101 Best Gifts for Millennials: The Ultimate List

Need a gift for the Millennial in your life? We’re here to help you find an awesome and unexpected gift for anyone born between 1981 and 1996. These are the best gifts for Millennials. (Side note, it’s hard to go wrong with sushi gifts since we all basically value sushi above all else.)

Best gifts for Millennials 2020 Edition:

Some people think finding gifts for millennials is hard, but I'm here to let you in on a secret: we like almost everything. The financial disaster we grew up in has shown many of us to appreciate everything and a thoughtful gift can make our year.

The right gift can really make a difference for the millennial in your life, especially if they are struggling with money or depression--and so many of us are.

Do we need gifts for Millennials besides participation trophies? (Hey-oh!)

Real talk: Being a millennial is hard. A lot of us were hit hard by the 2007-2009 recession, leaving us with financial worries that continue to this day. Older Millennials saw their job prospects dry up during the Great Recession, while younger Millennials who were still living at home saw their parents lose retirement savings, jobs, or even their homes.

The Pew Research Center defines a millennial as anyone born between 1981 and 1996. Millennials take their name from the fact that they were the first generation to come of age in the new millennium. I'm a member of this generation, so I know the good and bad that comes with being a Millennial. 

Sadly, the media has developed a nasty habit of calling any young person they disagree with a Millennial, which means the average person tends to forget that the oldest Millennials are full-on adults in their late 30s now.

We're not a bunch of aimless kids...we're between the ages of 39 and 24. We are all of voting age and drinking age, and we're a big part of the American workforce. A Pew study notes that Millennials comprise the largest percentage of the U.S. labor force.

And yet, it seems like every other headline in the media is about how millennials are to blame for killing off major US industries, including mayonnaise and Hooters.

Haters say the financial woes of the average Millennial are due to our wasteful spending habits, with one infamous article blaming our inability to buy houses because we were eating too much avocado toast.

But Millennials aren't to blame for problems with the economy, nor are they entirely to blame for their own financial problems. A recent study from the Federal Reserve proves that Millennials have similar spending habits to previous generations.

The difference between Millennials and previous generations is simply that they have less money to spend. The Fed's study found that while Millennials spend less on housing and food, this is predominantly because they have lower incomes than previous generations, and also because of the high cost of college/student loan repayments.

We're not broke because we're not working...we're broke because our wages haven't grown at the same pace as inflation, and because the cost of college has become untenable.

In short (or long), being a Millennial is hard.

With money and anxiety arguably being the defining characteristics of our generation, you can be certain that any Millennial you get a gift for will appreciate your thoughtfulness, because, frankly, we are all broke, stressed and anxious.

The right gift will lift a Millennial's spirits not only during the holidays or on a birthday, but for the whole year to follow. 

