21 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers

Wine is most definitely at the center of many celebrations. There are some people who carry their love for wine throughout the entire year, truly embracing their deep-rooted love for fermented grapes. They don’t only like drinking it, but talking about it, shopping for it, and cooking with it.
If you know someone who is fanatic about wine, a wine-themed gift is a great idea that goes beyond a simple bottle of wine. Of course, you can go the traditional route and just buy them a bottle of vino, but if they love wine they probably already have a few bottles stashed. They may also be particular about what types they favor so choosing the right bottle can be risky.
Here are the 18 best gifts for wine lovers:
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you open a new bottle of wine you’re sometimes hit with a bitter and dry taste, caused by the tannins in your wine that occur naturally. Age can help soften tannins, and so can aeration, especially in younger wines. This tool infuses air into wine as it’s dispensed, providing the oxygen needed to soften those tannins and other elements like sulfites, sulfides, and ethanol. After aeration, the good tasting characteristics in any wine will stand out in each sip. This aerator is compound, sleek, and easy to use. The most recommended wines to aerate include: Bordeaux blends, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Mourvédre, Nebbiolo, Nero D’Avola, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tannat, Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, as well as some Malbec and some Pinot Noir. Consider gifting a bottle of one of these varietals with your gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While the price tag might seem high at first glance, other similar models are actually priced around $1,300, making this one a steal. The fridge can be built into a cabinet or can be utilized free standing. It’s a very quiet unit, has a practical and accurate temperature range, and can hold up to 30 bottles of red or white wine. There is a small gradient in the temperature from top to bottom so you’re able to distribute your wine accordingly (whites at the top, reds at the bottom). If this wine fridge is more than you need, there are certainly smaller and less expensive options available. You can shop other wine cooler options here to find the one that best meets your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every wine lover has a place they keep their precious wine bottles. They also likely have a designated place they keep their corks. While they might have a jar for their corks, it definitely won’t compare to this presentation. These W-I-N-E letters are the perfect complement to any wine bar, kitchen, or dining room and serve as a practical solution for all of their wine corks. They’re extremely easy to hang from the holes on the back of each letter and if you’re not handy enough to figure it out, command strips can also be used. The metal letter are extremely durable and have a beautiful chocolate brown color to them. Each letter can hold over 50 corks, so it should take them some time (and lots of wine) to fill them up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These are great wine glasses that not only accentuate the flavor and profile of the wine with their unique design, but are also easy to hold. They are also dishwasher safe so you don’t have to worry about hand washing these each time you want to enjoy a glass of wine. The beautiful design isn’t just functional, but is also aesthetically pleasing making them a great set of glasses to keep on the bar. If you want to check out some of the other glass designs from this designer, they’re all highly rated and great quality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Speaking of carafes (with aerators built-in), this lovely piece is a great way to get the advantages of aeration while also providing an attractive serving option. To use, just press the carafe onto an open bottle of wine and invert. Once aerated, it can be served in the decanter or poured back into the original bottle for presentation. I’ve used one very similar to this and can attest to its ability to open up especially red wines.
Need more options? Browse all decanters here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure you can buy wine, but it’s so much more fun to make it instead. With this kit your wine loving gift recipient can make 30 (750ml) bottles of wine in just four weeks. The kit includes step by step instructions, 30 easy-peel adhesive bottle labels, and the fermentation equipment. The corks & bottles are not included but you can easily purchase them and include them in your gift. Here are the bottles and here are the corks, both of which are reasonably priced.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It can be hard to keep wine chilled when you’re on the go – whether it be boating, barbecuing, or on the beach. This wine cooler keeps wine chilled for six hours or longer, with a design that far exceeds any ice bucket. No ice is needed due to the excellent insulation technology. You can keep the wine bottle securely inside anytime you need to pour, rather than taking it out and risking losing some of the coolness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for someone who is often taking wine on the go, like to the beach, boating, or a picnic, this wine tote is the perfect gift and holds not only two bottles of wine but also two cups, for the perfect wine carrying case. The two stainless steel cups are included and keep chilled wine cold for hours, plus the bag itself is also lightweight and insulated with a fun and simplistic design that anyone will love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sign is the perfect decorative element for a bar cart, kitchen, or dining room, especially when it rings true to the recipient. If you’re shopping for someone who cycles between their morning cup of coffee and their evening glass of wine, then this is the gift for them. It measures 10 x 17 inches and is painted with block white font. Shop similar signs from the same designer all with various fun wine related text on them.
For other wine related gifts for your friends and family, keep shopping here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Riedel has some of the very best wine glasses around, and while they are at a higher price point, they’re entirely worth it for someone who appreciates the unique tastes of wine. These crystal glasses are handmade in Europe and come with a pourer and polisher, making the set a bit more special for a gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rewined candles are a great option for any wine lover who also enjoys upcycled things. The glass on each candle is cut from a recycled wine bottle, limiting waste. While the idea is fairly simple, the craftsmanship is extremely high quality. Every step of the candle making process is done by hand using only the richest ingredients available. The aroma is strong, but not pungent and fills the room nicely. The fragrance has been carefully blended to mimic the flavors and aromas found in your favorite varietals of wine. If Pinot Noir isn’t your recipients wine of choice, you can purchase this candle in a number of red and white wine scents. For a limited time, you can also find a seasonal spiked cider candle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These wine stoppers are designed to keep your wine fresh, preserving the taste for weeks by providing an airtight and leak proof seal. Each stopper is made of premium quality, FDA approved, food grade silicone material that can be either hand washed or thrown into the dishwasher. There’s a different fun design featured on each one including: Wine Not? Sip Happens, Rough Day, Liquid Therapy, and Wine Me Up. One of the best aspects of these stoppers is their leak proof design, which means you can store these horizontally in the fridge, saving tons of space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is nothing worse as a wine lover than seeing some of your precious wine go to waste simply because you couldn’t finish it before it went bad. Typically red wine will only last about a day after it’s opened and white wine, maybe 2-3 days before it’s no longer drinkable. After using this wine preserver, you can re-open a bottle of wine up to a week later and it will still have the same great taste as when you originally uncorked it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This super soft t-shirt gets right to the point. Wine. It’s made of 50 percent combed and ringspun cotton, 25 percent polyester, and 25 percent rayon. It has a relaxed fit, making it the perfect choice for girl’s night or a cozy night on the couch. If you know you’re shopping for someone who loves coffee just as much as they love wine, this tee is another great choice.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This coffee mug is pretty funny (maybe true) and makes a perfect gift for any wine enthusiast. While wine has a very important job to do, it’s best (and more socially acceptable) to start each day with a cup of joe instead. This is a great option for a friend, a co-worker, or any family member. The mug is very reasonably priced so you might want to consider grabbing a few of these. If you like the idea of combining the wine theme and the coffee theme, this mug is another funny option. You can also check out this adorable tee. If you’re looking for something more unique, this coffee cup and wine glass rack is perfect for any home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is another great gift idea for wine lovers that can also be added as part of a larger wine themed gift. Molecule-themed jewelry is quite trendy and is a great way to wear a hidden or subtle message about your love for wine. This pendant is a depiction of the structure of resveratrol, a chemical component naturally found in red wine, and thought by many to have health benefits. The circles represent oxygen atoms and the rest of the structure represents the hydrocarbon framework. If you’re not a fan of gold, the necklace can also be ordered in silver as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We don’t know any wine lover who WOULDN’T want some cozy socks that result in wine delivery straight to the couch. The Adorable non-slip design makes for a perfect hostess or housewarming gift or birthday present for a wine lover. They’re machine washable for easy care, made from 80 percent cotton, 15 percent spandex, and five percent elastic. If you’re looking for a deal, you can buy two or more pairs to save 10 percent – simply enter the code SOIREE10 at checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The PortoVino Beach Wine Purse is highly rated and makes the perfect gift for wine lovers, allowing them to pour two full bottles of wine discreetly on the go. It has a unique insulated pouch where you can pour and hold your wine without anyone knowing, since it looks just like a regular purse to anyone who’s not in the know. It comes in several beautiful colors with a fun striped beach design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a friend who’s just as obsessed with their dog as they are with wine, then this is the perfect gift for them. The glasses are well made and a great value, holding 17 oz. of liquid. These come in a set of four, making each glass less than $4. If you prefer the look of stemmed wine glasses, you can order the same design in a set with stems for the exact same price. Have a big beer drinker on your list? This sign reads “In Dog Beers I’ve Only Had One” and would make a hilarious addition to any bar, kitchen, or living room.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These coasters have a fun and silly unique designs on each one. They can also be paired with additional wine themed gifts to a make your own wine themed gift basket. They are about 4 inches square and fit a standard size wine glass with no problem. If you don’t love the design on these, shop other wine coasters to find the ones that best suit their style. We also love these marble coasters and this marble wine bottle holder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know someone who enjoys their wine on the go, particularly in places where a glass bottle would be wholly inconvenient, consider this flexible wine bottle. Especially good for camping, picnics, and beach-going, this is a good gift for anyone who likes to bring it with them. I would aerate it into this when you pour it from the original bottle, but that’s just me.
Need more options? Browse all to-go drinkware options here.