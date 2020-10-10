101 Best Gifts for Millennials: The Ultimate List

Need a gift for the Millennial in your life? We’re here to help you find an awesome and unexpected gift for anyone born between 1981 and 1996. These are the best gifts for Millennials. (Side note, it’s hard to go wrong with sushi gifts since we all basically value sushi above all else.)
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the Millennial gardener who isn’t that great at gardening, there’s the Keter Urban Bloomer Self-Watering Raised Garden Bed. My aunt actually got me one of these as a house warming gift and I adore it.
It’s a nice size for a patio with plenty of room for a robust herb or flower garden or shorter growing vegetables like bush tomatoes. A the soil is suspended over a water reservoir that slowly waters plants evenly for a few days at a time. You know you need to water when you can’t see the water indicator.
The bed has a sprout-shaped water level indicator so you water the bed until the sprout is visible and if the red stem of the sprout is showing you know you’ve watered too much–but don’t worry, there’s a spout on the side so you can let out excess water for happier plants.
This spout is also good to leave open if the garden bed is kept outside and you know you’re in for some heavy rain. It was easy to assemble and I’ll be using it next year for my herb garden as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Using a kit to brew your own kombucha is maybe the most Millennial thing you can do. (Besides being sick of being blamed for everything–ba dum tss.)
That said, I brew kombucha at home and it’s fun, satisfying, and saves me a ton of money. Booch is expensive, folks.
Unlike brewing beer, once you start brewing kombucha, you can brew it forever. Kombucha is a little like sourdough bread in that you need a starter and you can make many batches from that one starter. The starter, in this case, is called a S.C.O.B.Y standing for symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast.
I’ve featured this kombucha kit on my Best Kombucha Kits For Brewing At Home article. This kit contains everything you need to start you on your first gallon of kombucha including cute glass jug, cloth jug cover, organic cane sugar, organic black tea, pH test strips, thermometer, and S.C.O.B.Y with starter tea.
A note–do not drink the starter tea. It will taste terrible because it’s concentrated to get your brew going. They also include a detailed guide on how to set up your brew. From there you can choose to drink your kombucha straight or come up with your own flavors. I like to add ginger juice and cherries.
Please keep in mind that kombucha is mildly alcoholic. Not enough that you need ID to buy it, but enough that if the person you’re buying for has religious restriction on alcohol or is in recovery, you’ll want to skip this. For more information check out kombucha’s ATF page–which makes this tea sound way more hardcore than it really is. It’s closer to vinegar than beer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Millennials can’t get enough of the true-crime genre, so give your Millennial a mystery to solve with the Hunt A Killer subscription box. Plus, since it’s a subscription box, if you’re buying last minute, they won’t expect you to physically have the gift for them.
Each mystery is six boxes long and each box contains enough clues like photos, maps, newspaper clippings, and physical evidence to rule out one suspect in a fictional murder. It’s an immersive experience as you decode clues, make connections, and reveal the truth.
True story–only hours after posting this article, I received one of these boxes in the mail and about had a heart attack wondering how the company got my address and mailed me a sample so quickly. Turns out, my husband had independently bought me a subscription as a surprise. We’ve played through their first season and we’re keeping the subscription. I love it.
It’s loads of fun if you like murder mysteries and puzzles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the Millennial in your life is a fan of the show Letterkenny they’ll go wild over this Allegedly Ostrich T-Shirt.
If you don’t know the show or aren’t familiar with the gag, maybe that’s for the best. If you’re too curious to resist, make sure there aren’t kids around when you Google “Letterkenny Ostrich Allegedly.” Just to be safe.
This shirt is available in men’s and women’s sizes and in a variety of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Broke Millennial is packed with Millennial-friendly investing advice. If you know a Millennial who wants to start investing, but doesn’t know where to start or who to trust, this book can set them on the right path.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This over-sized avocado toast squishy is perfect for days when you need to snuggle with something after a hard day. He’s great for snuggling, or use him as a pillow while you binge-watch your fave Netflix show.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a funny gift or a gag gift, you can’t go wrong with this offbeat “World’s Okayest Millennial” shirt. Millennials try to be a fairly realistic bunch and we know about how great we are.
It’s available in men’s and women’s cuts, in your choice of five colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they don’t already have one, any Millennials would love to receive a Nintendo Switch this year so they can play all the latest trendy games like Animal Crossing, Pokemon, and many others.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they love their fancy coffee they’ll love being able to brew their own Italian coffee and espresso right on their stove with this BonVivo Intenca Moka Pot.
A moka pot brews a deep, silky coffee and I love mine for days when I want to feel like I’m at an expensive coffeehouse without leaving my kitchen. They’re very easy to use and work with gas, electric, induction, and ceramic stoves.
The BonVivo Intenca has a gorgeous stainless steel base and copper varnish which elevates it to an appliance that you’d happily display in your kitchen. It brews up to four cups of espresso and they also make a six-cup version.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Listen, we love avocado toast. If you’ve tried it, you know why. But help them keep their avocado toast interesting with The Ultimate Avocado Cookbook.
This book provides 50 different avocado recipes that will keep this Millennial delicacy from getting boring–plus they’re perfect to Instagram.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If a Magnet Fishing Kit doesn’t make any sense to you, let me sum up this neat hobby. It’s basically a combination of metal detector sweeping and fishing.
You cast your high-powered magnet into the water off docks or bridges or shores and trawl the bottom to see what sticks to your magnet when you haul it back up. It’s a neat way to start a collection of odds and ends that have been lost in the water.
I’ve watched my share of magnet fishing videos and while most often people pull of fishing lures, I’ve seen magnet fishermen pull up cell phones, jewelry, road signs, scooters, and even a full-size lawnmower. You never know what you might find.
This is a good beginner’s set comes with a 330-pound strength magnet, 50 feet of reinforced rope, waterproof safety gloves, thread locker glue, carabiners, and a grappling hook that can be used to lift up large objects that your magnet has located but can’t quite pull to the surface.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the Millennial who is trying to eat and drink healthier, get them a Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer. They’ll be able to create their very own fruit and vegetable juice blends and save a lot of money by not needing to buy those expensive juice blends from the grocery store. You can even create your own soy milk and tofu with this juicer.
I got to try out a media sample of this model and I love it. It’s easy to use and, most importantly, easy to clean. Unlike a lot of other juicers where every little piece needs to be scrubbed out with a tiny brush, the majority of the H101 can be cleaned with a rinse in soapy water. There are always going to be a couple of pieces that need a little extra attention but the included specialized brush makes it quick work.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the Millennial in your life love to smoke, they’ll get a kick out of this Customizable Cannabis Throw Pillow Cover that’s printed to look just like a plastic baggie filled with weed.
The writing printed on the baggie label is customizable for no extra charge so you can put their name or the name of their favorite strain for example
The pillow cover also has a hidden zippered pouch inside for them to store…well, I guess whatever they felt like, but I’m betting you have a good idea for what they could stick in there.
Keep in mind this is just the pillow cover and will need a 16 by 16 inch pillow insert.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One thing you can count on is that as Millennials we’re generally super into DIY so if your Millennial is into crafting they’ll absolutely love getting Cricut this year.
Cricut’s latest Explore Air 2 is a top of the line die cutting machine that makes all sorts of DIY projects possible including custom stickers, iron-on decals for clothing, scrapbooking, greeting cards, personalized homeware, and almost anything you can think of.
I got to test out a media sample of the new Explore Air 2 along with the Cricut Easy Press 2 for iron-on transfers and I’m extremely impressed with the ease of use and the wide variety of projects the system can be used for.
If they’re brand new to Cricut, check out this Bundle Set pictured above which includes the Explore Air 2 along with tools, vinyl transfers, and helpful books to get them started. You can punch up this gift with a t-shirt press so they can create their own shirts with a professional finish.
For something a little more budget-friendly for the crafter in your life, consider getting them a yarn bowl.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set of Five Vintage Plant Illustration Art Prints is a good choice for the Millennial who’s into herbalism or who enjoys their psychoactives. The five plants included are cannabis, coca, opium poppy, tobacco, and wormwood.
Each plant is beautifully illustrated and includes its scientific name and images and crosssections of its flowers and seeds. They’re well printed on heavy eight by 10 cardstock but do not come framed. The artist also has a set of classic hallucinogens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This “Done Adulting Today” shirt is the perfect after work shirt, for those days when you’re done with being an adult and just want to relax. Available in sizes from small to XXL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Purr Over Coffee combines two things most Millennials love: cat stuff and pour-over coffee. Pair this brewer with some coffee and you have a practical, adorable gift. If you’re looking for a coffee suggestion, we recommend grabbing a bag of Intelligentsia’s El Diablo dark roast.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are we the most anxious generation? Probably, so any Millennial in your life would appreciate a quality Weighted Blanket. Even Harvard Medical School has written about the benefits of weighted blankets for improved sleep.
These Luna brand blankets are made with 100 percent cotton and evenly distributed glass beads for weight. They’re available in a range of colors and patterns as well as sizes and weights. Ideally, your blanket is about 10 percent of your body weight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the Millennials with sensory processing issues or who love to go to loud concerts, consider Vibes Earplugs.
These earplugs don’t block out all sound, they filter sound while maintaining fidelity. They reduce the loudness of everything making loud noises easier on your ears and noisy rooms less overwhelming.
I tested out a media sample of these (with no promise of a review) and it’s really impressive how they can take the sound of an overwhelming noisy crowd and translate into something more manageable to my ears without it sounding muffled.
Vibes Earplugs are able to preserve the quality of the sound while reducing the intensity. Music lovers can enjoy their loud concerts more and people with sensory input sensitivity may be less bothered by their normal sound triggers.
Plus, I like that they’re clear on the outside so they aren’t very visible and they come with their own small travel case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Northern Brewers Beer Brewing Kit comes with everything you need including brewing vessels, yeast, and hops, and grains. Brewing your own beer is super fun, and a lot cheaper than buying beer at the store. This gift is a great winter project for beer lovers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s impossible not to love these Tardigrade Slippers. I would be hard-pressed to make a call on the animal mascot of Millennials but along with sloths, honey badgers, and Doge, tardigrades would be one of the finalists.
Tardigrades are eight-legged microscopic animals that are also known as water bears or moss piglets which creates the problem of not being able to decide what to call them because all of their names are so great. Water bears are inexplicably cute and indestructible.
These moss piglet slippers capture their tiny grabby arms (only six but whatever, they’re cute) and odd snout in plush fleece that will keep your feet warm all winter. They are designed for ladies’ sizes five to 10 but will also likely fit men’s sizes up to size nine. If these slippers don’t fit the bill, they also have an 18-inch long plush tardigrade.
And if you’re not sure this is Millennial enough for you, take note that it’s put out by a company called Hashtag Collectibles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BedShelfie started out on Kickstarter and took off from there, and for good reason–it’s something we could all use. I mean, yes, for proper sleep hygiene we shouldn’t be using our devices in bed, but in what world is that happening?
The BedShelfie uses a simple vice system to attach itself to your bed frame and creates an easy-to-reach surface to place your laptop, drink, snack, book, phone etc. on. It can hold up to 15 pounds of stuff so it’s on there really well. It doesn’t need any tools to install and the grips of the vice are covered in felt to protect the finish of your bed frame.
There are even slots in the sides of the shelf to make running charging cords up to your devices easier and have a more minimal profile. The shelves are made of durable and environmentally-friendly bamboo and are available in several different colors.
This classic size works for 13-inch laptops and they make a larger version that fits a 15-inch laptop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I can’t name a single one of my millennial friends who dislikes spicy food so fill their lives with hot sauce with this The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler. It’s wrapped up to look like dynamite which is a cute touch.
This collection of hot sauces makes a perfect gift because of its cool packaging and around-the-world flavor. With a variety of flavors and spice levels to choose from, there’s a sauce in this kit for every culinary occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trump’s policies have driven millions of Millennials to drink. If you need a gift for someone who hates Trump, this “Because Trump” glass is perfect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coloring Books are one of those things we put aside when we were little but now with all the stress of becoming adults, we’re seeing that coloring still has emotional benefits. Coloring, particularly symmetrical geometric shapes like mandalas, reduces anxiety and calms down the brain. If you’re looking for gifts for young adults who are dealing with stress, this box set is a great way to go.
It comes with three books totally 120 images to color in varying levels of complexity to suit their mood. The three books Animals, Scenery, and Geometric Shapes (Mandalas) so there’s a nice spread of images to appeal to everyone.
The books are printed in the United States on thick, bleed-proof paper. Pair this with a pack of Crayola Colored Pencils and you’re good to go.
For more information on why coloring is great for reducing stress in adults check out this article from the Cleveland Clinic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs a solid messenger bag and Timbuk2 Messenger Bags are the best on the market in my experience.
I’ve bought two of these bags, one medium-sized bag and one large, and they’ve held up for over five years. These bags are rugged while still being remarkably lightweight. They’re packed with compartments, including a laptop or tablet sleeve and have several strap options to customize how you carry it.
I have two plain black bags but they come in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Three Doge Moon Hoodie is for the oldest of the Millennials and young Gen X’ers. A while back a tee-shirt known as Three Wolf Moon that became an internet meme for being the categorically most uncool shirt in existence.
So, of course, we started making spoofs of it immediately and Three Doge Moon is my absolute favorite as it combines the worst tee-shirt design ever with the beloved Shiba Inu Doge. It’s mesmerizing in its weirdness.
If Doge isn’t your thing you can also pick up Three Llama Moon, Three Corgi Moon, or Three Sloth Moon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Cornhole Board is one of those perfect games for any gathering. It’s quick and easy to teach and fun for all ages.
Get the Millennial in your life a quality regulation-size cornhole board set with a fun vintage look. It’s got that rustic, reclaimed wood esthetic heat printed on both sides for a long-lasting, weatherproof finish.
These are sturdy boards with a hardwood frame and birch tops that will last you a lot of summers. The legs fold up for storage and carrying, though, given the weight of real wood, these aren’t the most portable boards on the market–for that, you want to check out these collapsible cornhole boards.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re fans of the classic YouTube show Good Mythical Morning then they’ll love this Sweet Peach T-Shirt.
The shirt is a callback to the episode where Link details his elaborate perfect shower routine which ends in telling yourself that you are a sweet peach who knows their worth.
It’s a cute shirt that only fans of GMM will recognize so it’s a nice way to connect with other Mythical Beasts. It comes in both men’s and women’s sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they play Animal Crossing, they’ll love this K.K. Slider Live t-shirt. It’s officially-licensed and amazingly printed.
They’ll love be able to pick out other Animal Crossing players by their expressions when they wear this shirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These holographic purses are really cool. Between the geometric design and the way the color refracts under different lighting conditions, this is the kind of purse that will get you a lot of compliments.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An increasing number of millennials are dabbling in canning and preserving. This easy-to-use fermenting kit is perfect for making your own pickles, kimchi, or other fermented foods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Inspired by a classic first season episode, this fun Rick and Morty game is the ideal gift for Rick and Morty fans. It is a fast-paced game designed for two, three, or four players. A complete game takes about 30 minutes to play through, so it’s the perfect length for those who like to play a variety of games in one game night session, or for those who like games with a lot of replay value.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re shopping for a Steven Universe fan, a cheeseburger fan, or both, this wacky cheeseburger backpack makes a wonderful gift idea. It’s whimsical and fun and actually has a surprising amount of storage space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a cute small gift? Try this Corgi Butt Coin Purse. Corgi butts are the undisputed king of all dog butts. They’ve got these stubby but huge ham-like legs and round ‘tocks with the teensiest tail. They look like a loaf of white bread. It’s the greatest.
This adorable plush coin purse captures the glory that is a corgi bottom complete with ears and pink toe beans for that iconic corgi sploot. You can’t help but smile when you see this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This weird and wonderful Cosmic Cat and Burger hoodie is perfect for anyone with an offbeat sense of humor. It is availabe in men’s sizes from small to 4XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chances are the millennial on your list loves a good coffeehouse drink. Skip the huge espresso machine with steamer arm rig that takes up half of the counter and go with this wireless electric milk frother from HadinEEon.
There are only two buttons making it simple to operate. The red button with heat and froth the milk in under two minutes for a foamy cappuccino, indulgent latte, or silky hot chocolate. With the blue button, it can froth up cold milk which is something you cannot do with an espresso machine with a steaming arm. If you only want your milk heated up (to 150 degrees Fahrenheit) you can swap out the frothing whisk for the included heat attachment which will deliver hot milk without all the foaming action.
I’m not sure why you’d want to because foamed milk is the absolute best, but you do you.
The wireless pitcher sits on the small wired base and lifts off for easy pouring and cleaning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they have too many water bottles, they could really use this Stackable Water Bottle Holder. When you’re a Millennial, reusable water bottles seem to just appear in your home and slowly accumulate until you’re struggling with your cabinet or your fridge and wondering how your life has gotten to this point.
Reusable water bottles are fantastic and important in the role they play in keeping us hydrated and preventing waste from disposable water bottles–but they’re a serious pain to store. They’re too tall for some shelves and when you knock one over, the whole pile is going down.
This four-pack of stackable water bottle holders keep bottles contained and secure while taking up less space in your cabinets or refrigerator. Each holder has room for three bottles for a total storage capacity of 12. And if you don’t have twelve reusable water bottles now, you probably will soon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a gift for a Millennial who is interested in politics, economics, or social justice, they will absolutely adore this Give People Money.
One of the hottest topics in economics and global politics right now is the idea of UBI, or universal basic income. Proponents of UBI believe it can help reduce poverty and prevent inequality in an age where technology is putting people out of work and the rich just keep getting richer.
Author Annie Lowrey examines the UBI movement in her book, citing real-world examples of UBI in action in places like Kenya and India, as well as interviewing Silicon Valley innovators who are leading the UBI movement in the US.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This kooky All-Seeing Eye Pizza Sweatshirt is a great gift for anyone who loves pizza and conspiracy theories in equal measure.
Pair it with a pair of pizza sweatpants and you’ve got a wild head-to-toe look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a cookbook for the Buzzfeed generation. Inspired by the popular Tasty videos produced by Buzzfeed, Tasty Latest and Greatest compiles over 80 trendy recipes.
Suitable for vegans and carnivores alike, highlights include recipes for dishes from carne asada fries to glittery unicorn cake.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These offbeat Pac-Man leggings are perfect for the gamer in your life, especially if they loves retro arcade titles.
These come as one-size-fits-all leggings, and they also have a plus-size option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the hipster Millennial in your life, check out this neat typewriter coaster set. It comes with four hefty coasters in the design of typewriter keys with small rubber legs to prevent scratching. The coasters are stored in a container in shape of a vintage-style typewriter. It’s unique and definitely a conversation starter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This unicorn onesie is available in four different sizes, making it easy to find the length that is best for your height. The smallest size fits folks as small as 4’11”, with the biggest size suitable for those up to 6’3″.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This salt lamp is a tall black metal cage filled with natural chunks of Himalayan pink salt. The light at the center creates this otherworldly glow like the stones are lit from within. The light has a dimmer switch so you can adjust the level of light to your preferences.
I love the contrast of the smooth black metal lines and the rough-hewn, hand-carved pink salt. This is perfect as a nightlight or as a light for creating a soothing meditation space.
It comes with two extra replacement bulbs so you should be set for a while. Keep in mind, these are rocks so it’s a heavy lamp clocking in at around 14 pounds so if you have Amazon Prime, make sure you take advantage of their free shipping.
This same lamp is also available in a cage of metal circles for a very different effect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a lot of Millennials, the hardest part of going vegan is giving up cheese. This fun vegan cheese cookbook teaches you how to make vegan cheese that doesn’t suck. If you know a vegan who really misses cheesy fries, this cookbook will make their day (and save them a ton of money, because storebought vegan cheese is WAY too expensive).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure, you could opt for Monopoly for Millennials, but the Stranger Things edition is more likely to actually resonate with the Millennials I know. This is a great gift for fans of Netflix’s weirdest and most wild original series.
Another fun option to consider? Monopoly: Black Panther Edition. Wakanda forever!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Virtual Reality is the entertainment experience we were all promised in futuristic, sci-fi movies and now it’s here. If the lucky person you’re buying for doesn’t already have a VR system, Oculus is a fantastic brand to go with as their own personal 3D theater.
The Standalone Oculus is just that–it operates wirelessly without needing to be hooked up to a computer and it contains it’s own speakers so there’s no need for headphones. (There is a headphone jack if you’d prefer that.) An included wireless remote makes navigating the screen a breeze.
It can connect to all your normal streaming apps and play movies and shows in HD. Oculus Venue lets them view concerts and sports events in 3D as though they were there and other friends with the VR system can “meet up” virtually to enjoy the show together. You also get access to hundreds of fun games and social apps.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do they love shoes? Check out these cheetah print ballet flats.
Rose gold? Check. Cheetah print? Check. Shoes from a company that donates footwear to kids in need around the world? Check and check. These flats make a stylish gift, and they’ll love the fact that this gift gives a little something back.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These funky Landscape Knives are one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. Each blade features a different landscape image on the blade. More than just decorative, these knives are fully food safe. Each set comes with six knives: paring, utility, chef’s, bread, slicer, and santoku.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Know someone who is feeling adrift? Belong can help them follow their dreams and build a community.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift set from Azure Cosmetics contains three tubes of real gold-infused face masks, perfect for embracing your glamourous side. Packed with skin-soothing vitamins and designed to gently exfoliate dry skin, this set is also cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for someone who loves camping, these camp-style coffee mugs can be used outdoors or at home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get them feeling nostalgic with this Hawaiian Shaved Ice Set. This snow cone machine is electric so there’s no tiresome arm cranking and comes with three syrups, bottle spouts, snow cone cups, ice molds, and spoon straws.
They’ll have a blast making these for themselves and their kids. Plus you can replace the syrups with a splash of lemonade or other drink for a healthier summer treat than ice cream.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When money is tight, little luxuries can really lift someone’s spirits. This breakfast gift basket is packed with everything they need to have a really spectacular breakfast feast.
This basket includes the following items: buttermilk pancake mix, waffle mix, pure New Hampshire maple syrup, gourmet coffees, traditional scone mix, wild Maine blueberries, country ham slices, & blueberry jam.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ugly Christmas sweaters are always a fun gift idea, and this vomiting unicorn sweater is definitely one of the more unique designs we’ve seen this holiday season. Plus, it lights up, making it extra festive.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Reasons to Stay Alive is a life-affirming memoir that can be a great gift for someone you love who is struggling with depression. The best gift you can give someone with depression is emotional support, and this book shows that you understand what they are going through.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Inspired by the classic card game Lotería (also known to some as “Mexican Bingo”), this “Millennial” edition of the game features art with a decidedly 21st Century twist.
Inspired by the viral Instagram account @MillennialLoteria, this game updates the classic cards with Millennial equivalents: La Dama as La Feminist, El Catrín as El Hipster, and Las Jaras as La Hashtag, to name a few. Even if you never played the original game, you’ll enjoy this updated twist on an old favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Cactus Coaster Set a cute housewarming gift for any succulent fan. This stand is a nice way to make putting the coasters away enjoyable and while turning the coaster holder into a decor item instead of just storage.
The foam coaster material is anti-skid but can look a little bit cheap so if you’re buying for someone who would be turned off by that, this may not be for you. On the other hand, it looks like a cactus and that’s too clever to resist in my opinion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This “Whatever I tried…” hoodie is truly a Millennial mood. We’re all just doing our best out here in a world dead-set on calling us both lazy and also responsible for a vendetta to destroy all the products older generations love.
Sometimes it’s important to know when to pick your battles and know you did what you could. Not every relative will understand Universal Basic Income but you tried–and it’s good to have a reminder that failures are not always a result that you didn’t do everything you could to the best of your ability.
The pre-shrunk unisex hoodie comes in eight colors including red, black, baby pink, and grey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Of the many things we as Millennials love, electronics and burritos are certainly up there. This cord organizer bag is designed to look like a flour tortilla complete with folded-in sides and green interior. Lettuce? Avocado? Who can say?
It’s a clever conversation starter that has a mesh pouch and two lines of elastic organizers for keeping earbuds, thumb drives, pens, and the other fiddly bits that always get tangled up in your bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Linen sheets are all the trend right now so they’ll be thrilled to receive a 100 Percent Linen Sheet Set by Beflax.
We bought our first set of linen sheets early this year and now I can’t imagine sleeping on anything else. It’s the coolest, most comfortable sheet set I’ve ever owned. Linen is the most breathable natural fiber based fabric and it’s obvious once you spend one night on it.
This set from Beflax includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. They offer sheet sets in twin, queen, and king in three different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Having heated seats is a luxury it’s hard to be without so if the Millennial in your life is driving a car without one, give them back that luxury with this Electric Heated Seat Cushion.
It plugs right into the cigarette lighter on your dash and the attached remote has several heat settings for your comfort. There’s a built-in thermostat so it will turn off when it reaches the selected setting and then turn back on again if the temperature drops. It automatically shuts off after one of three timer settings so you don’t need to worry about it running nonstop if you forget to turn it off.
The heater comes in three different colors and is designed to universally fit any car seat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Millennials really appreciate a good cat butt joke so they’ll love this set of Six Cat Butt Magnets. The package includes six magnets in the shape of six different cat breeds: grey tabby, orange tabby, Siamese, Bombay, calico, and Persian.
They also offer a dog set that’s five dog butts and a fire hydrant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not everyone who loves to garden has the outdoor space to do it and for them, there are Indoor Smart Gardens complete with grow lights so sunlight and placement are never an issue.
This one by Click and Grow is perfect for folks who like the idea of growing their own food but don’t necessarily have the greenest thumb. It’s self-watering and the light is on a timer. It comes with pods with pre-planted seeds and all you need to do is drop those in and refill the water reservoir when it gets low.
There’s room enough for nine pods and this starter one comes with mini tomato plants, basil, and lettuce. And for those with limited space, they also have a smaller three-pod garden.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they love house plants, they’ll love getting this Succulents Box Subscription that keeps giving. Each month the box comes with two unique succulent species and two white or terracotta clay pots.
For those on a budget, you can also get this subscription without the pots or as a single succulent per month. You can also get it with up to four succulents and four pots.
The packaging is adorable with pastel illustrated cacti and each succulent comes with a full-color card with information about care and the species.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every feminist needs some “Smash the Patriarchy” swag so check out this Feminist Travel Mug. It reads, “We will dance on the graves of the Patriarchy and drink the bitter tears of mediocre men.” I’m into it.
It’s made of BPA-free plastic and holds up to 16 ounces of liquid. It’s insulated to keep beverages hot or cold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re running out of space for all their houseplant babies, this Multi-Tier Indoor/Outdoor Plant Stand will help them make more efficient use of their space while looking stylish.
The shelf is made of real eucalyptus wood and can hold up to 110 pounds. It comes with optional wheels for easy movement as well as a free set of three gardening tools and gardening gloves.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the Millennial who loves cocktails but doesn’t love all the work that goes into making one, Teaspressa makes Luxe Spirits Sugar: sugar cubes you add to spirits to turn them into classic cocktails.
This classics set includes sugar cubes to creates Moscow Mules, Old Fashioneds, and Manhattans. All you need to dissolve the cube in the recommended liquor and then add ice or club soda to dilute (depending on the cocktail.) The package comes with six cubes each for a total of 18 cubes.
I got to test out a media sample of these and they’re a lot of fun and really that simple to use. They taste fresh which was a little bit of a surprise as I was assuming they’d have that artificial taste to them.
Luxe Spirits sugar cubes are handmade with natural ingredients and only contain less than 10 calories per cube.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As Millennials, sometimes we just can’t even and this “I Just Can’t” Hoodie speaks to that. I love the upside-down Nike Swoosh and weathered athletic look to it that just screams that you’re skipping leg day and binge-watching your favorite shows.
The hoodies are printed in America and available in over a dozen different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood was a number one New York Times bestseller and a book everyone should read.
Being born during Apartheid, his birth as a mixed-race person was illegal and his life only got more complicated from there. Trevor Noah strikes a perfect balance between an easy, readable tone along with light and dark subject matter to paint a picture of what it was like growing up in a time where existing was a crime.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Featuring nearly 1.5 pounds of tasty, high protein treats, One Bars are a great gift for the fitness/nutrition nut in your life. One bars are low in sugar (only one gram), gluten-free, and high in protein.
This set includes 12 different flavors so they can get a good sense of which ones they like. I got my hands on some media samples of the Maple Glazed Doughnut and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough bars and I’m hooked. My husband generally can’t stand protein bars or artificially sweetened things, but even he eats these.
They’re filling, feeling indulgent, and are a great meal replacement when you’re on the run.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cannabolish is a great gift for someone who smokes but doesn’t want everyone to know that they smoke. The set includes one full-size room spray, one travel-size room spray, and one candle.
It’s not meant to simply cover up smoke smells with stranger fragrances, and instead, it uses natural plant oils designed to capture and remove the smell of cannabis in the air.
The candle is good to light before you start smoking to get the oils into the air and the sprays are good solutions afterward and to get the scent out of clothing and furniture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mr. Coffee Coffeehouse Cappuccino Maker is perfect for people who want their own espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos right in their home without all the guesswork you need to operate a manual espresso machine. This cappuccino maker takes care of all the tricky steps with automatic brewing and mix frothing.
To prep, all they need to do is add the coffee grounds, add water to the reservoir, and milk to the frothing reservoir. This frothing reservoir easily lifts out for cleaning or storage in the fridge if there is milk leftover.
Then just select what type and size beverage you want. The frothing spout automatically pours foamy milk into your cup while the espresso maker brews at the same time. Both automatically shut off and your drink is ready and waiting for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spoil the mixologist in your life with this 11-Piece Bar Set with professional-grade tools made of food-grade stainless steel.
The set includes a classic two-piece Boston shaker (the design preferred by professional bartenders), jigger, muddler, Hawthorne strainer, julep strainer, conical strainer, bar spoon, ice tongs, and two bottle spouts.
It’s available in three colors: stainless steel, copper, and matte black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If seeing people is at the very bottom of their list of things they enjoy, get them this cute “It’s Way Too Peopley Out’ T-Shirt.
The cotton-blend shirt is nice and stretchy for comfort making it great for couch lounging away from all those people who might try to talk to them. It’s available in four different colors if pink isn’t their style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Millennial hasn’t wished they had their very own Real Avocado Tree? You can make their dream come true with this baby Avocado tree from Brighter Blooms.
They offer several sizes of trees. I’m featuring their smallest size which is one to two feet tall but they have several increments including up to five to size feet all.
This cold-hardy variety is good as a potted porch or balcony tree in warmer climates and as a houseplant in colder ones. It can withstand temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they love wine but it gives them headaches, give them the Ullo Wine Purifier and Sulfite Filter and give them back the gift of wine.
The Ullo uses four sulfite-specific filters to remove sulfites without damaging the taste of red and white wine. It’s a gravity-fed filter so you simply place it over your decanter or glass and pour. It also acts as a wine aerator so it’s two birds with one stone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this 15-Foot Inflatable Projection Screen, they can turn their backyard into a personal movie theater. Being inflatable means it’s easier to set up and even easier to store when you’re done with it.
This screen comes with the blower to keep it inflated, six nylon tether ropes, six plastic stakes, and a storage bag. Keep in mind that this is just the screen and will require a projector.
You can go even bigger and blow their minds with a 24-foot inflatable screen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Millennials are obsessed with ramen and pho for good reason so they’ll love this 12-Piece Ramen Bowl Set that serves four. It comes with four traditionally sized ramen bowls, each with a set of chopsticks and a matching spoon.
Grooves set into the bowls act as chopstick holders. It’s perfect for the home cook who likes to pretty up their ramen and post photos on social media.
You can also get a set of two.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Death Wish Coffee is a great choice for the caffeine addict in your life. Touted as the world’s strongest coffee, this java isn’t joking around.
The dark roast beans are USDA organic and pre-ground for convenience. They’re also available in whole bean for coffee connoisseurs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a Millennial home-owner, I can say that mowing the lawn is one of our least favorite chores and I’m sure any Millennial would love a Husqvarna Robotic Lawn Mower.
It can cover up to a fourth of an acre on a full charge and is quiet enough to run at night without annoying the neighbors. Being battery-powered, there’s no need to worry about keeping gas on hand and it returns to its own charging station when needed.
The mower can be controlled with an app on their smartphone and can set up a mowing schedule to take the chore completely off their plate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
They’ll get a real kick out of these Tiger King Beer Koozies. If they, along with the rest of the world, became obsessed with this show, they’ll love this four-pack of koozies.
They’re printed on both sides and are great for keeping your drinks nice and cold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help them take their barbecue to the next level with their very own Smokey Mountain Cooker Charcoal Smoker by Weber. They’ll be able to make to-die-for pulled pork and ribs like you simply can’t get with a normal grill.
This 14-inch model is good for smaller patios and has a built-in thermometer to ensure your meats are cooking at just the right temperature. Weber does offer large models for folks who want to smoke larger items like turkeys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical is perfect for people who spend long hours at their desks. It allows them to get in more exercise while they work.
Cubii Jr has a super-quiet pedaling motion with eight levels of resistance. They’ll be able to get some low-impact exercise while working, knitting, or watching TV.
It has an LED display that counts RPMs, distance, calories burned, and time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Study after study show the benefits of changing up our sedentary lifestyle and getting them a Vari’s Electric Adjustable Standing Desk would do just that.
The desk has an impressive range of height adjustment from 25.5 inches tall up to 50.5 inches tall and unlike notched or pneumatic desks, this one is easy to adjust with the touch of a button. Plus the height adjustment options are a continuous spectrum instead of set levels so you never run into the issue of needing a height that’s between two settings.
It has room for two monitors and a range of surface finishes. I’m featuring this rustic reclaimed wood effect option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The only thing more calming than a nice pot of tea is a pot of tea that looks like a beautiful flower and that’s right where Teabloom comes in.
This Teabloom tea set includes everything they’ll need to brew and serve their own blooming tea. It comes with a glass teapot, glass tealight warmer stand, infuser, four glass cups, and a canister of 12 blooming green tea flowers in 12 different flavors.
It’s stunning to watch these tightly wound, dried balls of tea open up in water into gorgeous flower displays. It’s bound to impress any guest.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Growing an avocado is fun but it looks al little gross and messy–but that’s where AvoSeedo changes things and turns a pit sitting in a cup of water into a cute character on a pool float.
The little miniature swimming pool has a faux deck and printed on lounge chairs. The floating character comes with a variety of face stickers so they can customize their avocado. We’ve already got all those avocado pits so we might as well put them to good use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If nothing else Millennials are anxious and tense so all of us would love to receive this Sylphim Massage Gun this year.
It’s wireless and rechargeable, so you can use it wherever is more comfortable without having to find an outlet. This massage gun has six speed settings and seven massage heads included so there’s something for everyone and every muscle group.
One full charge can last up to eight hours of use which should get you many sessions from a single charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Upgrade their patio game with this Outdoor Chaise Lounge Hammock. It’s designed with space for two people and two attached pillows so they’re always there when you need them.
It features a canopy to shade you from the sun and wheels on one side to make moving the chaise to the part of the pool deck or patio effortless. It can hold up to 500 pounds and is weather-resistant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Players of Animal Crossing will go wild over this Bells Bag Drawstring Pouch which looks just like the ones from the game.
It’s a nice size to hold cosmetics, game cards, dice, or other small items. This would be a neat way to gift someone a gift card.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spoil the feminist in your life who’s a fan of Mean Girls with this cute “On Wednesdays We Smash the Patriarchy” T-shirt.
It’s 100 percent cotton and machine washable, because who has time for anything else? It’s also available in a range of colors but the lettering is always pink, of course.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wine-lovers will have a blast brewing their own fruit wine with this Master Vintner Small Batch Wine Making Kit.
Unlike kits that brew with grape juice or concentrates, this one brews with whatever fresh fruit you choose so you can get really creative and make a grape and pear wine or a strawberry peach wine. The possibilities are endless. It comes with the equipment and supplies you’ll need except for wine bottles and fruit and will brew a one-gallon batch of wine fifteen times before running out of supplies.
A wine making kit is a gift of a hobby and something to drink–a great combo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Letterkenny fans will get a real kick out of this Set of Four Letterkenny Shotglasses. You can practically hear the catchphrases and they won’t be able to resist the classic double tap on the bar after knocking back their shot of whiskey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this GooDee HD Video Projector, they’ll be able to turn their own home or backyard into a mini movie theater. Updated for 2020 the design is reported to be 80 percent brighter than the average projector making it great for use when it isn’t pitch black out yet.
This projector supports most popular media sources including Firestick, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4, PCs, iPad, and Android smartphones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they have a yard, chances are they wish they had a Fire Pit Bowl like this one from Sunnydaze.
My firepit is the focal point of my yard and such a cozy place to sit around on cool summer nights, crisp fall evenings, and even snowy winter nights.
This 30-inch fire pit is large enough to fit several people around and includes a tall mesh spark screen for safety and poker tool to adjust logs and remove and replace the spark screen. I love that it comes with a wood grate for better air circulation, making it easier to get your fire really roaring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In a lot of ways, Gudetama is the soul of Millennials: exhausted and depressed. If they share that energy or have a love of Japanese cartoons, they’d love this Gudetama’s Great Wave Throw Pillow Case. It’s very relatable content.
It takes the classic woodcut artwork and adds in our sad little egg for a hilarious combination. Keep in mind that this is just the case and will require a 16 by 16 inch pillow insert.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they love mushrooms, they’ll love this Mushroom Growing Kit by Forest Origins. The set includes blocks to grow white oyster mushrooms, brown oyster mushrooms, and pink oyster mushrooms. Plus you can generally get more than one harvest per each block
It’s incredibly easy and really only requires a small amount of watering and patience. Forest Origins mushroom kits are all made in America and have a high success rate with a 100 percent grow guarantee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a gift that’s cute and quirky? This Gompers plush is perfect for fans of Gravity Falls, or for anyone who digs unusual stuffed animals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tinggly is a really cool company that specializes in once-in-a-lifetime experiences. You can redeem this voucher for one of their cool events, including a day diving with sharks, visting a yoga retreat in India, or even having dinner with a NASA astronaut.
Please note that the voucher only covers the cost of activity, and not travel to and from the destination where the adventure takes place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many Millennials appreciate companies that give something back to charity with every purchase so they’ll love this bracelet from Me to We.
This fun bracelet set is handmade in Kenya, and a portion of every sale goes to help provide education to girls in communities in need. The beads are strung on a stretch cord so it can be worn as a necklace or doubled up and worn as a bracelet or ankle.