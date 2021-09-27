50 Gifts For The Woman Who Wants Nothing

Shopping for gifts isn’t always easy, especially when you need a holiday gift for the woman who wants nothing. But there’s always something that will make her smile, and we’ve created this guide to help you discover that perfect present. Even if you’re feeling stuck, there’s something on this list for every gal. From tech to fashion to fitness gifts for her, you’ll find it here.
There are plenty of garden starter kits out there, but this DIY kitchen salsa kit stands out since it’s specifically made for salsa lovers. It’s a fun gift for a woman who doesn’t mind waiting a bit for her seeds to grow into delicious ingredients for homemade salsa. Even if she doesn’t have a green thumb, this beginner-friendly kit will walk her through the entire process.
The entire kit is USDA organic, including seeds to grow San Marzano tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and green onions. Even the compostable peat pots, plant markers and soil discs are eco-friendly. The soil and pots are free from harmful pesticides and chemicals, so she knows exactly what she’s eating.
This decorative kit with heirloom seeds doesn’t require much space, which makes it a fun gift for apartment dwellers and anyone with a cramped kitchen. It’s versatile and can grow on a windowsill, countertop or balcony.
Even if she has a few indoor plants or herbs, this fun and creative gift will keep her busy. It’s also beginner-friendly and makes a unique gift for the woman who wants nothing.
Instead of pulling out another landscape puzzle, she can keep her mind busy by assembling this 500-piece personalized photo puzzle. To create a puzzle, you’ll need to upload a cherished family or vacation photo. You can even add text to the photo to create a lasting impression.
This personalized, interactive gift is equally fun as a solo challenge or an activity for the entire family. Each puzzle comes in a rectangular cube box for easy storage. An image guide is included.
If her traditional facial routine isn’t yielding positive results, it’s time for an upgrade. The FOREO UFO 2 is a handheld treatment that uses T-Sonic pulses to boost microcirculation and oxygenate cells for skin that looks younger and smoother. It also instantly hydrates and will leave skin looking and feeling supple for up to six hours at a time.
It takes less than two minutes for the UFO 2 to infuse ingredients deep into the skin, which reduces signs of aging and delivers instant benefits. There are also more LED lights than the previous model to help skin regenerate and heal.
She’ll get desirable results in minutes with this powerful luxury gift for the woman who wants nothing.
If her yoga routine is starting to feel stale, mix it up with the FeetUp Trainer. It’s a safe and fun way to safely practice inversions, arm balances and other movements. An included poster offers over 100 exercises she can do with this trainer. There’s also a beginner’s inversion guide for curious yogis.
Whether it’s against a wall or free-standing, she can experience an inversion without worrying about losing her balance or falling over. This is a fun way to elevate her yoga routine to new levels and stay motivated to continue practicing her daily routine.
The eco-conscious yogi will appreciate this trainer’s sustainable construction. Additionally, a tree is planted for every trainer that’s sold. A sustainable yoga mat is another awesome gift idea.
Nadiya Hussain continues to capitalize on her success after winning ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in 2015. In this New York Times bestseller, Nadiya reveals over 100 of her favorite recipes for cakes, pies, bread and other baked goods. Even though the book is written by an award-winning chef, the recipes are simple enough for beginners. It’s a fun gift for anyone with a sweet tooth!
There’s something for every craving on the inside. Some examples of what she might feel inspired to try include Mint Choc-Chip Nanaimo Bars, Key Lime Cupcakes, Spiced Squash Strudel and more. Although this cookbook is achievable for beginners, it’s just as interesting for experienced pastry makers.
Getting a good night’s sleep has numerous benefits, from strengthening the immune system to reducing stress and improving one’s mood. Her chances of sleeping peacefully are improved with the Hatch Restore sound machine, which promotes better sleep by personalizing a sleep and wake routine. Instead of jolting awake to a blaring alarm clock, Hatch Restore slowly rouses her by mimicking the natural sunrise.
Experts agree that establishing a familiar bedtime routine makes it easier for the brain to wind down and relax before sleep. This ritual can help reduce anxiety and stress that can crop up late at night.
Hatch Restore promotes healthy sleep habits by providing gentle wind-down content and setting the mood with a library of soothing sounds. An optional subscription also gives her access to sleep stories, meditations and more.
Homebrewing doesn’t have to be complicated or sophisticated. If high-end automatic espresso machines with countless buttons and options aren’t her style, surprise her with this small SEVEN&ME espresso machine. She can make a single serving of delicious coffee with the push of a button, so she can continue getting ready for the day as her coffee brews.
Even if she’s not a barista, she’ll feel like a professional coffee artist as she tries out different specialty drinks. It takes just three minutes to brew the coffee and froth the milk, so she can quickly create cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes and other specialty drinks. A smart control system automatically controls the heating, brew time and pressure, which takes the guesswork out of making specialty drinks at home.
It’s the smallest available iPad, but the mini doesn’t fall short when it comes to features and performance. A powerful A15 Bionic chip easily handles everything from games to movies to web browsing, so she can use the versatile iPad for work and play. An edge-to-edge screen maximizes the display, while narrow borders make the smallest details more visible.
The iPad mini works with the second-generation Apple Pencil to conveniently take notes, mark up documents and draw. Whether she’s working or relaxing, the battery lasts up to 10 hours.
You can choose between 64GB and 256GB. The 64GB should be plenty if she mostly streams entertainment, reads books and plays games. However, it’s worth splurging for the extra storage space if she frequently works with large files.
We’ve covered the WiFi-only version in our review. A WiFi + cellular model is also available for continued connectivity via WiFi-6 and cellular data.
Celebrate her fun and unique style with these handmade solid copper earrings. They’re beautiful and fashionable and are perfect for wearing casually or dressing up. A clear coating preserves the antique finish, so she’ll have these earrings for years.
Although they’re made with copper, these earrings are lightweight. She might even forget that she’s wearing them! They’re cute and comfortable enough to wear on a daily basis.
Are you looking for an amazing gift for your wife? You’re in luck, especially if you’re celebrating a 7th or 22nd wedding anniversary. Copper is a traditional gift for these milestones, but she’s sure to appreciate them for any occasion. The earrings come packaged in a small gift box and can be wrapped upon request for easy gift-giving.
If she’s interested in a heat press but doesn’t have room for a large machine, the compact EasyPress 2 is a sensible alternative. Many women appreciate how compact and slim it is, and several have even successfully traveled with it. This second version of the EasyPress features many improvements over the previous model, including better heat stability and ease of use.
The EasyPress 2 works best for t-shirts and heat transfer vinyl projects. She can make stunning custom shirts, hats, blankets, sweatshirts and more with professional results in just less than a minute. It takes the machine just over a minute to heat up, so she can start working right away.
She can instantly print her most cherished memories straight from her smartphone to the Kodak Dock Plus and decorate the photos with frames, filters and stickers to make each one unique. The portable instant photo printer can be used anywhere to help her easily preserve timeless memories. Each photo is laminated and is resistant to water and fingerprints for lasting results. The photos print as a standard 4″ x 6″ size and will easily slide into a frame.
This printer uses a stable Bluetooth connection and works with Android and iOS devices. Even if she’s never used a photo printer before, the Dock Plus is beginner-friendly, so she’ll be confidently printing memories in no time. A free companion app puts the controls at her fingertips.
If her phone runs low, she can simply plug it into the printer to charge on the go. There’s an Android dock pin and a lightning connector for iOS devices. She can simultaneously charge and print to avoid wasting time.
A warm compress can relieve dry eyes, but this electric heated mask takes it a step further since it has temperature controls. With three temperature settings between 110 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit, she’ll get fast relief. This mask was developed by dry eye professionals and can produce results in just two 10-minute treatments each day.
Warm compresses produce heat to help open the meibomian glands, according to the Optometrists Network. This increases the flow of oil to the eyes and improves oil gland function, among other benefits. It’s recommended for day or nighttime use, and can be used alongside eye drops or gel for maximum results.
Each large tote bag by Pet Studio Art features a hand-printed design. Even better, most designs are inspired by sanctuary animals and rescue pets. It’s not just limited to dog lovers, either, as there are plenty of other awesome animal prints, including cats, squirrels, tigers, sloths and more.
These large bags are fully functional and have a gusset at the bottom for maximum reinforcement. She can use this reusable bag to carry produce from the local farmer’s market or head to the beach with all of her essentials. The eco-friendly cotton material is durable enough for daily use. It’s also easy to clean.
If you’re looking for a unique gift that will help her stay busy, consider the LEGO Bonsai Tree. The model building kit has nearly 900 pieces to help pass the time. It’s a fun present for anyone who loves plants or bonsai trees.
This kit can be constructed with green leaves or pink cherry blossoms, as the pieces are interchangeable. The leaf elements are made with sustainably sourced sugarcane.
In addition to the colorful tree, she’ll create the stand and pot one piece at a time. When the kit is complete, she’ll have a decorative tree to put on display.
The next time her boss calls a Zoom conference or webinar, she’ll feel prepared with the LUME CUBE video conferencing light. It’s ideal for remote working, live streaming, video conferencing and more. This mini laptop light is a handy accessory that enhances her appearance for any virtual occasion. It’s easy to adjust the brightness and color, so she’ll always have full control over the setup.
Even if she’s surrounded by drab office lighting, features such as a frosted lens and white diffuser provide a soft glow that looks great in any professional setting. The color temperature adjusts from warm to cool light to complement her skin tones, which is something a traditional webcam simply can’t do. When the battery power runs low, she can conveniently plug the light into her computer’s USB port.
If you’re shopping for a tech gift for the woman who has everything, the LUME CUBE is one of our top choices. Take it a step further by gifting her one of these professional laptops.
A thick, plush robe is an awesome gift for anyone who lives in a cold climate. Instead of shivering when her feet touch the cold floor, she can wrap herself up in this luxury bathrobe made with Turkish cotton. It readily absorbs water and conserves body heat to keep her cozy after a shower.
Many premium hotels use Turkish cotton to spoil guests. It’s extremely soft and absorbent without feeling too heavy or bulky. This type of cotton feels buttery smooth against the skin and gets softer over time, making it a gift she’ll cherish for years.
She’ll get professional-quality nails at a fraction of the price of her local salon with this MelodySusie portable electric nail file kit. Then there’s the added benefit of having full control over each nail once she masters this compact machine. It files and polishes her nails with speeds up to 20,000 RPM, which means it won’t slow down or struggle when filing on a hard surface, such as gel or acrylic.
Although the electric nail drill is powerful, it’s quiet enough to avoid disturbing others. That means she can get ready for a night out without waking up a sleeping baby or spouse. She can use the drill for removing cuticles and perfecting nail art by using the six available sanding bands to cut, polish, carve and grind the art until she’s satisfied with the appearance.
Even if she already owns a Bluetooth speaker, it probably isn’t shaped like a tiki torch. The next time she’s relaxing outside, she’ll have warm ambient light flickering beside her as she listens to her favorite music on this TikiTunes speaker. The soft LED flame looks realistic and is completely safe for indoor and outdoor use.
If she’s nervous about leaving the speaker outdoors in the elements, the fact that it’s water and dust resistant should put her mind at ease. She can kick back, relax and listen to her playlists for up to six hours per charge. This speaker recharges via a standard micro USB cable for added convenience.
Most women know how stressful searching for lost jewelry can be, especially when it’s time to leave for an important event. Even if she’s neat and tidy, this mirror jewelry cabinet allows her to find anything from earrings to bracelets to makeup brushes in just seconds. Plus, it doubles as a full-screen mirror that doesn’t require any extra floor space. She can simply flip the door open to see how good she looks, rather than waste precious minutes running over to a wall-mounted mirror.
With the soft glow of eight blue lights inside the cabinet, she can clearly see the jewelry she has picked out for any occasion. The armoire can be mounted on the door or wall, giving her more flexibility to set it up in a convenient space. It’s also adjustable to three different height levels. If she has kids, the included lock and key keep curious little fingers from getting into trouble.
She might already have a heating pad for her back and neck, but when was the last time she was able to really warm up her feet? This electric foot warmer works the same as a heating pad for any other part of the body, but it opens up so that she can slide her feet inside to get them nice and toasty. All it takes is 15 minutes to relax and increase circulation, among other benefits.
This heating pad has three settings and heats up quickly to instantly soothe pain and warm chilly feet. It automatically shuts off after two hours for safety. She won’t be able to feel the heating wire through the plush flannel material, but she’ll definitely notice the results. Although it’s designed for the feet, she can also use this versatile heating pad on her back and shoulders.
The best monocular telescopes have high power magnification to clearly see birds and other outdoor objects. She can see 12 times closer with the Gosky 12×55 High Definition Monocular Telescope, which makes any outdoor adventure more fun. In addition to birding and watching wildlife, she can bring the Gosky Skyhawk prism monocular telescope along on hikes, concerts and ball games.
An included smartphone mount works with nearly any smartphone, so she can easily capture those beautiful moments. The mount holds her phone steady to ensure each picture turns out. The monocular has an adjustable eyecup that twists for precise viewing with or without glasses.
The monocular is fully sealed to prevent dust and water from getting inside. It’s also shockproof for peace of mind if it accidentally slips from her hand.
Crocheting is more than a hobby, and this crochet kit is a fun opportunity to learn a new hobby. It’s a great way to relieve stress, keep the mind active, promote mindfulness, spark creativity and more. Plus, she can help others by creating adorable crochet patterns, pom poms, and DIY crafts. We highly recommend making this gift even sweeter by giving her the adorable Crochet Cute Critters book along with it.
Even if she’s never tried crocheting before, it’s a surprisingly fun and simple activity to learn. The only skill she really needs is knowing how to count. Otherwise, she’ll learn the basic steps as she goes…even in just a few hours. This beginner-friendly kit has everything she needs to get started, including a handy eBook that will guide her along the way.
The 63-piece crochet kit comes with 24-100% acrylic crochet yarn balls, crochet hooks, plastic weaving needs, a knitting gauge, cable stitch holders and anything else she might need. With 24 different colors of yarn, it’s easy to personalize any project.
I was introduced to the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment at a local salon. It’s a must-have for any woman with damaged hair, whether it’s from using too many chemicals or frequent thermal stress. A small amount tamed my dry and frizzy hair without weighing it down and left it looking shinier and healthier than it has in a long time.
For best results, this treatment should be used two to three times a week. A little bit goes a long way towards repairing and restoring hair by reducing breakage and strengthening the hair. It may sound like a stretch, but just a pea-sized amount puts unruly hair in its place. This vegan product suits all hair types and is pH balanced for healthy, beautiful hair.
My stylist also recommended the Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother, which moisturizes hair and actually speeds up blow-dry times. She’ll spend less time drying her hair, only to have it look even better when she heads out for the day.
This combination chair is a backpack and stool in one, making it a convenient gift for outdoor lovers. She can use it for camping, day trips to the beach, picnics and anywhere else it might be useful. Although it’s compact, there’s plenty of interior storage space. In addition to the main compartment, she’ll find various pockets for smaller essentials.
Even if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the premium polyester fabric stands up to the elements. It guards against scratches and features a waterproof coating, so she won’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain.
When she’s done for the day, this collapsible chair folds down into a portable size. It’s easy to carry and is compact enough to store inside a tent if she’s camping.
From beginner chefs to professionals, a sharp knife is a must in any kitchen. The Bavarian Edge knife sharpener restores dull blades to give each knife a makeover. Instead of splurging on a new set of knives each time hers wears out, she can reach for this sharpener for long-lasting results. This sharpener suits all types of blades, including serrated, beveled and standard.
It may sound surprising, but a sharp blade is actually safer than a dull one. That’s because a dull knife can slip when she tries to make a cut and can nick her finger, countertop or cutting board. She might not even realize that her knives are dull until an accident happens.
Whether she’s partial to one or two knives or tends to rotate through a set as she cooks, this knife sharpener delivers professional results on a wide variety of knives. She can quickly sharpen paring knives, boning knives, Japanese knives, chef’s knives and more. An instruction manual is included to help guide her through the process.
The Sky High mascara from Maybelline lifts her lashes and builds volume without weighing them down. Part of the secret is a flexible brush that bends slightly to reach each lash from the root to the tip. She’ll instantly get long, sexy lashes with just one or two applications. There’s no need to add a heated eyelash curler or anything extra to her morning routine, which makes it easier to head out the door on those busy days.
Another big advantage of this mascara is that it’s easy to remove. No more scrubbing furiously to remove those stubborn bits, or even giving up and going to sleep without washing off her makeup. The allergy-tested formula is safe for sensitive eyes, including contacts. Regular and waterproof versions are available to boost her confidence for any occasion.
If she has a bottle of isopropyl alcohol handy, she has the necessary fuel to use the FLÎKR Fire personal fireplace. There’s no need to mess around with propane tanks or kindle to start a fire. Not only is isopropyl alcohol readily available, it also burns clean and only releases water vapor and carbon dioxide with adequate ventilation. She can even cook marshmallows to make s’mores inside.
This compact fireplace is safe for indoor and outdoor use, so the party doesn’t have to stop when it starts to rain. It burns for around 45 minutes, so she can warm up her apartment and cook for a group of hungry friends. Instead of a massive roaring fire, she’ll enjoy a cozy ambiance that makes hanging out indoors much more fun.
The dual-purpose Cactus Room Scents is a decorative diffuser that adds a pleasant aroma to her home or office. Several women describe the scent as fresh and fragrant without being overpowering, which makes it ideal for those who are sensitive to smells. She can also swap out the included scent with her preferred diffuser oils.
If she’s into small accessories that don’t require much space, she’ll appreciate this compact diffuser. The pot is just a few inches in diameter and can be placed nearly anywhere. It can help boost her mood, create a welcoming atmosphere and even help her fall asleep.
Light therapy can impact melatonin and serotonin levels to promote better mood and sleep while easing symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. The Divoom Planet-9 Smart Mood Lamp has a fully customizable range of color temperatures from 1600K to 6500K to meet most needs. She can choose between built-in lighting patterns or customize her own in the companion app.
Cleveland Clinic physician Dr. Robert Cain explains that prolonged periods of dark and lack of sun exposure can wreak havoc on your sleep-wake rhythm. This could upset her mood and cause her to feel anxious. A sun lamp can help reset this natural cycle to boost her physical and mental well-being.
This therapy lamp provides more than effective DIY lighting. It also syncs with her favorite songs and video games and will even dance to the beat in a way that’s sure to uplift her spirits.
Some wine connoisseurs believe that some wine tastes best when it’s chilled. If she likes her wine on the cold side, including champagne and whites, the VoChill accessory is a thoughtful gift. It’s compact and easy to take wherever she goes and will stay cold for up to 60 minutes inside and 45 minutes outside in the shade.
VoChill is made for every type of wine, and will keep her favorite sparklings, whites and roses cool and refreshing. It also fits most standard stemware glasses, so she can sip out of her favorite stemmed glassware.
Her greatest crypto assets will be safely and conveniently stored inside the Ledger Nano S hardware wallet. It keeps her private keys protected and will never expose confidential data. This crypto wallet is ideal for managing over 30 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Multiple assets can be conveniently managed on a single device.
In case something happens to the wallet, all accounts are backed up to a recovery sheet and can be restored on a Ledger device. This hardware wallet limits the risk of online exposure by keeping them offline. She can easily manage her assets using the companion app and other compatible wallets.
Instead of spending a lot of time and money getting her teeth professionally whitened, she can get dentist-grade results at home. The iSmile teeth whitening kit gets teeth whiter in just seven days and comes with eight shapes for a natural appearance. All it takes is 10 minutes to remove stains and get healthier-looking teeth.
It’s a safe and effective home whitening kit that can deliver results with the first use. All the necessary components are included, such as a desensitizing gel and mouth tray for comfort. A user’s manual is included to guide her through the process.
Pressing tofu isn’t tough, but it can be tedious since it requires a stable base and plenty of pressure to squeeze out excess liquid. If she frequently cooks with tofu, this adjustable press can help save a lot of time and effort. It’s quick and easy to use, and only requires a few minutes of effort for desirable end results.
Whether her recipe calls for silken, firm or extra-firm tofu, it will be ready in 10 to 30 minutes. The tofu also won’t crack despite constant pressure from the lid. A removable drip tray keeps excess liquid out, so the tofu won’t stay moist on the bottom.
This handy kitchen gadget isn’t just for tofu, either. It comes with a cheese cloth for making and straining cheese. She can also strain paneer and get squeeze excess liquid out of frozen spinach.
When her lips start to feel dry and chapped, she can turn to I DEW CARE Plush Party Lip Balm for relief. One of the key ingredients is cocoa butter, which promotes suppleness. The blend also contains vitamins C and E to guard against environmental triggers and moisturize the lips. Hibiscus flower extract keeps skin looking healthy.
All it takes is a few dabs of the formula to provide nighttime relief. A spatula is included, so she doesn’t need to worry about getting her hands messy. Experts suggest applying lip balm several times throughout the day and at night before bed to soothe and heal chapped lips.
She only needs a pea-sized amount of this product, so it will last a while. The formula is also vegan, cruelty-free and doesn’t contain any gluten. It comes in sustainable packaging for an eco-friendly gift.
If you’re looking for a gift for a tea lover, consider this dry flight of Tiesta Tea favorites. It’s packed with options for every type of tea drinker, including caffeine-free herbal teas and blends with high amounts of caffeine for a boost when she needs it. With flavors such as Lavender Chamomile, Blueberry Wild Child, Lean Green Machine and Maui Mango, she’ll have fun sampling all the different categories of tea.
Each sample bag contains loose leaf tea, since that’s how the founders of Tiesta Tea believe the optimal health benefits and flavors are delivered. Each tea is sourced using high-quality ingredients without artificial flavors.
To ensure each cup tastes its best, she’ll need a teapot for herbal teas. We recommend the Hiware 1000ml Glass Teapot, which features heat-resistant borosilicate glass for everyday use. It comes with an infuser and is also useful for coffee, tea bags and herbs.
Running with a dog can be challenging, but the Tuff Mutt Hands-Free Dog Leash takes a dragging leash out the equation. This durable bungee leash is a must for any active dog mom and is an awesome gift for runners. It has two handles for full control and allows dogs plenty of room to run in front or alongside their owners. The leash extends up to five feet to give everyone plenty of room to navigate obstacles.
Due to its bungee construction, this leash is recommended for dogs that are at least 30 pounds. A gliding clip allows the leash to freely move from side to side for unrestricted movements. Reflective stitching along the leash makes the athletic duo more visible at night.
The next time she encounters wind and rain when she’s outside, she’ll feel prepared with the XIXVON Reverse Folding Umbrella. It’s uniquely designed to stand up to challenging conditions, including strong winds that would cause most other umbrellas to bend. Instead, wind-resistant fiberglass ribs resist damage to keep her protected. This folding umbrella is also water-repellant and even has UPF protection to shield her from harmful sun rays.
When it suddenly starts to pour, all she needs to do is push a button to open the umbrella. It automatically opens and closes, so she can just as easily close it once she’s safely inside. This umbrella is large enough to cover two people.
Whether she’s at home or away, the Wyze Cam v3 lets her see and record activity around her home. Now in its third generation, the Wyze Cam offers several improvements over previous models for maximum security. For example, the v3 has more processing power for more reliable performance. It also has 1080p color night viewing for total clarity in the dark.
This security camera is weather- and dust-resistant and can be used indoors and outside. It’s wired for uninterrupted recording. All events are captured on the free 14-day rolling cloud storage, while a microSD card slot lets her record 24/7.
A subscription isn’t required to store data on the cloud. However, she’ll want to use the companion app to use all the available features. For example, she’ll receive instant motion and sound alerts. It’s also easy to set up Motion Detection Zones and customize the settings, or even disable them completely.
If she loves spending time outdoors, give her a comfortable place to sit with the MARCHWAY Lightweight Folding High Back Camping Chair. It weighs less than 4 pounds and folds down to an easily portable shape that easily slides into a backpack or vehicle. An included carrying pouch keeps the pole and fabric safe in one convenient place.
This chair sets up in just 1 minute and features durable ripstop polyester seat fabric. It’s also built to last with a corrosion-resistant frame that withstands the elements. Constructed with a high back and comfortable backrest, there’s plenty of room to stretch out and relax.
This Wide-Mouth Cabin Spinner from Briggs & Riley has just enough room for her essentials, so she won’t overpack and burden herself with more luggage than she needs for a weekend getaway. It’s 15.5 inches high and 14 inches wide, with various compartments for everything she needs for a few days away from home.
If she’s traveling with a laptop, she can safely store up to a 15-inch machine in the padded pocket. There’s also room for clothes and shoes in the large main compartment, which is uniquely sized to carry bulkier items.
Even when it’s fully loaded, this designer carry-on slides under most airline seats. It’s also conveniently sized for most overhead bins. Durable nylon exterior fabric resists moisture, dirt and abrasions, so the spinner won’t look like it’s been through a long day of traveling.
Expand her culinary senses with the Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box, which features eight freshly-roasted artisan coffees and eight culinary-inspired chocolate bars. Tasting notes are included to teach her everything she could ever want to know about chocolate and coffee pairings.
Natasha Shariff from the Bettr Barista Coffee Academy shares that coffee and chocolate have a natural synergy that results in a symmetrical pairing. For example, a Colombian espresso pairs well with 70% dark chocolate, with fruity notes that balance the espresso’s medium acidity.
Choose between whole bean or freshly ground coffee. If she could use a coffee grinder, one of our favorites is the Breville Smart Grinder Pro. It has 60 precise grind settings to protect essential oils in the coffee beans. You can makes this gift more personal by adding a unique note.
She’ll stay on her neighbors’ good side with this thoughtful gift. Instead of the sometimes harsh sounds that windchimes can produce, this clever windchime plays soothing tones that won’t disturb others. That’s because a group of music teachers got together and worked hard to find precise calm and tranquil frequencies.
Even though this windchime sounds peaceful, it’s tough enough for year-round outdoor use. Six large aluminum tubes hang elegantly from a durable beechwood suspension platform, complete with a heavy-duty S-hook to secure the chime in place. She can hang it in her garden, patio, backyard or any other meaningful location.
If she’s curious about homemade vegan cheese, this kit is a thoughtful gift. Store-bought vegan cheese seems to be hit or miss. Some types are flavorful and taste like regular cheese, while others leave plenty to be desired. This vegan cheese-making kit lets her customize each batch so she knows exactly when she’s eating every time. It only takes a bit of curiosity and less than an hour to make a batch.
Homemade vegan cheese might sound more complicated than it is. Inside this kit, she’ll find everything she needs to whip up batches of popular cheese for any occasion. For example, she can make homemade mozzarella for pizza and ricotta for delicious vegan lasagna. Other options include halloumi, mascarpone, Greek-style cheese and parmesean.
Instead of carrying an unnecessarily large back on her next adventure, she can stick her essentials inside this shoulder bag and head out for the day. The Waterfly crossbody backpack has a surprisingly spacious interior. There’s enough room to fit a smartphone, book, power bank, iPad mini and other essentials.
A zippered main compartment helps keep her belongings secure. She can also use the secret back anti-theft pocket to store her valuables.
Outfitted with durable cotton lining, this bag is a sturdy choice for traveling and commuting. It’s constructed with lightweight cotton linen that wicks moisture and resists water, including light rain showers.
The Fitbit Luxe is a stylish health and fitness tracker that can help keep her on track with her wellness goals. Constructed with durable stainless steel material and a comfortable wristband, it’s a wardrobe essential that complements most outfits. Even if she has a small wrist, the slim Luxe won’t look too bulky.
Even when the sun is shining, a bright color display makes it easy to see everything from Active Zone Minutes to call and text notifications to guided breathing sessions. Luxe also tracks heart rate 24/7 and has 20 exercise modes.
Features such as stress management tools and mindfulness minutes make self-care a priority, which is essential for any busy woman. The expected battery life is five days per charge.
The Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone is a thoughtful gift for a woman who needs a convenient way to charge her smartphone, yet doesn’t want to have an ugly charger lying around. This charging stone features a natural stone construction and is made using the most environmentally friendly materials possible. It works with most phones, including the iPhone 12, and Qi-enabled devices.
With fast 10W charging, she can quickly juice up her AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds and other devices. This is actually more than enough for most devices. She simply needs to lay the device on the charger to get started.
If marble isn’t the right choice for her living space, this stone also comes in travertine, sandstone, lava stone and other variations. It’s even available in a dual size to simultaneously charge up to two devices.
When she needs something extra to combat dry skin, a paraffin wax machine makes a thoughtful gift. This Jerrybox machine is designed for hands and feet, but it also works for the elbows, heels and other areas of rough, scaly skin. A large opening offers ample room to dip both feet or hands.
It only takes 20 minutes to melt 2 pounds of paraffin wax. As the wax melts, it helps soften and smooth chapped and dry patches of skin. A temperature range between 131 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit allows her to set a specific temperature.
Paraffin wax offers numerous cosmetic and therapeutic benefits and can help open pores, relax muscles and even relieve pain in hands affected by rheumatoid arthritis.
If she often wakes up feeling too hot or cold, check out The Temperature Regulating Blanket. It’s made using the same patented technology for NASA and helps control body temperature by absorbing and releasing heat as needed.
The secret lies inside millions of microcapsules that work tirelessly to absorb extra heat to prevent overheating and release it to prevent chills. This complex system adjusts to her micro-climate throughout the night to keep her comfortable.
Multiple sizes are available, but only the queen and king blankets are sold in several colors. This blanket is safe for the washing machine and dryer.
If you’re looking for an awesome gift for your girlfriend or wife, these rose-scented candles are a sweet find. The hand-poured soy wax candles smell like fresh garden roses. Each candle is sprinkled with rose petals on top.
This box of candles also makes a thoughtful gift for vegans. It’s recyclable and can be used as a storage box when she’s done with the candles. Each candle is made with sustainable soy wax and has a braided flat cotton wick for stability.
Great for crafting fine details, this two-in-one magnifier and lamp is an awesome gift for hobbyists. It clips onto a tabletop and has two brightness settings. Constructed with two adjustable goosenecks, it casts 20 lumens of concentrated white light on one side and features a 2X magnifying glass on the other. This dual-purpose gift works well for reading fine print, perfecting crafts and other demanding tasks.
With two brightness settings, she can choose the amount of light she needs for various projects. The LEDs will last up to 100,000 hours. This magnifying lamp runs on batteries for convenient cord-free operation.