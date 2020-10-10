101 Best Gift Ideas For Gamers: The Ultimate List

101 Best Gift Ideas For Gamers: The Ultimate List

Buying gifts for friends and family can be tricky. Attempting to purchase something in the realm of video games can be even more so. It’s difficult to know what gamers already do and don’t own in the realm of accessories and games themselves. So, we’ve put together this ultimate list of the best gift ideas for gamers, which you’ll find below.

Gifts for PC Gamers

There are quite a few options on our list if your researching gifts for PC gamers. Above you'll find monitors, headsets, gaming chairs, and other forms of hardware. But there's a ton of cool memorabilia too from popular PC titles such as Fortnite, MinecraftDestinyOverwatch, and a ton more. 

Gifts for Xbox Gamers

If the Xbox fan in your home needs to some accessories or swag, there's plenty to find in our list above. If they're into board games, Halo Wars Risk is a fun take on the classic strategy game. Or you could go with the Xbox One Wireless Controller and Play & Charge Kit. It's an awesome and practical gift that will ensure spending money on batteries is a thing of the past. 

Unique Gifts for Gamers

We've selected a bunch of off the wall ideas if you're looking for something your recipient won't see coming. Fallout fans would surely get a kick out of receiving a six-pack of Fallout Nuka-Cola Quantum Jones Soda. There are numerous framed posters that celebrate iconic series such as Zelda, Metroid, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Or you can choose from one of the numerous high-quality figurines or fun bobbleheads that populate our list too. 

Gamer Gifts for Him

There really isn't anything we've included on our list that would be more appropriate for a guy over a girl. So just be sure to know what type of games and series your recipient is into. That way you'll know that you're spending your money wisely and getting that someone special a truly thoughtful and awesome gift. 

 

See Also:

 

