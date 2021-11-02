25 Great Gifts For Plant Lovers: Ultimate List (2021)

For those who don’t have space for a garden or raised bed planter, the AeroGarden Harvest is a trusted countertop hydroponic option for even people with a black thumb. It’s all fully contained with a water tank and built-in full-spectrum light. As a hydroponic system, there’s no dirt to worry about and no worry about when to water your plants or risk of killing them by over-watering.

AeroGarden does everything they can do to make this process as easy and foolproof as possible. The lights are on a timer so you don’t have to remember to turn them on. An alert light turns on when the tank needs water added so there’s no guessing about when to water. And that’s it.

This popular Harvest model has six slots for plants and comes in black, sage green, or white. It’s a very convenient size and good for a small family. If they’ll want to grow more than six plants at a time, AeroGarden has plenty of other sizes including the AeroGarden Farm with room for 24 plants.

I love my countertop hydroponic garden. It’s the perfect size to grow greens for salads for a couple or to keep fresh herbs for cooking. When I was using HelloFresh, their herbs were quite often in bad shape so it was great to have our own fresh herbs always readily available with my little indoor garden.