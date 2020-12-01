21 Best Gifts for Tomboys: The Ultimate List

Have you got a rough and tumble girl who loves to plays hard, get dirty and have as many hair-raising adventures as her friends who are boys? We’ve got some awesome gift ideas for tweens and teens that celebrate their bold spirit.
These are the Best Gifts for Tomboys. And if you’re looking for gifts for girls of all ages and interests, we’ve got great suggestions for that too.
This clever toy is great for tomboys and everyone else, in our opinion. Different from a drone, the LED lighted flying ball lights up in brilliant colors. Kids will be mesmerized watching while it zooms around. Because it can sense the objects around it, and intuitively moves to avoid them, it’s even safe in the house.
It’s easy to control with a wireless remote, recharges via USB. It flies up to 15 feet in the air, and as an added safety feature, the ball automatically shuts off if it accidentally does come into contact with anything.
Another great flying toy option that delivers hours of serious fun is a set of slingshot rockets. Having played with these myself, they’re cheap and an absolute blast as they whistle into the sky. They even have little LED lights that make shooting them skyward at night a ton of fun.
As a follow up to the wildly popular Daring Book for Girls, this book is filled with lots of ideas for activities and projects that push girls past their boundaries to embrace their best selves. From tips on how to ride a sakteboard to how to run really, really fast, this handy pocket sized tome will keep her mind and body busy.
From making her own zip line to learning how to be a spy, this book is a great and healthy way to occupy her and her friends. The Double-Daring Book for Girls is the highly anticipated sequel to the first book in the series and gives girls the wits and skills to build a raft, play football and solid instructions on tons more daring activities.
With speeds of up to 10MPH, this Razor electric scooter is going to give her the freedom to fly all over the neighborhood. It features a kick start, high-torque hub motor, push-button throttle, hand-operated front fender brake, and retractable kickstand.
It never needs alignment, and it delivers up to 80 minutes of ride time on a single charge. The wide platform makes for a stable foot base so getting the hang of it should be easy. We highly recommend you insist upon a helmet any time she rides.
Spot on for your tomboy who’d rather put her hair in a pony than blow dry and curl, this bad hair day ballcap does double duty – holding her hair in place and protecting her eyes in the sun. It features the popular distressed look, which girls love right now. She might also get a giggle out of the Hey Y’all ballcap that has that same distressed design.
Your girl’s gonna soar with excitement over this awesome book of paper airplane designs and instructions. It comes with ten different folding patterns and 40 sheets of patterned plane papers. With 56 pages of detailed instructions, she’ll be wowing you and all her friends with her paper plane prowess. It’s the ideal gift for rainy or snowy days when outdoor activities aren’t an option.
She can make a fleet of puff propelled flyers with the Klutz Straw Shooter Jets Kit. It has enough materials for a squadron of sixty! If she’s a Star Wars fan, she can make 30 paper star fighters with the Klutz Star Wars Folded Flyers kit.
This is the ideal place for your tomboy to escape with her friends, even if it’s on the front porch or in the basement. The HugglePod Hangout is a sturdy nylon canvas hanging play space for reading, pretending and simply hanging out. It features and interior string of LED lights, so it’s good fun even after dark.
Whether you get it with this crescent hanging stand, or order it to hang yourself, this will soon become your girl’s favorite space of her own. If you want something smaller and more affordable, the Joki Outdoor Baloo Hanging Nest is under $90 and makes the perfect space for one.
If you’ve got an adventurer on your hands, you can bet she’s not always easy to track down. These long range walkie talkies are one way to make sure you can find her when she’s out and about in the neighborhood, or they make a standard game of hide and seek a whole lot more fun, especially if you’re playing with teams.
These voice-activated walkie talkies let her communicate without pushing a button and with a two mile range, they’re great for taking on family hikes where your tomboy might easily wander ahead, or lag behind because she’s found something interesting to examine along the trail. If you need her walkie talkies to cover even longer distances, this set has a three mile range.
These cool kicks are here to stay and girls everywhere love them for their comfort and classic style. These low tops feature the hallmark Chuck Taylor design, and have a canvas upper as well as a super supportive Ortholite insole for extra cushioning. The best thing about these sweet shoes is the crazy variety of colors and patterns they come in, so you can pick the perfect pair for the tomboy on your gift list.
With women’s sizes starting at 3.5, they’re likely fits for anyone third grade or higher. And don’t forget about Chuck Taylor high tops. Also super hip for the rowdy kid who plays hard.
Trekking in the snow is a great activity for tomboys and their parents. This snowshoe set is ideal for girls up to 100 pounds. These snowshoes feature easily adjustable bindings she can handle herself. Made with lightweight aluminum tubing, and with durable decks, these shoes feature crampons to grab the snow and make hills easier to ascend. This set comes with trekking poles and a handy carrying tote to stow them. Take her for a snowy park walk to get her accustomed to the feel, and she’ll want to be out in the cold weather even more.
If your tomboy’s a teen, this set of Yukon Charlie women’s snowshoes and trekking poles will be the right size for her, and they also come with a cool carrying bag.
This award-winner is one of those terrific gifts for girls that can keep her outside playing instead of inside on a device. Big enough for your tomboy and a couple of her friends, this tree swing can provide hours of outdoor fun. Hang it from two ropes for a simple front to back swing, or hang it from a single point and add a wicked spin to the mix. Either way, this cool kid gift is one she’s going to love for the long haul.
Make it easier on the health of your tree and safer for her swing by mounting it with these wide tree swing straps.
Since your rough and tumble girl likey prefers to skip the ribbons and bows, this hip denim jacket can give her a sense of her preferred style without being girly or fancy. With a bit of stretch for those hard days of play, it features a traditional tack button front placket two front pockets with metal buttons as well. For your sake, it’s also machine washable.
For a teen tomboy, the Dickies Junior’s Denim Bib Overalls are totally trendy, without being corny.
Digging up dirt and rocks will never be so much fun or so mesmerizing as when you get your tomboy this gold panning kit. She’ll be ready to dig, swirl and sift in every creek or river you take her to. This kit includes two gold pans, a mesh classifier, hand trowel, snuffer bottle, gold vials, precision tweezers and a high quality pick. Of course, it comes with a handbook, and even if she never finds gold, she’ll have a blast trying.
If you’ve got a teen who gets serious about this game, the Gold Rush Nugget Bucket gold panning kit contains everything she’ll need to kick dust.
Your tomboy can build three remarkable and fully functional machines with this cool kit inspired by DaVinci designs – a ballista (an enormous crossbow), a bombard (an early form of the cannon) and a catapult. Each takes several hours and teaches her to follow instructions using simple tools that are included.
This kit delivers hands on knowledge of engineering and once she’s finished, her desire to know about machines, as well as woodworking will be on high alert. National Geographic has another cool kit that gives her 10 real geodes to crack open and identify the crystals found inside. Both of these tomboy gifts will pique her curiosity about the workings of the world around her.
Girls are often taught to stand down, but we doubt that’s the case with your tomboy. This tee shirt says it all with an empowering quote from the notorious RBG herself, that boldly lets your girl say loud and proud that she’ll fight for the things she cares about.
We also think she’ll like the Be Brave Be Strong Be Fearless Hoodie Shirt both because of what it says about her, but also because it’s warm and super cozy.
Fishing is one of those great pastimes that can become a lifelong addiction, and there’s no better sport to teach your tomboy. Fishing takes patience, technique and time, but the rewards are awesome. This telescoping fishing rod works for her as she grows in both size and skills. It comes with everything she’ll need to land her first fish.
A spin cast reel and line are included as well as jigs, lures, swivels, bobbers, weights and more. Be sure to get her a dandy little tackle box to keep her fishing gear and license at the ready for any day when you’re planning a trip to the lake or a nearby stream. For the most reliable lures on the planet, this set of Mepps fishing lures is almost guaranteed to catch trout.
Does your girl have a curious and mischievous mind? This chemistry kit is bound to be a favorite with 25 jaw dropping experiments that teach her STEM skills masked as ridiculous fun. She can learn to make rockets from a chemical reaction or a balloon, create fizzy bombs, design an explosive bag or produce a color explosion, just to name a few of the activities.
This cool kit comes with a 36 page lab guide full of pictures and information, it teaches her tons of useful information about chemical reactions, combustion, explosions and more. She might also get a kick out of the Lava Lamp & Glitter Tube Science Activity Kit that includes all the tools, parts and ingredients she’ll need.
There’s no better way to build strength, agility and terrific hand-eye coordination skills than a friendly game of catch. With a baseball glove that’s just your girl’s size, she’ll learn to throw, catch, run, slide and have some serious fun doing it. And if you get her started early, all this play can keep you in better shape too.
If your tomboy is tee-ball age, this brightly colored ball glove from Franklin Sports is an awesome option that never needs breaking in.
For fun and athletic challenge, even after dark, nothing amps up the game of badminton like Speedminton. No need for a net, or even tons of set up space, this game requires lots of running around at a breakneck pace to bat back and forth the speeding birdies. For nighttime play, there’s even a lighted speeder included.
This super fun game combines the best of tennis, squash and badminton into fast paced fun in her own backyard. The kit comes with two aluminum rackets and three birdies, as well as a storage back to keep them organized in the toy closet. If you have a sizable enough yard for traditional badminton or volleyball, this is a great gift set as well.
Why waste time on toy tools that break when you can introduce your girl to real life shop tools and show her how to use them? This 18V drill driver set features a built-in LED light that activates when triggering the drill. It also has a built-in bubble level to improve her accuracy, and a magnetic base for holding loose screws.
The power screwdriver utilizes a patented pivoting head which enables it to fit into tighter work spaces. She can use that to help put together any furniture or ready to assemble toys and sports equipment. They come in a matching tool case with a carry handle.
With some parental supervision, this kit can teach your tomboy to comfortably handle power tools and solve problems around the house, which will serve her well later in life.
Kids love making projects with duct tape, and this fun kit makes a super cool wallet your girl will love showing off to her friends. It includes all the materials she’ll need to create her one of a kind wallet, from stencils and patterns to the tape itself. Another kit, the ALEX Toys DIY Wear Duct Tape Party has enough supplies and ideas to create dozens of duct tape projects, from tote bags to jewelry.
With an extra 25 roll pack of duct tape in wild colors and patterns, she’ll be making projects for everyone, even you.
Even tomboys are known to get pretty chapped lips because they’re always out in the weather or challenging themselves. This organic lip balm is a favorite of teens and tweens for its cool round shape, lusciously hydrating formulas and yummy flavors. This six pack includes sweet mint, coconut milk, pomegranate raspberry, summer fruit, vanilla mint and strawberry sorbet. While they sound like dessert, they’ll keep her lips soft and smooth as well as free from cracks.
If you’re looking to give her just a little something special for the holidays, the Eos Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Bean Lip Balm Set is a perfect stocking stuffer.