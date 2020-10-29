33 Best Gifts for Gamer Girls: Your Ultimate List

Girl gamers are some of the coolest women out there. And there’s a lot of awesome gaming accessories out there that are designed just for them. So to celebrate the female gamer in your life, consider grabbing something off our Best Gifts for Gamer Girls list.
This female-focused Homall Gaming Chair is without a doubt one of the best gaming chairs you’ll find online. It comes with a matching headrest pillow for head and neck support. Its armrests are soft and comfortable. A lumbar cushion is included for bottom support. And its shaped cotton seat will keep your tushy cozy for extended gaming sessions.
The gaming chair also features high-quality rubber castor wheels that are swift, quiet, and smooth when rolling. The seats PU leather covering looks and feels great. It has tilt functionality that spans 90 to 180-degrees. It’s easily tiltable. And with a 300-pound weight limit, it’s a great gaming or just everyday seat for any girl out there.
Just look at those incredibly cute bunny ears. Is there anything else that needs to be said? I will anyway… The AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears is a fantastic choice if your shopping for gamer girl gifts. It has comfort features such as a neck support pillow, lumbar support pillow, and memory foam bottom support. It’s exterior is comprised of high-quality PU leather, so it looks and feels great. And it can be reclined all the way to 155-degrees so that you can game, read, watch a movie, or even sleep without having to move to another location.
Autofull’s girl gaming chair is comprised of a sturdy steel frame that can handle up to 330-pounds. It sports an SGS 4 gas lift that is guaranteed not to fault. The smooth-rolling caster wheels are both smooth and quiet. And it even comes with a cute bunny tail for the back and fluffy armrest covers to compliment the bunny ears. Oh, and there’s a 3-year warranty included to ease any concerns about your purchase.
At this point, everyone knows how awesome the Nintendo Switch is. And the Nintendo Switch Lite is the ultimate way to take your Nintendo experience on the go. Its Coral variety is pink in tone, making it a fantastic choice as a gamer girl gift. The Lite is smaller and lighter than the OG Switch. It sports a built-in D-pad unlike the original, which is a huge plus. And because the system has been out for numerous years now, the gamer girl you’re buying for has a plethora of titles to choose from.
The PlayStation Rose Gold Wireless Headset is not only gorgeous, but it’s also great too. The wireless headset supports 7.1 virtual surround sound, ensuring you’ll get impeccable sound from both whispers and booms. Though you may not see it, it comes with a hidden noise-canceling microphone so that you can chat with your friends. And PlayStation even though its design through enough to ensure that it fits and works perfectly with PlayStation VR headsets and titles.
The Rose Gold Wireless Headset even comes with a companion app that you can download. Thus enabling you to download custom audio modes to make levels perfect for different styles of games. And if you do pick it up, consider pairing it with the Rose Gold Dual Shock 4 Controller. The duo looks amazing together.
If you’re a girl gaming on PlayStation 4, you might as well do it in style with the PlayStation Rose Gold Dual Shock 4 Controller. This Rose Gold edition features all the bells and whistles of Sony’s typical Dual Shock 4 offerings: touchpad, light bar, built-in speaker – it’s all there. Just in a fantastic looking rose gold style. And when paired with the PlayStation Rose Gold Wireless Headset that sports 7.1 virtual surround sound, you’ll enjoy immersion on Sony’s console like never before.
This Custom Deep Pink Wireless Xbox One Controller from JCalcifer just screams awesome, doesn’t it? Compatible with the entire family of Xbox One consoles, this custom controller sports a dark pink coloring that flows into black as you head to the top of the controller. All the buttons feature a dark shadowy design as well for a perfect accent. And the controller is even textured too, ensuring it’s comfortable and secure in any gamer girl’s grip.
If you don’t want to go with this awesome custom controller, here’s a more straightforward looking Custom Pink Xbox One Controller that makes for a great gamer girl gift. The controller comes in Microsoft’s typical retail packaging. But the gamer girl you’re buying for will be surprised when she opens the box to find this sleek pink design. And it feels better out of the box too, sporting a rubberized silicone exterior.
On the hunt for something unique as your gift for a gamer girl? Checkout this Piranha Performance Custom Pink Dual Shock 4 Controller. It’s your typical Dual Shock 4 controllers with all the bells and whistles that you’re used to. Yet it comes with this fantastic bright pink shell that’s installed on top to give it this brilliant metallic hot pink look.
This Custom Controllerzz Pink Chameleon Xbox One Controller sports a super cool design. Its custom design incorporates a soft touch feel that is an upgrade over stock Microsoft offerings. It’s compatible across the entire suite of Xbox One consoles. And the chameleon design actually shifts in different light, changing from a vibrant pink/purple to golden hues in different illumination settings.
This Retro Gamer Girl Decorative Bedding Set makes for an awesome gamer girl gift. Comprised of microfiber fabric, the materials promise to be soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic. The design is awesome, with both the dual pillow shams and comforter sporting “Gamer Girl” in a retro font. As well as a SNES looking controller featured too. And it’s available in twin, full/queen, or king sizes so that it fits essentially any bed.
The AutoFull Pink Ergonomic Larger Gaming Desk is pretty impressive with everything it packs in. It’s a superb girl gamer gift thanks to its 48-inch length and 30-inch deep desktop. It boasts a wireless charging pad on top of it for uber convenience. There are 7 color changing lights so you can accent it with style. And it’s super durable thanks to its K style legs and carbon steel alloy build.
The girl’s gaming desk has adjustable legs to ensure its level and won’t wobble. It comes with a huge mousepad atop it. There’s a rotable holder, headphone hook, and a large PU decorative cloth to complete the stylish look. It truly is one of the most impressive gaming desks for girls you’ll find on the market.
The Eureka Ergonomic L60 Corner Gaming Desk might just be the most impressive girl gaming desk on the market. Its L-Shape (available in left side or right side options) ensures it fits perfectly into any corner of your room without losing real estate. And speaking of real estate, there’s a ton of it, as the L60 features dimensions of 60-inches by 43-inches, ensuring you’ll never be needing additional space.
The desk is super sturdy thanks to its stainless steel construction. Height adjustable feet get it to the level of your liking. There is a power socket holder and cable management grommets so that cords aren’t hanging wildly. And the top of the desk is strong enough to hold 150-pounds, with an environmental protection sheet covering saving it from damage. Oh, and it also comes with the pictured super cute cat claw mouse pad. Did I mention that?
Shopping for a gamer girl that knows how to build her own PC? Consider grabbing the Crusader-F-PK Mid Tower Gaming Case from Apevia. The case looks amazing with its pink and black design. The mesh front panel and 10 slitted air vents allow for superb airflow. And its 8 fans, 4 of which feature RBG abilities, look cool while also being practical.
The tempered glass side allows you to see the interworking of your PC. There’s a removable magnetic dust filter on the top. As well as USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, an RGB switch, and earphone and microphone interfaces. And the case has the ability to handle 2 solid state drives, 2 hard disk drives, a 165mm CPU cooler, and a 350mm VGA card within.
Razer‘s Kraken Gaming Headset is a fantastic piece of hardware with some feminine flair. First off, it’s compatible with essentially everything, with specific hardware mentioned being PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. With its custom-tuned 50mm drivers, the headset delivers deep bass and clear sound. Its unidirectional microphone is retractable which is a nice touch. The 3.5mm cable features in-line controls for convenience. The ear cushions have cooling gel within them for comfort. And the Krakens are built with bauxite aluminum for ultra durability.
The Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard is widely regarded as one of the best gaming keyboards on the market. Because the Huntsman utilizes light-based actuation, keys register literally at the speed of light. That’s a 30% difference over clicky switches, giving girl gamers a significant competitive advantage. And you can get an additional edge by taking advantage of the Huntsman’s fully programmable macros.
Because the keyboard has Razer Chrome, its backlit keys can be fully synced with your games, other Razer hardware, Philips Hue lights, and other accessories from a bunch of partners. Or, you can customize the look of your Huntsman yourself using any combination of over 16 million colors.
The keyboard touts durability. Thanks to its aluminum construction, Razer says it can handle up to 100 million keystrokes. And you can purchase it with peace of mind thanks to the 2-year warranty that comes included.
Just like the Kraken and Huntsman, the Lancehead TE Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is one slick piece of hardware from Razer that women will love. It sports a highly precise 16,000 DPI optical sensor that allows for immediate sensitivity adjustments thanks to its reprogrammable DPI buttons. It’s designed for left and right-handed gamers, with programmable buttons on each side. Razer Chroma is built-in, allowing for 16.8 million color options, or the use of preset profiles. Its rubberized scroll wheel utilizes small tactile bumps for increased grip. And it promises durability too, stating it can handle 50 million clicks alongside a 2-year warranty.
The ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 300 Gaming Headset is both beautiful and booming thanks to its 7.1 channel surround sound technology. It’s designed with an airtight chamber and 50mm ASUS Essence drivers that deliver some incredible sound. And it’s compatible across all consoles and PC.
The headset is lightweight so it won’t wear on you over time. The cushions are comprised of 100% protein leather fully insulates sound and is easy on the ears. And the microphone automates when flipped up which is cool. Or it can be retracted if it’s not being used at all. It’s an awesome headset that pairs perfectly with ASUS’ ROG keyboard and mouse options.
The ASUS ROG Strix Flare Pink Limited Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is perfect for both professional and casual gamers alike. Its mechanical switches (keys) are precise, fast, and smooth. The keyboard is 100% programmable with onboard memory that allows you to create macro keyboard recordings on the fly. And it’s super stylish thanks to its per-key backlighting, dual underglow sides, and Aura Sync technology.
There’s a dedicated media section of keys in the upper left so hands never have to stray from the keyboard or mouse. There’s a wrist-rest for added comfort. And you can even design your own logo and add it to the keyboard and see it glow.
With a 12,000 DPI optical sensor and 250 IPS tracking speed, the ASUS ROG Gladius II is an elite gaming mouse that is well-deserving of its place on our list of girl gaming gifts. It touts a dedicated DPI button to adjust sensitivity to your liking. ASUS’ Omron switches promise to last over 50 million clicks. The sides and scroll wheel feature a rubber grip with a Mayan design that ensures you won’t slip during intense moments. And with ASUS’ Aura Sync RGB, you’ll look just as cool as you feel while crushing the competition.
The SOMIC G951 7.1 Surround Sound Pink Cat Ears Gaming Headset with Mic is just a flat out cool piece of hardware. First of all, the (removable) cat ears are just precious. It sports 40mm drivers that deliver fantastic sound, with 7.1 multi-channel tech included for an immersive feel. And your gaming will go to the next level thanks to SOMIC’s built-in 4D vibration system that will actually have you feeling the booms nearby.
The headset looks awesome with its pink coloring and gray accents. But it also features an awesome LED lighting system on the side of the earcup to make it stand out even further. It’s compatible with essentially anything with a 3.5mm jack. And there are conveniently placed buttons for vibration, lights, volume, and mic on the side.
You gotta ensure gamers stay hydrated during those extended gaming sessions. Which makes this BEAST 30oz Stainless Steel Pink Tumbler one of the more practical options on our gamer girls list. It comes with two unbreakable straws that are curved for easy drinking. And one is wider if you should be in the mood for shakes or smoothies.
The tumbler is insulated to keep drinks either cold or warm. It has a splash-proof closable lid to help further contain temperatures. It’s comprised of 304 18/8 food-grade stainless steel which is some of the best out there. It’s finished with a sweat long-lasting powder coating that prevents sweating and is resistant to rust or scratches. And best of all, the tumbler comes with a lifetime warranty promising that you’ll never have to worry about replacing it.
This aluminum No Boys Allowed sign is a fantastic decor option for any Girl Caves out there. It’s 12-inches by 8-inches, making it perfect to place on or above doors. But you could of course place it pretty much anywhere you think works best. There are two predrilled holes on the sides to make installation quick and simple. And it’s a great gift for gamer girls, demanding that annoying sibling stay away.
If you’re looking for decor as a gift for gamer girls, this I Am a Girl Gamer and I’m Proud Sign should do the trick if you’re on a budget. It’s purple and white motif looks great hanging from any wall or door in your Girl Cave. It comes with a rope hanger that looks rustic and cool. And because it’s just 10-inches by 5-inches, it’s a smaller accessory that won’t dominate your gaming room too much.
Staring in front of a computer monitor to television for an extended period of time can really wear on you. That’s why these TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses make for a great girl gamer gift. These glasses feature lenses that block 100% of harmful UV rays. They aid in resisting eye fatigue. They are twice as flexible as many other models. Yet they’re still more sturdy and durable than most of those too.
The Video Game Love Heart Emoji Ring in 18k Rose Gold might be the most unique item on our Gifts for Gamer Girls list. The rose gold ring features an image of two controllers snuggling up side by side to form the image of a heart. The ring is comprised of an 8mm tungsten carbide band, making it both strong and affordable. And it’s available in half sizes 4 through 15, ensuring any man or woman can find one to fit them perfectly.
Make sure your gamer girl gift is perfect for the colder months by nabbing one of these I Have Two Titles hoodies. You can order it in black, navy, royal blue, or dark heather. Sizes range from small through 2XL, so nearly everyone should be covered. There are pouch pockets on the front for convenience. A hood in the back, of course. And it portrays an overly confident feel thanks to its “and I crush them both” tagline that those dedicated female gamers should love.
The Don’t Bother Me Right Meow T-Shirt quickly tells those around you two things: 1.: I love cats. And 2.: Don’t mess with me while I’m gaming. It’s an inexpensive girl gamer gift that comes in a wide variety of colors and sizes so both older and younger female gamers can enjoy. It sports a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem for durability. It’s 100% cotton, lightweight, and is designed as a classic fit. Go ahead and pick one up right meow.
Gamer girls are special – just like unicorns! And the combination of the two is what makes this Gamer Girl Unicorn T-Shirt so awesome. Atop its “Gamer Girl” logo proudly stands a white unicorn in pixel art amongst the stars. The 100% cotton shirt can be purchased in black, navy blue, asphalt, baby blue, and pink. And it can be ordered in a variety of sizes ranging from small through 3XL.
The Can’t Hear You I’m Gaming T-Shirt is the perfect tee to let those around you know not to bother – you’re not listening. Available in white, black, navy, Heather gray, and purple, the shirt combines its sarcasm signature with a retro font. It’s made of 100% cotton. Sizes range between small through 3XL. And it’s designed with a lightweight classic fit that is durable thanks to its double sticked sleeve and bottom hems.
All the dedicated gamers out there know that it can be pretty darn difficult to pull yourself away from a great game to participate in social engagements like “normal” people. That’s what makes this I Paused My Game to Be Here T-Shirt such a perfect girl gamer gift. Sizes range from small through 3XL. It’s designed with a v-neck. The shirt is preshrunk and consists of just 25% cotton so it won’t shrink further. Yet it’s super soft, comfortable, and lightweight with a tearaway tag if you so desire.
This Yes I’m A Gamer Girl T-Shirt is just flat out cool. I love the slate, white, and pink design. But it’s also available in black, navy, heather blue, and pink. It’s comprised of 100% cotton. It has double-needle bottom and sleeve hems. It’s designed with a classic lightweight feel. And you can order it in a wide variety of sizes that range from small through 3XL.
Available for both women and girls, this Just A Girl Who Loves Video Games T-Shirt sports a vibrant and fun design that any age can appreciate. It comes in a wide range of sizes. As well as numerous color options including black, navy, royal blue, baby blue, and purple. The majority of options are 100% cotton. And it’s designed to offer a lightweight classic fit that all female gamers will feel comfortable wearing.
This Gamer Girl T-Shirt is straight-up bold and cool. It’s black and bright pink design stands out in a great way. But you can also order it in navy and bright pink if you prefer that style instead. There are sizes available for women and children. It’s 100% cotton with a classic lightweight fit. And it’s simple yet effective in pronouncing its wearer’s gamer girl status.