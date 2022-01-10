51 Best Gifts for Stepmoms: Your Ultimate List

Stepmoms have a bad reputation (thanks, Cinderella!) but anyone with an awesome stepmom knows that the bond between stepmoms and stepchildren is strong.
If you want to show your bonus mom how much you care, then these curated gifts for stepmoms will help you find just the right thing. We’ve pinned down stepmom gifts for different interests ranging from foodies to photographers to wine lovers, and of course some sentimental gifts as well.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Craft Wok Traditional Hand Hammered Carbon Steel Pow Wok will become an instant favorite cooking companion for any stepmom who’s passionate in the kitchen.
What you see is what you get with this one – it’s a 15 gauge (1.8mm) carbon steel, commercial-grade Wok measuring 14 inches across. While this type of cookware is typically used for preparing Asian cuisine, there are no limits to what you can do with it!
Your stepmom will without a doubt love wielding this awesome culinary tool, but chances are this is the sort of specialized cooking item she’ll never buy for herself! Keep in mind that this is a circular-bottom Wok, so it will not sit properly on flat stovetops.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The HUROM HP Slow Juicer will make for a legendary gift for any stepmom who has a passion for clean eating and wellness!
This personal series juicer is intended for making quick and easy creations, taking up very little counter space, and cleaning up in a jiff after use! Whether your stepmom likes to make fresh OJ, or more exciting creations like almond milk and sorbets, this high-quality juicer is up for the task.
Not only does the unique low-speed auger squeeze every drop of juice from fruits and veggies resulting in a bone-dry pulp – it’s also engineered to be far more durable and long-lasting than traditional plastics.
The built-in cooling system with integrated heat vents furthermore prevents overheating, so rest assured the motor won’t fail on you. It’s a truly high-performance appliance that will perform flawlessly for years – no ifs, and, or buts about it!
The chute is sized to keep even small fingers out, and duplicate safety sensors allow the unit to operate only if the chamber is completely and accurately assembled on the base. This makes this an exceptionally safe juicer to operate, so older stepmoms shouldn’t be intimidated by this machine.
With a few gorgeous, almost retro aesthetics to choose from, you’ll have no problem selecting the right option for gifting!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Hydro Flask Lightweight Insulated Lunch Box is a super practical gift that will be a hit with a tremendous array of moms – perfect for the beach, the office, the trail, or the park! No matter where your stepmom plans on enjoying herr lunch or midday snack, this brilliantly designed carry-companion will ensure she gets it there with style and grace!
Available in 3.5 and 5 liter sizing as well as in an array of gorgeous color choices, there’s a Hydro Flask lunchbox for every preference. The hard-sided design keeps the contents of the lunchbox safe while the insulating factor is rated as exceptional by fans all over.
This is not simply an attractive food container, but rather an advanced piece of engineering designed to keep your lunch safe and temperature-controlled while looking good doing it!
A mesh sleeve-pocket on the interior is furthermore integrated for easy organizing of napkins, cutlery, thin-profile snacks, or really anything you can think to slide in there! The interior is even fully-lined, enabling a particularly easy clean-up in the event of a spill in there.
With a 5-year limited warranty included, you can rest assured this is the last lunchbox your stepmom will be buying for many years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bambusi Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set is a great gift for stepmoms who enjoy entertaining guests and/or putting together elaborate cheese platters and hors-d’oeuvres.
This gorgeous serving board features a recessed rim around the edge for enhancing the functionality and aesthetic of your tasty arrangments and an integrated pull out drawer including four high-quality stainless steel, bamboo-handled knives for cutting hard cheeses.
It’s attractive, highly functional, and a great overall value when you consider the included knives – certainly a great gift choice that will actually see some use!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Air fryers make great gifts because they are unique, fun, surprisingly practical, and typically not something people buy for themselves.
The Costzon 3.4 Quart Electric Air Fryer will allow your stepmom to have the delicious crispy foods she loves, without the health risks of deep-frying! Featuring a large capacity, non-stick pan and basket, cooling touch handle, and thick stainless steel design, this unit is built with high-performance and long life span in mind.
The brand even includes a recipe book for inspiring some culinary creations if your stepmom is not already familiar with this type of kitchen appliance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FLEXISPOT Home Office Standing Desk Exercise Bike will make for an awesome gift for stepmoms who enjoy staying active in their day to day routine.
Designed for use with a standing desk while working at home or in the office, this exercise bike is equally awesome as a stand-alone piece of fitness equipment. Getting to the gym is out of the question for a lot of folks these days, so a tool like this that can be utilized at home might be a godsend.
The FLEXISPOT Exercise Bike is one of our top picks within our list of the best desk bikes due to its attractive, neutral aesthetic and remarkable functionality. It’s compact, wheeled design is easily moved throughout the home and stashed out of the way when not in use, so this is not a piece of cumbersome, unsightly exercise equipment.
There are eight different resistance levels and an LCD screen display that tracks various fitness metrics, so this is far from a simple pedal device. With a few different colored models to choose from both with and without integrated desks, there’s bound to be an option nicely suited for your stepmom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Foam rollers are incredibly beneficial to anyone, whether you exercise on a regular basis or not. The TriggerPoint GRID VIBE PLUS Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller is no ordinary roller however, but rather one of the ultimate options when it comes to stretching, massage, and overall self-care!
The stress of everyday life and repetitive routines like sitting in an office chair or driving can make our bodies feel sore, tired, and tense. Your stepmom will love this vibrating foam roller because it will allow her to relax her tired muscles at the end of the day and stay limber!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mebak Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager will no doubt be the gift of the year due to its incredible ability to deliver a deep, penetrating massage.
Percussion massage guns are utilized for at-home pain management, athletic performance enhancement, and of course, casual pleasure massage. With seven interchangeable head attachments that target specific muscle sets and five different running speeds that range from 640 to 3,200 RPMs for various treatment methods, this is an impressively ersatile unit that can work out virtually any knot, or simply provide a downright euphoric massage.
One charge lasts two to three hours depending on the setting, and the device is impressively quiet at just 40 to 50 decibels, so it doesn’t create a commotion. Best of all, it’s remarkably easy to operate, so your stepmom can give herself an amazing quality massage without even needing the help of anyone!
If you’re not familiar with the incredible effects of percussion massage therapy or are unaware of the extensive benefits then be sure to check out our post on the best percussion massage guns to learn more. One thing is for sure – this is an out of the park gift that anyone and everyone will love!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for something cozy and warm that will bring your stepmom unparalleled comfort during the winter months, look no further – THE COMFY Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket is as the name implies, the ultimate comfy garment!
This reversible blanket, robe, and sweatshirt hybrid has a heavy weight for a supremely cozy feel, yet does not drag around on the floor or restrict your movement. There’s a spacious kangaroo pocket on the front for stashing your hands, or anything that fits in there!
THE COMFY is machine washable and available in a wide color selection, so choosing a preferred aesthetic and maintaining this cozy-companion is made easy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Original Puffy Blanket by Rumpl is bound to be a special and cherished gift that will no doubt see all sorts of use from the home to the outdoors and beyond! If you’re shopping for a stepmom who has it all, this is a gift idea that will blow her away!
The Original Puffy Blanket is essentially a toasty down jacket, except engineered as a blanket rather than as a garment. It’s incredibly warm for its weight due to the insulating power of the down fill and stuffs down into a tiny carry bag that packs smaller than a beach towel (just 5 by 7 inches).
These blankets are perfect for evenings on the beach, campfire hangouts, brisk days boating, and of course, for cozying up on the couch at home. Typically utilized as a camping blanket, the Puffy Blanket will excel in all sorts of contexts!
With a cape clip for easy wearing and corner loops for effective staking out of the blanket, utilizing the Rumpl’s versatility is made easy.
Not only does this blanket provide excellent insulation, but it’s also machine washable and dryer safe, as well as moisture and odor resistant. That’s some seriously easy maintenance! Coolest of all, this model blanket is built from 100% post-consumer recycled materials from the insulation to the exterior fabric, so it’s a sustainable product for those seeking an eco-friendly gift option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The OluKai Women’s Nohea Moccasin Slipper is no ordinary slipper – but rather an ultra-cozy and surprisingly supportive mocassin that’s stylish enough to be worn out of the house!
Any woman who appreciates a good pair of shoes will love this fashionable and practical pair of slipper-shoes from OluKai. Crafted from soft, premium nubuck leather for a supple yet durable build, lined with genuine sheepskin shearling for enhanced comfort, and equipped with elastic gore panels for a customized fit, these slippers are beyond comfortable.
Non-marking gum rubber outsoles with a buffed finish ensure these shoes are safe for wear any place you wander, so they won’t scuff your floors, boat, deck, or patio. Perhaps best of all, the drop-in heel collapses when you want to convert the Noheas from a shoe to a slide.
Featuring a dual-density anatomical PU footbed with a polyurethane gel insert and a soft wool blend textile footbed cover, you can pop the soles right out and wash them – an underrated feature when it comes to maintaining shoes you often wear without socks.
Perfect for leisurely wear, working from home, trips to the grocery store, and as a camp shoe, there’s almost no casual context these slippers won’t excel at!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
isotoner’s Women’s Classic Stretch Leather Touchscreen Cold Weather Gloves are a practical and thoughtful gift that will become an instant staple in your stepmother’s winter wardrobe.
With a shell built from 100% genuine leather, spandex around the cuff for a secure and snug fit, and a soft fleece lining for a high-degree of comfort and warmth, these gloves hit all the bases when it comes to casual winter-wear.
Equipped with palm-strips for added grip control and smarTouch touchscreen technology in the thumbs and index fingers for retaining effective use of your smartphone, these are great winter gloves for driving, walking, and virtually any other application.
The leather construction is furthermore impressively durable, so these gloves ought to last for quite some time. With a decent selection of sizing and colors available, you’ll easily be able to select a proper pair for the bonus-mom you’re shopping for!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Verilux HappyLight VT32 Touch 10,000 Lux LED Bright White Light Therapy Lamp is a thoughtful and unique gift that will make a wonderful present for any stepmom who’s serious about self-care and wellness.
This light is an effective tool to combat seasonal depression and fatigue associated with shorter day length, and less potent sunlight. The reality of living in more seasonal parts of the world is that the low light winter months can be hard on your psyche and overall biology – this light by Verilux is designed to minimize this reality.
The UV-free, full-spectrum, bright light (up to 10,000 lux) is engineered to send signals to the body that help one to feel energized, focused, and revitalized during the dismal months of the year when the sun’s most potent rays are absent.
There are three different light modes and several different light intensities, so your stepmom can select just the right setting for maximum comfortability.
Light therapy, in general, has been gaining quite a bit of momentum lately, and for good reason! This treatment form truly works! Verilux recently sent me the Happylight Vt32 to try testing and after using it for just one week I began to feel notably more energized and alert while working from home!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spoil her rotten with this ultra-luxurious facial moisturizer from Obagi. This cream is formulated for intense overnight moisturization that will leave her skin feeling baby soft in the morning. No doubt a gift that any woman would love!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want this Christmas to be memorable for your stepmom, give her a gift that she would normally not buy for herself.
A lot of times, moms may look at a product longingly but not splurge because it is impractical or they find it too luxurious for them. Perfume is one of the most common presents that women just don’t get themselves, so it makes for the perfect gift! This new eau de toilette from Dolce & Gabbanna is a popular and well-reviewed favorite featuring a versatile and lovely scent.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful sterling silver Mom necklace by EFYTAL is a lovely way to celebrate a step mom that’s both thoughtful and charming aesthetically.
The necklace has a tree representing your growing family tree, and measures about 3/4 of an inch across – a bit smaller than a quarter. This is a simple and sweet gift that will no doubt be very meaningful for your stepmom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dogeared is a classic necklace brand offering simple, sweet charms with uplifting keepsake messages to go along with them.
This pearl charm reads “with time, patience and a little help from mother nature, a pearl grows into an object of beauty and simplicity. pearls represent the best in us… something beautiful that comes from within. wear your necklace as a reminder that you are incredibly loved.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here is a sweet and simple gift for your stepmom that she will undoubtedly cherish. This heartwarming keychain reads “You didn’t give me life, life gave me you.”
It’s a thoughtful way to tell her that you are thankful that she came in to your life and that you cherish the connection you both have.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to get something a little bit more sentimental for your stepmom on Mother’s Day, this keepsake frame would make a sweet and touching gift. It has a space for a photo of you and her, or the whole family, as well as a poem that reads:
You became my stepmother the day you married dad
and you’ve become the greatest treasure our family has ever had.
It doesn’t go unnoticed the way that dad loves you.
It’s easy to see why he does
and I can’t help but love you too!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This mug is a cheeky, humorous way to tell your stepmom that you love her! Whether she is a coffee drinker or she loves a nice big cup of tea in the morning, she will be happy to show this mug off proudly.
The mug is 11 ounces, and the message “Best Bonus Mom Ever” shows on both sides of the cup. The design is lead-free and long lasting, so she can microwave the cup and put it in the dishwasher without worry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your stepmom is a wine lover, the OPUX Premium Rabbit Wine Opener Set will absolutely impress her while also being a gift she’ll actually utilize on a regular basis.
The set comes complete with everything she needs to enjoy her favorite wines hassle-free, including a lever corkscrew, foil cutter, wine pourer, wine collar to catch any drips, two bottle stoppers to keep opened wine bottles staying fresh and two replacement screws for the bottle opener.
All packed within a sharp gift box and available in a few different color choices, this is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to enjoy a nice glass of wine!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handsome Leather Wine Bottle Carrier by Freshore is a killer gift idea for the stepmom who’s known to have a passion for wine-drinking.
Able to safely transport up to nine bottles of wine or spirits, this will turn your stepmom into a nomadic bartender for better or worse. Perfect for bringing along a few bottles when attending parties, or for champagne dates that require you to hike a ways with your bubbly bottles, the applications of this handy tool are endless!
Featuring a premium handmade PU leather build, and retro-style aesthetic, this bottle-tote is available in several different colors, as well as a smaller size for less booze-intensive endeavors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a great gift idea for stepmoms who love expressing themselves artistically, or simply just enjoy painting or sketching! The U.S. Art Supply 82 Piece Deluxe Art Creativity Set is a wonderfully inclusive art set for the cost that will equip your bonus mom with a full arsenal of art supplies!
Including 24 colored pencils, 24 oil pastels, 24 watercolor cakes, 3 mixing trays, 2 paintbrushes, a sharpener, sanding block, and eraser, there’s a ton of tools here for all sorts of art projects across multiple mediums. There are even two 9 by 12 inch sketchbooks included as well, bringing this set from a great value to an excellent one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Carrom Tabletop Shuffleboard Game is a stellar gift idea for game-loving stepmoms that never gets old no matter how much you play it!
One of our top picks from our list of fun board games for adults, this shuffleboard set is surprisingly well made for the price point, and designed at the perfect size for both maximum playability and portability.
The game is remarkably simple – it’s a solid 0.75-inch-thick wood frame, and eight roller-ball pucks. The court graphics are screen printed with high quality, wear-resistant, lead-free ink, so it should hold up through many years of use.
A wonderful addition to game night, fun activity for stay-at-home dates, and hilarious mood-setter for more rowdy parties, Carrom has come up with a seriously great game with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fjallraven Ulvo 23 Backpack is a charming little carry-companion that looks great on virtually anyone perfect for substituting a handbag when you want your hands free.
Offering 23 liters of space with a zippered front pocket, padded laptop sleeve and stretch pockets on the sides, Fjallraven has designed this backpack for light day hikes and travel. It’s furthermore tough as nails built with the brand’s waterproof and durable Bergshell fabric in recycled nylon with a unique, flat ripstop construction.
While this pack is designed for long lifespan and high performance in a variety of contexts, it’s also quite casual and classy at the same time. It’s the perfect example of why Fjallraven is such a sought after brand when it comes to both style and functionality. Available in several colors, there’s bound to be an option right up your stepmom’s alley!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No explanation needed here. The Intex Floating Recliner Inflatable Lounge is the perfect gift for stepmoms who are known to enjoy a snooze in the backyard pool, at the beach, or down at the lake or river.
This inflatable is built to last with 18 gauge vinyl, and features two carry handles and cup holders. It’s perfect for reading, tanning, and of course, napping.
Make sure to check out our post on the best river floating tubes for some additional inflatable options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a stepmom that is always doing everything for everyone else and does not take the time to spoil herself, a cute and stylish handbag is the perfect gift. This lovely shoulder bag from Vera Bradley is made of quilted cotton in 13 of the fun patterns that the Vera Bradley brand is famous for.
Featuring an adjustable cross-body strap, top zip closure, and exterior back zip pocket, there’s a wonderful degree of both versatility and organization potential here! No doubt a charming gift choice that’s bound to be a hit!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a great gift for any book and or candle lover. This 8 ounce soy candle features the scent of wandering through a bookstore on a lazy afternoon.
Vanilla overtones turn into a lovely, complex aroma when melted for a comforting, earthy scent. A simple, but thoughtful gift that’s certain to delight!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An essential oil diffuser is a great gift for your stepmom to help her relieve stress, increase her energy, and purify the air in her home using the scents and wellness effects of her favorite essential oils.
The InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser is the perfect option whether she is an experienced essential oil user or a beginner, while also acting as a lovely addition to her home decor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rivet Geometric Ceramic Planter makes a beautiful decoration with or without a plant inside.
If your stepmom has a green thumb, she can put a lush house plant in there, if not, she can utilize it as a handsome storage container or just as a piece of decor. It would look great with succulents planted inside for a particularly low maintenance option – so maybe consider planting something in there yourself before gifting!
This planter comes in small, medium, or large sizing and either in a grey (pictured) or red pattern.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seeking a simple, but not so boring gift idea that will be both fun and practical? The Lenox Seaview Swirl Bottle Vase is a delightful piece of decor that will complement essentially any living space, making it a great go-to gift for stepmoms if you’re stumped.
This crystal vase measures 8 by 8 inches around and 11 inches tall, so it’s perfect for arranging bouquets, and will still look lovely on its own. The swirled pattern is striking without being too loud, so it’s compatible with a wide array of room-aesthetics. A safe, but a special gift that’s bound to go over well!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your stepmom loves to cook, she will appreciate this stainless steel knife set that comes in a striking acrylic block.
This excellent value set includes 13 knives, scissors, a peeler, and even a sharpener. Regardless of whether or not she is a seasoned home chef, she will no doubt appreciate having a quality and complete set of knives for cooking and entertaining.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Le Creuset pans always make wonderful gifts. They are beautiful and functional, and they last a lifetime.
This extra large seven quart roasting pan comes in eight color options and has a low profile design perfect for oven roasting. These pans provide even heat distribution for effortless cooking and can be used to serve as well as cook.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift set from Numi is perfect for any tea lover. It comes with a glass teapot and six varieties of flowering tea, all designed to be a pleasure across your array of senses.
The teas are hand-tied in shapes that unfold and bloom like a beautiful flower inside of the teapot as you watch. A simple, but charming gift idea that’s both thoughtful and sentimental depending on your relationship with your stepmom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your stepmom is a coffee enthusiast, she will love this gift set from Cooper’s Cask Coffee.
This coffee is unique because it is artfully paired with rum and whiskey for a flavor unlike any other coffee she has likely ever tasted. This gift set includes a mug and three different coffee flavors – Single Malt Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, and Rum barrel-aged coffee. A unique, but on-point gift for the right mom!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful handmade tea mug set is a lovely gift for any stepmom who likes drinking tea or coffee.
These mugs are made of clear glass with an enamel rose design. You can choose red, blue, or pink, and each mug comes with its own rose and butterfly stirring spoon. This set of two is perfect for enjoying a hot beverage with your stepmom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Large Wooden Keepsake Box with Lock and Key is a perfect gift for any stylish woman who’s known to have an extensive collection of jewelry or trinkets of any kind.
It is a beautiful place to stash items like keys, jewelry, stamps, letters, photos, arts and crafts supplies, or even candy. She can keep it on her dresser or tabletop and think of you every time she opens it!
Measuring 10.13 by 7.25 by 4.5 inches and featuring a functional lock and ley, this is a steal for the price point when it comes to size, aesthetics, and function!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The RUFFWEAR Powder Hound Insulated, Water Resistant Cold Weather Jacket for Dogs is a must-have for any dog owner who doesn’t let the cold winter elements stop them and their canine companion from enjoying the outdoors.
This product is designed to help dogs thermoregulate through particularly cold temps. Older dogs, puppies, and pooches with less meat on their bones oftentimes get chilly, even if they don’t neccessarily show it, so owning a dog-garment like this is both considerate and wise if the winter is fierce where you live.
Designed with the warmth of synthetic insulation and the range of motion of technical stretch fabric, this jacket will effectively insulate your dog without slowing them down or restricting motion. It’s water-resistant to fend off sleet and snow and features reflective accents for added safety.
Best of all, a full-length zipper on the side of the jacket enables super easy taking on and off, so you won’t stress out skittish or wary dogs when it’s time to brave the elements. In fact, once your dog feels the effects of this easy to implement jacket, they will likely learn to love it!
If your stepmom loves to spend time outside during the winter months regardless of aggressively low temperatures and typically brings along the family dog, then the Powder Hound Jacket will make for a spot-on gift idea!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A dog leash might seem like a boring gift idea at a glance, but the RUFFWEAR Crag Dog Leash is no ordinary leash! If your stepmom finds joy in taking her dog or dogs out and typically utilizes a leash, this will be a gamechanger for her!
Featuring an ergonomic slider, this leash can be easily adjusted to extend from 3.5 to 6 feet in order to better accommodate certain walking-scenarios. The Tubelok webbing used in the design furthermore features integrated reflectivity, so you remain visible in low light conditions.
The leash can be handheld, or easily worn around the waist for hands-free walking or even trail-running. Best of all, the swiveling Talon Clip provides a strong, secure connection to your dog and is easily attached and detached from their collar with one hand.
An additional accessory loop near the dog end of the leash is even present for securing poop-baggies or other small items.
While you might think there’s not much room for innovation when it comes to walking your dog, this is a seriously ergonomic and impressively equipped dog leash that will change how you go for regular walks, as well as more intensive adventures! With a wide selection of attractive pattern choices to choose from, you’ll have no problem selecting one for your dog-loving stepmom!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Made For The Mountains Hat by United By Blue will make for a fitting gift for any stepmom known to love the outdoors, and the mountains in particular.
This 6-panel hat has a mesh back and features an adjustable snap closure and DWR treatment, so it’s both resistant to the elements and great-fitting. If this cap is your stepmom’s style, it’s a hat she’ll own and love for years!
Best of all, for every product sold, United By Blue removes one pound of trash from our world’s oceans and waterways, so this is a sustainable gift you can feel good about giving!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your stepmom loves bringing her tablet or kindle along on her day to day routine and/or travels, a PHOOZY Tablet Thermal Case will make for a wonderful gift!
These cases are designed to keep your tablet from getting too hot or cold, because we all know too well how extreme temperatures can drain batteries, overheat electronics, and shut down devices.
The case is also of course well-padded for drop-protection and effectively waterproof -the Impactor Core 2.0 providing military-grade shock protection up to four feet while the integrated HydroGuard Technology with an IPX6 waterproof rating provides total protection from rain, snow, spills, and splashes.
These are brilliant for stashing your kindle on the beach in the sun while you go for a dip, keeping your tablet out of the cold at base camp or overnight in the car, and so much more! The brand also offers these awesome thermal cases for your phone as well, so you can hit all the bases when it comes to keeping your electronics safe and functioning!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a stepmom who loves to capture and share family memories, a new point-and-shoot camera is an ideal gift on Mother’s Day. The Nikon Coolpix is a classic camera that is well known for its ease of use and high-quality photos.
It is much cheaper than buying a full-blown DSLR, not to mention so much easier to use. If your stepmom is in the habit of taking family photos with her smartphone, she will really appreciate the improved quality of her photos with this 16-megapixel camera.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera is a super neat, modern version of a polaroid camera that’s both easy and fun to use.
If your stepmom loves to take pictures, but they never seem to make it off of her phone or out of her SD card, then this could be a delightful gift for her that allows her to instantly hold the memorable photos she takes right in her hand!
This simple camera takes AA batteries and pops out 62 by 46 millimeter photos. While it’s exceptionally easy to operate, it’s a fairly advanced camera that’s made user-friendly. The brand has equipped the Instax Mini 9 with automatic exposure measurement; signaling the recommended aperture setting with a flashing LED so you can capture the perfect photo every time!
With a new macro lens adapter and selfie mirror, you can really snap some cool and unique photos with this unassuming camera option.
Best of all, there’s a gorgeous array of colors to choose from, enabling you to really personalize this gift to your step mother’s taste!
If you decide to spring for this option don’t forget to include some extra film!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Hex Ranger DSLR Sling is a high-quality, practical, and surprisingly affordable camera bag that any avid or amateur photographer would be delighted to own.
Designed with an adjustable strap, grab handle, and deployable rain cover, this camera carry system is perfect for any scenario. No matter what kind of photography endeavors your stepmom pursues, this will be a fit for her shooting style.
The generous main storage compartment enables storage of multiple lenses and camera accessories while still retaining space for everyday essentials. The modular design keeps all of your lenses and gear effectively organized, while an interior stash pocket and back pocket add even more order.
For those lacking a high-quality camera carry system for adventures both big and small, the Ranger Sling could very well be the gift of the season!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Brightech Ambience Pro Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights will make a charming addition to any back yard, gazebo, or outdoor patio space, so if your stepmom takes pride in her outdoor hang-out space, she’ll fall in love with this gift idea.
This commercial-grade light strand is 48 feet long, each dimmable 2W vintage Edison bulbs hanging three feet apart from each other. You can connect up to 8 of these light strands end to end, so there’s a lot of creativity-potential these lights! Even just one 40-foot strand provides quite a bit of lighting to work with!
There are three different light colors to choose from – warm, neutral, and soft. All the options are suitable for year-round use.
A durable and attractive outdoor lighting set that can be utilized in a huge array of creative ways -if your bonus mom loves to spend time out in her backyard or patio space, you can’t go wrong with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Brass Floor Lamp by Henn&Hart might be just the gift you’re seeking if you like the idea of helping your stepmom enhance her home decor.
Measuring about 5.6 feet tall and paired with a hand-made clear glass shade, this lamp is both attractive and functional for a wide array of different living spaces. This item is available in several color choices and also as a desk lamp, so you have some options here!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Chill Sack Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair is the ultimate relaxation-station for the stepmom with a passion for luxurious comfort, and the floor space to accommodate this monster!
Filled with shredded memory foam for enhanced comfort and support as opposed to hard beans, this tremendous lounge space measures 60 by 60 by 34 inches, able to fit two people at once!
The removable double stitched Microsuede Fiber is soft to the touch, resistant to stains, and furthermore machine washable, so this is not the kind of bean bag that looks good for a few weeks and then becomes a perpetual eyesore after getting dirty. The brand also offers this righteous gift idea in over 25 different color options, so you can select the perfect aesthetic!
The perfect complement to patio spaces, movie rooms, and even the bedroom, this is bound to be a cherished gift as soon as it swallows up your stepmom!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Push Pin World Travel Map with Rustic Frame is a delightful and interactive gift for travelers that will make for a lovely centerpiece or tasteful decor in the home of an avid wanderer!
If your stepmom enjoys putting dots on the map, she’ll love the concept behind this attractive and engaging gift idea. It’s a fun way to keep track of where you’ve explored in the world that allows you to reflect and bring up fond memories.
Alternatively, if you’re the traveler of the family and your stepmom doesn’t get out much but loves to hear about your adventures, maybe she’d enjoy this gift idea so the two of you can get together and mark your own travels together. A map is simple, but a powerful symbol to have in one’s home that reminds us of the vastness and depth of the world we live in – no doubt a wonderful gift for the right type of mom whether she travels enthusiastically or not!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The WANDRD Travel Journal with World Maps, Itineraries, and Trip Logs will make a wonderful gift for any stepmom who enjoys globetrotting with the family, or alone!
While travel best practices and restrictions this year are frustrating to say the least, this is a gift that you can hold on to and get excited about booking a trip far, far away, hopefully sometime soon.
With included maps, itineraries, trip logs, and vacation planners, this is more than just a simple travel journal, but rather an integral travel log and planner that will prove itself helpful and practical for those who appreciate organization on their trips.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nature’s Hangout Window Bird Feeder is a fun little gift for moms who enjoy spectating the birdlife on their property! If your stepmother is a nature lover, she’ll adore this simple, but brilliant bird feeder design for its ability to bring backyard birds up close and personal!
Just secure this feeder right to the outside of an easily viewable window, fill it with seed, and enjoy! It might take a little while for the birds to grow accustomed to the feeder and its close proximity to the house, but after not too long they won’t be able to resist visiting the feeder.
Featuring a two-sided, removable tray, this option is particularly easy to clean, and can also be filled with two different types of seeds for attracting different birds.
A simple gift, but perhaps the gift of the year depending on your step mom’s love for the local birds!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Kulana Lua Tandem Bicycle is a fun and cute gift idea that you and your stepmom can enjoy and make memories with together!
This bicycle is available as either a 7-speed, or single-speed option, so you can select whichever model is more practical for the riding conditions you expect. If there is a fair amount of hills and terrain where you anticipate your stepmom will be riding this bike, then spring for the 7-speed so she and her partner (especially if it’s you!) can drop into a lower gear when pedaling uphill.
Featuring easy-reach cruiser handlebars and cruiser rise stems for an upright, relaxed riding posture as well as extra-large cruiser spring saddles for enhanced comfort, this bicycle is a true Cadillac. Best of all, this is the type of gift that brings folks together – your stepmom will be able to enjoy bicycle dates with her friends, spouse, or children, making this is a truly special gift!