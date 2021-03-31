25 Best Gifts for Older Women They’ll LOVE

Just in case you’re looking for gifts for elderly women who happen to live alone, this combo pack of the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show is a terrific way to give her (and you!) some added peace of mind about her safety and security. Even if she’s not super tech-savvy, as long as she has WiFi, she can always see who is at her front door as well as all other passersby within range of her video doorbell. As a regular Ring user and fan, I can tell you, the camera picks up everything from cars driving by, to deer in the night, so it’s very effective.

She can use her Echo Show 5 to see who or what is triggering the motion sensor camera and choose whether or not she wants to answer. If she’s using a smartphone (and plenty of older women do) she can also monitor activity while she’s away from home. But let’s get back to that Echo Show, because it does a whole lot more than just cooperate with her doorbell.

This smart device is Alexa enabled and she can use it to talk to whoever is at the front door. It can also deliver the latest news, weather, and traffic, plus she can tap into her favorite websites with a simple request. The 1080p full-color screen is easy to see, even from a distance. While the doorbell is super easy to install, if you’re not there to do it for her, be sure to include the expert installation with your gift.