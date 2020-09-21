101 Best Gifts for In-laws: Your Ultimate List

Do your in-laws love to take music with them wherever they go? Perhaps they’ve been using a low quality speaker, and could use one that delivers dynamic sound on all their adventures. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 wireless Bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift idea for them. Not only is it waterproof, drop proof and dustproof, it actually floats if it’s accidentally dropped in water. This isn’t just any ordinary speaker and we’ll tell you why.

We’ve tested a lot of speakers, so when we got this one to test, we were notably skeptical – especially because setup and the instructions to do it can be less than simple with many. Not so with the Megaboom. Once charged, it takes less than two minutes to power up, download the app, and pair with a smartphone. In use, it has no distortion, even if it’s cranked up to the highest possible volume, which can be heard from quite a distance, while at lower volumes it still delivers crisp instrumentals and vocals that are truly impressive.

If your in-laws are likely to take their speaker camping, make sure they can keep it charged for plenty of play time with the Power Up Wireless Charging Dock. And to keep it stowed safely during transport, be sure to get them a padded hard case to go along with it that has enough room for the speaker, charging cords and the charging dock.