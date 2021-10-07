35 Best Gifts for Mountain Bikers

The Trek Fuel EX 9.7 is an entry-level carbon MTB that offers a lot of bang for your buck. It’s great for anyone who is eager to hit the trails on a full-suspension bike, which absorbs shocks much better than your average hardtail bike. This leads to a more comfortable and relaxed ride, so cyclists can spend even more time exploring the great outdoors.

It’s one of the best gifts for mountain bikers of all abilities. Beginners can grow into this bike, and more advanced riders can easily swap out components if necessary.

With tubeless-ready rims and tires, riders can expect better traction and fewer flats, even on gnarlier trails. Bumps and rough patches are absorbed by the mountain-specific frame with tough carbon that won’t crack under pressure. The internal cables are tucked neatly inside the frame, which prevents them from getting snagged and delivers a cleaner look. We’re also fans of the internal storage slot on the frame, which is big enough to fit a full flat kit.

The Trek Fuel EX 9.7 is accessible to a wide range of rider heights, with XS to XL frames that fit most cyclists between 4’5″ and 6’5″. Beefy 29-inch wheels are standard on the medium through extra-large frames and are optional on the small frame. Only the extra-small bike has 27.5-inch tires.