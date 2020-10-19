49 Best Gifts For Kayakers: The Ultimate List

Shopping for an outdoorsman or woman who has a passion for kayaking? Our top list of gifts for kayakers has compiled the best apparel, gadgets, gear, and more so you can find the perfect gift!
Whether the paddler you’re shopping for is new to the sport, or an experienced veteran, there’s something here for every kind of kayaker!
Every avid kayaker needs a trusty paddling hat! The Tilley LTM2 Airflo Sun Hat is the perfect option for casual paddles that provides wonderful protection from the harmful effects of the sun, a breathable design, and particularly sharp aesthetic.
Built in Canada and guaranteed for life, this hat is built from 85% Nylon and 15% Polyester. The fabric is certified UPF 50+, and dries quickly after getting wet. There is even integrated dual drawstring closure to ensure you don’t lose this practical and attractive kayaking accessory!
The Wilderness Systems Fishing Kayak Crate is a brilliant device for bringing organization and additional storage to kayak anglers, but it’s also quite effective as a kayaking companion for any style paddler.
Designed to sit behind the seat of kayaks with a rear cargo space, this simple yet innovative fishing crate provides you with a large water-resistant compartment in addition to four integrated fishing rod holders. There is also some built-in slim storage within the crate’s lid.
This organizer is perfect for stashing a few tackle boxes and additional fishing gear, or alternatively for storing your lunch and extra layers.
The rod holders nicely accommodate trolling fishing tactics, and also enable you to safely paddle with multiple rods without any frustrating tangles or precarious positioning. This purchase even includes brackets to raise the position of the rod holders to accommodate narrow tankwells.
All in all an exceptionally practical device for paddlers of all kinds that’s bound to add some much-needed organization into your favorite kayakers current set up.
The SealLine Pro Pack Waterproof Backpack is a high-performance submersible backpack that’s designed to keep your water-sensitive gear bone dry – no matter what happens out there.
This is a large-capacity (offered as a 70 or 120 liter bag) waterproof dry pack “made for big river running, frequent portaging, and expedition travel”. It’s built from 100-percent waterproof PVC-free materials and features welded seams. The DrySeal roll-top closure system furthermore enables quick and intuitive sealing, so getting in and out of the pack is made easy.
Due to this pack’s high capacity for gear, SealLine has integrated a high-comfort suspension system featuring soft-edged, padded shoulder straps, a sternum strap, lumbar padding, and a breathable back panel. This bad boy is engineered with fearless exploration in mind.
The harness adjusts to fit virtually any torso size, so this bag should be a fit with any adult. The brand even offers a sharp color selection to choose from so you can select the perfect aesthetic for the kayaker you have in mind.
If you’re shopping for an expedition paddler who embarks on multi-day, intensive kayak trips, then YETI’s Panga Submersible Bags should absolutely be on your radar.
While this line of bags and backpacks is over-engineered for adventurous outdoorsmen, that doesn’t mean they don’t make a great companion for more casual kayakers as well. The bottom line is this – your water-sensitive gear is safe in there.
Offered as a 50, 75, or 100-liter duffle/backpack, or as a 28-liter standard waterproof backpack, there is a number of different options to choose from. The 100-liter pack is likely a bit unrealistic for use kayaking due to its size alone, but that of course depends on the boat.
Not only are these bags totally waterproof, they are built with YETI’s Thickskin shell built from high-density nylon and thick tpu lamination for remarkable puncture and abrasion resistance – because what’s the purpose of a submersible bag if it’s prone to leaks? The brand has also integrated this line of packs with top quality hardware, strapping, and handles, so you can rest assured they’re built to last for many seasons of abuse!
A bit on the expensive side yes, but a more than worthwhile investment for anyone who paddles with water-sensitive equipment and electronics.
The YETI Hopper Sidekick Dry is a brilliant little storage companion for on-the-water applications that will make for a killer kayaking gift for any paddler with a need for dry-storage.
This slim waterproof bag measures 11 ¾ by 7 1/8 by 3 ¼ inches and features webbing on the back for easy modular attachment to other gear or storage, or for wear on a belt. The Sidekick dry is built with YETI’s DRYHIDE SHELL for exceptional abrasion, puncture, and UV resistance, and furthermore features RF welded seams to even greater enhance waterproofing.
This little bag is a total stonewall to wetness, so it’s perfect for use as a wallet, waterproof tackle tote, cell phone carrier, or even as a snack bag. The HYDROSHIELD CLOSURE implemented here utilizes powerful magnets to ensure a waterproof seal – it’s an innovative and effective design approach that eliminates the need for a zipper, and further simplifies getting in and out of the bag.
A handy little companion for dry storage that’s offered at a surprisingly reasonable price point from a well-trusted brand, you can rest assured you’re gifting a stellar piece of kayaking gear with this one that will see lots of regular use!
Keeping your electronics and other water-sensitive items safe from wetness can be difficult while kayaking. Nite Ize’s RunOff Waterproof Bags are an affordable and effective solution to keeping your on the water essentials safe and secure.
Available in a few different sizes, these simple zippered bags can be trusted with your most important items such as your wallet, keys, and phone. Designed with RF-welded seams, a TRU ZIP waterproof zipper, and a durable TPU material, the build of these bags are a total stonewall to wetness. In fact, the contents of your RunOff bag will stay totally dry for 30 minutes when submerged up to one meter – now that’s impressive!
Integrated anchor points and belt loops on some of the bags furthermore provide you with quick and easy attachment points to attach your RunOff bag to your person, your boat, or your other waterproof storage.
A simple and affordable gift for kayakers that will likely become an instant staple in your favorite paddler’s gear locker!
The FishPond River Rat 2.0 Beverage Holder is a handy little device that provides you with a safe place to stash your beer or beverage while keeping your hands free.
Built from 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon with an integrated insulated liner, this beverage holder is both tough as nails and quite effective at keeping your drink cold. The included webbing neck strap is both adjustable and removable, so the kayaker you’re shopping for can use this tool as a regular coozie when they’re not running rapids with a beer around their neck!
Kayaking before sunrise or after dark requires a reliable light source to lead the way. The Fenix HM50R 500 Lumen Waterproof Compact LED Headlamp is the perfect hands-free solution to shedding light on dark paddles that is particularly suited for kayaking due to its submersible design and high light output.
This headlamp has an impressive max output of 500 lumens (that’s really bright for those that can’t think in lumens) and will provide light for up to 148 hours on a single charge! The battery is furthermore USB rechargeable, so if you bring a power bank along on your kayak trips you’ll never run out of juice!
The Fenix HM50R is submersible down to two meters, and impact resistant up to one meter, so this low-profile headlamp can truly handle the abuses of even the most action-packed kayaking.
Another practical and handy feature- you can remove the headlamp from the silicone housing and utilize it as a regular flashlight, adding further versatility to this already awesome paddling companion.
The MOOCY Sun Shade Canopy for Kayaks and Canoes is the perfect gift for leisure paddlers who enjoy nothing more than a relaxing day on the water.
This sun shade provides about eight square feet of sun coverage and fits most all kayaks and canoes by utilizing the existing boat deck hardware or by implementing easy owner-installed attachment components. Set up and breakdown takes just a few moments once you have the installation dialed in.
Built from coated sunscreen cloth and a collapsible aluminum rod frame, this is a durable piece of equipment, although it’s not intended for high winds or seas.
Your favorite lazy kayaker will no doubt light up at the sight of this unique and hilarious, albeit practical gift idea!
Inflatable kayaks are a brilliant solution for taking your boat on the go when storage space is tight, and for kayakers who don’t have the at-home storage space for a traditional boat.
The Intex Excursion Pro Kayak is a particularly great option for more advanced kayakers accustomed to high-quality boats, and for fishing applications. The Excursion features a 400-pound weight capacity, seating and storage for two, and several additional features specific to angling. The seats are furthermore removable, so this boat is easily converted into a one-man kayak when you want the extra cargo space.
Intex recently sent me an Excursion Pro to test in the field, and I can confidently say this is one of the top fishing inflatables when it comes to portability, cost, and overall quality. The included accessory bar mount, integrated rod holders, comfortable bucket seats, and stainless steel D-rings for securing additional equipment combine to make this a wonderfully equipped boat for both leisurely paddles and chasing fish.
The three-chamber, three-ply construction and I-Beam floor of this vessel ensure it can stand up to the regular abuses of kayaking – just keep in mind that is is an inflatable. All of the integrated hardware and accessories are furthermore built to last.
This Excursion Pro is meant to feel like the real deal when you get it on the water, not an inflatable water toy, so even veteran kayakers will be impressed with its feel and overall performance.
Including paddles, a high output pump and pressure gauge, as well as a carry bag, this is an excellent value buy for the price point. No doubt a fun and unique gift idea that will prove itself as more than capable in all sorts of contexts!
The NRS Stratos Paddling Jacket is a high-quality, performance garment that’s designed to keep you bone dry on the water under any conditions while remaining both comfortable and reasonably affordable.
Built from 40D 2.5L Hyprotex material with sealed seams, this garment is totally impermeable to water while also wicking moisture from your body to remain effectively breathable. The punch-through neoprene GlideSkin™ neck seal furthermore ensures no wetness sneaks into this garment from the neck down, and is less restrictive than latex gaskets. Self-draining, volcano-style neoprene goes on to protects the latex wrist gaskets – NRS has hit all the bases here when it comes to excluding wetness.
A coated nylon inner tunnel mates with your kayak’s sprayskirt to keep the cockpit dry, while the double-pull, hook-and-loop neoprene waist cinches tight to your liking for a truly custom fit. This paddling jacket is easily modified to you and your boat, so rest assured your favorite kayaker will learn to implement it effectively.
Lastly, NRS has integrated a splashproof, zippered shoulder pocket for keeping your small essential items close at hand and easily accessible even under a PFD!
A technical, yet comfortable garment that provides total protection against splash and weather while effectively offloading excess heat and moisture, the performance and overall quality of the Stratos Paddling Jacket far outweigh the price point! No doubt an outstanding kayaking gift for essentially any style paddler!
The NRS Riptide Paddling Jacket is a top-notch, highly versatile piece of kayak apparel that’s perfect for paddling in unpredictable, variable conditions.
The brand describes this garment as “a fully-featured splash top that bridges the gap between basic splash wear and expensive dry tops”. The Riptide Jacket is a total barrier to splash, surf, and inclement weather while the Lightweight HyproTex™ material used in the design ensures it effectively offloads excess heat and moisture.
You can easily layer up underneath this jacket when conditions are cold, or dress more minimally during warmer weather without working up too much of a sweat. Depending on how you layer, the Riptide Jacket is the perfect companion for almost any time of year or weather forecast.
Punch-through neoprene wrists ensure no water drips down your paddle and into your sleeves and offer more comfortable protection than latex gaskets. A stretchy urethane adjustable neck closure is also present for controlling your ventilation and splash defense around the neck area. The half-zip collar and articulated hood go on to add even further protection against rain and wind while still retaining ventilation capabilities on calmer days.
For those paddlers that are really serious about keeping the wetness at bay, an integrated kayak overskirt with bungee adjustments joins with your spray skirt for keeping water out of the cockpit – an underrated technical feature that’s a steal at this price point.
With two splashproof, zippered sleeve pockets for stashing small essentials on either arm, your favorite kayaker can even keep a few of their most important items right on hand. Reflective accents furthermore enhance open-water safety, so you can feel good about gifting a jacket that makes the wearer more visible to boat traffic and rescue.
All in all, the Riptide is a wonderful piece of gear for countless different on and off the water scenarios – truly a versatile and thoughtful gift that will be cherished for many years of adventure!
The FROGG TOGGS Xtreme Lite Packable Breathable Rain Jacket is an awesome grab-and-go garment for enduring foul weather and staying dry during splash-prone conditions that’s offered at an exceptionally reasonable price point.
This is not a high-performance paddling jacket, but it’s quite capable as an ultralight rain and splash garment. This jacket packs into its own pocket and weighs virtually nothing, so it’s a wonderful piece of gear to have in your kayak’s dry well or cargo hold for when the weather turns nasty.
Zippered side pockets for adequate storage, hook-and-loop adjustable wrists for excluding paddle drips and rain, and an adjustable cord-lock waist for further sealing out the elements, the Xtreme Lite is almost built on par with a lot of far more expensive rain garments, making it quite fantastic value for the price point.
The MOCOLY Women’s Elastic Waist Quick Dry Cargo Pants will make for a charming and thoughtful kayaking gift for all the ladies with a passion for paddling in your life!
These are the perfect lightweight pants for fair weather paddling. The 90% polyester and 10% elastane build makes these pants stretchy, nice and lightweight, and effectively breathable, as well as quick-drying after taking on a bit of wetness. They are super comfy to wear, and have an attractive aesthetic that’s somehow both loose, and form-flattering.
Zippered side pockets and an additional zippered thigh pocket give you a few places to safely stash your on-hand essential items without fear of anything dropping out of your pockets and into the water. The elastic drawstring waistband goes on to ensure a nice and snug fit while the legs feature adjustable cord locks around the cuffs for sealing out bugs and precisely modifying where the cuff sits on your leg.
Not only are these pants the perfect companion for kayaking, but they’re also just downright awesome for essentially any outdoor application and even casual wear. With a tremendous array of color options to choose from, selecting the right aesthetic for the kayaker or kayakers you have in mind is made easy!
The Abisko Midsummer Trousers by Fjällräven are a high-performance piece of highly packable apparel perfect for summer paddles.
These pants are lightweight, quick-drying, and feature hip-to-knee ventilation zippers for dumping excess heat. The Abisko’s furthermore feature an articulated fit for unrestricted movement, so they won’t ride up or bunch on you while seated in your boat.
Built from G-1000 Air Stretch fabric (a blend of organic cotton and partly recycled polyester) and pliant stretch fabric, these pants are designed for trekking applications, but will perform on the water wonderfully. The brand recently sent me a pair of Abiskos to field test and they’ve exceeded my expectations while paddling, hiking, and fishing. The aesthetic of these pants is furthermore razor-sharp, so I often wear them around town as well!
With an array of zippered and buttoned pockets, all of your on-hand essentials can be safely secured without fear of anything slipping out of your pants and into the water – a simple but underrated feature when it comes to paddling pants.
With a few different cool color schemes to choose from, customizing these pants to your favorite kayaker’s preferences should be a breeze!
The Helium Pants by Outdoor Research are a simple and affordable solution to keeping your legs dry from paddle-drips and foul weather while kayaking in conditions you rather stay bone-dry in.
Designed as ultralight rain pants with an emphasis on packability, this piece of outerwear weighs just 5.5 ounces! This makes them an invaluable piece of gear on overnight, or multi-day paddle trips where storage space is precious.
The 100% nylon build of the Helium Pants ensures they’re entirely water-repellent and windproof, so if you layer up underneath this shell it will keep your bottom half nicely temperature controlled as well as dry. In the words of the brand, the Pertex Sheild technology used to build the exterior shell “balances waterproofness, breathability, and wind resistance all within a flexible and lightweight construction.”.
Other integrated features include reflective logos for added safety, a carabiner loop for external gear attachment, an elastic waist with drawcord for fast and easy fit adjustments, a gusseted crotch for enhanced freedom of motion, internal loops for instep lace, and ankle zippers for easier layering. The Helium Pants furthermore pack into their own back pocket – acting as its own travel stuff sack.
A brilliant piece of gear for enduring the elements, and for use keeping dry on sit-on-top kayaks, this piece of outerwear by Outdoor Research is bound to become a staple in any self-respecting kayaker’s gear locker.
The Kokatat Outercore Habanero Liner is an incredible piece of cold-weather gear for kayakers who don’t fear the winter months and exceptionally chilly conditions.
This is a full bodysuit baselayer featuring heavyweight insulation that’s intended to be worn underneath a dry suit, pair of bibs, or paddling jacket and pants. If the kayaker you’re shopping for pairs this garment with a waterproof outer layer, then they’ll be prepared to take on the worst of the worst conditions when it comes to enduring the cold!
Built from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, this baselayer is designed with articulated body mapping featuring lighter grid fabric in the underarms, cuffs, and neck for a high degree of comfort and unrestricted paddling movement. The durable jersey face of this garment enables smooth layering of other garments, while the velour back provides both excellent insulation and moister transportation to avoid working up too much of a sweat in there.
A zippered chest pocket is present for stashing an essential gadget or piece of gear, and zippered relief openings are also integrated on both the front and back for relieving yourself in the filed without having to de-robe.
If the paddler you’re shopping for likes to push the seasonal limits, embark on unreasonably frigid expeditions, or simply struggles to stay warm during the shoulder seasons, then the Habanero Liner will as the name implies, bring the heat!
The above link is for the men’s sizing, but if you’re shopping for a female paddler then be sure to check out the women’s sizing as well!
The Mustang Survival Hudson Dry Suit is a serious gift for a serious kayaker. This advanced piece of outerwear is designed for intensive, cool, and cold water excursions where you can’t afford to get wet out there.
This remarkably engineered dry suit is specifically designed for high activity in cold environments and is perfectly suited for paddlers. It’s built from ultratough MarineSpec™ BP fabric and equipped with an adjustable CCS™ Exoskin® neck seal for quick, one-handed watertight closure. It’s totally waterproof, impressively breathable, and built to endure the toughest of abuse and corrosive environments.
The list of integrated features here goes on and on, so we’ll list the most practical design components. The Hudson features watertight zippered pockets on the sleeve and thigh, trimmable neoprene wrist cuffs for customizing your fit, wrist overcuffs for further protecting the seals, and lightweight molded knee pads for some added support while crouched.
It should be noted that the Hudson also features reinforced sock soles so you don’t have to be paranoid about the integrity (and therefore waterproofness) of the feet. Pairing this piece of outerwear with the right boots might take a little trial and error, but this suit will truly keep you shielded from the elements as well as bone dry in the event you flip your vessel.
In regards to the comfort rating of this drysuit, easy-wear internal suspenders balance the Hudson’s weight for maximum fit and comfort, so it never feels cumbersome or bulky on your person. The waterproof YKK® AQUASEAL® zipper furthermore doubles as an entry and relief zipper, so you don’t have to fully de-robe in order to take care of business on the water.
All things considered, this is an exceptionally awesome gift for an experienced kayaker that will be no doubt be oooo-ed and aaaa-ed over. A performance outer-layer for conquering the elements and paddling through all four seasons, the Hudson Dry Suit is a fantastic piece of gear that will last for years and years of service.
The EVOFIT ONE Water Sandals by KEEN are a killer choice of paddling shoes for both men and women that are built with rugged and reliable performance in mind.
These sandals are constructed with some seriously awesome features for kayaking and general outdoor exploration. Designed with KEEN’s EVOFIT Fabric, the material of the uppers is “engineered to provide adaptive comfort and breathable protection”. The Uppers essentially act as a second skin, so this is a form-fitting pair of sandals that moves the way you move!
These sandals are furthermore built with KEEN’s Aquagrip outsole utilizing their proprietary rubber blend. The outsole is designed for rock-solid traction both in and out of the water, so your favorite kayaker will be just as equipped for the trail as they will for the river bottom!
Featuring a flexible PU midsole providing heightened ground-feel and removable footbeds for arch support and enhanced comfort, the brand has hit all the bases here when it comes to comfort, rebound, and support. No doubt a stellar gift idea for any adventurous kayaker who struggles to find footwear that can keep up with their lifestyle.,
The above link will take you to women’s sizing, so here’s the link for men’s sizing if you like this gift idea but are not shopping for a lady!
Astral’s Loyak AC Water Shoes are a wonderful choice of footwear for a wide variety of paddling contexts, as well as even for casual wear! These water shoes are super lightweight, comfortable to wear all day, and engineered to provide a rock-solid grip over wet and treacherous terrain!
These are casual looking shoes with a cool aesthetic, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that the Loyaks are anything short of highly capable on (and in) the water. The balanced geometry of these paddling shoes creates excellent balance while the maximized surface area of the soles generates high friction on smooth surfaces. Divided lugs are also present for an enhanced grip on loose dirt and gravel.
The low durometer of the Loyak’s means that the rubber is softer and therefore conforms well to the ground, so these shoes will really keep you closely in touch with the riverbed, pond bottom, or shoreline you’re exploring!
A sharp-looking paddling shoe providing excellent comfort, traction, and feel that’s just as at home on the streets as it is in the water, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Loyak AC Water Shoes if you’re gift shopping for a kayaker!
Don’t forget to check out the women’s sizing as well if you’re shopping for a female paddler!
Shopping for a kayaker who struggles to smoothly load and unload their boat(s) when going to and from the water? The Goplus Universal J- Shape Kayak Rack is a brilliant solution to cartop kayak transport that will take the hassle out of getting from A to B with your boats.
This set of two kayak racks is designed for simple loading and unloading of your boats so you don’t have to rely on frustrating ratchet straps or other inferior tie-down methods. The J-racks will mount on round, square, oval, or flat factory or aftermarket crossbars – so this is very likely already compatible with your favorite kayaker’s vehicle.
These racks will accommodate kayaks up to 36-inches wide and up to 150 pounds, so there are very few boats that won’t be a fit here.
All of the included hardware is included, and both set up and removal takes just a few minutes, so popping these racks off when you don’t need them or during the offseason is a piece of cake!
No doubt a great kayaking gift for adding some much-appreciated simplicity to the dreaded process of loading and unloading one’s boats!
Darby Industries’ 944 Extend-A-Truck is a brilliant tool for transporting your kayak without the hassle of multiple tie-downs, ratchet straps, and additional rigging. If the kayaker you’re shopping for typically transports their boat in the back of their pickup, then this is a must-have accessory that will dramatically reduce the effort involved to get their boat from A to B.
Featuring a 350-pound weight capacity and a 4-foot wide support, you can easily transport the biggest and baddest of kayaks with this unit. The Extend-A-Truck fits a class III or class IV hitch with a 2-inch receiver, so it’s already compatible with most trucks (2-inch receiver included)!
This device is even built with an adjustable height to accommodate roof-top hauling in addition to use extending your truck bed/hatchback space – so there are multiple ways to utilize this tool. The ability to load your kayak on the roof of your truck by utilizing this support on the stern enables you to keep your truck bed free for storing all your other gear – a brilliant design in our opinion.
Perhaps best of all, this kayak-brace breaks down for compact storage when not in use.
The Malone EcoLight 2-Boat J-Rack Kayak Trailer Package is one of our favorite options from our list of the best kayak trailers that will make for a knock-out gift for anyone who owns and transports two kayaks.
The marine grade galvanized frame weighs just 145 pounds and features a 400-pound max capacity. It’s built to withstand the elements as well as corrosive saltwater environments from top to bottom, and even includes a 5-year limited warranty.
Sporting a 2-inch receiver and two padded J-style carriers with mounting hardware and load straps, transporting your kayaks has never been made easier. Simply lay your boats down in the racks, cinch them tight, and go!
Integrated with DOT approved submersible incandescent lighting, a 2-piece extended tongue, flat four wire harness, tongue skid plate, leaf spring suspension, galvanized heavy-duty axle, and more, this is one seriously equipped kayak trailer. It’s easy to see why Malone is one of the top industry leaders with this product.
To learn more about the EcoLight 2-Boat Trailer and our other top reviewed options, be sure to check out our post on the best kayak trailers.
The Seals Kayak Cockpit Drape Cover is a minimalist style kayak cover that’s great for excluding moisture, critters, dirt, and pollen from entering the cockpit of your boat. This is a wise tool to own and utilize between kayaking trips that will ensure your boat lives a long, healthy life.
Built from a medium-weight, coated nylon packcloth this cover fits cockpits up to 26 inches wide, and is also practical for protecting the seat on sit-on-top kayaks. This drape cover employs a bungee style cord to cinch tight over to the cockpit, but it’s not entirely waterproof. For a truly watertight seal check out the Seals Cockpit Seal Cover
Encourage your favorite paddler to take proper care of their gear with this thoughtful and highly practical kayaking gift.
The Classic Accessories StormPro Heavy Duty Kayak & Canoe Outdoor Storage Cover is a brilliant solution for safely and effectively protecting your boat from the elements and invasive critters during periods of storage or while traveling.
This is a full-coverage style kayak cover featuring a zippered closure for easy loading and unloading of your boat. The StormPro Cover is built from heavy-duty 600D polyester with an integrated fabric coating for max water repellency, mildew resistance, and UV protection.
There are two sizes available in order to accommodate kayaks up to 16 feet in length, both of which are designed with a full-cut to allow for extra room for accessories such as paddles and life vests. The StormPro Cover also features integrated carry-handles for easier handling and transport.
Including a five year warranty, you can rest assured you’re gifting a high-quality product with this one! Make sure to check out our top list of kayak covers for some more info on the StormPro as well as an array of awesome additional options.
Does the kayaker you have in mind struggle to safely and effectively store their boat or boats between trips or during the offseason? ShelterLogic’s All Season Shed-in-a-Box is the perfect solution for storing one’s kayak(s) and accessories that will clear out some precious garage-space in the process!
This brilliant shelter is one of our top-rated picks from our list of the best portable garages, selected for its ease of assembly, rock-solid durability, and dual zippered door panels on the front and rear. This game-changing storage device will give your favorite kayaker a place to brainlessly toss their boats and accessories after a day on the water with the peace of mind that their gear is out of the elements and away from prying eyes.
There are multiple sizes available in both peak and round style frames ranging from 6 to 12 feet in length, so you can select an option with the perfect dimensions to accommodate any yard or driveway space.
The 1 3/8-inch thick steel frame features a premium powder-coated finish that effectively prevents chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion while the advanced triple-layer ripstop fabric is waterproof and UV-treated to resist fading. Bottom line – this storage space is built to last.
Best of all, ShelterLogic’s Ratchet-Tite cover tensioning system creates a drum-tight cover that ensures the structure is always tight and neat looking, so it never becomes an eyesore!
A new paddling helmet will make for a great gift for any kayaker who enjoys running white water and braving rapids! The Tontron Adult Whitewater Kayaking Helmet is an excellent value choice that offers high performance and comfort at a very reasonable price point, and is furthermore available in a wide color selection for matching your giftee’s preferred aesthetic.
This is a standard white water helmet built with an ABS outer shell for impact protection and a quick-dry soft EVA absorption liner. The ear protection pads are removable for scenarios when you need your hearing at its best, and the back of the head adjustable dial allows you to find the perfect snug fit.
11 Air-vents throughout the helmet’s design go on to ensure adequate breathability – because any paddler who runs rapids knows you work up a sweat out there!
Lastly and most importantly, the Tontron Whitewater Helmet meets CE EN 1385 water sports safety standards, so you can rest assured you’re gifting a reliable and trusted piece of safety equipment!
If the paddler you’re shopping for is also an avid angler who enjoys chasing fish from their kayak, then the gift of a PFD specifically designed for angling applications will no doubt be a home run! The NRS Chinook Fishing PFD is a brilliantly designed, high-integrity option that will potentially last for a lifetime of service with the proper care and maintenance.
This is a medium profile life jacket delivering 16.5 pounds of flotation, so don’t purchase this PFD if you’re seeking something ultralight and slim. The Chinook in turn, provides impressive buoyancy and storage capabilities, making it a great choice for gear-intensive paddlers/fishermen and for those who brave potentially dangerous conditions, like whitewater and rough surf.
The high-back design makes this a particularly suitable option for seated paddlers, avoiding frustrating bunching in the lumbar area. Despite this PFD’s high buoyancy, it remains out of the way even during high energy paddling, and while actively fishing. The PlushFit foam design of this life vest furthermore provides a high degree of comfort during even the longest days on the water.
Perhaps most importantly in regards to comfort, six adjustment points allow for a nicely customized fit and a mesh lower-back provides enhanced ventilation on warm days.
What anglers will love most about this PFD is the extensive storage capacity and ergonomics. Two large, zippered pockets with internal organization can be used to stash tackle boxes, while two smaller accessory pockets with hook-and-loop closure are also present. An additional tool holder pocket offers quick and easy access to essential gadgets such as fishing pliers, nippers and any other gear you want to have directly on hand. The brand has even gone on to include an integrated rod holder to serve as an extra pair of hands while rigging or unhooking fish.
A strobe attachment point, array of reflective accents and a knife lash tab are also present as added safety measures – the brand has really hit all the bases with this exceptionally capable PFD.
Although a bit on the pricy side when it comes to life vests, the Chinook Fishing PFD will be a potentially lifelong fishing and paddling companion that will serve your favorite kayaker well on the water for many years to come. Make sure to check out our lists on the best life vests for fishing, as well as the best life vests for kayaking if you like this gift idea!
A kayak paddle is a personal piece of gear that’s difficult to purchase for someone other than yourself. That being said, virtually any kayak fisherman would be absolutely delighted to own Wilderness System’s Alpha Angler Glass Kayak Fishing Paddle for its exceptional performance and adjustable design.
According to the brand, the blade is “designed to provide kayak anglers with ample power to achieve and sustain higher speeds on the water”. Wilderness Systems has engineered the Alpha Angler Paddler to be a fast and forceful companion so fishermen can move quickly, and persevere over any conditions.
Crafted from an ultra-lightweight carbon fiber composite blade, this paddle weighs just 27-ounces – impressive for its inherent strength. Best of all, a simple low-profile lever is integrated into the design which enables the paddle to extend from 240 to 260 centimeters in length. This makes the Alpha Angler compatible with kayaks featuring high, or low seating, so this paddle is a go for all sized kayakers, as well as every style fishing vessel – so much for difficulty buying a paddle for someone other than yourself!
A high-performance paddle with a professional-looking aesthetic, if you’re shopping for an avid angler this kayak gift is bound to be a smash hit!
The Upsurge Paddle Gloves by Outdoor Research are a pivotal piece of kayaking gear intended to keep your hands comfortably warm during cold weather paddles while also retaining full functionality of your hands and digits.
A lot of kayakers do not like wearing gloves because of the loss of dexterity and overall feel on your paddle. Wearing gloves can make it difficult to get in and out of pockets, operate zippers, and utilize your camera or phone – fortunately, the Upsurge Paddle Gloves have overcome all of these annoyances with some brilliant engineering.
These gloves are very lightly padded with foam in order to provide your hands with some light cushioning and insulation without making your hands clumsy. Breathable Airprene is furthermore mapped only where your hands lose the most heat, therefore enabling maximum stretch and dexterity. A synthetic suede palm and poly-spandex stretch fabric on the back of the hand go on to ensure these gloves provide the wearer with an excellent grip without compromising precise hand and finger movements.
In the event you dunk your hands while wearing these gloves, strategically placed drain holes are integrated for a rapid cold water escape route. The insulating ability of the gloves will soon after warm your hands.
Perhaps most practical of all, the Upsurge Gloves are touch screen compatible so the kayaker you’re shopping for can make calls and snap photos with their smartphone or operate their onboard GPS without having to deglove!
Paddling gloves are a great tool to own for a number of reasons. The sun protection, blister prevention, and most importantly, the insulating ability they provide makes a reliable pair of kayaking gloves a must-have for any avid paddler, no matter the season.
The NRS Hydroskin Gloves are a high-performance option that are in the words of the brand “the perfect glove for when it’s too cold to go gloveless, but too warm for a fully waterproof glove.” This pair of gloves is therefore ideal for spring and fall paddles where your hands get a bit nippy, but aren’t freezing.
The Power Stretch exterior of these gloves enables unrestricted movement while also featuring a DWR treatment for water repellency. A 0.5mm neoprene core layer goes on to provide warmth and protection, while also enhancing your paddle grip. A Thermal Plush inner lining with titanium laminate adhesive is furthermore integrated to add some insulating power to these gloves.
The brand has even included a silicone palm pattern for enhanced control and feel on your paddle, so wearing these gloves won’t feel awkward in the slightest. The Hydroskin Gloves also come on and off easily and feature impressive dexterity for the warmth they provide, so the kayaker you’re shopping for will retain almost full-functionality of their hands and fingers.
The above link is to the men’s sizing, but NRS also offers these gloves for the ladies as well!
The Power-Pole 8′ Ultra-Lite Spike is an interesting alternative to using a kayak anchor that instead, directly plants you to the bottom of the waterbody you’re paddling in. The Stake-Out Stick in addition to use as an anchor, can be used as a poling staff while stalking through shallow waters.
Built from rigid fiberglass with an oversized foam grip for your hands, this 8-foot long long, 3/4-inch diameter staff is featherlight, so it’s exceptionally lightweight and easy to wield. The concept behind this tool is that instead of dropping a weighted anchor attached to a line, you simply slide this device right through your scupper holes, and into the bottom substrate. If your kayak does not have scupper holes, then you can utilize the Stake-Out Stick right next to your vessel and then tie off to it.
Kayak fishermen who struggle to stay in place on still-water environments such as lakes and ponds will really love this device for its ability to keep one’s kayak directly planted to the bottom. If you’re in shallow enough water to effectively utilize this tool, you won’t swing around in frustrating circles while trying to face a certain direction, or have to deal with the weight or the mess of line that bringing along an anchor entails.
The Stake-Out Stick will even fit within most boat’s paddle mounts, so bringing it along is made remarkably easy.
If the kayaker you’re shopping for does not currently own an anchor or utilizes a home-made anchor-system, then one of Seattle Sports’ Kayak Anchor Kits will no doubt make for a practical and appreciated gift.
This 3.25 pound grappling-style anchor is the perfect size and weight for easy management and effective utilization on standard sized kayaks. If the paddler you’re shopping for owns a particularly large or heavy fishing kayak, then you might want to check out our other top picks within our list of the best kayak anchors.
Including 50-feet of line, two carabiners to accommodate easy attachment points, and drawstring storage stuff-sack for even easier organization, this ready-to-go anchor kit will become an instantly cherished piece of gear to the kayaker you’re shopping for.
Here’s a simple, yet highly practical gift idea that any kayaker who braves rough surf or rowdy rapids should own. Wilderness System’s Fishing Rod and Paddle Leash is a brilliant tool for ensuring your most essential kayaking accessories stay within reach, no matter what happens out on the water!
This is simply a 2-foot long, high-visibility premium nylon leash with integrated swivel snap hooks for easy attachment to your boat and gear. The applications are endless with a versatile kayaking accessory like this, but the designed intention is to keep your fishing rod, paddle, net, pliers, and other essential tools from sinking in the event they go overboard.
The swiveling snap hooks ensure this leash doesn’t get twisted and manipulated in awkward ways, so it’s totally feasible to have a few of these leashes onboard even compact kayaks.
Anglers in particular will love the peace of mind this simple gadget provides – enabling fishermen to comfortably reach out and net the big one without fear of losing any cherished equipment!
The Suspenz Airless END Kayak Cart is a unique and highly practical device for transporting your kayak to and from the water’s edge, as well as in and out of your vehicle.
This kayak cart is designed to effectively portage your kayak, canoe, or small vessel without the use of any strapping. A neoprene covered foam pad protects your boat from scuffs and scrapes, so loading up is as simple as positioning the stern or mid-section of your vessel right on the brace and simply tightening down the top bar. Loading and unloading takes seconds and is more intuitive and rapid than utilizing ratchet straps or strapping.
The Airless END Cart features a 7000-T7 powder-coated aluminum frame with a 150-pound weight capacity and comes assembled and ready to use. There are two size options available for normal, and larger sized kayaks.
It should be noted that the quick-release 10-inch diameter premium never-flat airless rubber tires will not roll very well over soft sand – but do well over virtually any other substrate. If you’re seeking something for portaging heavy boats over difficult to traverse terrain, then be sure to check out our post on the best kayak carts.
The Bonnlo Kayak & Canoe Carrier Dolly is a standard kayak cart option for transporting vessels over most terrain that will make a wonderful gift for any paddler who deals with frustrating boat launches, or who simply has a hard time lugging their boat to and from the water.
Built with an aluminum and anodized steel construction and featuring a 165-pound weight capacity, this is a reliable go-to option for regular weight and length kayaks. The 10-inch diameter, 3-inch wide solid PU tires are puncture prone and rated for use over sand, so as long as your boat is not too weighed down with gear, moving it over the parking lot and down the beach to your launch-point should be a breeze.
Integrated foam bumpers prevent the cart from scratching or scuffing your boat hull, and a built-in kickstand is also present for further assistance loading and unloading your kayak. The brand even includes two 7.5 foot ratchet straps for securely tying down the boat on portages you expect to be extra bumpy.
For more info on the Bonnlo Kayak Carrier and an array of other top-rated options of varying design and capabilities, be sure to check out our post on the best kayak carts.
First-aid supplies are something that should never be neglected on any outdoor excursion, no matter how big or small the endeavor. The Triage Kit First Aid Kit by Uncharted Supply Co. is the perfect first-aid companion for kayaking applications due to its nice balance of inclusiveness and fully waterproof design.
The brand describes this kit as the bare bones – including materials “to treat minor blisters, cuts, and scrapes as well as other useful items in case you end up outside longer than you expected.”. Weighing just over 5-ounces and built with an ultra-slim design, the Triage Kit is furthermore an exceptionally easy piece of essential equipment to pack – even on vessels tight for space.
There is a small array of bandages, ointments, and standard first-aid supplies included here as well as some items for wilderness survival and for gear repair. Waterproof matches, duct-tape, 22-gauge wire, and a few safety pins add up to quite a bit of potential when it comes to jerry-rigging damaged gear or enduring an extra night in the outdoors.
The perfect first-aid kit for supporting kayak excursions of any kind, the Triage First Aid Kit is truly up for any adventure both on and off the water.
Seeking a simple, but practical go-to gift for your favorite kayaker but stumped on what to purchase? The gift of a nice new water bottle is always a safe call, and Hydro Flask’s 64 Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle knocks the competition out of the water when it comes to both performance and value.
Designed with the brand’s TempShield Technology, the double-walled insulated construction of this water bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for 6. Its built with pro-grade stainless steel to ensure there is no flavor transfer between different beverages or unwanted residues left behind. The brand furthermore builds their water bottles BPA free, so you need not worry about any harmful chemicals entering your biology with this option.
The slip-free powder coating used to finish this line of water bottles is sweat-proof and also dishwasher safe, as well as available in a wide array of sharp colors in order to find the perfect aesthetic for the paddler you’re shopping for. While the 64-ounce option is perfect for hydrating on longer, more intensive days of kayaking, there are some smaller sizes available through the same link.
The Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System is a remarkably innovative and practical piece of gear that any kayaker, or outdoorsman in general, ought to own.
One of our top picks from our list of the best portable water filters, this pocket-sized 0.1 micron absolute inline filter is a pivotal piece of equipment for any trip into the outdoors, big or small. This device gives you the freedom so safely drink from freshwater sources not containing harmful chemicals or viruses, making the world your water bottle!
According to the brand, the Sawyer Mini “removes 99.99999% of all bacteria (salmonella, cholera, and E. coli); removes 99.9999% of all protozoa (such as giardia and cryptosporidium); also removes 100% of microplastics”. Considering its preposterous 2-ounce weight, that’s quite remarkable in our opinion!
Each filter is rated up to 100,000 gallons – that’s a lot of hydration! Including the brand’s reservoir squeeze system for storing and drinking water as well as a straw attachment for simply leaning into freshwater sources and drinking, this is a remarkably awesome value for the price point.
Your favorite kayaker will never be without drinking water again on their freshwater excursions, allowing the freedom to pack lighter and hydrate generously, as opposed to sparingly!
The lcfun Waterproof and Windproof Dual Arc Lighter is a super handy gadget for when you need a match out on the water, or for setting up camp during extended paddling trips.
This is one of our favorite options within our list of the best windproof lighters that offers reliable ignition no matter the conditions. The Icfun Lighter generates an electrical arc as opposed to a flame in order to ignite whatever it is that needs lighting, so wind does not alter its operation in the slightest!
The device is furthermore totally waterproof, so even if it takes a dunk in the drink, it will still work properly! It’s a brilliant device for effortlessly lighting a smoke while out on the water, or getting a campfire going during otherwise challenging environmental conditions. There’s also a lanyard included so you can keep it close on hand.
Best of all, this gadget is USB rechargeable, so it will never run out of fuel like standard lighters do! Simply re-charge it using a powerbank or regular outlet, and you’re good to go for countless ignitions!
The Perception Splash Seat Back Cooler is a brilliant kayaking gift for any paddler who enjoys packing a lunch out on the water.
Designed to fit any kayak with lawn chair style seating, this slim-profile cooler simply connects to the back of your seat utilizing the included strong bungee ball system and remains nice and out of the way. The cooler features a 12-can capacity with a one to one ice ratio.
Built with 3/4-inch thick closed-cell foam insulation and RF welded seams, this soft cooler is an exceptional insulator and furthermore will not allow any water in or out of the zipper. Reaching behind you to grab a beer or a snack is made easy with the top-loading design, and the cooler even features a carry handle for easy repositioning and transport.
Integrated with strong webbing loops and D-rings for additional lash down options and gear attachment points, you can conveniently outfit this cooler to be a gear-station for a lot of additional equipment.
Perception furthermore sells modular attachments for this cooler bag, including attachable fishing rod mounts, and an external mesh organizer, so it can be outfitted to match any paddling style!
The Ayaport Kayak Paddle Grips are a perfect add-on gift or stocking stuffer for an avid kayaker who’s known to crush a lot of miles out on the water!
This is a simple, but underrated kayaking accessory for maintaining comfortable hands and wrists during particularly long paddles.
These paddle grips are built from eco-friendly silicone to provide a soft, non-slip, and weatherproof grip on your paddle in any conditions. Each grip measures 7-inches long and is built with a spiral-texture in order to accommodate a particularly ergonomic grip.
Installation takes seconds, so popping these bad boys on and off is a breeze! There is even an array of color choices to select from so you can personalize this gift idea to your favorite paddler’s preferred aesthetic!
This Hunting and Fishing License Waterproof Case will make for the perfect add-on gift or stocking stuffer for a kayaking sportsman who struggles to keep tabs on all their important gear! There are three cases included with this purchase, so all their licensing should be covered!
A bit of a boring gift idea yes, but then again this is a highly practical on-the-water accessory that the kayaker you’re shopping for very well might be in dire need of. Keeping your licensing safe and legible is of the utmost importance on the water – as is having it directly on hand. This simple waterproof case will ensure your favorite paddler never gets caught by a game warden without their fishing or hunting license safe and ready to present!
The Brush Gripper Small Vessel Anchor System is a unique anchoring device that attaches your kayak or small boat to structure above, or slightly below water rather than implementing a traditional kayak anchor.
This gripping device is engineered with a unique tensioning system that only grips tighter when its pulled on, so even strong currents and high winds won’t pull this above-water anchor free once properly secured. It’s a brilliant innovation that enables kayakers and small boat owners to safely and simply secure their boats in precise locations.
The Bush Gripper is a great tool for fishermen and hunters attempting to find the perfect set-up location, but is also a wonderful tool for picnickers and pleasure boaters simply looking to stay put in otherwise difficult to anchor locations. This gripper can effectively anchor your vessel to tree limbs, dock pylons, rocks, stumps, dead wood, and other boats with the squeeze of a trigger! The brand even includes 9 feet of 550 paracord so you’re ready to rock right out of the box!
With a few different powder-coated color options to choose from, matching this innovative tool to your favorite kayaker’s preference or vessel’s aesthetic is made easy!
The Suspenz EZ Kayak Rack is a brilliant device for saving space when it comes to storing your kayak(s) that any paddler would be stoked to own!
This simple kayak brace is designed for indoor or outdoor use, so the kayaker you’re shopping for can set it up in their garage, storage shed, or even off their back deck! The braces extend 21-inches from the wall they’re mounted on and can support up to 100 pounds.
The frame is built from powder-coated steel in order to hold up against the elements if set up outside and is equipped with nylon-covered foam padding to ensure your kayak’s hull doesn’t endure any scratching or scuffing. Reinforced safety straps are also integrated so your kayak doesn’t go anywhere in the event they get bumped or during high winds.
A simple, but satisfying gift idea for any outdoorsmen who’s short on precious at-home storage space!
No explanation needed here – this poster is bound to be a hit with any dog-loving kayak girl!
Printed on a high-quality resin-coated photo base paper medium, this poster is both looks great and is built to retain its gloss, colors, and definition. In other words – it’s not a crummy, low-quality poster material that will tear and fade in no time.
With a few different sizes to choose from (frame not included), you can select just the right option for your favorite kayaker’s bedroom, office space, or gear locker!
How about a bit of kayaking literature to go along with your other gifts? The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Canoeing and Kayaking by Dennis Stuhaug and the editors of Canoe & Kayak Magazine is a wealth of information for aspiring paddlers that will no doubt be received as a silly and welcomed gift!
Covering topics such as how to choose between a canoe or kayak, understanding various paddle strokes and methods, trip planning, equipment importance, health and fitness, and even paddling destinations, this is an impressively inclusive guide with a whole lot of info on all fronts. Even experienced paddlers are bound to learn something within this informative guide, so don’t be afraid to buy this book for an already accomplished paddler!
The Complete Book of Sea Kayaking by Derek C. Hutchinson and Wayne Horodowich is a wonderfully informative text that will make for a solid addition to any paddler’s personal library.
Originally published in 1976, this book “is a comprehensive guide for the beginner and an invaluable reference book for the experienced sea kayaker.” Author Derek C. Hutchinson, an international authority on sea kayaking, wrote this text as a guide to equipment selection, paddling and rescue techniques, reading weather, navigation tactics and more. Hutchinson furthermore includes his own drawings and color photographs to better illustrate and explain this information-heavy book.
This book is the 40th-anniversary edition and has been updated to be up to date with all of the latest developments in sea kayaking. Written by a renowned master and brought up to speed into the modern age by additional experts, this text is bound to get any style paddler excited about kayaking on the big blue sea!
Fifty Places to Paddle Before You Die by Chris Santella is a must-have book for any avid kayaker’s coffee table or study that will inspire your favorite paddler to broaden their horizons and plan trips to the far-flung reaches of the kayaking world!
Loaded with high-quality, reliable information and gorgeous photos that will make any kayaker sit back and daydream, this book covers the world’s top spots for not only kayaking, but also rafting, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding.
Those who have read this book insist that it’s a truly game-changing tool when it comes to planning future kayak trips from the bottom, up. Destinations include Baja California, Indonesia’s Komodo Islands, and even the Antarctic Peninsula, so there’s no shortage of inspiration here for each and every kayaker’s personal tastes and interests.
Many of the sections are written by local guides or outfitters in the area being discussed, so there is furthermore some directly relevant info available for those interested in booking a guided trip or reaching out to the local experts for additional intel.
At the very least, this book will make for a fun and engaging read, so consider pairing it with some new paddling gear or along with some other literature and you’ve got yourself a killer kayaking gift!