50 Best Gifts for Hippies: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

When you’re talking about the perfect hippie gift, there’s nothing better than a present that combines off the grid industriousness with modern technology, and that’s the perfect description for this awesome BioLite Campstove 2. This campstove takes caveman technology – aka. burning a few sticks and twigs – and turns them into portable energy to charge phones, devices, and more.

This clever stove has a Smart LED dashboard that gives them real time feedback on fire strength, power output, and fan speed settings. Better yet, it’s super efficient for its intended use, boiling a full liter of water in just 4.5 minutes! And it’s better for the environment too because it creates 95% less smoke than a traditional wood fire.

Heat is converted into electricity via a thermoelectric generator. This powers a fan and sends electricity to a USB charging port and excess power is stored in the internal battery, allowing them to keep devices charged long after the fire goes out. To make cooking simpler when they’re off grid, snag this BioLite cooking kettle to make food prep quick and efficient.