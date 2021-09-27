50 Gifts For The Woman Who Wants Nothing

There are plenty of garden starter kits out there, but this DIY kitchen salsa kit stands out since it’s specifically made for salsa lovers. It’s a fun gift for a woman who doesn’t mind waiting a bit for her seeds to grow into delicious ingredients for homemade salsa. Even if she doesn’t have a green thumb, this beginner-friendly kit will walk her through the entire process.

The entire kit is USDA organic, including seeds to grow San Marzano tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and green onions. Even the compostable peat pots, plant markers and soil discs are eco-friendly. The soil and pots are free from harmful pesticides and chemicals, so she knows exactly what she’s eating.

This decorative kit with heirloom seeds doesn’t require much space, which makes it a fun gift for apartment dwellers and anyone with a cramped kitchen. It’s versatile and can grow on a windowsill, countertop or balcony.

Even if she has a few indoor plants or herbs, this fun and creative gift will keep her busy. It’s also beginner-friendly and makes a unique gift for the woman who wants nothing.