50 Best Gifts for Nurses: Your Ultimate List

If you are shopping for gifts for a nurse’s birthday, graduation, holidays or any other occasion, you want to spoil him or her rotten. Nursing is not a profession for the faint of heart. Being a nurse takes intelligence – both emotional intelligence and book smarts. Here are the best gifts for nurses to show your appreciation:
The Instant Pot is an all-in-one programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker and more. You can cook just about anything on it with less time, less prep and less work than traditional stovetop or oven cooking. It makes a great gift for busy nurses who want to eat healthy even when they don’t have a lot of time to cook.
Nurses are on their feet all day and need to keep hydrated. This YETI bottle is made of vacuum insulated stainless steel and offers the best insulation of any bottle on the market. Whether you like to drink ice cold water or piping hot coffee, your drinks will stay a constant temperature for hours on end. This bottle is made of super durable 18/8 stainless steel and holds 36 oz of liquid to last all day long.
Nurses work long and unusual hours, which can be extremely challenging as a parent. For nurse moms and dads, Toymail’s Talkie unicorn allows easy one on one communication with their little ones without exposing them to too much screen time. Kids can use the unicorn plushie to send voice messages to parent-approved contacts, and receive messages in return.
This five piece set from Benefit Cosmetics allows her to take the essentials to work. It includes mini sizes of mascara, bronzer, primer, and Benetint lip and cheek stain, with a cute little pouch to carry it all in.
When shopping for gifts, you really can not go wrong with jewelry. This necklace is definitely one of the best gifts for nurses, whether she is a seasoned veteran or a new graduate. This necklace features a EKG heartbeat charm on a gold tones stainless steel chain (will not leave marks). The pendant is made of long lasting pewter and it comes with an inspirational quote – “I was born to be a Nurse. To hold, to aid, to save, to inspire, It’s who I am, my calling, my passion & my life.” This gift will show her how muchh you appreciate what she does every day, in work and in life.
One of the restrictions that nurses must follow on the job is that they cannot wear watches. Watches and other jewelry can be hazardous because they can get caught on things, and also because they cannot be properly washed and sterilized. Instead of having to search out a clock in every room or check her phone every few minutes, any nurse will love this lapel pin watch. It can be easily pinned to her scrubs and taken out whenever she needs to know the time. This watch is made of alloy colored either rose gold, silver or yellow gold.
This book is one of the best registered nurse graduation gifts. Nursing is a daunting job, and everything you need to know to be successful cannot be taught in books or classrooms. Learning on the job and collecting wisdom from experienced nurses is a necessity in order to be successful. This book is a collection of valuable advice and first hand accounts from experienced nurses. It is full of compassion, insight and enthusiasm from a wide variety of nurses who are passionate about their careers. It includes stories to put their mind at ease, and advice to take when things get rough. School is very different from real life, and any new nurse will be happy to receive this book.
This hoodie is one of the best gifts for nurses, especially those working in trauma! This hoodie is soft and warm and is printed with direct-to-garmet technology, making the ink much more strong and able to stand up to multiple washes and years of wear without peeling. The soft hoodie fabric is a 90% cotton, 10% poly blend and the ink is water soluble and eco friendly.
Nursing requires a lot of brain power and memorization, and nurses must remember a ton of information at a moment’s notice to use when caring for patients. Give your favorite nurse a helping hand with this Nurse Assistant Clipboard. It includes two sides full of diagnostic referencing information, as well as a calculator/clock/timer. This clipboard will be her best friend on the job! This is also one of our favorite gifts for male nurses.
This is one of the best gifts for nurses because of their hectic work schedules. The Ninja Coffee Bar is a single serve or carafe brewing system without the need for wasteful pods. You can choose from multiple custom brews including classic, rich and over ice. Brew sizes range from one cup, to travel mug, to full carafe with multiple options in between. There is even a built in frother so that you can brew, froth and drink all in the same mug. Ninja Coffee Brewers use Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology and Auto-iQ One-Touch Intelligence for the ultimate coffee experience.
Sometimes the best gifts for nurses are silly and funny, because of the stressful nature of their jobs. Nurses deal with life and death, difficult personalities, and endless bureaucracy on a day to day basis. This is one of those funny gifts for nurses that she will love. At the end of the day, she probably wants to just relax with a nice laugh and a cup of wine!
This massager is a quick way to relax after a long day on the job. It features deep tissue shiatsu massage, heat, and completely customizable controls.
Nurses need comfortable shoes because they are walking around on hard floors day in and day out, often for 12 hour shifts at a time. Their shoes must also meet certain standards for hygiene and workplace safety – They must be non slip, easy to wipe clean, electrical hazard safe, and leave no marks on the floor. These work shoes from Sketchers have it all – they are stylish, appropriate for any medical work place, and best of all they are super comfortable. The top is made of leather and the sole is synthetic, with a cushiony soft memory foam pad inside. They also have a durable, lightweight non-metallic composite safety toe to protect her feet. The toebox is rounded and roomy, with room to wiggle her toes.
This gorgeous tea set made it to Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2018, and it will be a fantastic gift for any nurse who likes to relax with a nice cup of tea. This set comes beautifully packaged with three gold tin tea caddies.
Tea Drops are perfect for making a quick cup of hot or iced tea while on the job. They dissolve instantly and come in a gift pack with different shapes and colors. Busy nurses will definitely appreciate thisgift set.
Nurses will love this unlocked Motorol smartphone because of the unique addition of Mods. Mods are easily attachable accessories that allow you to do things like double your battery power, print out Polaroid pictures, and more. It also features a borderless display, dual cameras, super slim design and water repellent coating.
Nurses spend all day washing their hands over, and over and over again. This almond and milk hand cream from Burt’s Bees is made of nourishing sweet almond oil with vitamin E and hard-working beeswax to shield hard working skin from cracks and dryness. It is small enough to fit in her work bag, too!
Nurses work so hard that sometimes they do not have time to take care of their nutirtional needs. In a pinch, this organic meal powder from Garden of Life will keep her full and nourished. This protein powder is raw, vegan, vanilla flavored and even contains probiotics.
Hospitals and doctors offices are cold, and sometimes full thermals underneath of scrubs can become too hot while running around working all day. These cashmere leg warmers are a nice middle ground, because they can be put on and removed without taking off her scrubs.
This NYT Bestselling novel turned into an instant Blockbuster and is a great, quick read for a nurse who likes to unwind after a long day. It is about a girl finding out that her boyfriend comes from a “crazy rich” family in Singapore, and all of the adventures that go along with it. Best of all, it’s a trilogy!
Magnolia Journal is a quarterly magazine from the Gainses of Fixer Upper. Any fan of Fixer Upper or of modern farmhouse style will love to read this magazine, and it makes a great break from work and the serious thinking that is a necessary part of nursing. Who doesn’t want to dissolve into a design fantasyland now and then?
Nursing is such a heavy, emotional job at times, sometimes it is nice to take a break with some light reading. Real Simple is a fun magazine with tips on design, style, diet and more.
This journal is specifically intended to record the funniest things that nurses hear their patients say over the years. Nurses have the best stories when it comes to patient quotes, and with this journal they won’t ever be forgotten!
This fun book allows her to record her nursing journey over five years almost effortlessly. It only takes a few minutes per week to record memories that will last a lifetime.
Pixie is a great gift for busy nurses who have the world on their shoulders and way too much on their minds. Nurses have so much important, life saving information to keep in their brains at all times, it is inevitable that they will at some point forget some mundane details of life like misplacing keys or a phone. Pixie allows them to keep track of their things with an easy to use app.
In super cold hospitals, scrubs are just not enough to stay warm. THese silk long johns will keep her warm from head to toe, and the all natural material is breathable so it wont get sweaty if she is working hard lifting, running from room to room, etc.
Nurses sometimes have to have unusual sleeping habits to accomodate their work schedues. If you know a nurse who works nights, she may be awake late at night and sleeping during the day. This hands free night light allows her to read, write, or do her hobbies while not disturbing anyone else who may be sleeping in the room.
Nursing is one of the most stressful jobs out there. Journaling has been shown to be incredibly effective for combating stress, anxiety and depression, all of which can come from a stressful job where you deal with life and death situations daily. This sweet and simple journal would make a thoughtful and practical gift for any nurse.
This survival kit is the ultimate first aid bag for nurses to keep at home, in the car, or anywhere. It features everything needed for emergency incuding splints, bleeding control, themral blanket, and all first aid essentials.
This anatomical heart necklace will delight any nurse. It is a playful yet cute charm on an 18 inch necklace. This would be a great silly romantic gift, or a fun gift for a friend
Only a nurse will understand the humor in these funky leggings. These leggings feature a full leg design showing the musculure structure of the legs underneath. This is the perfect gift for a nurse with a great sense of humor.
If there is one thing a nurse should have in her bag at all time, it is a snack! She can’t afford to go hungry or let her blood sugar drop on the job, even though she is constantly busy. These raw, organic protein bars are full of nutrients for long lasting energy, and they taste great too.
This ornament is sure to make any nurse feel special with its “World’s Greatest Nurse” message. She will be proud to hang this cute, floral ornament on her tree.
Here is a modern ceramic ornament with a cute floral design. It reads “Not All Angels Have Wings Some Have Stethoscopes”, a message that all nurses will relate to and appreciate.
This blown glass and glitter ornament has an old world style that will fit perfectly on any Christmas tree. It is shaped like a vintage nurse’s hat, which any nurse will love!
This stylish tote bag is an affordable yet meaningful gift for any nurse. It details all of the ingredients needed to make an excellent nurse, and will communicate exactly how you feel about the nurse you are shopping for. Some of the text reads “% Daily Value – Hard Working 1000%, Passion 300%, Patience 400%, Free Time 0%”
These laminated note cards are great for both nursing students and full time nurses. Nurses have so much to remember, from medical abbreviations to medicine information and more. These will help jog her memory on the job, or while studying for an exam.
Every nurse needs a good pair of shears. These heavy duty shears are comfy on her hands and gentle on her patients – she will surely appreciate them on a daily basis!
This case is the perfect safe storage for a nurses stethoscope. It is made of a durable and lightweight shell with a colorful fabric color, available in five shades. It fits in any bag and opens quickly and easily with a zipper. It even has a pocket inside for extra pens.
‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking’ by Samin Nosrat is the must-have cookbook for any aspiring home chef. If you are shopping for a nurse with an interest in food, whether she has time to cook or not, she will love to read this simple yet brilliant cookbook.
Party Girl is yoru classic rags to riches, small town girl in the big city story. The author draws from her own experience planning parties for the stars in Hollywood. This book is great light reading to get any nurses’ mind off of the job after a long day at work!
WHere The Crawdads Sing is a best selling novel chosen for the Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine book club. It is a haunting tale about a lonely girl and a mystery, a heartbreaking and spellbinding comign of age story that she won’t be able to put down.
This book is yet another powerful love story by Nicholas Sparks, author of “The Notebook” and “Dear John.” This suspenseful and romantic novel will keep her mind off of work while she reads it, and transport her to another world.
Nursing can be unpredictable, and nurses are definitely not guaranteed to finish their coffee at the beginning of their shifts! The Ember travel mug keeps drinks at a set temperature, whether hot or cool, so she never has to drink tepid coffee or melted ice water again. It’s the little things, right?
This portable eye massager is great for quick relaxation, whether she needs it when she gets home from a hrd day of nursing, or for naps during breaks at work. This mask combines massage with air pressure and heat for the ultimate relaxation experience.
Nurses are on their feet all day for 8 to 12 hour shifts, and this can affect their entire body. Arch support is so important, but it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. The SelextFlex insert allows you to customize your arch support and is perfect for nurses to keep them pain-free and healthy.
The Aera Touch diffuser is a great gift for a nurse that will allow her to come home to a relaxing, refreshing environment at home. Aera uses a parented micro-droplet technology for hypoallergenic aromatherapy in the home, with adjustable strength levels of 1-10.
This one-step hair dryer and styler from Revlon makes getting ready for work as easy as can be. Nurses need all the convenience they can get, and all of the sleep they can get as well! She will be able to maximize her sleep time by taking hair styling off of her to-do list each morning.
It’s much nicer to wake up naturally than with a blaring alarm clock jarring you from your slumber. This alarm clock mimics the sunrise, so even if you need to wake up before the sun for work, you can do so in a calm manner. There’s also a speaker that plays a number of wake up sounds or radio, if you prefer that as a backup.