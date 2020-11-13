41 Best Gifts For Surfers: Your Ultimate List

Gift shopping for a lover of surfing and stumped on what to buy? Our top list of the best gifts for surfers has tracked down some totally righteous gear, apparel, and gadgets for every type of surfing enthusiast!
Including items for making the most of a beach day, accessories for enhancing the performance of one’s equipment, as well as some more technical gear, there’s something here for everyone!
The Revolution Swell 2.0 Surf & Paddle Balance Board Trainer will make for a fun and unique surfing themed gift for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle both on and off the water!
This is a far superior personal trainer than your typical balance board – so don’t get it mixed up with the rest of the industry’s offerings. The Swell 2.0 offers a particularly large board and roller that enable both heel-to-toe and side-to-side balance training, so you can really challenge yourself on this device.
Durasoft traction on the deck provides a soft and supportive feel that can be comfortably ridden with shoes or barefoot, and magnetic removable stops enable you to adjust the difficulty of the trainer little by little. It’s an awesomely fun device that you can set up for reserved core strength training, or for some more reckless balance and skill development.
It’s fun to fidget on, effective at improving your core strength, and designed to actually challenge even experienced surfers, so this will no doubt make for an exciting gift for any and every surfer on your shopping list!
The Microfiber Changing Towel Robe by COR Surf is an invaluable tool when it comes to ensuring some privacy while de-robing in public spaces in order to get in and out of your wetsuit.
This is essentially a towel and changing robe in one. It’s built from soft and absorbent micro-fiber fabric that dries quickly, and even features a hood and front kangaroo pocket for some added cozy-factors!
This towel/poncho is perfectly suitable for getting bare-naked underneath and then pulling on your wetsuit right on the public beach or in the parking lot! Alternatively, when it’s time to pack it up, the coverage this towel provides while shedding your neoprene will be super appreciated during the colder months of the year!
With a few fade-resistant colors and patterns to select from, scoring a COR Changing Towel Robe for all the surfers on your shopping list is made easy!
This just might be our favorite surfing gift included on this list. The Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp Shower is perfect for getting cleaned up after surf sessions, as well as for hosing down your wetsuit and other salt-sensitive gear in order to ensure maximum lifespan!
When you get out of the water and peel out of your wetsuit, the first thing on most surfer’s minds is getting in the shower to de-salt and de-sand. Upon arrival home, wise surfers will furthermore hose off their wetsuit and additional neoprene insulating apparel in order to combat the corrosive, damaging effects of saltwater. With the Helio Camp Shower, surfers can clean themselves and their gear before they even depart the beach!
If you’ve got plans post surf session, then owning a reliable, high-quality portable shower such as this will enable you to get properly cleaned up like you would at home. This is not a janky, hanging solar shower that delivers next to no water pressure and has to be awkwardly hung from something overhead, but rather a reliable, pressurized camp shower that maintains an impressive flow-rate by simply pumping the foot pump a few times during operation.
Available with either an 11 or 22 liter reservoir, the Helio Shower includes a hand nozzle attached to a 7-foot hose rather than a simple water release that you can point and shoot at your gear, or yourself. The 22-liter model will provide you with 7 to 10 minutes of strong, continuous spray, so if you’re quick you and a buddy will have enough time to effectively rinse off! If you don’t run the shower continuously, then you can really squeeze a lot of use out of it!
The black color of the reservoir will help to heat the water via solar energy, so if you put it somewhere sunny you’ll end up with some fairly warm water! It should also be noted that you cannot over inflate the pump, so you don’t have to worry about damaging the shower in that regard.
Perfect for washing down the dog, completing dishes on campouts, and even hosing off dirty vehicles after some off-roading in search of waves, the applications of the Helio Shower are impressively versatile, so make sure the surfer you’re shopping for realizes the full potential of this awesome tool!
How about the gift of a handsome board rack for complementing the living space of the surfer you have in mind or adding some organization to their gear locker? The COR Surf Wooden Surfboard Wall Mount will make for a great decorative piece or functional tool depending on one’s needs, and can also accommodate a wide range of other toys such as snowboards, skateboards, fishing rods, skis, and more!
Available in two different dashing natural wood aesthetics, the surfer you have in mind can set up this board rack precisely to their needs when it comes to installation. Space the two sides of the rack as far or as close as you want in order to accommodate for any length board, or remove the center arm in order to display a board upright in a more artistic manner. All the necessary hardware for installation is included.
Thin rubber strips on the face of each rack tier are integrated into the design in order to avoid board dings and scuffs, so you won’t have to worry about this rack damaging whatever it is you mount on it!
Attractive, highly functional, and versatile in its applications, the COR Surf Wooden Surfboard Wall Mount is a no-brainer when it comes to selecting a killer surfing gift!
Front Runner’s Wolf Pack Storage Bins are a brilliant tool for organizing all of one’s surfing gear and additional equipment while on the go. Designed for effectively packing and organizing all of your equipment on overlanding expeditions and road trips, this is an invaluable tool when it comes to bringing order to otherwise cluttered and incoherent vehicles!
Measuring 20.1 by 15.8 by 9.1 inches, these bins are big, but not huge. This makes them ideal for trunk spaces, attachment to roof racks, and even simple back-seat placement! The bins clip shut to ensure secure closure, and can furthermore be stacked for more efficient storage configurations and even greater packability.
Built from high-density polyethylene plastic, the Wolf Pack Storage Bins are engineered to endure the most aggressive of on-the-road abuses, so rest assured they will hold up wonderfully in the long run. Purchase a few Stratchits from the brand and you can easily secure these bins onto most roof racks – just be mindful that they’re highly water-resistant, and not entirely waterproof.
Perfect for separating wet and dry gear, organizing all of the essentials for a camp/beach kitchen, or stashing a bunch of warm towels and layers for when you jump out of the water, the applications of these righteously versatile bins are endless!
The Kelty Pop Up Sunshade Quick Canopy Tent is an invaluable tool when it comes to creating some wind and sand coverage, shade, and privacy on the beach.
This pop-up shelter measures 150 by 150 inches and has 80 inches of headroom, so it’s quite spacious in there. You can easily fit 5 or 6 people underneath the coverage the Quick Canopy Tent provides, so its perfect for group use.
Setup is exceptionally easy – simply run the three equal length fiberglass poles down each integrated canopy sleeve and then attach the included sidewall if you want to cover one face of the tent. Guylines are also present if you need to secure this shelter in higher winds.
The entire shade tent furthermore breaks down into a convenient backpack carry bag, so transporting and storing this shelter is made easy!
The perfect surfing gift for setting up a proper base camp in virtually any conditions, Kelty has engineered a stellar companion for the outdoors with this one! Make sure to check out our list of the best pop up beach tents if you like this gift idea but want to explore some other options!
We probably don’t need to tell you how incredible GoPro’s line of action cameras are for capturing the most exciting of moments during outdoor pursuits – but we wanted to be sure to include this gift idea here in case it slipped your mind! GoPro’s HERO9 Black Waterproof Action Camera is the newest and most feature-rich camera from the brand that is exceptionally equipped to record some truly awesome surfing footage and photos.
This camera is inherently waterproof and shockproof, so it can be mounted onto a board or your person while actively surfing. The HERO9 is capable of shooting 5K video, and 20MP photos, so chances are the surfer you’re shopping for has never had the opportunity to capture their favorite hobby at this level of clarity and quality.
Featuring new and improved features from the brand including advanced video-stabilization, time-lapse modes, and live-streaming and webcam capabilities, the content creation, and editing possibilities are incredibly vast here. This camera will make for an outstanding option when it comes to creating amateur or professional level edits – so the sky is the limit here!
A super crisp front and rear screen display are present for an even more user-friendly experience, and the brand has still managed to improve battery life by roughly 30%! There is also of course a tremendous array of compatible accessories and camera mounts for capturing every style shot you can think of!
All things considered, it’s tough to beat this gift idea if it’s within your budget when it comes to shopping for any lover of action sports and/or photography! No doubt a brilliant gift for ambitious surfers with an appetite for unique, and high-quality content-creation!
Transporting your board to and from the beach can be a real pain depending on your vehicle. If you’re shopping for someone who struggles to load up their surfboard, or typically needs a ride to the water because they just don’t have the means to safely secure their board to their own vehicle, the HEYTRIP Universal Soft Roof Rack Pads will make for an outstanding gift!
These simple roof rack alternatives can support up to 160 pounds and are compatible with essentially any type of vehicle. There are no tools required for installation, and setup is quick and easy!
Featuring two 15-foot tie-down adjustable straps with padded cam locks and two 15-foot bow and stern tie-downs, you can secure multiple surfboards, kayaks, SUPs, skis, and more with this versatile transport system!
Integrated non-slip mats on the underside of each roof-pad furthermore ensure there is no annoying shaking or rattling when driving at higher speeds, so this isn’t a janky roof-rack system that will betray you once you hit the highway.
Affordable, versatile in its application, and easy to set up and utilize, the HEYTRIP Universal Soft Roof Rack Pads are a perfect gift idea for surfers and outdoor enthusiasts alike!
The SHARKBANZ 2 Magnetic Shark Repellent Band is an innovative and scientifically proven device that reduces the risk of a shark attack by utilizing patented magnetic technology to disrupt sharks’ electrical senses. If you’re shopping for a surfer who frequents surf spots that hold a potential risk for shark encounters, this is a great peace-of-mind tool for them to own.
The SHARKBANZ is worn like a bracelet or anklet and requires no charging or batteries – it’s always on and working. The magnetic disturbance the device creates in order to deter sharks has been extensively researched by marine biologists and third-party entities – so this is not a gimmick.
While sharks are wild animals that are unpredictable and behaviorally diverse, there is of course no guarantee that this device will stop an encounter. That being said, the research being done investigating the effectiveness of this technology is quite encouraging – so if there is a shark risk where you surf – why not wear one!?
The device is comfortable to wear, functional down to 330 feet, and in our opinion, pretty aesthetically cool! It should also be noted that many customer reviews praise the SHARKBANZ for its ability to ward off stingrays – another nasty culprit when it comes to potentially hazardous wildlife encounters while surfing.
Here’s one of our favorite picks from our list of the best camp games that will add some rowdy excitement and competition to any beach day! If the surfer you have in mind loves spending time on the beach as much as they love getting barrelled, then the game of BucketBall will make for an awesome affordable gift!
This game set includes 12 ultra-durable buckets, 2 tailgate balls, 2 hybrid balls, 2 bucket pong balls, a tote bag, and instructions. The gameplay is fun and easy to learn for everyone – it’s essentially a scaled-up version of beer pong for those that have played. Easily packed due to the nesting design of the buckets and able to set up in seconds, this will likely become a staple on each and every surfing trip and casual beach day to come!
With a lifetime warranty included, you can furthermore purchase in confidence that you’re scoring a quality product.
Ok – here’s a seriously cool and unique gift idea for a surfer who’s known to go the whole nine yards when it comes to setting up on the beach. The Vidalido 4-Season Double Layered 6-Person Dome Tent will make for a righteous home base on extended surfing campouts, and is equally awesome for day-trip use as a shade and/or privacy shelter.
Measuring 12.5-feet across and providing just under 8-feet of interior headroom, this is a BIG tent for large group use, or for setting up a truly luxurious temporary beach home for camping pairs or soloists.
This is a versatile design that can be divided into two tents, utilized as solely a mesh screen-tent for bug exclusion, and equipped with a large overhanging vestibule in order to create an open patio-space. You can do a lot with this innovative, and LARGE tent option, so consider how the surfer you’re shopping for might apply this piece of gear.
Built from anti-tear 190T patterned polyester and 150D Oxford fabric and featuring reinforced steel support poles, this tent is furthermore entirely waterproof and able to endure the elements. We don’t recommend this tent for setup during truly aggressive weather, so maybe consider something else if you’re shopping for a full-on storm-chaser.
The nylon polyester mesh doors and roof go on to ensure awesome ventilation when exposed, so you can air out this tent as much as you want, or batten-down the hatches to maintain as much insulating ability as possible.
The dome tent can set up in as little as 5-minutes with a little practice, and collapses into a duffle-bag style carry case that weighs just 14 pounds. This makes the Vidalido Tent impressively packable considering its impressive erected dimensions, so it can tag along on road trips and even on flights!
Wonderfully affordable for the inherent quality, versatile in its potential applications, and totally unique and fun as a gift idea in general, this highly capable piece of camping gear is bound to be a hit with any surfer with a passion for really setting up on the beach!
Here’s a must-have for any avid beach-goer. The erda Sand Leopard Lightweight Beach Windscreen is a pivotal tool for kicking back with your toes in the sand that effectively creates a wind-free space for lounging, snacking, and setting up the perfect base camp to surf!
Measuring 20 feet long and built from 100% polyester wind and water repellent fabric, this windscreen can be set up in a straight line, as a U, or as an L. It’s a great tool for delineating your personal beach space and creating a bit of privacy as well – because every avid surfer knows that marking your territory on the beach is very much a real thing!
Combine two of these windscreens for a truly extensive wind and sand barrier that can fully encompass even the biggest of beach groups!
The Teslyar Surfboard Rack is a safe go-to surfing gift that any lover of the sport will be thrilled to recieve if you’re truly stumped on what to gift the surfer you have in mind.
Built from durable hardwood and equipped with discrete, soft felt padding to avoid board scuffs and slipping, this is a high-quality board rack that’s both aesthetically sharp, and highly functional.
You can of course space the two brackets specifically to your needs in order to accommodate short boards, longboards, snowboards, skateboards, skis, and more. With all of the necessary hardware included for mounting on hard walls and dry wall, setting up this board rack is furthermore a piece of cake!
Perfect for displaying an old, battle-worn board that’s been retired, or for conveniently stashing the go-to shredder in your line-up, this is a fantastic surfing gift offered at a steal of a price point!
The ALPS Mountaineering Weekender Seat is the perfect companion to bring along on any BYOC (bring your own chair) outing where comfort and packability are a must. This ultralight, stadium-style seat will work wonderfully as a throne for checking the surf, lunch breaks, and waiting on the tide to turn!
Featuring webbing straps that allow you to adjust your ideal seating position, ergonomic carry handles, and just the right amount of cushion, this is a truly handy seating option that has masterfully balanced comfort and portability. The Weekender seat also features bottom straps that can be used to secure the chair to bleachers and bench seats on canoes, as well as a back mesh pocket for stashing a few essential items.
Available in a wide array of colors and priced super reasonably, this is a stellar go to surfing gift that will no doubt see some frequent use both on and off the beach!
Shopping for a surfer who’s lucky enough to live a bike ride away from the beach? If you answered yes, then the COR Surf Shortboard Bike Carrier Rack should absolutely be on your radar for gifting!
Built from rustproof and lightweight aluminum and stainless steel, this innovative board rack is compatible with any and every type of bicycle – so fret not if you’re worried about this tool being a fit with your favorite surfer’s bike! The rack simply secures to the bicycle seat post with a simple, included 5mm Hex key, so popping this brilliantly designed carrier on and off your ride is made easy.
The rack can support up to 16 pounds, so pretty much any board you feel comfortable riding with on a bicycle will meet the weight requirements. Bright green foam bumpers go on to protect your board from scuffs and scrapes, and furthermore ensure you’re as visible as possible to drivers!
A unique and highly practical gift for the right type of surfer that will add some safety and style to their beachward commutes!
The Coleman Camp Propane Grill Stove is an awesomely affordable and highly capable cook system for all-season use grilling up burgers and dogs, boiling water for coffee, and frying up eggs to name just a few potential applications.
This handy camp stove features 11,000 BTUs of heat across its 180 square inches of grilling surface, so you can really turn up the heat with this bad boy! Coleman’s Perfect flow technology goes on to provide consistent performance in even the most extreme conditions, while integrated wind panels for shielding the grilling space also double as side-tables.
Best of all you can cook food directly on the grill grate, or place pots and pans right over the burners. This enables you to cook or heat essentially anything – especially considering the generously sized grill surface.
The surfer you’re shopping for will LOVE owning this grill for a variety of contexts. Campouts on the beach, summer grill sessions, and winter coffee warm-ups are all made possible with this excellent value cook system!
If you like this gift idea, then make sure to check out our post on the best portable camp cookers for some other awesome options!
You know what they say – “there ain’t no fire like a beach fire!”. Alright, that might be my own motto, but anyone who’s ever enjoyed a bonfire with their toes in the sand and the waves within earshot will no doubt agree with this statement.
While firepits are typically simple vessels for safely containing heat and fire, the Solo Stove Ranger Portable Outdoor Fire Pit is a marvel of modern engineering that provides an experience far from your average bonfire. This unique innovation within the world of fire pits is designed to super-efficiently burn firewood, while also putting off next to no smoke!
The brand recently sent me one of these smokeless fire pits to test for myself, and I’ve got to say – It’s one of the most downright awesome pieces of outdoor gear I own! The design and functionality of Solo Stove’s Portable Fire Pits are thus far unrivaled in the industry, so if you’re interested in gifting the best of the best option when it comes to bringing a bonfire on the go, this is it!
The double-wall insulated build and bottom vent holes for enhanced oxygen circulation are what maximizes the airflow and burning process of these righteously engineered fire pits. It’s quite impressive how much heat output and light is generated by this device considering its tiny, highly packable size – Solo Stove found a way to really give you a lot of bang for your buck with this one.
The bottom of the fire pit also remains cool to the touch, so you can place it on heat-sensitive surfaces such as grass, patios, and stone.
Best of all, when it’s time to pack it up, these fire pits slide right into their included carry bag for easy transport and take up very little packing space. Wha-lah!
Here’s a great pair of casual sandals for summer wear, and for accommodating rapid-changing in and out of your wetsuit. The Merrell Men’s Veron Slide Sandals are comfortable, affordable, and surprisingly capable over a variety of terrain considering their open-toe build.
Every surfer has a trusty pair of slides, flip-flops, or slip-ons for trips down to the beach – so why not gift a pair of freshies to the guy you’ve got in mind? The Veron Slide Sandals are equipped with an EVA foam midsole for a nice degree of cushioning, and also feature a durable rubber outsole for some impressively reliable traction.
A synthetic upper-hook and loop closure system is integrated for quick adjustability, and a Microfibre lined removable EVA foam insole takes the comfort rating here far and beyond your typical sandal. The Verons are pretty neutral aesthetically, but definitely feature a cool, laid-back look that can be worn just about anywhere!
Make sure to check out our list of the best camp shoes if you like this gift idea in order to get a look at a bunch more of our favorite footwear for casual, kick-back applications.
The OluKai Women’s Ohana Sandal is a wonderful choice of footwear for the surfing gals in your world that offers unparalleled comfort, support, and style for this style of sandal.
These high-performance sandals are ideal for quick trips to the beach, as well as for prolonged wear, and they feature a totally cool coastal-lifestyle aesthetic! If the woman or women you’re shopping for are due for a new pair of casual surf-kicks, this is a great place to start looking!
Engineered with a non-slip EVA footbed and compression-molded EVA midsole, the Ohana Sandals do not behave like a typical pair of flip-flops, but rather offer some real cushioning and support. The deep, anatomically contoured Drop-in Comfort soles furthermore go on to create a particularly awesome foot-hugging fit that is nothing like wearing flat-footed sandals.
The synthetic leather water-resistant upper strap is quick-drying and won’t mind wet feet, while the soft nylon toe post webbing ensures chaffe-free wear, no matter how pruny your feet might be!
Lastly, the boat-approved non-marking rubber outsoles feature a coral reef lug design, so the brand has made sure to add a little flair here! With a wide selection of strap colors and patterns to choose from, selecting a pair for all of the ladies on your shopping list is a breeze!
No real explanation needed here – what you see is what you get with the ONIVA Beachcomber Portable Beach Mat. This is a truly luxurious beach seat for kicking allll the way back before and after surf sessions, as well as for spectating or photographing friends.
Featuring a sturdy steel frame and a fully padded body, this lounge seat is built to last with high integrity in mind. A durable polyester fabric makes up the body of the seat and will effectively resist fading even in high UV environments, so rest assured this gift idea is in it for the long run!
Featuring a shoulder strap and able to fold up to just 21.3 by 21.3 by 2.8 inches, the Beachcomber Beach Mat is furthermore impressively easy to carry out onto the beach and back. A fairly spacious zippered pocket is also integrated into the back of the seat so you can bring along all of your beach essentials hands-free.
Including a lifetime guarantee and offered at a more than reasonable price point across the inclusive color/pattern selection, this is a wonderful fail-safe gift for virtually any surfer!
Most passionate surfers spend just as much or even more time scouting the waves and watching the break from shore as they do actively surfing – so the gift of a nice new pair of binoculars will make for a totally awesome and practical piece of gear. Celestron’s Outland X Fogproof & Waterproof 8×42 Binoculars are the perfect tool for the task of wave-watching and will without a doubt become an instant staple in your favorite surfer’s essential gear locker.
Equipped with multi-coated optics that help to obtain high resolution and high contrast views, these binoculars provide some seriously crisp and clear viewing for the price point. The Outland X’s have furthermore been filled and sealed with dry nitrogen gas in order to prevent internal fogging of the lenses, and also feature a particularly rugged exterior for shock-absorption in the event they take a tumble. This makes this pair of binoculars a great beat-around option that has brilliantly balanced integrity and performance.
Perfect for watching the swell develop over the course of a tide from the truck, or for watching friends tear it up from the beach, the Outland X’s are a wonderful tool to own for a variety of surfing contexts!
Just like any other outdoor hobby, maintaining the health and integrity of your surfing gear is pivotal to ensuring longer equipment lifespans and higher overall performance. This Wetsuit Cleaner and Conditioner kit from GEAR AID will make for a brilliant stocking stuffer or add-on surfing gift that will help whoever it is that you’re shopping for to get the most out of their wetsuit!
Designed to remove salt, algae, bacteria, and chlorine, this cleaning kit is perfect for rejuvenating and adding miles to that trusty wetsuit that’s been through it all! The treatment effectively adds lifespan to wetsuits, drysuits, booties, and life jackets by keeping the neoprene nice and supple, while also protecting against fading and dryness.
One 10 fluid ounce packet is good for 10 washes, so this cleaner furthermore goes quite a long way for the price point!
Another product from the brand worth considering is the GEAR AID Revivex, Odor Eliminator. This treatment is meant to reduce or eliminate odors caused from mold, mildew, sweat, and pets – so if the surfer you have in mind needs to do a little spring-cleaning when they pull that musty wetsuit out of the basement, they’ll bow down to you for thinking of this product!
We know, the gift of a new water bottle is not the most exciting or creative idea – but Hydro Flask’s 64 Ounce Vacuum Sealed Water Bottles are a whole different story.
Available in a wide variety of charming colors and covered with a slip-free, dishwasher safe powder-coating that feels great in your hand, these water bottles are on another level of awesomeness when it comes to both aesthetics and functionality.
The brand’s TempShield double-walled insulation will keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and hot for up to 6, so this high-capacity vessel is fantastic at maintaining the temperature of both ice water, and hot coffee. The durable stainless steel design will furthermore not transfer any flavor once properly washed, so you can go ahead and use it for a variety of different beverages.
Above everything else, we decided to include this water bottle here because of its large volume. 64 ounces is a lot of hydration – so this water bottle will encourage the surfer you’re shopping for to drink up during physically demanding days in the water. There are however several smaller sized options available through this link if you like the idea of gifting something a bit less cumbersome.
This gift idea needs no explaining – it’s a cup holder that you can wear around your neck for go-anywhere beers or beverages! The FishPond River Rat 2.0 Beverage Holder is a lightly insulated wearable coozie that will enable the surfer you’re shopping for to always keep their drink on hand.
Built from 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon and equipped with an insulating liner, these beverage holders are built to last through years of heavy abuse – so go ahead and beat up on them all you want. Heck, if they’re an experienced rider or SUP enthusiast, then it’s only a matter of time until the surfer you have in mind starts wearing this beer-accessory right out into the waves!
Nite Ize’s RunOff Waterproof Bags are a simple and straightforward on-the-water accessory that enable safe, submersible storage of wet-sensitive items.
Available in a few different sizes, these waterproof bags offer a wide array of potential uses. The surfer you’re shopping for can keep their essential items sand and salt-free while kicking back on the beach, or even use these storage companions to paddle out through the set with a phone, camera, or speaker safely secured.
With mounting options integrated into almost all of the RunOff Dry Bags, it’s easy to integrate this waterproof storage onto your person, luggage, or perhaps even your surfboard or SUP!
Here’s a brilliant product for avoiding the frustrating chafing that can occur due to wetsuits, board finishes, and neoprene booties and gloves. SURF BUTTA Anti Chafe Balm is an easily applied solution to painful rubbing and friction that is both water and sweat resistant!
Applied like you would a stick of deodorant, this life-changing product will save your thighs, feet, underarms, ribs, neck, and more from uncomfortable chafing of any kind. The treatment is long-lasting, fragrance-free, and skin-friendly for daily use, so it’s ok to make it part of your surf-routine.
Great for watersports, skiing, hiking, sport and fitness applications, and more, this is furthermore a handy product to own for all sorts of contexts outside of the surfing world that anyone who leads an active lifestyle will love owning!
The Leader Accessories Waterproof Bucket Car Seat Cover is a simple, yet brilliant gift idea that will ensure your favorite surfers’ car seats don’t become salty and waterlogged after every session!
Available in several different colors to match any car’s interior, these easy to implement seat covers pop on and off in seconds and are compatible with just about every vehicle model. They furthermore work with most front seats and back seats.
Waterproof, soft and comfortable to the touch, and able to roll up for compact storage when not in use, this is most definitely a handy tool to own depending on the interior of one’s vehicle.
Owning a high-quality rash guard is underrated in our opinion, especially for surfers who live in climates where the ocean temperature is at least seasonally warm. The O’Neill Men’s Basic Skins UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Rash Guard is a fantastic choice for stand-alone wear during the warmer parts of the year, and is also suitable for under-wetsuit wear in order to combat chafing.
The minimal-seam design keeps this second-skin rash guard from riding up or uncomfortably rubbing anywhere on your frame, so this shirt effectively does what it’s supposed to – prevent chafing! The spandex/polyester blend is furthermore UV resistant, offering UPF 50+ protection. This makes it a great accessory to own for sun protection alone – especially if you’re surfing with close proximity to coral reef habitat and want to be mindful of your sunscreen use in order to avoid negatively impacting the local ecosystem!
With a wide color selection to choose from, you can furthermore match the aesthetic of this rash guard to any guy’s preference. For a ladies’ alternative to this gift idea, make sure to check out the O’Neill Women’s Premium Skins Upf 50+ Long Sleeve Rash Guard!
The CGear Sandlite Patented Sand-Free Beach Mat is a brilliantly innovative throw that ensures you keep a sand-free space while lounging at the beach!
This mat allows sand to pass through it from the top side, but does not allow sand to come up through the underside that’s in contact with the ground. If you kick up a bit of sand onto the mat while moving around, simply give it a little rub with your hands and it will magically disappear right through the fabric!
It’s a wonderful tool for picnicking, napping, reading, and watching the waves that will keep you and your snacks and gear totally sand-free!
The material feels just a bit plasticky to the touch, but it’s still totally suitable for laying out on in your bathing suit without feeling sticky, itchy, or abrasive against your skin. There are furthermore a bunch of aesthetically awesome patterns to choose from, so you can personalize this gift idea specific to the style preference of the surfer you’re shopping for!
The History of Surfing by Matt Warshaw is a renowned book in the surfing world that every lover of the sport ought to read and own a copy of.
This almost 500-page book dives deep into the origins of surfing and the surrounding culture it’s created in its wake, including some awesome rare photographs, and sections covering some truly neat surf-lore, philosophy, and legends of the sport.
Warshaw, the former editor of SURFER Magazine, offers a unique perspective into the surfing world with this text that even die-hard enthusiasts may not have considered. For those that understand the mystique of this righteous hobby, this is a wonderful piece of journalism written by one of the top authorities on the scene!
The surfer you have in mind will no doubt be captivated by this page-turner of a book and most definitely feel the stoke!
This vertical wall poster speaks for itself and will undoubtedly make for a fantastic surfing gift for any daring big-wave enthusiast. Available in a few different sizes, you can purchase a smaller poster, or go big!
The World Surf Map is an awesome piece of art/decor that will trap any and all surfing enthusiasts for many minutes of viewing. This poster is super detailed and just downright fun to look at, so it will absolutely make for both a fun and thoughtful gift idea.
Featuring some seriously extensive, well-drawn imagery across the entire globe, this map depicts all the world-renowned breaks and locations known for swell, as well as many destinations you’ve probably never heard of! Including a bit of commentary on many of the points of interest, this is the type of poster that you can scrutinize without it ever getting old!
Measuring 37.8 by 22.05 inches, it’s furthermore the perfect intermediate size for complementing any living or working space without being too large and loud. Your favorite surfer will no doubt get lost in this art piece time and time again, and might even be inspired to do some research of their own in order to plan a local or international adventure!
The Big Joe Waterproof Duffel Bag by Big Agnes is a killer gear-hauler for more equipment-intensive surf sessions and for embarking on road trips or international adventures in search of waves!
Available in a wide array of sizing and color options ranging from 45 to 110 liters, you can purchase this bag as a medium-sized equipment duffle, or as an extra-large gear-hauler. The 420D high-tenacity nylon construction is built travel-tough to withstand the abuses of any expedition and is furthermore 100% waterproof due to the fusion-welded seams.
The surfer you have in mind could use this as a designated wetsuit and towel bag if they chose to in order to keep their wet gear separate from the rest of their equipment, but there are certainly some less expensive options available for that application. Where this bag really excels (in our opinion) is as a travel companion.
Adjustable padded straps can be configured as backpack straps or as shoulder straps, while separate compression straps are included with the larger model bags in order to keep the duffel from becoming too awkward and cumbersome when fully packed. A nice array of nylon webbing loops are also integrated into the design for externally attaching gear to the duffel, so you don’t have to put everything inside. Lock compatible zippers are also included here for some added security while traveling.
All things considered, this is one seriously practical bag to own for both casual and super-intensive surfing applications that virtually any lover of the sport will be thrilled to own!
The AOMAIS 40-Hour Playtime Wireless Outdoor Speaker will make for a stellar gift for any surfer with a known affinity for jamming out before and after getting into the water!
This powerhouse speaker features impressive noise output, clarity, bass richness, and battery life for its size, so it’s a killer choice for supporting parking lot hype-sessions before and after surfing, as well as full-on beach parties.
This model speaker features AOMAIS’s stereophonic active two-way fractional frequency system and double passive radiator design, providing powerful and balanced bass capabilities compared to the competition. The brand has also equipped this speaker with Bluetooth V5.0 technology, enabling stable wireless connectivity from up to 100 feet away! There is also an integrated microphone for supporting hands-free phone calls while you’re connected.
Available in several different color options and offered at a more than reasonable price point considering the sound quality and capabilities here, this is one awesome value gift idea from AOMAIS that’s bound to be a hit!
The Men’s Departed Anti Series Technical Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt by Rip Curl will make for both a practical and thoughtful surfing gift that will see a ton of use in its lifetime!
Built from 80% Polyester and 20% Viscose and featuring laminated fleece fabrics and a DWR coating that provide warmth and protection from wind chill and precipitation, the Departed Anti Series Hoody is an impressively technical piece of apparel for the price point.
This full-zip hoody remains soft to the touch despite its impressive degree of weather resistance, so rest assured it’s a cozy layer to jump into after peeling out of your wetsuit. Pass-through wrist-cuffs even go on to eliminate chilly drafts from the sleeves up, so you can really lock your warmth in with this garment.
Featuring welded zippers, a generous pocket schematic, and a sharp color selection to choose from, this is a truly feature-rich garment that will no doubt look and feel great as a surfing companion for the guy you’ve got in mind!
The Billabong Women’s Switchback Pullover Fleece is a highly functional and flattering layer for the ladies that’s perfect for donning before and after chillier surf sessions.
This half-zip polar fleece is pretty darn warm on its own, so the surfer you have in mind will love jumping into its embrace after tearing up some frigid winter waves. The Switchback Pullover features a relaxed fit that’s easy to layer, and is trimmed with contrast ripstop details for a unique and oddly elegant aesthetic that somehow still says “surfer-girl”.
Equipped with a large anorak style front pocket and side zippered pockets for keeping your essentials close on hand, Billabong has made sure to design this fleece with the most important feature of all for the adventurous outdoorswoman – pockets!
Available in a few different striking color and pattern options, the Switchback Pullover Fleece is bound to be a knock-out gift for the right woman!
The Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie is the perfect piece of outerwear for enduring the freezing cold on those winter wave-searching adventures! Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, this is a great gift for any surfer on your shopping list.
If the surfer you’re shopping for doesn’t let the cold season stop them from getting in the water, they will LOVE owning a down jacket as capable as this for wear before and after winter sessions. The brand describes the Pack Down Hoodie as a “lightweight, flexible hooded down jacket for winter activities” and “perfect as a reinforcement garment on top of or under a shell jacket”. It’s a truly high-performance garment that’s versatile in its applications, but however the surfer you’re shopping for chooses to utilize it – they’ll be warm!
Filled with 700 fill power, ethically sourced goose down, and further integrated with a synthetic insulation over the shoulders for enhanced moisture resistance, Fjallraven has not spared anything when it comes to the quality of craftsmanship on this one. The outer fabric and lining are built from lightweight, 100% recycled polyamide, so the brand has really designed this jacket to be sustainability-sourced on all fronts!
Designed for trekking applications, this is the perfect jacket for enduring blustery winter beach walks in search of swell. The brand recently sent me a Pack Down Hoodie to test in the field, and it’s been my go-to piece of outerwear for catching sunrise over the ocean while scouting the day’s waves.
Perhaps best of all, due to the inherent nature of the down insulation and lightweight fabrics used to build this jacket, the Pack Down Hoodie as the name implies, is an exceptionally packable layer for stowing in a beach bag or luggage. It even stuffs into its own pocket for maximum portability!
Remarkably toasty, a piece of cake to pack on any outing, and aesthetically simple yet striking, Fjallraven has engineered a seriously capable and versatile down jacket with this one that’s bound to light up the eyes of any avid surfer or outdoorsman!
The Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible All Terrain Beach Cart is a fantastic tool to own for gear-heavy beach-goers who struggle to get all of their equipment and accessories to the set-up spot in one trip!
One of our favorite options from our list of the best beach carts, this trusty gear-hauler features a heavy-duty frame that can support up to 150 pounds, and a 31 by 21 inch space to load equipment. The 600D polyester fabric used to build the body of the cart will stand up nicely to abrasion, sun, and salt, and furthermore cleans up nicely if you make a mess in there.
The wheels are suitable for pulling over sand, but if you really load this cart up to the max, it may be difficult to tow in softer substrates depending on your strength.
With a deployable side-table and integrated cup holders, the surfer you’re shopping for will be living large once they make base camp!
The Hydro Flask Unbound Soft Sided Cooler Pack is an outstanding hands-free tool for packing a full lunch for the beach, or for loading up a whole buncha’ beers!
This feature-rich cooler backpack is a fantastically engineered beach-companion that sports an exceptional insulating ability, comfortable strapping for bearing heavy loads, and totally cool aesthetic. Available in 15 and 22 liter sizing and offered in several different sharp color schemes, the Unbound Backpack is without a doubt a head-turning piece of gear that your favorite surfer can expect to receive a lot of compliments on while wearing.
Featuring smart insulation that keeps the pack’s contents cold for 48 hours, 100% leakproof and waterproof Aquaseal zippers, and an FDA-approved easy-clean BPA-free liner, Hydro Flask has hit all the bases with this one. The exterior of the pack is furthermore abrasion and puncture-resistant, so don’t let this pack’s sleek and hip aesthetic fool you into thinking it’s anything short of super durable.
HydroFlask’s True Access hinged top paired with the flat-bottom design are our favorite two features. The brand has engineered a cooler backpack whose contents you can easily access without having to root around like mad, that also stands up straight!
Attractive, highly capable, and innovative on all fronts, the Unbound Soft Sided Cooler Pack from Hydro Flask is a righteous accessory for the beach and beyond that’s well worth the price point!
Make sure to check out our top list of the best insulated backpacks for some other awesome options of varying size and price point!
The Hex Ranger DSLR Sling with Adjustable Carry Straps will make for a wonderful low-profile camera bag and organizer for surfers who also enjoy snapping some photos of their more exciting sessions.
This camera bag is the perfect size for bringing along all of one’s DSLR essentials without having to tote a cumbersome, awkward pack. It offers a fair amount of storage, but it ideal for contexts in which you want to remain minimally burdened by your packed gear.
Featuring collapsible interior dividers for a nice degree of organization and adjustable bottom carry straps capable of stashing a tripod or an extra layer, you can do a lot with this 8-liter camera bag for its size. A designated phone pocket and front organizer are also included here, making this an impressively feature-rich bag overall.
Built from Cordura fabric, the Hex Ranger DSLR Sling is furthermore built to be highly abrasion-resistant and will therefore stand up nicely to the abuses of photographing surf sessions and other potentially physically demanding endeavors.
Available in a few different sharp camo patterns and colors, this sleek and handsome camera sling will make for an awesome affordable gift for any photography enthusiast.
The NOMATIC McKinnon Camera Pack will make for a truly knock-out gift for any surfer with a passion for photography!
This advanced camera bag is designed to accommodate all of your camera gear and accessories, while also providing you with a separate clothing compartment capable of stashing up to roughly five days of clothes.
The internal organization schematic is entirely customizable for personalizing this pack exactly to your needs, and furthermore fully unzips like a clamshell in order to provide unimpeded access. A zippered side-pocket also offers convenient instant-access to the main pack compartment.
Featuring a laptop/tablet sleeve, lockable zippers, a durable water-resistant construction and an RFID safe pocket for your valuables, this is an exceptionally feature-rick backpack that’s well worth its price point.
Internal supports combine with multiple external adjustment and support straps to evenly distribute heavy gear-loads, and a removable waist strap is also present. The McKinnon Camera Pack is also carry-on approved, so it makes for an awesome travel companion as well!