35 Best Gifts for Mountain Bikers

Shopping for someone who spends all their free time on a mountain bike? From beginners to pro riders, here’s our carefully curated list of cycling gifts they’ll love. Whether they need a new bike or a hardcore cleaning kit to remove a week’s worth of debris, jump down to browse this year’s best holiday presents. You’ll want to bookmark this guide and check back often, as we’ll continue to expand it with more gift ideas for mountain bikers as the shopping season gears up.
The Trek Fuel EX 9.7 is an entry-level carbon MTB that offers a lot of bang for your buck. It’s great for anyone who is eager to hit the trails on a full-suspension bike, which absorbs shocks much better than your average hardtail bike. This leads to a more comfortable and relaxed ride, so cyclists can spend even more time exploring the great outdoors.
It’s one of the best gifts for mountain bikers of all abilities. Beginners can grow into this bike, and more advanced riders can easily swap out components if necessary.
With tubeless-ready rims and tires, riders can expect better traction and fewer flats, even on gnarlier trails. Bumps and rough patches are absorbed by the mountain-specific frame with tough carbon that won’t crack under pressure. The internal cables are tucked neatly inside the frame, which prevents them from getting snagged and delivers a cleaner look. We’re also fans of the internal storage slot on the frame, which is big enough to fit a full flat kit.
The Trek Fuel EX 9.7 is accessible to a wide range of rider heights, with XS to XL frames that fit most cyclists between 4’5″ and 6’5″. Beefy 29-inch wheels are standard on the medium through extra-large frames and are optional on the small frame. Only the extra-small bike has 27.5-inch tires.
There are plenty of performance GPS bike computers out there, but very few bundles exist for off-road riding. Besides the Garmin Edge 830 cycling computer, the Garmin Edge 830 bundle also contains a mountain bike mount, speed sensor, remote and silicone case. Rather than make individual purchases, you’ll find everything you need for your giftee in this neatly bundled package.
However, one of our favorite features is MTB Dynamics. It measures jump metrics, grit (how difficult the ride is), and flow, or how well the cyclist maintained their speed during a ride. Other measurements include hang time and jump distance to give a complete overview of each ride.
For those who tend to stray, the Garmin Cycle Map keeps them on course. Then there’s popularity routing, which shows visitors trails that are frequently traveled by locals. The battery lasts up to 20 hours with GPS and up to 40 without.
We all know those hardcore cyclists who live to tell about their latest Strava segment wins or show off an epic day of climbing complete with a detailed map. You might even live together. Either way, this mug is for them.
It’s a fun gift that can be interpreted in a few different ways. Maybe your giftee forgot to record an important race, or can’t back up their claims because they forget to start the app until halfway through the ride.
The quote is printed on both sides, so it’s never out of sight. Constructed with an orange interior, it’s easy to tell this mug apart from others in the cupboard. Images from Garmin, Strava and Fitbit ensure no one feels left out.
Do you know someone who owns a truck and needs a convenient way to transport their mountain bikes? Then check out the Demon Tailgate Pad.
It’s much easier to set up than a platform hitch rack, as it sits on top of the tailgate and requires minimal effort to secure in place. Hook and loop closures secure the bikes and keep them from hitting each other or scratching the vehicle.
There’s room for 5 to 7 bikes, depending on the size. The small stretches 54 inches wide and is recommended for mid-sized pickups, such as the Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado. A larger 62-inch-wide pad fits most full-size trucks, including the Ford F150, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Tundra and RAM 1500.
If you want to make the mountain biker on your list chuckle, give them this clever t-shirt. From beginners to thrill-seekers, pretty much everyone has taken a spill (or will) at some point. And when they do, the first words out of their mouth may very well be, “Is my bike OK?”
It’s not just for cyclists, either. If your giftee hasn’t met a hedge or bush their manual or motorized bike doesn’t like, then this shirt is for them.
The shirt features a classic cut for a looser fit. It’s a unisex design, although some women might find it a little too baggy. With sizes ranging from small to 5XL, this t-shirt runs on the bigger side.
One of the sturdiest racks out there for transporting hefty mountain bikes is the KAC Overdrive Sports K2. It’s a hitch-mounted rack, which means it takes a few extra minutes to set up and remove. However, the added stability and security is well worth it, especially on road trips and challenging terrain.
This heavy-duty bike rack fits any 2-inch hitch receiver and will work on sedans and SUVs. It supports bikes up to 60 pounds each, with a total weight capacity of 120 pounds. An adjustable 5-inch-wide tray fits bigger bikes, including fat tire and electric.
The quick-tilt feature makes this rack especially convenient for accessing tools and anything else in the trunk. It also folds up for safe storage when not in use.
Cycling clothing can be pricey, which is why this affordable Beroy women’s jersey is so refreshing. It won’t break the bank, yet is made with a durable blend of jersey, polyester and mesh that holds up well. Plus, it’s conveniently safe for the washer and dryer.
If she’s riding in warm weather, the short sleeves will keep her comfortable. The top fits snugly yet stretches slightly to accommodate base layers and natural movements. A long-sleeve version is also available for cooler temperatures.
She can slide energy gels, bars and other essentials into the three rear pockets. This women’s cycling jersey also features non-slip cuffs that won’t slide or roll over rough terrain. If she’s out in the dark, a reflective stripe makes her more visible to others on the road and trail.
Although the fit is important, most cyclists also want a helmet that looks sleek without compromising protection. The Giro Fixture MIPS helmet checks all three boxes, which makes it one of the most popular mountain biking helmets around. Available in universal adult and XL sizes, the Fixture fits most heads between 54 and 65 centimeters.
You might be wondering about the MIPS part of this helmet. It stands for Multi-Directional Impact Protection System and redirects energy during a crash. Constructed with innovative slip-plane technology, the extra layer can reduce rotational forces on the brain that can occur during angled impacts.
Aside from a thin yellow layer that’s discreetly tucked beneath the pads, most cyclists won’t be able to tell the difference between a MIPS helmet and a non-MIPS helmet. We even spent a few days in Sweden at the MIPS headquarters, where we learned about the decades of research and testing behind this innovative technology.
Making repairs and cleaning bikes after an especially muddy ride is easier with the right heavy-duty workstand. Our favorite is the Bikehand eBike Repair Stand, which is durable and holds bikes up to 110 pounds. It’s great for eBikes, large MTBs, hybrids and road bikes.
We’ve used this stand plenty of times to make adjustments and clean components, and really like how stable and secure it feels. This repair stand is made with aluminum and alloy, with a strong head and clamps to ensure the bike doesn’t move.
Working on a bike is much easier when it’s properly positioned. The rotating head spins 360 degrees, while a quick-release mechanism secures and releases bikes in seconds. A foldable magnetic tray keeps spare parts handy and makes organization a breeze.
If your giftee rides regularly or could use some extra protection on rides, consider the Ally Men’s Mountain Bike Shorts. If he’s in pain from sitting on a rigid seat, he’ll appreciate these padded shorts. The chamois helps relieve pain in sensitive areas, especially on longer rides. It’s also removable if he prefers to ride without padding.
Between sweat and the elements, these shorts dry quickly to keep skin comfortable. They also wick moisture and draw sweat away from the skin, which will keep him cool and comfortable on warm days. Constructed with water-repellent material, they’re well suited for muddy water and downpours.
Buying shorts for someone else can be tough, but these Ally shorts have an adjustable waist for a more comfortable fit. A convenient snap closure allows for easy on and off. If he’s carrying a phone, gels, or other small essentials, he can safely tuck them away into the zipper pockets.
Tough jobs call for the right tools. The Park Tool AK-5 Advanced Bicycle Mechanic Tool Kit has 36 different tools for various adjustments and repairs. It’s a solid starter set for the value-minded DIYer and can also introduce new tools to an existing collection.
Although its shop-quality tools helped land this kit on our list of the year’s best gifts for mountain bikers, it has even more to offer. Each kit includes the Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair, which is a handy go-to guide for just about any bike repair. There’s also a tray insert with small compartments to keep little pieces organized.
Many repairs can be made using this mechanic tool kit, including installing and removing pedals. They can also clean and replace chains, replace tubes and tires, and adjust saddles and brake pads. Specific tools are included to clean the chain for a smoother performance.
The EBIKELING Waterproof eBike Conversion Kit is a fun gift idea for anyone who wants to convert an old mountain bike into a fun new electric bike. To make installation easier, the hub motor is already installed. This ebike conversion kit contains all the necessary parts to convert the bike, including the display, throttle, controller, torque arm, pedal-assist system and cable ties to stay organized.
You can choose between front and rear hub motors. Not sure which one is best? There are pros and cons to both types of motors.
Rear hub motors typically provide better traction and look stealthier, which is really useful for cyclists who don’t want to advertise the fact that they’re riding an e-bike. However, flats can be harder to fix on a rear hub motor.
Front hub motors can improve weight distribution for a more balanced ride. They’re also easier to install and aren’t as prone to flats. However, tires are more likely to spin with a front hub motor. Many front hub motors are slightly weaker to avoid this issue, but that isn’t the case here. We wouldn’t recommend more than a 48V on a 26″ tire to avoid this issue.
Instead of wasting precious minutes (and arm power) trying to manually inflate a flat, the CYCPLUS Portable Air Compressor conveniently inflates tires up to 150 PSI. It includes Schrader, Presta and Dunlop valves. This portable bike tire inflator works on many types of bikes, including mountain, road, BMX and eBikes.
This portable device has several other features to make any cyclist’s life easier. For example, it features an integrated flashlight. The light lasts up to 7 hours, which is plenty of time for emergency repairs during night rides.
It’s also awesome because it doubles as a power bank. There’s enough juice to charge mobile devices on the go.
One of the best gifts for mountain bikers who ride late at night or early in the morning is a really bright light. Dark trails can be tricky to navigate without adequate light, especially if they’re full of obstacles.
Help your cyclist see better at all hours with this awesome light. With a high power output of up to 7,000 lumens, there’s plenty of light for safe riding on and off the road.
It’s not just its super bright output that makes this LED light so essential for trail rides. The battery lasts up to 15 hours on the strongest setting, which is far more than some of the most expensive bike lights out there. That number jumps to 21 hours on the low light and up to 25 hours on the slow flash setting.
Constructed with a durable aluminum alloy casing, this light withstands rain and snow. It’s also impact-resistant and is more likely to hold up during a fall.
Finding a secure storage option for bikes can be tough. The RAD Cycle Products Mighty Rack Two Bike Floor Stand features heavy-duty tubular steel and can easily store up to two bikes. It’s a versatile stand that can be assembled to store bikes in the same or opposite directions.
This floor stand keeps bikes within easy reach when it’s time to go and gives them a dedicated parking spot at the end of the ride. We also like this stand because it doesn’t require any lifting, which is great for anyone with a bad back or mobility issues.
With 23 pieces in total, this isn’t a trailside repair kit. It’s a complete tool kit for DIYers who want to perform repairs, give their bike a tune-up or even upgrade the components.
The case comes with all the essentials for bike work and is easily portable to take on the road or to a race. It’s protected by a hard plastic shell that resists scratches and dents for long-lasting performance.
There’s a tool for nearly any task, including a patch kit to quickly fix a flat. Other tools include a bottom bracket wrench, Phillips screwdriver, lock ring remover, crank puller and a versatile master link tool.
Some bikes may require more specialized tools, but this kit covers most mountain, road and hybrid bicycles.
The SmartGauge D2 is an essential tool that can easily fit inside a jersey pocket or a saddlebag. Even a few PSI higher or lower than normal can make a noticeable difference on the trails. Lower pressures typically allow better grip and improved traction, as there’s less bouncing over obstacles.
Constructed with a precision digital gauge, the D2 delivers accurate readings up to 250 PSI. The LCD display shows the pressure in a few different formats, including PSI and bar, to fine-tune the amount of air in each tire. A release valve lets out the appropriate amount of air in the tire or suspension until it’s just right.
The head rotates so that it’s easy to see the numbers from any angle. It also works with Presta and Schrader valves — no time-consuming part changes are required.
In addition to patch fixes and a small tire pump, this all-in-one kit features essential tools for general bike repairs. It’s a solid entry-level kit for beginners and anyone who wants to feel prepared out on the trails.
The tools aren’t professional-quality, which makes this kit ideal for quick repairs that will last until the bike arrives home or at the shop. A durable cover protects the contents of the kit from dust and dirt on the trails.
Constructed with two belt loops, it attaches to the bike frame for easy transportation.
Figuring out how and where to store a fat tire or mountain bike can be challenging. If you know a cyclist who could use a convenient storage solution for their bike, consider the Steadyrack Bike Rack. It mounts directly to the wall and is sturdy enough for home and commercial use.
Constructed with steel and plastic, the Mountain version holds up to 77 pounds. There’s room for 20- to 29-inch tires with a maximum width of 2.8 inches. To prevent accidental damage to the rims or frames, the front tire nests securely on the rack.
Unlike some wall-mounted bike racks, there’s no heavy lifting required to park a bike on the Steadyrack. As long as the person can balance the bike on its rear wheel and guide it to the rack, it can be safely stored. This makes it convenient for seniors and anyone with a bad back.
Spare tubes and tools can take up a surprising amount of space. The Granite Rockband Carrier Strap frees up valuable storage space by strapping extras to the frame. Cyclists can also see exactly what they have on hand to fix a flat and make repairs.
One of the biggest concerns about strapping spare tubes to the bike stem is that they can potentially wiggle loose and fall during rides. The Granite Rockband features a durable strap with a hook and loop fastener to minimize the chances of this happening. A secondary interior strap adds reinforcement.
With a total weight of less than 1 ounce, this lightweight strap won’t slow riders down. It also installs in seconds to avoid delaying a fun day out on the trails.
Rides in the mud are fun, but restoring your bike to its shiny self is equally satisfying. The Finish Line Pro Care Bucket Kit contains everything a dirty bike needs to look shiny and clean again.
Besides a large bucket that holds up to 1.5 gallons, there’s bike wash, bike degreaser and chain degreaser, and two types of bike lubricant. A scrub brush is included to remove stubborn debris.
A bike maintenance guide is included to explain more about how and when to use these items. For example, the choice to use a wet or dry lube depends on the conditions. The wet lube protects the chain during extreme weather conditions and is ideal for a commuter or mountain biker who rides rain or shine.
Dirt and debris can wreak havoc on a bike, especially when it gets into expensive components. The Hardcore Chain & Gear Cleaner blasts away stubborn dirt, grease and grime.
It only takes a small amount of this concentrated formula to clean the bearings, wheels, cranks and other components. This formula is recommended for cleaning the drivetrain before lubrication.
This kit contains a 32-ounce trigger spray bottle and a smaller bottle of concentrate. The eco-friendly concentrate is mixed with water and can be applied liberally without using a lot of solution. It’s safe for carbon fiber, metal alloys and painted surfaces.
The ROCKBROS Rear Bike Rack supports up to 165 pounds, which makes it useful for grocery hauls, commuting and day trips. It fits most 26- to 29-inch tires, although it’s not recommended for rear suspension or folding bikes. The structure is flexible and can be adjusted to fit various frames.
Your giftee won’t show up to work with an unsightly line of spray down their back when it’s raining, as there’s a fender under the seat. It also protects bags and panniers on rainy days.
It’s easy to swap this bike rack between bikes due to its quick-release system. Once it’s transferred to another bike, it only takes a few minutes to install. An included rear reflector makes cyclists more visible to others on the road and trails.
When the sun sets or it’s time to store the bike to head to work, the BIRDROCK Bike Rack is a convenient storage solution. It can hold up to a family’s worth of bikes at a time, with space to park four bikes. Besides mountain bikes, the rack fits road and hybrid bikes.
Constructed with a storage basket, this freestanding rack also has room for repair kits, helmets, lights and smaller essentials. There are also hooks on both sides to hang helmets. Outside of cycling season, the rack can be used to store gloves, goggles, basketballs, footballs and other sports gear.
Although it’s not designed for advanced repairs, the Vibrelli Bike Multitool can tackle trailside repairs and minor adjustments away from home. There are 19 pieces in total, including spoke wrenches, a universal chain breaker tool, open wrenches and more.
With a total weight of 6.5 ounces, cyclists will hardly even know it’s there. It’s portable and easily slides into a pocket or saddlebag.
Despite its streamlined design, this handy accessory is loaded with precision tools that even beginners can use. It’s ideal for getting the bike safely back home or to the car, and is great to have in a pinch. Along with a spare tube, small pump and tire lever, it makes a complete emergency repair kit.
For cyclists who worry about not having enough space for extra equipment, this case is soft and can be stored alongside tubes, gels and other riding essentials. It’s still durable, though, and guards against scratches and scrapes.
Long, hot rides require adequate hydration. The M.U.L.E. Hydration Pack stores up to 100 ounces, which equals 12.5 cups. That’s plenty of liquid for extended trail adventures or rides in the blistering heat. This updated classic is even more stable on technical terrain, making it a valuable asset for experienced cyclists.
To prevent the pack from shifting during bumpy rides, there’s a removable stability belt. An adjustable sternum strap offers a custom fit for every body type. Even on hot days, the ventilated harness keeps skin from feeling hot and clammy. There’s also channel airflow throughout the back panel for added comfort when it’s warm.
When it’s time to hop off the bike for an extended period of time, there are dedicated clips to securely carry a helmet. This is an awesome feature that frees up riders’ hands and protects the helmet.
Mountain biking can get messy, and everyone prefers to clean their bike a little differently. Even the most fastidious cyclist will find everything they need to clean, protect and lubricate their bike inside the Muc Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit.
It’s a must-have gift for any bike owner who likes to cover all their bases, instead of quickly rinsing the bike after a hard ride. It’s just as important to protect the bike after a bath and lubricate it so that it’s ready for the next adventure.
Although this kit landed on our gift list for MTBers, it’s also useful for road bikes and other types of bikes. Components such as brushes, a polishing cloth, chain lube and expanding sponge will refresh even the dirtiest bikes and keep them running smoothly.
The FEISIKE Handlebar Bike Mirror saves cyclists the hassle of having to constantly glance over their shoulder on the roads and trails. Real-time updates show when cars and other bikes are approaching from behind, giving riders enough time to act accordingly.
Featuring a wide 145-degree viewing angle, the large screen shows essential details. Although the 4.3-inch screen takes up a lot of handlebar room, it offers a safer and more enjoyable biking experience.
This bike camera fits most handlebars between 20 and 30mm in diameter, which includes most mountain and hybrid bikes. It’s an especially thoughtful gift for commuters who frequently deal with other bikes and cars on the way to work. Installation takes just a few minutes and doesn’t require any extra tools. A night visit function improves visibility in the dark.
Solo rides don’t have to be tedious or boring. With the Sena R1 Smart Communications Helmet, riders can stay motivated with their favorite playlists and podcasts. Equipped with Bluetooth technology, it also allows riders to take phone calls, hear GPS navigation, listen to cues from fitness apps, and more.
It’s also designed for group rides. Up to three riders can communicate with each other using the intercom function. When someone in the group wants to stop for a latte or try out a new trail, their message will be heard loud and clear.
Featuring a built-in mic and speakers, riders can communicate without blocking out their surroundings. This makes it safer for road and trail riders who still need to be able to hear other cyclists and traffic. We wish this helmet came with a visor, but it can be purchased separately.
The World’s Most Beautiful Bike Rides isn’t just another bike calendar with pretty pictures. Instead, races are printed on the calendar grids, so cyclists can easily plan events throughout the year. It’s not just for avid riders, either. There are events for all abilities, from charity rides to competitive ones.
A new image marks every month of the year. It’s a fun gift for mountain bikers and bike lovers who want to check out a year’s worth of scenic races and routes. All major races and cycling are marked, along with major holidays.
If you’re shopping for the best mountain biking gifts for dad, this vintage cycling shirt is a fun choice. First and foremost, he’s an awesome dad. He’s the man because he has a really cool hobby that keeps him in shape. And although you’re not sure whether he actually out-pedaled a mountain lion when he was younger, the fact that he’s a cycling legend is indisputable.
Whether he’s into racing or endurance trail rides, the shirt will remind him just how inspirational he is, on and off the bike. He can lounge around in this comfortable cotton tee after a race or pair it with jeans or sweatpants around the house.
These polarized sport sunglasses are awesome for cyclists who don’t want flashy shades. They’re well-crafted, with frames that are designed in Italy and look more expensive than their affordable price tag suggests. Constructed with lightweight polycarbonate, the glasses won’t feel cumbersome during long, technical rides.
Few scenarios are more frustrating than flying around a corner or heading down a technical trail, only to find yourself struggling to see clearly in the bright sunlight. These HD-grade lenses with polarization cut glare to almost nothing while preserving color contrast and depth perception.
The glasses aren’t limited to cycling and can be used for just about any outdoor activity. They’re non-slip and stick to the nose bridge like glue, even when sweating heavily. From hiking to walking the dog to mowing the grass, these durable sunglasses are a solid investment for anyone who enjoys spending time outside.
If you’re shopping for a guy who can’t stand most cycling gloves, we recommend the Giro DND Men’s MTB gloves. They protect the hands and fingers without bunching or binding, which improves the connection between hands and handlebars. Constructed with a four-way stretch and flex zones around the knuckles, natural movements aren’t restricted in any way.
Buying cycling clothing and accessories is a unique journey. But for those who hesitate to wear full-finger gloves because their hands get too warm, these men’s cycling gloves have a breathable mesh upper to dissipate heat as it builds.
Most riders don’t start the day thinking about crashes, but there’s always that possibility. EVA crash pads provide additional layers of protection in the event of a spill, which can make the difference between continuing on with the ride or bailing out.
Whether he’s getting into mountain biking or he’s been riding for a while and prefers flat pedals, the Five Ten Freerider are solid shoes for trail rides. It can also be easier to manage technical terrain with flat pedals. These shoes feature a Dotty tread pattern that hugs the shoes to the pedals for a more secure feel, especially on rough terrain.
He can stand and pedal then hit the saddle for some power pushes without his feet sliding around. Plus, they fit snugly around the feet to prevent excessive movement.
On the bottom, these shoes have rubber soles for traction when he needs to hop off the bike. The soles are too stiff for long stretches of hiking or running, but they’re supportive enough for long days in the saddle.
Grab a copy of Ride: Cycle the World for the mountain biker on your list. With over 100 cycling adventures from cover to cover, it’s a fun book for anyone who’s looking for some inspiration for their next ride. Help them plan their next big adventure or explore new terrain closer to home with numerous road and trail routes.
In addition to high-quality pictures, the book features routes selected by cyclists and travel experts. The rides are arranged geographically, which makes it easier to plan and bookmark them. Top tips tell riders where to go to refuel, check out the best sites, and more.