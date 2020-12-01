21 Best Gifts for Tomboys: The Ultimate List

This clever toy is great for tomboys and everyone else, in our opinion. Different from a drone, the LED lighted flying ball lights up in brilliant colors. Kids will be mesmerized watching while it zooms around. Because it can sense the objects around it, and intuitively moves to avoid them, it’s even safe in the house.

It’s easy to control with a wireless remote, recharges via USB. It flies up to 15 feet in the air, and as an added safety feature, the ball automatically shuts off if it accidentally does come into contact with anything.

Another great flying toy option that delivers hours of serious fun is a set of slingshot rockets. Having played with these myself, they’re cheap and an absolute blast as they whistle into the sky. They even have little LED lights that make shooting them skyward at night a ton of fun.