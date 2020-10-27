101 Best Gifts for Friends: Your Ultimate List

Your best friend is one of the most important people in your life. So, when it comes to gift-giving, you’ll want to get them a gift that shows how much you care. Discover the best gifts for friends in our mega gift guide.
Find more great gifts in our list of 101 Best Gifts for Men Under $25 or our 101 Best Gifts for Sisters.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make holiday season more fun and memorable with Friends: The Official Advent Calendar. This advent calendar is a must for fans of the famous sitcom, as it’s packed with 25 days of surprises along with many ornaments, keepsakes and booklets. There’s truly something for every fan in this calendar.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Watching movies and playing games just got easier with this screen magnifier. The 12-inch screen works with all smartphones and folds up for storage. Adding a Bluetooth keyboard makes this a solid choice for HD gaming as well. This screen magnifier comes in several different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Staying in touch with your best friend is easier with this friendship lamp bundle. The lamps come pre-paired and are great for long-distance friendships. Once you touch your lamp, your friend’s lamp will light up in the same color. All that’s required is a working WiFi connection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’re best friends for a reason, and this funny shirt will fit right in with her wardrobe. A blend of cotton and polyester makes the tee a soft and comfortable choice for casual wear. Even better, it’s machine washable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HP Sprocket is a compact printer that instantly prints out pictures on the go. Each photo prints on 2×3-inch sticky-backed photo paper. Friends can also share customized photo albums using the accompanying app. The printer is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only is this picture frame a handy way to stay organized, it also instantly transforms any room. It’s easy to swap photos, and there are nine individual frames for 4×6 pictures. The Luna picture frame is simple to set up and comes in several colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beatles fans will go crazy over this fully illustrated book. All the Songs digs deep into the history and music of the iconic band, including the recording process and instruments used. Fans will also find hundreds of photos, rare publicity stills and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Staying in touch with friends and family is easier with the Facebook Portal Mini. Highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen display and built-in Alexa for voice control. An integrated Smart Camera keeps tabs on the action. This handy smart video calling device can also be used to play music, watch videos, read the news and stream from services such as Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, YouTube, the Food Network, and more.
A larger 10-inch Facebook Portal is also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pun Intended is a fun party game for pun-loving people. There are 1332 puns on 222 cards, along with a one-minute timer and a scorecard. The first team to reach 30 points wins and the entire game can be played in just 20 to 30 minutes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Taco Tuesday is made fun and easy with this Nostalgia topping bar. It’s not just reserved for tacos, either. With six removable trays for toppings, a warming pot and multiple taco holders, this set works just as well for fajitas, nachos, burritos and more. A handy spinning lazy Susan design makes it easy to share delicious food around the table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This scratch map is a fun way to remember trips that have already been taken as well as plan new ones. The global map provides countries in various colors along with specific information ranging from boundaries, cities, state outlines, highest mountains and more. This fun gift is an ideal choice for that adventurous friend in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Novel Teas is a fun gift that any book lover will appreciate. There are 25 individual teabags in total, each of which features literary quotes from around the world. Book lovers can pass the time by reading each quote as the tea steeps.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker is a high-performance device that can locate keys, bags and other items within a 400-foot range. Finding lost keys and other items is as simple as using an iOS or Android device, along with the accompanying app, to find lost objects. If the item is outside of Bluetooth range, it’s possible to securely use the Tile Network to locate the object.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funky Veg Kit is a fun gift idea for novice and experienced gardeners alike. The kit contains all the essentials to start growing cool and unusual hybrid veggies right out of the box. This kit contains seeds for purple carrots, red Brussels sprouts, stripy tomatoes, golden zucchini squash and colorful rainbow chard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This classic ladder toss game is great for outdoor entertainment, and can also be played inside. All of the essentials are included, from targets with score trackers to rubber bolos, game rules and a carrying case. The game is also kid-friendly and can be enjoyed by the entire family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We could all use a bit more happiness and positivity in our lives. This journal uses a guided format to help focus on the positives and become more mindful. A single five-minute session each day can yield higher levels of positive emotions while reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Capture your best moments with the Osmo Action camera. Images are stabilized using RockSteady Technology, while the camera’s dual screens make it easy to capture it all. The camera features 1080p resolution and 8x slow motion, along with voice control and a handy quick switch button.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This contemporary glass bowl is shaped like an unzipped plastic bag, but it looks much nice on the table or countertop. The hand-blown bowl even features realistic crinkled edges. A flat base keeps the bowl from tipping. Despite its delicate appearance, the bowl is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for that perfect gift for your wanderlust-filled friend, The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs is a practical choice. Author Tristan Gooley invites adventurous readers to use natural cues to predict the weather, locate water, navigate, track animals and more. Seemingly innocuous signs, such as a passing butterfly or a budding flower, can be just the cue your friend needs to make good decisions when out and about.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tuning is quicker and more accurate with this Snark clip-on tuner. Whether your friend plays guitar, bass or violin, the tuner has a tailored frequency range for optimal results. A high-definition display, complete with a 360-degree swivel head, makes it easy to tune at all angles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“The Office” fans will appreciate this funny Michael Scott motivational quote poster. The print is 11×14 inches, which is large enough to garner attention without overwhelming the room. This print is unframed, allowing you to further customize it by selecting a frame that your friend is sure to enjoy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to foodie gifts, you can’t go wrong with a sea salt gift pack. This set contains an assortment of intriguing blends, such as Fennel & Salt, Herb & Salt, Saffron & Salt and more. Each jar contains 1.1 ounces and offers an intriguing blend for a variety of foods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cricut Joy Machine is a great gift for that DIYer friend in your life. The machine cuts, writes and makes labels. It’s also handy for quick projects such as creating custom t-shirt designs, making custom decals, personalized greeting cards, and more. Cricut’s design space makes it easy to upload and create designs for free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker is more than just another coffee maker. This single-serve machine also whips up lattes and cappuccinos and is compatible with any K-Cup pod. User-friendly controls make it easy to select the desired coffee then brew accordingly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Protecting furniture has never been so much fun. This coaster set contains six vinyl discs, each of which has a rubber bottom to keep it from sliding. Whether your friend is a fan of the 80s or could simply use a fun set of coasters, you can’t go wrong with this unique gift for friends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Simply engrave your friend’s name and watch him smile as he unwraps his “license to grill” cutting board. This durable board features a banded pattern and comes with a food-safe varnish. While it’s great for the guy who likes to BBQ, this cutting board is handy for any cooking endeavor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all have that friend who seems to know everything about wine. However, there’s always more to learn, and Wine Folly will surely fill in any gaps. This master guide contains over 100 color-coded grapes and wines along with detailed maps with regional maps, essential tips for drinking wine and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s one thing to become familiar with the essential local hiking trails, but America’s Best Day Hikes introduces active individuals to the most spectacular day hikes around the country. Whether your friend is looking for some new hiking destinations or simply wants to get outside more, this book of day hikes makes a thoughtful gift. Hikers will find 50 hikes for all abilities.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if you’re not together, she’ll be reminded of your friendship every time she opens this bag. Your bestie is sure to be thrilled with this bag, which features a natural linen cotton construction along with a golden brass zipper. Fill it up with her favorite makeup products to make a complete best friend gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
He’ll surely put the cozy and comfortable INTO THE AM Men’s T-Shirt into his daily rotation. The tee features a soft and comfy cotton and polyester blend. Not only is the material comfortable against the skin, it also won’t shrink in the wash. The basic tee is highly versatile and can be used for workouts, parties, casual wear and more. There are several available sizes and colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re shopping for a foodie friend or one who seems to have everything, this Chinese soup dumpling kit makes a unique gift for friends. All the essential ingredients are included, from a two-tier bamboo steamer to agar agar powder, wooden spatula, dough roller and parchment paper rounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
International flavors abound in this global care package. Each box contains an assortment of Turkish snacks. However, every box is customized to ensure it’s as delicious as possible for the recipient.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Celebrate your friend’s new living space or simply add some cheer with this funny “I Wet My Plants” dish towel. The towel is just as functional as it is comical, and is highly absorbent to help clean up messes. Each towel is made with 100 percent cotton and is screen printed with non-toxic ink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Treat your best friend to a sweet surprise with this fun fill-in-the-blank book. Built-in prompts provide a personal touch while offering you guidance along the way. If you’re pressed for time, you can fill out the book in under an hour.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift makes an especially thoughtful present for Friends fans, but it’s also just a cool piece to have on any door. The famous peephole frame replica is lightweight and hand-painted using the highest quality materials. Double-sided tape makes it easy to mount the frame.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making waffles is more fun with an appliance such as the Dash Mini Waffle Maker with a skull pattern. In addition to waffles, the compact appliance can whip up paninis, hash browns, biscuit pizzas and more. It’s also compact and weighs just over a pound, making this Dash waffle maker a popular choice among college students, apartment dwellers and campers.
Pair it with the Dash Wonderful Mini Waffles Recipe Book for a complete gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if you’re separated by many miles, this constellation blanket will ensure your bestie that he or she is always on your mind. The blanket is designed in Italy and stands out for its unique glow in the dark design. It’s also made with durable and soft microfiber and is machine washable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Regardless of what life brings, your bestie will surely smile at the sight of this candle. Aside from its funny message, the candle stands out for its calming lavender fragrance and 100 percent natural soy wax construction. It also burns up to 50 hours at a time and comes in an eco-friendly reusable glass jar.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Surprise him with this engraved tactical knife, which you can have engrained with up to two lines of text. Each letter is laser engraved for longevity. The knife comes with a partially serrated stainless steel blade along with a classy wooden handle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only does this hummingbird chime look nice during the day, it instantly transforms any space at night with its LED lights. A built-in solar panel charges the lights during the day and allows them to run up to eight hours at night. This hummingbird wind chime is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your friend just moved to a new place or you’re simply looking for a fun gift, this electric jellyfish tank is a memorable investment. The tank doubles as a table lamp with changing LED lights. The jellyfish are artificial, but they move and sway just like the real thing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coloring books for adults never really get old, and this off-kilter offering is definitely one that will appeal to adults with a quirky sense of humor. This coloring book features eighteen examples of unicorns texting in theaters, farting in elevators, eating your leftovers, and generally acting like jerks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a gift for a librarian, teacher, or bibliophile? This cute hoodie is perfect for anyone who loves spending time with a good book (or three).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a going away gift for a friend who’s moving to another state? These cute best friend mugs are perfect for two people who live in different parts of the country. You can customize the mugs with a state of your choice, and even customize the text. To make this gift more complete, toss in some of your best friend’s favorite coffee or tea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Did your best friend just lose a family member? This keepsake gift jar can help them heal after a loved one passes. The jar is packed with 31 positive and encouraging sympathy messages. The notes can be opened daily, or anytime they need emotional support. If you can’t be there in person, this bereavement gift is the next best thing. Multiple colors and patterns are available, so you can tailor the look of the cards to his or her preferences.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a funny gift or gag gift? This “boyfriend” pillow is a great gift idea for your best friend…but only if she has a sense of humor. While this may seem like the kind of gift that digs at a single person, this kind of pillow may actually help a side sleeper get more comfortable before they doze off. If you like the idea of a funny gift, but aren’t a fan of this pillow, browse more gifts in our guide to the best gag gifts for women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a gift for someone who loves to travel? The Streetwise series of maps provide pocket-sized guidance for navigating foreign cities. The Streetwise Paris map offers easy-to-read design, paired with integrated metro map info (including lines & stations). If she’s planning on traveling abroad, and doesn’t have streaming mobile data overseas, this map can help keep her oriented, even when her smartphone is out of commission.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This bangle is a great gift for your best friend or maid of honor. The outside of the bangle is engraved with lots of different friendship idioms, including “two peas in a pod” and “birds of a feather” among others. Looking for more cute pieces of jewelry? You can browse more fun designs from kate spade new york here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your best friend an Adele superfan? This concert DVD is a great gift idea. The DVD features 90 minutes of songs, plus special behind-the-scenes footage shot throughout the day leading up to the concert. Popular songs featured in this concert performance include Set Fire To The Rain, Rumour Has It, Chasing Pavements, and Rolling In The Deep.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a cute gift for your pregnant best friend, or something for a new mom? This matching adult shirt and baby onesie set is an adorable gift idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cool piece of furniture transforms from comfy bean bag to extra bed in a flash. This is a great gift for someone who just moved into a new place and has a limited budget (or limited space) for furniture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cool gift is perfect for the friend who really wants a pet, but can’t have because of renter’s restrictions or allergies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These fuzzy pink socks make a fun and memorable birthday gift (or a gift for any occasion) for the wine-loving friend in your life. The socks fit feet sizes six through 10 and are warm enough to keep her feet warm when the weather gets chilly. A non-slip grip makes the socks safe to wear around the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fun journal comes with blank lines to fill in individually. If this version isn’t quite what you had in mind, you can find the book in several other variations. Each journal is blank and can be customized just the way your friend prefers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A good time is sure to be had by all when this party game is brought to the table. There are 250 prompt cards to pick from, each of which is sure to bring laughs and maybe even a few tears as party-goers call out their friends. The game is designed to be played with as many people as possible, making it just the right gift for the social butterfly in your circle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This lush bath bomb gift set is a fine choice for that friend who could use a little alone time for relaxation. The bath bombs are made with natural and organic ingredients, and work particularly well for moisturizing dry skin. Each bath bomb adds a pop of color to the water, and is infused with scents such as lavender, green tea, rose and more for total relaxation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Instead of bulky teabags, this tea sampler set includes eight herbal tea drops. As with other types of tea, all that’s required for this assortment is a cup and some hot water. The tea dissolves on its own and is ready to drink in minutes. Flavors include peppermint, green tea, citrus and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Cards Will Get You Drunk is more than just a fun drinking game. With over 100 cards and enough content for up to eight players, this game works equally well as an icebreaker to start the night off right. The game can be played with virtually any type of beverage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Seaweed Bath Co. Detox Bundle includes body wash, exfoliating scrub and firming cream. It’s also designed for those with sensitive skin, thanks to the soothing properties of seaweed. However, anyone can use (and benefit from) the collection. Aside from seaweed, the products feature plant-based ingredients.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Friends don’t let friends shave with skin-burning disposable razors. If you agree with this statement, you’re looking at just the right gift for your buddy. This premium razor is manufactured with Swedish material and comes with its own Swedish steel blades. The three-piece safety razor delivers a smooth cut without irritating skin. Despite its heft, the razor is well-balanced and efficient.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mixology Dice pouch is filled with eight numbered dice for quick and easy drink-making. In fact, there are over 1.5 million combinations. Each roll provides the opportunity to craft a delicious hand-crafted cocktail using the freshest ingredients. An included instruction booklet helps to fill in the blanks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hilarity ensures during the Never Have I Ever card game. Whether it’s played with a circle of close friends, new ones, or a mix of both, the game is sure to reveal secrets and unexpected answers from just about everyone. A mix of question and rule cards keeps everyone engaged. The game can be played with or without choice beverages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Apple AirPods are versatile headphones that work just as well for your audiophile friends as they do for friends who simply need a dependable pair of headphones to get through the day. The AirPods deliver up to five hours of playback per charge. When the battery starts to run low, the headphones can be recharged in the included charging case. They’re also wireless and can be used for working out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Virginia Diner Old Fashioned Peanut Squares are a blend of sweet and savory, combining sugar, butter and crunchy Virginia peanuts. The result is a tasty snack that’s ideal for movies, Netflix binges or simply hanging out. Your peanut-loving friend can share with others or eat the contents solo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Express Yourself Composition Writing Prompts Workbook by Jenny Pearson provides a space for short stories, quotes, brainstorming, imagery and more. Creative or not, any close friend could make use of such a versatile writing space. Start off the new year with a thoughtful gift, or give it to a close friend for his or her birthday or other special occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The PopBabies Portable Blender is essential for those busy friends on the go. The portable blender is BPA-free and FDA-approved. It’s small, but has enough room to make smoothies, shakes, salad dressings and more. The USB-rechargeable blender has a 17-ounce capacity, along with ample power to blend up veggies, fruits, ice and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re the taller or shorter one on the relationship, you and your bestie will get a good laugh out of this mug. The 3dRose mug is made with durable ceramic material that’s safe for the microwave. However, it should be washed by hand to keep the image intact. The design is imprinted on both sides of the mug.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t have to reside in Southern California to enjoy this homesick candle, as different fragrances are available for most major cities throughout the US. The candles are made with soy wax, and can burn up to 80 hours at a time. City-specific aromas capture the essence of specific cities, which can help ease that homesick feeling.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your hot sauce-obsessed friend can enjoy an array of mouth-watering flavors and spice levels with this hot sauce gift set. Peppers such as habanero, jalapeno and ghost pepper add a kick to any type of food with just a few drops. Spice levels range from mild to extremely hot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You would do anything to bring a smile to your friend’s face. This jar of smiles is just the right gift to give to your best friend. Inside, your friend will find 31 different multi-colored quotes, each of which is designed to make him or her smile. The jar has a month’s worth of quotes, with themes ranging from success to inspiration to laughter and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Friends are great. Relaxed friends are even better. This diffuser complements virtually any decor, complete with an eye-catching Italian marble coating. The diffuser not only releases drops of essential oils, but also humidifies the air. A seven-color ambient light function lights up any room.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hilarious mug is a fun gift choice for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. However, it works well for virtually anyone. The mug features an engraved image and message on the side.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This tote is an obvious gift choice for Star Wars fans. It also comes in several other versions. Whichever tote you choose for your friend, you’ll get the same spacious bag made with organic materials. Heavyweight stitching keeps the bags safe and secure. The handles measure 26 inches, which is plenty for slinging the bag over a shoulder or carrying it by hand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Celebrate your bestie with this fun and creative Knock Knock journal. Fill-in-the-blank lines provide plenty of space and motivation to describe just how much your bestie means to you. The best part is that customize each answer. This hardcover journal has over 100 pages to be filled.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Freedom Of Speech is a fun adult drinking card game that will have everyone howling with laughter. The objective is to get team members to guess the inappropriate word on the card during a race against time. This game is a fun and easy way to liven up any gathering.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re sipping coffee together or are miles apart, this spoon makes a meaningful gift choice for your closest friend. The spoon is made with high-quality stainless steel and features an engraving from an industrial machine. The tea spoon measures seven inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The One with All the Recipes: An Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Friends’ by Teresa Finney makes a meaningful gift choice for Friends fans who love to cook. The cookbook is fun and funny, and includes multiple entrees inspired by the famous show. For a full Friends experience, whip up a meal together then sit down and watch your favorite episodes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your best friend will sip her favorite wine with a smile on her face when she sees this stemless wine glass. Even if you can’t sip wine together, she’ll still appreciate the thoughtful gift. The wine glass is made in the USA and features a thick, scratch-resistant glass construction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Friends don’t let friends run out of coffee. This coffee pot holder automatically orders Keurig and Nespresso capsules when the supply starts to dwindle. There’s enough storage space for 40 Keurig K-Cup capsules and 50 Nespresso VertuoLine pods. Users will get a confirmation order when it’s time to replenish the stock.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The BakerStone Pizza Box gives you just one more reason to get together for a delicious dinner. The box is designed for gas stove tops, and will work indoors and outdoors. Each box can fit up to an 11-inch pizza, and will bake the pizza in two to four minutes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This wheeled camping cooler has a 60-quart capacity, making it ideal for tailgating, picnics and other outdoor gatherings. The cooler features a bear-proof design along with a built-in prep board, a dual cup holder and a sturdy handle for hauling the goods. Puncture-resistant tires allow the cooler to go on any adventure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These aviator glasses are compact and portable, not to mention stylish. They’re also polarized, and can be found in multiple colors. A cleaning cloth is included, along with a leather storage case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This two-piece grooming kit is specifically designed for men with sensitive skin. He’ll find natural face wash and face lotion, both of which are unscented. Each item is made in the USA and features both natural and organic ingredients. There’s a natural fragrance derived from plant-based ingredients.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Traveling isn’t exactly known for being comfortable. Help your friend prepare for an upcoming vacation or move with this supportive pillow. The Trtl Pillow holds heads in the optimal sleeping position, and stands out for its ultra-soft fleece construction. Several colors are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re enjoying a bottle of wine with each other or from different states, this wine tumbler is sure to bring a smile to your bestie’s face. The tumbler holds up to 12 ounces and works equally well for hot and cold beverages. Vacuum insulation helps maintain the original temperature as long as possible.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When boredom sets in, this large 1,000-piece puzzle comes to the rescue. Whether you’re toiling over the task together or your friend is tackling it alone, the stunning Italian Riviera coastline is on full display once the pieces come together. The puzzle is made in the USA and stretches 26.75 x 19.75 inches when complete.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This exfoliating bar is made for men of all skin types, including sensitive skin. The bar is made with natural ingredients, such as green tea and passionflower fruit. This set contains three bars.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Despite its compact size, this mini Bluetooth speaker packs a lot of power. For example, it offers up to eight hours of playtime. Once connected to a smartphone, the connection is stable up to 10 meters away. The battery is powerful enough to play up to 200 songs, or roughly eight hours of music, continuously.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give the gift of portability with this handy mini skateboard. While the board is designed for commuting and traveling, it works just as well for those who value convenience. The board features a Canadian maple wood deck complete with durable glass fiber.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Friends Forever Wherever Whenever: A Little Book of Big Appreciation’ by self-help guru Karen Salmansohn explores the 50 best reasons to appreciate friendship. The compact book covers the funniest, truest and most memorable aspects of friendships. Give the book to your bestie as a birthday gift, or simply just because.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keys, jewelry and other small items will find a secure home in this jewelry tray. An inspiration message engraved on the bottom of the dish is sure to make your best smile whenever she sees it. The compact tray is available in several other versions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sentimental friendship box is a sweet reminder of your friendship, even if you’re separated by distance. The box features a hand-painted carving and is just the right size for storing smaller items. On the inside is a hidden message of friendship and love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gear up for the next girls’ night out with this eyeshadow set. The set includes a variety of gentle, feminine colors, with 16 options in total. Other palettes are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pamper your bestie with this gentle cleansing formula. An innovative double bubble cleansing formula simultaneously exfoliates and detoxes. The formula consists of a fruit enzyme complex for clearer and smoother skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your tea-drinking friend will appreciate this handmade tea set, which includes a porcelain teapot and teacups. The set also includes a bamboo tea tray and a tea mat. A portable travel bag makes it easy to pack up and move the set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make sushi with your bestie using this sushi making kit. The kit contains all the essentials, including a beginner’s guide for those who have never made sushi before. There’s a bamboo sushi mat along with five pairs of chopsticks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The BrüMate HOPSULATOR TRíO is just the right gift for friends who can’t stand warm beer. The insulated cooler keeps beer nice and cold, regardless of the outside temperature. The double-walled stainless steel material is finished with an additional copper layer to keep drinks cold for an extended period of time. Additionally, the cooler also keeps coffee, tea and other drinks hot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give the gift of a wine bottle opener and ice bucket set to your wine-loving friend. The set features a premium stainless steel construction, along with a cordless bottle opener that removes the cork in just seconds. A built-in rechargeable battery has enough juice to open up to 30 bottles per charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wickedbone Smart Bone is a fun gift for that dog-loving friend. The bone features an automatic play bone, yet can also be controlled manually. The bone is safe and durable, and comes with detachable parts for easy cleaning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give the gift of relaxation with this portable scalp massager. The mini massager features a waterproof construction and a stylish bamboo-trimmed charging base. The massager mimicks human fingers, resulting in reduced soreness and stiffness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handy two-in-one lantern and phone charger is a practical gift for friends who love to camp, travel or spend lots of time outdoors. A built-in battery provides up to 100 hours of light. The lantern can be recharged via sunlight or the included USB cable.