25 Best Gifts for Older Women They’ll LOVE

When you’re looking for the best gifts for older women, and you want to find something that will be a major hit, we’ve done some sleuthing on your behalf (and used the guidance of older women themselves) to create this guide to all the gifts they’re going to absolutely love.
Shopping specifically for retirement gifts for women? Of course, we have you covered!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The MaxKare Foot Spa is one of our favorite gifts for older women who often suffer from foot pain due to ill-fitting shoes, bunions, or arthritis. While there’s no doubt that a foot massage feels great and is super relaxing, according to Foot.com, the benefits of foot massage are wide-ranging. Foot massage can improve mood, fight depression and promote better sleep. Sweet!
This foot spa features 16 non-motorized massage rollers to deliver a robust reflexology-type massage along with bubbles that gently soothe away pain. In addition, the heated water reduces muscle tension and improves circulation while a vibration feature also adds to the relief. An easy-to-use top control panel allows her to adjust the water temperature to her liking and activate the vibration and bubble functions.
While we consider this foot spa to be moderately priced, it does have lots of features of the more expensive foot baths.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most women have an internal heat system that runs hot or cold, with not many other options in between. If you’re looking for gifts for older women who are chronically cold, there’s nothing cozier than a pure cashmere shawl to keep them comfy. This knit shawl from Fishers Finery is pill-resistant and surprisingly lightweight, but that’s the beauty of cashmere. It’s incredibly warm without the weight of Merino wool.
This big shawl is 78 x 28 inches so it’s plenty big to drape over her shoulders, or she can wear it in any number of ways, much like a Pashmina. The knotted fringe at each end makes it seriously fashionable whether she’s pairing it with a casual outfit or something more dressy.
If this lovely cashmere wrap is just a little too plain or your lady just loves a bold pop of color, we’re crazy about the wool shawls from Dana Xu that come in a crazy array of colors and patterns, plus they’re budget-friendly too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s never a day that’s not made better by a soothing cup of delicious tea, and this elegant gift set from Tea Forté is a lovely gift whether your older woman is in her 50s or well beyond. The Jardin tea set comes in a genuinely beautiful reusable box – honestly, it’s so pretty it’s almost hard to take each perfectly fitted piece out, but don’t worry, she’ll get over that. Inside she’ll find a lovely pink café cup with a matched cover that allows her tea to steep without getting cold.
The Jardin collection comes with ten Tea Forté pyramid infuser tea bags as well as a tiny tea tray for her spent bag. Mind you, these aren’t just any teabags either. They are, as you might expect, something special. They feature a clever stand-up string with a tiny leaf on the top. That leaf fits through a little opening on top of the cup cover so you can dunk your bag without removing the lid.
Let’s not forget to talk about the tea, which is absolutely yummy. This collection includes Chamomile Citron, Chocolate Rose, Green Mango Peach, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Vanilla Pear. If your lady loves botanical prints, the Jardin gift set will undeniably appeal, but you can also get the Fleur gift set which is equally lovely.
If these sets are a little too fussy for your gift recipient, consider instead gifting her the Wellbeing Kati Infuser Cup and a selection of Wellbeing loose teas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing quite as uplifting as seeing and hearing pretty birds nearby, and they can’t get any closer than when they’re feeding right outside the window! This clever window bird feeder is a terrific gift for an older lady who loves to watch her feathered friends up close and personal. This clear acrylic feeder easily attaches to any window thanks to four strong dual-layer suction cups. It features a large viewing window that isn’t obscured by those holders.
A slide-out seed tray detaches to make filling it with food simple and three compartments allow her to fill with seed on the sides and fresh water in the center. The side seed trays feature drain holes so the birdseed doesn’t get moldy. The edge of the tray features a comfy padded grip so her birds can perch comfortably while they eat.
If she’s new to bird watching, consider getting her the National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America as a great way to identify each new visitor. If she’s still spending lots of time in her yard, the Squirrel Buster Bird Feeder could easily hang in a tree or bush and like the name says, it prevents squirrels from getting into her feeder and spilling seeds everywhere.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to comfort, these viscose pajamas from TIKTIK are a dream come true. They’re so soft and cozy, yet they won’t cause he to overheat in the night because viscose is incredibly breathable and it naturally wicks moisture away from the skin. It also dries quickly. This set features a long sleeve top with a shimmery binding around the scoop neckline. The bottoms have comfy wide legs, an elastic waist with a drawstring, and that same shimmery finish at the hem.
These PJs are ideal for those days spent lounging and they’re perfectly appropriate if she happens to have company. This style comes in sizes from Small to 4X-Large and in a wide array of colors and patterns. Viscose is a lovely lightweight fabric with a beautiful drape according to the folks at MasterClass, and it’s frequently made from sustainable bamboo, the fastest growing tree on the planet.
Bamboo pajamas are among the most comfy for women of every age and they come in so many styles it’s hard to choose a favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are plenty of older women who want to keep tabs on their fitness, whether it’s just to ensure they’re getting enough steps in or they want more detailed health information. What makes the Garmin vívofit 4 a great gift choice for older women is a battery that can last for up to a full year, making weekly recharging (and remembering to do that) a thing of the past. This fitness tracker can easily replace their watch and tracks steps, distance, and calories burned. If she wears it 24/7, it can also monitor her sleep and personalize her fitness goals to be manageable, as she might be able to hit that 10,000 daily step goal.
For the particularly active woman, this fitness tracker features Move IQ which can automatically capture and classify different activities such as walking, running, biking, swimming, and using an elliptical. Handy.
For the woman who is more into technology (and there are plenty who are well attuned to using tech into their 80s and even 90s) the Garmin Vívoactive 4S is a GPS smartwatch with tons of fitness features. In addition to the usual options, this smartwatch has advanced sleep monitoring including information about REM sleep and it can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist-based pulse ox sensor. The health-based monitoring tools include estimated wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress tracking, a relaxation breathing timer, Vo2 Max, body battery energy monitor, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gardening is one of those zen activities that is great for women of every age, but for an older woman, this VegTrug raised planter box gives her just the right amount of growing space for a small garden – and at just the right height.
This planter maximizes grow space, with enough room to grow up to 30 salads and vegetables at any time on a patio, or in their garden. She’ll appreciate the unique V-shape design that maximizes the growing area without using so much soil. In the 16.5 inch center of this raised planter, you can grow deep-rooted veggies like carrots, tomatoes, and beets, while reserving the outer edges for things like lettuces and herbs.
The V-design makes this an ideal garden space for anyone who uses their walker as a chair or is wheelchair-bound as it allows for legroom under the angled box. The wood is treated with a food-safe preservative to ensure long life and many years of enjoyable gardening. The six sturdy legs mean this planter is stable, and each features a treated foot to keep ground rot from creeping up the planter’s legs.
In case she needs a raised planter that can easily snuggle up to a wall but offers the same big volume of planting space, the VegTrug Wall Hugger raised garden bed is an excellent choice.
If this design isn’t ideal for her needs, there are lots of raised planter boxes in different designs so you can easily find one to match her available space and physical requirements.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the woman who cares about her skin and wants to keep it looking young, vibrant, and firm, the NuFACE Mini Petite Facial Toning Device is a gift that she’ll love. With regular use, it helps to lift and contour the face and neck with benefits that are instant and just get better over time.
This handheld device uses microcurrent technology to stimulate the surface areas of her face and neck improving firmness, contour and tone, while minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. While we all have microcurrent naturally running through our bodies, it diminishes as we age (like so many things, darn it!) but the NuFACE Mini replaces that missing microcurrent to reduce sagging and revitalize tired skin.
It comes with a leave-on gel primer and with treatments every day, it’ll be like her five-minute facelift! If you’re up for a more expensive option, the NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit offers three interchangeable treatment heads that deliver professional microcurrent and red light therapy results. Red light therapy can be especially effective for those who suffer from psoriasis and may help with a host of issues from acne and scarring to cellulite and stretch marks according to the experts at Healthline.
As long as she’s not sensitive about the topic of skincare, there are many wrinkle removers that can keep her looking young beyond her years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As we age, our skin gets drier and thinner, making super emollient lotion and hand cream like this set from Dionis an absolute essential. This goat milk lotion and hand cream will become one of her daily beauty staples for hydrated skin that never feels greasy. Naturally rich in lactic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids known for their anti-aging effects, goat’s milk does more than just moisturize. It’s literally packed with skin-loving amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that are essential to healthy and hydrated skin.
Scented with vanilla bean, it offers a gentle aromatherapy experience along with its skin-loving effects. This set includes a big 8.5-ounce pump bottle of body lotion and two one-ounce tubes of extra rich hand cream. This cruelty-free brand makes some of our favorite goat’s milk lotions and soaps. If she’s concerned about the ingredients in the products she uses on her body, she’ll be happy to know that the Environmental Working Group rates goat milk as a low-hazard ingredient she can feel safe using on her skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for the perfect single serve coffee maker for a woman who truly appreciates a flavorful cup of Joe, the Keurig K Supreme Coffee Maker is the perfect morning companion – easy, quiet, and ho-so-efficient at filling her kitchen with rich coffee aroma.
This K-Supreme has a ton of advantages over some of Keurig’s other models. First of it’s sleek and a lot less bulky than the K-Classic or K-Select, and let’s just talk about the water reservoir – a MAJOR improvement. It holds up to 78 ounces of water, and it can be positioned either at the side or the back of the coffee maker. Super handly. Truly though, the best thing about it is the handle that makes it simple to remove, refill, and replace in seconds.
This coffee maker also lets her set her preferred brew temperature and strength and if she’s sharing the house with others, she can save her settings and there’s room for two more people to set their preferences as well. With 6, 8, 10, or 12-ounce brewing options, she can make the size her heart desires. New multi-stream technology makes every cup smell and taste absolutely amazing. And we don’t want to forget one other feature – she can adjust the strength and cup size, and use the “brew over ice setting” to make the perfect iced coffee drinks as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Older women appreciate the spa experience, but many are reticent to seek out that service and even more simply won’t budget for self-pampering, but you can still let them indulge at home with the Bath Blessings Shower Subscription Box. Each month, they’ll be treated to five or more spa quality products including artisan soaps, bath bombs, scrubs, body butters, body wash, lotions, shower steamers, or bath accessories.
Each month’s selections include natural and handmade goodies that will pamper her skin and relax her mind, and if she’s still someone who loves a good long soak, you can get a bath collection versus the shower collection.
Shopping for the woman who is still working a high-stress job or dealing with other life issues? She’ll love the TheraBox gift subscription box filled with items curated by professional therapists to boost her joy and relaxation. In fact, you can find gift subscription boxes for almost any interest she has.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The AeroGarden Harvest Elite is the perfect mid-size hydroponic option to produce a small kitchen garden for the lady on your list. With the ability to grow up to six plants at a time, this model comes with Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint, all ready to be planted in their watery heaven. You can grow up to nine plants at one time, all up to 24 inches tall thanks to the supremely adjustable LED grow light on the top.
This garden system has a high-efficiency 20 Watt full spectrum LED grow light system that helps to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and a more abundant harvest. It has an easy-to-use control panel to program the grow light and the LCD screen will alert her when it’s time to add water or nutrients.
If she’d rather plant tomatoes, lettuces, or other yummy produce, Amazon’s AeroGarden storefront has seed pod kits for all sorts of yummy produce and flowers, plus many other AeroGardens of different sizes.
Think she’d be interested in a larger or smaller hydroponic garden? There are great options at every size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for the perfect little pick-me-up, there’s nothing that brightens the day like some fresh flowers. Freshcut Paper has mastered the art of sending the real thing with a gorgeous pop-up bouquet that will last and last. When we first saw samples we were struck by not only how bright and pretty these were. These dimensional greeting cards/cum pop-up bouquets are ideal for anyone who could use a spark of color and even better for people with allergy issues.
Each paper bouquet comes in a virtual vase, and if your older lady has a favorite flower, you can get everything from daffodils and tulips to amaryllis and rose bouquets. Each arrives with an elegant envelope and card. For the eco-conscious giftee, they’ll love that these bouquets are made of 100% recycled paper and are 100% recyclable.
At just $12 per bouquet, you’ll want to stock up so you can send one whenever the whim strikes!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women carry a lot of things with them, from their purses to sunglasses, electronics, and more. The Senose leather seat back car organizer keeps her necessities safe, sound, and organized so she can easily access them as this organizer hangs between the front seats! This large capacity version even has a pocket facing the back seat so passengers back there have a storage area as well.
It’s easily attached thanks to straps that connect to the headrests and armrests, and because it creates a virtual barrier between the back and front seats it can keep Fido in his place while she’s driving. If she needs even more car organization, consider getting her a car trunk organizer as well so she can keep her roadside emergency kit easily accessible and also have convenient storage for her groceries and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you shopping for gifts for older women who love to read? The Kindle Paperwhite is the quintessential e-reader she can take anywhere. Super thin and lightweight, it’s easy on older and perhaps arthritic hands. The 300 ppi glare-free display reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. And in case she gets stuck out in the rain or happens to spill whatever beverage she’s enjoying, this device is waterproof, so no worries.
The Paperwhite comes with either 8GB or 32GB of storage, so depending on how much content she wants to have access to, you can choose as there is a price differential. There are many different options as well – from the device color to whether you want to order it “ad supported” or whether you want to give this gift in an ad-free format.
You can also choose to order it with three months of free Kindle Unlimited service that allows her unlimited access to more than one million books, popular magazines, and audiobooks on her device.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re looking to enhance the ambiance on her front porch or you just want to add a little light to her walkway, these outdoor solar lanterns are an elegant gift that can do both. With the antique metal exterior, these lanterns each house a plastic solar candle that illuminates the glass panels with a soft flicker, mimicking the warm glow of a real pillar candle. The dawn to dusk solar sensor gives them a charge that will allow them to light for up to eight hours after the sun goes down.
Because they don’t need wiring, these lanterns can easily hang from a rafter or simply set alongside a walkway. They’re perfect to illuminate a front porch stairway as well. At 11.5 inches tall, they’re made of durable waterproof materials that can stand the test of time. Think these might be too traditional to suit her style?
The Soji Stella Boho LED Outdoor Solar Lantern has a cool hippie vibe and is 12 inches in diameter so it makes a great visual element, and don’t worry, that fabric cover is waterproof Tyvek. While this set of three Moroccan style lanterns isn’t solar, it’s easy to insert battery-operated LED candles that operate via remote control. They’d make a clever grouping on a covered front porch, especially if she has some other Moroccan design elements.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Just in case you’re looking for gifts for elderly women who happen to live alone, this combo pack of the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show is a terrific way to give her (and you!) some added peace of mind about her safety and security. Even if she’s not super tech-savvy, as long as she has WiFi, she can always see who is at her front door as well as all other passersby within range of her video doorbell. As a regular Ring user and fan, I can tell you, the camera picks up everything from cars driving by, to deer in the night, so it’s very effective.
She can use her Echo Show 5 to see who or what is triggering the motion sensor camera and choose whether or not she wants to answer. If she’s using a smartphone (and plenty of older women do) she can also monitor activity while she’s away from home. But let’s get back to that Echo Show, because it does a whole lot more than just cooperate with her doorbell.
This smart device is Alexa enabled and she can use it to talk to whoever is at the front door. It can also deliver the latest news, weather, and traffic, plus she can tap into her favorite websites with a simple request. The 1080p full-color screen is easy to see, even from a distance. While the doorbell is super easy to install, if you’re not there to do it for her, be sure to include the expert installation with your gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So many aromatherapy diffusers look predictably boring, but this 3D glass aromatherapy diffuser is a whole different game. It features a mesmerizing display that’s relaxing to watch while she enjoys the benefits of aromatherapy. It holds up to 16+ ounces of water along with essential oils to add both humidity and scent to her space.
An automatic shutoff feature turns off the diffuser whenever the water reservoir is empty. Get it in a few different colors as well as some metallic designs as well. The Porseme 3D glass infuser is another fun choice with a more vertical profile although its water reservoir is substantially smaller. If you opt for an essential oil diffuser, don’t forget to add a set of those essential oils so she can start enjoying her gift right away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are few things more soothing than the tinkling sounds of wind chimes, and these gorgeous copper-tone wind chimes from UpBlend will delight her and her nearby neighbors. Made with aluminum and sustainable bamboo, the individual pipes hang from a bamboo hexagon and feature a striker with a bamboo wind catcher.
Each individual chime makes a rich, resonant sound and they combine to create a unique variation on the G-major Pentatonic scale. At 29 inches long, it’s ideally sized for a smaller deck or patio. If she lives in a home or apartment with a higher roof line, you might want to get her a larger version that’s 38 inches in length.
Did you know wind chimes are thought to attract positivity? Writer Rashi Gaur breaks down six different ideas you can share with your giftee about how and where to hang their chimes for the best results.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one piece of jewelry that never goes out of style, it’s a strand of pearls. This pretty set of creamy white freshwater pearls from The Pearl Source would be a gift any woman would love, but older women seem to especially love the elegant look. This 18 inch strand features a pretty 14k gold filagree clasp and you can order it in either white or yellow gold.
This pearl strand is a great value with hand-knotted 7.0-7.5mm gems that are picked for their lustrous nacre. Should you want larger individual pearls, you can expect to pay more by size. Another perfect present for her in this same price range is this pair of Akoya Cultured Pearl Dangle Earrings. She’d also likely love these Black Tahitian South Sea Pearl earrings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep her toes nice and toasty with this wonderfully cozy micro plush heated throw. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch for an evening of binge-watching her fave show, or to cuddle up in her favorite reading chair with a book, this electric blanket delivers three different heating levels and an easy-to-use controller so she can adjust to her ideal comfort level.
One of the features that makes this throw a huge hit with everyone is the foot pocket which makes cold feet a thing of the past! It’s also machine washable – she’ll just need to disconnect the power cord and controller. This cozy comforter comes in three different sizes and four solid colors along with a plaid print.
If she’s someone who goes on lots of road trips with her partner, spouse, or friends, this 12V heated throw is ideal in the car.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you could give someone a peaceful, restful night’s sleep, wouldn’t that be the best gift of all? These BAMPURE 100% bamboo sheets might be the answer to her sweet sweet dreams. If she’s a hot sleeper, bamboo viscose is quick to draw moisture away from her skin and allow it to evaporate quickly. If she’s got thinning skin because she’s older, bamboo sheets are so incredibly soft that they’ll never feel scratchy or catch on her dry skin.
These naturally cooling sheets come in a wide variety of colors and sizes from Twin to California King. They’re anti-static and she’ll love that they come with four pillowcases in every single size except for twin. If sweaty sleep is her biggest issue, you might want to consider a cooling pillow or cooling mattress pad for a gift on her birthday or during the holidays.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One thing that gets more difficult with time is the ability to manage heavy stoneware. This seriously pretty set of Corelle Portofino dishes is an ideal gift idea that’s both practical and enjoyable. (Who doesn’t LOVE new dishes?) This service for six features a pretty Deruda inspired pattern and includes four piece place settings with dinner, salad, and small plates as well as a bowl.
Corelle is chip-resistant and practically unbreakable. This 18 piece set comes in a wide variety of patterns, and you can also order extras of the things she uses most frequently along with extra serving pieces. That means you’ll have lots more related gift ideas for her future special occasions. While you’re replacing her heavy dishes, you might also consider some lighter silverware to go with them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lots of folks downsize as they get older, and that often means smaller living spaces, particularly smaller kitchens. If you’re looking for a terrific gift idea that not only serves as a drying rack but can easily double as a convenient storage space for dishware and utensils, this over-the-sink drying rack is seriously cool.
At 34 inches wide and 11 inches deep, it can easily fit over most double sinks. Made of durable stainless steel, this rack has a storage area for plates of several sizes as well as cups and bowls, and the top shelf can easily accommodate a couple of pots and other things as well. It also features hangers for utensils, storage for silverware, a cutting board holder, and a basket for dish soap, sponges, etc.
If you’re looking for a similar design but with a higher-end look and some other great features, the Loyalfire stainless dish drying rack expands for sinks as wide as 37.6 and can accommodate up to 132 pounds of dishware, pots, pans, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many older women we’ve talked with say they’ve given up baths for showers instead because getting up out of the tub is too risky in terms of the potential for slips and falls. If your lady has taken to the shower, you can give her this beautiful teak shower bench that will allow her to comfortably enjoy the steamy hot water without fatigue.
Teak is naturally water-resistant which makes it ideal in the shower environment. This bench features a comfy curved seat and an undershelf where she can stash her shampoo, as well as her razor and shave cream for her armpits and legs. Because teak is resistant to mold, mildew, and rot, it’s the preferred wood for boat building according to this interesting blog from Better Boat. That should be enough to convince you it’ll work well in her shower.