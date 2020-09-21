101 Best Gifts for In-laws: Your Ultimate List

If you’re searching for the best gifts for in-laws, channel your thoughts toward the kinds of presents you’d buy for your own parents. We’re here to help you find the perfect gift ideas, from practical to creative, that express your love and appreciation for the family you earned through love.
This beautiful patio gas fire pit table can ease the strain of conversation while you all relax around the fire. (C’mon, who can’t think of something to say when flames are flickering?) While we know this is kind of a splurge gift, it is sure to become the focal point of family gatherings for years to come.
The black tempered glass tabletop reflects the fire beautifully and it comes with a 15.5 pound Arctic Ice decorative glass rock set to insert right around the gas jets in the center. With a weather resistant polyurethane wicker exterior, it can stand up to all kinds of weather, and it has a super sturdy powder coated metal frame.
The table itself offer easy access to insert a standard 20 pound propane tank (not included) and the push button start means they can have a cozy fire whenever the whim strikes them.
Do your in-laws love to cook for gatherings of family and friends? This gorgeous Viking stainless steel pressure cooker is going to become one of their most indispensable kitchen tools. Not only does it make cooking meats and other dishes fast and efficient, but it will also make even less expensive tough cuts of meat cook up fork tender – a boon to the budget.
Just imagine cooking an entire turkey breast in 25 minutes, or juicy pulled pork in less than 30. And the flavors are enhanced, because none of the flavor escapes through the steam. This cook pot has an easy lock lid that effectively seals in all the flavors, so when their meal is ready, it’ll be unimaginably tasty.
We like that this pressure cooker is a greener choice than conventional cooking because it saves so much time. One thing you’ll definitely want to get them along with this pot is Pressure Cooker Perfection from America’s Test Kitchen. It really helps eliminate the fear of pressure cooking and gives them tons of tips and recipes.
Chances are that your in-laws have a circle of friends with whom they like to share the occasional bottle of wine with some snacks. This pretty bamboo cheese board has a slide out drawer with cutlery for serving a variety of cheeses and charcuterie. The easy grip handles make it simple to carry, and the drawer securely holds for different serving tools that stow and always stay in place.
Since this is a fairly reasonably priced gift for parents, you might want to also order a delicious gift box from Hickory Farms that includes a selection of sausages, cheeses, and crackers to go with it.
For anyone, including your in-laws, who happen to be prolific gardeners, harvest time can mean juggling cukes, zucchinis and tomatoes all at once. This function and fun Burpee garden hod is an easy way to walk through the garden and pick everything that’s ripe all at once. Better yet, the mesh basket can be taken directly to the hose to spray off dirt, dust, and bugs, and will let the water flow out so they’re not dragging that stuff into the house.
Made with food grade PVC coated wire, pine ends and a steam-bent solid oak handle, this harvest basket will be something they’ll cherish for years. (Plus it might mean you’ll get an occasional delivery too!) It’s also perfect to take to their local farmers market to stock up on fresh goodies. If the farmers market is where they get most of their produce, it’s probably already prewashed. In that case, you might want to consider a beautiful fair trade market basket instead.
Are your in-laws particularly tied to a football team? If they love to tailgate with you or their friends, this collapsible tailgating table is a really creative and fun gift that can add to their good times. This cute table features four bottle holders, and a bowl holder on top for chips or snacks, and the lower level features a cooler bag to hold ice and beer. It all folds up neatly into a convenient carrying case. The strap system keeps it stable, even if the ground is uneven, so it’s also great to use as a camping table.
Are your inlaws wine lovers? If they are, you might want to consider one of our favorite gifts for in-laws – this electric wine opener set. This cool device opens up eighty bottles on a single charge, but don’t worry because it also comes with a charger cord to keep it energized to perform its duties. This wine opener makes uncorking simple and fast, without any worry of broken corks or splatter.
One thing we love is that the device is clear beneath the powerful motor, so they can watch the uncorking in process. But this nifty gift doesn’t stop at the opener itself. It also includes a foil cutter, oxygenating wine pourer and a pump to remove air from the bottle if they want to recork it after having a glass.
If your in-laws are huge wine aficionados, and you’re in the market for a splurge gift for them, you might want to consider the Coravin Wine Preservation System which has a unique way of tapping a bottle without exposing it to air, meaning a vintage wine can stay preserved as though it had never been opened.
For the true kitchen aficionado, there’s no more coveted culinary tools than Damascus steel knives. This beautiful chef’s knife features an eight inch Damascus steel blade that shows the gorgeous 67 layer Japanese steel with all its intricate folds. The riveted handle is ergonomically designed for easy control and comfort, while the blade itself slices through meat, veggies and other foods with no resistance. This ruthlessly sharp knife has a 12 degree razor’s edge to make food prep a dream.
If they’ve already got a premium chef knife, consider this gorgeous German steel cleaver or a high quality bread knife if they’re into making their own artisan loaves.
Do your in-laws love to take music with them wherever they go? Perhaps they’ve been using a low quality speaker, and could use one that delivers dynamic sound on all their adventures. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 wireless Bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift idea for them. Not only is it waterproof, drop proof and dustproof, it actually floats if it’s accidentally dropped in water. This isn’t just any ordinary speaker and we’ll tell you why.
We’ve tested a lot of speakers, so when we got this one to test, we were notably skeptical – especially because setup and the instructions to do it can be less than simple with many. Not so with the Megaboom. Once charged, it takes less than two minutes to power up, download the app, and pair with a smartphone. In use, it has no distortion, even if it’s cranked up to the highest possible volume, which can be heard from quite a distance, while at lower volumes it still delivers crisp instrumentals and vocals that are truly impressive.
If your in-laws are likely to take their speaker camping, make sure they can keep it charged for plenty of play time with the Power Up Wireless Charging Dock. And to keep it stowed safely during transport, be sure to get them a padded hard case to go along with it that has enough room for the speaker, charging cords and the charging dock.
Do your in-laws have a green thumb? Or, maybe more importantly, do they not? If they aren’t adept at growing things, but they love to have greenery in the house or fresh herbs in the kitchen, this cool hanging wall planter is an ideal option for their needs. Perfect for growing succulents that require little care, or great for a miniature kitchen garden, this round planter is made of galvanized steel, so it won’t rust through. At 12 inches in diameter, it’s four inches deep, making it an ideal fit for lots of places both indoors and outdoors.
Succulent planters come in many sizes and designs. We think they’ll also love this set of three ceramic hanging planters, and the white ceramic is a nice fit for kitchens and bathrooms.
One thing that never loses its appeal is a high quality set of barbecue tools. This stainless steel grouping is a great gift for your in-laws who love to cook and eat outdoors. This set includes 21 pieces that cover all the bases, whether they’re grilling steaks or flipping burgers. It has long tongs, a fork, a knife, and the quintessential grill cleaning brush with a replacement head, along with a basting brush, four skewers, eight corn holders, and a four-function spatula that has a built-in bottle opener and tenderizer blades. It all comes packed in a lightweight aluminum case to keep their tools clean and organized when not in use.
Grill mats would be another excellent small gift to give them as they keep the grill cleaner, help to prevent flare-ups and make grilling veggies super easy because nothing falls through the grates. They might also appreciate an instant read grill thermometer to keep tabs on their meats without having to stand over the grill all the time. This one from ThermoPro has a wireless receiver and is a super popular choice.
Looking for a cool gift that your in-laws can use indoors that adds green beauty without any work? This preserved boxwood double ball topiary would be a unique gift to add to their front entryway, although it would look good in any part of their home. This pretty planter looks real because it is made from a real preserved plant. Including the handmade Italian rustic footed pot, it stands 21 inches tall and looks especially elegant with old world décor.
If you’d like to get them a set of two for using indoors, they might also like the single ball topiary so the set doesn’t look too matchy matchy. The single ball stands just 16 inches tall, so they’d look great placed together in a grouping.
There’s nothing like a little light to warm up the evening, especially outdoors. Naturally, we love candlelight as much as anyone, but outside it can be dicey and dangerous, so why not opt instead for a beautiful solar hanging light instead? This pretty lamp features an inverted teardrop shape surrounded with leaf frame metal cage and hangs from long metal chains. It has a dozen LED firefly lights inside that give it tons of sweet sparkle.
You can get this lamp in four colors, and even in a round shape, so pick the one that best matches your in-laws’ exterior decor. And, at such a great price, you could get them three or four to outline a porch or patio, or string them along with LED string lights to make for a beautiful display any time of the year.
When it comes to buying gifts for in-laws, you’re pretty safe in choosing something for their home until you know them well enough to buy more personal gifts. Even then, useful and practical presents are always going to be appreciated. This copper rain chain is one such gift idea that will add both ambiance and beauty to their home.
Rain chains are a pretty way to replace unsightly downspouts and funnel the water into either a rain barrel or cistern that they can store water in to irrigate their plants and garden. It’s both a green gift idea, and one that will have their neighbors green with envy. The copper rain chain comes ready to hang with a v-hook that rests in the gutter. Get one for every corner of their house, if you can. They’ll be able to add and remove links to make their chain a custom fit for their gutter height.
Looking for a great way to add a splash of color to your in-laws’ home? This stunning 40 by 20 inch handpainted canvas wall art piece is an affordable option that can brighten any space. While its sometimes difficult to determine people’s personal tastes, this artwork crosses over lots of genres, but would be a perfect décor piece in any mid century modern home. It would also look terrific a den, living area, dining room or hallway of a new modern design as well. Mounted on a wooden stretcher, it comes ready to hang.
For a different look, we also think they’ll love this Modern Textured Red Flower Oil Hand Painting On Canvas that’s even larger at 24 by 48 inches.
We know shopping for your in-laws can be tough, especially if it seems like they already have everything they need and want. A yummy food basket is a no fail option at times like this. This beautiful basket arrives filled with fancy pears, apples, and oranges, all of which have been picked at the peak of their ripeness. It also features a selection of sumptuous Godiva chocolates, chocolate covered almonds, and chocolate covered pretzels for the perfect combination of sweet treats and juicy goodness.
If your in-laws prefer more savory snacks like meats and cheeses, it’s pretty hard to beat the Hickory Farms Hearty Selection Box. It features of their world famous beef summer sausages, along with crispy crackers and five different kinds of cheese from smoked gouda to cheddar and creamy swiss.
If food doesn’t seem like quite the right choice, a beautiful tea gift basket or box always makes for a relaxing choice for the holiday season.
Are your in-laws road trippers? Do they love to jump in their rig and head out for the day to hike or explore? When they get back to their car, you want them to have icy cold drinks and fresh snacks, and the YETI Roadie is a good way to make sure that happens, even if their trips are longer than a day. This rotomolded cooler keeps things cold for far longer than a standard cooler, thanks to two inches of PermaFrost Insulation and an extra thick FatWall design.
This cooler is bear resistant and virtually indestructible. Heavy duty rubber latches prevent breakage, and you can even lock it to keep their goodies safe from human invaders. This little YETI holds up to 14 cans, plus ice. The rubber gasket inside the lid makes a tight seal that also aids in keeping things cool. If they choose to use a block of ice instead, their drinks will stay cold up to four full days – we’ve tested it.
Looking for a bigger option they can take camping or on longer trips? We’d recommend the YETI Tundra 35, or the YETI Tundra 65. Their outstanding performance in rugged conditions is why YETI is often the choice of outdoor outfitters and guides.
While we often think of indoor art as a suitable gift, a home’s outdoor décor can also set the tone for what’s inside. This beautiful windswept sun wall plaque would make a warm welcome place on the front door or nearby wall. Because it has been painted with a unique technique that uses automotive paint, this plaque can withstand the weather and last for years to come. Every time your giftee catches sight of the smiling sun they’ll feel warm inside about the person who gave them this thoughtful gift.
The celestial sun and stars wall plaque would be great for those hipster parents who grew up during the hippie era and love gifts that celebrate that time in their lives. For the people who revel in funky design, the Master Cut Metal Art Sun wall hanging is a stunner.
The tinkle of a windchime is a welcome sound each time the breeze picks up, and this gorgeous chime is one that will fit the largest house. At 44 inches in length, this chime is made with aluminum tubes and finished with beautiful copper veining, although you can get it in many different colors. With rich and deep tones, they’ll deliver serene sounds in the pitch of C.
If you’re looking for windchimes with deeper tones, you might consider the Woodstock Gregorian 56 Inch Baritone Wind Chime. Inspired by the chants of Gregorian monks, this chime is reminiscent of midnight mass whenever the wind blows.
Nothing can class up a bar like a beautiful copper barware collection. This nine piece set features everything they’ll need to shake up and serve the perfect martinis, or deliver a tray of drinks on the rocks to their friends. The set comes complete with a cocktail shaker, strainer, muddler, bottle opener, tongs, shot glass, ice bucket, serving tray and a stand for the various bar tools. The hammered copper and stainless steel pieces are all simple to rinse and wipe out to keep them looking their best.
Getting your in-laws this barware set allows you to build upon it during future holidays and special occasions. You could also supply them with hammered copper martini glasses, Moscow mule mugs, and champagne flutes.
Everyone needs a great car blanket, including your in-laws. But this striped blanket from Pendleton does more than just keep them warm. This heavy woolen blanket is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. They can toss it on the ground for an impromptu picnic, or drape it over their sleeping bags for extra warmth. Patterned after the ombré stripe blankets cowboys once used, they too can enjoy their night under the stars in perfect cozy comfort.
You’ll find another iconic striped design in the Pendleton Glacier National Park Blanket. While it’s equally durable for indoor and outdoor use, your inlaws might prefer to drape it over their couch since the background is primarily white. These blankets are designed to last for decades, and this writer is still using one that’s at least 50 years old.
Just in case you’re buying for someone who is sensitive to wool, you might want to consider a hypoallergenic alpaca wool blanket instead.
Sometimes you’d like to give a gift for no other reason than it’s simply beautiful. We give a big thumbs up to that idea, because most people are so focused on function, they tend not to splurge on something simply for its aesthetic value. We’re pretty sure your in-laws would absolutely love this stunning art glass vase that features vivid shades of red, blue, green, and yellow.
This handblown vase could be used as a vessel for flowers or fruit, but because it’s so pretty, they might be happy just looking at it. The clear glass base adds an airy touch, while the wavy top makes for an overall elegant design. If you’re searching for more shades of blue than red, the Newport Heights blown glass vase will add drama to any space. Do you think they might prefer a piece of art glass to hang on the wall? This Hankley Hand Blown Glass Wall Hanging comes with everything they’ll need to mount it.
Have you and your spouse been trying to encourage your in-laws to get a little more fit and flexible? There’s no better way to help them do that than learning yoga. This top quality yoga set has everything they’ll need to work out one at a time including an extra thick yoga mat, foam blocks, a yoga strap and microfiber towels to keep hands and feet from slipping. It even comes with a handy carrying case so they can take it to a yoga class and have everything they’ll need.
Naturally, since you want both of them working out, this gift is affordable enough to buy one for each parent. Since they’re not likely to hit a yoga class right away and they’ll probably prefer to learn the basics at home, we also recommend Gentle Yoga: 7 Beginning Yoga Practices for Mid-life, a DVD that can help them improve balance, enhance relaxation and even improve strength and build muscle according to the experts at Gaiam.
There’s nothing worse than trying to toss something in the trash when your hands are dirty. That’s what makes this nifty gift of an idea one anyone would covet in the kitchen. This touchless trash can is made of stainless steel, so it looks great with modern appliances. A simple waive of the hands over the sensor, and the butterfly top opens to let them drop in whatever. If your in-laws are older and less steady on their feet, it eliminates the worry of them having to use an awkward foot pedal minimizing the risk of a fall as well.
Inside it features a retainer ring to hold their trash bag in place, and makes for simple and easy bag removal without getting anything yucky on their hands. Get it in this 21 gallon size or if their space is smaller, it also comes in a 13 gallon size as well. They might also appreciate a touchless soap dispenser near the kitchen or bathroom sink.
For the parents who love to sip a single malt scotch or whiskey on the rocks, this whiskey stones gift set is one of the most complete we’ve seen. First, it comes in an elegant wooden storage box which opens to reveal two beautiful crystal rocks glasses that are modern and weighted on the bottom for stability. This set includes two slate coasters to protect their tabletop, along with eight natural granite whiskey stones to keep their boozie delights chilled without becoming saturated with water as they would with regular ice.
This cool set also includes tongs to make it an indispensable addition to their barware collection. If you want to add an extra special touch, you can also order a set of stainless steel whiskey stones that come in a personalized wooden box that can be engraved with their name.
Have you been searching something really unique to give your father in law this Christmas? Rather than giving him a traditional leather wallet that makes a huge lump in his pants pocket, you might want to consider this ultra-narrow profile wallet from The Ridge. This wallet is RFID blocking, so scammers can steal his identity off his credit and debit cards, plus it’s so small it can easily fit into a chest pocket in his sport coat or slide seamlessly into his slacks as well.
Roomy enough for his I.D. and up to 12 credit cards, it also features an integrated cash strap to carry loose bills too. If you like the concept, but you’re shopping on a budget, you might consider the FIDELO Carbon Fiber Minimalist Wallet which is also narrow profile and super lightweight, although not RFID blocking.
When you’re looking for something really special for your mother in law, a handmade silk scarf is always welcome, but when it’s handpainted in a gorgeous array of colors, it’s even better. If you want to give her the gift that’s an outfit maker, this stunning scarf is the one. This 35 inch square is awash in tones of black, lilac and teal. It can be draped around the neck, over the shoulders or tied.
Another piece of wearable art is this pink, rose and black silk scarf. At the same size as the first, it’s a winning color combination for a woman with silver hair. Or, if you think she’d rather have a wrap, this handpainted silk shawl measures 20 by 70 inches, so it would be an extremely versatile addition to her wardrobe.
If you love the kinds of gift that create peace and reflection, there’s no better way than through sound, and this tabletop water fountain would be an awesome way to do it. Water is like white noise for the brain, allowing it to relax and let go of thoughts, per this article by Nicola Brown. This three tiered indoor relaxation fountain can create that kind of calm for someone you love.
The Asian inspired design lets the water trickle over three small square bowls and into a basin that allows it to recirculate to the top. Sounds can be enhanced by positioning river rocks in the bowls and the basin. We love that its small size can fit in most any room.
If you’re creating a zen space on their patio or in their garden, you might want a fountain more like this.
Have you ever noticed how difficult it is to wrangle your home vacuum around those tight spots in your car? A great gift this year for someone you love is a powerful car vacuum with all the tools it takes to get into those dusty nooks and crannies only cars seem to have. This car vacuum lights the way with a bright LED to let them see what they’re reaching (or not) plus it plugs right into the cigarette lighter so they’re not struggling with a long cord while they’re detailing their rig.
It comes with three different nozzles to allow ultimate flexibility for carpets and upholstery, and it has a durable and washable stainless steel HEPA filter with free replacement for life. Nice. It also comes in a convenient carrying bag, so they can stow it in their trunk or under seat storage bin to keep it handy at all times.
If your mom in law is the crafty sort who is always looking for a fun new project to tackle, she might really enjoy learning to make her own candles. This DIY candle making kit is a fun gift that will give her hours of learning, creativity, and fun, while she makes beautifully scented candles for her home or those of her friends.
The kit comes with everything she’ll need to make cute candles in small metal tins including soy wax beans, colors, stir sticks, wicks, and the tiny tins themselves. It also includes the reusable melting pot for future projects, as well as detailed instructions for making the kinds of high-end candles she’d find in specialty shops.
If she falls in love with this pastime, you might want to get her the Art Of Candle Making Business Startup – a book that can help her earn a nice side income on the pursuit she is passionate about.
Let’s be honest, everyone is tired of the expense of a landline, but not everyone is comfortable switching entirely to cell service, and not everyone can. You can give your in-laws the gift of free unlimited nationwide phone service and really reasonably priced international calling when you give them the Ooma. This device delivers crystal clear HD audio, with no monthly charges other than applicable taxes and fees.
It easily installs and operates with their high speed internet service and any home phone. Ooma includes voicemail, caller-ID, call-waiting, 911 calling, and text alerts. With an upgrade to Ooma Premier, they can even block those annoying robo calls for good.
Have you ever noticed how people seem to put off their dreams until their kids have left the roost? Perhaps it’s time they started planning for the future, and the things they’ll have time to do once they’ve retired or become empty nesters. The Young’s metal bucket list bucket is the perfect way to kickstart their dreams of adventure.
Designed with chalkboard paint, with chalk inside, it can be personalized for each individual dreamer, so be sure to get one for each of your in-laws. It comes with 30 cards to write down those ideas that can then be checked off and dated as they’re achieved. If your giftees are stumped for ideas in the beginning (and believe it or not, some people are) give them a hand with The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small – a book that will boost their creative thinking and planning.
Naturally, we think everyone will love the movie, The Bucket List, in which Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson make the most of their final years. Why not package up the DVD, book and bucket and make it a really fun surprise?
There’s nothing better than snuggling close near the campfire, and this heavy-duty folding double camping chair gives your folks a way to enjoy the fire hand in hand. Quilted padded seats make this chair way more comfortable than the traditional folding chair, and this setup allows them to change the configuration, depending on the circumstances.
A 300 pound capacity per seat means they can snuggle the grandkids with no worry, and the quilted padded seats are super cushy. This portable loveseat folds up easily with a heavy-duty rugged steel frame, and they have convenient cup holders in the arms.
If you’re looking for a super cushy single chair for one of your inlaws, this ALPHA CAMP Moon Saucer Folding Camping Chair is amazing at keeping your tush warm as well as comfy.
If you’re looking for the best way to keep your grandma, grandpa or another elderly friend tuned in to all that’s happening in your life, this digital photo frame is a simple solution. The Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame offers ultra high definition resolution and the 10 inch screen brings photos and videos to life for them.
The coolest thing about this frame is that you can pair it with your smartphone and upload photos and videos as often as you’d like. They’ll be surprised each time they come into the room and see a whole new selection of pictures from your family. This frame works with both iOS and Android devices, and we’ve checked that out thanks to a test unit from the company. Works perfectly.
In fact, if you get this frame for your parents too, you can manage all the frames from a simple to use App. With a motion sensor that turns on whenever they walk into the room, they’ll feel close and connected thanks to your regular updates. It’s one of our favorite gifts for seniors.
At the end of the day, if your in-laws are still among the working set, they probably come home with tired and achy feet. If they’re older, they may suffer from arthritis and foot comfort is a key to saving their good posture. This shiatsu foot massager delivers warmth, relaxation, and comfort all with a simple flip of the switch. Shiatsu massage is known to improve health according to the experts.
With three different massage modes, and six functions including deep kneading, air compression, rolling, scraping, vibrating and heat functions, this massager offers double air compression massage on insteps and ankles from two internal airbags. It helps to relieve tension and feels so much like an actual masseuse, they might argue a bit over who gets to use it first every night.
If your giftees aren’t likely to want another machine to store, we think this ottoman foot massager is a terrific idea that hides their device in a useful stook until they’re ready to use it. If they’re more earthy and simple in their approach to life, they might prefer a wooden foot massager or a neck massager instead.
Looking for a gift that’s both tasty and fun? We love this savory set of grilling spices from FreshJax. From chicken and fish to beef and pork, there’s a perfect flavor to season up some savory barbecue. This set includes peppered habanero, fresh bay, grillmaster, smokey southwest and citrus pepper blends, although you can also check out the many FreshJax seasoning options, because they’re so affordable you might want to get more than one.
A Sea Salt Sampler is another fun idea, because each salt has a distinct flavor profile and they might enjoy trying to identify the differences between them. The Urban Accents seasoning collection includes dry rubs for meat as well as seasoning blends for veggies. All these seasoning collections would be great to spice up Keto diet meals.
Items that make everyday life better and more functional are always welcome gifts, and this corner shower caddy is one of those. Not only does it look sleep and efficiently store everything people regularly use in the shower, the stainless steel and aluminum construction means it will last for years without rusting and leaving marks on their tub.
Two adjustable shelves slide up and down so it’s easy for them to make room for taller shampoo bottles if needed, plus it has a slotted soap dish, razor holder and pronged fixture for loofahs or bath scrubbies. It’s easy to clean and has a five year warranty, which we think is awesome.
If they have a large walk-in shower rather than a tub, you could get them the simplehuman adjustable shower caddy that hooks over the showerhead instead. It features a sleek design, three tiers of shelves and the same high quality materials and construction.
Personal tokens of your affection are always meaningful. As you’re looking to cond with your new MIL, a pretty piece of jewelry is a way to let her know she’s special. This stunning flower brooch would be perfect on the lapel of her jacket or winter coat. The rose gold plated finish is an ideal accent to the baguette, round and pear-shaped crystals that form the flower and stem. A special little detail is a tiny heart at the end of the stem – a nice expression of your love.
If you’re looking for a more petite brooch, this Simulated Pearl Crystal Jewelry Flower Bouquet Brooch is an elegant choice, and the Silver Plated Sapphire Crystal Flower Brooch would be perfect for more formal events.
Are you shopping specifically for Christmas? This collection of Christmas brooches is definitely worth your consideration.
Candles are universally loved, especially during the holidays. this luxury candle gift set from NEST Fragrances comes beautifully boxed and features scents that are great for any time of the year. Fragrances include grapefruit, bamboo, Moroccan amber, Sicilian tangerine, ocean mist with sea salt, and cedar leaf with lavender.
If you’re looking specifically for Christmas candles, expect the classic holiday fragrances like pine, cinnamon and Christmas cookie. If you’d really prefer to give them a collection, we’d recommend looking at the best candle gift sets.
Emergencies can happen at any time, so you want your loved ones to be well-prepared. This official emergency survival kit is a great addition to every one of their vehicles. It could literally save their lives. With all the tools they’ll need to survive in almost any dire situation, this kit includes everything from a warming space blanket to a flashlight, knife, paracord, compass, glass breaker and more.
Another great safety gift to consider is a small fire extinguisher for their car. It can save them or someone else from a devastating care fire in seconds, as long as it’s easily accessible and they know how to use it. A road emergency kit that includes jumper cables and flares is another great gift idea and you’d be amazed at how many people don’t have these stowed in their trunk.
While these gifts might not seem fun, your in-laws will love you for thinking of their safety first and foremost.
Whether your parents in law live in cold and dry or warm and dry climates, a humidifier is an ideal gift that will not only help them breathe easier, it can help them sleep better and look more refreshed too. This humidifier from LEVOIT is an especially great choice because it gives them the option to release either warm or cool mist into the air.
In winter, the warm mist humidifies up to 25% faster, plus it helps to kill any bacteria that might form in the water. The cool mist setting is ideal for hydrating skin and sinuses, especially during the hot and dry seasons. Whisper quiet operation will let them sleep soundly, and a timer alleviates worries about accidentally leaving it on.
This humidifier also has a remote control that makes for easy operation from their bed, and the machine also has an auto-shutoff function when the water runs out. According to medical professionals, humidifiers are a great way to alleviate dry skin and help with respiratory issues as well.
As couples get older, they want and need to start preparing less food. It’s a hard habit to create, but this petite 2.6 quart air fryer is an addition to their kitchen that will help to put them in that mindset. Without using tons of oil and creating the resulting messy cleanup, they can create crispy, perfectly cooked french fries, chicken, fish and more, all in a healthy fashion. And huge plus with this air fryer – they can actually see their food cooking.
With a basket that can accommodate up to 2.2 pounds of food (more than enough for two people,) this machine will become their indispensable kitchen helper. Circular heat technology means foods cook evenly and come out perfectly, plus it’s simple to use and has an automatic shutoff feature as well. Cool touch parts prevent burns, and the removable basket is even dishwasher safe. Gotta love that.
Another great kitchen idea that brings the great taste of barbecue into the kitchen at any time of the year is the BELLA Indoor Smokeless Grill. Whether they’re grilling steaks, veggies or fruit, the copper nonstick surface makes cleanup a breeze.
Is this the year you’re really looking for a splurge gift for your father in law? Perhaps it’s for a milestone birthday, his retirement or just because. In any of those cases, this gorgeous Original Grain Wood Watch is an awesome gift idea for him. It would be especially appealing if your FIL is a woodworker, or if he loves whiskey. Why? Because this watch is made from reclaimed 100% American oak barrels that once aged whiskey.
Japanese quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, and the mineral crystal is scratch resistant. It has an adjustable brushed espresso stainless steel band with whiskey wood accents. Any woodworker would love the Original Grain Burlwood Watch or the elegant Sapele Wood Watch.
When spring has finally sprung, there’s nothing more entertaining than the arrival of the first hummingbirds. If your new family anxiously awaits that time too, this beautiful blown glass hummingbird feeder makes a wonderful addition to their outdoor environs. The vivid colors of this feeder make it feel as much like outdoor art as a functional feeder. The opening top makes it easy to fill with a sugar-water mix. It comes with a hanging basket that even includes perching rings, making it easier to watch those little zoomies at rest.
Make this gift more fun by getting them The Hummingbird Book: The Complete Guide to Attracting, Identifying, and Enjoying Hummingbirds, which will become an indispensable resource at their house.
For the takes his shave seriously, there are certain standards which shouldn’t be compromised. If your father in law is “that guy” this awesome wet shave kit from Gentleman Jon is the kind of gift he’s going to love. Packed in a canvas and leather dopp kit, this set includes a shave stand, high-quality safety razor with replacement blades, stainless steel shaving bowl, badger hair shaving brush, shave soap and an alum block. His face will feel smooth as silk and he’ll thank you for it.
Just in case your father in law sports some facial fur, the luxurious Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard Kit comes with everything he’ll need to pamper his mustache and beard, including balm, oil, soaps, wax, and sandalwood comb all packed in a lovely wooden cigar box.
A steaming cup of aromatic tea is calming, comforting and delicious. But why settle for a simple bag in hot water when you could give someone a blooming tea set that offers captivating entertainment as well as a delicious cup of tea? The Wings of Love blooming tea set includes a borosilicate glass teapot (safe for stove and microwave use) topped by a lid with a beautiful multicolor butterfly handle. With a splash of hot water, the included tea flowers will open and steep inside the pot, making for a beautiful display.
This set comes with 12 blooming green tea flowers, along with a glass infuser making it versatile enough to use with loose leaf and bagged teas as well. There are lots of different flavors of Teabloom tea flowers, but if you’re looking to keep it simple, a tea gift basket or box is always a wonderful gift idea.
When you’re shopping for the woman who’s a bit of a fashionista, you’ll never go wrong getting her a long cardigan she can toss over slacks for work, or her favorite jeans for play. This cool cardigan happens to come in so many colorblock combos, it’ll be easy for you to pick the most likely match for her wardrobe. The viscose and nylon knit is especially drapey, so it looks dressy and feels super soft and cozy.
This sweater falls just below the knee, with slits on each side. The sleeves look good pulled down or pushed up for a more casual look. If this sweater seems too long for your MIL, she might like this long cardigan that hits at mid-thigh.
Looking for a more luxurious option? This 100% cashmere long cardigan would be coveted by every woman on your list.
When you’re searching for something cute and quirky that could brighten up a kitchen or entryway, this double-sided letter board is a fun choice. With one side in sunny summer colors and the other in cool wintery tones, your giftee can craft messages that make anyone feel welcome or them feel uplifted. The board comes with 450 white letters, plus symbols, months, days, cursive words and seasonal figures.
In case you think a more dramatic presentation would be appreciated, we love this large cinema light box that can be programmed for 15 color options along with multiple special effects. It would be ideal in a den or media room.
Did you just happen to marry into a family of cheeseheads? While we doubt you want to give them one of those silly cheesehead hats as a gift, (unless they’re Packers fans, of course,) you would be proud to give them this elegant slate cheese board. This big board is 14 x 20 inches – large enough to put out a selection of different cheeses and charcuterie for friends and family. It comes with soapstone chalk that allows them to identify each thing being served and simply washes off for their next gathering.
Make this gift even more special by getting them a sampler of different cheeses so they can play with their new cheese board right away, as well as enjoying something delicious to eat.
Whether your in-laws hunt or fish, there’s nothing quite as important as a great field dressing kit. This wicked sharp five-knife set from Victorinox makes gutting and filleting fish or field dressing their deer or elk if not easy, at least infinitely more doable. The high carbon stainless steel blades are rust resistant, which is a plus in the outdoor environment.
The set comes with a sharpening steel to make sure their knives are performing at their peak when their game is fresh. It also comes with a convenient cutlery roll to keep their knives secure and easy to carry. If they’re specifically after large game animals, you might also want to get them this wide skinning knife.
It seems like every household is filled with devices from smartphones to tablets and laptops. What that makes for is a lot of things plugged into various outlets or surge protecting power strips. Minimize cords and clutter with this multiple device charging station that can charge up to six devices in one convenient space. Things stay neat and organized, while charging up to 80% faster than other portable chargers, plus it eliminates worry about overcurrent or overvoltage. That means six less bulky power strips that they have to hide behind their desks or nightstand.
If your giftees share a home with teens, this ten device charging station might be a better gift idea.
Anyone who loves to golf is constantly working to improve their game. This golf chipping net is an ideal way to help them improve their short distance chipping accuracy and swing no matter where they’re at. This net is so portable, it folds down into a super small carrying bag. They can set it up at any park, in their backyard, or even at their campsite. Because they’re not looking to work on their long shots with this trainer, lots of space isn’t required.
If you’re looking to give someone a gift that does improve their drive as well as chipping and short shots, this professional sized net still fits easily in the backyard.
Mothers are the sentimental sort, and perhaps mothers in law even more so. Speaking from experience, we know being an MIL is an even more challenging role to play. That’s what makes this lovely sterling silver tree of life necklace such a special gift. First, it acknowledges your mother in law’s role and roots as your new family’s matriarch. But it also pays homage to her openness and willingness to include you into her family. This necklace comes boxed with a sentiment so touching, you might just leave her in tears.
Another sterling silver mother in law necklace features a single sparkly cubic zirconia suspended on a pretty silver box chain. It also has a lovely, but somewhat less emotional sentiment on the gift box.
How often have you gone to the fridge to make a salad, only to discover that the greens have wilted or gone bad? This indoor hydroponic garden is the perfect solution to having fresh veggies and herbs all year round. The AeroGarden Harvest grows up to six plants at a time, so your giftees could plant a mixture of herbs and fresh salad greens at the same time.
This garden is super easy for anyone to use. The control panel monitors and alerts when it’s time to add water or plant food, while the grow lights automatically turn on and off to ensure plants have optimal growing conditions. Get them growing right away with this AeroGarden salad greens starter set.
For people who want to grow a lot of different plants at once, the AeroGarden Bounty Elite can grow up to nine plants at once. Or if you’re buying for someone who is single, the three-plant AeroGarden Sprout might be just right.
It’s always entrancing when you go out to the yard in the evening and see a pathway or porch lit by lovely solar lights. These crackle glass moon lights would be a lovely way to line someone’s front sidewalk or yard. Each light is durable and weather resistant. It recharges during the day, and once the sun goes down, it will operate for up to six hours. Keep in mind, you’ll need to order several to accomplish your goal, so you’ll want to scope out your parent’s space to decide how many to get.
If you want to mix up the look a little, this solar light has a similar design and would pair perfectly with the featured light. Getting a grouping of both would make for a spectacular display.
According to Psychology Today, happy people have more meaningful conversations. Those kinds of conversations aren’t always easy, and figuring out where to begin can be difficult. If your in-laws are new empty nesters, they may have forgotten how to talk about anything but raising their kids. This cool conversation game will get them started with 100 thought-provoking conversation starters that help to build empathy, compassion, trust, and intimacy, and might just lead to even more of those intimate and important conversations as they grow old together.
For couples who are the outdoorsy type but haven’t spent much time on the water, there’s no better way to introduce them to the zen sport of kayaking like this inflatable two person kayak from Intex. This lightweight kayak is easy to take to their nearest lake, inflate and be in the water with very little effort. If they take it into a waterway with a gentle current, it even has a removable skeg for stability and tracking.
The inflatable backrests give plenty of support while they’re paddling and enjoying the sights. This nifty boat comes with an easy to use pump as well as two kayak paddles. Since it’s so affordable, you might want to get each of your inlaws a good PFD to go with. We recommend Stohlquist because their life jackets are gender-specific.
Personal pampering is an art that’s best learned through practice, and there’s no better way to practice than by getting a subscription box each month that’s devoted to the art of self-care. The TheraBox is carefully curated by therapists to reduce stress and increase happiness. Each month’s box features six to eight wellness goodies, from bath bombs and aromatherapy to organic body and skincare products. This monthly subscription box would inspire anyone to lead a happier life.
Wonderful memories can be made on hikes that include a relaxing picnic as part of the day. This picnic basket for two would be a great in-law gift as everything they’ll need to make their outing fun. This backpack includes an all-important side pocket to carry their bottle of wine, and it also has an attached waterproof picnic blanket on the opposite side of the pack. The front of the pack folds down to reveal two plates, cutlery, a cheese board, wine glasses, a wine opener, and salt and pepper shakers.
If they tend to go hiking with other friend couples, you might consider this picnic backpack for four that has the same basic accoutrements.
We think whipped cream is one of life’s little luxuries. Honestly, it makes everything better, from cocoa to fresh fruit and warm apple pie. A store-bought can of the stuff might be an easy option, but nothing compares to homemade whipped cream. The problem is that it’s messy and time consuming to make, that is unless you have a nifty whipped cream dispenser like this one.
This clever little gift idea is a great one for your in-laws because it makes whipped cream in seconds. Just pour in cream, sugar, vanilla and give it a shake. The Co2 cartridge charges the dispenser and voila, they’ll be looking for excuses to eat more whipped cream. But this dispenser is so versatile, it also makes fluffy desserts and even butter.
Have you recently discovered a dusty box of their favorite albums in your in-laws’ basement, or are you thinking of gifting them some of the best music from their past? If you answered yes to either, you’ll want to be sure they have an easy way to listen to all those incredible artists. This stereo system is the perfect gift that will elevate their music experience.
The turntable has an anti-skipping system and tunes out distortion. It can even be connected via USB to their computer to digitize old favorites into personal playlists for their phones and devices. The 36 watt bookshelf speakers deliver dynamic sound with serious bass, and the system works wirelessly to stream their existing playlists from any of their devices.
Let’s be honest, life’s just a lot more fun when couples cook together. If your in-laws like to share the kitchen duties, this apron set adds a fun element to their culinary excursions together. These his and her aprons are high-quality and feature adjustable neck straps and tie belts, along with pockets for thermometers and other tools. While there are plenty of snarky aprons out there, they might also like these simple HUBS and WIFE aprons too.
Sunny days on the water are pretty hard to beat, but they’re even better if you’re enjoying a cocktail while you’re kicking back. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect boat accessory, the Docktail boat bar is a total score. This bar mounts to the deck rail and easily holds big and small bottles, cups and cans, and keeps them secure, even when the boat is in motion. This cool unit comes with the stainless steel mounting hardware included.
The Docktail bar and portable table is another awesome option for boat owners. It has a portable caddy, cup holders and the serving table for snacks or meals.
When you’re looking for a gift that literally fits anyone, there’s no doubt that these barrel-aged Vermont maple syrups will be a huge hit. Whether they drizzle them on pancakes and waffles, use them to make sticky sweet barbecued ribs, or add them to a cocktail in place of simple syrup, they’ll add a gourmet touch to pretty much anything.
Aged in rum, rye, and bourbon barrels, each has a distinct flavor profile. If your budget is pinched by these pricey syrups, you could opt instead for this gift box of Escuminac Canadian maple syrups from trees tapped at different times of the season.
Does your mom in law just love all things bling? We do too, and you can give her iPhone some serious pizazz with this Case-Mate phone case. This sassy case features genuine mother of pearl and sterling silver elements, so it’s elegant as well as functional, and the metallic buttons on the side add some extra shine as well. Better yet? This clever case protects her phone from drops of up to 10 feet.
When we tested these new Case-Mate cases, they sent us so many to choose from, it’s become a game to switch out every day. Other blingy favorites include the Waterfall case that has cascading rose gold glitter. It does make one want to play with their phone more. The Case-Mate Twinkle is another fave for overall cuteness. Most styles are available to fit a variety of phones so simple search Case-Mate with her specific iPhone.
Want to get your father in law a new phone case too? We also tested the Smartish wallet phone cases that have storage space for credit cards and cash. So smart, and a great gift idea for him.
A great gift for anyone who suffers from stress, anxiety, arthritis, or just needs a good night’s sleep, this hot stone massage set offers pure relief. Massage therapists regularly use hot stones as a part of their Swedish massage, but the stones along can bring lots of relief and help to reduce inflammation and many other symptoms, per many medical experts.
This easy to use kit comes in a convenient zippered bag that can be plugged in for heating and thanks to the digital temperature control, the stones can be adjusted to the user’s level of comfort. This set comes with six large and six small smooth basalt stones that can be used pretty much anywhere on the body.
Home décor gifts are always appreciated, especially if you’ve paid attention to someone’s design style and find a piece that enhances a room. If your in-laws happen to live in a mid century modern home, some of the most iconic décor pieces are starburst mirrors and clocks. Decorative and functional, we think this mirror is particularly attractive and evocative of the period. At 30 inches across with an eight inch mirror, its wispy gold design would look terrific above their couch, at the end of a hallway, or in an entry.
For a bolder look, this sunburst mirror could easily fit in a mid-mod design or a Tuscan style home as well. Mid century modern décor has a very specific minimalist style that’s more popular now than ever before. If you think they’d prefer a selection in silver, wood or more bold styles, we have a list of awesome recommendations for lots more sunburst mirrors.
Smart home devices make great gifts, especially when they save energy or make someone safer. Sure, the Ring Video Doorbell is legendary for thwarting package thieves, but it’s also a great way to ensure your loved ones don’t answer the door to strangers. They can hook up this doorbell to any of their Alexa enabled Echo devices and even use two-way talk.
This doorbell sends an alert whenever it senses motion at the door and monitors their home with 1080p HD video with infrared night vision. Plus when they’re away, they can even check on their home from their smartphones to make certain it’s secure. Easy to install, it comes with a rechargeable battery pack or can connect to their wired doorbell for a constant charge. This is one of those “piece of mind” gifts that are so appreciated.
The Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam is another great safety gift that offers two-way talk and lights up the surrounding area with ultra-bright floodlights. It also has a siren in case of an emergency.
When you’re buying small appliances, the best ones are multitaskers in the kitchen. We’ve loved Dash for their popular line of mini-appliances like their tiny waffle maker, egg cooker and more. This little griddle is the perfect size for two-person cooking and it’s versatile enough to make everything from quesadillas to pizza to scrambled eggs and pancakes.
The eight-inch griddle features a nonstick surface that makes cleanup simple, and they’ll love the included cookbook to give them even more griddle inspiration.
Is your father in law still working in the professional world? The Gentleman’s Box is the kind of gift he’ll look forward to getting each and every month. Filled with at least $100 of fashion and lifestyle accessories, every box offers something surprising. Every box contains four to six items plus a Gentleman’s Post booklet, packed with fashion tips, product information and interesting member interviews.
If your giftee happens to be among the big and tall set, The Winston Box is geared exclusively to the trendiest fashions for larger men.
Everyone needs to know what the weather is going to do just to prepare for their day. This wireless weather station has all the details – from time and temperature both indoors and outside to humidity, barometric pressure, moon cycles and more. With a simple outdoor sensor, the brightly lit LED panel features a colorful display that’s easy to read from across the room. It also has a calendar function, and one of our other favorite features, an atomic clock that automatically resets when the time changes. That’s a total bonus.
For more serious weather junkies, you might want to consider something like the Ambient Weather Smart WiFi Weather Station which even lets them set up their own personal reporting station. (I have one and it’s super cool!)
Foot pain can sideline even the most active of individuals, so if one of your in-laws is suffering, you can give them a set of these innovative vibrating orthotics. In as little as ten minutes they can help to relieve foot pain from plantar fasciitis and neuropathy while decreasing foot fatigue and helping to increase circulation to keep feet healthy and happy.
Ordered by shoe size, these are excellent gifts for men and women who spend lots of time on their feet. With six different settings, they can provide continuous massage from 10-24 hours – depending on which setting they use most. They offer excellent arch support and may also work to improve balance and overall athletic performance.
With the plethora of fancy peppercorns and different sea salts available, your in-laws might appreciate the opportunity to taste and test lots of them while they’re enjoying their culinary adventures together. These acacia wood salt and pepper grinders give them the opportunity do exactly that, plus they’re big and impressive at 8.5 inches tall to set on the table when guests come for dinner.
These mills operate more smoothly than ceramic and acrylic grinders. Naturally water-resistant, they are durable and stand up well to daily use. This set comes with a custom-designed rose gold scoop to easily fill the grinders.
If this set looks more rustic than you had in mind, the COLE & MASON Oldbury Wood Salt and Pepper Grinder Set features a diamond-sharp grinding system and carbon steel components. They come beautifully gift boxed as well.
Simple luxuries often make the best gifts, which is why we chose this his and hers set of Egyptian cotton robes as one of our fave gifts for in-laws. The cushy cotton terry is cozy, warm and super absorbent for after shower times. They are embroidered with His and Hers, so there’ll be no confusion over whose robe is whose. They come in one size that fits most people from 85 to 280 pounds, and 5 feet to 6’5″. The Hers robe will just fall a little longer on your mother in law.
Another awesome gift for your in-laws is a heated towel warmer like this one from HEATGENE. This hardwired unit is easy to install and guarantees they’ll step out of the shower to a toasty warm towel, which is so cozy and the kind of luxury they’d only get at a spa.
Do your in-laws live in a house that has a covered front porch or deck? A porch swing is a perfect way to encourage them to sit together and enjoy their surrounds and have intimate conversations, especially if they’re new empty nesters. This beautiful cedar stained porch swing is authentically handcrafted in the Amish tradition, and can hold up to 800 pounds. The rolled back and seat front makes it extra comfortable and if you include some cushions, it would be even cozier.
This swing comes with hanging chains, so there’s no need to buy those separately, however, we do recommend this additional mounting hardware to give the swing extra durability and a little bounce.
Looking for a classy little gift of an idea that most people wouldn’t think of? This stunning umbrella holder would be a welcome addition to anyone’s doorway, especially those who live in rainy climates. This pretty porcelain piece features a Ming vine and flower design with an antiqued ice crackle glaze. While it looks like a valuable antique, it’s waterproof and will last until it’s handed down to you one day. Ming porcelain has a rich and interesting history, which is well told in this article that you can share with your in-laws when you present this fun gift.
When it comes to great gifts for in-laws, what could be better than filling their home with the aroma of homemade bread whenever they want it? While most folks don’t have the time to mix, knead, rise and bake their own, this bread machine makes the process simple and fun. This machine offers the option to make three different loaf sizes, and lets them choose between different doneness settings including light, medium and dark crust.
With 17 programs for everything from quick breads to artisan loaves, this machine is versatile enough to even make jam. It features a fruit and nut dispenser that allows them to add those ingredients at the proper time without having to do it manually, and the removable ceramic pan ensures each and every loaf bakes to perfection.
If your in-laws still have other kids at home, they might need a larger capacity bread machine. The Breville bread machine can make huge loaves up to 2.5 pounds in size, but it still has the option to makes loaves as small as one pound. Whichever you choose, you might also want to include a copy of The Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook that includes 300 recipes for almost any kind of bread and any brand of bread machine.
Do your in-laws share equally in the maintenance of their yard and home? If they do, there’s nothing that simplifies edge trimming like a cordless string trimmer. No messing with gas, and so much quieter and safer than a gas powered trimmer, this 80V trimmer from Greenworks is an ideal gift for your inlaws. With up to a 45 minute run time per charge, this trimmer has a brushless motor and ergonomic design that makes trimming so much easier on their backs. It’s a lot lighter too.
It comes with a 80V 2Ah Lithium-Ion battery and a rapid charger that gets it up to full power in just 30 minutes. This trimmer is powerful and efficient, so a single charge should easily last through getting a standard size yard trimmed. If you’re in the mood to seriously splurge on them, consider the string trimmer and leaf blower combo, both of which operate on the same 80V battery. They’ll love you for simplifying their lawn chores.
If you’re looking for a small but meaningful gift for your new set of parents, perhaps a customized doormat would be a nice idea. This doormat from Home & More features a combination of coir and rubber – the rubber adds weight to keep the doormat in place, while the coir makes for a natural dirt remover to keep their house clean and tidy. Pick from any letter of the alphabet to match the first letter of their last name. At 18 by 30 inches, this rectangular design is suitable for most front porches.
If you’re looking for a bit more customization, this doormat lets you add their full last name and more, although it doesn’t offer as robust of dirt removal as the coir doormat. Think they’d prefer a more natural design? We love this coir mat with the bird and vine patterns.
Yard art can be a great gift for anyone on your list. Which is why we recommend this lovely kinetic sculpture. It is a perfect example of a gift idea that’s great for gardeners or just those who love to spend time out in their yard. This balancing hummingbird sculpture pairs birds, branches and flowers in a unique design that’s constantly moving and changing.
The powder coated metal will naturally oxidize, or they can spray it with an acrylic sealer to keep it looking exactly as they received it. This piece is artisan made, so each one is completely unique in its own way. It comes with the two piece stand so it’s ready to display right away. A wind spinner is another kind of kinetic sculpture and an eye-catching gift idea for your inlaws that can handle the weather while it maximizes the wind.
If you’re looking for a great way to bond with your mother or father in law, a relaxing round of golf is perhaps the perfect opportunity to have fun and enjoy some great conversation. When you give them the gift of Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls, they’ll have a better game which always makes for a good day. These golf balls make for faster speeds, a higher launch, and overall top flight performance. Every golfer who is serious about the game wants that.
If you’re feeling especially splurgy, consider getting them a new Callaway Golf Chev Stand Bag that combines functionality with great features and a professional looking, bold design.
Wouldn’t you love to give your in-laws the gift of a restful night’s sleep this year? While you probably wouldn’t buy them a new mattress and box spring, you might like to give them the Copper Topper, a copper infused memory foam mattress topper that will help them sleep cool and comfy and improve their overall rest. This three inch thick topper is perfect for their bed at home or to use in an RV, if they happen to have one.
The breathable cover allows heat and sweat to flow through the foam, while the memory foam has infused copper nano technology to draw excess heat from the body for more temperature regulated sleep. If your mother in law happens to be in her 50s and 60s, this will be very much appreciated. The copper also makes the foam antimicrobial, hypoallergenic and helps to eliminate odor causing bacteria, so they’ll feel refreshed each morning.
If they’re hot or sweaty sleepers, you could also consider giving them some cooling sheets along with a pair of cooling pillows. They’ll love them, and you, for their thoughtful gift.
We don’t know about you, but we think the art and gift of handwritten letters and cards seems to be on the decline. A great way to encourage more handwritten correspondence with your in-laws would be the gift of this lovely stationery ensemble. It’s personalized with their initials which are embossed into the included cards, notes and sheets of paper. It comes with 50 of each, plus envelopes to match, all made with high quality paper.
If this set seems a little on the formal side for their personality, you could get your father in law this card set imprinted with his name, and your mother in law these whimsical and pretty personalized note cards. Add the kind of pen to these gifts that will make it a pleasure to write.
Looking to give your father in law a fashion edge that’s also seriously warm and cozy? This 100% pure cashmere pullover is a great option for both casual and business wear. It features a half zip polo style with long sleeves and a ribbed bottom and cuffs. Because cashmere is eight times warmer than wool, according to our sources, it’s great for the coldest months of the year. But it’s also lighter in weight than merino wool, so your pop can wear it during those shoulder seasons and still be perfectly comfortable.
A classic cashmere cardigan is always a great professional look with a dress shirt and slacks, while a simple crewneck pullover would look stylish with jeans.
Perhaps your parents in law don’t have the time or money to maintain a full size hot tub, but they’d still like the pampering of warm water and bubbles to relax or ease away their aches and pains. The SaluSpa from Coleman is an ideal option for decks and patios where space is limited. This soothing portable spa has a rapid water heating system that quickly heats the water to a cozy 104 degrees and massages with 114 air jets.
It features an automatic start/stop timer-controlled heating system with a simple digital control that makes it easy to adjust water temperature. It comes with a pool liner, spa pump, chemical floater, two filter cartridges (VI), air pad protector, repair kit, and AirJet system. It also includes a reinforced cover with safety locks to keep outside dirt, dust and leaves from blowing in when it’s not in use.
As the old saying goes, “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” That might just be true when your in-laws start whipping out batches of their own custom hot sauces. This kit contains everything they’ll need to make sauces with ancho pasillas, chipotle, habanero ghost peppers. From squeeze bottles and glass bottles to rubber gloves, labels and warnings, this kit will have them steaming up the kitchen (in a culinary way.)
Think they’d rather taste than make their own fiery sauces? The Ultimate Hot Sauce Kit From Fuego Box contains lots of emerging sauces they’ve probably never heard of but will definitely want to try.
Gifts for the patio and yard are always a popular idea, and this clever patio table offers both sleek modern style and a nifty hidden secret inside. While it’s a regular height patio table by day, when called for this table pops up to bar height and reveals a 7.5 gallon cooler below the top. That’s sizeable – big enough, in fact, to hold 40-60 cans and bottles for an impromptu patio party. The table comes in gray, teal or coral and it’s one of our fave gifts for inlaws for its surprising functionality.
Another clever storage solution for their patio or deck is the Keter Eden 70 Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box that doubles as a love seat.
Lots of folks have animals they love and miss during the day. Some even feel guilty about leaving their pets. You can help assuage their worries with the Furbo pet camera. During the day they can tap into the scene at home via their smartphone, talking to their pooch and even deliver treats and play catch. This cool cam also has a bark sensor that alerts them so they can talk to and calm their pet. It’s also a great indicator of something amiss on the homefront.
While the Furbo is a bit on the expensive side, you can get the WOPET Smart Pet Camera with many of the same features including night vision for a more budget-friendly price.
The beauty of cornhole is that it can pretty much be played by anyone of any age. That’s what makes this game set an ideal gift for your in-laws. This sturdy set is meant to last. It can go tailgating, or be set up in the yard or park for instant play. It features solid wood construction and a supportive crossbar to prevent bounce.
The set comes with eight regulation bags in the same patriotic flag theme – each filled with 15-16 ounces of whole kernel corn. The bags have a handy drawstring tote to keep them together, and the cornhole boards fit right into the case that’s included. If you’re not interested in the stars and stripes theme, this same set can be ordered in dozens of different custom colors and designs.
If they’re snowbirds, you might want to find them a more portable solution like this collapsible cornhole set that comes complete with ground stakes, bags and a carrying case.
Most of us love our morning (or anytime) jolt of caffeine, but we might not take into account just who produced that coffee and was it grown and harvested in an ethical manner. If you’re buying a gift for anyone who is socially conscious, they’ll love this monthly subscription box from Driftaway Coffee.
Each coffee box features a tasting kit with four different coffee profiles. The bean bags feature flavor profiles right on the labels, and each bag of beans comes with a cool coffee postcard that tells the individual producer’s story, offers roaster’s notes and adds a few more fun facts about the coffee’s country of origin.
Driftaway Coffee uses compostable (yet impressive) packaging and carbon-neutral shipping and operations, and each bag sold contributes to world coffee research. Now, we’ll raise a cup to that!
Did we mention, the coffee is totally delicious? Swoon-worthy, actually.
Do you ever wish you could tell your parents in law just how much you appreciate your spouse? This funny ceramic coffee mug gives you the perfect excuse to invite them over for coffee and present it. Printed with the words “thanks for not putting my husband up for adoption – I’m sure it would have been tempting sometimes” any parent would get a giggle out of their son’s good times and bad.
If you’re looking for a little sweeter sentiment, you’ll find it on an engraved keyring. And if you’re the son in law, by all means, give your MIL this bracelet with the promise to take care of their girl always.
When you’re looking for a thoughtful way to let your loved ones know that you care, give them a natural gift that’s focused on their well-being. If you were thinking about buying traditional bath bombs for your them, (nothing wrong with that, BTW) why not consider giving them a soothing salt soak with pure minerals, natural ingredients, and essential oils instead?
These calming Dream Away crystals feature valerian and hops to soothe their weary soul and give them a night of sweet dreams ahead. In fact, even the experts at Healthline agree that bath salts are effective for treating stress, anxiety, aches and pains. Kneipp mineral bath salts are available to boost their mood, soothe sore muscles and even relieve cold symptoms. Kneipp bubble bath and bath oils are thoughtful gifts as well.
Another nice bonus? The box they come in is so lovely, you’ll need nothing more than a bow to gift them.
Did you know that wine actually tastes different depending on the glass into which it’s poured? If you’ve never done a wine tasting with Riedel glasses, it’s definitely worth learning these differences. These Riedel Ouverture Magnum glasses are created to maximize the enjoyment of wine, with a large bowl that helps to release the aromas of the wine, emphasize fruit and balance tannins in most red wines.
If they’re specifically aficionados of pinot noir, get your in-laws this set of fine crystal stems. Or, if they love both red and white wines, you could get them this set of eight Riedel Chardonnay and Cabernet Stemless Wine Glasses – four for each wine variety.
When you’re spending a pretty penny on craft beer, there’s nothing worse than getting that yummy brew back home only to have it go flat before you can consume it. If your in-laws love beer, treat them to the gift of this stainless steel growler that can keep their craft brew fresh for weeks. Not only is it functional, with a pressure gauge, dispenser tap, and customizable tap handle, it’s impressively good looking as well.
Made with durable double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel, this 64 ounce growler also features a glass sight gauge to let them know when their beer supply is getting low. This cool growler is also available in black stainless or copper finishes, and for the parents who love to entertain, you can double the size to 128 ounces without doubling the price. Food grade Co2 cartridges keep pressure and carbonation at optimal levels, so you might want to add a package of those with this gift.
Weathervanes have been around since the first century B.C. Hard to believe they’ve got such a long history, but it’s probably because they’re as much a piece of outdoor art as they are efficient at letting one know which direction the wind is coming from. This stunning pure copper heron stands an impressive 38 inches tall with a 28 inch wingspan. He sits atop a copper and brass arrow and solid brass directionals with copper globes.
This weathervane is most suited to be mounted on the roof, which does require a special mount. While the shiny copper looks beautiful when it’s new, it will develop a beautiful verdigris patina as the years go by. Weathervanes come in every imaginable design from roosters and eagles to mermaids and fanciful flying pigs.
“We hate melted cheese” said no one, ever. Melted cheese or chocolate fondue is a classic hit for families or parties. This electric fondue pot makes a great gift for foodies who always love to receive kitchen gadgets. It can also heat broth to cook meats and veggies hot pot style. The brushed stainless three quart bowl features an easy to clean nonstick coating inside.
With lots of heat adjustments, the little appliance is quite versatile. The pot comes with a shiny stainless stand, as well as eight fondue forks along with a BPA-free fork rack. Give them Dip Into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours a great cookbook from the folks who run The Melting Pot restaurants.
People are just crazy over corgis, especially if they’ve got one as a pet. Corgi gifts run the gamut from cute to downright outlandish. If your parents are among the corgi crazed, these adorable heated slippers are just the ticket to make your mom in law happy. These cushy slippers are overstuffed, so they’re cozy for any woman up to a size 12. With a simple charge via USB, they’ll stay toasty for up to four hours of wireless warmth.
Is she a cat person or just someone with a great sense of humor? The Grumpy Cat heated slippers are a hilarious winner as well. Your father in law might appreciate this pair of heated Narwahl slippers.
For people who love wines of every color, storing them at the proper temperature can be tricky. This 12 bottle wine refrigerator is an awesome gift that uses precision thermoelectric cooling technology to keep wines at the perfect temp for serving and storage. Your in-laws will love the compact design along with the adjustable temperature control, integrated LED lights and reinforced glass front. One thing that’s a standout with this wine fridge is that it offers both vertical and horizontal storage racks. The airtight seal makes for lower energy usage too. So smart.
If you want to give them some specifics about the best temperature to store wine along with other best wine practices, be sure to share this article from Wine Spectator.
Do your folks like to play hard and compete with one another, especially on their bikes? Whether they like to mountain bike or road bike, this CATEYE wireless bike computer can keep them cranking at a healthy pace, and show them their results when they’re done. If they love to see who hit the highest speed, rode the longest distance, or simply know how long they’ve been riding and the current time, these computers are terrific gifts that are super affordable too. (Editor’s Note: My spouse and I still compete on our bikes and we’re in our 60s.)
If you’re looking to make a more major investment on their behalf, GPS bike computers provide a lot more information including heart rate, route tracking and more.
Picnic and patio perfect, this hardwood table is also an ideal gift for anyone who might need some extra seating space or a buffet area during special occasions and holidays. This lightweight table is made from water-resistant hardwood, so it will stand the test of time and weather. But what makes it a really unique piece is the fact that it can be folded up in minutes and stowed in the included storage bag without breaking a sweat.
This would also be a great gift for people who travel in their RV’s, tents or campers, especially if they travel into remote areas that aren’t likely to have picnic tables. For even lighter weight portability, the Trekology aluminum folding table is regularly used by rafters and other outdoor guides.
Whether you’re shopping for people who travel a lot, or you’re trying to drop the hint that they should come for a visit, this spinner luggage set is a wicked buy. With three pieces that measure in at 20 inches, 24 inches, and 28 inches, they’re expandable by up to 25%, while still offering the protection of a durable ABS shell that comes in ten different color options. 360 degree spinner wheels make them supremely maneuverable, and that saves on arm and shoulder strains when they’re running to catch a flight. They also offer a three-digit combination lock, plus they come with a five year warranty.
Fireplaces are notorious for leaking more cool air into the house than they are for delivering heat. This cast iron fireback with a classic Hopewell design can enhance the efficiency of a fireplace, radiating more heat into the room when a fire is burning, and then cooling slowly to maintain heat longer. This piece will also protect the firebox from damage.
Hopewell was an early American industrial community that was known for producing forged iron objects, and that’s part of the appeal of this design, especially if you’re buying it for someone who lives in a historic or older home. For a more modern home, you might want to consider this beautiful sun cast iron fireback.