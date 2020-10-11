101 Best Gifts for Young Adults: Your Ultimate List

BedShelfie started out on Kickstarter and took off from there, and for good reason–it’s something we could all use. I mean, yes, for proper sleep hygiene we shouldn’t be using our devices in bed, but in what world is that happening?

The BedShelfie uses a simple vice system to attach itself to your bed frame and creates an easy-to-reach surface to place your laptop, drink, snack, book, phone etc. on. It can hold up to 15 pounds of stuff so it’s on there really well. It doesn’t need any tools to install and the grips of the vice are covered in felt to protect the finish of your bed frame.

There are even slots in the sides of the shelf to make running charging cords up to your devices easier and have a more minimal profile. The shelves are made of durable and environmentally-friendly bamboo and are available in several different colors.

This classic size works for 13-inch laptops and they make a larger version that fits a 15-inch laptop.