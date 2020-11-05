41 Best Gifts For Moms From Daughters (2020)

My mom once told me “every mother should be so fortunate as to have a daughter.” Her acknowledgment of our special relationship affirms just how important daughters are in our lives. Mothers and daughters have a weird, cool, almost crazy kind of ESP which means they instinctively know when one or the other needs to touch base, but when it comes to gift-giving, it’s not always so simple.
We’ve uncovered all the best, most popular, and most beloved gifts for moms from daughters so you can kickstart your holiday shopping by finding exactly what she’ll love.
If you’re looking for even more great gift ideas for mom, as well as some awesome gifts for dads from daughters, relax. We’ve got you covered!
Finding the right piece of jewelry for your mom can seem tricky, but you’ll never go wrong with a gorgeous brooch like this faux diamond and emerald dragonfly. Produced by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this brooch is a finely crafted replica of an original antique Russian pin with platinum wings and genuine gemstones.
This brooch is the ideal accent piece for the lapel of her winter coat or to secure a scarf at the shoulder. It comes with a card telling the story of the original pin, and the proceeds of its sale support the museum’s programs, which makes it an even could gift idea for mom.
Another classic design is the bow brooch, and this diamond-studded ribbon pin from Ross-Simons is a lovely option set in sterling silver. It features 0.10 carats of handset round diamonds for beautiful glitter.
If your mom loves that vintage look, this NOVICA Cultured Mabe Pearl Sterling Silver Flower Brooch is a stunner, and was handmade by Balinese artisan, Dewa Arimbawa.
If there’s one thing daughters know about their moms, it’s that they don’t focus nearly enough on self-care. That’s why this bamboo bath caddy is an ideal gift idea for mom, because it will encourage her to take a long hot soak to get away from the stresses of her world. With a simple slide mechanism, this caddy fits almost all tub sizes, and it’s ideal for really encouraging her to relax as it’s got a space for her tablet, a reading rack, wine glass holder, sections for candles, aromatherapy, and so much more.
Extendable slides allow it to expand to a full 43 inches, and silicone grips keep the tray in place once she’s in the tub. It comes with a matching soap holder plus removable trays for bath and spa goodies. Since your brother’s not as likely to get this whole pampering thing as you do, you might encourage him to get her a nice bath gift set to complement your gift.
If you’re concerned about your mom’s safety, either because she lives by herself, or perhaps in an area where more crimes occur, a simple to install security option is the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. This multi-functional wire-free camera system can cut through the darkness and reveal potential prowlers or intruders with a motion-activated floodlight that’s brighter than a car’s headlight!
The high-resolution 2K camera delivers definition and clarity in both color and black and white, so she can always see who’s at her door at any time of the day or night. The wire-free design features a battery that lasts up to six months, so installation is seriously simple. If she detects an intruder she can remotely trigger the built-in smart siren, Whether she pairs it directly to WiFi or uses the Arlo App, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Home Kit – that’s a definite deterrent to those who have no business near her home and a two-way speaker allows her to warn away unwelcome visitors.
If your mom prides herself on creating all sorts of fancy things in the kitchen, from homemade apple tarts to perfectly julienned salad veggies and garnishes, the DASH Salfe Slice Mandoline just happens to be one of the coolest kitchen gadgets we’ve tried out. Wicked sharp, this mandoline can perform all sorts of slicing and dicing tasks in just minutes compared to cutting by hand. And unlike most mandolines, there is no danger of getting your fingers next to that razor sharp blade, because this device has a spring action push handle that keeps her pinkies perfectly safe.
We love the fact that she can control the thickness and cut with a simple twist of a few knobs on the back, and setup takes all of 60 seconds once she’s read the instructions. This mandoline is top-rack dishwasher safe, but it also comes with a special long-handled brush for cleaning the blade so she’ll never risk cutting herself when washing it.
Finally, chopping onions can be so quick she won’t have time to tear up, and everything cut with the mandoline falls into a convenient tray that rests in back. It folds flat for convenient storage, but when open, it rests on legs with suction cup feet to keep it stable when she’s using it. Hands down, this is guaranteed to be one of mom’s favorite kitchen tools!
Does your mom love to save little reminders of her time with you? Whether it’s a tiny lock of your baby hair, your hospital bracelet, or your graduation announcement, this pretty hand-carved keepsake box from Willow Tree is the perfect place to store her special mementos. Hand-painted, this wood box features bas-relief resin carving of a mother and daughter on the hinged lid.
Ideal for her dresser or nightstand, it’s also a loving reminder from you, even if she just wants to use it to store her rings, and other small items at the end of the day. Another pretty table top option is the Willow Tree Close to Me mother and daughter sculpture that would be a pretty decoration and reminder of your love anywhere in her house.
One thing we know, after much research, is that lots of women aren’t typical spa customers, whether due to time constraints or financial concerns. Many moms would never consider spending their precious cash on something seemingly frivolous, despite the fact that they suffer from dry skin or joint aches and pains. That’s when you can bring this paraffin wax treatment bath into their home.
Warm wax not only moistens dry skin, the heat helps loosen stiff, and arthritic hands to help them function better. In fact, physical therapists who specialize in hand therapy regularly use these kinds of paraffin hand baths as a part of their treatment protocol.
This professional grade wax warmer has a large, open design that’s actually big enough for dipping feet, as well as hands. With an easy to read temperature control gauge, this warmer melts wax fast and keeps it at one’s individual preferred temperature. It works great with Therabath Paraffin Wax, which you can get in 15 different scents from relaxing Lavender to refreshing Eucalyptus/Rosemary/Mint.
Wax baths are both a beauty treatment and healthy self-care, making them one of our fave gifts for moms from daughters.
We don’t know whether you’re like the rest of us sheltering at home, but you’re probably missing your mom, and seeing her face would go a long way for both of you. That’s what makes the Echo Show such a great gift for mom. This smart device does so much more than tell time and offer up the news and weather (which it definitely does!)
The compact 5.5 inch smart display is such a multi tasker, enabling mom to view recipes step by step, watch TV shows and movies, listen to her favorite music, and, most importantly, take video calls from you using the Alexa app or Skype. She can also ask Alexa to manage any of her smart home devices, from the thermostat to lights to security cameras.
A fine art print might be something you wouldn’t think of as a gift for mom, but if she’s due for a room brightener, this gorgeous Poppy by Georgia O’Keeffe has been faithfully reproduced on a high quality 24 x 32 inch canvas. It’s already mounted on wooden stretchers and ready to hang as the hardware is already attached to make it easy. If her space demands a larger or smaller size, this print comes in four different sizes to suit her space and your budget.
O’Keeffe was known for the sensuality and supposed feminist themes in her flower paintings, noted Kitty Jackson in her article for ArtDependence.com. While the poppy print isn’t as boldly sensual as some of her works, this print of O’Keeffe’s Black Iris definitely evokes those feelings. It’s also printed on canvas and ready to hang.
If your mom loves landscapes, O’Keeffe also painted some amazing ones, like Lake George Reflection, in this Giclee print.
Nuancing her favorite dishes with a blend of spices known only to your mom just got a lot easier with the FinaMill battery operated spice grinder. When we first got the chance to try this product, we were excited by how simple it was to get started. Your mom simply has to fill the FinaPod with her blend of herbs and spices, hit the button, and go!
Perfect for her special blends for fish, chicken, and steak, she can simply get extra pods and keep them on hand for a quick grind over her dish. Easily adjustable for coarse, medium, and fine grinds, the ceramic grinding elements are easily adjusted with a simple twist. This system comes with two FinaPods included, so even if she’s only going to use it for salt and pepper, she’s covered.
One feature we love is the bright LED light that allows her to see exactly where and how much seasoning she’s using. This is perfect for many different dry spices, but it’s powerful enough to grind things like oily seeds such as flax, mustard, grape, and sesame seeds with the FinaPod Pro. Do keep in mind, this isn’t for fresh herbs or wet ingredients.
Daughters have a way of tapping into their mom’s personal fashion tastes pretty quickly, and if you know your mom loves a beautiful wrap to throw over her shoulders, this hand painted silk shawl from EdGalArt will leave her totally delighted. Made of 100% silk, this wrap features a lush floral print in shades of pink, lilac, orange, and gold. At 70 by 25 inches, she’ll love throwing it on over a simple black dress to add pizazz, or wrapping it around her neck inside her winter coat to boost her spirits in cold weather.
If you think your mom would prefer a more traditional silk square, we’re nuts about this stunning silk square neckerchief and think your mom will be too. This pink floral and black silk square is a bit reminiscent of a Georgia O’Keefe print. All of them would be perfect gifts for mom.
When it comes to perfectly pretty gifts that your mom will love, one of our absolute favorites has to be the Tea Forté Fleur Gift Set that comes in a box so beautiful, she’ll feel like it’s a present too. Since she could probably use a bit of relaxation these days, this pretty set comes with a beautiful porcelain cafe cup with a lid that allows her tea to steep without getting cold.
Naturally, this set comes with five organic tea blends including Blueberry Merlot, Earl Grey, Hibiscus Blossom, Jasmine Green, Peach Blossom, each in a pyramid infuser bag that’s equally special. Instead of a little limp string, these have a stand up handle with an adorable leaf on top, which, by the way, fits right through that lid! It also has a specially fitted tray to set her infuser bag on once her tea has steeped.
The Jardin Gift Set is equally pretty and comes with a pink cafe cup, lid and tray and includes five yummy tea blends including Chamomile Citron, Chocolate Rose, Green Mango Peach, Strawberry Hibiscus and Vanilla Pear. You might want to stock up on these pretty sets for the holidays as they’re the sweetest gifts for moms from daughters and if you’ve got a mother in law, you won’t want her to be envious of your mom’s gift, right?
Of course, if you’re shopping for gifts for your dad, consider the Warming Joy Tea Gift Set for him. It comes with winter spice tea blends he’ll love!
Your mom is one of a kind, so why not get her a gift that’s just as unique as she is? This stunning iridescent art glass vase is handmade by California artisan, Elaine Hyde. Blown in a dark purple amber it is highlighted with iridescent dots and stripes of blue and pink. This piece stands 7.5 inches high, and would be lovely in a lighted display cabinet where it can be enjoyed without fear of breakage.
If your momma happens to be the more practical sort, she might find art glass a bit intimidating and you don’t want to give her something she won’t use and enjoy. This Luxury Lane Hand Blown Multicolor Sommerso Teardrop Art Glass Vase stands nearly 14 inches tall, and it’s a far more affordable option mom might be willing to use for delicate bouquets of flowers.
The Confetti Hand Blown Glass Pitcher is even more affordable, and will likely be something your mom might use every day.
If your mom invests in lots of great beauty products, one way to ensure they remain effective and fresh is with this adorable FaceTory Ultimate Story Collection. This sweet bundle comes with a cute little beauty fridge that is ideal for storing her creams, serums, toners, and face masks, and they’ll feel even more soothing on her skin when they’re cool.
It has removable shelving to allow for easy storage of bottles and jars of different sizes. It’s also a great place to store her jade roller, and under-eye creams so they can help to reduce swelling and puffiness.
At just 9.65 x 11.42 x 13.39 inches, it won’t take a ton of her bathroom counter space, and she can also keep a few mini-water bottles in there for a cool drink first thing in the morning or right before bed. The door has a built-in shelf that’s perfect for storing sheet masks, leaving the adjustable shelves for her other products. It’s also clever as it can warm as well as cool items with the simple flip of a switch.
We like this bundle because it includes an eight pack of FaceTory everyday sheet masks, a 12 pack of skin-specific masks, a jar of Moon Velvet cream sleeping mask, Cloud Puff cleanser, and an adorable headband to keep her hair out of it all. Beauty fridges have gained popularity, especially for prolonging the efficacy of natural and organic beauty products which for the most part aren’t made with preservatives and stabilizers. According to the editors at Vogue, both heat and sunlight can have a profound effect on most beauty products.
Your mom might be used to getting flowers on special occasions like her birthday or Mother’s Day, but you can get her a flower delivery service for no reason at all other than to brighten her days. The BloomsyBox allows you to give her gorgeous bouquets of seasonal flowers every month with a personalized card that you can customize with your own message for her.
Flowers arrive super fresh and in bud form, so they’ll bloom into a stunning bouquet after two to three days. While this subscription is for three months, you can get the BloomsyBox year-round, if that’s your preference. While it costs a bit more, just think of how much she’s going to anticipate her beautiful box of flowers every single month!
If you’re interested in the idea of monthly gift subscription boxes, there are so many to choose from that it’ll be easy to find the right one for your mom.
According to the trend experts at Amazon, clothes are the number one gift choice for women right now which makes an even better case for why you’ll want to snag this adorable cape coat for your mom. This casual jacket is made from Aztec printed wool jacquard and it features a wide shawl collar and hood. The draped fit is especially flattering as it flares over the hips.
Toggles down the front give it a seriously trendy look and the functional pockets make us want to snuggle into this cutie right now. It comes in sizes from Small to X-Large. If you think mom would prefer a darker color, in a similar style jacket, Powder River Outfitters has this black one she’d also adore. While these two cap coats have a distinctly Western vibe, we’ve picked some additional favorites for you to choose from.
If your mom has adopted her fur babies as her new kids since you moved out, you can satisfy her need to connect with them throughout the day with the Petcube Bites 2 WiFi camera and treat dispenser. This nifty unit lets your pet-loving mama to check in on her babies whenever she’d like, and, thanks to two-way audio, she can even talk to her pets while she’s away at work.
Naturally, it has the advantage of alerting her should her new puppy be ripping the stuffing out of her expensive down chair, but it also makes it simple for mom to reward her pets with treats while she talks to them. It also features Smart notifications when a pet is up and moving around, barking, or meowing and also picks up human sounds.
At any time, she’ll be able to see the last four hours of her pet’s activity on an interactive timeline, but with a subscription, she can also access that 24/7. This device is also Alexa enabled, so if mom needs to check the morning weather and news before leaving, this unit can do that too. The Petcube Play 2 doesn’t toss treats, but it does feature a laser toy that every cat and their owner will adore. It also comes with Alexa built in.
If you’re looking for a gift for your mom who’s just nuts about corgis, be sure to check our terrific list of gift ideas for corgi gifts.
Daughters and their moms discuss almost everything, including that one topic that’s pretty much off limits for anyone else – weight. If your mom is constantly keeping tabs on her numbers, the Withings Body+ smart scale is one of the best selling models in the U.S. thanks to its ability to sync with more than 100 health and fitness apps. Your data from every weigh-in appears automatically via WiFi in the free Health Mate fitness app if you’re not already tracking your stats through another app.
This smart scale can help you reach your weight goals by measuring your body mass composition, giving you weight trends and BMI. This highly accurate scale gives you instant feedback so you can keep track of your progress and overall fitness. Position control technology ensures you get accurate readings on any kind of surface.
Body + automatically recognizes up to eight different users and has a dedicated pregnancy tracking option to give you insights as to how your body is changing over the course of gestation. You’ll also love that when you step on the scale for weigh-in, you get the day’s weather forecast as well – a sunny way to start the day.
If you’re using a Withings activity tracker it will also update you as to the previous day’s step count. This scale is also Alexa enabled so you can simply request to hear information about your weight trends and overall fitness.
The scale runs on four AAA batteries, operating up to two full years on each set. If you want a smart scale with even more features, check out our other smart scale recommendations.
Want to give mom a gift that’s like a cozy warm hug from you every day? These sweet PajamaGram fleece pajamas are sure to do the trick. The cowl neck top features shearling fleece inside, a longer length, and a big kangaroo pocket in front. Ribbed cuffs keep that warmth inside, and there’s also ribbing on the hem of the top as well as the pajama pants.
And about those pajama pants? They’re going to be her fave casual wear around the house. The drawstring waist ensures a perfect fit, and they’d be perfect with a tank in the spring and fall months. We also think these are the ideal camping pajamas. Get them in five different color options and sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.
A soft and toasty fleece robe is another great gift idea for mom, and we love this one for its oh-so-soft chenille microfleece that feels heavenly against the skin. It comes in a host of colors and a wide range of sizes as well. If your mom lives in a warmer climate, the PajamaGram long cotton robe is a lightweight wrap that comes in dozens of colors and prints.
Perhaps this is the year you really want to splurge on your mom with a gift she’ll cherish for a lifetime, and this gorgeous diamond station necklace from Ross-Simons is a beauty. Set in 14k yellow gold, this necklace features seven bezel set diamonds perfectly positioned to give her a touch of glitter. With 0.20 carats total weight, they are mounted in a delicate cable chain that’s 16 inches long.
This necklace is great for layering with other gold chains or even pairing with other gems. While it’s better worn with an open neckline since it’s a shorter length, you can get this necklace in lengths up to 36 inches, but as you might expect, as the diamond carat weight increases, so does the price.
If you’re looking for an elegant option that’s a little more affordable, your mom would also love the Gem Stone King Amethyst, Blue Topaz and Citrine necklace. At less than half the price of the diamond option, it features large round bezel-set gemstones in sterling silver with a whopping 43.0 carats of colorful stones set in sterling silver.
With these kinds of gifts for moms from daughters, you can also expect one day these heirloom quality pieces will likely come back to you. Need more jewelry gift ideas for mom? Naturally, we’ve got lots of beautiful ideas.
If your mom loves to take pictures, but she’s never treated herself to a nice camera, the KODAK PIXPRO digital camera is an affordable option that can amp up her photos with the simple touch of a button. This 16 megapixel camera will put her smartphone photos to shame, plus it features an ultra-long 42X optical zoom lens and image stabilization so her pictures will be crisp, clear, and beautiful every time.
With 16 megapixel resolution, she can easily crop, zoom, or enlarge photos with no loss of quality. And, with a 24mm wide-angle lens, she’ll be able to capture the whole story with a single image. But to us, the real star of the show is that image stabilization feature, so even if mom’s shaking with excitement or shooting photos on uneven ground, this camera can iron out any blurriness.
A big three-inch LCD screen allows her a clear view of exactly what’s in her lens finder, and this camera also shoots 720p HD video. It comes complete with editing filters that can even make wrinkles disappear. Now that’s my kind of magic!
Want to give your mom a seriously sweet gift this year? This LeCreuset honey pot is the perfect way to let your mom know she’s your favorite sweetheart. This bright yellow stoneware pot is like a ray of sunshine and it holds up to 16 ounces of honey, plus it comes with a wooden and silicone dipper to make drizzling it into her favorite cup of tea or on to her morning toast simple and mess-free.
The pot features a cute honey bee on the side and a fitted lid that allows the dipper to stay submerged. The pot resists chipping, cracking, and odors, and every time mom enjoys her honey, she’ll think of you. As an added bonus, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe.
Your mom might also like the LeCreuset Butter Crock that will keep her butter fresh and creamy without refrigeration. It can hold up to 1.5 cubes of butter that inverts into water, making an airtight seal to keep it yummy and ready for spreading at all times. Curious about why these kinds of butter crocks work? This article from Taste of Home explains why your mom (and you) should use one.
Does your mom love to snuggle into her favorite reading chair in a quiet space of the house where she can be by herself? This tower heater and fan from Lasko is the perfect way to make sure she’s cozy and warm, or getting a cool breeze when it’s hot and humid out, because it’s super-efficient at doing both! When we got this fan to test out, we ran it through the paces, including at a workbench in a cold garage. It made a big difference.
This oscillating tower is great for all-season indoor home use. With a ceramic heater, it’ll heat her space fast, and in the summer, it’s super quiet so it’s the perfect bedroom fan. We also love that its vertical design takes up such a minimal amount of space, so it can easily tuck into a corner until it’s needed. Despite its height, the sturdy base never wobbles or falters either.
We love that this does dual duty as both a space heater and a fan, so she won’t need to swap it out in different seasons. Plus the quiet operation makes for exactly the right amount of white noise for a soothing night’s sleep.
Women love purses, and if your mom’s a bit of a fashionista, she’s probably in love with them too, so this is the perfect year to get her a beautiful big tote like this Michael Kors signature bag. This big bag is made of cross-grain leather with brass accents and features a Michael Kors logo print that’s distinctive and trendy.
If your mom brings her work home from the office, this bag is big enough to handle a 15-inch laptop plus some files. It has two roomy main pockets, a center zip pocket for her wallet and other essentials she wants to stay secure plus two back slip pockets, six front slip pockets, and dual leather handles.
If you’re up for a big splurge gift this year, the FRYE Melissa Shopper is one we covet ongoingly. This big bag is close in size, but it’s that cognac leather finish we can’t quite get over.
There’s nothing like a pair of Converse All Star Chuck Taylors to brighten up mom’s day, especially when they’re bright yellow! But these cool kicks are even better because they’re comfy stretch knit (perfect if mom has bunions,) and they’re slip-ons with fixed laces and an easy heel pull strap. As with all Converse All Stars, they have the classic white outsole and a great grippy tread that keeps mom stable on her feet and comfy, even after a long day.
The knit cuties come in five colors and women’s full and half sizes from 5 to 11. These shoes would look seriously cute with a tie-dye hoodie and some leggings, or frankly, any other tie-dye clothes.
By the time a woman has grown children, she’s collected a lifetime of jewelry and perhaps inherited some too, so no tiny tabletop jewelry box is going to keep her pretties properly organized. The TWING full-length jewelry armoire is a wonderful gift idea that does triple duty – it’s a bookshelf and full-length mirror in addition to being a sizable space for all of mom’s jewelry.
This armoire sits on a base that can swivel 360 degrees, so mom can decide whether she wants to keep the mirror facing out, or the bookshelf. The jewelry storage compartment features five internal shelves, 84 ring slots, 40 necklace hooks, 54 stud earring slots, and 18 more wire earring slots, a bracelet bar, plus two storage bags. With a locking cabinet door, her jewelry stays safe, and at first glance, the cabinet simply looks like a bookshelf and mirror.
The armoire comes in brown woodgrain or white, and would be an ideal gift for anyone. If your mom simply doesn’t have floor space for a standing jewelry armoire, you can get her a wall-mounted one with nearly as much room and LED lights inside to make jewelry selection simpler.
If you’ve been thinking about buying your mom a dutch oven, but you’re not sure she’d use a pan that large, get her this versatile Le Creuset Sauteuse instead. A sauteuse has many of the same benefits of a dutch oven, although it’s a bit shallower with more rounded sides. Great for sauteeing (as you might expect) it’s also perfect for prepping soups, stews, and one-dish meals. The wide flat base also makes it ideal for browning, which makes foods more flavorful.
This gorgeous Le Creuset pan is made of solid cast iron and is coated in a chip-resistant enamel. The sand-colored interior enamel promotes browning and is stain-resistant and easy to clean. It features a dome-shaped lid that helps to lock in flavor by promoting continuous circulation of heat and moisture.
This gorgeous pan is going to quickly become one of your mom’s steadfast kitchen staples, and while we love the deep red of this one, it comes in ten colors so you can coordinate with her kitchenware. If you want more deets on the difference between a saute pan and a sauteuse, this article from Leaf spells it out nicely.
If mom’s still cooking for big family dinners these days, a big Dutch oven is also a magnificent gift.
When it comes to wrinkles, we’re all fighting them from a young age. This year, give your mom the gift of younger-looking skin with the Project E Beauty Red Light Therapy Machine. This savvy skin device uses the power of 40 LED red lights at 652nm to stimulate skin cells deep below the surface, activating collagen production to firm and tighten her skin. With every 15-minute treatment, she’ll see improved elasticity and skin that feels softer and looks younger.
And this device is safe as the red light therapy doesn’t produce harmful UV rays that are dangerous to the eyes. The controls are simple and straightforward to use either a continuous light mode or a pulsing light mode.
When skin cells are stimulated by red light therapy, they produce more collagen and elastin, the building blocks of younger-looking skin. With three treatments per week, it can help to reduce wrinkles and prevent new ones from forming as well as firm, tone, and tighten sagging skin.
While red light therapy (RLT) is still being evaluated by medical professionals, the experts at HealthLine report some promising results, and many clinics around the country are using it for a variety of treatments including reducing fat buildup and the appearance of cellulite.
If you and your mom are open about skincare, there are lots of wrinkle removers worth experimenting with.
There’s something seriously fun about a sweet cotton play dress and this Bohemian maxi is the ideal play dress for lazy Saturdays, summertime lunches out, or just feeling pretty when mom wants to dress up without being overly fancy. The floral print peasant styling features a contrast border print on the hem along with a contrasting drawstring waistline and cut contrast tassel trims on the elbow length bell sleeves. The V-neckline adds a bit of sass and the ruffled hem adds to the soft drapey look. This cutie comes in a dozen prints and solids, and in sizes from Small to X-Large.
Think your mom would prefer something shorter that could double as a tunic over leggings? The Umgee Boho Bliss mini is adorable and just perfect for any hippie girl. And mom could definitely channel her inner hippie in the futurino Women’s Bohemian Embroidery Floral Tunic which comes in dozens of color options and the same range of sizes.
KitchenAid stand mixers have almost a cult status which makes any special day a prime opportunity to get one like the KitchenAid Queen of Hearts model for your mom. natch, we love the brilliant red color, but what makes this five-quart mixer magnificent is that it’s powerful, reliable, and will probably last until you inherit it or get your own.
With ten speeds and a power hub that can accommodate 14 different attachments, this workhorse can do so many different kitchen tasks that it’ll become mom’s indispensable right-hand tool. The five-quart glass mixing bowl is dishwasher save, and features measurement markings to keep things simple.
With the capacity to mix up to nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread dough, or seven pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch, she can make ahead to free up those holiday dinners. If you’re wondering how the KitchenAid stand mixer hit icon status, this fun article from Eater gives you the history behind the KitchenAid brand.
If you live far from your mom, or even if you don’t, we know the thing she likely misses the most right now is seeing your face on a regular basis, or at least pictures of your mug. The Nixplay digital photo frame is a great way to be sure she sees all your latest pics and the snaps of your kids, on the daily. In fact, this clever photo frame can be set up so your entire family can upload photos to it, giving your mom daily surprises from you and your sibs.
It can work with Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, and the Nixplay app for iOS and Android. This 10 inch frame has an HD screen so she’s always got the best high-resolution view of your family’s life. Sweet.
While slippers might seem like an expected gift idea for mom, UGG slippers up the game and these Tasman slides are just right for kicking around outside or inside. These suede slip-ons are seriously cute and comfy, with cozy sheep shearling inside, plus an EVA outsole that’s grippy and secure. We also love that these cool kicks come in six colors and sizes from 5-12.
Think mom would love a furrier look outside? The UGG Coquette slides are adorable too, and they come in so many colors!
Giving your mom a great skincare gift set is always a way to brighten her day, and when it’s the philosophy Ready, Set, Glow! gift set she can look forward to brighter and more luminous skin ahead. This four-piece set contains some philosophy’s most loved products that fight the signs of aging, dry skin, and dullness.
The microdelivery exfoliating face wash removes dirt, oil, and makeup while it tackles bumps, breakouts, and uneven skintone. Hope in a jar face creams deliver gentle moisture that doesn’t cause breakouts, and purity face wash is a super gentle cleanser that’s great for even sensitive skin.
Skincare sets are a great way to try out a suite of products that work best when used together, and the philosophy brand is one of our favorites and bound to be one of your mom’s too. While this set doesn’t include a high-potency night cream, you might want to add in a jar of philosophy Miracle Worker Night as well.
Looking for something totally luxurious for your mom? Wrap her up in this soft and cozy long cashmere cardigan from State Cashmere. This open front sweater is mid-length and makes a perfect topper for dresses, slacks, or leggings. It features long sleeves and cozy front pockets with ribbed cuffs and hem. And no matter how often she wears it, thanks to the tightly woven two-ply yarn this is knitted with, it’ll resist pilling. Get it in five awesome color options and sizes from Small to Large although not all sizes are available in all colors.
If a long cardigan is a little too funky for her look, you can always get here this cashmere V-neck cardigan. With a button-down front, it looks a bit more formal. It comes in seven colors and a wider range of sizes from X-Small to 2X-Large. It’s also a little easier on the wallet.
Wondering about all the hype over cashmere? People love it because it’s so soft against the skin and up to eight times warmer than wool. If you want to know more about the benefits of cashmere, check out this blog post from Jet & Bo.
Did you know more people get cut by dull kitchen knives than wicked sharp ones? You can protect mom’s pinkies and transform her food prep experience with this stunning set of Damascus steel kitchen knives. From slicing and dicing to chopping and cutting, these knives are prized for they razor sharp edge, and perfect hand weight.
Sure, they’re a bit more expensive than standard stainless steel knives, but according to the experts at Vegas Forge, Damascus steel knives hold that sharp edge longer and resist breaking. The other thing that makes Damascus steel so alluring is its beauty, and this five piece set is downright gorgeous. Because it’s made from 67 layers of high carbon steel that’s been folded and heated, each is distinct and looks like a piece of artwork.
This set has Pakka wood handles that are ergonomically designed for comfort and a solid grip. The set includes a chef knife, santoku knife, cleaver, utility knife, and a paring knife. If you’re interested in buying single Damascus steel kitchen knives, we’ve got lots of great recommendations as well.
Even though mom may not have a spa tub, she can still get the spa experience at home with the SereneLife Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager. A less expensive option than a jetted tub, this unit has a small motorized air pump that sits outside her tub that delivers pressure and bubbles the bath mat inside it. Simply placed on the tub floor, it is cushioned to make her experience super comfy, warm, and relaxing, as once connected and running it’ll massage her with millions of bubbles. It even comes with a wireless remote control that allows her to set the amount of time and volume of bubbles for her massage.
People who love to garden love their potting benches because they save them from stooping, keep things organized, and make storing everything from tools to soil look neat and tidy. If your mom is a gardener, she’ll love this YAHEETECH potting bench. Made from 100% natural fir, it is rot and pest resistant which will give mom some peace of mind about keeping it outdoors on the patio or deck where it’s handy to use.
This bench features a spacious galvanized metal worktop that’s easy to sweep off and wash. A small top shelf is ideal for stacking packets of plant seeds, small pots, and more, while a larger slatted bottom shelf is great for a bag of dirt and larger pots. It also has a locking cabinet as well as a storage drawer to keep tools, jute, and garden stakes easily accessible. Handy metal hooks on the side can be ideal for keeping her most-used hand tools within reach.
If you mom doesn’t have a big garden area but still loves to grow a few herbs and tomatoes, you might consider getting her a raised planter box instead. They’re a great way to grow in limited spaces.
If mom’s a powder hound, there’s nothing like a great pair of new goggles like these Spy Marauders to let her hit the pow in style. These feature SPY+’s patented Happy Lens technology, which means they have a special color and contrast enhancing lens design that is scientifically tuned to boost mom’s mood and alertness by harnessing the natural benefits of long-wave blue light (the sun’s beneficial rays.)
These come with two sets of lenses, that are quick to change out thanks to the ultra-secure magnetic Deadbolt™ lens change system. Plus the optics are outstanding, and the lenses deliver 100% UV protection from high altitude rays. They resist fogging – a huge deal for every skier and boarder. While the slopes aren’t open here just yet, we got a pair to test just a few days before the first snowstorm hit, and despite hours of shoveling, they stayed fog-free because of a unique ventilation system that pulls hot air out from behind the lens.
They’re also seriously comfy to wear thanks to the moisture-wicking foam layer next to your face. And if your mom wears glasses? No worries. Notches in the temples mean she can easily integrate her prescription eyewear into the mix.
If mom doesn’t ski, SPY makes some of our fave sunglasses too. These SPY Spritzer cat-eye sunglasses are seriously sassy (and sexy) with great optics and a comfortable fit.
In the past, you might have given your mom a gym membership as a gift, but with at-home fitness at an all-time high, this portable stair stepper is a genius gift idea she can use for a cardio workout whenever she has the time. With an actual step motion that feels more natural than many, this stepper can help her burn more calories with less impact on her knees. It also has adjustable length resistance bands so she can do a full-body workout while she’s stepping.
With three locking step heights she can convert the stepper into a stable raised platform for planks, squats, and step-ups. This clever machine has an LCD display with steps, minutes, total step count, and calories burned. Plus this stepper is Bluetooth enabled so she can connect to the MyCloudFitness app if she wants to maximize her workouts even further.
If you’ve got a mom who loves to walk, run, work in the yard, walk the dog, or do just about before the sun rises and sets, the BioLite 750 Lumen headlamp is an indispensable ally for all her pursuits. This headlamp shines so brightly for small tasks in dimly lit areas of the house and it’s equally great for camping and hiking adventures. We tested one recently and had to be careful because the light is wicked bright, so tell her not to shine it directly in her or anyone else’s eyes. (We know – it’s tempting just to see it light up that first time!)
The front lamp has many light modes to choose from including red vision, white spot, white flood, white combo, strobe, and burst mode, making her visible to cars and others wherever she goes. It’s also effective from the back where the power bank features a red flashing light so she can be visible coming and going and making her more easily found in emergency situations.
This lightweight headlamp is easily adjustable to fit anyone’s head size, and we love the front tilt that allows you to see the ground and avoid potential obstacles when walking on uneven turf. One of the best features has to be the fact that it’s rechargeable for life, so she’ll get years and years of dependable performance she can count on. We’ve tested many headlamps, and frankly, this one is at the top of our list.
There are lots of memorable ways to say I love you, and a mother’s ring is one of them, but if you want one that’s just about you and your mom, that looks more like a trendy cocktail ring, this two stone ring is ideal. With two stone choices, you can put her birthstone and yours side by side in a split 10k gold band. This ring also allows you to have a special message just for her engraved inside the band. Be sure to order in plenty of time for her special day because it does take 6-10 days to customize your order.
If you’re willing to share this special gift with your siblings, you could consider this lovely mother’s ring that lets you select as many as nine birthstones in a 10k gold band.
If you and your mom live far apart, you might want to find a way to touch base with here each day to let her know you’re okay. These cool friendship lamps can keep you connected no matter where in the world you might be. Simply connect them to your WiFi and your mom’s and when one of you touches their lamp, the other person’s will also light up.
What’s really cool is that when they touch it back, it will light up yours with a different color. It’s a simple way to stay in touch without saying a word, and your mom will appreciate the moment and your outreach even when you don’t have time for a phone call or the ability to come for a visit. Since moms and their girls are often connected by an extraordinary kind of ESP, these lamps are a simple way to let her know you’re thinking of her.