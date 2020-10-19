39 Best Gifts for Police Officers (Updated!)

When it comes to super cool and futuristic, as well as good looking and efficient, we’re kind of nuts about the Ridge Slim Minimalist Wallet, and we think your Favorite cop will be too. This minimalist wallet is RFID blocking, so no bad guys can steal your good guy’s identity, but what he’ll really love is the narrow profile that won’t ruin his pants or feel like he’s sitting on a giant pillow. Frankly, cops have enough to carry, so this little wallet is perfect for them.

This wallet holds up to 12 credit cards without stretching out, and the money clip makes it simple to get at his cash without his cards falling out. It’s been hand torched to give the titanium a cool looking finish, and the elastic screws are interchangeable and this wallet comes with spares and the tool to swap them out. I gave one to my nephew who is a cop in Salt Lake City, and he loves it.

It can be a tiny bit confusing to use at first, so he might want to check out this video to clarify exactly how to use it.

