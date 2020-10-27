101 Best Gifts for Friends: Your Ultimate List

Staying in touch with friends and family is easier with the Facebook Portal Mini. Highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen display and built-in Alexa for voice control. An integrated Smart Camera keeps tabs on the action. This handy smart video calling device can also be used to play music, watch videos, read the news and stream from services such as Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, YouTube, the Food Network, and more.

A larger 10-inch Facebook Portal is also available.