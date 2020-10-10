101 Best Gifts for Millennials: The Ultimate List

For the Millennial gardener who isn’t that great at gardening, there’s the Keter Urban Bloomer Self-Watering Raised Garden Bed. My aunt actually got me one of these as a house warming gift and I adore it.

It’s a nice size for a patio with plenty of room for a robust herb or flower garden or shorter growing vegetables like bush tomatoes. A the soil is suspended over a water reservoir that slowly waters plants evenly for a few days at a time. You know you need to water when you can’t see the water indicator.

The bed has a sprout-shaped water level indicator so you water the bed until the sprout is visible and if the red stem of the sprout is showing you know you’ve watered too much–but don’t worry, there’s a spout on the side so you can let out excess water for happier plants.

This spout is also good to leave open if the garden bed is kept outside and you know you’re in for some heavy rain. It was easy to assemble and I’ll be using it next year for my herb garden as well.