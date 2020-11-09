25 Best Gifts for the Impossible Man

If he’s looking for a brain teaser, give him the gift of Awful0 Labyrinth (INSIDE3). A ball will be released into the hidden labyrinth inside the cube. His goal is to maneuver the ball to the other side of the labyrinth. If he gets really stuck, he can open up the puzzle to look for the ball. On a scale of 12 levels of difficulty, this INSIDE3 puzzle is considered an eight.