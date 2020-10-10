101 Best Gift Ideas For Gamers: The Ultimate List

Buying gifts for friends and family can be tricky. Attempting to purchase something in the realm of video games can be even more so. It’s difficult to know what gamers already do and don’t own in the realm of accessories and games themselves. So, we’ve put together this ultimate list of the best gift ideas for gamers, which you’ll find below.
For those intrigued by the convoluted timeline that supposedly exists within The Legend of Zelda series, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia should serve as a bible of sorts for the franchise. This hardcover Zelda encyclopedia not only includes the Nintendo approved series timeline, but also never before seen concept art, the official history of Hyrule, and even a foreword written by Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto himself.
Size 28 inch | Resolution 3840 x 2160 | Hz 4K at 60hz | Sync AMD Freesync | Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0 | Response Time 1ms |
For the gamer who needs 4K, this monitor is very tough to beat. It boasts lightning-fast response time (1ms) and has a great size for watching movies, getting work done, and of course, playing games. Included AMD Freesync support is a nice benefit as well. This screen has excellent color and contrast and is praised as easy to set-up. If you want a large monitor that can do it all at 1ms, this is the way to go.
Want to take it even a step further? Check out the best 144hz monitors available now.
The Eureka Ergonomic Z2 50.6″ Gaming Desk should provide you with everything you need to have a superb gaming experience. The desk is quite large at about 50-inches. It provides you plenty of real estate for your keyboard, mouse, and multiple displays. As well as additional room for accessories, notes, and more. There’s even a built-in storage area on the right side of the desk for cords and small accessories.
I’ve installed the desk myself, and it wasn’t complex whatsoever. The effort took roughly an hour and a half while paying half attention to a movie on (Avengers: Endgame FYI). It wasn’t complex whatsoever, and Eureka even throws in a few additional pieces of hardware to ensure nothing goes awry.
Once built the desk looks fantastic. It sports an array of LED lights that are powered by USB. Colors include red (which matches perfectly with the desk’s large red mouse mat), blue, green, purple, yellow, and cyan. And there are retractable arms on the left and right corners of the desk for headsets and such.
There’s a cup holder on the right to keep your desk space clear. The back area has open portions so that your various cords can be stowed away nicely. The finish of the wood is quite gorgeous, and as is the comfortable mat for your keyboard and mouse. All in all, it’s a bit pricey, but the Eureka Ergonomic Z2 is worth it compared to similarly-sized options and styles on the market.
*A complimentary unit was provided by Eureka but did not influence the subjectivity of our review.
Especially if they’re a PC gamer or spend a lot of time on their PC, having a great comfortable and ergonomic chair is important. The Akracing AK-6014 Ergonomic Series computer chair is THE chair to own for long gaming sessions, with adjustable tilt, height and back, armrests and back angle. It supports up to 396 lbs, and comes in four different colors (red, blue, green and white). These chairs are built to last, and make a great gift.
This Borderlands Claptrap Messenger Bag is the perfect gift for any family member or friend that you know to be a fan of the Borderlands series. The design is inspired by the iconic robot, Claptrap, that accompanies you throughout your journey within the game series. And while the look of the bag is bright yellow with black and white accents, it’s not a style that screams “look at me!”
If you know your gift recipient to be both a lover of chess and the Fallout series, then USAOPOLOY’s Fallout Chess Set would seemingly be a killer gift for any occasion. The design is based around Bethesda’s Fallout 4 and comes inside a metal tin that fits the game’s motif.
Pieces are designed around prominent characters and items within the game, including the Lone Wanderer, Dogmeat, Power Armor, Mr. Handy, Bos Scribe, Vault Dwellers, the Super Mutant Master, a Deathclaw, a Sentry Bot, Protectron, the Glowing One, and Raiders.
Dark Souls: The Board Game takes FromSoftware’s epic trilogy and adapts it into a tabletop adventure. Up to 4 players can work together in this cooperative dungeon crawl board game. You’ll learn how to defeat the game’s various enemies before tackling the final boss itself.
Just like the video game, you will die. But that’s not the end of the adventure, as players then return to the board from the bonfire with enemies resetting to be thwarted once more.
Nendoroid and Link feel like they were made for each other, especially the Wind Waker version of Link. This Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker Link Nendoroid Action Figure recreates the cel-shaded version of the fan-favorite unlikely hero. It comes with a sword and Hyrule shield. The figure stands at 4 inches tall, and he fits right in with the rest of their fantasy Nendoroid and Funko figures. If they’re a lover of Zelda, this Nendoroid makes a great addition to their desk or shelf.
Like Dragon Age, The Witcher series exploded in popularity with its most recent release. The Witcher 3 brought millions of new fans into the now incredibly popular RPG, and fans have been clamoring for more Witcher merch since it was released last year. If they’ve already spent hundreds of hours in the game, completed its three expansion packs, and still want more, buy them The Witcher Adventure Game, a board game by Fantasy Flight Games. It will bring them into the world of The Witcher, tasking them with defeating foul beasts as one of four iconic characters, including Geralt, Yarpen Zigrin, Tris Marigold, or Dandelion. The Witcher board game holds a high 4.5 out of 5.0 star-rating on Amazon, and it’s one of the more favored gifts for gamers who love RPGs.
If you’re looking for a blanket to keep you warm as you adventure through Jotunheim, Into the AM’s God of War Throw Blankets should suffice quite nicely. Officially licensed and created with super soft fleece, these throws are printed with a high-definition graphic. There are multiple designs too. So whether you want a simple look or a full-blown battle scene, there will be a blanket that fits your taste.
Inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this messenger bag doubles as a carrying device for both business and pleasure. You can carry your work within it, or you can utilize it to transport your console as it’s specifically designed to safely transport your Nintendo Switch.
There’s an internal case for safe Switch storage, as well as a place for your cables, games, controllers and more. If you’re going to design a bag around one of the best games ever, you better come correct. And with their officially licensed bag, PowerA does just that.
Size 24 inch | Resolution 1920 x 1080 | Hz 180hz | Sync G-Sync | Ports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI, USB 3.0 | Response Time 1ms |
As a workstation monitor, this is a great second monitor or additional display, but at 1080P, it’s not going to change your productivity game. You might be asking why, then, is it so pricey? This is for serious gamers who need the utmost in performance from their monitor. It boasts NVidia’s G-Sync technology which prevents screen flicker and other problems that can bother gamers who need to execute their matches flawlessly. 180hz is a ridiculous number for your average human, but if you need top of the line responsiveness (1ms) and essentially, a pro gamer’s monitor that can also open your Word docs, this is the one for you.
Whether you want it for warmth or just for its cool looks, Surreal Entertainment’s Pac-Man Fleece Blanket is where it’s at. The blanket replicates the classic arcade title’s Game Over screen atop a soft fleece blanket that measures in at 60-inches long and 45-inches wide.
Life is Strange filled many gamers with emotions when the story of Chloe and Rachel wrapped up. But you can commemorate the good times you had with the series’ first few seasons thanks to these Life is Strange Chloe and Rachel Vinyl Figures which come directly from publisher Square Enix.
Crafted homemade from Quetzal Studio in Texas is the company’s Super Mario Bros. Question Block Lamp. Built with birch plywood, the lamp can be easily wall mounted to provide the accent to any gaming room. It comes equipped with an LED lightbulb and remote, so you can easily switch up what color light is being emitted from the Question Block.
The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts is just that, a hardcover collection of art from the game series’ first 30 years. There’s over 400-pages of material. Included are promotional pieces, game box art, instruction booklet illustrations, official character illustrations, sprite art, interviews with the artists and plenty more. If you’ve already picked up The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia and The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, you might as well nab Arts & Artifacts too to finalize the Triforce.
Designed by Jinx, the company’s Minecraft Pickaxe Backpack is one of the coolest practical gifts for any kid that loves to play Minecraft. The backpack is 17-inches tall and 5-inches deep, so kids can shove a ton of stuff inside. It’s built to be sturdy too as its made with 100% polyester and sports adjustable straps. The Minecraft Pickaxe Backpack is officially licensed too, so you know it’s been vetted for authenticity by Microsoft themselves.
Insomniac Games seemingly did the impossible when they delivered Marvel’s Spider-Man to the PlayStation 4 last year to critical acclaim. And to commemorate the fantastic adventure, Diamond Select Toys have a couple of figures that are worthy of any gamer’s mantle.
The first is Spider-Man himself, seemingly ready to pounce from a rock bearing his logo. The other is an awesome depiction of Rhino as he crushes a boulder in search of his foe. Both PVC figures stand approximately 10-inches tall and come with a full-color window box for display. Pair the duo together for the ultimate set piece. You can find Spider-Man here, and Rhino here.
If they already own an Xbox One and are really into fighting games like Killer Instinct or the recently released Mortal Kombat X, consider getting them a Victrix Xbox One Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick for Xbox One. It has all premium-quality components with OBSF-30 action buttons and a durable metal base with non-slip foam padding. It has the layout that you’d typically see for arcade fighting games. It’s tournament ready, and it’ll help prevent accidental interruption (which happens frequently on a standard Xbox One controller due to the placement of the Xbox home button.
The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia serves as an unparalleled resource that expands upon what The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia started. It’s comprised of 320-pages covering enemies, items, locales, characters and more. There’s concept art, screencaps, maps, and languages. As well as an exclusive interview with the series’ Executive Producer Eiji Aonuma.
Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series is widely regarded as one of the best franchises in gaming. So if you have a PlayStation owner that’s in the market for a new bag, the Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End Messenger Bag should serve as a perfect gift.
The design is inspired by the locales you visit in the 4th installment. And there’s even a red “X” where the ultimate treasure lies. There’s plenty of storage within the durable polyester bag too, as it sports a parting wall, two additional compartments, a pen holder and a zippered compartment on the outside.
With the trilogy officially rounded out, Future Press presents the Dark Souls Trilogy Compendium. It’s a robust collection of enemies, items, equipment, areas, and NPCs covering the entire spectrum of the infamous Dark Souls titles. From Software would be impressed with the attention to detail here, as it’s nearly 500 pages of lore, maps, dialogue and more.
If you’re a hardcore fan of Destiny, then the Destiny Grimoire Anthology, Volume 1 should be on your must-own collector’s list. Created by Bungie themselves, this lore compendium not only breaks down the world of Destiny but is also a fantastic narrative in itself for sci-fi fans across the globe.
If you’re curious about the history of video game consoles, or, you’re just a bit younger trying to educate yourself, The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox is both informative and enlightening.
The 264-page book covers the history of gaming across 86 consoles. From the Magnavox Odyssey and Atari 2600 to the Wii U, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you’ll be caught up on who released what system, why, when and to what success. Spoiler alert: Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft won.
If someone you love has a PlayStation 4 but hasn’t purchased a PlayStation VR, you can be their favorite person ever by gifting them a PlayStation VR Bundle. It’s not cheap, but it’s something that will blow the socks off of anyone that gives it a whirl.
There are quite a few PlayStation VR bundles available, but the most impressive is likely the Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber bundle. It’s an excellent showcase of games that portray the magic of VR. One, Borderlands 2, being a first-person shooter truly immerses you into the action. And the other, Beat Saber, being an addictive rhythm-based game that sees you slashing blocks to the beat with a lightsaber as you try to rack of high scores. With this duo of games, there’s a jumping off point for everyone.
Whether its Skyrim, Morrowind, or all of Tamriel, there’s plenty of food to be discovered. And you can find those dishes and more with The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook. This hardcover cookbook offers recipes inspired by food found in the Old Kingdom. There are over 60 recipes to be found, so pick one and impress your next video game party guest.
Do you fancy yourself an artist? Scratch that – how about an art enthusiast? Great! Because all you need to appreciate How to Draw Pokemon: Learn to Draw Your Favorite Pokemon Go Characters is a simple love of both Pokemon and art.
There are 48 different Pokemon in the book that each have their own 8.5-inch by 8.5-inch page. You’ll find the likes of Pikachu, Charizard, Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Snorlax, Chansey, and plenty more. So follow the step-by-step instructions, and consider yourself a Pokemon drawing master.
If you’re a gaming historian, then you’ll likely love Pyramid America’s Periodic Table of Game Controllers. Designed to look like the Periodic Table of Elements, this framed poster instead puts the history of game controllers into one slick looking piece of art. There are over 50 “elements” within the Table, covering the earliest of inputs up to the Wii Remote. The poster even covers handheld gaming devices too.
Wall Gifts’ Super Mario Vinyl Clock is not only stylish but it’s environmentally friendly too. Each of the company’s vinyl clocks is made of recycled material from a genuine vinyl record. This particular design features a look pulled from the original Super Mario Bros. Though if you prefer a more modern take on the series, there’s a Super Mario Vinyl Clock that uses the New Super Mario Bros. look instead.
Wall Gifts’ Final Fantasy VII Vinyl Wall Clock is simple yet effective with its design. It’s the game’s logo placed upon a vinyl record, with the RPG’s characters lined up at the meteor’s base. The clock itself in the record’s center fits the motif perfectly, as the Roman Numerals match with the series’ numbering system.
Ripped straight out of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker comes Paladone’s decor light depicting Link on a stained glass background. The piece resembles something you’d seen upon the walls of the Temple of Time, or perhaps in Hyrule Castle itself, as the Hero of Winds stands poised and ready for battle.
It can light up your mantle via a USB connection or with a Triforce of AA batteries. And at nearly a foot tall, it’ll certainly be a work of art that catches every fan’s eye.
Just like their fantastic Super Mario Bros. Question Block Lamp, Quetzal Studio also hand builds a gorgeous The Legend of Zelda Triforce Lamp too. It comes with the necessary LED bulb, but there’s also an included remote too that allows you to change the colors and brightness of the Triforce Lamp. So utilize your wisdom, power, and courage today and get one of your very own.
Any role-player knows the joys of crafting, and if they’re playing a good RPG, there will be a plethora of crafting materials available in the world. Whether you need some Bonescale Snapper and Northern Spices or some Elfroot for your Rock Armor tonic, keeping your ingredients organized will make the job at hand much easier. With the Chemist’s Spice Rack, they’ll be able to organize their kitchen’s spices in a manner that says “I get lost in Tamriel on a daily basis”. It comes with 14 themed spice containers, 9 test tubes, 3 lab flasks, a large oil flask, and a metal rack to organize them all in. A pinch of this, a dash of that, and they’ll be on their way to crafting their first cooking order in no time.
If you enjoy a nice brew while your out saving Hyrule yet again, then this custom The Legend of Zelda Wooden Mug should definitely be a part of your inventory. The mug/stein/tankard is crafted with natural oak and features a copper plaque with the Hylian Crest. It sports a stainless steel insert for the beverage itself and holds 22-ounces of whatever you’re drinking.
There are other variants availalbe on the web too, including designs for Bowser and Mario, as well as Mass Effect and the Super Smash Bros. logo.
No gamer’s bar can be complete unless you’ve got some video game themed pint glasses to provide the fine details. This Super Mario Pint Glass Set features 4 glasses with designs inspired by the Paper Mario series. With individual designs that feature Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi.
Crafted by Amerikan Made, the shop also offers individual glasses from other franchises too, such as Gears of War and The Legend of Zelda. And there’s an awesome set revolving around Pokemon as well.
For the Pokemon Master with a bar comes Amerikan Made’s awesome Pokemon Pint Glass set. The set features designs based upon the Kanto originals of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Pikachu. As well as a pint glass sporting the likeness of what’s presumedly Ash Ketchum himself.
The shop also offers individual glasses from other franchises, including Gears of War and The Legend of Zelda. And there’s a set featuring Paper Mario characters too.
When it comes to the gaming crowd, you really can’t go wrong with Funko Pop figures. There are Funko Pops based on just about every popular video game out there, including Fallout, Mass Effect, and Skyrim. For the Mass Effect fan, the Grunt Funko Pop figure is a perfect choice. It’s somehow ugly and cute at the same time, entirely softening the in-game appearance of the Krogan soldier.
The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo Entertainment System proved to be the beginning of one of the most infamous series in gaming. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto created an adventure previously thought to be impossible by most. Thus launching a franchise that has not only lasted but thrived for over 30 years.
With this The Legend of Zelda Framed Poster from Pyramid America, you’ll announce your love for the iconic series placing the first game’s box art on your wall. It looks fantastic inside of the included black frame, which has measurements of 20-inches by 26-inches.
The ultimate gift for any retro gamer would have to be Nintendo’s bundle of both the SNES Classic and the NES Classic together. We’re talking 30 iconic Nintendo Entertainment System games and 21 Super Nintendo Entertainment System games in one purchase.
This miniature console bundle was only sold in Europe, but with the systems being region free you’ll have no issues at all getting them on your television in the U.S. of A. If you’ve yet to pick up the NES Classic or SNES Classic, do yourself a favor and nab this bundle now. These packages won’t be around for long.
The SNES Classic is one of the greatest deals in gaming history. With it comes 21 iconic games from the generation, as well as 2 SNES controllers so your friends can get in on the action.
The system also features save states so you can walk away whenever you want and pick the action right back up where you left. And there’s a cool demo mode that takes your actual past gameplay and replays it on your screen when you put the controller down for a few minutes.
Hopping on Nintendo’s heels is Sony with a classic console of their very own. The PlayStation publisher released the PlayStation Classic in late 2018. But unlike the original PlayStation, the PlayStation Classic doesn’t utilize a disc drive to get games going. Instead, it sports a library of 20 pre-loaded games that include the likes of Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil: Director’s Cut and Twisted Metal. It comes with 2 controllers too, so your pals won’t have to watch from the sidelines.
-
At a surface level, a game dubbed Exploding Kittens may not be taken overly seriously. But there’s a reason this card game is the single most-backed Kickstarter project in history with numerous “Game of the Year” awards bestowed upon it.
The gist is simple, don’t pull an Exploding Kitten card. That’s it. You pull it, you die, you lose. Like I said, simple, right? Well, not so fast. While the game can be taught and generally understood in just a few minutes, there is a myriad of strategies and ways to deceive your competitors. If there are 4 players, there are 4 Exploding Kitten cards randomly inserted into the draw pile. And it’s up to you to use the game’s various card abilities to make sure you pull one of those fiery felines out.
Some cards give you the ability to see into the future and take a peek at the next three cards on the deck. Others let you skip your turn or force the player ahead of you to pull for you. While some are powerless by themselves, yet when paired with others of their kind, allow for you to steal from your opponents.
The card game provides a level of depth that true thinkers will utilize to stay away from the strays. Yet the game is simple enough at a surface level that it can be enjoyed by the entire family. It’s smart, fast, and above all – fun. And with each round, you’ll no doubt have the urge to shuffle the cats back in and deal out another go.
There’s no doubt in my mind that Throw Throw Burrito is one of the most intense card games to ever exist. To put it simply, the game is essentially a combination of a match 3 card game and dodgeball rolled into one. Though, instead of dodgeball, you’re throwing adorable foam burritos at your friends in an attempt to take points away from their overall score.
From the creators of the fantastic Exploding Kittens, Throw Throw Burrito is a high paced game that sees you and your adversaries drawing cards from the face down piles in an attempt to rack up as many sets of three as possible. However there are no turns, you pull and discard as fast as you can, ultimately raising everyone’s stress level at the table.
Some sets of three might reference comical characters such as Barky Sharky, Logger Dogger, or Goth Sloth. Though it’s the burrito cards that you really have to worry about. Scattered throughout the deck are Burrito Brawl, Burrito War, and Burrito Duel varieties. And should a player collect and drop a matching trio of these, the burritos begin flying depending on which set is played.
The end result is a hectic, yet utterly enjoyable card game that will get you up from the table and roaming around the house as you dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. I’d actually recommend taking the game outdoors on a nice day or evening. That way you won’t have to worry about breaking anything inside, nor have to worry about cleaning up after that one friend who always pees themself in laughter.
If you’re a lover of both Destiny and Chess, Bungie and Bigshot Toyworks have combined their forces to deliver you the Destiny Collector’s Chess Set. The package is comprised of 16 ivory pieces that come in the likenesses of Zavala, Mara Sov, Ikora Rey and Osiris, Cayde-6 and Ana Bray. And the opposing 16 ebony pieces take on the form of Ghaul, Iago, Thumos, and Gladiator.
It’s a beautiful set that sees the Guardians taking on the Red Legion once again, just on a very different battlefield.
There are a lot of video game takes on Monopoly, even some mashed with Clue. But no two games are probably more suited for one another than Halo Wars and Risk. Halo Wars Risk puts a Halo spin on the classic strategy game. It comes with 290 custom game pieces and instructions that detail three different variants of the game. It’s a perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening between 3 to 5 Halo fans/friends.
Typically when you’re playing Five Nights at Freddy’s, there’s little mystery as to who did you in. Half the point of the game is the jump scares caused when one of those freaky animatronic creatures pop up out of nowhere to murder you. But in Five Nights at Freddy’s Clue, who done it is the entire point. If you’re a fan of Clue and enjoy the famous horror game, give this combo a whirl with a few friends.
Five Nights at Freddy’s became quite a phenomenon, and that’s proven by the fact that the game series has been further immortalized as Five Nights at Freddy’s Monopoly. This terrifying rendition of the real estate game sees vents replacing railroads, diners and pizzerias subverting houses and hotels, and plenty more.
Tokens for this version of Monopoly include Bonnie’s guitar, a Freddy mask, Chica’s cupcake, Foxy’s hook, a Freddy plush, and Freddy’s microphone. Will you make it out alive?
Nintendo Monopoly is just as it sounds, a Monopoly board that is littered with the gaming icons that have helped to make the company what it is today. Each of the colored locales belongs to a different corner of the Nintendo universe. Franchises represented include Wario & Waluigi, Animal Crossing, Kirby, Metroid, Donkey Kong Country, The Legend of Zelda, and of course, Super Mario Bros.
As for the included pewter tokens, there’s six. They’re a Koopa Shell, an NES controller, Mario’s hat, Donkey Kong’s barrel, Link’s iron boots, and Link’s Hylian Shield.
Players that love exploring Bethesda’s digital wasteland will surely love USAOPOLY’s adaptation in the Fallout Monopoly – Collector’s Edition.
The custom set features a slew of iconic locations from the core four Fallout titles. It comes with 6 distressed finished tokens. Do your best to gather all the radioactive properties you can, and then build for the future with the game’s Shacks (Houses) and Vaults (Hotels). It’s a pretty S.P.E.C.I.A.L. set.
Can you outclass John-117 in the ravaging world of real estate? Well, Master Chief isn’t a real person, so you don’t have to worry about that. But you will be tasked with dominating your friends once you bust out the Halo Monopoly – Collector’s Edition.
Pieces in the Halo Monopoly set include Master Chief’s Helmet, a Warthog, Ghost, the Arbiter’s Helmet, an Energy Sword and the Guilty Spark. It’s a must-have for any true Halo fan.
While there are a ton of Monopoly offerings that incorporate specific game motifs, Monopoly Gamer is one of the few that radically changes the premise of the board game entirely. The set comes with character tokens from the Super Mario universe, including Mario, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong. But when you incorporate the bundle additions you’ll also get Tanooki Mario, Luigi, Boo, Rosalina, Toad, and Fire Mario too.
You’ll need to rethink your Monopoly strategy here as it’s not just all about the money. To succeed you’ll be tasked with unleashing special powers and powerups, with the ultimate goal being the defeat of Bowser at the end.
The Legend of Zelda is the RPG that started it all, virtually creating open world gameplay — a world only as open as the original NES would allow at the time — that has become so popular in the genre. Especially with Breath of the Wild set to be one of the first Nintendo NX games on the system, fans are going to be clamoring for more Zelda merch. If the person you’re looking to buy a geeky gift for loves classic board games like they love classic RPGs, check out the Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition Monopoly, a perfect blending of the two things. In Zelda Monopoly, players will buy, sell, and trade memorable locations from Hyrule, with tokens including the Triforce, Slingshot, Boomerang, Bow, and Hylian Shield. If they love Zelda — and let’s be honest, who doesn’t? — they’ll love it.
A 6-month membership to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is essentially gifting someone a free library of games for half a year. Whether you’re a hardcore or casual gamer, the program’s constantly revolving game rotation ensures that you’ll never find yourself at a loss of games to play.
Buying friends and family a 12-month membership to Xbox Live Gold is essentially giving them a year of content for their Xbox One. Each month Xbox Live Gold members get free games, they can play titles online, chat with their friends, and a ton more. Without Gold, the Xbox One is pretty useless to a dedicated gamer. So with a 12-month membership, you’re hooking them up with a year of great times on their console.
Xbox Live Gold is the lifeblood of the Xbox One. Without a subscription to Gold, you’re stripped of most of the system’s magic. By purchasing someone a 6-month membership to Gold, you’re ensuring that the online gaming sessions never stop. And with the ability to stack Gold atop an already active subscription, you’ll know that whoever you’re buying for will be able to put it to good use.
Purchasing a $60 PlayStation Store Gift Card and gifting it to the gamer in your life is essentially saying “here, I don’t know what game you want, so just take this.” And there’s nothing wrong with that! It’s difficult to know these days which games someone has played, what they haven’t, and what they’re looking forward to next. So with $60 in digital cash, all your bases are covered.
Buying friends and family a 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus is essentially giving them a year of content for their PlayStation 4. Each month PlayStation Plus members get free games, they can play titles online, chat with their friends, and a ton more. Without Plus, the PlayStation 4 is pretty useless to a dedicated gamer. So with a 12-month membership, you’re hooking them up with a year of great times on their console.
PlayStation Plus is the lifeblood of the PlayStation 4. Without a subscription to Plus, you’re stripped of a lot of the system’s potential. By purchasing someone a 3-month membership to Plus, you’re ensuring that the online gaming sessions never stop. And with the ability to stack atop an already active subscription, you’ll know that whoever you’re buying for will be able to put it to good use.
Purchasing a $70 Nintendo eShop Gift Card and gifting it to the gamer in your life is essentially saying “here, I don’t know what game you want, so just take this.” And there’s nothing wrong with that! It’s difficult to know these days which games someone has played, what they haven’t, and what they’re looking forward to next. So with $70 in digital cash, all your bases are covered.
The Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Family Membership plan is one of the best deals in gaming if you’ve 7 friends/family to share it with. The 12 Month Family Membership groups up to 8 people together for a ridiculously cheap price and provides them with all of the same services that the 12 Month Individual plan offers. If you’re buying a Nintendo Switch Online subscription with someone you know shares their Switch, get them the family membership instead to alleviate a ton of future headaches.
Some people have hesitated to purchase Nintendo Switch Online for their Switch. But really, for the price and what you get with a subscription, it’s kind of a no brainer. First of all, you get free access to Tetris 99, a fantastic battle royale game with a Tetris twist. But perhaps more importantly, Nintendo gives you the ability to save your games to the cloud with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online too. That piece of mind alone is worth $20 a year. Add in the ability to play games online with friends and the free NES titles that we get each month, and the purchase seems like an essential one for the Switch.
I couldn’t very well talk about RPGs without talking about the ARPG genre as well, and the most popular ARPG on the market is Diablo 3, which since its release, has only grown in popularity. This Tyrael action figure has over 30 points of articulation and comes with the El’Druin sword as an added accessory. Out of all of the Diablo figures out there, this Tyrael Figure from NECA is the best-looking. A second best would be the Shadow of Diablo figure.
There are so many great Play Arts Kai figures available now that it’s hard to pick just one as a geeky gift for someone special. But any lover of Final Fantasy knows that Cloud is the best character in the franchise, which is why Square Enix has this Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife Action Figure. He is a highly-detailed figure that comes with six different swords that can be sheathed in the holders on Cloud’s back. The figure is designed after Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. The figure also has a cloth cape piece that has bendable wire on the bottom for those who want to manipulate the cape just right for displaying. If they’re going to be disappointed about the Final Fantasy XV delay, this Cloud action figure is sure to cheer them up.
Bethesda Softworks, creators of the Fallout RPG franchise, clearly take a different approach to the genre. Instead of high fantasy elements like elves, wizards, and dragons, Bethesda goes for irradiated beasts, armor suits, and base-building. There is a lot to see and do in their latest RPG, Fallout 4, so it might be hard for players to uncover every little detail that Bethesda’s devs threw into the game. That’s where The Art of Fallout 4 comes in, a must-have collectible compendium of never-before-seen designs and concept art from the game’s development, including weapons, environments, memorable characters, and more from the wasteland. It also contains commentary from the developers that provides a window into their own minds.
Especially if they’re graduating high school and heading to college, they’re going to have a lot of free time on their hands — more than they probably realize right now. Even with classes and a part time job, they’re likely not going to be spending 8 hours in class every day. One way to waste the day away is to stream on Twitch (which can also actually earn them a decent income if done right). To stream their Xbox One, PS4 or Wii U gameplay on Twitch, they’ll need a gaming capture card, and the best available is the Elgato Game Capture HD60 which captures their gameplay in full 1080p and 60 fps (the highest quality possible). Streaming gameplay on Twitch is not only fun, but some people actually make a living off of doing it, and they’ll also be able to create videos for YouTube as well.
There’s a lot of things that gamers want but usually can’t afford, especially since they’re living on a high school/college budget. Especially if they’re graduating college, they’re going to have to worry about paying back those student loans. Yikes. One of the things gamers ALWAYS want is a TV upgrade so that their games will look even better. One of the best TVs that you can buy for the money is an LG 55-Inch 1080p 120Hz LED TV. This TV is basically made specifically for gamers, thanks to its high-definition and 120Hz refresh rate (which makes games look GREAT). This is the TV that I have in my own living room, and I highly recommend it.
The Nyrius Aries Home+ would be one great graduation gift that they don’t have any idea about. What the Aries Home does is allow gamers to wirelessly stream any HDMI-capable device — like your Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, BluRay, etc — to a second device, so that if someone else is occupying the main living room TV, they’re still able to use their consoles or media players on another TV without having to go through the painful process of unplugging them from one TV and bringing them to another. The Nyrius Aries streams your content, flawlessly, laglessly and in full 1080p HD to another TV. I have my Xbox One and PS4 both plugged into it in case one of my kids is occupying the TV so that I can always game when I want to. Don’t let the higher price tag fool you — it’s much cheaper than buying a second gaming console. And, this will especially come in handy if their moving back home after college (they won’t hog the living room TV) or if they’re moving to a dorm with a shared living room.
Nothing beats a great gaming headset, and the best wireless gaming headset available is the ASTRO Gaming A50 Xbox One headset. It has a great design, blending great looks and great features. It has full Dolby 7.1 surround sound and is wireless, so they don’t have to worry about annoying wires getting in their way. They’re tuned by pro gamers and top audio designers to deliver the highest level of clarity at every frequency. It also uses a higher frequency than most wireless headsets, as it uses 5.8GHz wireless technology (meaning clearer sound and further range). The ASTRO Gaming A50s are a great addition to any gamer’s Xbox One.
So you’ve bought the PlayStation 4 and the controllers, but what about a charging kit? In order to charge a DualShock 4 controller, you need to use the short and annoying USB cable that comes with the console, but there’s got to be a better way, right? Yes, of course there is. This charging station juices up PS4 controllers while you’re away from your console so they’re fully charged when it’s time to game, all without annoying controller wires getting in the way.
Nintendo brilliantly decided to release collectible figures called amiibos recently, and they’re blowing up. Collecting these plastic statues allows Wii U owners to incorporate them into their games, level them up and customize them. It’s a genius marketing strategy, because Nintendo fanatics are scrambling to collect them all. The Pikachu amiibo is one of the best-selling ones, but if this electric mouse doesn’t float your boat, you can buy almost any character from Super Smash Bros. in amiibo form and then use them with the best-selling fighting game.
This Turtle Beach headset is a best-seller for Xbox fans, whether they’re on the Xbox 360 or Xbox One. Turtle Beach is known for making quality headsets, but this set is comfortable, affordable and durable. Plus, with two over-the-ear cups, that gamer in your life will be able to hear the action’s booming bass without disturbing those around him. If you grab this set for an Xbox One owner, just make sure you purchase the adapter or they won’t be able to use it!
Blizzard’s Overwatch remains one of the most successful evergreen titles in the history of gaming. And with updates and new characters continually emerging, the publisher gives fans little reason to walk away toward something else. It’s for that very reason that the game has an extremely enthusiastic fanbase. And for them, Blizzard has published this The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Book.
The book features tons of never-before-seen artwork from the team, as well as an introduction and commentary by them written throughout. It even touches upon the creation of the game that has upwards of 40 million players actively duking it out.
The default Xbox One only comes with one controller. What does that mean? Well, whoever gets one will only be able to play single-player games. But if you get them this controller, couch co-op possibilities open. Neat how that works, huh? Best of all, this controller comes with a Play & Charge Kit, which makes it possible to charge the controller via a USB cord. Say goodbye to disposable AA batteries!
Fallout 4 remains the last core entry in the series following its 2015 release. Many cite it as the best yet in the series, so why not immortalize it with this The Art of Fallout 4 Hardcover Book which comes to us from Bethesda Softworks themselves?
The hardcover art book includes 368 oversized pages of concept art revolving around the title’s dynamic environments, iconic characters, detailed weapons, and more. There’s commentary within it from the developers themselves. And there are even never-before-seen designs that never made it into the published game or were radically altered. It’s an impressively detailed look at one of the very best RPGs ever made.
It can be difficult to find ingredients for a decent meal out there in the Wasteland. But author Victor Rosenthal has scrounged up everything he could to deliver to fans the Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook.
This officially licensed themed cookbook offers nearly 200 pages of recipes that revolve around Bethesda’s iconic RPG series. From appetizers to desserts, you’ll find fun homages such as Mole Rat Wonder Meat Dip, Radstag Stew, BlamCo Mac and Cheese, Braised Deathclaw Steak, and even recipes to create your very own Nuka-Cola beverages. The hardcover cookbook is a fantastic offering for any teen or adult Fallout fan that spends any amount of time in the kitchen.
From Blizzard Entertainment directly, this Overwatch: Anthology Volume 1 Hardcover Book is a true fan’s dream. The tome encompasses the first twelve issues of Blizzard’s Overwatch comic. The synopsis teases that from Soldier: 76 to Ana, Tracer to Symmetra, readers will discover the history behind Overwatch’s heroes.
Question will be answered such as how did Bastion become part of the team? Why did Ana Amari disappear? And where did Tracer get her catchphrase?” If you’ve yet to read the individual comics, this Anthology is the perfect way to learn the deepest secrets of the characters you know and love.
Insomniac Games somehow exceeded expectations with their release of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. And a lot of the game’s success could be attributed to Yuri Lowenthal’s fantastic depiction of Peter Parker. Now, thanks to Funko Pop, you can immortalize that character with this awesome Funko Pop Marvel Games: Spider-Man Unmasked figure.
The Spider-Man Unmasked collectible sees the character in the awesome suit that Insomniac developed for the game. It shows Peter Parker with his mask in his hand and his hair cooly slicked back. It stands 3 ¾ inches tall making it an ideal desk decoration for all the web heads out there.
This The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Deluxe Nendoroid from Good Smile is one of the coolest figurines of Link on the market. It’s of course inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that released just a few years back. And it comes equipped with many of the accessories and items that you find within that iteration of Hyrule.
This deluxe edition has two different face plates to emote both a happy smile and shouting during combat. It comes with a bow and arrow, quiver, sword, sheath and shield to replicate Link’s arsenal on the battlefield. But Good Smile also throws in an ax, club, and a chicken leg took. There’s even a Sheikah Slate, hood, and horse to ride on too.
Kratos’ return within 2018’s God of War was beyond epic. The world and narrative that Sony Santa Monica Studio crafted was the stuff of legends, ranking amongst the best of the best in gaming history. Now, with this The Art of God of War Exclusive Edition Hardcover Book, you can take that history home with you and put on display for all to enjoy.
Published by Dark Horse Books and the game studio themselves, the book is comprised of 184 pages of behind-the-scenes access. It chronicles the years-long effort that went into creating a project of such pristine caliber, thus making it a hardcover book worthy of the gods itself.
Tetris is widely regarded as one of the most famous games of all time, so when someone walks into a room in your house that is adorned with this festive-looking set of Tetris Curtains, they’ll know instantly that they’re in a gamer’s home.
Coming to us from Ambesonne, the Tetris Curtains represent all the various tetromino pieces you’ll find within the iconic game. The curtains themselves are crafted of silk, with this particular set measuring in at 108” x 90”.
If you’re a fan of Overwatch but don’t know where to begin your collection, this Overwatch Reaper Figurine is a no brainer. Just look at it! There’s a reason why Reaper is one of the game’s most popular characters thanks to his badass design. And that design is replicated amazingly on this 12-inch tall figure which is hand-painted in great detail.
The Reaper figurine comes with a display stand that 7.75-inches in diameter. And you can put other Overwatch heroes amongst him with other offerings such as Tracer, Hanzo, Mercy, Genji, and Widowmaker.
Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 are a couple of the most highly regarded RPGs in history. Mass Effect 3 may have stumbled here and there (and let’s not discuss Mass Effect: Andromeda), but as a trilogy, Bioware’s series is an iconic one. For those super fans out there, BioWare head Casey Hudson has published this The Art of the Mass Effect Universe Hardcover Book.
The book features concept art and commentary from BioWare themselves across 184 pages of material. Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 are all included. With content centering on the series’ various characters, locations, vehicles, weapons, and more.
At the outset of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (but before you actually get to Outset Island), you’re greeted to an intro that details the events of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. It’s a beautiful setup that helps set the tone for the amazing adventure to come. And Pyramid America captured it in poster form within their The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Story of the Hero Framed Poster.
With dimensions of 20” by 26”, The Hero of Time’s journey is impeccably laid out within this slick black poster frame. Making it one of the coolest Zelda decorations that you’ll find around.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is heavily regarded as one of the very best games ever made and is a must-have for anyone with a Nintendo Wii U or Nintendo Switch. So if you’re into immortalizing iconic titles, you can easily do so with this The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Framed Poster.
The 20” x 26” black frame comes included and houses a poster that sees the quintet of Hyrule’s Champions. Link is front and center with his Ancient Bow. Surrounding him are his companions of Daruk, Mipha, Revali, and Urbosa.
If you grew up in the late 80s or early 90s, it’s likely that the Nintendo Entertainment System was a staple of your upbringing. Display that heritage with pride with this Classically Trained Framed Poster from Pyramid America.
The poster itself comes within a slick black frame which measures 20” by 26”. The design centers around the iconic NES controller with the words “Classically Trained” sitting above and below.
Samus shocked the world with her 3rd adventure. Super Metroid first released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in March 1994, making the industry-changing adventure now over 25 years old. It’s heralded as revolutionary to this day and is widely considered one of the greatest video games of all time. If you like adorning your gaming room with video game merchandise, this Super Metroid poster must be amongst your collection.
The high-quality black frame houses this replication of the game’s box art quite well. It’s sizeable with measurements of 26” by 20”, but it won’t dominate a wall by itself, so grab another framed poster or two to help flesh out your gaming wall.
The Sonic the Hedgehog series arguably peaked with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It was the character’s biggest outing to that point, and with the introduction of the mysterious Knuckles, it was the most compelling too.
With this Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Framed Poster from Pyramid America you can celebrate the Blue Blur’s peak of popularity. With measurements of 20” by 26”, it comes encased in a black frame that should fit on walls both big and small.
While Super Metroid is heralded as one of the greatest 2D games ever made, it was Metroid Prime that flipped the series – and the first-person shooter genre – on its head. Upon its release on the Nintendo Gamecube in 2002, the title was revered as an instant masterpiece. And you can commemorate it too with this Metroid Prime Framed Poster from Pyramid America.
The poster’s black frame measures in at 20-inches by 26-inches. Within it is a badass looking Samus Aran as she stares menacingly at the camera. The Metroid Prime logo can be found in the bottom right, confirming the piece as official art from one of the greatest adventures ever made.
Over the course of three games, The Witcher series from CD Projekt Red proved to be one of the richest in gaming history. And across 184 pages, you’ll get to experience it all within this The World of the Witcher: Video Game Compendium Hardcover Book.
CD Project Red states that their book will have you taking a deep dive into this world of monsters. Prominent characters from the franchise’s universe take on a tour within the compendium’s pages to show you the various elements of The Witcher series. Throughout the illustrated pages you’ll learn of the various locales and the monsters that reside within them. As well as all of the numerous weapons that are designed to aid you along your way.
The Devil May Cry series is all the rage once again thanks to the impressive job Capcom did on Devil May Cry 5. One of the coolest weapons in the series, Dante’s Rebellion sword, made its debut within Devil May Cry 2. And thanks to Armory Replicas, you can now wield it too.
The replica sword is 54-inches long with the blade itself running 37-inches in length. The blade is comprised of 440 Stainless Steel and its coated with a black and red lacquer finish, providing it a sleek and sexy look. It even comes with a wall plaque too, so you can display it on your wall when you’re not out slaying demons.
With this Super Mario Desert Building Set from K’Nex, you’ll build your own Fire Mario and act out his elaborate platforming skills in the real world. The set features jump panels and spinning action. And there’s spinning Golden Goombas to keep the stakes high.
You’ll also find a Golden Block Head for Mario too, as well as hidden areas, Palm Tree Coins, Star Coins, and a Fire Flower – all inspired by the fantastic New Super Mario Bros. 2 that was released for the Nintendo 3DS back in 2002.
Who out there didn’t love Super Mario Odyssey? Nintendo’s iconic plumber delivered a classic adventure once again within the Nintendo Switch title. And you can commemorate Mario’s various stops aboard the Odyssey thanks to this premium jigsaw puzzle from USAOPOLY.
The puzzle is comprised of 1,000 pieces, ensuring that this isn’t mere child’s play. The final product is a 19” by 27” image that looks great thanks to the linen finish of the puzzle’s pieces.
If you’re into both Minecraft and Legos, you must really dig building stuff. Which is perfect, because this Lego Minecraft The Mountain Cave Building Kit might take you a while…
The kit is comprised of 2,863 pieces, making it quite the accomplishment to build. Some of the highlights of the set include the minecart track with integrated Redstone-powered elevator, the first-night shelter with bed, a revolving cave-spider spawner, Creepers that explode, TNT that blast, and a torch brick that lights up.
There are 15 characters and creatures included too. You’ll get Alex and Steve, as well as a Skeleton, Zombie, Cave Spider, Enderman and more.
Triangle, Circle, X, and Square. These are the four symbols that have been entrenched in gaming culture since the Sony PlayStation debuted to the world in 1994. Now courtesy of Paladone, they’re also perfect drink coasters for your bar top or table.
Paladone’s PlayStation Metal Drink Coasters sport a corked bottom and embossed top featuring the iconic controller inputs. They make for an awesome stocking stuffer for the PlayStation fan in your life or nab them for yourself to compliment your gaming room setup.
Fallout 4 introduced us to a new blend of addictive cola in Nuka-Cola Quantum. In late 2015, beverage manufacturer Jones Soda Co. collaborated with Bethesda Softworks to make the drink a real thing. Unfortunately, supplies were quite limited and sold exclusively through Target. Thus resulting in rampant reselling of the sodas for exorbitant prices.
Now a few years removed, the beloved collectible is a bit more reasonable and can be purchased through Jones Soda directly. It’s berry flavored if you actually want to ingest a few of sodas that come within the 12 pack. But more likely it’ll look fantastic as a cool piece of Fallout merch on your shelf.
The patriotic soldier Guile is one of the most iconic in the Street Fighter series. Big Boys Toys began developing a line of officially licensed hand-painted, chibi-stylized figures under their The Next Challenger series, with Guile being their fourth to arrive.
The figure was worth the wait though. The small details are impressive and once you insert a AAA battery you’ll have it lighting up and screaming out “Sonic Boom!” incessantly. It even comes with a character card, stage, backdrop and crate to give you plenty of options for display.
Playing Mario Kart might not be an option for most of us in the real world, but you can get pretty close to the actual thing with this Mario Kart Bowser RC Car. It’s a pretty formidable RC car with a top speed of about 13 mph. And it’s splash-proof too if you encounter a couple of puddles on the track.
It’s created by Carrera, so you know that the kart is built with quality. And the RC car sports an impressive 40-minute battery life on just an 80-minute charge. Carrera promises it’s interruption-free too, ensuring the signal won’t stray while racing.
For the little racer in your home, Nintendo has an awesome Mario Kart sheet set that will have them throwing shells in their sleep. The set is fully polyester and includes a full flat sheet and a fitted sheet too. Upon the fitted sheet are images of Mario and Luigi with Toad handling the pit. And then upon the top sheet are the various logos that you find scattered across the game’s tracks.
There are two pillow cases that come in the set too. One features Mario during a drift from a track in Mario Kart 8. And the other sees Mario bumping up against Bowser as the duo try to beat each other to the finish.
There are other chess sets in our Gifts for Gamers list, but this Street Fighter 25th Anniversary Chess Set may be the most impressive of the bunch. The pieces are replications of the various fighters in the series. Though they’re crafted with highly-detailed silver and pewter and stand an impressive 1.75” to 3.25” tall. And they each have a small version of the actual chess piece that they represent fixed upon the front and back of their pedestals so you’ll never be confused as to what is what.
The board itself is made of smoked and sandblasted glass and boasts a battlefield with dimensions of 18” by 18”. And there’s even a drawer beneath the board too that has individual places to store each of the set’s unique figurines.
This Pikachu 3D Illusion LED Night Light is an awesome decoration for any Pokemon fan. The optical illusion of the light gives it a 3D look. But the color-changing LED light gives it an awesome vibe that could fit well in any room whether it be a bedroom or bar.
Best of all, the Pikachu 3D Illusion LED Night Light is super affordable at a price that’s under $20. So it’s an easily accessible purchase for your favorite Poke fan’s next birthday or holiday gift.
Lord Saladin is one of the most badass characters you’ll find with Destiny lore. The old Iron Lord returns from time to time within Destiny 2, but with McFarlane Toys’ Destiny Lord Saladin 10-Inch Deluxe Figure you can make him a permanent fixture of your home.
The 10-inch figure is articulated and comes with an alternate helmet a couple of weapons. One is a 9-inch Relic ax while the other is his trusty jolder’s hammer machine gun. McFarlane Toys also offers a 10-inch Lord Shaxx Deluxe Figure that you can check out right here.