25 Best Gifts for the Impossible Man

He’s hard to shop for — we get it. Whether you’re shopping for a guy who has everything and wants nothing or you’re struggling to find a present that aligns with his interests, we’ve got you covered with this list of the best gifts for the impossible man. Surprise him with these great gifts for any occasion.
This fun vintage motorcycle name art block mount makes a thoughtful personalized gift for the impossible man. You can further customize it by adding his name and selecting a frame if desired. More Name Art designs are available to ensure you find that perfect fit for his personality.
Jamie Oliver offers over 120 accessible and delicious recipes that even the busiest people can manage during the week. The Naked Chef TV personality builds on popular staple meals, such as ground beef, eggs, potatoes and chicken breasts by exploring nutritious and delicious ways to mix it up. To make it simpler, each recipe has no more than eight ingredients.
Whether was a fan of the (now discontinued) iPod Shuffle from Apple or he just wants to listen to his favorite songs on the go, Mighty Vibe is worth a look. This compact music player is designed for Spotify and Amazon Music playlists and can be used offline and without a phone. He can use his favorite wired or Bluetooth headphones. Mighty Vibe features wireless syncing and is resistant to sweat, water and drops.
It’s hard to go wrong with chocolate, and this assorted chocolate set makes a practical gift for the impossible man. He’ll find 20 gourmet chocolates, including squares and truffles, to satisfy his sweet tooth. Even better, each piece is wrapped in its own display box.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service is a personal genetic DNA test that can surprise him by teaching him more about his own genes and health. He’ll learn much more than his ancestry composition, down to what his DNA suggests about his taste and smell preferences and more. He can also learn whether he’s a carrier for certain genetic conditions.
Curiosity about the world around them led authors Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant to start their podcast, Stuff You Should Know, in 2008. The duo returns with another book full of different subjects. Each chapter is packed with accompanying visual material, including charts and sidebars, for even more thought-proking reading. If he’s feeling bored, this book makes a practical gift for the impossible man.
When he’s feeling restless, he just needs to turn to 100 Hikes of a Lifetime by Kate Siber for some outdoor inspiration. The book is packed with stunning National Geographic photos and input from expert hikers such as Andrew Skurka. There’s a hike for everyone, from a short day hike in California’s Sierra High Route to multi-week adventures such as Egypt’s Sinai Trail. This comprehensive book explores hikes in every continent and climate and includes handy travel information, tips on spotting wildlife and more.
The Landroid M with GPS tackles lawns up to a 1/4 acre in size. All he needs to do is set up the boundary wire, use the app to measure his lawn, then let this robotic lawn mower do the rest. Highlights include customized mowing schedules, obstacle avoidance technology and convenient app control. This Landroid will work on slopes up to 20 degrees and comes with off-limits digital fencing.
Adidas Moves combines notes of green apple, peppermint, black peppercorn, musk, jasmine and more to create a spray that will leave him feeling confident and energized. Moves for Him may be characterized by its fruit-forward scent, but it features a unique combination of top, heart and base notes to create a great gift for hard to buy for men.
If he’s looking for a brain teaser, give him the gift of Awful0 Labyrinth (INSIDE3). A ball will be released into the hidden labyrinth inside the cube. His goal is to maneuver the ball to the other side of the labyrinth. If he gets really stuck, he can open up the puzzle to look for the ball. On a scale of 12 levels of difficulty, this INSIDE3 puzzle is considered an eight.
Fans of David Sedaris will be thrilled with The Best of Me, which includes the author’s best essays and stories throughout his career. Sedaris’s trademark humor certainly abounds, but this book also explores topics such as falling in love and staying together, loss, dealing with aging and more. Several formats are available, including paperback, Kindle, Audiobook and CD.
With over 500-word search puzzles to try, he’ll stay entertained for hours on end with this adult word search book. There are 45 words hidden in every puzzle, and the pages can be easily torn out if he prefers. Once he’s done with the book he can download the free bonus puzzles.
Enhance his gaming experience with the Logitech G29 gaming racing wheel. This wheel works with Playstation 3 and 4 and features responsive pedals and realistic steering. Dual-motor feedback realistically simulates various force effects for precise responses.
Give him the gift of a beer growler that he’ll be proud to call his own. This 64-ounce engraved growler makes a thoughtful gift for the home brewing enthusiast. Pair it with a home brewing kit, such as the Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making 2 Gallon Starter Kit, to make a complete gift for the impossible man in your life.
This funny wine bottle puzzle makes a memorable gift for the hard to shop for guy. The bottle holder is made with sturdy natural wood and features an adjustable fit to accommodate various bottle heights. With a difficulty level of three on a scale from one to five, he’ll need to work his way through this brain teaser before he takes a sip.
The MANSCAPED Nuts & Bolts 2.0 Grooming Kit has all the essentials he needs (and more) to feel more comfortable and confident throughout the day. Highlights include a waterproof trimmer, disposable shaving mats to keep the floor clean and more. If you want extras such as a toiletry bag, hair and body wash and a luxury nail kit, upgrade to the Perfect Package 3.0.
Instead of simply gifting him a bottle of his favorite hot sauce, surprise him with a kit that can be used to make six gourmet recipes from scratch. The kit comes with three hot pepper varieties on the Scoville scale, including cayenne, chipotle, Arbol peppers and more. He’ll also find glass woozy bottles with lids, blank labels, gloves and other essentials for making batches of his favorite hot sauce.
There’s much more to this dash cam than its ability to record out the front of the vehicle. He can also use it to reduce blind spots, provide 24-hour parking monitoring, loop recording and G-sensor technology that automatically saves footage in the event of an accident. There’s also WiFi connectivity and voice control. This smart dash camera is compatible with iOS and Android systems.
Home entertainment just got better with the Optoma H184X. This movie projector is designed for indoor and outdoor use and features a crisp and clear 720p resolution with 1080p input. A full 3,600 lumens of brightness means that the lights don’t even have to be turned off for a rewarding cinematic experience. There’s also a 10-watt speaker for enhanced sound.
The Scarlet Solo is a user-friendly audio interface that any singer-songwriter will appreciate. He can create studio-quality recordings with his guitar simply by plugging it into the interface. An improved third-generation microphone ensures his voice will be heard loud and clear as he records.
Instead of waiting for assistance, he can simply take out this portable jump starter and get on with his day. The TACKLIFE T8 jump starter features 800A peak current and has enough juice to jumpstart a dead 12-volt battery in seconds. It also works on up to 7.0-liter gas and 5.5-liter diesel engines. This charger should last roughly 30 timers per full charge.
Give him the gift of a cleaner, more inviting home with the iRobot Roomba i6+. This robot vacuum empties itself into its disposal bin, which means less time spent fumbling with dirty dust bins. The Roomba is also WiFi-connected and works with Alexa for voice control. Digital smart mapping allows the iRobot to create precise and accurate maps as it goes. This vacuum is suitable for carpets and has powerful suction for cleaning up after pets.
He loves his Apple AirPods Pro headphones but is worried about losing them or their case. Give him the gift of a personalized Airpod Pro case, complete with a detachable keychain and a neck running strap. This customized case is resistant to slips and scratches and is also shockproof to further protect the headphones. Each name is printed with UV laser to ensure it won’t wear off over time.
It’s time to get the party started with the AmazonBasics Party Speaker. This wireless portable speaker system comes with lights, radio, USB charging, mic input and more. Sound-reactive LED lights draw attention to the speaker when the sun goes down. Other perks include an easy-grip carrying handle and a built-in rechargeable battery that yields up to 12 hours of continuous playback on a full charge.
When back pain, tension and stress builds, this vibration massager provides quick relief. The Snailax massage mat features 10 vibrating motors and two heating pads to warm and relax the back. He can also choose to target certain areas for a massage, such as the legs or shoulders, or combine them together. This mat can be folded up for storage when not in use.