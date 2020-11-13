41 Best Gifts For Surfers: Your Ultimate List

This just might be our favorite surfing gift included on this list. The Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp Shower is perfect for getting cleaned up after surf sessions, as well as for hosing down your wetsuit and other salt-sensitive gear in order to ensure maximum lifespan!

When you get out of the water and peel out of your wetsuit, the first thing on most surfer’s minds is getting in the shower to de-salt and de-sand. Upon arrival home, wise surfers will furthermore hose off their wetsuit and additional neoprene insulating apparel in order to combat the corrosive, damaging effects of saltwater. With the Helio Camp Shower, surfers can clean themselves and their gear before they even depart the beach!

If you’ve got plans post surf session, then owning a reliable, high-quality portable shower such as this will enable you to get properly cleaned up like you would at home. This is not a janky, hanging solar shower that delivers next to no water pressure and has to be awkwardly hung from something overhead, but rather a reliable, pressurized camp shower that maintains an impressive flow-rate by simply pumping the foot pump a few times during operation.

Available with either an 11 or 22 liter reservoir, the Helio Shower includes a hand nozzle attached to a 7-foot hose rather than a simple water release that you can point and shoot at your gear, or yourself. The 22-liter model will provide you with 7 to 10 minutes of strong, continuous spray, so if you’re quick you and a buddy will have enough time to effectively rinse off! If you don’t run the shower continuously, then you can really squeeze a lot of use out of it!

The black color of the reservoir will help to heat the water via solar energy, so if you put it somewhere sunny you’ll end up with some fairly warm water! It should also be noted that you cannot over inflate the pump, so you don’t have to worry about damaging the shower in that regard.

Perfect for washing down the dog, completing dishes on campouts, and even hosing off dirty vehicles after some off-roading in search of waves, the applications of the Helio Shower are impressively versatile, so make sure the surfer you’re shopping for realizes the full potential of this awesome tool!