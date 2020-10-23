51 Best Gifts for Teachers: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Teaching has never been the easiest of gigs, and as many of our favorite educators are currently trying to maneuver socially distanced classroom arrangements, and live stream lectures and lessons, there’s never been a better time to show our appreciation for all that they do.
Our list of the best gifts for teachers features a variety of unique products, fun DIY projects, everyday essentials, and wow-worthy ideas we know they’ll love. And, while an apple and a bouquet of pencils might be the old standard, there’s just something really cool about thinking outside the box and gifting something they’ll never expect.
For some truly awesome gifts for your favorite classroom heroes, read on.
If you’re shopping for a coffee-loving teacher treat them to a Keurig and the K-Slim Coffee Maker. Less than 5-inches wide, this machine will fit everywhere and anywhere including the kitchen, classroom or the teacher’s lounge. It’s even at a great price point.
With the ability to make a variety of coffee sizes with just the push of a button – 8-ounces, 10-ounces, 12-ounces – they’ll be sipping perfectly brewed coffee, tea, and hot cocoa in no time.
Here’s the really cool part about Keurig: over 75 different well-known coffee makers and brands are making K-Cups (the coffee!), so chances are your teacher friends and family members will be able to enjoy all their favorite flavors and varieties.
Keurig makes for great teacher Christmas gifts, and, for an extra “wow,” think about including this starter pack of K-Cups.
Hairbender was the first house blend created by this Portland, Oregon-based roastery, and it remains the company’s most popular offering to this day. Every teacher I know drinks coffee. Those early morning classes and late nights grading papers mean that caffeine is basically a teacher’s best friend.
So, consider gifting coffee and pairing it with a really cool mug.
This recipe box is not only totally cute and completely useful, but we have an idea…hear us out.
For something truly wow-worthy that involves the entire class, hand out recipe cards to each student and their families, and ask them to share their favorite recipe. Gather the completed cards, package them up in this super-adorable Rifle Paper Co. recipe box and gift the entire collection to the teacher.
Trust me on this, it’s a great idea that they will love and cherish forever. At least, my teachers did when my mom did the same thing.
There’s no better gift than the gift of Alexa. For a serious wow-worthy gift moment, Amazon’s Echo Dot is sure to leave your favorite teacher friend or family member swooning with delight upon receiving such a functional and unexpected treat.
Play music, ask questions, listen to the news, check the weather, set alarms, and so much more. Think of how cool the classroom experience can get – or even the virtual learning lessons – if educators had an Echo Dot at their disposal? A teaching game-changer, for sure.
Is an elementary school teacher even official until they have a collection of enamel pins? We don’t think so.
If you’re looking for something simple and cute for a teacher, gift them this set of pins in honor of The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. Featuring both a worm and an apple with a hole – the details are just so spot on! – this set is great for any teacher who loves literature, especially the classics.
And, here’s something that’s cool: each purchase helps to fund literacy programs and book donations to communities in need.
If you know a teacher you know they’re always looking for ways to cut down on kitchen time after a long day of molding minds. Well, the convenience of an Instant Pot cannot be matched. Whipping up delicious meals in under an hour, this is the ultimate gift for anyone, especially educators.
Featuring a six-quart capacity, this model blends together seven different appliances into one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. And, it cooks food up to 70% faster. So, if you know of a teacher, consider treating them to one of the best kitchen appliances on the market.
Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you pick yourself.
Since the world of education was thrown a major curveball, teachers across the country have been doing their best to maneuver through new teaching situations and guidelines. Their needs and wants are all different and so the gift of an Amazon Gift Card is an opportunity to either help them get necessary supplies or treat themselves to something they truly want.
Gift cards are available in the following denominations: $10, $25, $50, $100 and $150. You can also customize the amount online and give what you feel is appropriate. They also come in some stylish cases.
Regardless of time or place, hand sanitizer is just a must-have for any teacher. A safeguard for the entire classroom, we know they’ll appreciate the kind gesture of providing a necessity for themselves and their students.
And, while there are lots of different manufacturers to pick from, it doesn’t get much better than Purell. This bulk set is perfect for outfitting any classroom, and in some cases, might even provide an individual bottle to each student.
This might not be the most fun or high-tech option on our list, but this is definitely a “wow-worthy” gift we know they’ll love and use, especially right now.
This set of candles is perfect for any English teacher.
Featuring “Antique Books,” “New Book,” and “Ancient Scrolls,” there’s a warm and fun smell fit for any library and classroom. And, if candles are your game and chosen teacher gifts, check out another fun candle company, Homesick Candles. Known for making scents evocative of someone’s hometown or of international destinations, these candles are sure to bring a smile to any teacher’s face.
Sometimes the best teacher gifts are the most obvious. This humorous wine glass reading “Because Virtual Teaching” is sure to leave them laughing and smiling.
This 15-ounce stemless wine glass is the perfect size for a glass of robust red – especially one with a little history. Think about gifting this wine glass – or two for a complete set! – with a bottle of wine for the complete “wow-worthy” gift.
Truly a classic gift for teachers we know they’ll love.
Read books, listen to music, binge-watch all those talked about TV shows – there’s a lot one can do with the Amazon Fire 8. And, while this might be more of a “splurge item,” it’s the perfect gift for your favorite teacher.
With an 8-inch HD display, 32 GB of storage space, 12-hours of battery life, and 2 GB of RAM, your teacher friends, family members, and favorite educators can conquer the day and wind down at the end of the night with a good book and a glass of wine. Oh, and there’s even Alexa to help with everything.
Definitely, a wow-worthy gift that lets a teacher know how much you appreciate them.
Know a teacher who loves cacti and succulents? This may be the perfect gift for them.
This unique fragrance diffuser is shaped like a cactus and is also available in cat form, too. Great for any desk or countertop, this stylish and somewhat trendy accessory has a cool vibe we know your teacher friends will love. And, with how great it smells, it might become their new favorite thing.
Looking for a gift for a teacher who loves to cook? A budding gardener? Someone who just wants to be one? Well, this herb garden is a seriously good idea.
Equipped with everything they need to get a window garden planted and growing – planters, seeds, soil, bamboo markers – they’ll be able to grow dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage, and mustard from the comfort of their home. No need to even go outside!
A true starter kit with everything they need, this herb garden has some serious “wow-factor” and will leave them completely impressed.
Every elementary teacher we know is always laminating something, so, think about gifting your favorite teacher this totally awesome personal laminator from Scotch. Equipped with Never Jam technology and a two roller system, they’ll be laminating up all those awesome classroom decorations and keepsakes with little hassle and almost no fuss.
This laminator takes about five minutes to warm up, has an auto-shutoff feature after one hour, and is a suitable size for almost any classroom project. As a unique gift they’ll use forever and remember forever, we consider this gift idea a real winner, folks!
More than just a thermos, this portable food warmer from Crock-Pot is a true lunchtime game-changer for any teacher wanting to take a hot meal to school. With a 24-ounce capacity, this is the perfect size for a number of meals and even makes for a great container for hot dips.
While not a full-on crock-pot, this food warmer will gently heat hot food while their busy teaching young minds. A cordless silhouette with an integrated carry handle, this is easy to tote around. The electric kettle base easily attaches to the pot and is also easy to turn on and off.
A great gift sure to impress any teacher.
Are you shopping for a creative teacher who loves to cook and try new things? Gift them a sushi kit.
As one of the most fun and interactive cooking experiences out there – seriously! – this is definitely a winner while we’re all spending more time at home. Teachers will love the challenge and appreciate such a fun and exciting gift – especially one they can use over and over again.
Equipped with all the sushi-making necessities including a sushi bazooka, bamboo mats, chopsticks, avocado slicer, paddle spreader, and sushi knife, they’ll have everything they need to get started on rolling out their own sushi creations.
Teachers are always making memories in the classroom – regular ones and virtual ones. Help them capture all those “Kodak-moments” with this super cool two-in-one camera from Kodak. Combing the power of a digital camera with the technology of a photo printer, this camera is ideal for any teacher who wants to document all the fun in their classroom. Just point, shoot, and print. It’s that easy!
Available in a variety of fun colors and patterns, and sold with a 50-pack of 2-inch x 3-inch sticky back photo paper to get them started, additional ZINK photo paper is available HERE.
Staring at computer screens all day tends to tire the eyes, so treat your favorite educator with these blue light blocking glasses.
Designed to alleviate visual fatigue and discomfort from long periods of screen time, these glasses also reduce headaches, aching eyes and blurred vision often brought on from typing away all day. A great gift for any teacher maneuvering the world of distanced learning and video calls, they’ll definitely remember this kind gesture. Heck, you might even want to get a pair for yourself and your family.
These are sold as part of a three-pack and there are loads of style choices to choose from.
After a hard day at school, sometimes a teacher just needs something to make them laugh. This funny little book is the perfect antidote to the Monday blues.
Featuring real emails from parents, students, and administrators, this exercise in schadenfreude can provide belly laughs any time you open it up.
For teachers who also happen to be Potterheads, think about gifting them something you know they’ll love: a cozy Harry Potter-themed sweatshirt like this one. A subtle nod to the Potter universe without being too much, this Herbology sweatshirt features some of the more iconic herbs and ingredients grown by Professor Sprout and used by Harry and his friends throughout the novels.
Made of a cotton blend and available in unisex sizing, this is a fun, thoughtful gift to an English teacher or anyone that wishes a Hogwarts letter had arrived on their doorstep when they were eleven.
Available sizes: Unisex Small – Unisex XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online.
Home cooking is trending up big time, and if you’re looking for teacher gifts for a teacher who not only loves to cook but also loves to garden and eat seasonally, this cookbook from Josh McFadden is a serious must-have.
Titled “Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables,” this cookbook features hundreds of seasonally-inspired recipes that redefine what fresh food really is. And the recipes are really good, too.
A James Beard Award-winning cookbook, this is a great teacher gift for anyone who loves to get creative in the kitchen. Check it out!
We’ve all been there, right? This funny mug is the perfect inexpensive gift for any teacher.
A great teacher Christmas gift, stocking stuffer, Secret Santa, birthday, or “just because” gift, your teacher friends and family are sure to love this – and use this!
Holding 11-ounces of liquid, this mug is also microwave and dishwasher safe – total bonus! The Teacher Nutritional Facts Coffee Mug is another winner, with a fun breakdown of all the qualities required to be a remarkable teacher.
We’re all in need of a little entertainment these days and the Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming services on the market today. An ideal gift for teachers who love movies, pop culture, binging the latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and all the new releases on HBO and Netflix, the Fire TV Stick is a fun, unique, and wow-worthy gift waiting to happen.
This device also comes equipped with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, and more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Definitely something fun to give that they won’t be expecting. And, it’s at a great price!
One is never too old to color. Shown to be therapeutic and stress-reducing, coloring as an adult has loads of mental health benefits. And, if there’s anything we can agree on right now, it’s that we’re all in need of positive activities we can do at home – especially teachers.
Treat your favorite educator to one of these gorgeous adult coloring books from Johanna Basford. Beautifully illustrated and featuring page after page of intricate imagery, these books are perfect to help take the mind off of the stresses of the day. We’re featuring the “Lost Ocean” edition, but Ms. Basford has dozens of other coloring books to choose from as well. Heck, you might even want one of these for yourself.
If you haven’t played Exploding Kittens, you’re missing out. “Perfect for adults, teens, and kids who like kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats,” this is a fun and funny card game for everyone. It’s basically Russian roulette with kittens and it’s all kinds of awesome.
Chances are, your teacher friends and favorite educators would get kick out of it. And, if they have families, it’s a win for everyone. An ideal game to escape from the stresses of the day with, be sure to check this one out.
Upgrade your favorite educator’s video call game and virtual learning lessons with this HD webcam from Logitech. This might be one of the “splurge items” on our list, but this trusty and reliable webcam is also one of the greatest necessities we have right now – especially for teachers maneuvering the world of online teaching.
This webcam is one of the best on the market and totally elevates the video streaming capabilities for your home computer. Equipped with built-in speakers and a downloadable computer program to adjust various picture settings, this is truly a great gift to give.
Treat your favorite educator to these awesome wine tumblers from YETI. Perfect for all those socially distanced happy hours, camping trips, tailgates, and everyday happenings, these tumblers will help them unwind after a long day of teaching. And, YETI’s the best there is. Known for keeping cold drinks cold and warm drinks warm, their design and technology are unmatched.
Available in seven different colors, and sold in packs of two, these are great gifts for not just teachers, but everyone.
After a long day with boisterous kids, every teacher needs to relax. This unique set of herbal relaxation teas from Tea Forte make a perfect teacher gift.
Reasonably priced and beautifully boxed, these teas are ready to steep into a steaming cup of warmth and peace. Flavors include Apricot Amaretto, Blueberry Merlot, Cherry Cosmo, Kiwi-Lime-Ginger, and Mojito Marmalade. Add the beautiful Tea Forte Loose Leaf Brewing System and some Walkers Pure Butter Shortbread for a really relaxing evening of grading papers.
We’re all sitting at our desks and computers a lot more these days, especially teachers. So, treat them to something totally comfortable and functional – a memory foam seat cushion. This one from Everlasting is not only a bestseller, but it’s highly reviewed and at a totally awesome price point.
Perfect for all at-home desk chairs and designed to make working – and teaching – from home a more comfortable experience, this is one gift they’ll truly appreciate.
We’re all in need of a little lifting up these days, and your favorite teacher will totally appreciate this laptop stand from Nulaxy.
Compatible with all laptops and brands – 10-inch to 16-inch laptops – these stands work to raise up the height of the computer screen so that it’s at eye level. Why is that important? Well, the last thing you want are back pains from leaning down as you type away, so for ergonomics sake, these are true winners.
And, if your favorite educator is also in need of a wireless keyboard and mouse, this combo pack from Logitech is a great find at a great price.
If your favorite teacher is working from home these days, make sure they’re comfortable and cozy while teaching those virtual lessons.
This pair of slippers from Jessica Simpson is made with memory foam, faux-fur, and an anti-skid sole. It’s also an incredibly popular and cute pair of women’s slippers at an affordable price. These slippers also come in a variety of colors and patterns.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing AND be sure to consult the teacher in question so you get it right!
For all those teachers who fancy themselves grill masters and barbeque experts, treat them to something totally fun and out-of-the-box: a make your own BBQ sauce kit. How cool is that?
Equipped with all the spices, tools, jars, and starter recipes needed to whip up a mustard-based sauce, tomato-based sauce, and mop sauce, this is a gift they’ll not only use but will have so much fun with.
Ideal for foodies, creative-types, and meat-lovers, this is something they’ll remember forever. And, who knows? Maybe you’ll get them started with a new hobby they’ll continue with for the rest of their lives.
For a teacher you’re really enamored with, this beautiful silver plated bracelet celebrates all the things that make her special to your child. This bracelet comes beautifully boxed and ready to present as soon as it arrives. The mix of powerful words and lovely beads make a statement of love and devotion to your favorite educator.
A wonderful and budget-friendly gift, your favorite teacher will cherish and wear this lovely piece for years to come. For more teacher jewelry options, you’ll find necklaces, bracelets, and more here.
If you’re wanting to gift your favorite teacher something you know they’ll love and use, a tote bag is a safe and excellent choice. And, with this spacious and popular style from Vera Bradley, you’ll be winning all kinds of points.
Here’s the cool thing about Vera Bradley: quality fabric, iconic quilt stitching, and loads of fun floral patterns. You can’t go wrong. And, with over thirty patterns to choose from, there’s a style and pattern for everyone. There are even more subtle looks for those teachers who don’t want anything flashy.
We know teachers love to write notes to both kids and parents. Encourage them to write lots of positive letters with their own personalized stationery and note cards.
These handmade personalized cards will inspire and motivate your teacher as well as make them feel special. No need to limit your choice to a teacher theme. Give them personalized cards that feature either their name or even simpler, cards with just their initials. With their own personal paper, they’ll feel inspired to send notes to just about everyone.
If you’re looking for a practical gift for a teacher that still has some star power, check out this bundle set of reusable bags from Stasher.
Made of 100% pure non-toxic platinum silicone, this is the world’s first fully-functional, self-sealing, non-plastic bag. No BPA, no PCV, no latex – nothing that could potentially harm you or your food. Pretty cool, huh? We think so, too. And, we think teachers will absolutely flip for them.
These bags can even be used to sous vide – and that’s seriously cool.
If your favorite teacher is in elementary education, these Dr. Seuss Classroom Rules make a perfect teacher gift.
Each set contains four fun panels that are bright and eye-catching with the lively artwork and funky creatures Dr. Seuss made legendary in his books. With simple lessons, each message helps little ones learn classroom etiquette in a gentle and fun way.
Whether you’re teaching kids to stand in line, wait their turn or raise their hand, these cheerful bulletin boards will make learning life’s lessons a fun adventure. Dr. Seuss can help students learn the alphabet or silly Seuss headbands can make for a great, interactive classroom activity.
Nothing screams “gifts for teachers” quite like a basket of jams, jellies, and other goodies, and this one from Stonewall Kitchen is a good one.
The sampler pack includes all of Stonewall Kitchen’s most popular products, all miniature-sized. Three types of jams, a peppered jelly, and two types of mustard are all included, and with how yummy and delicious all of these items are, this is sure to be a winner of a gift.
Have your book and eat it, too. This deluxe, full-color, hardback edition of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice features all kinds of recipes and sweet treats perfect for tea time. Brought to you by the queen of cooking herself, Martha Stewart, this is a great gift idea for any English, History, or Culinary teacher.
But really, any fan of Jane Austen and Pride and Prejudice is sure to swoon over this gorgeous book!
Looking for more gift ideas for a woman who loves Jane Austen? Shop our gift guide: Cool Christmas Gifts for Women Who Love Jane Austen.
Tote bags are a classic teacher gift, but make sure yours stands out. With a positive message made to lift up any teacher – especially right now, and a stylish design, this particular tote bag is a great gift.
Measuring 21 inches wide x 15 inches high, this tote bag is ideal for school, travel, or the gym. This gift is sure to get a lot of use by your favorite teacher and educator and they’ll think of you every time they go to use it.
Treat your favorite teacher to one of these super cool – and super useful – food containers from Hydro Flask. Sort of like a mini-fridge that you can take with you, this container is great for transporting food or hearty soups to and from the classroom. The double-wall vacuum insulated technology will keep hot foods steaming and cold foods chilled and fresh.
Great for any teacher who takes their lunch to school, these flasks also come in a variety of colors so you can find the perfect style for anyone’s vibe. Available in two sizes – 12 ounces and 18 ounces – there’s a flask for everything.
Every great teacher needs a great water bottle, and there’s none better than Hydro Flask. Featuring a wide mouth and straw, this model is all the rage. Available in ten colors and two capacities – 32-ounces and 40-ounces – there’s a killer style for everyone.
Hydro Flask bottles have a unique design that keeps cold drinks super cold and hot drinks super hot for hours. Definitely a must-have for the classroom, camping, hiking, and all of life’s other adventures. Dishwasher safe, this reusable water bottle is made of stainless steel and is BPA and phthalate.
This backpack from Herschel makes a great gift for any teacher who has a bit of style. Featuring a spacious interior with a place for a 15-inch laptop, pens, paper, books and everything else, this is a well-made carry-all we know they’ll love.
Available in three sizes and dozens of color variations and styles, there’s a look for every personal vibe. A popular brand that’s known for making quality gear, Herschel bags are highly sought-after and will definitely bring the “wow factor” when you gift this to your favorite teacher.
Up the ante on arts and crafts time in the classroom with this beautiful deluxe art set from US Art. This 82-piece set includes art supplies for drawing, painting, and features colored pencils, oil pastels, watercolor cakes, paintbrushes, and accessories all neatly packed in a compact, portable wooden case with a snap-shut handle.
For a teacher looking to help kids express their creative side, this is a perfect present to reach beyond the normal classroom’s limited supplies. Add extra sketch pads, watercolor paper, paintbrushes, and colored pencils to keep kids involved.
Think of how much fun a teacher could have with this changeable letter felt board!
Featuring a rustic wooden frame, high-quality felt backing, 374 pre-cut and reusable letters, characters and symbols, and bonus words like “Grateful, Thankful, Our, Blessed, Family, Memories, Love, Home, Me & You” in cursive, your favorite teacher and educators will be coming up with all kinds of inspirational messages for their classroom and students.
Available in two sizes – 12-inches x 17-inches (pictured) and 10-inches x 10-inches – and a variety of colors and wood tones, there’s a sign style for everyone.
There’s no better time to treat your favorite teacher to a puzzle than right now. As we’re all looking for engaging homebound activities to partake in, puzzles have had a bit of resurgence in popularity – and for good reason.
Challenging and thought-provoking, there’s a lot of fun and benefits to be gained from working on and completing a puzzle. They’re also just really fun – especially puzzles like this one from Michael Storring. So, if you have a teacher friend dreaming of vacations and travel, treat them to this puzzle with a gorgeous Paris-themed illustration.
Smoothies and shakes to-go? Oh, yeah! With this portable blender from PopBabies, all kinds of delicious drinks and lunch-time favorites are possible.
Teachers lead busy lives so anything that’s convenient and functional is a total win. They’ll appreciate the ability to blend up beverages while they’re on the move, in the classroom, and even when they’re out on a hike or camping. This thing goes wherever life takes you. A truly unique gift idea with “wow-factor,” your favorite educators are sure to remember this one – and use this one – for a long time.
Bonus: it’s dishwasher safe, too.
If you’re looking for a gift for a creatively minded and artistic teacher, think about this embroidery starter kit.
Equipped with three different designs, threads, instructions, and everything else they need to start their adventures in needlepoint, this kit is fun, interactive, and just different enough that they’ll always remember it. And, at a great price point, you can’t go wrong.
And, who knows? You might even be gifting them their new favorite hobby.
Everyone can use some positive motivation, and these great posters from Best Paper Greetings are awesome for both teachers and students. Available in the super popular chalk design, these posters will complement any classroom decor.
Designed to inspire students to work towards their goals, each poster features thought-provoking words that will be remembered long after the school day ends.
Geared to make students feel good about themselves and others, these posters will enhance and enliven any classroom, creating opportunities for dialogue between each other and their teacher.
Every teacher needs a great bag, and this quality piece from Kenneth Cole is built to last.
With ample room for a tablet, laptop, planner, papers, and folders, your favorite educator can carry it all in style. Available in cognac (pictured) as well as a dark, rustic brown, there’s a style for everyone. And, if you think a leather messenger bag looks a little “older” than your teacher, the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Messenger Bag is a super cool and popular alternative to look at.
If your favorite teacher is scientifically-minded, or just a lover of all things DIY, check out these fermentation kits from Soligt.
A totally fun activity to do at home or in the classroom as part of a lesson, there’s just something really cool about making your own kimchi and sauerkraut. Not only that, but there are loads of health benefits to letting your veggies soak in brine and turn into something delicious.
Chances are, your teacher friends will thoroughly enjoy this gift.