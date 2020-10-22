50 Best Gifts for Hippies: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Protest, peace and free love might have defined the original hippie generation, but today, they’re still self-sufficient and seriously independent. This year, consider things like eco-friendly gifts, something that’s a cool throwback, or gift ideas that celebrate their unique spirit. These are the best gifts for hippies.
When you’re talking about the perfect hippie gift, there’s nothing better than a present that combines off the grid industriousness with modern technology, and that’s the perfect description for this awesome BioLite Campstove 2. This campstove takes caveman technology – aka. burning a few sticks and twigs – and turns them into portable energy to charge phones, devices, and more.
This clever stove has a Smart LED dashboard that gives them real time feedback on fire strength, power output, and fan speed settings. Better yet, it’s super efficient for its intended use, boiling a full liter of water in just 4.5 minutes! And it’s better for the environment too because it creates 95% less smoke than a traditional wood fire.
Heat is converted into electricity via a thermoelectric generator. This powers a fan and sends electricity to a USB charging port and excess power is stored in the internal battery, allowing them to keep devices charged long after the fire goes out. To make cooking simpler when they’re off grid, snag this BioLite cooking kettle to make food prep quick and efficient.
Casual, comfortable fabrics are the hallmark of hippie wear, and this airy cotton tunic is a favorite for men who like to feel cool and look cool at the same time. Two sides slit and cut neckline with contrasting hand detailed embroidery make this tunic simple to slip on, and the fabric just needs a quick hand wash and line dry. It comes in black with white stitching or white with black embroidery. Get it in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
We think it would look super cool with this awesome adjustable peace medallion.
This versatile and stylish hippie crossbody bag is made of durable but lightweight cotton fabric on the outside, and lightweight denim on the inside. If you’re looking for the perfect gifts for hippies, this has to be one of them.
It’s easily tossed over the shoulder, or worn as a crossbody bag, for all day comfort and security. The bohemian print fabric bag features a zippered main compartment, as well as a zippered inside pocket, and it’s wear and dirt resistant.
Great for farmers’ markets or carrying around every day, this pretty bag comes in tons of different prints to choose from. If the hippie on your gift list is particular about fair trade products, (which they probably are), this fair trade hobo bag is a beauty.
If you’re specifically buying for someone who frequents markets and purchases the majority of their produce and other products from organic growers and producers, a beautiful handled fair trade basket might be the right Christmas gift idea for them.
Hippies have always strongly identified with Native Americans – from their resourcefulness to their reverence for all natural things on the planet. This year, if you’re lucky enough to be with your fave hippie chick, and you have the cash to buy her a real splurge gift, this stunning sterling silver and turquoise squash blossom necklace will be loved forever and handed down through generations.
This piece is intricately designed with the center naja and squash blossoms set with oval sleeping beauty turquoise cabochon gemstones set in serrated bezels accentuate the stations along the double row of polished silver beads. This beauty is handmade by artisans in New Mexico. If the price has you catching your breath, you can get a more affordable squash blossom necklace set with black agate, red coral or mother of pearl.
According to experts, the center naja represents the child in the womb, and if you look closely, you’ll easily see why.
Hippies have always been close to the earth, and today, they’re more concerned than ever about climate change and the results of that. Give them this awesome hoodie that says loud and proud “There is no planet B.” This unisex gift comes in five different colors and in unisex sizes from Small to XX-Large.
They’d also appreciate the “Respect Your Mother” hoodie that puts mother nature ahead of all else. If they’d prefer a zipper hoodie (I do!) get them the “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” hoodie.
During the original hippie movement, more young men and women felt empowered by jewelry that made a statement. Natural stones, medallions, crosses and more, took the place of those establishment diamonds, pearls and gold chains. This gorgeous tiger eye necklace embodies that youthful style of the hippies, with a really unique tiger eye disk that even offers some reflections of blue, in addition to the traditional gold tones.
Tiger eye is known to give the wearer inspiration and good luck, and what better gift could you give to your favorite alternative thinker. Even if your giftee is no longer living the hippie lifestyle, these healing natural stones have become more popular with the mainstream. This Tiger Eye, Lapis Lazuli, Hematite & Sterling Silver Beaded Necklace would also be a super cool idea, and both these necklaces are great unisex gifts for hippies.
Organic food and organic gardening have been tradition in the hippie culture, so when you’re on the hunt for the perfect gifts for hippies, this one is a winner. This amazing hydroponic garden allows them to grow fresh herbs and vegetables in their home, year-round. This smart countertop garden uses water and patented nutrients to naturally grow plants of all kinds without herbicides and pesticides.
Energy efficient LED lights are tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests. The easy-to-use control panel has a touch screen display that utilizes simple prompts to guide them from setup to harvest, and provides helpful gardening tips.
It also creates optimal conditions for plants by automatically turning the lights on and off, as well as prompting users when they need to add water and nutrients. A slightly smaller version, the AeroGarden Ultra, allows your favorite hippie to grow up to seven plants at a time and takes up a bit less counter space.
If your hippie happens to live in a tiny house, The AeroGarden Sprout handles up to three plants at a time, and it’s under $70. Keep their growing season abundant with the AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit.
Since every true hippie still wants an outdoor garden in the summer, the Culinary Herb Heirloom Seed Collection is a fun surprise for any avid gardener.
The undisputed emblem of the hippie movement has to be the peace sign, and this cool wall décor piece would be a great Christmas gift to give to anyone who was, and still is inside, a self-proclaimed hippie. With a beautifully rustic copper finish, this piece is made with heavy duty wrought iron, so it can withstand the weather if your giftee opts to hang it out of doors. With an oxidized and hammered look, it looks like it’s been around since the 60s.
A more classic metal peace sign features a weathered teal finish, and is also a cool art option for your hippie friends and family.
Few things define the look of the hippie generation like Birkenstocks. Sure there were Earth shoes, and chukkah boots, (which you can still get, by the way) but the style that’s lived on for decades is the classic Birkenstock clog. Perfect gifts for hippies, Birkenstocks are year-round footwear for many.
Great for padding around the house in winter, while their tootsies are snuggled in warm wool socks, and of course worn outdoors from the first sunny day of spring until the snow flies, Birkenstocks are a hippie favorite. Why? It’s all about comfort. The contoured cork footbed conforms to the shape of your foot and features pronounced arch support, with an extra layer of super soft foam cushioning, a deep heel cup and roomy toe box, lined with suede.
They are also an equal opportunity shoe, beloved by both men and women. For those that prefer a heel strap sandal, the Birkenstock Unisex Milano Sandal is a great option this Christmas.
There’s no single musical event that was more transformative on the 60s than Woodstock, which catalyzed the hippie movement for years to come. More than a chronicle of the hippie movement, this film explores the music of the time and why it captured the spirit of an America in transition, when the Vietnam War was at its peak and antiwar protest was fully expressed through it. This 225 minute director’s cut is essential viewing for anyone who wants to know more about peace, protest, self-expression, generational divides and war.
The perfect combination of comfort and coziness, this hammock chair is the ideal way to adorn a front porch or enjoy the view of the backyard. This swing chair is solid and can accommodate up to 330 pounds. Made of high-quality woven cotton, it’s got all the amenities your giftee will need to enjoy a relaxing afternoon. With two cushions to support their bum and back, this chair even has an internal book pocket for the latest best-seller or their e-reader.
This chair lets them sit up or recline for a nap and it comes with a seriously sturdy hanging rope and hook. We like the tassels that give it that hippie vibe, but there are lots of hammock chairs to choose from if you want to peruse our list of recommendations.
Hemp oil is getting a lot of attention for its pain relieving, moisturizing and overall health benefits. This new massage oil from Uncle Bud’s is an allover body treatment that can be used after the shower for keeping dry flaky skin at bay, but the soothing smell also makes it a terrific massage oil as well. It smells heavenly, and just a little goes a long way.
Real hippies are mostly old enough to suffer from some body aches and pains, and Uncle Bud’s Topical Pain Reliever uses coconut and hemp oils to reduce inflammation and muscle irritation. Uncle Bud’s has a whole line of hemp inspired body care products. Find more of them here.
Really cool decor pieces make great hippie gifts and this handmade Bohemian looking gourd lamp is one of our favorites. Perfect as an accent piece or as a bedside lamp, this piece is hand pierced and jeweled giving it a sparkling glow at night. It’s equally pretty when it’s off as well thanks to the multicolored paintbrush work on the exterior. It comes with a matched wooden base and a plug with an on/off switch.
If you’re looking for a gift to adorn your hippie’s beach cabin or cottage, the Ocean and Stars gourd lamp is a great choice. If you’re shopping for a hippie who’s also into Steampunk decor, you might choose the Gourdopuss lamp instead.
The VW bus represents all that is free and fun about the hippie mentality. If you’re looking for the perfect gifts for hippies that embody that free-spirited lifestyle, this insulated travel mug is the perfect option. It features the classic VW van design on the front and has all the retro groove your hippie’s going to love. An officially licensed Volkswagon product, you can count on it being the kind of quality you’d expect. It keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours to keep your giftee fueled for fun at all times.
Hippies and backpacks go hand in hand. Back in the days when hitchhiking was their primary mode of transportation, you’d always see one like this awesome Nixon Hauler backpack, stuffed full of their necessities. And the more rugged the better, which is what makes this pack a real winner. First, it’s more approachable than full-on trekking packs, but it has the kind of sturdy back that makes carrying your stuff comfortable without turning into a sweathog. It’s firm, but also padded with a mesh cover that allows your back to breathe.
When I tried out my sample pack from Nixon, I was shocked at how roomy it was – 25 liters large! I could fit my packable sleeping bag in a stuff sack, a small toiletry bag, and a couple of days worth of clothes inside, along with a water bottle. While it has handy skateboard straps on the back, I used them to secure my trekking poles and it worked perfectly!
This pack has some major bonuses in our opinion. First, we love the zipper that actually allows you to fully open the pack for easy stuffing. A padded side pocket is ideal for your smartphone and key, and if you must take a device with you it also has a bunch of storage pouches inside that can even fit a smaller laptop or tablet.
Why we really think it’s one of those ideal gifts for hippies is that it’s made with REPREVE Our Ocean recycled ocean plastics so it’s not only going to appeal to their adventuring spirit but their social consciousness as well. So cool.
Don’t even laugh that we’ve chosen a tie-dye bandana as one of our favorite gifts for hippies. Since I own a couple myself, and still consider myself a bit of a hippie too, these are my favorite headgear for doing all things in nature. They’re great for what they’re intended, but they have also acted as a compress for an unexpected ankle gouge while hiking.
Your hippie might also use these bandanas to carry those fresh huckleberries or wild morel mushrooms they found in the forest, or they might want to just wear one because it’s super cool.
And every self-respecting hippie loves a good tie-dye tee, like these Koloa Surf Co. Colorful Tie-Dye T-Shirts. Get them in 17 different color options, each for under twenty bucks.
It’s not that hippies eschew traditional medicine when called for, but they definitely love to craft herbal remedies from their organic gardens and the fields and forests around them. Using herbs in natural healing has been happening for millennia, so it’s not like the hippies started it, but they certainly embrace it even now.
This book teaches you to make traditional remedies with medicinal benefits, and you’ll always know what’s in them. With easy to understand guides, this book makes simple the many benefits of tons of different herbal ingredients. Another great text is The Modern Herbal Dispensary, which offers similar advice on healing naturally.
There’s hardly anything as comfy to kick around in as a great pair of loose-fit overalls like these. This pair has a totally Boho chic vibe, with a hand-painted bib that adds to the cool look. These overalls are poled and seriously distressed which also means they’re super soft and comfy right when you first get them.
With a rolled capri length hem and low crotch, these roomy overalls are perfect paired with a fitted tee or tank. The adjustable straps make them super customizable, and they have two over-sized front pockets as well as two patch pockets on the rear. These cuties come in sizes from Small to 4X-Large and in a variety of washes with and without hand-painted bibs.
Every good hippie wants a steaming cup of java in the morning, and the double wall steel french press from Stanley is a good way to get it. This press features an ergonomic handle that’s easy to pour, and because it’s insulated, coffee stays hot for hours. It won’t rust, and is BPA free, so they can count on it lasting for years to come.
The Stanley Stainless Steel Thermal Mug is another great gift that is durable enough to withstand a rugged outdoor existence.
You can joke all you want about those “pot smoking hippies”, but the reality was, and still is, that marijuana is very much a part of the hippie sub-culture. Check out the sales in any state that’s legalized weed, and you’ll see that the prime customers are baby boomers.
If the hippie on your list still lives some of the lifestyle, there’s plenty of scientific evidence that pot smoking has lots of advantages over other legal stuff, like booze and opioids. Pot smokers who want to grind their weed into the perfect fluffy pipe load, will love this weed grinder.
It delivers the perfect grind every time, with razor-sharp cutting teeth. With a stainless steel pollen catcher, this multi-part grinder also doubles as a nifty stash can. If the hippie on your list prefers culinary cannabis, the Magical Butter MB2E Botanical Extractor Machine makes it easy to infuse extractions into oils, butters, tinctures, and more.
A true hippie woman loves clothes that flow – like Bohemian dresses with full skirts, bell sleeves, and comfy waistlines. This pretty maxi clicks on all the most coveted style points with an empire waist and wide lace sleeves. The full flowing skirt features sheet lace insets, and tiny tassel trims at the neckline. The deep V-neck is perfect for wearing a statement piece of jewelry. Get this rayon dress in five colors and sizes from X-Small to X-Large depending on the color you choose.
If you prefer something off the shoulder and a little less formal, this white maxi is another fun find for the hippie chick on your list. The elastic waist and sheer lace bell sleeves make it oh so comfy and yet it’s stylish too. Get it in the same range of sizes.
The outdoor lifestyle is a huge part of the hippie culture, but since most hippies are in their 50s and 60s, this great set of carbon fiber trekking poles allows them ease of access or long hikes, difficult ascents, or even easier trails. These deliver traction, stability, and make the trek more enjoyable because they reduce the impact on legs knees, ankles, and feet.
At just seven ounces each, arm fatigue is minimal, and you actually burn on average 20 percent more calories by using them. Bonus. Plus they come with a great stow bag and a variety of different end pieces for different terrain and weather conditions.
If you’re looking for a gift for your modern hippie friend or loved one, a Tibetan singing bowl is a perfect gift idea. It can help to reduce stress, initiate healing, and welcome inner peace with a single strike. This is the perfect singing bowl for school teachers, yoga instructors, parents, beginners, and seasoned collectors alike.
Its beautiful design is as attractive and calm-inducing, as the rich, authentic tones and vibrations it emits when played. Perfectly sized to fit in the player’s hand, this singing bowl is great for on-the-go mindfulness, creating sounds as vibrant and resonant as many larger bowls.
It is ideal for meditation, sound therapy, spiritual gatherings, or any moment when the person on your gift list wants to create space and generate positive energy. For thousands of years, singing bowls have been lauded for their ability to generate enhanced creativity and mental clarity.
If you’re getting this singing bowl for a beginner, and you’re not sure they’ll love the concept, the Ohm Store Tibetan Singing Bowl a bit less expensive, but equally popular option.
It may seem cliché, but hippies really do love incense. And despite what you might be thinking, it isn’t just to mask the scent of pot smoke. The aromatherapy of incense is serious business, and it’s great for relaxing, meditation, or anytime the house seems stuffy. The problem with incense is the resulting ash, that can be messy or even burn furniture or window sills.
This terrific burner is like a small piece of furniture itself. It’s made of wood, and has been hand-stained and buffed to a beautiful finish. Because it’s made of wood, each burner is completely unique and natural, and the deep holder catches every last ash.
It’s made to hold two incense sticks at a time, and this set comes with 20 sticks for your hippie to mix and match. The other thing that makes it appealing as one of our favorite gifts for hippies is that it’s handmade in the USA.
20 sticks of incense won’t go very far, but since this gift is so affordable, consider the Satya Gift Set with 12 different scents, from Sandalwood and Jasmine, to Nag Champa and Rain Forest.
Another fragrant option is Hosley’s 240 Pack of Highly Fragranced Incense Sticks, which are infused with essential oils that provide lots of healing properties.
Hippies are thinkers and believers in the powers of all things created by nature like this gorgeous big amethyst cluster from Uruguay. Weighing in at a whopping 2-3 pounds, the sparkling decor piece is fascinating to look at and touch. Amethyst is known as a stone of peace and love, which makes it a natural fit for those with the hippie mentality. Gem theorists also tout it as a soothing stone that can promote healing, sound sleep, and bring knowledge while reducing stress.
Crystal decor pieces come in all kinds of shapes, weights, and different crystal types. Any of them would make excellent gifts for hippies this year.
Self sufficiency and self reliance are an integral part of the hippie code of ethics. While they sound like one and the same, they’re actually not. Self sufficiency is more about living completely autonomously, while self reliance refers to producing as much as one can with the materials they’ve got. Either way, this intelligent high speed charging panel is a fit. Its ultra-thin, lightweight design is great for camping, hiking and living off the grid.
Its fast charging technology delivers charging speeds of up to 2.4 amps per port, or three amps overall under direct sunlight, providing enough power to charge two devices simultaneously. It’s also incredibly durable – the industrial-strength PET polymer faced solar panels are sewn into a rugged polyester canvas that’s weather-resistant and portable. It also comes with a 12 month warranty.
It’s fitted with stainless-steel eye-holes on each corner that allow easy attachment to backpacks, trees, or tents. If your hippie needs more power to charge a 12V car battery, boat or RV, the ALLPOWERS 60W Foldable SunPower Solar Panel can do that, plus it features five USB ports for simultaneous charging. For simple solar phone charging, the BESWILL Solar Charger features three USB ports, and is a #1 Amazon Best Seller for under thirty bucks.
Tie dye clothes are synonymous with the hippie movement, likely because they were bold, boundary-breaking, and seriously colorful. This men’s tie dye hoodie is the perfect blend of modern and retro, with the classic tie dye swirl, but in bright, yet monochromatic hues of aqua. It features comfy ribbed cuffs and hem, with a big kangaroo pocket in from to stow all the modern amenities like keys and a smartphone.
Made of a 50/50 blend of cozy cotton and polyester fleece, this hoodie is an awesome companion to jeans, shorts, or whatever your guy likes to wear when he’s in casual mode. It comes in sizes from Small to 4X-Large and in a variety of fun colors. Tie dye clothes are always a safe choice when you’re shopping for a hippie or someone who’s a hippie at heart.
Music was perhaps the most memorable thing about the hippie years, and many hippies still hoard their old vinyl collections. If you’re shopping for someone who keeps their box of favorite vintage vinyl in the basement, or you’re trying to satisfy the serious audiophile who is becoming a serious collector, this professional level turntable from Audio-Technica is a gift that will make their heart flutter.
It features a USB output that can easily be plugged into their computer for fast plug and play, and it comes with PC and Mac compatible software that allows them to digitize their favorite albums. This direct drive turntable has selectable 33/45/78 RPM speeds.
If you really want to rock their world, snag this Audio-Technica turntable and multimedia monitor set. While it’s going to increase your budget a bit, the sound is amazing, and that’s what your hippie gift is all about, right?
Hippies love hemp fabric for so many reasons, and these hemp yoga pants for men are the classic pair of “soft pants” your guy is going to love. They’re loose but not baggy and feature two pockets in front plus one in back. The drawstring waist means he can adjust on those days he’s feeling fat (just kidding.)
Made of hemp, viscose, and cotton, they offer a naturally flowing look. They’re ethically made in Nepal, using organic materials, low impact dyes, and recycled fibers whenever possible. Hemp is a really cool and sustainable fabric that requires no pesticides and very little water, unlike cotton which uses tons of water! It’s durable, UV resistant, and quite affordable as well. According to this article from HowStuffCompares, hemp fabric lasts longer than cotton and it’s more insulating, although it’s not quite as soft against the skin.
Get these pants in two colors, and in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Every good hippie needs a knife at hand. Whether it’s to make quick kindling for an outdoor fire, or to cut up wild forest foods, this razor sharp folding Buck Knife is the one to pick. The stainless steel blade is strong and has great edge retention, plus it’s corrosion resistant. This knife has a very sharp controllable point and is good for detail work, piercing and slicing.
It comes with a protective leather sheath, with an integrated belt loop, so it’s great to carry on hikes and campouts. For bigger jobs, the Buck Fixed Blade Handle Knife is an indispensable tool around home and in the wilderness.
Fiber arts make wonderful gifts and this macrame room divider would be ideal in a cool Boho chic apartment, or just as a piece of wall art as backdrop instead of a headboard. This piece is made entirely by hand without the use of machines, which will also appeal to the hippie in your life who loves things made with human power versus technology.
Made of 100% natural cotton, this piece is 37 x 82 inches in size. An even larger macrame wall hanging is the ideal way to frame a picture window or interior doorway.
Let’s face it. This Volkswagen camper van brings all those memories of the 60s and 70s flooding back to everyone who was old enough to be somewhat grown-up then, or who at least thought we were. This cool toiletry bag is an iconic gift that will keep your hippie smiling while they head to their modern-day white collar job, or if they’re headed into their art studio or paving job. No matter where they’re traveling or where they’ve landed, this sweet toiletry bag will remind them of the best of days.
If your hippie hasn’t seen the documentary The Bus, it’s a blast and totally defines why we’re all still in love with that iconic vehicle, no matter our age.
In the simplest terms, Karma means to get what you give, and hippies held onto that belief vehemently, which is what makes this awesome (and funny) box sign from Primitives by Kathy such an awesome gift. While it’s sure to give a giggle to your favorite giftee, it’s also a good reminder that life is easier when you’re kind and compassionate to others.
Of course, this is a tiny gift, so you might want to include Shaved Fish, John Lennon’s album that includes the song “Instant Karma” recorded in 1975 with the Plastic Ono Band.
Nothing quite defines the hippie generation like a marijuana leaf or VW bus. It took them to Woodstock and smoking pot gave them the freedom to immerse themselves in the hippie lifestyle. This tapestry, created by Dan Morris, makes a defining statement in any room. Plus it delivers a huge pop of color and wicked hippie design.
As long as you’re celebrating the culture and its connection to the VW bug and the bus, these ceramic coasters would be a super cool addition to your modern hippie’s home, as would this California dreamin’ classic art print.
Natural remedies and herbal teas have always been a part of the hippie culture, and this Kombucha starter kit is the perfect way to start brewing this healthful elixir at home. While this fermented tea drink has been around for thousands of years, it’s recently gained popularity for its beneficial effects on the body.
This complete Kombucha kit has everything to get brewing right away including a one-gallon glass jar, SCOBY, organic black tea, organic cane sugar, straining cloth, and brewing instructions.
According to the experts at Healthline, Kombucha has some proven health benefits, from reducing heart disease risk to helping prevent cancer. It also has natural probiotics to keep your gut healthy and happy.
For anyone who loves Bohemian style, a cozy chenille throw blanket woven in brilliant colors and patterns is the perfect present. At 86 x 102 inches, this soft throw is perfect draped over the back of a chair but it’s also big enough to snuggle up with someone else on the couch while binge-watching their fave throwback shows. The tasseled ends give it a high-end look, and yet this blanket is easy care and machine washable.
If you’re shopping on a budget but you want to add a touch of Bohemian style to someone’s space, this set of four throw pillow covers would be a cool gift that’s less than twenty bucks.
While this awesome cotton bell tent might be considered “glamping” these days, in the 70s tents like this one were often essential living space for groups of people who eschewed the ordinary city life, like hippies. This big cotton canvas tent can easily sleep six people and accommodate a wood stove, thanks to the stove jack.
A galvanized steel center pole and door post ensure that it stays standing, even when the weather is challenging. It’s got a sewn-in groundsheet and four vents to ensure adequate airflow. This big tent is also waterproof, mildew and UV resistant, and is available with a fire retardant finish. It’s the perfect hunting tent or great for family adventures when your hippie wants to set up camp for a longer period of time.
There’s no doubt about it, most hippies are getting older, and they suffer from a little pain now and then. Hemp Daily Triple Strength Cream is an ideal way to get relief fast, whether it’s for arthritis pain or muscle aches due to exercise. THC-free, this natural cream glides on smoothly and delivers relief almost instantly. The botanical scent disappears quickly so no worries that they’ll smell like an old fogie.
The creamy formula is cruelty-free and formulated with hemp seed oil, shea butter, lavender, aloe vera, and a blend of essential oils. It absorbs almost instantly and moisturizes while soothing away those body aches and pains. You can also get this cream in a three-pack and save a few bucks on the bulk buy.
Editor’s Note: I personally use this cream every morning on my arthritic back and hip and it’s the most effective of any I’ve tried, and I’ve tried dozens.
After a decade of skinny jean popularity, what better way to bring back classic 70s style than with these awesome black bell-bottom jeans from Glamour Outfitters? With a tight fit from the waist to the knee, they flare out with a big 13 inch bell at the ankle. They’re also hip-huggers, which you’ll know if you’re a hippie, but just in case you’re not, they’re low rise. Don’t worry, they’re not so tight they’re uncomfortable, thanks to the stretch denim that includes just the right amount of elastane to hug without pinching. While they’re only available in sizes from 6-12, they’re so cute you’ll want to get them for your hippie girl if you can.
Another hippie look involved jeans with embroidery embellishments. We love these bell-bottoms from ZENTHACE, especially because they perfectly replicate the look of those 70s pants, but also because they come in a ton of women’s sizes from 2 to 22. If you want the look of bell-bottom jeans, but the comfort of yoga pants, no worries. These Zoozie LA Women’s bell-bottom stretch pants have you covered.
Anytime you envision the hippie lifestyle it probably involves lots and lots of candles, and these glass and metal candle lanterns are the perfect accoutrements to any porch or patio, or even indoor space. This set includes three sizes that stand 16, 12 and eight inches in height. They have hanging loops at the top, so they’d look lovely whether sitting on a surface or draped across a porch ceiling.
The intricate Moroccan designs will bring a cool global vibe to any space, and they can accommodate a standard votive candle, but to make them even easier and safer, why not add some remote control LED candles to your gift?
Hippies know how to take lounging to the next level, and even though they’re probably not tripping these days, this big bean bag chair lounger is an awesome gift idea for relaxing pretty much anywhere. At six feet long, it’s plenty big for any full-size adult, but it would also be great for snuggling up with kids or grandkids.
This chair comes with a removable microsuede cover that’s super soft, and better yet, machine washable. It’s filled with high-quality foam to keep them comfy in almost any position. Get it in eight different colors to coordinate with their home decor, or check out all the best bean bag chairs for adults if you need some different ideas.
Give your favorite hippie a bold pop of color to wake up with every day when you get them this brilliantly patterned Mandala comforter set. In vivid hues of orange, blue, purple, and pink, the set includes a machine washable comforter and two pillow shams. Made of super-soft microfiber, they are wrinkle and fade resistant.
Experts know well that color affects how we feel, and according to verywellmind.com, they can impact moods and emotions. Who knew a brilliant and beautiful bed set could do more than look pretty and feel cozy? Get this set in queen or king size, and because it’s so reasonably priced, you might want to add a set of bright orange sheets to complete the thought.
Whether they were trained musicians, or simply liked to strum a chord or two, lots of us original hippies liked to carry a guitar around just to make spontaneous music whenever we wanted. There’s no better choice for a beginning guitarist than this Fender acoustic guitar. This six string guitar features a gorgeous spruce top – the standard tonewood for these instruments because of its strength, brightness, and dynamic range. Plus it responds well to any acoustic playing style, from hard strumming to fast flatpicking or delicate fingerpicking.
We really like that this guitar comes as part of a bundle so it includes everything your hippie’s gonna need to start playing guitar. A gig bag provides protection from dust and scratches and features backpack straps, so it’s easy to take anywhere. The Fender chromatic clip-on tuner makes it easy for them to tune in any environment. It also comes with a guitar strap, picks, and extra pair of strings, which they’re likely to need if they’re just learning to play.
Hippies were the original “back to the landers,” valuing self-sufficiency and sustainable living ideals either as individuals or in group living situations (yes, we mean communes.) Foxfire books were, in essence, some of the most popular books on sustainability 40 years ago, and they’re still relied on today as essential reading for anyone who wants to learn how to do pretty much anything on their own.
From foot washing to faith healing, hide tanning to horse-trading, this 12-volume set comes with two additional anniversary editions. They’ll make for years of great reading and learning, plus they’ll provide plenty of interesting anecdotes they can use to impress their friends and family.
Hippies are more earthy than most people, so they’ll always love the gift of this camping hammock that they can attach to the trees (or a tree and their rig) and catch a good night’s sleep or just a great afternoon nap. Super lightweight at less than three pounds, don’t mistake this for wimpy. This hammock can hold two adults and up to 440 pounds. Ideal for a weekend getaway or even an overnight in the backyard, it comes with everything for easy set-up.
A rainfly keeps stray showers at bay, while mosquito netting thwarts biting bugs. It includes tree straps, stakes, ropes, and carabiners, all of which fit in the included storage bag.
Got a Deadhead on your gift list? This Grateful Dead sock set is the perfect gift and an awesome way to pay homage to some of their favorite music from the hippie era. With five pairs of tie dye ankle socks, each features a different design and four pairs offer those iconic Dead bears. Great for either men or women, these are the comfortable way to look cool, even if you’re wearing a suit.
Don’t know much about Grateful Dead and their legacy? Here are 50 things you should know about their iconic legacy and their place in hippie history. This article from Jim Harrington includes lots of surprising facts.
Because hippies were among the early environmentalists, this Miracle-Gro dual chamber compost tumbler will appeal to their Earth-friendly ideals and sensibilities. Each side holds 18.5 gallons while keeping out insects and rodents allowing them to compost kitchen scraps, coffee grounds, and more. The powder-coated steel legs are rust-proof so they can keep this bin cleverly hidden in a corner of the backyard to make rich fertile compost for planting all year long.
The compact design is actually small enough to fit on a balcony or patio for apartment dwellers who likely use raised garden beds instead. The tumbler system is simple to load and unload. And this composter works lightning fast – in just four to six weeks in the warmer seasons. Mixing bars make for uniform curing and it has ample aeration to keep it smelling – if not sweet, at least not like rotting garbage.
If your hippie happens to be a city dweller, this article from ZipCar.com offers a great primer on the dos and don’ts of composting in limited spaces.
Hippies matured during the years of Boone’s Farm and Annie Green Springs, sweet fruity wines that were supremely drinkable and dunkable. By now their tastes have likely improved, they can still make their own wines from the fruit they might buy at the farmer’s market or grow on their own property with this Fresh Harvest Fruit Winemaking Kit.
This small batch wine kit will let them make up to a full gallon of wine and the only things they’ll need to supply besides the fruit are bottles, corks and a corker. This kit includes the Winemaker Recipe Handbook plus a one-gallon plastic fermenter with a lid, a one-gallon jug, tubing, an airlock, screw cap, a straining bag, sanitizer, Campden tablets, Pectic enzyme, acid blend, grape tannin, yeast nutrient, stabilizer, and all-purpose dry yeast. It even includes a racking cane and tubing, plus a hydrometer. Whew!
Make sure they invite you over when they’re ready to taste test!
If your favorite hippie cut his long hair and taken on a corporate job that requires wearing a suit, you can still remind him of those wild times he had in the 60s and 70s (and maybe now even in his off-time) with a gorgeous silk tie featuring the artwork of Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia. These ties make a bold fashion statement, while still being formal enough for even the most conservative office environment.
With dozens of designs, you’ll have a hard time picking out just one, but if your giftee is a regular tie wearer, these are so reasonably priced you can get him a few more to start his collection. If ties aren’t his thing, perhaps a Jerry Garcia canvas wall hanging would be more appreciated.
The 60s and 70s were a time when free love was there for the taking, and sex for pure pleasure stopped being a bad thing. Celebrate that open-minded spirit with this Forever Tantra Romance Massage Kit. With all the goodies you’ll need to heighten the experience to an exquisite peak, this kit also gives you access to tantra music as well as how-to videos.
Tantra can allow couples to connect more deeply on a mental, spiritual and physical level, increasing both intimacy and pleasure.