101 Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything

If they like playing with futuristic smart home devices or enjoy unique interior design, they’ll love Nanoleaf lighting.

If you’re on any type of social media, there’s a good chance you’ve seen sponsored posts for modular lighting and probably considered clicking on the ads because they are just that cool.

This is one of those tech toys that they want, maybe even have bookmarked the site so they can daydream, but wouldn’t necessarily splurge and buy for themselves. That’s the perfect scenario for a gift-giver: surprising them with something they want.

Nanoleaf modular light sets come with nine individual lights that you can connect in hundreds of configurations to create a unique shape for your living space. You have full control over these lights in terms of brightness, solid color, shifting colors, and even the ability to have your lights pulse to your music The lights are controlled through the app, Alexa, Google Assistant, or a physical controller depending on which kit you get.

There are two different shapes of lights to choose from. The popular Nanoleaf Light Panels are triangular and the newer Nanoleaf Canvas lights are square and have added a touch function and convenient buttons on the control square.

Nanoleaf sent me a couple of media samples to test the brand out (with no guarantee of a review) and I have to admit, I’m in love with Nanoleaf. The unique lighting possibilities on the app are endless. Both kits come with several color scenes preloaded but you can create your own or browse and download color scenes designed and uploaded by other users.

You can create any type of atmosphere you can think of from bright pops of color that dance to your music to softly shifting fireplace tones to set a cozy mood to functional bright white for a well-lit workspace.

With the touch function on Nanoleaf Canvas, you can assign commands to gestures. I have swiping up on my panels assigned to increase the brightness for example and swiping down lowers the brightness.

The app pairs well with my phone and though I had some minor frustrations with the buttons on the control panel on the Canvas at first, I think the key is touching them lightly instead of pressing them. While it’s a nice option for less tech-savvy people, I don’t find myself using the buttons very much and prefer the app or voice commands through Google Assistant. The original Light Panels skip this button issue altogether so they may be a better choice for some folks.

I love that you can play around with the configuration with the Layout Assitant on the app. It even has a VR function so you can see how the lighting will look on your wall before you commit to a placement. Plus they’re easy to install with included paint-safe sticky wall mounts so there’s no need for nails.

You can see Nanoleaf lights in action in this YouTube video.