25 Great Gifts For Plant Lovers: Ultimate List (2021)

Not sure what to get that green thumb in your life? These top gifts for plant lovers make shopping a piece of cake whether you’re buying for a gardener or someone obsessed with their houseplants. Let’s be real, these will likely make for good Millennial gifts too.
For those who don’t have space for a garden or raised bed planter, the AeroGarden Harvest is a trusted countertop hydroponic option for even people with a black thumb. It’s all fully contained with a water tank and built-in full-spectrum light. As a hydroponic system, there’s no dirt to worry about and no worry about when to water your plants or risk of killing them by over-watering.
AeroGarden does everything they can do to make this process as easy and foolproof as possible. The lights are on a timer so you don’t have to remember to turn them on. An alert light turns on when the tank needs water added so there’s no guessing about when to water. And that’s it.
This popular Harvest model has six slots for plants and comes in black, sage green, or white. It’s a very convenient size and good for a small family. If they’ll want to grow more than six plants at a time, AeroGarden has plenty of other sizes including the AeroGarden Farm with room for 24 plants.
I love my countertop hydroponic garden. It’s the perfect size to grow greens for salads for a couple or to keep fresh herbs for cooking. When I was using HelloFresh, their herbs were quite often in bad shape so it was great to have our own fresh herbs always readily available with my little indoor garden.
Have a friend who can’t help themselves from taking cuttings and propagating new plants? This “I’d Propogate That” Shirt is for them. Is it a bit of a call-out? Maybe. Is it also a shirt they’ll wear with pride? Definitely.
This unisex long-sleeve shirt is nice and lightweight and good for keeping the sun off their arms during light gardening work. It’s also a nice way for plant people to recognize each other out in public because they’re bound to get a laugh from this shirt.
Do they have more houseplants than they have natural light for? A Tripod Full-Spectrum Plant Floor Lamp is a zero-installation answer to plants that aren’t thriving.
This light has four LED light strips on flexible gooseneck stems to position over their plants as needed and the stand itself is highly adjustable from 15 inches tall up to 48 inches tall. It uses full-spectrum white light to support plants through all stages of life. There are five brightness levels and several preset timers.
If they prefer to have a little more control, there’s also a Purple Light Version where you can control whether the LEDs are releasing red light, blue light, or a mix to create purple light, depending on the plants’ needs and stages of development.
For the friend who dreams of their home being Apartment Therapy, they’ll swoon at this Two-Piece Curved Modern Plant Display. It’s perfect for showing off lots of smaller plants like succulents, bonsai, and air plants. Each small shelf has a weight capacity of 10 pounds and the larger shelves can hold up to 20 pounds. Typical plant stands don’t tend to include space for hanging plants but each half of this stand has three hooks for hanging plants.
While it looks in the photo to be a large circular piece, it’s actually two half-arc plant shelves that can be set up together or apart. This makes it a lot more flexible in how your friend can place it. Each piece is made up of a metal frame for support and pressboard shelves. The shelves are nice and stable and two of the hanging ring are free to be repositioned wherever you want them.
It comes in this featured black color as well as in a brilliant white.
Low-maintenance plants are great but there aren’t as many of those as I’d like and that’s why I’ll take any help I can get like this Self-Watering Planter by Modella. This clever setup is a pot within a pot where there’s a smaller container on top where the actual plant is and it sits within a larger vessel filled with water.
The smaller pot uses a cotton rope wick to draw up water from the reservoir when the soil gets dry that way the plant is always sufficiently moist and you never have to worry about watering. When the water reservoir gets too low, an alert beep will sound to alert you that it’s time to refill the bottom pot using the small covered port on the edge of the top pot. This alert feature requires two AA batteries and is set into the bottom of the large pot.
On top of all that, it’s a beautiful planter. This Mid-Century Modern look is always on-trend and it comes in the featured sage green with metallic gold legs as well as a more subtle grey with natural bamboo legs.
Okay, this Tertill Solar-Powered Garden-Weeding Robot (the love-child of a Roomba and a robot lawnmower) is maybe not the most reliable, flawless device, but there’s something exciting about even just the idea of a robot that weeds your garden for you. If you’re buying for someone who loves gadgets or you’ve got the cash to get them something for the look of surprised delight, this is the gift.
If this sounds like a Roomba for your garden, that’s because it was created by the same people who made the Roomba.
This weeding robot works based on height so it requires you to have done one pass of weeding to get it started. If a plant is tall enough to set off Tertill’s sensors then the little machine turns away. As weeds grow in, they will be short enough to fit underneath Tertill’s sensors so the robot will cut them down like a lawnmower. And not to worry, it comes with special plant guards to protect shorter seedlings while they are growing.
The best part? It’s solar-powered. There’s no extra expense from electricity or worry about it docking correctly. It runs until it runs out of juice and then once it’s sat in the sun for a while it turns itself back on and continues its job. You can really just let this thing loose in your garden and it will take care of itself. For more information on solar, check out my solar-powered Christmas lights article.
Now, that’s the theory. In practice, is it perfect? No. It can get stuck like a Roomba and rainy days mean that it won’t get charged up by the sun until the weather clears. Still, it’s a hilarious gift and worth it for the mere gimmick of it.
What better gift for a person who loves plants than plants? This Monthly Succulents Subscription Box includes two new succulents in two clay pots packaged and sent to your person every month. Each box includes care instructions and a little species info card.
Succulents Box has a wide range of subscription plans. You can choose to receive the succulents with their own clay pots or save money by opting for plastic pots instead. There are different sizes as well with boxes as small as one succulent or up to four. For even more variety, they have a one succulent and one air plant option.
Whether their green thumb is a little blacker than they’d like or they simply have a fun sense of humor, this outdoor Metal “Grow” Sign will crack any plant person up. It’s certainly something we’ve all thought at those stubborn plants who just aren’t getting the message no matter what we do.
It’s handcrafted by 81 Metal Art in South Dakota from pre-rusted steel and is meant to have this aged rusty look to it. The sign is eight inches wide so it’s a good size that can fit in just about anywhere but still be noticed.
Gardeners will love growing these unique takes on garden classics. This Funky Color Vegetable Seed Collection by Sow Right Seeds comes with packets for 10 different head-turning vegetables your person has probably never grown. Sure maybe they’ve grown their own watermelons, but have they grown watermelons that are bright yellow when you cut into them?
The seeds are non-GMO, heirloom varieties of lemon cucumbers, yellow pear tomatoes, yellow crimson watermelon, burgundy okra, golden globe beets, red acre cabbage, rainbow carrots, rainbow swiss chard, watermelon radish, and lolla rosa lettuce. Having lemon cucumbers will open up some great Asian recipes that rely on this Asian treat.
All the seeds are sourced and packaged in the United States.
Spray bottles are fine and all but after a while, all that squeezing can really wear your finger out–especially if you have a lot of plants or ar into air plants. An Electric Plant Mister takes over the pumping action with a 2,000 mAH rechargeable battery and provides a continuous stream with the single press of a button. There’s nothing to hold down or keep pressing.
It allows for a range of stream types with a twist of the nozzle so you can have a fuller stream, wide spray, or fine mist. The bottle has a one-liter capacity and a battery-life of eight hours.
You can choose between three colors including classic white, blue, and a colorful green-teal-orange bottle.
They’ll flip over these Suction Cup Window Garden Shelves because plant lovers are always running out of available surface area for plants, let alone the prime real estate of window ledges for plants that need a lot of sun. Not every plant will tolerate being in the corner like my trusty snake plant.
Each ledge is 15 inches long and six inches deep. It’s supported by four suction cups and can hold up to 10 pounds when properly applied. They include an alcohol wipe and microfiber cloth along with instructions on how to make sure the shelf is installed for best results. The shelves themselves are made of clear acrylic so they’re unobtrusive and don’t block sunlight.
I’ve included this style of shelf in my unisex gifts for adults article. They come in packs of one, two, or five.
This Four-Container Raised Planter is designed for both indoor or outdoor use making it great for patios, balconies, and apartment-living. I love this stylish curve of the structure that sets each container slightly on top of the other but still allows you to get a full view of your plants. It’s more elegant than simple straight lines.
It uses a cascading watering system where you water the top planter and the excess water drips down to the container below it. It comes with a stopper so if this is an indoor or balcony set up you can plug up the hole on the bottom planter and prevent water from dripping onto the floor (or downstairs neighbor).
At six feet tall it’s substantial without being unmanageable and the 27-inch plastic containers are a great convenient size for herbs, lettuce, succulents, or annual flowers.
Whether they like to display cuttings in bud vases or are into propagating plants, this Test Tube Terrarium is a more attractive medium than makeshift mason jars or glasses.
The wooden stand has slots for five included glass test tubes perfect for propagating cuttings with a clear view of their root progress. It comes with a cleaning brush and hardware in case you want to hang it on the wall.
-
Greenhouses are perfect for supporting plants by providing them with a warm, stable, moist environment or for gardening in a colder climate. You probably think of giant, bulky glass structures but this Pop-Up Greenhouse by Eagle Peak gives you all the greenhouse benefits in a compact, easy to set up package.
Most personal greenhouses have tent pole assembly which can be terribly frustrating and that’s why I love this pop of version. It comes with a fully constructed frame that simply needs to be wrapped in the cover and then unfolded. The height is also adjustable depending on your needs and space.
This walk-in greenhouse has two roll-up mesh windows and two roll-up doors. They all close with a zipper and have attached holders to keep the covering in place. It’s available in three different sizes: six-by-four feet, eight-by-six feet, and 12-by-eight feet.
Why bother with a greenhouse? According to Sciencing, a greenhouse works by trapping sunlight in which increases warmth, just like how the inside of a car sitting in the sun will be hotter than outside of the car. This makes for happier tropical plants. It’s called a greenhouse because it’s good for green things.
Do they love plants but maybe haven’t nailed the whole keeping plants alive thing? Support their plant habit with this Four-Piece Funny Succulent Pot Set.
Each three-inch ceramic pot has a drainage hole and comes with a little bamboo tray. They’re printed with joking phrases like, “Please Don’t Die,” and “You Grow Girl.”
These are a good size for succulents, cacti, or baby bonsai. They don’t come with plants but you can pick up a four-pack succulent assortment at the same time and make it a bundle.
Save them from bending and kneeling with a dedicated Expanding Potting Bench. For a space that starts at only 3.2 feet wide and 4.6 feet tall, they really create lots of storage and working space. There are two shelves near the top of the bench, a shelf underneath the bench for tall objects, hooks for hanging tools, and a working space that expands from 3.2 feet wide to 4.8 feet wide.
The two halves of the workspace slide to the side revealing an inset plastic bin area that can be used to catch soil as you work.
If you don’t love the natural wood look, it also comes in a darker stained version. This version also comes on locking wheels.
Whether they grow hydroponics, jumpstart seedlings for an outdoor garden, or just need extra light for their plants, this Four-Foot Hanging LED Grow Light has the look of traditional hanging fluorescent grow lights but with a modern LED twist.
LED light chips are energy-saving and, unlike traditional fluorescent tubes, you don’t have to worry about changing them because they don’t burn out for years and years. The full-spectrum light is closer to sunlight and helps to better foster photosynthesis.
It comes with hanging hardware and is also available in a four-pack.
If they hate having to close up their garden come fall and wait all winter for planting season, extend their growing season with The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener.
The full title is The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener: How to Grow Your Own Food 365 Days a Year, No Matter Where You Live and the “no matter where you live” part is important. Your friend or family member probably thinks that once it starts snowing, there’s no way you can have plants outside. That’s what I thought living up here in New Hampshire, but then I started seeing friends harvesting fresh food all through the winter.
The author of The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener lives in Nova Scotia, Canada which, according to Natural Resources Canada has a growing zone of 6a to 5a, meaning it sees temperatures as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit. So if they can grow vegetables outside in winter, I’m betting your friend can too.
There’s no guarantee that this “It’s Not Hoarding If It’s Plants” Hoodie will keep their family, friends, or partner from giving them the stink-eye when they come home with just one more plant, but it won’t hurt. And they’ll get a real kick out of wearing it.
The hoodie is as crowded with plants as their apartment. They’ll love all the little details from the veining on all the leaves to the different species of tiny cacti and succulents. It’s machine washable and dryable–who has time for anything else?
Help them take the guesswork out of soil and sunlight requirements with this Kensizer 3-in-1 Soil Tester. It’s an awesome stocking stuffer for anyone with plants. This one little device can tell you the pH of the soil, the moisture of the soil, and the level of sunlight received in that spot in your garden or your houseplants. It’s a great tool to help decide where to plant what and to check in on the health of your current setup.
I love that it doesn’t require any batteries and works right out of the package.
I own this Vivosun Seedling Heat Mat, bought with my own money, so I can vouch for its performance. If the person you’re buying for starts their garden from seed, placing your seed trays over a seedling heat mat will produce better germination rates and help plants grow in a stable, moist environment.
The heat mat has a digital thermostat so you can choose your temperature. It doesn’t just heat itself to that temperature though, it comes with a temperature probe that you place where you want your consistent temperature and the mat will read this and adjust.
This mat works well for both my seedlings and for fermenting tempeh at home which requires a very steady, consistent temperature so I feel good about recommending it.
They’ll love this Mid-Century Adjustable Plant Stand because it completely bypasses all the measuring and worrying about if your pot will actually fit in the stand. It’s great for fitting unique artisan-made pots that might not adhere to typical size standards. How else are you going to find a stand for an 8.6-inch handmade pot?
The acacia wood of this stand slides in and out of built-in grooves so it can accommodate pots with diameters of eight inches up to 12 inches. Keep in mind that the pot is not included in this listing but it’s easy enough to find one that will fit thanks to the design.
If they ever complain about having to haul around a garden cart or going back and forth for their tools, they could use a Gardening Apron like this one from Typhoon East. Made from durable, waterproof canvas, the unisex apron is highly adjustable with wide straps that cross in the back for more comfortable support. There are three large pockets for tools like cultivators and spades, two smaller pockets for things like shears, and one zippered pocket for flat items like seed packets or items you want to keep safe from dirt like your smartphone.
Typhoon Easy also includes two black foam knee pads so they won’t have to carry around their kneeling pad to every location.
If they love to garden, they’ll really appreciate this Gardener’s Log Book that will help them keep track of what they planted, where they planted it, and the results. This is great for vegetable gardeners who need to rotate crops year by year for soil health as well as for people who love their flowers so they can actually remember which perennials are coming up where in the spring.
This book will help them stay organized and be a priceless resource the next growing season. It has areas for journaling, recording planting, blooming, and harvesting dates, drawing garden diagrams, and seasonal chore check lists–for five full years.
Plus it’s waterproof so they can safely take it out into the garden and it has this lovely illustration from the New York Botanical Garden.
An excuse to buy more succulents? Best present ever. This Modern Matte Steel Long Planter is the ideal shape and size for a striking centerpiece for a table or planter for a long window sill.
It measures 32 inches long, 3.5 inches wide, and 3.5 inches tall for a nice narrow strip just waiting to be filled with succulents. The stainless steel has a trendy matte finish and is scratch-resistant. Four rubber feet are included for stability and to protect your surfaces. If black isn’t their color, it comes in white or space-blue grey.
If this is a little too big but you like the style, they also offer a 16-inch version with the same width and height.