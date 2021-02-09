101 Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything

We’ve discovered the very best gift ideas for women who have everything so you don’t have to stress about it. These unusual items will surprise and delight even the most discerning lady. On a budget? Check out the best unisex gifts under $25.
This Solar Tulip Wind Spinner brightens up any yard as the metal petals twirl in opposite directions as the wind blows. The petals have a beautiful multi-colored finish that flashes in the sun. It’s surprisingly quiet and takes only the tiniest breeze to get this thing spinning.
It’s called a tulip but it’s got a diameter of 27 inches so it’s much, much bigger than the name would make it seem. The center glass orb has a lovely crackle effect and it glows with solar-powered light at night. With the color-shifting glow, you get to enjoy the spinning petals even after sundown.
Improve her lounging game with this Sunnydaze Hanging Chaise. The fully contained chaise-style hammock comes with its own arcing stand, chair pad with attached pillow.
The zero-gravity effect looks fun and reduces the footprint of chair compared to the space you’d need to dedicate to a traditional hammock.
There’s a removable canopy so you can bask in that sun or get some shade when you need it. It supports around 265 pounds and comes with a three-year warranty against rust and fading. It comes in several different colors to choose from.
There are never enough spaces to hold our things and the BedShelfie creates a perfectly positioned tray to hold your laptop, phone, tablet, book, or drink.
The eco-friendly bamboo tray attaches by a clamp so there are no tools needed to install or uninstall. The clamp is strong enough to hold up to 15 pounds on the tray and comes in a variety of colors.
Whether she considers herself an artist or not, she’ll love playing with the Buddha Board. It magically mimics the brush stroke effects of Japanese ink paintings but only using water. By painting with water on the special board you can create temporary works of art that fade as the water evaporates which encourages a mindful mindset of living in the now.
You never have to buy more paper or canvas or paints and all you need is water. It’s a soothing exercise of making temporary art with no pressure. (And if you ever make something you really love, you can always snap a photo of it for Instagram.)
If you feel like the woman you need a gift for already has everything, help her keep everything secure with a Tile Sticker.
Tile works with Bluetooth and the Tile app to make sure you never lose whatever you attach it to again. Tile Sticker is a great option because it’s so small and can be attached to almost anything.
Say you have a Tile in your wallet and you can’t find it–you can use the app or ask Alexa or Google Assistant to ring your Tile and your Tile device will play a tune helping you locate your wallet. If you still can’t find it, the app will show you on a map the last place it was detected on Bluetooth.
If your wallet is stolen, you can mark the item as lost and then the app will make that Tile findable by all other Tiles. If any Tile user comes within 100 feet of your missing wallet, it will ping you with a map of where your item is. The other users won’t be aware of this. The app just uses their Bluetooth to detect your Tile.
This is perfect for anyone who travels with expensive equipment or anyone who could lose their keys in a paper bag. (Guilty as charged.)
While the Criminal Justice Information Services Division reports that larceny-theft has been slowly decreasing, they also report that in 2010 there were over 6,000,000 instances of theft in the US alone. Every little thing you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe counts.
It should already be obvious, but in case it’s not, these socks signal that she deserves to be treated like royalty. There should be a glass of champagne in her hand and she should not have to get to up get it.
These cute champagne socks are sure to get a chuckle. Plus the gold-glitter writing acts as anti-skid strips for better grip when walking.
If she loves to travel, get her a trendy scratch-off world map so she can show off all the countries she’s been to. The countries, states, and national flags are all scratchable.
This map is a nice size at 24 inches by 36 inches and includes a wood magnetic frame. I’ve bought several frames in this style for larger art prints in my home and I love how they look and how easy they are to hang.
Make their relaxing soaks even more luxe with this bath tray from Royal Craft that’s billed as being big enough for two. The tray extends as wide as 43 inches and has silicone grips on the bottom to securely rest on the sides of the tub.
There are adjustable compartments on the tray along with a soap holder, cup holder, wine glass slot, smartphone slot, and waterproof tablet or book holder. The naturally water-resistant bamboo has been further sealed against the moisture so you know it will last.
It’s perfect for that quiet night in with a glass of wine and a few candles.
Whether their guilty pleasure is makeup, nail polish, or hair styling, she probably needs more storage. Everyone needs more storage for the things they love collecting and this set from Shany not only delivers great organizing space, but an easy way to transport it.
This is a set of two train cases, one larger one that’s wheeled like a typical carry-on suitcase for easy travel and a smaller one that can either attach to the top of the large one or be used entirely on its own. I love that you have size options so if you need everything, you’ve got a simple way to move it but if you only need your essentials, you can lift off the smaller bag and only bring that.
There’s a ton of organizing potential in here with brush holders with protectors in both cases, eight pull-out drawers, and mesh compartments. For colors, it comes in black and orchid
Maybe she doesn’t have room for a jacuzzi but still loves hot tubs: check out this Portable Spa from Serene Life.
It’s a suction cup mat that sits on the bottom of the tub and creates bubbles, turning your tub into a mini jacuzzi.
You can control the intensity of the bubbles with the included wireless remote and the mat has a 20-minute safety-shut off. Plus the mat has a softer surface to lay on compared to the bottom of the tub. She’ll love making her bubble baths that much bubblier.
This kit by Do Your Gin contains everything they’ll need to create their own custom gins.
You bring your own vodka and this kit does the rest with two infuser bottles, funnel, strainers, all the gin herbs and spices you could ask for, and plenty of recipes and tips.
Even people who don’t like tea are taken with Teabloom’s blooming teas in glass teapots. They’re just so magical and entrancing as you watch this little dried ball of leaves expand and bloom into a flower before your eyes.
It’s perfect for entertaining to impress guests and inspire conversation.
This Buckingham Palace set from Teabloom includes a 40-ounce glass teapot for viewing with a porcelain lid and porcelain tea-warmer base. The base is meant to hold a lit tealight candle which keeps your tea warm in the pot. You also get two gorgeous green tea rose blooms. The teapot is safe to use on stovetop and is even microwave and dishwasher safe. It comes with a matching porcelain tea infuser basket for using the teapot for non-blooming loose leaf tea.
If she loves wine and you’ll be giving gifts in a group environment like a birthday party, pair a nice bottle of wine with this Wooden Wine Puzzle that she’ll have to solve before she can open it.
Friends will have fun taking turns trying to figure it out and it’s even more hilarious if this isn’t the first bottle of wine to be opened at that party.
The puzzle can adjustable to fit different size bottles and it’s reusable so she can pass it on to another friend once she’s solved it.
Get a Custom Soundwave Acrylic Block of a song that’s special to her or a personal voice recording.
It could be her favorite song, wedding song, or a song she sang to you as a child–or make it even more personal by recording a message yourself that Artblox will convert into a 3D soundwave artwork.
In addition to the visual representation, you have the opinion to include a QR code in the block (at no extra cost) so that when the code is scanned with a smartphone, it takes you to the recording so they can listen to it as well.
You can customize the color (or colors) of the sound wave as well as the text included below it.
A gift like this shows you put a lot of thought into it and had her truly in mind.
Okay, so she probably already has coasters but I doubt she has anything as neat as these Custom City Coasters. This set of handmade wooden coasters has the roadmap of famous cities carved into them and there are over 75 cities from across the globe to choose from.
Maybe there’s a city she has a connection to, whether it’s someplace she has traveled or simply her hometown. Giving her a coaster set of the street layout of this special place shows a deep sense of thought put into the gift while still giving her something practical she can use every day and think of you.
There’s a wide range of cities you can pick but here are a few examples: Manhattan, NY, Las Vegas, NV, Paris, Tokyo, Cape Town, Buenos Aires, and Dublin.
You may think she has everything, but does she have a closed ecosystem of marine shrimp? I’m guessing not.
This is a good choice if she works at a desk. Having a mini fish tank at your desk can really help with stress but it comes with cleaning and feeding and worrying about them when you go on vacation. That is not the case with this special world in a bottle.
You never have to feed or clean this pet which makes it the best office pet around. The little marine shrimp eat algae and release carbon dioxide. The algae use the carbon dioxide and nutrients from the shrimp’s waste to grow and release oxygen–which the shrimp breath. And the cycle continues without any help from you.
If kept in a stable environment, this ecosystem can go on for years. It’s a nice conversation starter and simply relaxing to watch the little shrimp swim around in their tiny ocean in a bottle.
I would bet money that she doesn’t have a custom bobblehead handmade to look exactly like her. You can fix that.
You send these artists a photo and they’ll create an eight-inch figurine that perfectly matches the photo of her. The details are incredible and she won’t believe her eyes.
The artist will include most accessories (like a watch, bag, or simple chair) for free and more complicated props can be negotiated. When you make your order, you send along a photo of her and your thoughts about posing and specific details that are important. You should specify if you want the head to be fixed or on a spring.
You can also get a bobblehead of two figurines of you as a couple or a custom bobblehead figure of her dog.
Don’t wait to order though as it can take about two weeks for the artists to create the figurine so don’t put it off too long. As of 12/06/19, you’ll need to pay for expedited shipping to get this in time for Christmas.
-
A box of chocolates might not seem like a unique or unexpected gift, but firstly, getting chocolates is always awesome, and secondly, this Godiva Chocolate Biscuit Gift Box has a fun spin to it.
These milk, dark, and white Godiva chocolates are pairs with buttery shortbread biscuits which lighten up some of the sweetness and elevate the chocolate with the use of different textures.
If she loves to garden, you can expand her growing season and open up options to plants she wouldn’t otherwise be able to grow in her region with a greenhouse of her own. This mini greenhouse is small compared to a full-size greenhouse, but there’s still plenty of room to overwinter plants and grow all the seedlings you want when spring comes.
It measures 4.6 feet wide, 4.6 feet deep, and 6.4 feet tall so it’s definitely a walk-in size with lots of storage. I love the built-in wired shelving and that it doesn’t require any tools to be assembled. It’s not one of those things that snap in place and is stuck there so you can easily break it down one season and set it back up the next.
This model has a zippered tent-style door and velcro windows you can open to provide some ventilation to help with the hardening off process.
It’s a great gift for gardeners in any region.
If they like playing with futuristic smart home devices or enjoy unique interior design, they’ll love Nanoleaf lighting.
If you’re on any type of social media, there’s a good chance you’ve seen sponsored posts for modular lighting and probably considered clicking on the ads because they are just that cool.
This is one of those tech toys that they want, maybe even have bookmarked the site so they can daydream, but wouldn’t necessarily splurge and buy for themselves. That’s the perfect scenario for a gift-giver: surprising them with something they want.
Nanoleaf modular light sets come with nine individual lights that you can connect in hundreds of configurations to create a unique shape for your living space. You have full control over these lights in terms of brightness, solid color, shifting colors, and even the ability to have your lights pulse to your music The lights are controlled through the app, Alexa, Google Assistant, or a physical controller depending on which kit you get.
There are two different shapes of lights to choose from. The popular Nanoleaf Light Panels are triangular and the newer Nanoleaf Canvas lights are square and have added a touch function and convenient buttons on the control square.
Nanoleaf sent me a couple of media samples to test the brand out (with no guarantee of a review) and I have to admit, I’m in love with Nanoleaf. The unique lighting possibilities on the app are endless. Both kits come with several color scenes preloaded but you can create your own or browse and download color scenes designed and uploaded by other users.
You can create any type of atmosphere you can think of from bright pops of color that dance to your music to softly shifting fireplace tones to set a cozy mood to functional bright white for a well-lit workspace.
With the touch function on Nanoleaf Canvas, you can assign commands to gestures. I have swiping up on my panels assigned to increase the brightness for example and swiping down lowers the brightness.
The app pairs well with my phone and though I had some minor frustrations with the buttons on the control panel on the Canvas at first, I think the key is touching them lightly instead of pressing them. While it’s a nice option for less tech-savvy people, I don’t find myself using the buttons very much and prefer the app or voice commands through Google Assistant. The original Light Panels skip this button issue altogether so they may be a better choice for some folks.
I love that you can play around with the configuration with the Layout Assitant on the app. It even has a VR function so you can see how the lighting will look on your wall before you commit to a placement. Plus they’re easy to install with included paint-safe sticky wall mounts so there’s no need for nails.
You can see Nanoleaf lights in action in this YouTube video.
If she likes to entertain, she’ll love this bamboo cheese board with a removable slate or center tray, two slide-out drawers with platter space storage for four included cheese knives, round matching fruit tray, and three dipping sauce bowls.
You can write on the slate with chalk so you can label your cheese for your guests which is a nice touch. The groove that surrounds the slate keeps your crackers contained. It’s elegant, functional, and made of eco-friendly bamboo.
-
Shopping for a woman who visits Starbucks twice a day? Get her an espresso machine she can use at home, and she’ll save a ton of money on her daily caffeine habit.
This gorgeous machine from Breville has a couple of nice features that set it apart from the competition. A handy purge function automatically adjusts the water temperature so that the water is the perfect temperature for extracting flavor from the beans. There’s also a built-in burr grinder with a sealed hopper, ensuring that the beans are evenly ground. It’s available in red, black, and silver.
Need more gift ideas in this vein? You should also check out our guide to the best gifts for foodies for even more gift ideas for the woman in your life who loves coffee, wine, or gourmet foods. If she’s more of a low-maintenance coffee person, perhaps she’d prefer a Keurig 2.0 coffee maker instead.
I love this adorable mirror compact printed to look like an old library card with due dates stamped on it. If she loves retro things or is a bookworm this is a perfect little gift that looks more expensive than it is.
It opens up to two mirrors and is a perfect small size for any purse. It comes ready for gifting in a gift box.
-
As humans, we’ve been warming ourselves by fire for thousands of years. It’s only recently that we can no go about our day, even in winter, and never encounter fire. I think that’s why fireplaces are so calming. It’s in our DNA to seek fire for safety and warmth.
Not all of us can have real fireplaces and that’s where electric fireplaces come in. This 50-inch electric fireplace is meant to hang on your wall. It doesn’t have to be inset into the wall so you don’t have to worry about cutting a hole in your wall like with some models. The hardware and wall bracket are included along with step-by-step instructions to hang it.
The fireplace and its glowing, flickering flames are controlled by a remote so you don’t even have to get up to turn it on. It doubles as a space heater so you can have the flame display alone, with the heat on low, or the heat on high.
It’s a soothing addition to any living room or bedroom.
If she’s trying to eat healthier, check out this Yonanas sorbet machine that takes frozen fruit and turns it into sorbet for fast and a healthy dessert. Having mango sorbet on demand in your kitchen makes avoiding ice cream a lot easier.
It comes with a recipe book for ideas but you can also experiment with your own combinations. Now that groceries are selling bags of mixed frozen fruit for smoothies, it makes this machine even easier to use.
-
You think she has everything but if she doesn’t already have a hot tub, you can fix that with the Safeway Hawaii Air. Hot tubs are the pinnacle of luxury and you can give her the jacuzzi experience without spending thousands of dollars and dedicating that space on the deck or patio to a hot tub forever.
The Hawaii Air can fit four people easily and six if you don’t mind getting a little cozy. It’s easy to set up and take down with the built-in pump without needing any tools.
The tub brings water up to a muscle-relaxing 104 degrees and the 114 small air jets create massaging bubbles over the entire interior of the tub. You wouldn’t think bubbles could do much for massage but you’d be surprised. For an inflatable tub, it’s very stable with good walls and an interior air chamber for extra strength as well as insulation to prevent heat loss. The squared-off design makes it easier to tuck into corners without wasting space.
The Hawaii Air comes with tub, built-in pump, heater, and controls, filter and cartridge, chemical floater, and safety-lock cover.
For the woman who loves everything to do with mermaids, check out this mermaid shot glass set for her summer backyard parties.
The outside of the glass is shaped like a small pint glass but the inside is in the shape of a mermaid’s tail so that when you pour your drink into it, the mermaid tail becomes visible in the color of your drink.
They’ll definitely get a reaction from everyone at the party and they look so neat that no one will mind that the cup only holds about a large shot glass worth of drink at a time. As with any unique glass, it’s best to handwash these.
Nest Fragrances is my favorite brand of candles and if the woman you’re buying for hasn’t already ventured into the world of luxury candles, this is a great place to start.
The sampler comes with six mini votives in their typical black frosted glass candle holders and you get to try out some of their most popular scents including Bamboo, Moroccan Amber, and Cedar Leaf and Lavender.
These are candles for people who want to really experience the fragrance. I was able to get my hands on some media samples of Nest candles and the scent when they burn can easily fill a room. I tend to get headaches from perfumey or overbearing smells and I have never had that happen with a Nest candle. The fragrances smell natural, rich, and complex.
For the woman who loves the sea, she’ll love this ocean-themed ring with cultured pearl, topaz, sea glass, and a band shaped like a fish.
The ring itself is rhodium-plated sterling silver so it will keep its shine longer, resists tarnishing, and is much more scratch-resistant than silver itself. It’s shaped like a fish with a stylized head on one side and tail on the other.
The ring holds a white cultured pearl, blue topaz that glints like tropical waters, and a piece of sea glass. This is certainly a style she hasn’t seen before and will catch everyone’s eye.
It comes with a gift-ready box and bow.
Give her a custom location bracelet to remind her of a place where you have fond memories. If she’s your friend or partner, maybe it’s the place you met. If she’s family, maybe it’s someplace special she used to take you when you were little.
Evoke a very personal memory with a bracelet stamped with the longitude and latitude coordinates of the spot on the globe where you were. You can easily look up the coordinates of any place using LatLong.net.
It’s not just the coordinates that you can customize, you can choose the finish (gold-plated, rose gold-plated, or silver-plated), font, chain length, a personal inscription on the back of the plate, and packaging type of standard or romantic.
It’s a dainty little piece that is handmade and a nice size for daily wear.
Pour-over is the new big coffee trend and you can keep them up to date with this no-equipment needed pour-over coffee subscription box. Plus, if you’re buying last-minute, you won’t need to worry about shipping times to have to gift with you in time for the holiday party.
Each monthly box comes with five single-serving pour-over coffee packets, specially curated by baristas. And you don’t even need a brewer. Each packet unfolds to become a filter. Just set it inside your coffee mug and pour in your hot water. No mess and no fuss.
They also offer a 14-packet subscription box for the hardcore coffee lover in your life.
Forget the Vitamix, Blendtec blenders are where it’s at.
Arguably best known for their funny YouTube video series “Will It Blend?”, these powerful blenders are capable of crushing things that shouldn’t even be in your blender in the first place, so it has no problem crushing big ice cubes or frozen fruit.
If she loves a fancy cocktail, she’ll love creating her own custom infused spirits with this Spirit Infusion Kit from Perfect Pregame.
It comes with an infusing bottle, display bottle with cork, funnel, fine mesh strainer, filter disc, and a booklet with 101 recipes and tips.
If they’re even remotely interested in stargazing, a telescope can bring a sky-full of wonder within reach. The Stilnend Refracting Telescope is a good beginner model that’s simple enough to operate to be a kid’s telescope but quality enough for adults.
Easy enough for kids but amazing images? Kind of the perfect combination if you’re new to telescopes.
I love that it has a smartphone adapter so you can capture amazing photos of what you’re looking at to share on social media. There’s even a Bluetooth remote for taking photos with your phone.
If you’re not sure where to go from here, NASA has an Amateur Astronomer page on getting into stargazing with a list of resources to make getting started in the hobby easier.
There’s a lot of low-quality jewelry storage out there so don’t send the wrong idea by giving her something cheap. This genuine leather Marrakesh Case by Wolf opens up three ring slots, one open compartment, seven compartments, a large mirror, and one included travel mini-case.
The interior is lined with Lusterloc, a material that prevents tarnishing, helping to protect her jewelry while she’s not wearing it more than any old jewelry case. The fabric actually absorbs the gasses that could cause metals to tarnish and can prevent tarnishing for up to 35 years. This makes it perfect for heirlooms and sentimental pieces.
What do you get for the woman who already has every single pair of designer sunglasses or eyewear she could ever want?
How about an equally beautiful place to store her favorite glasses? This cute storage box from OYOBox has a soft, leatherette interior to protect her favorite specs. Other colors/finishes are available as well.
This 11-inch octopus wall hanging is stretching their tentacles into hooks to hold your clothes, keys, jewelry, towels, or lanyards.
It’s a quirky, cute, and useful gift for someone into nautical themes or someone who just loves these curiously intelligent octopods.
Need a gift for a foodie, or just someone who loves to travel? Help her enjoy the cuisines of exotic lands with this deluxe spice blend set.
There are 20 spice blends and gourmet salts included, inspired by far-flung locations like Provence, India, Thailand, Italy, Shanghai, Egypt, and Jamaica.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know beer flights and whiskey flights, but how about a honey flight? This gift set from Bee Seasonal contains four jars of different raw, organic single-source honey. Each jar displays the months it was harvested, the location, and which flowers are the main source of that harvest–this set features acacia, cherry blossom, linden, and silver fir.
The four jars of honey vary widely in both color and flavor. The box set comes with a tasting mat that gives information about each honey’s source and what notes to look for when tasting making it even more fun.
The power of creation is a heady thing. If you’re shopping for a woman who has everything, why not give her a gift of a 3D printer that lets her make her own gifts?
She can use a 3D printer for making arts, crafts, tools, replacement parts for household items, and much more.
We really like this high-performance 3D printer because of its relatively spacious build area, color touch screen interface, helpline, user-friendly design, and the ability to print in nylon, carbon fiber, and PC.
Overall, this is a stunning gift for any woman who loves tech, arts and crafts, or learning new hobbies. It’s also a particularly nice gift for a woman with kids, since the kids can start learning this new technology early.
If she’s the type who has dreamed of being a mermaid, a monofin swimming tail can temporarily transform her so she can live out her fantasies. Fin Fun sells sets of monofins (the flipper you wear on your feet) and mermaid tails (the gorgeous fabric that goes over the monofin) and I feel they are the best in the market at this price point.
Their monofin is uniquely designed to be easy to slip on and off, even in deep water, which is important for safety. There are over 20 different styles of mermaid tails to choose from.
Having one these swimming mermaid tails will give her an experience like she’s never had before–which I think is the definition gifts for women who have everything.
I didn’t know it was possible to have intense feelings for a kitchen appliance, but from day one of having this fancy toaster oven in my kitchen, I’ve been in L-O-V-E. It makes amazing toast, but it does so much more than that. It’s also capable of broiling, roasting, and even air frying.
Each heating element adjusts automatically for the setting you choose, ensuring even cooking. Even if she already owns a toaster oven, this model is likely a huge upgrade over her old oven.
The Elby E-bike has a top speed at up to 20mph with full electric assist, and it can run for up to 80 miles on a single charge.
It also has Tektro hydraulic brakes that allow for effective and safe stopping. As far as its physical design, it uses a premium aluminum-molded frame that sports an almost retro-like design.
The bike is available in a variety of colors, including blue, black, orange, silver, and white.
So many of us love the romantic idea of having an impressively tall house plant in our home–but many of us are terrible at house plants. I am one of those people. Enter the Snake Plant.
Snake plants are one of the most unkillable house plants around. They can take full sunlight but thrive in dim lighting so they don’t need to a dedicated window spot. They like to dry out between waterings so they can tolerate a forgetful plant owner.
The fun part is they really take off. These plants grow over three feet tall and really make it look like you’ve got a green thumb.
You can order these hardy plants online and get a 10 to 12 inch tall, established plant. Pick up a trendy planter with included iron stand and you’re good to go.
If she likes to burn incense or has a mediation area, she’ll love this reverse incense burner.
When you burn reverse or backflow incense the smoke falls down instead of rising up. I know that sounds against physics and impossible but I got one of these for Christmas one year and I can tell you the smoke actually drifts down. It looks wild.
This tranquil mountain scene burner creates a waterfall effect with the incense smoke falling down a rocky cliff to gather in a pool with tiny koi fish. It also has a slot for burning standard stick incense.
It’s like having a fountain in your home without having to deal with maintaining water. It’s around 7.1 inches tall and includes 120 backflow incense cones as well as 30 stick incense.
Need a cool gift for an artist? This 3D printing pen lets you doodle in thin air, creating sculptures from filament thread.
The adult version of the pen is lighter than the original and comes with 15 different colors of filament to start with.
Weber is the king of grills so upgrade their off-brand grill and get them something quality that will last.
The Spirit II is a petit, two-burner grill that’s perfect for a small patio space or balcony. It’s also a good fit if she doesn’t grill all that much but would like something for those warm summer days.
If this looks a little too small for her, Weber makes a three-burner model as well for a little more power and grilling surface.
When someone’s into mushrooms, they’re really into mushrooms. If that’s her, check out a home mushroom growing kit.
Forest Origins makes it super easy by providing everything you need to grow your own edible oyster mushrooms in your home. The future-mushrooms come in a plastic-wrapped block and all you have to do is water it through a slit at a pre-marked spot on the top. Water it and wait and then suddenly you’ve got mushrooms.
I like that there’s no dirt or mess to deal with and you can even get a second harvest with the same block. You get the satisfaction of watching something you’ve cared for grow and then you get to eat it. It’s a win-win.
Check out how easy setup and care is at this YouTube video.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve is a portable Bluetooth speaker with 360 degrees of sound projection. You get the deep, clear sound you expect from a Bose speaker in an easy to carry, wireless speaker that you can bring to the beach, pool, or camping.
The rechargeable battery gives you 16 hours of play time which is plenty in my book. The interface is easy to use and it also can accept voice commands through Siri, Google Now.
This is perfect if she has a yard she likes to enjoy on summer nights or entertain in, or if she loves trips to the park or beach.
If she’s a reader, get her a scarf with the text of her one of her favorite books.
It’s a cute, quirky look that’s a great conversation starter. All scarves are handmade when you order them by artists in Oregon.
You can pick from classics like Alice in Wonderland, Anne of Green Gables, James and the Giant Peach, The Great Gatsby, and Sherlock Holmes.
Dolsot bowls are a must for any home cook who loves Korean flavors. They’re great for making bibimbap, soups, and stews.
The super hot bowl conducts heat well, creating a layer of crispy rice, or even allowing you to cook an egg in a bowl of rip-roaringly hot Soondubu Jjigae.
We like these dolsot bowls because they come with lids and trivets, and because you can choose from a variety of sizes to fit the size of your family.
Throw in a copy of Maangchi’s Real Korean Cooking: Authentic Dishes for the Home Cook or a grill for making Samgyeopsal, and you’ve got an amazing gift for the woman who loves Korean cuisine. And even if she’s not crazy for Korean flavors, these bowls are useful for serving American or European style soups, and keeping them piping hot.
Everyone loves bath bombs but these Cocktail Bath Bombs take it to the next level: every fizz is inspired by a different cocktail.
The cute gift-ready box comes with six individually wrapped bombs in the scents of Blue Hawaiian (orange, pineapple, coconut, cherry), Margarita (agave, lime, fresh citrus), Blackberry Cabernet (blackberry, strawberry, grapefruit, bamboo), Mojito (lime, mint), Pomegranate Champagne (champagne, pomegranate), and the classic Pina Colada (pineapple, coconut.)
The bath fizzes are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and handmade in America. I love that they don’t stain your tub and that they contain shea butter to moisturize your skin.
What if the woman you’re shopping for has everything, except a good night of sleep? Get her this smart bulb and help reduce the amount of blue light she’s exposed to at night.
Bulbrite is a color-changing, WiFi-enabled LED smart bulb that works with Alexa and Google Home so you can easily change the brightness and color of your light whenever you want. You can even set a schedule so that the bulb transitions to warmer tones in the evenings.
Lighting affects the body’s production of melatonin, a hormone that is important in regulating sleep. Studies, including this one from Harvard Medical School, consistently show that blue light is harmful to our sleep and that warmer lights are more conducive to sleep. With the amount of screen time we all have these days, finding a way to unwind at night is more important than ever.
I got to try out a media sample of these bulbs and found them easy to work with and I loved the ability to control the color.
I don’t know any bag-toting folks who would ever turn down a purse for any occasion. Dooney & Bourke handbags are incredibly well-made with great lines and high-quality leather.
The bag trends this past Fashion Week were largely crossbody bags and bold boxy shapes and Dooney & Bourke have that style down.
This one has a textured pebble finish to the leather. Dooney & Bourke leather tends to be a little stiff making it durable and able to hold its fashionable shape, but if you know the woman you’re buying for prefers soft, cloth bags, this might not be for them.
A lot of today’s smartwatches are clunky, thick, or just plain ugly. Withings HR Hybrid Smartwatch stands out because of its refined styling and traditional watch look.
By offering a blend of traditional watch features and modern activity tracking, this is a wearable that a woman can feel comfortable wearing any time, any day, with any outfit. The bands are removable and replaceable so they can switch up their look.
It has all the hybrid smartwatch features they’re looking for like activity and sleep tracking, heartrate monitoring, as well as syching to most health tracking apps via Bluetooth, and showing notification for calls, texts, events, and emails.
This smartwatch boasts a battery life of up to 25 days on a single charge (45 days on power-saver mode) and as it’s rechargeable there are no battery replacements to deal with.
If she loves the ocean or going to aquariums, this Jellyfish Lamp gives her the relaxing view of a jellyfish tank without any of the maintenance work.
The lamp comes with lifelike plastic jellyfish that move in undulated, serene motions as the base circulates the water inside.
It’s lit from below with LED bulbs and you can choose from five different light settings including a relaxing color-changing light show. It’s like your own mini aquarium in easy to maintain plastic.
If she’s a smoothie queen, this will blow her mind. This mini blender is about the size of a water bottle and the rechargeable battery can power 30 blending sessions on one charge. Smoothies are always best fresh so now you can travel with your ingredients and blend them up right before consuming.
Does anyone need a portable blender? Probably not, but the look on people’s faces when you bust this out and whip up a smoothie on the spot will make it seem like you do.
It comes in blue, pink, black, and white.
Made from high-grade stainless steel, this pizza oven is a stellar gift for any woman who loves cooking.
IlFornino’s oven is great for making pizza or wood-fired roasts. This outdoor oven is wonderful for outdoor entertaining and comes with a pizza peel, rain cover, and manual.
This is a particularly nice gift for women of Italian descent, or women who cook professionally. If this premium pizza oven is too rich for your blood, check out the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto outdoor pizza oven.
As far as smartphone cameras have come in the past few years, they can never compare to a dedicated digital camera. If she loves taking photos and video, get her the tools to take some truly breathtaking images.
The Panasonic Lumix has an impressive laundry list of features including 4K video capture, low light performance, 60 times long zoom, WiFi connectivity, as well as the ability to change the focal point of a photo after it was taken for a more dramatic look.
You don’t even have to be a photography buff to work it as it’s basically a high-quality point and shoot with some perks.
If she’s a huge Game of Thrones fan, she’ll love this miniature music box that’s small enough at about two inches across to tuck into the corner of her desk or on a windowsill.
The music plays as long as you’re turning the little crank. Check out this YouTube video to see the music box in action (though this one has a different outside pattern.)
These boxes are handmade by an artist in Spain but are fulfilled by Amazon so US customers can get them quick.
Hunting for a kitchen item that she doesn’t already have in her cooking arsenal? Consider a specialty cookware item that she’s unlikely to own, like a crepe pan.
This tool is pretty limited in terms of additional applications beyond crepes, but they’re perfect for someone who is crazy about European cuisine.
Tea is a safe gift that people tend to really appreciate and get use out of and this set by Numi Organic stands out with its unique concept of Tea by the Mood.
The octagon cardboard box has eight perforated openings marked with different moods like energize, sleep, focus, and refresh and under each one is a set of five tea bags with a tea blend that corresponds to that mood. It’s a fun way to experiment with new flavors and have an idea of what you’re getting into when you try them.
Numi is one of my favorite tea brands and I love that their tea bags are biodegradable and eco-friendly.
This gift is perfect for the woman who wants to be on the cutting edge of beauty. Tria was the first FDA-cleared laser available for home use.
Now any woman can remove unwanted hair from the comfort of her own home, and for much less money than she would pay to visit a laser hair clinic. Simply treat the unwanted hair once every two weeks, and hair will be gone after three months.
This is cheaper than visiting an esthetician and perfect for the woman who hates shaving and waxing. Now, women can deal with hair removal in the privacy of their own homes, with results that last longer than traditional hair removal methods.
If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, consider other devices for home hair laser removal or hair removal creams.
Many women don’t have the luxury of owning a designer handbag. This beautifully structured leather bag from FRYE Melissa is ideal for everyday wear.
It’s available in a variety of colors, so it’s easy to find a color that suits her personality (or pick up the bag in two different colors, so she can use one for day and one for the evening).
Whether she has an October birthday and opal is her birthstone or she simply loves opals, this necklace delivers opals in spades.
The irregular cobblestone look of the necklace highlights how individual and different each opal is in this gorgeous turquoise, pink, and aqua rainbow.
It’s not as big or chunky as the photo makes it appear which is nice as that makes it more wearable. Just don’t expect a huge collar of four pounds of opal.
She may already have lots of jewelry, but can you ever have too much jewelry? This stunning Chalcedony ring is surprisingly affordable, given its shine and use of premium materials like 18k gold. We love that this ring comes in a gift pouch, so it’s ready to give right away without any additional wrapping. These rings are handcrafted in California, making them especially nice for anyone who calls Cali their home state.
Does she love quirky little objects that make her laugh? Go for a thirsty animal wine holder. These detailed, resin-cast figures hold a bottle of wine as though the animal is really hitting the bottle hard.
There’s one for almost any animal you can think of. So whether she loves cats, unicorns, French bulldogs, turtles, octopods, or giraffes–you’ve got her covered.
The three Moissanite of this Charles & Colvard Ring makes it ideal for the mom, grandmother, or aunt of three.
The gems here are Moissanite, also known to some as “the gem that fell from the stars”. This is because it was first identified by a French mineralogist at the site of a meteor impact crater. So if you are shopping for a woman who is as passionate about jewelry as she is about outer space, this design may really speak to her.
Fragrance is a classic gift so go classy with this signature Calvin Klein eau de parfum. Calvin Klein Women is a layered fragrance that’s a culmination of a diverse set of notes, meant to represent all the shades of femininity.
It’s a light and refreshing scent that’s not too overpowering but very distinctive. There are notes of orange blossom, eucalyptus acorns, and Alaskan cedar.
I will admit, a glow-in-the-dark painting is not for everyone– but for the people it is for, this will blow their minds. The image is printed on canvas stretched across a wooden frame and while it has incredible detail, you wouldn’t know by looking at it that it’s hiding a secret.
Light Fairy embeds their images with naturally-occurring glow-in-the-dark pigment that lights up when you turn the lights out. In the dark, a cheerful autumn tree becomes a magical glowing realm of fairies. A colorful swirling painting of the Milky Way Galaxy becomes a radiant night sky full of stars.
They’re a lot of fun, light for their size, and are easy to hang. They come in a wide range of images and three sizes: 16 by 24 inches, 24 by 36 inches, and a whopping 32 by 46 inches.
Weighted blankets are one of those things that most of us have wanted to try but haven’t splurged to treat ourselves to. Surprise and spoil her with a weighted blanket of her own.
The Quility weighted blankets are carefully constructed to keep the millions of tiny glass beads evenly distributed so the blanket feels like a relaxing hug. It comes with a minky duvet cover for extra warmth in the winter.
Weighted blankets have been shown to improve sleep quality and reduce the amount of time it takes to fall asleep.
Whether she loves frozen margaritas, smoothies, or simply lots of ice in her drinks, this little countertop ice maker will get more use than you’d ever expect.
You can only make so many ice cubes in your freezer and then you have to store them there, but this machine creates perfect little ice cubes in a steady stream when you need them.
No more running to the store in the middle of the cookout for ice for drinks or for the coolers because the North Air can create 26 pounds of in a day if you keep it supplied with water. At the end of the day, if there are ice cubes you end up not using, the North Air recycles the melted water to create more ice the next time.
It’s simple to use and there’s an indicator light to let you know when it’s out of water or when the ice bin is full. You can adjust the size of the ice cubes depending on your preference.
This cute necklace holder gives a light and airy look to any wall. Its cheerful but simple design is hard not to like.
The six hooks can hold necklaces, keys, light clothing, and small towels. Being fairly lightweight it’s easy to hang without needing heavy-duty hardware. It also comes in rose gold.
Can you have too many pieces of jewelry? Debatable. What isn’t up for debate is how cute this Alex & Ani bangle is.
Plus, it has an uplifting look, and you can never have enough positivity in today’s world. Consider pairing it with this matching necklace from the same company, because fortune favors the brave.
For the warm months, check out this adorable avocado pool float. It’s actually two pieces: the fruit and pit, that fit together perfectly.
The pit doubles as a fun beachball for tossing around with the friends or the kids and the space where the pit used to be is perfect for lounging in.
It’s big enough to hold two adults and is UV resistant to prevent fading.
Cardigans are one of the most versatile articles of clothing out there. They can dress up and dress down and double as light jackets in mild weather.
I love this striped cardigan from RichCoco with its flattering fitted sleeves and the long line of snap buttons.
It’s a very safe bet as far as buying someone clothing, especially if you order a size up as this brand can run a tiny bit small.
If she’s into popcorn try this gift set of eight different varieties of corn.
All of the corn was grown in the United States and each type has a different characteristic like fewer hulls, sweeter, or smaller than average. They’ll have fun popping each one to see how they turn out.
The set also comes with buttery popping oil, a shaker of ballpark style popcorn salt, and a recipe book with 15 tasty recipes.
If she likes chocolate at all, make sure she tries Tony’s Chocolonely. They are one of the only ethical, eco-friendly, and completely slave-free chocolate brands.
They prove that you can create incredible chocolate without child labor or slavery. Even if chocolate is your guilty pleasure, you can feel good about eating this.
And you will, because it’s, hands down, the best chocolate I’ve ever had. There’s a creaminess even to their darker chocolates that a lot of other chocolatiers don’t nail.
This set contains nine of their most popular flavors including milk chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate caramel sea salt, dark chocolate pretzel, and their unique dark milk chocolate–a perfect balance.
Each bar is over six ounces so nine of these are hefty bars totals out to almost four pounds of chocolate. The bar itself is a puzzle of grooves that break off into uneven pieces to bring attention to the inequality of people across the world.
Many women love antique-looking furniture, and there’s something so elegant about an armoire. But a full-size armoire for clothing might not work with her home decor. If you’re shopping for a woman with classical tastes, this stunning jewelry armoire is the perfect present.
This pint-sized armoire is the perfect place for her to store rings, bracelets, necklaces, and other family heirlooms. And if you want to make the gift even more special, you can present this armoire to her with a new piece of jewelry tucked right inside.
The Lioness Vibrator is designed to help you measure, track, and ultimately improve your orgasms.
This probably isn’t an appropriate gift to be given by everyone so if you’re shopping for your mother-in-law feel free to skip this one right by–but if you’re shopping for someone you’re romantically involved with or for a friend that you’re very comfortable with then they might really appreciate a gift that will help them improve their sex life.
The Lioness has several sets of sensors and syncs up to an app on your phone so it can sense and then render your orgasms onto a graph you can visually see. Being able to see and track your arousal patterns and orgasms over time is a unique way to learn what you like and help you learn to ask for what you need.
Its goal is not only more but better orgasms through science. You can read my full review of the Lioness as well as check out other bluetooth vibrators and get more ideas for sexy gifts.
Perfume is always a thoughtful gift for a woman you care about.
This new Burberry fragrance blends feminine florals with edgy musk to create a scent that is individual and unexpected. The perfume has notes of orange blossom, blackberry leaves, and vetiver and comes in several different sizes.
These over-the-ear headphones from Beats combine high-quality sound and modern features with a gorgeous design. They look amazing and they sound amazing.
If she wears headphones every day for her work or commute, she’ll love these. The ear cup is super soft and has nice ventilation to prevent head fatigue so it’s great for long wear.
It has a 22-hour battery life on a full charge so you can use these for nearly an entire day without needing to charge them. And in a pinch, if you find yourself with low battery, the Fast-Fuel charge can get you three hours of play time on only a 10-minute charge.
The Bluetooth connectivity works like it’s supposed to which is a nice change of pace from some headphones. They have stellar noise-canceling technology and the buttons are intuitive and easy to use. She’ll love the upgrade.
If you’ve left your house recently, you’ll have to have noticed that a ton of the styles from the late 1990s and early 2000s are coming back in force. One of those I’m seeing everywhere is the mini backpack.
Get her on-trend with this cute Half Pint Backpack from Jansport. It’s a nice size to replace a purse for the day. There are lots of different colors and patterns to choose from.
I adore this set of linen throw pillows and if she’s a Millennial, she probably will too. The set comes with four 100 percent linen pillow covers printed with eco-friendly ink. There’s this gorgeous watercolor effect to the ink that is really trendy right now.
The set is available individually and in three different sizes: 16 by 16 inches, 18 by 18 inches, and 20 by 20 inches.
Do keep in mind that this is just the covers and you’ll need to pick up a set of four pillow inserts of the same size.
I loved watching birdhouses in my backyard growing up but not everyone has a forest worth of trees to mount their houses on. This multi-home birdhouse is on a stake so you can place it wherever you want without needing to nail it to a tree.
There is space for four bird families inside so you’ll be able to watch a whole community of birds building their nests and feeding their young.
The details on the house are intricate from the picket fence, metal roof, and even a little fake bird. (Birds are more likely to go where there are already birds so this is actually a nice trick to get local birds to notice your new home.) The stake has four prongs that stick deep into the ground for stability.
This is a great little salt lamp speaker for a bedside table, meditation room, or even your office.
Pink salt has such a relaxing quality and this round shape has a more modern feel to it compared to the traditional chunk of salt look.
In addition to having a calming and dimmable light, there’s also a Bluetooth speaker to play your music while you unwind.
This starburst clock is handmade by artisans in Lithuania. The face is entirely copper and the colors you see are intentionally burned on or added through patina. It showcases the rustic beauty of copper itself and nothing is dyed or painted.
Even at only 12 inches in diameter and makes a statement as a piece. The workings are German-made and operate silently so there’s no annoying ticking.
Each one is unique in the world so the pattern on the face of the clock won’t be an exact replica of the one shown here.
High-quality sheets are a luxury that once you have it, you can’t imagine going back. These bamboo sheets from Cariloha’s Resort collection are some of the best sheets I’ve ever slept on.
They are made with 100 percent viscose from sustainable bamboo and have extra-deep 18-inch pockets. Cariloha sent me a set to try out (without any promise of a review) and they are the softest sheets I own. They feel slinky like sateen and I look forward to putting them on our bed when they’re in the laundry.
These sheets come in queen, king, California king, and split king, as well as in 10 different colors including the pictured Blush, Blue Lagoon, and trendy Harbor Grey
You can’t go wrong with an iPad and this 10.2-inch display model is both a good travel size but not so small it feels like you can’t work on it. It only weighs about a pound and has a battery life of up to 10 hours.
You already know the quality you can expect from an iPad so think that plus a fingerprint reader, HD video recording, and choice of colors including gold, silver, and black.
If she works in an office, there’s a good chance she wishes she had her own personal air conditioner instead of being at the whims of the office-wide thermostat. This desktop air conditioner is small, portable, and can be powered with a laptop, wall outlet, or mobile powerbank if you’re really on the go.
You add water to the tank and it uses the natural cooling effect of evaporation to transform hot air into a cool breeze. This is the same effect that makes you cold when you’re drying after getting out of the water. There’s also an air filter to remove impurities, like pollution and pollen, from the air.
Because it works by evaporation, this isn’t the best choice for people in very humid climates–this won’t be as effective on your porch in southern Florida as it will be in Arizona. However, if dry hot air is giving her grief, this is a quick, portable solution to her woes.
Make their desk feel luxe with this Caithly Matching Gold Gift Set.
It includes a 10,000 mAH powerbank with 1.0A and 2.1A ports, wireless, ultra-quiet, rechargeable mouse, 16G flash drive with dual side USB and micro USB interfaces, and dual-ended ballpoint pen touchscreen stylus.
If she loves feeling coordinated, this will make her space really pop.
If she likes to try new flavors in her cooking, she’ll have loads of fun with this Global Salt-Free Spice Set by Gustus Vitae.
It comes with six magnetic tons with gourmet, salt-free spices from around the globe to work into new recipes. Included are regional blends like Taste of Bordeaux, Taste of Thailand, and Taste of California.
It’s a nice gift for the adventurous foodie in your life.
We’re living in the future so make sure she doesn’t miss out on the virtual reality experience with a VR system of her own.
The HTC Vive is user-friendly and familiar if she’s already used to working with Steam. It comes with the Vive headset, two base stations, control box, two controllers, and the cords needed for everything to work.
The performance of the VR system is very intuitive and the movements feel astoundingly natural. This is a great entry into virtual reality gaming as it comes with a two month free trial with Steam’s Viveport where you can download all kinds of different games, some free and some paid.
Virtual reality gaming is something you have to see to believe. It’ll be a blast at parties and quiet evenings at home alike.
If she loves a natural vibe to her space, check out this handmade-to-order beach stone lamp created by an artist in Alaska.
The base of the lamp is made of Alaska beach stones so each one will be unique in the world.
To up the rustic look, the shade is made from thinly cut poplar wood for a warm glow that illuminates the grain of the wood. This is perfect for a cabin or beach home.
Smart alarm clocks combine all the benefits of a standalone alarm with the perks of a smartphone.
Traditional alarm clocks are outdated compared to the tiny computers we carry around in our pockets all day long so many of us have taken to using our phone as our alarms. But there are so many benefits to having a dedicated alarm that I think a lot of us have forgotten. For one, if you check your phone in the middle of the night to see the time, there’s a chance you’ll also see a notification of a work email or some social media drama and now good luck getting back to sleep.
This one from Soundfreaq has adjustable brightness so you can dim the display all the way down to completely black for those who don’t like any light when they sleep. It’s easy to set up separate weekday and weekend alarms and you can choose to be woken up by a chime, radio, or streaming music from your phone via Bluetooth connection.
The volume of your alarm is also customizable so you set how loud is the top end of your preference and the alarm will gradually work up to that, waking you up slowly and without becoming louder than you want.
If you like to fall asleep to music the Sound Rise has a timer setting that will stream your music for a set period of time. The Bluetooth connectivity of this is streamlined down to one button making it fast and easy to access the media on your phone. It doubles as a Bluetooth speaker with easy to adjust volume, play, back, and forward buttons right on the alarm.
It’s available in this classy looking taupe with wood pattern or traditional black.
Whether she owns or rents, there’s always something coming up around the house that ends up needing a tool you don’t have. Reduce the chances of that happening with this 128-piece set from Dekopro.
Even if the handiest thing they tend to do is assemble furniture they bought on the internet, a lot of times the “tools” those sets come with are next to useless and having your own can make the process faster and much less stressful.
The set comes with a variety of Allen wrenches, socket, screwdriver bits, hammer, screws with drywall anchors, rachet, pliers, and tape measure. The organized box makes it easy to find what you’re looking for and even easier to store.
Also, yes, it’s not pink.
We’re all pretty familiar with the girly toolsets but it’s 2019 and they tend to be pretty patronizing–like this small baby pink U-GoGirl set. Unless you’re sure she’s prefer something girlier (check out this 135-piece Apollo set), just get her a normal set of tools because tools aren’t inherently gendered and she deserves quality.
If you’re shopping for a woman who is passionate about coffee, this Chefman InstaCoffee Brewer can give her the perfect cup of joe without taking up too much counter space.
The InstaCoffee is a highly-rated and highly compact machine that is compatible with K-cups and can also brew from grounds or loose tea leaves. Its one-touch operation means you don’t have to mess around with a complicated machine before having your morning coffee.
If she loves her patio or deck but hates mosquitos, set her up with a Thermacell system because being mosquito-free is priceless. Each Thermacell patio unit can keep up to 15-foot radius free of pests like mosquitos and flies.
Thermacell torches are scent and open flame-free and run on an included butane cartridge and repellant mat. They use allethrin, a synthetic and concentrated version of a natural insect repellent found naturally in chrysanthemum flowers. Both cartridges are refillable and the refills are reasonable as far as price.
You have a choice of six different colors to pick from.
This ice bucket from the Italian artisans at Bottega del Rame is a fabulous gift idea for women who are passionate about Italian wine.
The unique shape and the wonderful conductive properties of copper make this a perfect option for chilling wine during a party. For bigger events, the same company also offers an elegant ice bucket that can cool four bottles at a time.
These items are often made to order by artisans in Montepulciano, Italy, so don’t wait to order as creating them will take time.
This carry-on from Raden offers cutting edge smart luggage features, but for less than many competitors. So if you need a gift for a woman who’s always on the go, we think that any jet-set darling will love this high tech luggage.
Raden’s hardside carry-on boasts a TSA-approved lock, rugged design, a removable battery for charging your devices, and even Bluetooth connectivity so you can track where your luggage has been over time. The latter feature is a godsend for anyone who loses their luggage while traveling since it can help you locate it at a later date.
She’ll never have to buy a calendar again with this perpetual calendar, designed by MoMA.
Simply move the two magnetic balls to mark the date and month. This gift can be wall-mounted or used on a desktop.