVE this UV tying kit.
Loon Outdoors has pulled together thick, thin and flow UV Finish for building fly heads and bodies and have even included an array of needle tips for precision application. There’s also a UV light included for curing – it’s all here!
Whether the fly tyer you’re shopping for already owns some of these tools and materials or not, you can never have enough of this stuff! Absolutely a killer gift to keep the anglers you love on the bench this winter in preparation for spring!
Here’s a fun fishing gift from Redington that helps with learning or practicing your fly fishing casting technique. This is a great gift idea for an aspiring fly fisherman, or for an already accomplished angler who just loves to cast!
This is a two-piece, scaled down (50 inches) fly rod with a real cork handle and fly line from Redington. It’s superior to the competitor form rods because it utilizes a real fly line instead of a yarn-like alternative creating a much more realistic feel.
It’s an awesome little device that truly mimics the dynamics of casting – not a silly fishing toy. Just because it’s not a toy doesn’t mean it’s not fun to play with though! This is a great gift idea that your fly fishing friends will have a blast casting around with and bet-making on feats of accuracy and distance!
Learn the basics or keep that casting finesse polished, either way, go ahead and set up some rings in the backyard and have at it!
A new aerator is a great gift for a bait fisherman that’s super affordable! The purpose of an aerator is to keep bait and fish alive and oxygenated.
It’s essentially just a bubbler that runs on two D cell batteries. Filling a 5-gallon bucket with water and throwing in a dozen shiners is a death sentence for the bait after not very long if you’re not religious about cycling the water. An aerator makes sure live bait stays pepped up and optimum to fish with.
Live eels, shrimp, mackerel, shiners, crabs or anything that breathes underwater will benefit enormously from a unit like this! A cheap fishing gift that a lot of anglers overlook!
Here’s one for the fishermen you know that also have a passion for cooking or baking. This set of two cotton oven mitts is a hilarious but practical gift that will result in some laughs every time a casserole gets pulled out of the oven.
The artwork is actually quite cool so you can look forward to seeing these fish swimming somewhere in the kitchen of the angler you’re shopping for.
Tired of hearing wildly exaggerated fish stories? This digital fishing scale by Fishfun will put an end to the tall tales you’ve been hearing out of your favorite anglers. It’s also a thoughtful and affordable gift that’s easily stashed in a tackle box making it one of our favorite gift ideas on this list!
Fishfun has come up with a reliable crowd favorite with this one. It’s a hanging scale that’s easy to operate, and it even includes a built-in tape measurer for a full monster-fish assessment! It’s powered by three AAA batteries and has a backlit LCD display with a few different modes.
This is a great quality fishing scale for accurate readings that has remained totally affordable. The weight limit on this unit is 110 pounds so if your fishing pal maxes this one out then you owe them a beer!
A bait towel may seem like a lame fishing gift, but any angler would be thrilled to own this handy dandy piece of gear. Having somewhere to dry or clean your hands after handling a fish or bait is crucial, especially when conditions are cold and you need to keep warm.
Wetness is your most powerful foe on the water when it comes to retaining your dexterity – having a compact and portable towel (16 by 16 inches) on your person or onboard your vessel is a game changer!
This towel is furthermore a microfiber cloth meaning it can be used to effectively (and safely) clean fishing sunglasses. Maintaining clean lenses ensures you have the best chance of spotting fish, so every angler should always carry an appropriate towel or wipe for their eyewear.
Baitowel has a wide color selection to choose from and this purchase includes not one, but three towels. An excellent value product from a well-reviewed brand, this bait towel set will make a thoughtful gift for your favorite fisherman!
Sawyer Products Premium Insect Repellent with 20% Picaridin is a very well-reviewed option when it comes to bug defense that is perfect for die-hard anglers who refuse to let bugs ruin a good day or night on the water!
Sawyer recently sent me out some of this lotion to try for myself, and it really works! The mosquitos in particular on my native Cape Cod beaches and lakes are absolutely brutal, but I’ve remained bite-free when using this product!
The lotion is not greasy or smelly, applies easily and goes quite a long way! Sawyer claims 14 hours of defense against ticks and mosquitos and 8 hours against chiggers, biting flies and more. For a reliable, safe and affordable bug-spray alternative, this lotion is the bees-knees!
Bug spray can be a pivotal preventative measure when it comes to enjoying yourself on the water. This clothing treatment by Sawyer Products takes standard bug spray to the next level by providing long-lasting, multi-species defense for your garments.
This repellent utilizes odorless Permethrin to block mosquitos and ticks in particular, and will last for up to 42 days or 6 washings. Treat fishing hats, tents, canopies, backpacks or even components of your waders – the possibilities are endless!
Application is super easy using the trigger spray and the price is right! A super practical and thoughtful gift idea by Sawyer Products!
Every shore fisherman could use a reliable and comfortable fishing chair! The MAX Shade Chair by Quik Shade can support up to 225 pounds and features an awesome overhead canopy for sun and rain defense!
Your favorite fisherman or woman will love the ability to stay out of the elements with a line in. This unit even features a bit of gear storage and dual cup holders!
At just nine pounds, the MAX Shade Chair remains highly portable as well. No doubt a great value fishing chair that will see some heavy use!
A pair of Yaktrax Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats are an invaluable tool for fishing out on the ice or in the rain on slippery and unstable terrain.
This is a unique (and super effective) piece of gear to own for ice-fishing applications in particular, but it’s also a stellar all-terrain option no matter the conditions.
These cleats simply attach over regular shoes or boots using the rubber sling component and you’ve suddenly got the traction of a bulldozer! The patented Diamond Beads are able to free-spin on the steel aircraft cable in order to effectively lodge into the ice, peat, mud, and virtually every other terrain-type.
I’m a big fan of these cleats not only because of their awesome traction but also because of their particularly tough sling design and inherently rugged yet lightweight build. An awesome piece of fishing gear great for all sorts of applications!
How about the gift of a stylin’ new fishy belt? Croakies has designed some attractive trout print belts featuring brook, brown and rainbow trout patterns that will make the perfect gift for the trout fishermen in your life.
These belts are not only awesome to look at, but they’re also built super nicely! They are built with a 1 1/8 polyester band and webbing made from 100% recycled plastic bottles! The buckle also doubles as a bottle opener!
These belts fit all waist sizes up to 42 inches, and can be easily cut and truncated to fit your waist!
We’ve saved the best for last with this one! How about the gift of some soft, birthday jammies! These cotton pajama pants by Hatley will make a great prize for any fisherman.
These are designed to have a relaxed fit and employ a drawstring waistband. The trout and lure print has a cool color scheme and some awesome different graphics! Because the material here is soft cotton, this would make a great layer for wearing underneath waders too!
As a fisherman who does a ton of wading myself, I have a designated pair of pajamas and a pair of flannel pants that I keep in my vehicle for wade fishing — it’s much more comfortable than sliding my waders over regular pants.
They could pair nicely with the waders by Redington listed above! PJ’s are a classic gift that are always appreciated – surprise the angler in your life with a unique pair they’ll own and wear for years!