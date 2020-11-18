21 Best Gifts for Winter Athletes

One of the worst parts about being a winter athlete has got to be cold extremities. When your hands and feet get so cold you can’t even move them it can really ruin a day on your favorite mountain. Gifting a set of hand warmers is not only a smart gift but also incredibly thoughtful too. The great thing about these hand warmers is that they are rechargeable. Your winter athlete can use them over and over again and won’t have to worry about buying new ones.

They feature a temperature range between 95 and 131 degrees which is hot enough to warm the hands and not so hot that it burns. They also feature a composite aluminum alloy shell+ABS+Li Battery with high-quality insulation, intelligent temperature control chip and are actually quite fashionable. They are available in three different packs including two black, one black and one red and black and silver.