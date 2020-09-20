101 Best Gifts for Parents: The Ultimate List

Your folks have spent a lifetime acquiring what they need, so maybe this is the year you focus completely on their wants, be they fun and frivolous, or simply on their bucket list of “most coveted” gifts. Discover 101 of the Best Gifts for Parents that will secure your status as the favorite child.
Looking for something that will give their garden a boost? Consider some raised planter boxes that won’t require so much bending. Once they’ve got lots of ripe produce, a set of Damascus steel knives will let them chop and slice them with abandon.
As your wife ages, there’s just no getting around the fact that she is going to have a few more aches and pains, particularly in her hands and feet. This Therabath professional level paraffin wax bath can tackle pain from injury or arthritis, delivering warm thermotherapy with melted wax.
Physical therapists swear by this healing treatment, and spa professionals rave about its ability to smooth and soften dry cracked skin. The bath is deep enough to immerse feet, hands, and even stiff knees and elbows, because the tank holds up to nine pounds of melted wax.
The paraffin bath operates at an “always safe” temperature, and this kit comes with six pounds of freshly scented paraffin included.
Don’t you love giving your parents a gift that makes them laugh out loud, yet is actually something useful that they’ll love? It would be hard to recommend a set of sheets this way normally, but when we first got a set of these eucalyptus lyocell sheets, there was no question the packaging was part of the funny and great experience we had. We don’t want to spoil it for you or you or them, but trust us, it’s worthy.
But the packaging isn’t the only thing worthy about these incredibly cozy sheets. Out of the box, they’re kind of shimmery and we worried they’d be slippery like satin sheets. Not! These wash up a dream, and after sleeping in them, they were super soft against the skin, cozy but not hot, and they wicked away moisture from our sweaty sleeping carcasses so we never even woke up.
Key for folks as they get older, however, is the fact that as their skin gets thinner with age, cotton sheets can feel awfully scratchy. There’s no worry about that happening with these sheets. Out of the dryer, they’re incredibly soft to snuggle up in.
In the clever box, you’ll also get a sweet sleep eye pillow as well as a handy sheet bag for storage. And while they seem pricey, we think they’re absolutely worth it. Truly, they’re just great, so much so we’ve already purchased a second set for ourselves.
Check out all our other recommendations for the best cooling sheets as well.
If your mom and dad are constantly trying to eat healthy, but between juggling work, their home, and everything else, it seems next to impossible, one great way to sneak in some goodness is with the Chefman Frozen Dessert Maker which creates delicious desserts using bananas and other fresh fruits. The result from this machine is a soft-serve like ice cream, minus all of the preservatives and whatever the heck else those companies put in their ice cream. And, you can add chocolate to the desserts, too. They’ll love that.
Grownups love beer, but not many know how to make their own. Give your parents a gift that will tickle their imagination and tongue. The Monster Brew Mini Bookshelf Amber Ale Brewery includes everything they’ll need to start brewing great beer right at home.
Each kit features a clear one gallon glass carboy that lets you peer into the process of fermentation. They will watch the beer transform over three weeks, from raw grain to delicious craft beer. The instructions read like a recipe, with the novice brewer in mind, so every step of the process is explained in vivid detail. This ensures that even a newcomer to home brewing can use the Mini Monster, and produce great tasting beer in as few as three weeks.
The ingredients used are fresh, with the hops arriving in a light-proof, vacuum-sealed packet to ensure no loss of flavor. Every kit also includes a packet of premium quality dry yeast from Fermentis. Get them some awesome pint beer glasses and a big snack box so they can invite friends. Gifts for parents – you’ve got it nailed.
If you drink more wine than you do water, you know how difficult opening a bottle of wine can be, especially if you don’t want to get any of the cork in the wine. The Oster Electric Wine Bottle Opener makes opening wine bottles as simple as pushing a button. It also comes with a foil cutter which helps cut the foil evenly for a good pour. So, you simply use the cutter to cut the foil, place the electric opener over the cork, press the down button, and your wine bottle is opened, without a broken cork (which also means you can re-cork the wine when you’re done with it).
It’s cordless and rechargeable, too – and it comes with a chiller. It’s the perfect gift for wine-os.
If your parents are like mine, they are looking at downsizing, rather than getting more or bigger stuff. This nifty MiniPresso is one of our fave a cool and surprising gifts for parents. It is the most compact espresso machine, yet it’s capable of making high quality espresso, anywhere and everywhere.
The MiniPresso is hand operated, so you don’t have any need for batteries, and it doesn’t require electric power either. Perfect for their motorhome or on camping trips, car trips and just during the day when they need a coffee break, the MiniPresso is the perfect solution.
MiniPresso has a sleek modern design, and intuitive operation, so making their next espresso is going to be a snap. You might want to get them some good french roast coffee, so they can enjoy their delicious gift right away.
Do you notice that your parents’ house often smells musty like it’s been shut up too tight? Do they, perhaps, suffer from allergies or breathing problems, or do you just want them always breathing the cleanest, freshest air possible? The AIRMEGA 400S is a smart air purifier that cleans up to 1560 square feet, or basically, their whole house.
This smarty is app enabled to work with Alexa. It monitors indoor air quality and detects when odors or other pollutants need to be swept away. It runs quietly, so they’ll hardly notice when it’s working, but it does an amazing job of eliminating cooking scents, tobacco odors, allergens and dust, all without constant monitoring and maintenance.
With a Max 2 True HEPA filter to do the major work, this air purifier captures and reduces up to 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces more than 99 percent of volatile organic compounds and reduces other dangerous fumes.
It comes with easily washable pre-filters that extend the life of the HEPA filter. With a series of lights, it can alert them when it’s time to remove and wash the pre-filters. With side panels that easily pop off, and lighted controls on top, that little duty can be accomplished in a matter of minutes, and you’ll breathe easier too knowing you’ve helped them create a healthier home environment.
Your parents, especially as they age, will likely become obsessed with the weather. Often if they’re retired, they want to keep tabs on what’s coming so they can plan their outdoor activities like rounds of golf, or hikes and picnics. This smart weather station makes a great gift that will keep them informed and intrigued.
WiFi enabled, this weather station lets them monitor current weather conditions and accurately predict what’s to come. The large display screen delivers data, from temperature and humidity to sunrise and sunset, as well as wind speed and direction, rainfall, barometric pressure, moon phases, and more.
Once you help them set up their outdoor weather station, it transmits to their indoor display, keeping them in the know 24/7. You can also help them get set up as an official reporting station with AmbientWeather.net so their system sends real time updates.
If you’ve ever looked at mom and dad’s Kindle, iPad, glasses or camera lenses, you might have noticed they need a good cleaning. In that case, a perfect gift for your parents might be a handy little cleaning kit like this, that allows them all the easy little cleaning tools to get their screens, lenses and glasses sparkling again.
This nifty kit from Altura includes an all natural cleaning solution, lens cleaning pen, lens bruch, air blower,50 sheets of camera cleaning tissue paper and a three pack of oversize MagicFiber microfiber cleaning cloths, so you’ll never need to worry about them taking windex and a paper towel to their sensitive screens again.
I admit it, after getting a couple of samples, I’m a huge fan of everything Corkcicle makes. From their triple walled, stainless steel tumblers and canteens, to their Chillsner beer chillers, this company keeps dishing out artful and efficient ways to help people enjoy their favorite beverages.
Now they’ve come up with a rock-solid idea for people who enjoy sipping whiskey or other spirits on the rocks, but hate it when they get watered down. The Whiskey Wedge allows them to ice up their favorite liquor, but this ice melts much slower than traditional ice cubes, so their drink retains its full flavor longer.
Sure it’s a cool gift for whiskey lovers, but design enthusiasts dig it as well, for its innovative twist on keeping drinks cold from start to finish. Each unit contains one double old-fashioned whiskey glass and one silicone mold for freezing the wedge of ice into it. A pair are the perfect gifts for parents like yours.
One thing is for certain, you want to keep your mom and dad healthy for the long haul, so giving them a gift that can help accomplish that is a pretty stellar find. Fermented foods are among the healthiest things humans can eat, and with the Pickle Pipe, now they are some of the easiest to make, right at home.
Your mom and dad can start making their own sauerkraut, real pickles, kimchi and other fermented foods, without the hassles and costs of traditional pickling methods. These nifty jar toppers simply screw onto mason jars with the standard jar ring.
How does the Pickle Pipe work? As food ferments, it releases carbon dioxide in the mason jar. If not properly vented, the jar can actually explode, but opening it exposes food to mold-causing oxygen and other contaminants. The Pickle Pipe vents gas as needed, without letting anything in to spoil food.
This gift might get your parents experimenting with all kinds of fun, new food treats. Just be forewarned, you’ll likely be asked to taste whatever they’re fermenting, so be sure to give them a great food fermenting recipe book before they put you to the test.
This crazy cool little gift idea is perfect for parents who love to take road trips, because this mini-fridge is small enough to sit on the console and it plugs right into the car cigarette lighter. Big enough to keep six 12 ounce cans cool, it also has an internal shelf, so it’s great for keeping sandwiches and snacks cold, or, if they have meds that require refrigeration, they won’t have to worry about a messy melting ice bag or cooler.
This little fridge also plugs into standard home outlets, so it can be used at home, as well as on car trips. It’s Freon free and eco-friendly. It features an easy carry handle on top and weighs in at just 4.4 pounds, so moving it from place to place is a piece of cake.
Is your mom a creative kitchen genius? The next time you want to give her a fun little surprise, consider a gift that she’ll use for years to come. These beautiful swing top glass bottles are the perfect way to showcase her liquid creations, from vinegars, salad dressings and marinades, to her homemade Kahlua or fruit infused vodka.
Each beautiful bottle can be labeled creatively and, once filled, be presented as special handmade gifts for any occasion. The metal clamp and stopper make for an extra elegant presentation tableside, or on the kitchen counter. The no drip seal makes them one of my favorites.
Make them extra easy to fill with an Oxo bottle strainer and funnel set, that lets her easily pour without mess and strain out the pulp from fruit or herb infusions.
If you think mom’s going to fall madly in love with these bottles, they come in all shapes and sizes. Find more beautiful Bormioli Rocco reusable bottles here.
Before refrigeration, folks kept their butter fresh by covering it with water. This stoneware butter crock from Le Creuset is a beautiful way to do the very same thing. It keeps up to six ounces of butter soft and spreadable, without refrigeration.
If mom and dad are butter lovers, this is a perfect small gift idea. To see how simply this butter crock works, you just pack the cute cup side with butter, and fill the crock one-third of the way up with cold water. Then you invert the butter cup into the crock, where the water creates an airtight seal and boom, you’ve got sweet spreadable butter all the time.
Another butter crock bonus is that airtight seal keeps their butter from taking on kitchen aromas, and the ceramic crock surface doesn’t allow the butter to permeate the vessel. If you’re looking for even more fun kitchen gift ideas for parents, the Le Creuset Syrup Jug and the Le Creuset Honey Dipper are totally adorable.
If you need a nifty little gift of an idea for your parents’ next special occasion, but you’re on a super tight budget, the IceKing auto mirror covers are a great small gift idea that will save your mom and dad the time and frustration of scraping ice or washing bird poo and dust off their outside car mirrors.
Since you put their safety first, you can be sure they will have instant mirror visibility with these easy to install mirror covers. The pull string and security tab prevent them from being swiped by thoughtless criminals because the safety tab closes inside the door. Better yet, you won’t catch your mom or dad scraping their side mirrors with their debit cards.
These made of moisture-resistant fabric that’s completely washable, so even if some dirty bird tries to leave an unwanted deposit, that can easily be laundered. If your family lives where the winter climate gets harsh, make this a total car care gift with a windshield snow cover and a heated steering wheel cover.
One thing you can bank on is the fact that your parents could really use a good night’s sleep. That’s the beauty of this amazing little wireless, portable sleep solution. It’s going to put them out like tired babies. LectroFan micro is a premium portable sound machine for sleep, relaxation, studying, and conversation privacy.
It is also a portable Bluetooth speaker system that connects to their smartphone, tablet, computer or any other compatible Bluetooth device. LectroFan micro is the perfect travel size product to accompany the original full sized LectroFan Evo sound machine.
The unique swivel mounting design of the speaker lets it be pointed in any direction with a simple twist. The duel use of the micro will make it a must take device for all your parents’ adventures. This super cool gift idea is just one of the innovative products you’ll find on Amazon Launchpad.
It really doesn’t matter how old you are, sometimes it tough to remember where you’ve parked your car, whether it’s at a huge sporting event or just a crazy Saturday at Costco. Now the ZUS Smart Car Charger comes with a handy app to help your parents avoid those frustrating and sometimes embarrassing moments when they can’t quite remember where the heck they parked.
ZUS is a smart car finder and USB car charger. It charges up their mobile devices at max speed, and finds their car with the companion iOS/Android app. It’s one of the coolest gift ideas for parents who are on the go, and need to charge their devices. We also love this app, because it alerts your parents when their parking meter is about to expire, preventing them from ever getting another parking ticket. Sweet.
If your folks only misplace their wallets and keys, the Tile finder system might be right for them.
Do your parents have a green thumb? Are they always out puttering or potting in the garden? This awesome nine-piece set of horticulture helpers makes short work of garden duties. The wonderful simplicity of the easy-carry tote means they won’t be juggling tools or having to go back to the garden shed on multiple trips.
A gardener’s knee pad is a total joint saver for long afternoons knee deep in weeds and flowers. If your parents are getting on in years, think about ergonomically hand friendly gardening tools.
Some of the best fatigue-reducing, power-enhancing hand pruners are made by the folks at Fiskars. And save their knees with a portable gardening seat on wheels that gives them quick access to all their tools, while reducing stooping and bending.
There’s nothing more important than keeping your parents safe, and any time is the perfect time to give them a gift that will offer them safety and peace of mind… the Nest Protect. This unit looks for fast-burning fires, smoldering fires, and carbon monoxide.
It can tells your folks exactly where the danger is, and alerts their phone in case they’re not home. It has an industrial-grade smoke sensor, can be hushed from your phone, tests itself automatically, and lasts up to 10 years. You wouldn’t want your parents to put up with a rotary phone or a black and white TV, so why not get them a safety alarm that does more than chirp at 2AM.
Nest Protect can even light their way at night, which could be a lifesaver. The Nest Learning Thermostat is another one of many smart home gift ideas for parents. It automatically learns the temperature they like and reacts accordingly.
Who says the gift of lots of good nights of sleep isn’t just about the best present you could possibly give to your parents this year? They might not be sexy or showy, but this pair of pillows features cool comfort memory foam technology that keeps them, and your parents, cool and comfy all night long.
The breathable bamboo cover keeps these pillows dry and provides maximum comfort next to the skin. Plus, the hypoallergenic bamboo fiber cases help protect against dust mites, and because they’re moisture-wicking, they also resist the chance of your pillows getting mold and bacteria build-up.
These great pillows can help provide relief from many common sleeping issues including snoring, insomnia, migraines, neck and back pain, allergies and TMJ. Because there are so many pillows that can make for a better night’s rest, check out lots more pillow options here.
I bet your dad taught you that it was important to give to those most needy. So why not show him that you’ve learned his lessons well, with this awesome dad gift? The Mission Belt is more than a luxurious leather belt that will amp up his style, he’ll feel great wearing it because it’s a belt with a cause.
The Mission Belt is an evolution in belt design, style, and function, with sleek, clean looks, and no holes to stretch or wear over time. The ratcheting belt buckle means dad’s no longer restricted to one-inch size adjustments, so he can get a perfect fit every time, especially important right after those hefty holiday meals.
But here’s the extra-cool kicker – a dollar from every Mission Belt sold goes to fight global hunger. It’s a hand up and not a handout, and your dad will love you for choosing this cool gift. For casual outdoor activities, the Mission Belt offers a nylon strapping version. This cool company even has NBA licensed belts, so dad strut his fave team logo.
These super high-powered binoculars from Bushnell will make stargazing, bird watching and scenic landscape viewing so much more fun. This great gift for your parents offers the perfect opportunity for them to stop and enjoy life and all the beauty that surrounds them. With 10x magnification and 50mm objective diameter, these binoculars deliver a 300 foot field of view at 1,000 yards.
They’re also easy to use, with less shaky images, and a more steady view. Bushnell’s excellent multi-coated optics guarantee superior light transmission and brightness. These binoculars offer a patented, one-touch insta-focus system that holds subjects in sharp focus. Rubberized and abrasion-resistant, they can handle your parents, even when they play hard.
If your folks are more stargazers than travelers, a home telescope is another fun option to enhance their view of the world.
We’ve all been there in the middle of the night, trying to decipher our clock to see how much longer we can sleep in. This awesome LED Word Clock is a super cool gift idea for parents who like, or need, things that are easy to read, especially as they get older. Forget numbers, the LED Word Clock displays the time as text instead. It’s easy to set, easy to read, and a great conversation starter around their home or office.
Instead of two hands, or a digital display, the LED Word Clock shows the current time as words in bright white LED light. For example, if the time were 10:50 the LED clock would say “It is ten minutes to eleven.” At 6:25 it would say “It is twenty-five minutes past six.”
If time isn’t an issue, give them a chuckle when telling the time with the Whatever Wall Clock. If your parents are math geeks, the Decodyne Math Clock is another fun option.
If your folks hours in the kitchen chopping and slicing vegetables for fancy presentations, and special dinners, give them the gift of time, with this awesome Maxam Vegetable Chopper. This cool kitchen gadget enhances any meal with precisely cut and chopped veggies for so many different dishes, from salads to lavish fruit tarts.
This kitchen utensil saves time and money at the grocery store. You know how expensive pre-cut produce is, and it loses lots of nutritional value before they even get it home to the fridge. This vegetable chopper is easy to use, and will cut food waste, while speeding up food prep chores.
With five stainless steel cones included, it can handle all manner of slicing and chopping chores. This set includes: a shredder, a stringer, a french fry cutter, a sliver, and a waffler. For safety, it has a protective finger guard that can be removed for easy cleanup. The vegetable chopper features a professional three-leg suction cup base for a firm and stable grip on either a table or the counter.
The heavy-duty chrome finish shows the high quality. And for super easy clean-up, the cones are dishwasher safe. Another fun kitchen gift for parents would be a culinary carving tool set. And if your mom is like mine, she probably has an ancient garlic press. Get her a great garlic press that doesn’t require peeling the garlic cloves.
The best way to avoid cuts in the kitchen is with the sharpest knives on the planet. This Damascus steel chef’s knife is a gorgeous addition to their knife collection. With an eight inch blade, it can tackle large cuts of meat and more difficult cutting chores with ease. It has a high carbon steel core to make it tough and durable, and a razor-sharp edge to slice through the toughest things like butter.
The beautiful wood handle is ergonomically designed to be easy to handle, and it’s adorned with three metal mosaic rivets that add to its beauty. Perfect for mincing, slicing, and chopping vegetables, and slicing meat, this beefy tool can also be used to disjoint larger cuts of meat as well.
For future special occasions, consider adding to their set with a Damascus steel four inch paring knife, a five inch utility knife and a seven inch santoku knife. These will be gifts your parents will happily use for all of their cooking adventures ahead.
For smart sound that fills the room, the Amazon Echo Plus is an awesome hands-free speaker you control with your voice. It’s a great gift for parents who might not want to mess with a traditional stereo anymore. Echo connects to Amazon’s Alexa to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more, instantly. All they have to do is ask.
Amazon Echo provides hands-free voice control for Amazon Music Just ask for a favorite artist or song, or request a specific genre or mood. They can also search for music by lyrics, when a song or album was released, or let Alexa pick the music for them.
Amazon Echo also provides hands-free voice control to local news and weather, as well as Pandora, Spotify, and more. It can also let them enjoy their favorite audiobooks while relaxing nearby. If this seems a bit to complex for your folks, get them the smaller, and somewhat less complex Echo Dot. Or you could get them the Echo and several Echo Dots, so they can stay connected from any room in their house.
This year, why not invest in a gift for your parents that keeps them ultra-safe? The Ring video doorbell is an excellent option that can protect them from unexpected guests or unwanted intruders. With an ultra-slim design and advanced features, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the premium, compact, wi-fi video doorbell.
This unit easily hard wires to the existing wiring from their internal doorbell, and allows them to conveniently monitor their home from anywhere, simply using their mobile device. This wireless doorbell comes with a choice of interchangeable faceplates, so you can help them perfectly match for their home’s aesthetic.
With key features that include a 1080p HD camera, advanced motion detection, and five ghz wi-fi compatibility, this video doorbell works with iOS and Android devices. It also has weatherproof construction and infrared night vision, so your parents can monitor their home around the clock, day or night, rain or shine.
Better yet, this doorbell is bundled with the Amazon Echo Show, so they can monitor their front door with this video smart speaker, that does so much more!
You can enhance their safety even more with the Ring Chime that sends you instant alerts as soon as someone presses their doorbell, or triggers the motion sensors.
Who doesn’t love donuts, right? But usually, as they age, our parents want to eat healthier and take better care of themselves. That’s what makes these non-stick donut baking pans so awesome. Your folks can make six nice donuts without deep frying and getting all that extra mess and calories.
To make sure they have the perfect recipes to use them, get them The Doughnut Cookbook from Williams-Sonoma. It has mouthwatering recipes for both baked and fried treats.
If you’re looking to link the ties that bind between three generations of women, this sterling silver necklace makes a perfect gift for your mom. It connects three silver circles representing the infinite love between a mother, daughter, and granddaughter. Packaged in a sweet gift box, the card inside shares the story of your family in a special way.
Your mom might also get emotional over this sterling silver heart pendant that’s engraved with “I love you to the moon and back,” or any other heart necklace that definitely shows your love.
Are your parents just crazy about their pets? Do they worry when they leave them home alone? Now you can give them the ultimate connection with the Furbo Dog Camera and treat tosser. Furbo is a smart dog camera with a connected app that lets them see, talk, and even toss treats to their dog when they’re away. They can treat their dog from anywhere, with just the swipe of a button on the free Furbo iOS/Android app.
Furbo offers HD live video streaming with a 120° wide-angle camera with 720p HD, 4x digital zoom and night vision for crisp clear images of their dog. Furbo also has a built-in microphone and speaker so they can be in communication with their pooch and even give them voice commands. Furbo senses when their dog is barking and sends a push notification to their smartphone.
Designed with input from over 5,000 dog parents, vets, and dog trainers, Furbo is made specifically to suit the needs of dogs and their owners. It also offers a training component, tailored to a dog’s unique visual capabilities. The Petcube is another, non-treat dispensing option that offers laser light games to entertain their dog while they’re away. If all you’re looking for is a pet cam with no bells, whistles or treat tossing, the Wansview Wireless 1080P IP Camera is a much more affordable option.
If your parents are like mine, they hate to vacuum, especially under beds and tables. The older they get, the more difficult and uncomfortable it becomes. A wonderful gift idea for your folks is a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity provides a thorough clean, all over the house, all at the push of a button.
The patented, three-stage cleaning system easily picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal. They can also preset Roomba to clean when it’s convenient for them, making it so easy to keep up with everyday messes, without getting in their way or becoming a trip hazard.
Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inch tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards. Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of their home. If your folks have pets, and find pet hair to be their biggest problem, the Neato Botvac D80 Robot Vacuum for Pets and Allergies might be the perfect solution for them.
Parents love taking pictures, especially of their grandchildren. But even more than that, they love getting pictures of them that they can easily share with their friends. So why not simplify, and give them this totally awesome portable printer? A perfect present for parents, the Polaroid ZIP mobile printer can quickly print out photos from their android or iOS device that are wallet-sized and easy to carry.
This stand-alone mobile printer is designed to print vibrant, colorful photos from a variety of sources, and it weighs just 6.6 ounces. Sending photos to the tiny printer is super easy. They simply connect their iOS or Android smartphones, tablets, and other devices via Bluetooth, and print wirelessly from anywhere within range.
With this gift bundle, they’ll get all kinds of accessories to go with their photo prints, from a tiny scrapbook to stickers, pens, and fun picture hangers to utilize their prints in a fun way.
They’ll get a free download of the Polaroid ZIP app for iOS and Android devices. With a few finger taps, they can edit photos before printing. Make sure to get them plenty of photo paper, because once they start printing, they won’t want to stop. A little hard case makes it easy for your mom to slip this cool printer into her purse and take it anywhere.
If your parents like to travel, why not give them the gift of some super stylish and ultra-lightweight carry-on spinner luggage? This scratch-resistant two-piece set features two fully lined compartments for convenient packing and offers plenty of room for personal items.
It’s constructed from lightweight polycarbonate, formulated to achieve the highest standards of extreme temperature and impact resistance. If they’re running through the airport trying to make a short turn on a connection, the last thing they need is to drag a bag with terrible wheels. It puts strain on their shoulders and back. These suitcases feature 360 degree spinner wheels, so even when you need to make a quick directional change, they work with you, moving smoothly in every direction.
To make their airport and travel experience even easier, this luggage features really beefy telescoping handles. They’re great as you can safely secure your laptop bag against them and run to catch your flight. The interior offers two packing compartments with tie-down straps on one side and a zippered divider on the other, to minimize shifting of contents. Plus they have the latest TSA locks to keep their contents safe and secure.
If your parents are wine lovers, this beautiful gift set is a perfectly elegant and indulgent present for them. The seven piece wine set comes in a gorgeous Rosewood gift box that beautifully displays a wine stopper, a rabbit lever-style wine opener with two extra corkscrews, a wine aerator, a wine thermometer for serving at the perfect temperature, a drip ring, wine foil cutter, and a wine stopper set.
To make this a true surprise, order them some Riedel stemless wine glasses, which really do change the wine drinking experience because of their unique design, thickness, and shape.
If your mom is like mine, she loves a cozy wrap to cover her shoulders. This beautiful cardigan shawl style wrap features an elegant two-tone gray and tan pattern, and its lightweight bamboo viscose rayon blend fabric will keep her comfy, whether she’s in her reading chair, or outdoors in the evening.
The asymmetrical hemline means it will look elegant whether it is tossed with one side over a shoulder, or worn open. And this versatile piece can be worn in many different ways, including belted for a different look.
This fresh peony scented bath set is a lovely gift for your mom that will encourage her to take some “me time” and just relax in some delicious bubbles with aromatherapy. This pretty set has all kinds of skin softening goodies, including soaps, bath salts, body scrubs, body lotions, shower gel, and an exfoliating loofah back scrubber. All that body goodness is packed in the cutest zip top cosmetics bag she can reuse once her spa products are gone.
This honey and sweet almond oil bath gift set has products that would be great for your dad’s skin too.
You’ve hit an impasse and you’re convinced that your parents have absolutely everything, making them impossible to buy for. Take heart (and stomach.) A Hickory Farms gift box filled with your parents’ favorite delicious cheeses, world-famous summer sausages and snack-worthy crispy crackers, will absolutely be among the most appreciated gift deliveries at any time of the year.
Always at the ready when unexpected guests arrive, these yummy treats will be so appreciated. Hand deliver it, and join them for a nosh. If your folks are more into healthy eating options, consider a delectable Gourmet Fruit Box.
Your mom’s probably got her hands into everything. From gardening and cooking to changing her own bike tires, there’s no doubt her hands get dry and chapped. This year, a great little skin-rejuvenating gift for mom would be this awesome hand repair kit from Burt’s Bees.
You can give her the spa treatment with this sweet little set that includes three Burt’s Bees favorites that pamper dry hands. Grapeseed and Honey Hand Cream softens cuticles and nourishes nails. Milk and Honey lotion hydrates her skin, and Honey Lip Balk hydrates dry, dry chapped lips with luxurious botanical butters.
The adorable packaging is designed to be gift ready so you can skip the wrapping. Another indulgent treat for your mom is some Burt’s Bees lip balm. If her hands are chapped, her lips probably are too. And just so dad doesn’t feel left out, you can get him some manly Burt’s Bees products too.
If you’ve been wanting to get your parents a tablet, the All-New Fire HD 10 is so affordable you can get them each one as a gift this Christmas. They’ll enjoy entertainment with a brilliant 10.1 inch display, now with over 2 million pixels for crystal clear, colorful viewing, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect, for watching full high def video, and more easily reading magazines and streaming content seamlessly.
With up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life, Fire HD 10 also lets them capture life’s moments with a two-megapixel, rear-facing camera, for taking photos or shooting 720p video. The front-facing VGA camera is perfect for Skype calls with friends and family.
This great tablet holds up to everyday life and is more than twice as durable as the iPad Mini for a whole lot less money. An even more powerful 64 GB Fire HD10 is available at an increase of just $40 more.
Plus, if you’re also shopping for nieces, nephews or other kids on your Christmas list, You can get the kid-proof Fire Kids Edition with a no-questions-asked replacement guarantee.
As your parents get older, their feet need more tender loving care. That’s what makes the Gideon Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager such an awesome present for your mom and dad. This cool machine gives a deep kneading shiatsu massage that relaxes and soothes their feet. Multiple options give users total control.
This machine has six rotational heads for double the massage, 18 massage nodes, and soothing heat that lets them have a perfect shiatsu experience. The easy to use toe-touch control makes operation simple and straightforward. You can also get a foot bath massager, with deliciously comforting, bubbling water.
For trouble with neck and shoulder aches, you might also think about a neck massage pillow. You can almost hear their aching body say “ahhhh…”
Parents never want to be treated like a doormat, but they could very well like to be treated to a new doormat. This is a super fun anytime gift for your parents that lets them warmly welcome people to their home in a personalized way.
The beautiful combination of coir and rubber in this doormat makes their front door appealing with a large initial in the center. Of course, I picked H, since my last name starts with that letter, but these lovely doormats are available in any letter you want. While the heavy-duty rubber adds weight and elegance, the coir acts as a natural scraper for shoes to keep debris from entering their home.
If their doorstep is on the smaller side, you could get a personalized half circle door mat. If their porch is a large one, there are even larger versions of this personalized door mat.
If they’re empty nesters, it’s pretty likely that your mom and dad aren’t eating the huge family meals they once fixed. If they’ve started eating earlier, and making lighter meals, this beautiful bamboo cheese board and knife set is the perfect little snack tray for them. It’s great to serve cheeses and charceuterie, and it has a little slide out drawer that holds their cheese cutter and knife safely when it’s stored.
With non-skid feet, it won’t slip off the coffee table or kitchen counter. If they love to invite friends over for a glass of wine and some cheese snacks, the bigger Picnic at Ascot Tiered Bamboo Cheese Board is a beautiful serving piece that’s versatile and stores like a dream.
It doesn’t matter which one of your parents is the barbecue pit master, they’ll both love this beautiful stainless steel tool set to use with their gas grill. With 16 different pieces, from spatulas and forks, to a grill brush and corn holders, these tools are meant to last for the long haul. They’re beautifully packaged in a heavy duty aluminum case to keep them neatly organized and at the ready for every meal.
Keep things simple when it comes to clean up and also give them a set of these BBQ grilling mats. They extend the life of their grill, keep flare ups down, prevent food from falling through the grates, and they’re dishwasher safe.
While it’s often said that a picture paints a thousand words, sometimes actual words make a bigger impression. That’s how your folks will feel when you give them this beautiful wall plaque that lets them know how you’ve always felt loved and supported by them. It’s a tear jerker. This pretty plaque is a great way to remind them of your feelings of love on a daily basis.
If family love is your focus, the Personalized Family Tree adds dates to the years your mom and dad have kept your family thriving. Plus it comes in more than 30 color combinations to match their decor, as well as seven different sizes, depending on their wall space.
There’s nothing worse than getting out of the shower in the morning to a cold, semi-soggy towel. That’s why this awesome towel warmer is one of the best gifts for your parents or anyone who has been wanting a towel warmer but simply doesn’t have the floor space. It’s the promise of cozy mornings, on even the coldest of day. The Amba towel warmer is thoughtfully designed to make the most of available bathroom space.
It’s easy to operate with a built in on and off switch. With ten rust and tarnish resistant crossbars, a cozy warm towel can await them every morning. If the chrome look doesn’t go with their bathroom fixtures, this black matte option might be a better fit for their bathroom decor. Depending on the size and layout of their bathroom, they might do better with a box style towel warmer instead.
Your mom and dad can enjoy a hot, homemade breakfast every day with this cool Hamilton Beach sandwich maker. In just five minutes, they can stack their sandwich ingredients inside, toss an egg on the cooking plate and close the lid. Once they slide the cooking plate out, their sandwich assembles itself.
They can just open the lid and their hot breakfast sandwich is ready to eat. An included recipe book provides a variety of breakfast sandwich options, from the traditional egg, ham, and cheese to the unique cheddar, apple, bacon and egg croissant sandwich.
It’s a great and super practical gift for parents that will warm their heart and their tummies all year long. If they’re simply not breakfast eaters (or even if they are) a panini press offers all kinds of fun sandwich options for any time of the day.
Give your folks a sweet ride with this classic diamond frame Pure City bike to ride around the neighborhood, to the store, or for some great exercise on paved pathways around home. Pure City bicycles are designed with the city rider in mind. With hand-selected components, this bike is designed to give the best riding experience possible.
With a chain guard to protect pant legs, this stylish yet practical bike features matching fenders, a silver bell, kickstand, reflectors, rear rack, leather grips and leather saddle with springs. If you’re urging your parents to get a little more active don’t forget they’ll need a bike lock and good helmet too.
Nothing goes together quite like dads and fires. Especially dads and campfires. If your dad’s the outdoorsy sort who likes to build a big roaring campfire for family campouts, this nifty little pocket bellows would be a perfect birthday or Father’s Day gift for him. This cool little pocket bellows is an ancient fire-starting technology, molded into a modern telescopic hand tool.
Your mom or dad can start great fires with wet or dry firewood, in minutes. The telescoping action provides enough distance to keep their face away from the fire while giving it added oxygen. Some Baddest Bee Fire Fuses, made of cotton tinder that has been pressure infused with long burning beeswax and olive oil-based are sure to get fires started fast.
A Pocket Fresnel Lens (that’s what they use to magnify the light in lighthouses) can get the fire started, even if dad forgot the matches. And just in case it’s a super cold day, get both mom and dad some handy Zippo handwarmers til the fire gets going good. And
Bondage…I mean bonding, while cooking is a particularly fun way to enhance a marriage, so if you have the kind of relationship with your parents where you can joke, laugh and have thought provoking and even uncomfortable conversations, your folks will take this lighthearted culinary treasure in perfect spirit.
This hilarious parody on the soft-porn novel takes cooking as a couple to a whole new level. They’ll learn to make Dripping Thighs, Sticky Chicken Fingers, Bacon-Bound Wings, Spatchcock Chicken, Holy Hell Wings, Mustard-Spanked Chicken, and more. Sure this book is full of laughs, but it also offers up delicious recipes with a naughty twist. Can you imagine their next dinner party?
If cooking together has always been your parents’ jam, consider a couple of other fun kitchen reads like The Cookie Sutra and 50 Ways to Eat Cock. And honest, these are legit cookbooks, with loads of great recipes worth trying.
For relaxation and cleansing, your parents deserve this unique salt lamp made from natural Himalayan salt crystals hand mined in the Himalayan Mountains. This cool gift idea for your folks features big chunks of salt in a beautiful, wrought iron basket, which is so much more interesting to look at than many Himalayan salt lamps that just feature one big salt chunk.
The salt cubes release negative ions into the air, creating an effect similar to an ionizer, purifying their home naturally. Himalayan Salt lamps are made of natural crystal salt rock which when lit, add a comforting pink-orange glow, similar to the relaxing effect of glowing coals in a fire.
The quality of light emanating from this lamp sets their mood and enhances their sense of well-being. So while it’s a neat decorative piece, it also delivers inner peace, and who doesn’t want to give that gift to their parents this year? The salt fire bowl is another mesmerizing but dramatically designed salt lamp.
If you’d like to see hundreds of different styles and sizes of Himalayan Salt Lamps, look right here.
Is your guy the one who likes to keep his car impeccably clean? This car vac is the perfect gift for him. It plugs right into the cigarette lighter means your mom and dad won’t have to mess with the big house vacuum, and its often less-than-flexible hoses and attachments.
This nifty little vacuum can quickly and efficiently clean up all the dirt, dust, leaves and tree needles that can make their car look a mess, which is why it’s among the most requested gifts for parents who like things neat and tidy. The really cool thing about this car vacuum is that it offers both wet and dry cleaning, meaning not only can they clear away dirt, they can also wash away little stains because we all spill in the car now and then.
Its special brushes, nozzle, and easy-carry storage bag lets them take this quick little car cleaner on any road trip. Get them some seatback organizers to carry other necessities like water bottles and paper towels, and a nice little car garbage can too.
This super fun patio table does double duty for your outdoor-loving parents. First, it’s an efficient, right height, patio table to set the paper and a couple of mugs of coffee on in the morning. But by afternoon, this clever piece of patio furniture can transform into a mini-patio-party central.
With a 7.5 gallon capacity, simply slide up and secure the top at cocktail table height, fill the bottom with ice, and plan for your cold drinks to stay that way for up to 12 hours. This versatile patio table is super easy to change back into a coffee table. Just remove the plug and drain the cooler, move the top back into its original position and no one will be the wiser about the party your parents threw the evening before.
This fun porch and patio gift idea for parents will keep them enjoying time with their friends and staying in the outdoors. Some comfy matching Adirondaks would add a nice touch to their relax time on the patio make evenings even more cozy.
Buying your folks a perfect gift is all about making memories, and if your parents grew up in the vinyl generation, they probably have boxes of old LPs carefully stowed away in what used to be your bedroom. For their next special occasion, anniversary or birthday, give your parents a blast from the past with this cool record player that has built-in stereo speakers.
It connects to their computer, via USB, to turn records into digital music files so they can listen to their favorite CSNY, Beatles, Rolling Stones or even older LPs anywhere they’ve got a digital device. Be sure to get them a vinyl record cleaning kit to optimize the sound on their new turntable.
If you’re on a budget, but you’re shopping for people who seem to have everything, fine art prints can be wonderful gifts for parents. Beautiful art can brighten any room and anyone’s spirits. Blue Mist by artist Andre Dluhos is a gorgeous, limited edition giclee print of a foggy, misty forest of trees.
With an edition of only 75 prints, this one comes signed, numbered and dated by Andre Dluhos. It measures 12 by 16 inches, ready to mat and frame into a standard 11 by 14 opening, with an overall size of 20 by 16 inches. This print ships rolled in protective rigid packing to ensure against creasing and bending.
If you’re fond of this artist’s style, you can also choose floral prints and other impressionistic prints by Andre Dluhos at very approachable prices.
You can help make cooking the turkey (and a lot of other meats) a job that either your mom or dad can more easily and safely accomplish. The Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Propane Turkey Fryer is the stress-free present that lets them fry meats with more healthy results.
With no hot cooking oil to purchase, splatter, or dispose of, the Char-Broil Big Easy offers a delicious, safe, and simple alternative to frying with oil. The Big Easy uses far-infrared heat to cook a turkey from start to finish just as quickly as oil-frying.
They can cook a turkey (up to 16 pounds) or chicken in about 8 to 10 minutes per pound, without waiting around for the oil to heat up. And because the Big Easy is oil-less, it offers the versatility to cook a variety of items in addition to turkeys, like roasts and other large cuts of meat.
This fryer package includes the cooker, cooking basket with lifter, meat thermometer, lid, and quick start cooking guide. Heat resistant gloves for handling that hot turkey are always a great idea, and if dad’s doing the cooking, get him a special apron for the task.
Because your mom and dad deserve all the good things in life, and those good things really do come in small packages, give your parents the gift of total relaxation with this ergonomically designed, full body shiatsu massage chair. This amazing massage chair’s beauty goes well beyond skin-deep, and lets them enjoy a fantastic massage whenever they want.
The natural leather recliner conforms to the contour and shape of your back, and it even includes a neck massage feature. Built in heat, and an intelligent roller system mean they’ll cut a custom massage that feels best to them. They can recline back all the way to a near 180-degree angle, and enjoy any of the intelligently designed auto-massage programs which incorporate four expert massage techniques including kneading, compression, percussion, and rolling.
Depending on the space they have available, you can get massage recliners in all sorts of styles and sizes.
If you’re looking to give your folks the gift of a shared experience, this winemaking kit from Master Vinters makes it possible. It includes everything they’ll need to create their first batch of Cabernet Sauvignon to enjoy and share with friends. It comes with premium grape concentrate from world-class vineyards, so they won’t have to worry about sourcing their own fruit to get started.
It also includes absolutely everything else they’ll need and comes complete with detailed instructions to make their wine journey simple and super fun. Once they’ve tried their first batch, they’ll be inspired to try making all kinds of wines together, so you might want to get them a good recipe book like The Home Winemaker’s Companion that includes ideas for wines made from grapes, as well as other fruits.
Pressure cooking is a great way to stretch the budget, so if your folks are on a fixed income, the Instant Pot is an awesome gift for them. They can buy less expensive cuts of meat and cook them to perfection in so much less time. This clever kitchen gadget has all the advantages of high-pressure cooking, with none of the worries of stove top models. No hissing steam, no wobbling rocker, no boilovers, no guesswork and no mistakes.
This pot is totally programmable, and it can create whatever foods mom and dad want, because this seven-in-one pot does all kinds of stuff besides just pressure cooking. They can steam and saute, they can make rice or their own yogurt, and more. The best thing is that their food will come out unbelievably delicious because the fully sealed environment traps all the flavors, nutrients and aromas within the food, instead of escaping through the steam.
If this six quart model is bigger than they’d likely need (although we recommend it for flexibility’s sake) or if your parent lives alone, you can get all the same great features in the three quart model too.
If you’re shopping for a really special Christmas gift for your parents, we think these Thomas Kinkade snow globe candlesticks are a really lovely gift that your folks will unwrap and love year after year. Each one features a tiny snowglobe with a miniature winter scene that lights up thanks to internal LEDs. These candleholders also come with sparkly flameless taper candles, so they’ll add interest and ambiance to any space in which they’re placed.
If they have a more formal sort of home, you could invest in one of Thomas Kinkade’s stunning centerpieces that are so vivid in detail that they’ll see something new every time they look at it. The Illuminated Nativity and the Animated Tabletop Christmas Tree are two of our absolute favorites.
If your parents are finally in the empty-nester generation, they are probably cooking fewer and smaller meals. That’s what naturally happens when there aren’t kids around to feed. This Breville mini smart oven can make short work of cooking duties and ensure every single thing is prepared to perfection. The smart element IQ transfers heat intelligently across four quartz elements for precise and stable heat where and when they want it for perfect results, every time.
This smart oven offers eight cooking functions – bagel, toast, bake, broil, pizza, roast, cookies, and reheat. That pretty much covers anything your folks might want to cook, yes? If they need even more cooking options but have a small amount of space, the Breville Convection and Air Fry Smart Oven would be an amazing gift for parents.
Have your folks taken to buying pre-ground coffee because they’re tired of their messy old coffee grinder? Instead of having them compromise on the quality of their morning cup of joe, get them this awesome OXO burr grinder that feeds perfectly ground beans into a mess-free container and keeps it fresh until they’re ready to brew.
The big covered hopper holds .75 pounds of beans, and the container can accommodate enough ground coffee for a 12 cup pot. Be sure to get them some special beans to go with it. Koffee Kult is one of our absolute faves.
Men have to deal with hair, and usually, they wish they had more on their head and less on their face, body, nose and ears. But this dandy grooming tool is the perfect gift idea for men. It combines the power of precision with complete versatility for all of his grooming needs. The Remington grooming kit includes a full-size trimmer, foil shaver, nose, ear and detail trimmer, hair clipper comb with eight different length settings, three beard and stubble combs, and a storage/travel pouch.
The lithium battery is rechargeable and delivers up to 65 minutes of powerful, cordless run-time. Its self-sharpening, surgical steel blades stay sharp and last long. Textured grips fit firmly in his hand for ultimate control at any angle. And he can simply rinse all the attachments under a faucet for easy cleaning.
If your dad is bald, and he’s looking for that special tool to keep his dome pristine, the Headblade is an easy answer to a smooth and shiny look. But be sure to get him some Head Slick shave cream, created specifically for immaculate head shaves.
If your mom’s a bit of a fashionista, but she’s tempered her shoe choices to those that make better sense for her feet and ankles, these Rockport Copely tall boots blend the best of great looks, comfortable fit, and fuss-free fashion all in one. These knee high boots feature fun embellishments and a buckle on the outside of the calf, which an easy long zip in the inside, making getting them on and off a cinch. The lower heel height means mom can wear them all day and feel like her feet are snuggly and warm.
These boots are ready to take on whatever the weather brings, as they have hydro-shield waterproofing. They’d look great with a skirt, leggings or even mom’s favorite jeans.
If you think ankle boots would be a more fun gift choice, the Oakley Ankle boot would be the perfect kicks for spring and summer, or pretty much any time at all.
Keys and phones have an uncanny knack for disappearing, usually at the most inconvenient times and places. With the Tile Mate, your pop can avoid frustration and worry as he’ll always know how to track down his stuff. He can use his smartphone to make the Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby, but out of sight. If Tile Mate is within Bluetooth range, it will play a loud tune until he can find it.
Tile Mate is perfect for hooking onto keys, luggage, bags, or anything else he never wants to lose. Or use the Tile Mate adhesives (sold separately) to stick Tile Mate to any flat surface. A custom cover protects his Tile Mate from the weather and wear and tear.
This Christmas can be the year your parents capture and share all their best memories with a pocket-sized camera that virtually turns their iOS device into a full editing suite. Mevo is the new pocket-sized live event video camera, and the companion iOS app lets you edit while you film. Now they can share live events in real-time with unprecedented production value.
Their iPhone turns into a personal video editing suite. Zoom, pan and cut with ease, all from a single camera and iOS app. They can stream live to family and friends (or even customers when appropriate) from virtually anywhere via Wi-Fi or LTE. Mevo supports Livestream and is the first camera to stream to Facebook Live.
From concerts to school plays to business events, Mevo delivers an incredible video sharing experience. Be sure to get a protective case to safely take your Mevo to every event you want to share. And make sure he’s got a large memory card to record, edit, share and save.
This adorable bath set is like a two-part Christmas gift in one. The french vanilla fragrance spa set comes loaded with luxurious bath products including shower gel, bubble bath, bath salts, body spray, body lotion, and two bath bombs. But what makes this set extra special is that it comes in a natural, two-tone wooden jewelry box, trimmed with antique leather looking accents.
It features a mirror inside to give that final check on makeup and jewelry. You could also surprise your Christmas lady with some baubles to fill her jewelry box with after she’s done using up all the fun bath products like matching earrings and a necklace, or perhaps some bangle bracelets.
This Christmas, give your mom this perfume for women that’s a fresh, clean and young scent. This highly rated perfume from English Laundry is carefully composed with top notes of lime, bergamot, and coconut lead to mid notes of jasmine and ylang-ylang, followed by a sweet, mellow base of brown sugar and cedar.
This lovely perfume gift set includes perfume, plus shower gel that acts as body wash and shampoo all in one. If your mom prefers a moe earthy, musky scent, the English Laundry Signature gift set is a great fragrance option. English Laundry Notting Hill Femme delivers more herbal and green notes and you can also get English Laundry Notting Hill for dad.
If your folks love plants, but they’ve simply got a brown thumb or no time to take care of them, a beautiful air plant terrarium is a wonderful way to bring trouble-free, easy-care plants into their life. This pyramid-shaped glass terrarium adds modern style and classic elegance to a home or apartment. Made of clear glass and featuring a sturdy metal pyramid-shaped frame, the hanging terrarium is perfect for adding a touch of greenery to any space.
Simply hang the prism from a tree branch, eave, or ceiling, add some small stones to the base, and snuggle in some beautiful air plants that simply need a spritz of water to grow and prosper. This terrarium would also be beautiful with flickering tea lights inserted into the rocks. Consider LED tea lights if you’re worried about a fire hazard.
If George Clooney and Danny DeVito are convincing enough to make you buy a Nespresso machine, perhaps Christmas will compel you to give this awesome gift to someone on your list. As the pioneers of single-serve coffee, Nespresso, introduces the VertuoLine Evoluo with an all-new design. It offers freshly brewed coffee with crema as well as delicious, authentic espresso, and the Evoluo machine conveniently makes two cup sizes, an eight ounce coffee, and 1.35 ounce espresso, at the touch of a button.
The VertuoLine Evoluo coffee maker delivers a perfect cup of coffee time after time, thanks to Centrifusion, a patented extraction technology developed by Nespresso. The Evoluo also comes in a deluxe premium version with extra-large water tank and capsule container and chromed details. To make kitchen storage convenient, get a Vertuoline storage drawer than can hold both the coffee maker and the coffee capsules.
Prep work is the biggest chore in the kitchen, right? That’s what makes this beautiful gift box of kitchen gadgets a perfect Christmas present for anyone on your list who loves to cook. With non-slip handles, these stainless kitchen tools include a peeler, paring knife, pie server, can opener, pizza cutter, grater, knife sharpener and a garlic press, along with tons more utensils that they’ll use every day. Parents are notorious for keeping their old untensils forever, aren’t they?
Buying them as a set is much more affordable than purchasing each individually, plus this set comes with a silicone pot holder too. Each tool has a useful hanger hole in its handle to allow for storage on a rack or hooks. If you’re looking to brighten up someone’s kitchen, you can even find brightly colored cutlery to complement the gadgets and utensils.
Are your parents good water drinkers? If they’re not, perhaps it’s because their water doesn’t taste good, for whatever reason. Could be that it’s a chlorinated city system, or they don’t have a good well. The genius folks at LifeStraw have a better solution for sweet, fresh water that always tastes great. The LifeStraw filtering water pitcher holds 56 ounces of pure goodness to keep them safely hydrated throughout the day.
This pitcher has a LifeStraw filter inside that removes lead and heavy metals, bacteria and parasites, and chemicals from the water, but even more important these days, it filters out all microplastics, which may water systems have now. The shatter-resistant glass pitcher is pretty enough for the dining table, and what makes this gift even more thoughtful is that for every LifeStraw purchase, a child in need will receive clean water for a year. Now that’s sweet.
If your parents are the outdoorsy type, make sure their hiking gear includes a couple of LifeStraw personal water filtration devices or LifeStraw filtering water bottles so they’ll never risk being caught without clean water.
Do your parents love music? If they’ve downsized to a smaller place, they probably don’t have room for a full stereo system, but you could splurge on them this year with the amazing Bose Wave Music System IV, a compact music system that delivers huge stereo sound. This small speaker offers the option to listen to both their favorite AM and FM stations or it allows them to play their favorite CD, whether store-bought or home burned. Naturally, Bose is well known for its high-caliber sound, so you can’t go wrong with this gift choice.
If your folks don’t use CDs anymore and instead stream their music, consider the Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa that affords them the option to listen to both radio and their favorite streaming services and playlists.
Lots of people love to entertain, and when they do, they’d probably rather not leave the table to retrieve a new bottle of wine, a platter of turkey, or bowl of salad. This pretty console table is as versatile as it is convenient. At 42 inches wide, it easily accommodates lots of items on the top, while underneath it offers storage for up to nine bottles of wine. It has open shelves for glasses and dishes as well as side storage cabinets, each with glass doors.
The espresso finish is a nice match for many modern households, and at just 12 inches deep, it won’t take up a huge volume of room, even in a smaller dining room. If you think your folks would prefer a more mobile wine rack and storage piece, this mobile bar cart holds wine bottles, wine glasses, plates, and cocktail supplies.
Is your dad kind of a clothes horse? If he’s still working, or he just loves to dress snappy, the Gentleman’s Box is a monthly gift subscription service that arrives with a selection of four to six fashion accessories and grooming essentials. It’s always valued way more in content than the monthly gift subscription costs, plus your dad will get a kick out of getting a new surprise each and every month.
If he’s not into clothes, there are lots of other monthly subscription boxes to choose from.
Have you ever noticed how the best conversations seem to get started around the fire? If you want to have more meaningful interchanges with your parents, this patio fire table is a beautiful way to do it. With a multicolor stone tabletop and a beautiful leaf pattern on the bottom, it conceals the propane tank and allows for hours of conversation without smoke or mess.
If their patio features rattan furniture, you can also consider this patio fire table that has more of a wicker look to the base and a darker stone tabletop instead.
Is your dad a stylin’ kind of guy? If he loves to look his best, even in casual attire, this Tommy Hilfiger jacket is an ideal gift choice. Made of buttery soft lambskin leather, this black jacket features a zip front, lay down collar, two lower exterior welt pockets, and two inner welt pockets for added storage. And don’t worry that it won’t keep him warm enough, because it also has diamond quilted polyester twill lining for added comfort.
- If you think the baseball style jacket is a little too casual for dad’s style, why not think about a lambskin leather blazer like this one from BGSD? It looks seriously sharp, and it comes in one of the widest range of sizes we’ve ever seen. There’s bound to be a perfect fit for your pop.
Do your parents have a rather dramatic decorating style? If they do, there’s simply no giving them a piece of home decor that’s anything less than amazing. This black iron floor candelabra would give anyone pause when they caught sight of it. At 70 inches tall, it features space for nine tea lights or votives, all at differing levels. Perfect in that corner where they can never find quite the right piece, this candelabra would be beautiful in a formal living room or bedroom as well.
If it would make them and you feel a bit safer, get them some LED candles to go with this piece, and never worry about fire danger or kids touching them.
Lots of folks love to bake, especially when they can turn out a cake that looks as impressive as a professional baker might make. This beautiful cast aluminum bundt pan creates cakes that look like a lovely flower blossom. Nordic Ware is famous for its elegant and efficient bakeware, and this bundt pan is evidence that they recognize people’s desire for creativity in the kitchen. It features a non-stick coating to ensure the cakes release easily without breaking the pretty pattern.
If you’re going to see your parents before Christmas, you might want to get them the pretty holiday wreath bundt pan so they’ll have plenty of time to make festive shareable goodies for the holidays.
We’re big fans of fountains because of the ambiance trickling water creates. If you want to create a Zen-like space for your folks, this five-tier fountain is so versatile because it can be used indoors or outside. Made of cast resin and fiber, it’s durable and they won’t be afraid of it leaking inside the house. It’s super quick to set up because it comes with a UL-listed recirculating water pump, no external plumbing is required for operation.
This fountain features LED lights inside the catchment basins, so it’s even more ambiance creation. This fountain stands nearly 39.5 inches tall, so you’ll want to think about whether or not it fits in your parents’ space. If they need a smaller option that’s convenient in cramped quarters, we love this indoor table fountain that has an organic feel that combines stone and copper.
There’s lots of great research out there that says green tea is good for you. Perhaps you can get your parents hooked on this healthy elixir if you got them a tea set that’s as entertaining as it is full of antioxidants and healthy nutrients. Let’s just say, this set isn’t your average tea party. The beautiful borosilicate glass pot sets the stage for the tea flowers to bloom, and it’s really quite extraordinary to watch.
This set comes with 12 foil-wrapped tea blossoms, plus four double wall teacups, an infuser for regular loose leaf teas, and a tea warmer base for the pot. Entice them to love green tea with the Teabloom flowering tea chest, or go ahead and get them a tea gift basket of black teas so they can mix it up. Black tea is also supposed to be good for their health.
Is your dad that guy who always has project going around the house and yard? This laser measuring tape is going to simplify his work and improve his accuracy too. It measures distances up to 165 feet within an 1/8th of an inch accuracy. He can measure out projects and store the information or send it to his smartphone via Bluetooth. The backlit color display makes it easy to read, even if the light is getting low. Plus, it’s so small and handy he can keep it in his pocket the entire time he’s at work.
When it comes to those parents who appreciate fine wine, the possibilities for gift-giving are almost limitless, but perhaps none is more creative and unexpected than this copper wine bottle weathervane. Brass and copper stemmed glasses sit atop the brass directionals, each with a healthy pour. The copper and brass dimensional wine bottle on top even looks like it’s pouring out the delicious elixir. A standout on this weathervane is the cluster of copper grapes with a spiraling copper vine that trails down the mounting rod.
At 33 inches tall when assembled, this piece would be lovely mounted outside a winery tasting room, but would be equally lovely on a garden pole in your backyard. Get this same beautiful copper and brass design in a smaller 23 inch tall weathervane that comes with a garden pole included. The EZ Vane Wine & Grapes Weathervane measures up at 15 inches tall, so it would be really great for their garden space.
If you think they’d prefer a different motif, we’ve got some recommendations for all the best weathervanes.
For anyone who’s spent time on a plane, train or even in the car, sometimes you just get chilled. If your folks love to hit the road, this clever fleece travel blanket is an ideal companion. When folded and placed inside its carry bag, it has a handy carry handle, and a pocket where they can keep their tickets and necessities they want close at hand. It also has a sturdy strap that can slide right over their telescoping luggage handles so it won’t fall off while they’re headed through the airport.
It has lots more uses than just as a blanket though. When it’s in its carry bag, it can be used for lumbar or under-thigh support, plus they can use it as a travel pillow as well as a blanket. Get it in three colors, perhaps one for dad and one for mom. The Sleepy Ride memory foam airplane footrest is another genius travel idea for those international flights that seem like they’ll never end.
Have you noticed that whenever you call your mom and dad, they seem to have trouble hearing what you say? The problem with most cordless phones is that they’re limited in terms of speaker volume. The Panasonic amplified digital cordless phone has adjustable volumes up to 50 decibels. It also features noise reduction so if you’re calling them from a loud or busy environment, they can filter out that background sound for learer voice recognition.
The big white backlit LCD display is easy to read, and this phone also features enlarged memory dial buttons, plus a bright red LED visual ringer on the base unit and handset enhance visibility for more calling convenience. Voicemail is built into the unit.
Whether they want to fry a steak, sautee some veggies, or heat up some boiling broth to eat hot pot style at the table, this versatile Zojirush electric skillet is going to give your parents hours of enjoyment in the kitchen and tableside too. One thing we love, particularly if they are going to use it at the table, is that the sides stay cool to the touch, so there’s no worry about burns.
This tool is easy to clean, as the skillet pops right out of the base for washing. Unlike many other electric frypans, the pan itself can be used either stovetop or with the heating base, which as adjustable temperature settings from 176°F (Keep Warm) to 430°F. You might want to get them Japanese Hot Pots: Comforting One-Pot Meals to get them into the spirit of using this frypan in a more unexpected way.
Are your parents tea drinkers, or people who love toast, biscuits or waffles? There’s nothing quite like a drizzle of honey to make everything sweeter in the best way, especially since honey is such a healthy food. This pretty honey pot features a beautiful pewter lid and spoon. The glass jar is shaped like a fat round apple with the lid cast to look like an apple branch with leaves. The spoon also follows that same design theme.
Why not get them some specialty honey to go with? This raw orange blossom honey would be a sweet treat. Also, you can get the pewter and glass honey pot in several other designs including bees, and really adorable strawberries too.
We don’t know what it is, but there’s always some joking going on with dad when it comes to poo. So if you want to give him both a huge laugh, and a way to throw a wrench into his embarrassing bathroom stench, the Poo-Pourri Master Crapsman gift set is the ideal gift to accomplish both. This fun set comes packed in a clever cardboard toolbox with two before-you-go sprays – Trap A Crap and Royal Flush.
And because poop stink isn’t so funny, these sprays mean serious business. Sprayed in the can before he drops his ass-teroids, they stop the stink from escaping the bowl and invading your nostrils. If dad’s a fisherman, get him the Poo-Pourri Gone Flushin’ gift set.
Do your parents just seem to have everything already? No worries, we’ve got a nifty gift of an idea that’s great for everyone. This luxurious candle gift set from LAFCO features two beautiful candles in holiday scents – Starry Night and White Snowdrop. These handcrafted soy wax candles burn clean and use essential oils rather than artificial fragrances, plus they come in artisan glass candle holders.
The White Snowdrop candle sparkles with bergamot, lemon, orange, and pineapple. A delicate floral bouquet created with heliotrope, leather, and Tonka compose the heart while cedarwood, sandalwood, and sheer amber give a velvety finish. Starry Night is scented with bergamot, ginger, and quince with a hint of magnolia, rose and jasmine. The warm scent blends ambry notes with sheer woods.
Candle gift sets make awesome gifts for everyone on your list, especially during the holidays.
Is your dad notorious for wearing lousy drugstore sunglasses? Give him a serious step up with these SPY Discord sunglasses. More Clark Kent than Ray-Ban Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer incredible optics and SPY’s proprietary Happy Lenses. Happy Lens technology is the only lens on the market which harnesses the beneficial aspects of long-wave blue light, while offering protection from short-wave blue light known to damage the eyes.
These polarized lenses also enhance color and contrast, as well as enhance clarity. In fact, the Happy Lens name comes from independent studies that have shown that long-wave blue light can positively affect a person’s mood and alertness, so you can make dad look cool and improve his mood? Your mom is gonna thank you for this, big time.
If your parents are skiiers, consider some SPY Optic Marshall Snow Goggles. They also feature Happy Lens technology.
Have you noticed your mom or dad slumping or looking a bit bent in the back? Bad posture can be linked to back pain, shoulder pain, hip pain and more. So what if you could help retrain their brain to help them practice better posture? The Upright Go does exactly that. In just two weeks, it can help them strengthen their back and core muscles. It stimulates better blood flow and promotes overall well-being too.
This strapless device simply attaches to their back, and via Bluetooth connects to their phone to give them alerts whenever they’re slumping and slouching. With regular use, they’ll become self-correcting and feel and look better as a result. A surprising eight out of ten users report a 92% improvement in their posture in as little as two weeks.
Ever lay in bed at night with your tablet binge-watching Orange is the New Black on Netflix and realize just how uncomfortable it is to have to hold the tablet while you watch? You need a tablet wall mount, and the easiest one to set up is the Koala Tablet Wall Mount Dock by Dockem. It works with virtually all tablets — both iOS and Android devices — and is easily set up in seconds. There are no screws or holes required, as it simply uses damage-free 3M Command adhesive strips for mounting, allowing you to mount it virtually anywhere in your home. Whether you need your tablet in the bedroom, bathroom or kitchen, the Koala Tablet Wall Mount Dock can be placed anywhere. And, it’s cheap enough so that it makes a great gift for her on a budget.
For parents who love their morning cup of coffee and sometimes spend the money on hitting the local drive-through espresso stand, you can elevate their java experience with this electric milk frother. It makes barista quality milk foam at home in less than two minutes. Perfect for making lattes, cappuccinos, or even delicious hot chocolate, this frother heats milk to 140 degrees for the perfect cup of creaminess.
It also features an automatic shut-off function, so you won’t need to worry about them leaving it on.
If your parents seem to have everything, they could always use a little greenery around their house. This pretty succulent planter set would be lovely, especially if you delivered them pre-planted with some cute hens and chicks, cactus and other succulents. (Because they’re not included with the planters.)
The design fits perfectly into a home filled with midcentury modern decor, but the planters would also look awesome in an oversized bath, den or living room area. The white ceramic bowls set inside beautiful acacia wood stands, and your parents will be thrilled to discover that this wood is harvested sustainably and is supremely renewable.
If this design isn’t their ideal style, you might want to look at our recommendations for the best succulent planters. There’s sure to be some that fit their decor.
One of the biggest challenges when dealing with the everyday shuffle is to find time to be healthy — it’s impossible. So often, we find ourselves in the drivethru line because we let time slip away and simply didn’t have time to make ourselves breakfast in the morning. Unless, of course, you know some tricks to save you some time! One great way to sneak veggies and fruits in is with a Nutri Ninja Pro, a 900 watt nutrient & vitamin extractor that will enable her to make great fruit and veggie smoothies that taste great. It also will allow her to make delicious frozen treats, dressings and allows her to mash up veggies so they’re nearly liquified so you can sneak them into your cooking. But it can also be a time-saver, for sure. Preparing a freezer filled with pre-made smoothie mixes of fruit and veggies that she can just pop into the Ninja every morning to drink on her way to work couldn’t be easier.
Nothing beats a great-smelling home, especially when the great-smelling home also contributes to your overall health. Introducing the Puzhen Sprout Diffuser, which is an aroma diffuser that uses advanced technologies to fully discharge essential oil particles so that your body will absorb the active ingredients. The Puzhen Sprout Diffuser also has an activated carbon mesh that efficiently purges foreign odors from its surroundings, which helps to provide better air quality. With this aroma diffuser, calming fragrances will rejuvenate your home in style, as the cool gadget seamlessly blends into your home decor.
We can’t say for sure, but we’re pretty certain they call this the “million dollar clock” because it looks like an impressively expensive timepiece, despite its affordable price. Since we know your parents are worth a million to you, it’s a sweet way to express that sentiment.
This novel looking clock features chromed metal rods and a brushed chrome clock face. The rods are set with faux diamonds of impressive size, which makes it look like a million bucks. With easy to read black hands, we like the fact that this clock features large numbers a 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock mounted on some of the metal rods. It would cool in any kitchen, bath or bedroom, even if your folks’ design style isn’t mid mod.
For a more defined clock face, this one features a black dial with easy read numbers for every hour and a brushed metal face. It too is sprinkled liberally with faux diamonds.
If your parents love to sit out in their yard, but they’re not big on doing a bunch of landscaping, you can beautify their space with some lovely garden sculptures. This pair of herons would make a perfect focal point in a raised bed, or draw attention to some tall native grasses. At 43 and 46 inches respectively, these herons are quite lifelike, with both stretching their wings as though they’re ready to fly.
These beauties are made of textured and layer metal and have been handpainted with accurate colors and shading. The thick legs and design of the feet make them stable, and they come with U-shaped hooks to keep them staked to the ground. Another possibility, if your parents love the design, but perhaps not the color, are these bronze herons, one preening and one standing.
Editor’s Note: I have the bronze herons in my own yard, and they get many admirers passing by on the trail out back. They’ve been through, snow rain and wind, and still look as beautiful as the day we set them out.
If your mom and dad love to golf, or even if they just like to practice their putt, or work on their hand-eye coordination skills, this portable backyard putting green is a fun and relaxing present that they can even bring in the house on bad weather days.
For a realistic experience, this artificial green has multi-tone and varied length grass, and it easily rolls up and stores in a small space. Get them some golf balls (although this set comes with three) and a couple of two way practice putters for hours of fun, no matter what time of year it is.
Compact, and perfect for keeping white wines and champagne chilled to exactly the right temperature, this nifty little wine cellar is a great gift idea for parents who prefer their grape juice fermented. The ideal spot for their favorite wines, the NutriChef 15 Bottle Wine Cooler keeps their favorite bottles readily accessible.
It’s the best way to protect the quality and rich flavor of their favorite wines, long or short term. It ensures wine ages at a consistent level, storing it in the correct environment, at a consistent temperature (ideally in the range of 55 degrees F.)
Built with an energy-efficient cooling system with no compressor, vibration and noise are minimal, allowing their wine to age and settle properly, with no disturbance to natural occurring sediments. It’s equipped with a control panel lock feature which will lock itself automatically 20 seconds after the last time a button is pressed to ensure little ones can’t change the levels you’ve set.
Who says your older parents don’t want great-looking skin? They would likely be thrilled to receive this awesome Clarisonic facial cleansing brush. If you’re thinking about their birthdays or any other special day, it might just be the perfect gift for them. The Clarisonic Mia Prima doesn’t spin and instead relies on sonic technology to do its work.
This system helps to clean, energize, and exfoliate their skin, all without irritation so it’s even great for sensitive skin. Because it’s waterproof, they can take it into the shower as well as using it at the sink. It runs for approximately 100 minutes per charge, so it’s also great to take on their travels. Facial cleansing brushes are great for every skin type. Read our recommendations to find the best one for you.
If you’re looking to get your mom a spa treatment as a gift, consider instead getting her a skin treatment she can use regularly at home instead. The Tria Age-Defying Laser is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared, fractional laser that treats multiple signs of aging on your entire face. The laser stimulates the production of collagen and elastin to diminish multiple signs of aging, for a more youthful, radiant, and refreshed look in as little as two weeks.
This anti-aging device works by sending targeted beams of light deep within the skin to support natural collagen production. As new collagen forms, fine lines, wrinkles, and imperfections are naturally sloughed away, visibly reducing their appearance.
This laser uses the same fractional laser technology as professional in-office treatments and is a more effective anti-aging solution than creams or serums alone. This skin laser literally treats your skin from within, as beams of light penetrate to create microscopic zones of cellular disruption.
Your skin will feel warm, but the surface is left undisturbed. It stimulates your body’s natural healing process, to rapidly heal the treated areas. Used before bed, you can target those hours when your skin is at the height of its healing process – during sleep.
While we know this is a bit of an investment, there are wrinkle removers available at every budget level.