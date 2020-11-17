15 Best Gifts for Plumbers: The Ultimate List

Plumbers might be the most underrated people on the planet. They are counted on to deal with the messes the rest of us leave for someone to clean up. You will know that was a literal statement if you understand what a plumber accomplishes on any given workday.
Show how much you appreciate what your plumber does with one of these Best Gifts for Plumbers. Whether it’s your local Joe or Janet coming to fix a broken water supply line at 2:00 AM or a member of your family, plumbers appreciate thoughtful gifts at any time but especially this time of year.
What do plumbers do? Clean out drains. That means their tool chests are full of auger tools like this Populo 20V Max Electric Drain Snake Auger Kit. It features a flexible 7.5mm cable along with a 20V rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack to do the heavy lifting.
This drain snake’s cable is 25 feet long and made of reinforced steel. Clogs can be cleared from drains from 3/4-inch up to two inches wide including sinks, toilets, and bathtubs. A powered forward and reverse feeding mechanism forces the cable down the drain and back automatically. The cable lock setting holds the cable in place if (when) tough clogs need to be tackled.
The auger features an ergonomic design with a rubberized grip and an LED work light to illuminate the job site in dark conditions. The drum sports an onboard rear drain port to prevent water buildup as well.
The ability to see into pipes and tight working spaces cannot be overrated. This Dual Lens Inspection Camera from Teslong features more than 16 feet of flexible, semi-rigid cable with an 8mm camera that can be fed into those pipes to see what’s going on. For a plumber, this camera would be an amazing gift.
The 4-1/2-inch screen provides a sharp high-definition image and is made of strengthened glass. The screen angle can be adjusted with a 2x zoom factor as well. It’s mounted on a comfortable handle with control buttons within easy reach of a thumb. The main housing is rugged and built to take a drop.
An extra HD camera is built on the side of the main camera to help detect the sides of the pipe. The view of the user may be switched from the main camera to the side camera or combined for a total 140 degrees picture. The unit is waterproof, supports JPG images and MP4 videos, and features a 2600mAh rechargeable battery that will last up to six hours of use.
Don’t laugh: socks are an incredible gift, especially for those people on the front lines clearing clogs and stepping through ankle-deep water. When that happens, foot comfort is a must. These Darn Tough Coolmax Micro Crew Cushion Socks are engineered to move moisture away from the skin and dry fast in warm conditions.
These socks don’t sacrifice cushion and comfort for the sake of losing bulk. They feature seamless construction to reduce hotspots and blisters. Darn Tough Coolmax Micro Crew Cushion Socks are just the thing for keeping feet at the perfect temperature no matter what the weather conditions are. For someone who works hard every day, these socks have been sent from above. Plus, they’re unconditionally guaranteed for life.
Pipe wrenches are really the backbone of a plumber’s toolbox. Their design has changed little over the years which is what makes this Zenith Industries 18-Inch Ratchet Pipe Wrench even more refreshing. It’s excellent to use with all types of pipe, fittings, parts, and materials.
This wrench features a spring-loaded jaw that allows for one-handed ratcheting action without letting go of what the user is working on. Handles are made of thick aluminum and capable of heavy-duty torque without all the weight of steel. This wrench measures 18 inches but Zenith manufactures a 12-inch and an 8-inch version as well.
These Skullcandy Method Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones are marketed toward athletic folks who like a good workout. But if you know how hard plumbers work, you’ll understand why these Bluetooth headphones are a great gift. For one thing, they’re rated IPX7 waterproof so your favorite plumber will have little chance of damaging them.
Bluetooth wireless technology connects seamlessly to a smartphone or tablet (does anyone else still use an MP3 player like me?) and the battery provides up to ten hours of playback. Specialized ear gels help these fit great and the earbuds are magnetic so they won’t get all tangled in the contractor bag. Another handy feature: the Method Actives have a built-In Tile tracker to help your plumber keep track of them.
Why not pick up a pair of AirPods or earbuds without something to connect them together? Simple: plumbers spend a lot of time looking down into pipes, drains, and entry access points. If one of those earbuds falls out, forget about getting it ever again. With the Method Active Headphones, that wire will prevent them from getting lost down the toilet. Literally.
The mark of true craftsmanship in the plumbing world is knowing how to skillfully solder copper pipe together. When it comes to copper pipe brazing, plumbers can’t afford a low-quality torch. The Lexivon Butane Torch Multi-Function Kit is definitely a tool for professionals.
The Lexivon torch features a gas control knob, a flame lock-on function, and a large tank that will make jobs much easier. Both durable and ergonomic, this multi-use heat torch has an electronic ignition button and the ability to control working temperature with the flame control slider. The fuel tank can be refilled in just 15 seconds to provide up to a two-hour burn time.
This micro butane torch is great for soldering, pipe welding, wood burning, shrinking shrink wrap, and more. Heck, it’s even good in culinary applications like making creme brulee. The kit comes with the wireless butane torch, a guidebook with tips on soldering, cutting, and other torch abilities, a cleaning sponge, and a set of wrenches all in an impact-resistant carrying case.
When it comes to cutting remotely, nothing beats the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3-Inch Compact Cut-Off Tool. It delivers multi-material cutting capability in a smaller, ergonomic package that is optimized for one-handed use. The wheel spins at 20,000 RPM and features an efficient brushless motor.
This little saw delivers quick and accurate cutting performance in a wide range of materials. The blade rotation is reversible to provide the user with ultimate control over removing material. This package includes three accessories: a metal cut off wheel, a diamond tile blade, and a carbide abrasive blade.
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3-Inch Compact Cut-Off Tool also comes with a tool-free accessory guard and shoe that includes a vacuum adapter for dust mitigation as well as cut depth adjustment. Bonus: the M12 battery and charger come with the cut-off tool and everything comes in a smart-looking contractor bag.
If you really love your plumber (and who doesn’t, really?) then this 37-piece plumber’s tool set from Proto is just the thing to make them smile. First thing’s first: yes, it’s completely expensive but there’s a very good reason for that. Proto tools are designed and built for industrial trades. They’re meant to last and last through all sorts of heavy-duty use.
All of the tools come packaged in a large, open-mouth contractor’s bag perfect to take to job sites. This tool set includes a wide variety of tools meant specifically for working plumbers including:
5 sets of pliers; groove joint, slip-joint, locking curved, and long needle nose
4 screwdrivers; slotted and Phillips
11 wrenches; adjustable clik-stop, internal pipe wrenches, standard pipe wrenches, a tubing flaring tool, and a universal chain wrench
5 striking tools; Grafito hammer, curved claw hammer, and three cold chisels
7 cutting tools; aviation snips, utility knife, jab saw, high tension hacksaw, and a tubing cutter
1 LED tripod flashlight
2 measuring tools; 25-foot tape measure and a 9-inch torpedo level
When the call goes out for the plumber, it’s generally understood that some remodeling work will have to be done. This 7-Bit Plumber’s Assortment from Milwaukee is an assortment of the most commonly used self-feed bits for hole drilling. The kit includes 1-inch, 1-1/8-inch, 1-1/4-inch, 1-1/2-inch, 1-3/4-inch, 2-1/8-inch, and 2-9/16-inch hole diameters.
These drill bits are excellent for holes made to run electrical and plumbing and work very well to reach tough, out-of-position holes. Because they are self-feeding, the bits will chew to the center of what is being drilled through and beyond. The set also comes with a 5-1/2-inch extension coupling and an impact-resistant carrying case. These are drill bits for professional tradespeople, not homeowners. They will pay for themselves with their longevity.
What? Video games? Plumbers don’t have time to play games! Well, yes and no. Everyone needs some downtime, even plumbers.
See, ol’ Mario here was actually a plumber before he got messed up with Princess Peach of the Mushroom Kingdom. Now it seems all he does is fend off mutant turtles and weird mushroom monsters. Still, Mario understands the day-to-day struggles of the blue-collar worker and endeavors to provide amusement for some time before that sink installation job needs finishing.
Because Super Mario Odyssey is designed for the Nintendo Switch console system, the plumber in your life can take some gaming with them to the job site. The Nintendo Switch Lite is perfect for mobile play and travel.
Most plumbers work out of their vehicles exclusively. That means desk space is at a premium. Since cell phones are a required piece of equipment, giving the WeatherTech CupFone Universal Cup Holder as a gift would be very much appreciated.
CupFone is a cell phone holder that sits conveniently in a vehicle’s cup holders but it’s also good in delivery and mobile workstation vans. This cell phone holder was designed to fit perfectly into virtually any cup holder out there. It also fits virtually all known mobile phones, including those with average-sized protective cases.
The CupFone features adjustable tilt and rotation to easily see the screen while on the road. While in the CupFone, the mobile device is able to operate with voice commands along with hands-free telephone calls. The phone may remain plugged in while it is in the holder and it can be removed from the holder with just one hand. There are plenty of phone mounts for cars out there but this one was made specifically for hard-working people that appreciate quality.
Have you ever installed a faucet or sink drain? If so, you understand how necessary a good basin wrench can be. Designed for use in tight spaces, the Ridgid Telescoping Basin Wrench makes working with faucet fittings and retaining nuts easier than ever.
A must-have tool for plumbers, this basin wrench’s design provides excellent telescoping for extended reach and the built-in LED light brightens up the workspace. The light is water-resistant and features an automatic shut-off timer as well.
The T-handle pivots 180 degrees to position better under sinks and inside vanities. It’s also removable to expose a standard 3/8-inch drive connection for use with a ratchet or breaker bar for additional leverage and more torque. Finally, the jaw spring is strong, rugged, and will make sure this basin wrench is a favorite in any plumber’s toolbox.
-
Give your plumber a fighting chance by giving them the Ridgid EZ Change Faucet Tool. By itself, it can handle many common installations with a unique cubed insert that can handle many different fastener sizes. It’s also great for most tab mounting nuts from two to six.
With a short body to clear tight spaces, the open slot style of the tool provides easy access around existing water pipes and supply lines. The EZ Change’s wrench end works for tight shut-off valves and gives some torque in order to reach angle stops without scarring the chrome.
Plumbers know that installing sink faucets and drains can be a real challenge. Make that challenge a little more accessible by giving your plumber a Ridgid EZ Change Faucet Tool.
The Ridgid Model 2002 One Stop Wrench features two wrenches in a single tool to make plumbing work quicker and easier than normal. When it comes to angle stop installations and compression couplings, these wrenches do the trick. Their compact design stores a smaller wrench inside the body of the larger one for convenience.
The set includes a 15/16-inch open-end box wrench, a 9/16-inch open-end wrench, and an open-end 12-point box-line wrench. The Ridgid One Stop Wrench is great for straight stops, appliance legs, shower heads, faucet nuts, and toilet bowl bolts. These tools have been designed and engineered by plumbers for plumbers.
The Milwaukee 12 Volt Copper Tubing Cutter Kit cuts up to ten times faster than conventional cutters and will make up to 200 cuts on a single charge. This tool was the first cordless copper cutter on the market and it was designed with honest-to-goodness plumbers and mechanical contractors in mind.
The cutter runs at 500 RPM for fast cutting speed and the cutting mechanism adjusts the diameter to cut type K, L and M copper pipes from 3/8-inch to 1-inch automatically. It can work in very tight quarters with a rotating cutting head that can sever installed copper piping with as little as 1-1/2-inches of clearance.
The Milwaukee Copper Tubing Cutter is lightweight with an inline design that gives the user a longer reach and lights up the working area with a built-in LED. The cutting head is corrosion-resistant and also sealed for protection against water. There’s even an onboard, real-time battery fuel gauge to monitor the charge precisely. A 12 Volt battery charger and battery are included along with a carrying case.