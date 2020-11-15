101 Best Gifts for Personal Trainers

Your personal trainer works hard to give you the results you want. After all that your trainer has done for you, it’s time to give back with one of these best gifts for personal trainers. Scroll down to check out this year’s great gift ideas for personal trainers.
Those tough workouts are making you stronger, but it can be hard to show your appreciation when you feel like your trainer is really just torturing you with one brutal session after the next. This “Best Trainer Ever” mug is a practical solution and is guaranteed to make even the toughest coach crack a smile. It also holds over 10 ounces of coffee to ensure that your trainer doesn’t run out of energy when planning and coaching you through subsequent workouts. This mug’s high gloss finish commands attention and gently reminds everyone that you really do have the best trainer ever.
This muscle massager is the ultimate recovery tool, thanks to its powerful and efficient 3,700 RPM percussion motor. Sore muscles and cramps will become a distant memory as this deep tissue massager gets to work. The recovery tool features six different massage heads and an ergonomic design that makes it easy to use in any setting. The battery lasts up to 120 minutes on a single charge and recharges in just half that amount of time.
The Plankpad takes up a minimal amout of space and is highly effective at strengthening the core. It’s not just another tool for strengthening the core, though, as this interactive trainer actually combines working out and playing games. All that’s required is a smartphone and the accompanying app, which is available for iOS and Android devices. The Plankpad also doubles as a balance board.
Most personal trainers exercise routinely when they’re not working. The NewMe Fitness Workout Log Book & Fitness Journal is a handy fitness planner that’s endorsed in part by personal trainers. On the inside, a fitness log makes it easier to track progress. There’s also plenty of space to record goals and track progress. Its durable construction, including laminated coating, means the planner can be tossed into a gym bag or backpack.
Fitbit’s Versa 2 packs a lot of punch into one compact package. If your trainer’s into personal assistance and voice commands, built-in Alexa connectivity adds a whole new dimension and greatly expand’s this Fitbit’s capabilities. Connectivity aside, there are loads of intriguing features for fitness professionals. Highlights include 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, active minutes, distance, calories burned and more. Other perks include GPS connectivity and a waterproof construction that’s safe for swimming. The watch can also store and play over 300 songs through Spotify, Pandora and Deezer.
If you’re not sure what to get your trainer, it’s hard to go wrong with a funny gift like this “Squat Father” muscle shirt. The design was created and screen printed in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A blend of cotton and polyester makes this shirt a comfortable choice for even the most demanding lifting sessions. This shirt’s tapered modern design ensures it will look good on anyone.
Whether you know someone who wants to start a career as a personal trainer or is eager to branch out, this book is a must-read for fitness professionals at all levels. Established professionals will learn to create a life-long continuing education plan and discover what it takes to move to the next level, while aspiring trainers will find guidance on how to select a specialty based on personal strengths, build meaningful relationships with clients and more. This career book comes in hardcover, audiobook, Kindle and CD formats.
If you’re looking for gift ideas for a personal trainer who seriously wants to boost his or her cardio endurance, this workout mask is a practical choice. The mask has 24 resistance levels, making it equally suited for those who are new to this type of training as professionals. The resistance levels and customizable and can be adjusted as needed. This mask is lightweight and comfortable and is equipped with two filters for optimal freshness.
Most people smell worse the more they sweat. This innovative product is activated by increased heart rates, making it just the right gift for a personal trainer. For best results, Sweet Sweat should be applied to desired areas to help combat the smell of sweat once the workout begins.
This funny sweat progress marker tee makes even the most strenuous workouts that much better. Each marker is made with a high-quality screen printing ink that won’t crack or fade over time. The shirt features a comfortable high thread-count cotton construction for maximum comfort.
The FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale provides a wealth of information, from body weight to current body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, protein, skeletal muscle and more. Bluetooth 4.0 technology makes it easy to connect with a wide range of compatible devices. Users can track and monitor their fitness quickly and easily using the accompanying app.
The APEMAN A79 Action Camera is a must for active trainers who want to record workouts, fitness videos and more. This action camera features a crisp 4K resolution and advanced sensors to capture 20MP photos. An external microphone is included, along with a remote control. This camera is waterproof and has WiFi connectivity to give users more control via the accompanying app. Multiple recording modes are available, including selfie timers, automatic mode, time-lapse videos and more.
Your personal trainer may not have time to change outfits between sessions, which is why these sporty and functional Sweaty Betty Power Sculpt 7/8 workout leggings make a thoughtful gift choice. A four-way stretch material keeps these women’s leggings moving freely, while the moisture-wicking material prevents that damp feeling after workouts. Another perk is the high waist design, which holds the leggings in place during squats and other movements. The side and rear pockets are large enough to hold a smartphone, and the back pocket secures contents with a zipper.
Even the most experienced personal trainers could use some new workout routine ideas. This deck of exercise cards provides over 50 workouts and features double-sided HIIT cards to keep the momentum going. With so much versatility in a single deck, it’s nearly impossible to do the same workout twice.
Versatility is the hallmark feature of this handy cooling neck gaiter, which can be worn in over 12 ways. When it’s not being worn as a face mask, headband or a neck gaiter, the fabric can be used as a helmet liner, hood, bandana and more. Your personal trainer can bring this Mission Cooling Gaiter along for just about any occasion, from festivals to hiking to gardening, fishing, concerts, a trip to the beach and more. The gaiter features UPF 50 protection and is machine washable.
This funny “Tears of My Clients” mug is sure to make your personal trainer smile. The mug holds up to 15 ounces and stands out for its smooth glossy exterior. Even better, both sides are printed for everyone to see. This mug is safe for the microwave and dishwasher.
Not only does this t-shirt make a hilarious statement, it will help show off your trainer’s buff body. The tee is made with pre-shrunk cotton and is comfortable enough to wear during workouts and out and about. Each shirt comes with screen printed graphics that won’t fade.
Bowl-style meals that are high in protein, filling and plain healthy are just what athletes need to keep going. This cookbook features 60 one-dish recipes that are Paleo-friendly and free from dairy or gluten for those with restrictions. It’s not just limited to main courses, either, with dessert options such as the Microwave Double Chocolate Cake Bowl. This cookbook for athletes comes in paperback, Kindle and spiral-bound formats.
This Beyond Yoga cropped tank is just as functional as it is stylish. For starters, it has a built-in bra for support, and the material dries quickly after a workout. The racerback design allows for unrestricted movements, making this top a solid choice for yoga and other workouts. Two color options are available.
Choosing between a Kind or Clif bar is sort of like having to decide whether you want peanut butter or jelly on your sandwich. This combo box satisfies fans of both bars by providing 22 bars from both manufacturers. Even better, the assortment comes ready to give, making this a great last-minute gift for personal trainers.
It never hurts to stock up on some fun and functional workout essentials, such as this three-pack of icyzone workout tanks. Each piece is made with a spandex and polyester blend that wicks moisture and won’t restrict movements. The neck is also tag-free for added comfort. This tank works well for every type of workout and comes in a wide range of colors.
If your personal trainer is thirsty for knowledge, Glute Lab makes a practical gift. The book provides a 36-week program for strengthing glutes along with information about why glutes are so important and how they function. Step-by-step photos and descriptions offer an even more immersive learning experience that even seasoned professionals can appreciate.
Wireless earbuds offer a certain level of convenience, but sometimes you need a good pair of over-ear workout headphones to get fired up for a workout session. These wireless Treblab headphones feature active noise canceling technology along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for a rewarding listening experience. Unlike wireless buds, these headphones cover the ears completely for a comfortable fit that also blocks out any unwanted noises or distractions. They’re also sweatproof and water-resistant.
The Art of Sport Athlete Collection is a skin and body care set designed for that active guy in your life, including your personal trainer. The set contains aluminum-free deodorant along with body wash and several bars of soap. The Rise scent includes cedar and vanilla. If you think he’d prefer a different fragrance check out Compete, which blends citrus and green pear fragrances.
This keychain is an affordable gift for any fitness professional. The keychain is made with alloy and works equally well to motivate and inspire. “Strong Is Beautiful” is a heartfelt inscription that will likely remain relevant even outside of the fitness studio.
The New York Times bestselling duo of Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky teams up again to create a 52-week meal planner for active individuals. The planner includes new recipes and plenty of nutritional meal plans for hungry athletes. There’s even training advice along with blank spaces to take notes as desired.
Check out the following cookbooks for even more delicious and healthy recipes: Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.: Quick-Fix Recipes for Hangry Athletes and Run Fast. Eat Slow.: Nourishing Recipes for Athletes.
A vibrating foam roller combines the effectiveness of a foam roller with vibration technology for maximum recovery after workouts. Users can choose between low, medium and high-intensity settings to personalize the amount of pressure on various parts of the body. This roller is just 13 inches long, making it easy to carry back and forth from the gym. A single charge yields up to two hours of vibration therapy.
If you’re looking for a good gift for a personal trainer who is eager to build a successful career, consider this book by Jonathan Goodman. The book has been revised, expanded and upgraded from the original version, making it a powerful and inspiring read for the career-oriented trainer. This handy book is suitable for trainers of all levels, from beginner through advanced.
The Ultimate Gym Bag 2.0 appeals to gym-goers, industry professionals and anyone else who makes working out a lifestyle choice. The bag was created based on feedback from the previous model, making it an even better gym bag. A large mouth opening offers plenty of room for stashing shoes, towels and other essentials. The bag also has two wet pockets to store wet or dirty items, along with dual large bottle compartments.
Bring a smile to your personal trainer’s face with this fun Blender Bottle. The shaker holds up to 28 ounces and comes with a high-quality stainless steel ball for mixing up and incorporating ingredients. The bottle is dishwasher safe and works well for everything from protein drinks to smoothies to a pancake batter mixer. A carry loop top makes the bottle easy to transport.
The Garmin vívosmart 4 is a slim fitness tracker that’s rich with features. Personal trainers will especially like features such as continuous wrist-based heart rate monitoring along with activity timers for activities such as strength training, runs and swimming workouts. Users can also measure their VO2 max to help keep tabs on their fitness.
The watch lasts up to seven days per charge and provides smart notifications for staying in touch even on the go. GPS connectivity is available when the watch is connected with a compatible smartphone.
If your personal trainer loves sweets but is concerned about carb intake, consider giving the gift of ‘The Ultimate Guide to Keto Baking: Master All the Best Tricks for Low-Carb Baking Success’. This cookbook covers all the essentials for those who want to dive into low-carb baking. Author Carolyn Ketchum fills the pages with over 150 recipes for baking sweet and savory goods. Options range from popular cookies to pies, bread, cakes for special occasions and more.
The Fitness Insanity Resistance Band Set comes with all the essentials to get in a good workout just about anywhere. Highlights include five color-coded resistance bands, from 10 to 50 pounds, along with a door anchor and ankle straps. A waterproof carrying bag is included.
This energy drink mix is made without sugar or sucralose, so your personal trainer can enjoy an energy boost without that sugar-induced crash. The mix is loaded with all the essentials to keep active bodies going throughout the day, including antioxidants, electrolytes, B12 and an array of vitamins. The package contains 30 mixes of various flavors. One serving can provide up to six hours of energy.
Your personal trainer may not have time to shower between sessions, or even before he heads out for the evening. The DUDE Shower Body Wipes cater to active men on the go, coming in multiple compact packages for effortless portability. The packs are even TSA approved. These wipes are extra large and thick so that he can quickly clean up after workouts. They’re also unscented and are equally suited for sensitive skin.
This all-in-one tracker is a great way to stay on top of goals, workouts, chores and more. It’s no secret that your personal trainer leads a busy life, which makes this notepad and hydration tracker a handy gift. To top it off, there’s an inspirational quote to start each day.
‘If at First You Don’t Succeed’ Personal Trainer T-Shirt is a funny and thoughtful gift that’s sure to make your personal trainer smile. The tee comes in several colors and sizes, with separate selections for men and women. This shirt is machine washable and features a comfortable cotton blend.
If your personal trainer could use a bit of motivation to stay hydrated throughout the day, this water bottle is a safe bet. Motivational time markers make staying hydrated a bit easier and more entertaining throughout the day. The bottle comes in several colors and is made with a BPA-free material without odors or a chemical taste.
It’s nearly impossible to avoid losing a water bottle (or five) in a busy gym environment. An easy solution to this problem is a dumbbell-shaped water bottle filled with the fuel an athlete needs to get through a tough workout. This bottle holds 2.2 liters, or over 90 ounces, when it’s completely full. It also comes in six colors, so you can choose the best match for your trainer or surprise him or her with a set.
Personal trainers are frequently on the go throughout the day, including getting to and from the gym or training facility. The JanSport Agave Backpack is a durable and spacious choice for transporting daily essentials. A padded sleeve holds up to a 15-inch laptop or a hydration pack up to three liters. A gear loop in front makes a convenient storage option for water bottles, keys and other essentials. This backpack comes in several different colors.
Frequent workouts can lead to tightness, cramping and overall muscle soreness. This buget-friendly gift is specifically designed for athletes looking for an extra recovery boost before and after workouts. The stick is compact enough to fit into most gym bags.
Even your personal trainer could use some new workout ideas. The Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game makes it fast and simple for users to create their own HITT workouts. The game was designed by a scientist and military fitness expert, and goes up to elite-level workouts.
It’s no secret that athletic gear can quickly become smelly. This detergent is specifically designed to combat odors while cleaning sports gear. A lot of fitness gear has moisture-wicking properties, which remain intact as the item is cleaned with this detergent. The detergent is formulated for just about any type of sportswear and is also available in a formula that’s free from dyes and fragrances.
If you’re looking for a practical gift for your personal trainer, consider the HyperGo After Sports Wipes. The wipes help freshen up when your trainer doesn’t have access to a shower. The package includes 20 wipes, which are large enough for full-body cleaning. The wipes are hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.
If your personal trainer is really into cooking, this seasoning blends gift set makes a solid gift choice. There’s a seasoning blend for everyone, including roasted veggies as well as seafood and steak. An herb dryglaze is also included. The set comes packaged and ready to give.
This energy drink comes in a refreshing citrus mango flavor, and is full of electrolytes and B-vitamins. Aside from quenching thirst and boosting performance, the energy drink contains natural caffeine from green tea, which can improve focus and endurance. A single shot can provide a much-needed energy boost.
This heavy-duty training SKLZ Super Sandbag is ideal for developing explosive power. Four bags are included for a total weight range of 10 to 40 pounds. Features such as Velcro reinforcements, secure zipper closure and high-density material makes the bag a top choice for long-lasting use.
If your personal trainer routinely drinks protein shakes or smoothies, consider giving the Rise & Grind Shaker Cup as a gift. A combination of a handy carrying loop, engraved markings and a flip cap makes this shaker cup a solid choice if you’re looking for practical gifts for personal trainers. The bottle is available in two sizes and several colors. A whisk is included for easy ingredient incorporation.
This whey protein isolate powder is a solid choice if you’re looking for gifts for personal trainers. For starters, the protein powder is packed with 25 grams of protein per serving. It’s also made without lactose, gluten, added sugar or artificial ingredients. The formula is easy to mix and comes in various flavors.
The Shredded Chef by Michael Matthews puts into practice some of the dietary advice personal trainers may dish out. Rather than restricting the diet, the focus of this cookbook is healthy eating in moderation while losing fat and building lean muscle. There are 125 recipes to choose from, ranging from breakfast recipes to low-calorie snacks, side dishes and more.
A digital stopwatch timer is a basic and affordable option if you’re looking for budget-friendly gifts for personal trainers. This watch has a large display, and comes in several colors. A large display makes it easy to see the numbers.
Unlike a heating pad, this massage roller ball uses cold temperatures to help boost recovery by reducing inflammation. All it takes is a night in the freezer, and the massage ball is ready to go for several hours. The bottom portion can be unscrewed, so the ball can be used independently.
‘The Yoga Anatomy Coloring Book’ is a fun yet informative way to learn more about the anatomy of the human body. While it’s designed for those who want to learn more about specific anatomy as it relates to yoga, this coloring book makes a practical gift for fitness trainers who just want to brush up or expand their knowledge. Flash cards are included for learning on the go.
This protein-packed water provides 10 grams of protein per bottle. The variety pack comes with an assortment of flavors, such as blackberry, dragonfruit, peach mango and acai blueberry pomegranate. Natural sweeteners, cane sugar and stevia leaf extract, are used in place of artificial sweeteners, which helps keep calories to a minimum.
Starting out on your own as a personal trainer isn’t easy. In Seven Interviews: How To Start A Personal Training Business, author Nathan Chang shares tips and insight from several successful trainers. Aspiring trainers will read more about how these individuals achieved success, and advice they have for those who are just starting out. The book is available in paperback and Kindle versions.
This compact pull-up bar fits into a wide variety of door frames, as it opens up to 40 inches long. Several different mounting brackets are included, so the bar can be used in many different locations. Rubber stoppers are included for use with metal doors.
Keeping track of meals can be tougher than it seems. If the personal trainer in your life could use a bit of help when it comes to meal planning and tracking what he or she eats, consider the Knock Knock Note Pad (What I Ate). Each day has its own space, as well as separate boxes for every meal, as well as snacks and fluid intake. This note pad comes in several other versions.
Socks aren’t the most glamorous gift idea, but they are a practical gift for anyone who spends the majority of their time training others and working out. These unisex socks feature a compression fit along with medium density cushioning. The heel tab is high enough to keep the socks from sliding down.
The Amazon Essentials Women’s Crew T-Shirt comes in two-packs and is designed with female athletes in mind. Each shirt features a stretchy, moisture-wicking material. They’re also machine washable and can be found in several different colors.
Personal training can be quite demanding. The DirtyBird Relax Soap makes it easier to relax with fragrances such as chamomile and lavender. This bar features sunflower oil beads, which naturally help exfoliate the skin. Each bar is made in the USA. Several variations are available.
Caffiene and personal training seem to go hand-in-hand, especially when it comes to early morning or late evening training sessions. This French press by Coffee Gator easily fits on a countertop or in a gym bag. A small storage canister is included. This French press is durable enough to not break when dropped. It’s also equipped with a filter that’s fine enough to get rid of sediment, while still allowing oils through. The container keeps coffee hot for at least an hour after it’s brewed.
Having a portable Bluetooth speaker to bring along can make any indoor or outdoor activity more enjoyable. The Tribit Bluetooth Speaker stands out for its fully waterproof construction, which means it can be used rain or shine, and can be submerged in water. The speaker provides up to 20 hours of playback per charge, and delivers a full 360 degree surround sound. A carrying strap makes it easy to bring the speaker along on adventures.
The Galaxy Watch Active2 is full of features for active individuals, from advanced trackers to accurately keep pace on runs to sensors that can detect up to 39 various activities, including dynamic workouts, swimming, rowing, workouts on an elliptical trainer and more. The watch lasts up to five days on a single charge.
If your personal trainer is obsessed with coffee, consider giving the gift of the Un’kuppd Pour-over Coffee: 14 Pack Box. The subscription makes an ideal gift for personal trainers who love coffee, as it features a new roaster each month. A minimalist filter keeps waste to a minimum. The listed price is for the first order, rather than the automatic renewal price.
This large cooling towel only requires water to bring down body temperatures. Once it’s wet, the towel just needs to be wrung out then snapped to activate the cooling technology. The cooling effect lasts up to two hours.
Finding a shirt that fits right for athletic bodies can be challenging. The DRIEQUIP Men’s Big & Tall Athletic T-Shirt features a roomy and comfortable athletic cut that won’t restrict movement. The shirt comes in several different colors and sizes.
The Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo whisks away sweat, oil and odor, making it a must for any busy fitness professional. This shampoo is suitable for all hair colors and can be used on oily, dry and normal hair. Not only is the product safe for chemically-treated hair, it’s also color-safe and is made without parabens, silicones or phthalates.
Demanding workouts require adequate recovery. The BLITZU Calf Compression Sleeve, designed for men and women, provide graduated compression. Aside from improving blood circulation, the compression socks can help reduce soreness, swelling and cramping. Kinesiology taping assists with shin splints.
As many female athletes with longer hair know, finding the right headband can be tricky. This headband has a built-in outlet for ponytails, with a loop construction that helps hold ponytails in place. The headband comes in several colors and is designed for cool to cold temperatures.
Going meatless doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor or valuable nutrients. This vegan cookbook specifically caters to athletes who want to improve their endurance and strength. The cookbook features 101 recipes and three meal plans that any athlete can relate to. In addition to paperback, this book is available in a Kindle format.
It’s advertised as a yoga mat, but this exercise mat is well suited for many different floor-based exercises. A high-density foam material cushions the spine, knees, hips and other sensitive areas for a more comfortable session. Each side is also made with non-slip material. An included carrying strap makes transporting this mat a breeze.
These affordable workout leggings feature a comfortable four-way stretch for unrestricted movement during workouts. They’re also equipped with non-see-through material, which is much appreciated in a gym setting. These workout leggings come in a wide range of colors, so you can find just the right fit for your personal trainer.
You know your trainer likes to snack, but you aren’t quite sure what to get. This dried fruit basket is a great solution, with its exotic blend of California dates and yellow peaches, apple slices from Washington, Mediterranean apricots and more. When the food is gone, the wooden tray can be repurposed as a fruit bowl or trivet. Contents are vegan, halal, kosher, gluten-free and dairy-free.
A robust ball bearing system keeps the DEGOL Skipping Rope swinging smoothly without bending or twisting. The rope is great for a variety of aerobic exercises, from endurance training to building cardio to speed training. Plus, it’s very lightweight and compact, making it easy to stick in a gym bag. The braided steel wire rope is made with PVC for added durability. As an added bonus, the nine-foot-long rope can be adjusted to suit various heights.
Staying hydrated is easier (and more fun) with a water bottle that glows. Integrated sensors track your water intake and sync the data to the accompanying app. Based on that information, the water bottle will glow as a reminder when it’s time to hydrate or alert anyone who falls behind on his or her daily goal. Not only is the battery built to endure several cycles, it’s also handily located at the base and can be easily swapped. The bottom ring and lid are safe for the dishwasher, while the body should be washed by hand.
Being comfortable is part of the job. Not only will this tracksuit keep his muscles warm as he gets ready, it works equally well for traveling to and from the gym. Both the jacket and pants feature on easy on and off design when it’s time to get rid of the extra layers. The pants also have a drawcord to easily adjust the waist and fit.
Not only does this spray keep makeup in place up to 16 hours, it also has UPF 30 protection for longer outdoor workouts and sessions. This spray is 100 percent vegan and can be worn on bare skin. When used for sun protection, it’s best to apply the product every two hours.
Sometimes, seemingly smaller gifts can make the biggest difference. This revitalizing oil targets brittle, dry and cracked skin, nails and cuticles. A combination of cold-pressed oils and vitamins provides the necessary amount of moisture without leaving hands feeling greasy. A pomegranate and fig version is also available.
This water-resistant armband case fits a wide range of phones, including many older and newer iPhone models, such as the Pro Max, Xs and Xr, along with several Samsung Galaxy models. An adjustable elastic band ensures a comfortable fit for different arm sizes. Full touchscreen functionality makes it easy to access and use the phone on the go. Other perks include built-in key and headphone slots.
If you’re looking for healthy gift ideas for your trainer, consider the Yonananas soft serve maker. This soft-serve machine creates a variety of delicious vegan desserts without requiring unhealthy ingredients, such as sugar, fat or preservatives. Despite the name, bananas aren’t required. From mango to berries to chocolate and yes, bananas, the possibilities seem nearly endless.
Wahoo’s TICKR FIT is a popular heart rate monitor that provides personalized heart rate training. Aside from monitoring real-time heart rate, the TICKR FIT also keeps tabs on training zones and calories burned to provide valuable feedback during workouts. Connectivity to smart devices and GPS watches and bike computers is made easier with Bluetooth and ANT+ technology.
An extra jolt of caffeine can make it much easier to get through a workout. Each Ladder pre-workout packet contains 100 milligrams of caffeine (derived from green tea leaf extract) along with six grams of carbs and other ingredients to help fight physical and mental fatigue. The formula is made without artificial colors, sweeteners or flavors.
Jaybird’s Vista wireless headphones aren’t cheap but they’re specifically designed for athletes. These headphones are designed to perform under challenging conditions and are resistant to sweat, water, dust and shocks. A sport-specific fit ensures the buds will stay in place when running, lifting and more. Multiple tips are included to ensure a personalized fit. Bluetooth technology allows for wireless listening, phone calls and more. These wireless headphones recharge in their case for an impressive 16 hours of battery life per charge.
These athletic sweatpants help warm up his muscles so that he can work out properly. A slim-fit design allows for freedom of movement while keeping him looking stylish. In fact, these sweatpants are classy enough to be worn out for coffee or errands once he’s done at the gym. Despite their obvious warmth, these athletic sweatpants are also breathable for maximum comfort.
The Compex Performance 2.0 is designed for athletes of all levels, from beginners to those who are highly competitive. With five levels of progression and six programs, including TENS for pain management, this muscle stimulator kit makes a thoughtful choice for the personal trainer in your life. This FDA-cleared device can improve explosive strength, reduce muscle and joint damage and minimize training fatigue.
This small gym bag has just enough storage space for workout essentials, including a separate compartment for shoes and a pouch for wet towels. It’s also waterproof and breathable, making it a practical choice for long days at the gym. A spacious main compartment has ample storage space for essentials, while a smaller front pocket holds smartphones and keys for easy access.
She’ll feel comfortable and supported in this workout tank. The top is made with a blend of nylon and spandex material, and wicks moisture to keep the skin as dry as possible. This top is suitable for her favorite activities, from yoga to running to general fitness. Multiple colors and sizes are available.
Being a personal trainer has many benefits, but spending so much time in the gym can potentially cause skin issues, between the sweaty workout equipment, damp workout clothing and other factors. This sport body wash was specifically developed by physicians for athletes. For best results, the body wash should be used right after a workout to clean the hair, skin and nails. The hypoallergenic formula won’t dry out or irritate skin.
Between multiple training sessions per day and their own workouts, personal trainers are on their feet for several hours at a time. This foot massager is an affordable and practical gift for personal trainers who could use some relief from foot pain. It’s also a handy tool for simply relaxing and relieving stress. The foot roller is lightweight and portable for added convenience.
On the outside, this workout journal features a tough exterior that’s resistant to water and scratches. The inside is filled with everything your personal trainer needs to track workouts, including daily tracking templates, a workout log and a bottom segment for jotting down notes and nutritional information.
Keeping precise notes and records of training sessions is easier with the appropriate tools. This client log book provides an easy and efficient way for trainers to stay organized. There are 100 client profile pages along with index pages to keep tabs on client data.
This complete workout poster set makes a practical gift for any fitness professional. The pack includes all the necessary exercises for quality workouts, including body weight, yoga, kettlebell, stretching, resistance band workouts and more. Each post is double-sided and has the same exercises on the front and back.
Your personal trainer spends a good part of each workout motivating you to do better. Now it’s time to return the favor with these motivational wall art prints. Prints are available in several sizes.
Meal bars can be a great way to build energy, take in calories and have enough sustenance to make it through those jam-packed afternoons. These bars are loaded with organic ingredients and are 100 percent vegan. Each bar features a carefully balanced blend of protein and sodium. Several flavors are available.
Athletic clothing doesn’t have to be expensive, even when you get multiple pieces in a set. This five-piece set comes with everything she needs to look good while working out and training. Each item of clothing features moisture-wicking and breathable material.
If you know someone who’s just starting a personal training career, this pocketbook could be just the right gift. The guide provides refrences to common daily questions and issues, from successfully landing clients to working with demanding clients and more. The author, Jonathan Goodman, is an experienced personal trainer himself.
This lightweight track jacket provides an extra layer of warmth on chillier days. One highlight is the full zipper design, which works well for all body types and is convenient when it’s time to shed a layer. The front storage pockets are spacious enough to hold smaller essentials, including smartphones. This jacket comes in a variety of colors.
Working out doesn’t have to mean a trip to the gym, especially for trainers who prefer to get in a quick workout at home. This portable home gym may be compact, but it comes with plenty of opportunities for a rewarding full-body workout. The gym includes FlexPacks that provide up to 25 pounds of resistance, along with leg and door anchors, a nutrition guide and free access to tons of workout and exercise videos online.
Whether your personal trainer is gearing up for a marathon or could use a convenient hydration solution on longer runs and other outdoor adventures, this belt is a solid choice. Its unisex design allows the belt to comfortably fit men and women. Along with two hydration bottles, the belt also comes with large pockets to fit even the bulkiest smartphones.
Under Armour’s Charged 8 Assert running shoes cater to neutral pronators and provides a flexible and cushioned ride for runs of any length. Feet can breathe easily even on the hottest days thanks to the lightweight mesh upper. A solid rubber outsole absorbs impacts for a smoother ride. This men’s running shoe comes in several different colors.
A women’s version of the same shoe is also available.
Your fitness trainer recently welcomed a little one, and you’re not sure what to get as a gift. This biceps set is a fun and practical gift for fitness-loving parents and comes with four toys to help infants develop fine motor skills. The set includes a wearable headband, play dumbbell, a lightweight kettlebell and a protein shake bottle.