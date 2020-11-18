21 Best Gifts for Winter Athletes

With winter on its way, there are a lot of folks gearing up to hit the mountains and trails. Since the holidays and winter season starts right around the same time this is the perfect opportunity to get the winter athlete on your list something they will love. Check out the best gifts for winter athletes in our super-helpful list.
One of the worst parts about being a winter athlete has got to be cold extremities. When your hands and feet get so cold you can’t even move them it can really ruin a day on your favorite mountain. Gifting a set of hand warmers is not only a smart gift but also incredibly thoughtful too. The great thing about these hand warmers is that they are rechargeable. Your winter athlete can use them over and over again and won’t have to worry about buying new ones.
They feature a temperature range between 95 and 131 degrees which is hot enough to warm the hands and not so hot that it burns. They also feature a composite aluminum alloy shell+ABS+Li Battery with high-quality insulation, intelligent temperature control chip and are actually quite fashionable. They are available in three different packs including two black, one black and one red and black and silver.
When it comes to winter gloves the combination of insulation and waterproof material is key. The last thing you want when hitting the slopes or snowmobiling your favorite trail is wet hands. Wet hands are a great way to end a fun day out in the snow. Carhartt is a brand that puts a lot of pride in their designs and their gear. Carhartt makes nearly indestructible gear that will last as long as you take care of it. These gloves are going to be a welcomed gift to any winter athlete that finds them under the tree.
The gloves are made of polyester and polyurethane which is what makes them perfect for colder, wetter weather. They feature a strap that will make them tighter based on the size of the hands they are protecting. You can buy the gloves in a number of different sizes as well as four different awesome colors. The gloves wick away sweat and external moisture.
Burton is the premier name in snowboarding and skiing gear for both men and women. The great thing about their designs is that most are unisex regardless if they are labeled as men’s or women’s gear. This jacket is not only perfect for the coldest days on the mountain it is also crazy fashionable and the vibrant colors will make this a jacket your winter athlete wears for years. Burton is based in Burlington, Vermont, my hometown and the flagship store is a snowboarder or skier heaven.
This slim fit designed jacket sits close to the body for comfort and style. The design makes it perfect for landing tricks and keeping mobility while on the trails. The exterior of the jacket will shed snow and moisture but isn’t so heavy that it will make moving around difficult. True to Burton’s style, there are a number of different colors that you can choose from, as well as sizing to fit every type of person.
Most winter athletes don’t put a lot of thought into their sock choice until their feet are freezing on the chair lift or trekking through the woods. The best part about buying these for a winter athlete who seemingly has everything they already need is that EVERYONE needs new socks. New socks may be the gift you give when you have no earthly idea what else to buy, but in this case, they are a welcomed gift. The featured socks are women’s Ugg socks but don’t worry, there are some men’s choices too.
These socks are designed to be as warm as they are comfortable. They will keep anyone’s feet warm and dry while trouncing around in the snow. These are ideal for hikers, hunters, snowboarders, and skiers and make for a fantastic gift idea. They come in a ton of great colors and are all one size so unless the athlete on your list has incredibly tiny or giant feet, they should fit. The mix of nylon and polyester makes them stretchy and durable.
To top off any winter outfit you are going to want to invest in a face mask that is warm as well as comfortable. This balaclava is perfect for winter riding and trekking. It is skin tight but not so tight that it is uncomfortable. The exterior is water-resistant and will also protect against harmful UV rays. The polyester and spandex mix will make this one durable mask and if there is a mask mandate on the mountain your winter athlete will be fully complying with all rules and regulations. There are a number of different colors to choose from so you can gift more than one. They also come in one pack and two packs.
The one gift that you can get any and all winter athletes is a great pair of snow pants. No matter the activity they are going to love having a pair of durable, comfortable, and waterproof snow pants. It also helps if those snow pants are insulated to help shield them from the sub-zero temperatures. Columbia is a brand that they and you will be able to trust. The Columbia brand of winter gear is always tested in the harshest climates on the planet. These snow pants will last for a long time and are a must-have for any serious winter athlete.
These snow pants are made to be worn in cold, wet environments. They are made from a mix of nylon and polyester so they will have a bit of stretch to them while also being incredibly durable and comfy. They are insulated with Omni-heat technology which uses a person’s body heat to keep them warm. These pants literally trap heat but wick sweat and moisture for the perfect combination when it is super cold outside. They are available in a number of sizes and come in 5 different colors.
A brand new ski bag or snowboard bag is a great gift idea for any winter athlete. Typically they toss their skis and snowboards in the back of a car or in a trunk and continue on with their day. Every time they toss those expensive skis or snowboards into the car they risk damaging them and it can take a lot to fix or even replace something that expensive. These bags are literally a lifesaver and super easy to use.
The bags are designed to fit skis and snowboards snug so they don’t jostle around and are padded so if the bag is dropped or something heavy is dropped on the bag the inside contents will remain safe and sound. You can choose the bag based on interior size so that skis and snowboards fit perfectly. The bags are water-resistant and made to last.
Heated clothing technology is a relatively new addition to the fashion universe. If you think about it, it is a genius idea that took far too long to perfect. This heated vest is perfect for those uber cold days where a simple jacket won’t cut it. The vest comes with a battery pack and the design of the vest will keep the heat inside of the garment while not restricting movement. Any winter athlete can slip this vest on under their jacket or coat and get back to conquering that mountain.
The vest is incredibly cool. The heat is spread across the collar, mid-back, and front with tiny heating elements inside the pockets to keep hands warm all day long. When fully charged the battery has a 10-hour life which should be more than enough time to enjoy the fresh powder and stay toasty warm. The vest is 100% nylon and is incredibly durable as well as comfortable. This vest is featured in the women’s option but it also comes in a men’s option too.
A good helmet can go a long way for any skier and snowboarder. Wearing a helmet wasn’t always considered cool, but with the new designs and colors, they have become a major part of winter athletics and are cooler than ever. While fit is a big part of a good helmet style is probably a close second. These helmets from Wildhorn are designed for the US Ski and Snowboard teams and are a perfect gift idea for any serious or even novice winter athlete.
The helmet features an ergonomic design and is 25% lighter than the average helmet. The padding is designed to be incredibly comfortable and even form-fitting. They have a bunch of different sizes for every aged rider and skier and the color selection is insane. There are currently ten awesome colors from glacier blue to crimson red. The helmet also features 13 vents that keep the head cool and less sweaty.
Goggles are an amazing gift for any winter athlete. The ability to see clearly while picking up speed heading down the mountain is imperative. But just because your winter athlete is protecting themselves doesn’t mean they don’t get to look cool. These dope goggles from OutdoorMaster are nearly indestructible. They are anti-fog rated and are used for the USASA master championship skiers and snowboarders. The reflective lenses are a great look and pair well with a colorful helmet like the one on this list.
Changing the lenses in a pair of goggles has never been easier. These goggles come in a number of different colors and pair well with any helmet and jacket. Check out some of the other cool colors like Cavalry and Ninja.
While some winter athletes prefer gloves, like me, there are others that would rather wear mittens. For those folks, Burton makes a great pair of mittens that are waterproof, durable, and very warm. They feature a great grip on the palms and thumb that work great on ski poles or holding the railing on the gondola. Burton makes some seriously cool gear that is fully functional and some of the most durable clothing on the planet.
These mittens feature an adjustable closure so although they are labeled as men’s mittens they come in sizes and are adjustable enough to fit as women’s mittens. They are extra insulated and designed to trap body heat making sure your winter athlete can feel his/her hands throughout the entire day. They come in six different and totally unique colors and make for an amazing gift or stocking stuffer.
If you are looking for a bigger, higher-priced item to buy for someone this holiday season then a new pair of skis will be warmly received. Chances are if the winter athlete in your life hasn’t bought a new pair of skis recently then they are in desperate need of an upgrade. These skis from Rossignol are a great looking pair of skis and are meant for the downhill pro. That doesn’t mean that a novice couldn’t learn how to ski in these so regardless of the skill level this is a perfect gift.
The skis feature a rectangular sidewall and a much more progressive sidecut. The layering of core materials makes these a great feeling pair of skis and incredibly durable as well. The mix of wood, fiberglass, and metal keeps them lightweight but strong so no matter if your athlete is skiing moguls or hitting tables these are a smooth purchase. Unfortunately, these skis don’t come with bindings but stay tuned to this list for a pair of bindings that will definitely be a great second gift.
When a true winter athlete is carving down the mountain or on a terrific hike they are going to want to capture their adventures on video. The GoPro camera has been the premier action and sports camera for years because it is a trusted name and it is incredibly durable. This camera would be perfect to use on a snowy or wet day because it is entirely waterproof and shockproof. Your winter athlete could hit the halfpipe and make their way down the mountain at 40mph with no issues.
The camera shoots 4K UHD videos, has a ton of memory, can take 12MP pictures. It has a slow-motion feature that can slow videos down 8x and is also available with a touchscreen so the filmer can instantly see the pics and videos. There are four different colors available if black isn’t the right color for the person on your list.
Whether the rider on your list is a beginner or has been riding for years there is no better gift than a brand new board with bindings. Luckily there is a great setup right here on this list that will get a huge smile out of who you are giving this gift. This snowboard comes in a number of different sizes and comes complete with everything he or she will need to hit the slopes immediately. If you live in an area where there are a bunch of great hills to ride then consider pairing this gift with a lift pass or even a season pass.
This board is a hybrid board so it can be ridden by regular or goofy riders. I myself can ride either way, but there are a lot of folks out there that stick to one or the other. The board has a durable gloss finished top sheet that will keep it from getting scratched on rocks or jagged ice. Make sure you get the right-sized board based on the sizing chart, all sizes are done in centimeters.
Pairing these bindings with the Rossignol skis in this list is a great move and will complete the dope gift you are planning on giving. These bindings are built based on the size of the skis so make sure you get the right size bindings for whatever skis they are going to be a part of. These particular bindings are quick in and quick release which are great if the skier takes a digger and falls the skis won’t tangle up while they are falling, also, they are great to get on and off if the skier wants to take a break and hit the lodge for a bit.
If your winter athlete isn’t putting long johns or long underwear on the first thing when getting ready before hitting the mountain then he or she is doing it wrong. The first layer should always be something tight, something warm, and something comfortable to keep the rest of the body warm. These long underwear from Thermojohn are made to fit perfectly and fit well under clothes so there won’t be any bunching or discomfort.
Made from polyester and spandex these underwear aren’t like tights or other undergarments. The nylon makes them stretch and move while the polyester is there for comfort and durability. This underwear comes in both men’s and women’s sizing and is also available in a number of different colors so the athlete on your list and match them with their entire outfit.
This set is the perfect gift for the outdoor adventurer. It comes with everything the winter athlete on your list will need to spend every free moment outdoors, trekking through the snow and creating memories that will last a lifetime. The kit includes snowshoes, trekking poles, a carrying tote bag, and leg gaiters for walking or hiking through the snow. This is a complete kit that comes in multiple sizes and colors to fit every size and style.
The snowshoes are lightweight, made with a sawtooth grip that can handle any kind of ground and trekking poles to provide additional balance and keep your winter athlete on his or her feet. The tote fits everything neatly and securely so traveling with this gear is super easy. The leg gaiters are a nice touch to keep feet and legs dry and warm while trekking. Check out some of the other colors here.
When traveling with winter sports gear like bags, boards, skis, or anything else that might not fit perfectly in a vehicle there is a great gift like this. For the constant traveler, the true winter warrior, a cargo carrier like this for a vehicle is a priceless gift. Being as durable as it is this is a gift that will last a lifetime and fits perfectly on most vehicles with cargo racks already installed. It features a rear opening for easy access and also means you won’t have to dismount the cargo box to take the items out. Perfect for winter and summer advantures.
Keeping the sun out of an athlete’s eyes, in any sport, can be a lifesaver. A great pair of shades can really go a long way during winter, or any other season. These shades from sunglass giants Oakley are going to make life so much easier for some lucky giftee. Anyone that wears sunglasses will love receiving these as a gift during the holidays. They pair well with any outfit and are surprisingly durable. They are available in two different colors and although they are listed as men’s sunglasses they are perfect for both men and women.
Not only is this a cool looking and super warm beanie, but it also holds wireless headphones so that any winter athlete can listen to tunes while enjoying the sports that they love. From skating on a pond to shredding down a black diamond this beanie is a great option for any winter athlete. How it works is it has a Bluetooth stereo system built in so any phone or MP3 player will sync up to it. No more wires to untangle and fuss with while riding the ski lift. This is a great gift for non-winter athletes as well. Anyone that loves music and a fashionable hat will definitely dig this gift. It comes in 35 different colors to choose from.
This is a totally inventive and unique gift idea that your winter athlete will love and will be a definite surprise. This is one of those gifts that people don’t realize they need until they get it. For anyone that likes to hike after dark, go snowboarding or skiing off-trail at night, or enjoy any other nighttime winter activity this headlamp is perfect. The light is 1200 lumens, super-bright, and has a great battery that will last all night long. The beam uses LED technology and can shine for a distance of 700 feet. The one thing most skiers and snowboarders wish they had when night skiing is ample light. With this gift, they will have it whenever they trek out after dark. It is also water-resistant has a 90-degree rotation head, induction light, red safety light, adjustable strap, and is fully USB chargeable. Also available in 1080 Lumens.