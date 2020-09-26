101 Best Gifts for Young Men in Their 20s

Trying to find the best gifts for young men in their 20s is like pulling teeth. They jump from one hobby to the next, unsure of which of those hobbies actually matter to them. So, we’ve gathered 101 great gift ideas for young men in their 20s. Whether you’re shopping for someone who lives for adventure, fashion, gadgets, food, or something else, we’ve got gift ideas across all price ranges in our ultimate list below:
The future of gaming, television, and movies is Virtual Reality. The VR experience is something that needs to be experienced rather than explained. By putting on these “goggles” you can fully immerse yourself in your favorite sports, television, movies and video games. You can interact with what you are seeing. It is incredibly futuristic and a lot of fun. The 20 something guy needs these more than you know. This 64 GB version allows you to join friends that also have the unit and enjoy video games and television together. The guy that gets these will be able to sit courtside at his favorite team’s game with his best friend who lives in another state. So cool!
Each and every man that takes pride in the way he dresses and the way he looks needs a timepiece that shows how much he cares. This watch by world-renowned watchmaker Bulova is one of those timepieces. This watch is understated in the best ways. It has a simple design and a great color scheme. Blue and silver look great together and compliment each other so well. This is one of those watches that you can wear every day with any outfit and know that you are looking your best.
In November of 1984, the shoe industry changed forever. That was the day that Nike expanded its brand to include the newly incepted Air Jordan brand. The brand, built off of the play of Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls is one of the most recognizable names and brands on the entire planet. The Jordan sneaker has been a favorite of ballers from middle school to the NBA. These classic black, white and red Jordans are a super clean and insanely cool looking sneaker. The Jordan shoe is so widely accepted and recognized that they are even okay to wear at formal events. These kicks could very well be his favorite if the guy on your list gets these as a gift this holiday season. These shoes come in 9 colors and designs including an all-black with white trim and a camouflage version that are pretty dope.
Waffle shirt, thermal shirt or henley, this shirt has a lot of different names, I prefer thermal or waffle, but there really is no difference. Regardless of what this shirt is called, there is one thing that is clear just by looking at it is that this is a shirt that the guy on your list will look great in. The shirt itself is more of a casual item but you can stretch it to business casual with a pair of khakis or slacks. The shirt has a waffle style knit for comfort and insulation. The knit holds in your body heat to keep you extra warm during the colder months. With a trusted name like Eddie Bauer on the label you know you are getting a quality item. Eddie Bauer was an outdoor guide for years before he started making his own gear so he had a first-hand look at what the outdoorsman needed on his treks. Snag this shirt in a couple of different colors to add some more depth to someone’s wardrobe. There are 10 colors to choose from.
While everyone on the planet seems to have a smartphone with a camera there are a ton of people that still take photos with an actual camera. For the guys that love to take pics, not selfies, this compact digital camera from Kodak is a great gift idea. It features a 42x optical zoom and a 24mm wide-angle lens, a Powerful 1 Megapixel sensor so you can zoom, enlarge or crop your photos on the fly. The camera is also available with a 32GB card and a compact carrying case so you can keep all your gear in one place. While the featured color of white is a great looking camera, you can also get it in black and red which also looks pretty good.
The Burton Snowboard Company was started in Burlington, Vermont in 1977 by inventor and innovator, Jake Burton Carpenter. The brand had one goal when it first got into the winter sports business. Be the best snowboard manufacturer in the world, and they did it. The company which is still based in Burlington has a reputation for putting out some of the most durable, comfortable and fashionable snowboard gear including, snowboards, boots, hoodies, jackets, hats, goggles and of course, gloves. These gloves are made of leather and gore-tex which is one of the warmest materials on the planet. They are waterproof and are reinforced in the palm for longer life and better grip. They feature a super soft sherpa fleece lining that can withstand the coldest temperatures. These gloves come in the featured black, a great looking rawhide and black and medium brown.
One of the best feelings in the world is getting home from a long day of work, peeling off your work clothes and slipping into something super comfortable. These lounge pants from Nautica are the perfect pants to wear when all you want to do is relax and decompress. The Nautica brand was originally named State-O-Maine but changed the name to Nautica in 1994, eleven years after it’s inception. The brand has been clothing men for almost 40 years and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. You can snag these pants in 8 different colors so getting a couple pairs of these is a great move to cross off a few names on your shopping list.
Every guy, no matter the age, needs a sweet pair of dress boots to add to his collection. Dress boots are great because they are not only comfortable but they add another dimension to a man’s outfit. With so many choices out there, how do you pick out the right boots? If you’re going to invest in a great pair of boots then start with a trusted name. Timberland has been making long-lasting and great-looking boots for nearly 100 years. Their boots are durable and made to last. These Chukka boots will go with every outfit you can throw at them. Formal or casual you are going to want to wear these boots every single day.
The vast majority of young men in their 20s are super into music, and that means they’re going to need a great pair of earbuds to enjoy that music with. I’ve tested over 10 different pairs of true wireless earbuds so far, and by far, the best on the market are the new Jaybird Vistas.
Not only do these things sound incredible, but they also give users the ability to adjust equalization while on-the-go —right through an app on their smartphone. These earbuds also look super sleek and cool, and come with a small profile carrying case that also serves as a charger.
Seriously – don’t underestimate the sound and quality of these babies. I consider myself an audiophile (and I have a background in music production), and then sound quality on these is near studio monitor quality. Ultra-clear highs, deep lows, and perfect mids.
I’ve been using them for just about everything: running, listening to audiobooks around the house, doing chores, and even going to sleep (gotta have my sleep sounds). They’re comfortable, and they stay in my ears without issue.
I can’t recommend the Jaybird Vistas enough.
While most guys have trouble shopping for themselves, shopping for dress or formal clothing can be even more difficult. While a shirt and tie is always welcomed in a formal setting, not all guys want to go through the process of matching the shirt and tie and put a complete outfit together. There is a way that a guy can dress more formally without wearing a suit, or tie or even a button-down shirt. The solution to this issue is the cashmere turtleneck. This sweater is not only soft and comfortable but it looks great and will bump you from casual to formal just by putting it on. You can wear jeans or khakis with this turtleneck and look formal. This is a great gift for the guy that needs some dressier clothes but isn’t the kind of guy to rock a shirt and tie.
For the guy that doesn’t like to dress up but needs a trusty go-to outfit for when he does need to attend a formal or business event, khakis are the way to go. Khakis can bring most outfits from casual to business casual or formal just by putting them on. Combine a nice pair of khakis with a button-down shirt and the outfit is complete. No need for a tie or vest or blazer, the khakis will suffice. Since 1986 the premier name in khakis has been Dockers and it is no secret why. They make a great product in tons of different colors and styles. These khakis are made with cotton and elastane so the stretch at the waist and seems. This makes the pant more comfortable and gives the wearer more room to move. These are a perfect gift for the guy that has trouble getting dressed up for events like first dates, weddings or even the office.
A real genuine leather jacket says something about the guy that is wearing it. It says that he cares about the way he looks and has the ability to execute a great look with ease. Leather jackets are one of those articles of clothes that seems to look even better over time. The more you wear them the more they break in and fit you specifically. The more distressed they get the more badass they are. This leather jacket is a biker style jacket with a Marlon Brando Esque flair to it that is truly special. It comes with a hood that is detachable but looks great on the jacket. This is the perfect jacket to get the guy you want to look and feel great all the time.
If he doesn’t have a Nintendo Switchhttps://amzn.to/2BTovIo yet, I’ll say that it makes the PERFECT gift for young men in their 20s — especially if they’re commuters to work/to college. The Switch is a unique portable/handheld/home console hybrid that allows you to take your games on the go with you for the best handheld video game experience to date.
And in 2019, we’ve seen some absolute great Switch games released, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield will release within the next month. Now is the perfect time to pick up the Nintendo Switch, as its incredible library of games is unmatched.
A new pair of shades is a welcome gift for most guys. While sunglasses serve their purpose, blocking the sun from getting in your eyes, they also need to be fashion friendly. Under Armour got its start in the fashion game by making clothes for the athlete. Fast forward to present day and Under Armour is making some of the coolest looking clothing for men and women. These shades are proof that they have stepped their game up considerably. While you can snag these awesome specs in all black you can also get them in three different styles including camo for the outdoorsy guys out there.
The future of watches is the Fitbit Versa 2. This watch is so intelligent you will come to love it and use it more than you could imagine. Not only is it a good looking smartwatch, but it will also go with whatever outfit you wear whether it’s formal or casual, business or headed to the gym. This watch has Alexa built-in for total voice control over your music, phone hookup, Bluetooth, track your heart rate, calculate distance when you’re walking, jogging, running or working out. This is the total package for watches and the guy that gets it is going to love you even more for getting such an awesomely useful and thoughtful gift.
One of the most stressful parts of going camping has to be getting to your campsite and fussing with poles and cables and setting up the tent. After travelling for hours to find the perfect spot to set up camp the last thing you want to do is spend an hour getting your tent ready. Luckily there is a gift for the camper in your life that will cut down on setup and increase the amount of time he has to enjoy the great outdoors. This awesome tent sets up in 180 seconds and is 12 feet by 10 feet, big enough to fit a few campers comfortably. The material is super durable and will last for years and years.
The Amazon Fire Tv Cube is one hell of a gift for the lucky guy that receives it. It comes with Alexa built-in for total voice control of your system. You can ask Alexa to dim the lights in, play your favorite show or just turn on the TV. With this Cube, you can access 4K Ultra HD content plus you can watch Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and more. For the guy that loves to kick back and watch TV, sports or surf the web this is a great gift idea and will definitely be well-received.
Back in the day when a guy would get socks for a gift it was usually a big let down. To tear through all that wrapping paper and rip open the box just to find socks was pretty disappointing. Most guys have been wearing the same 6 pairs of socks for years and it shows. They walk around with toes poking through holes and do it over and over again until they break and buy more. Gifting this awesomely colorful 12 pack of high-quality Merino socks is now a gift that guys absolutely love. There are a ton of different colors and designs to choose from so the guy on your shopping list can ditch those gross old socks and rock his new stylish gift every day of the week.
Citizen is owned by the Bulova watch company which is one of the biggest watchmakers in the world. The Citizen name is pretty popular by itself mainly because of the beauty and function of their watches. Not only are the designs amazing, but they make some of the most durable and hardest working watches in men’s fashion. This awesome blue and silver timepiece is a fantastic example of what this company can do. This is one of those watches that go great with a casual outfit, but will also make the transition to a more formal event. The watch is water-resistant to light contacts with water, mostly bathing, showering and some minor swimming. This would make a fantastic gift for a lucky guy.
This Wellington boot from Caterpillar is one of the best boots for working outdoors that you can buy. It protects your feet all the way up to your calf and will keep you dry and warm when working in the snow, mud, and rain. These are the kind of boots that you don’t want to take off at the end of the day because of how comfortable they truly are. The boots are made of leather with a rubber sole for extra traction in slippery conditions. Caterpillar is most well-known for their heavy machinery and construction equipment but their work in the fashion world is just as impressive as their work in the construction game. These boots will be a welcome gift for the guy on your list that needs some new kicks to work in.
The puffer coat is one of the most insulated and comfortable jackets you can wear during the winter months. The jacket is designed not to hinder your mobility and actually uses your own body heat to keep you warm when the temperature is sub-freezing. Columbia is one of the best brands when it comes to getting a quality puffer coat. The Columbia brand started making great clothing and gear for the outdoorsman in the late 1930s in Oregon where the winters can get pretty dicey. If you have a guy on your shopping list that likes to play outdoors during the colder months than you have to get him this jacket, he will definitely thank you for thinking of him and taking into consideration his adventures outside.
Travel should be a big part of any young man’s life. The best way to gain a better understanding of the world we live in is to see it first hand. If you are a travel bug and a man in your 20s you desperately need trustworthy luggage to bring with you on your travels. While Steve Madden is known to world over for his genius women’s shoe line, the brand itself has expanded to include a bunch of other products, including highly fashionable luggage. These suitcases are not only cool to look at but they are incredibly practical as well. Make sure your stuff is well taken care of by storing it in this three-piece suitcase set by Steve Madden and as always, safe travels!
There isn’t a mountain clothing designer that has spent more time on the slopes than Jake Burton, founder of Burton Snowboards. If you’re one of those guys that spend a ton of time making runs and riding chair lifts you need to grab one of these jackets. They are obviously crazy cool to look at with hundreds of designs that will blow your mind. They are super warm which is a must-have because the higher up you go the colder and windier it will get. Something you may not know is that a lot of these jackets come with places to put your phone and little holes that you can run your headphone chord though. There are USB plugs and ports in some of the pockets as well. The fact is that these jackets are keeping up with the changing landscape of technology and skiing/snowboarding.
With the NES classic, SNES mini, and PS1 mini consoles being huge hits, it was only a matter of time before we got the SEGA Genesis Mini – an updated take on the classic Genesis console from the 90s.
Boys in the 90s (now young men in their 20s) played the hell out of their SEGA Genesis, with classic games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and Street Fighter 2 dominating playtime.
In fact, I used to solely want to go to my cousin’s house to visit just to play Street Fighter 2 on his SEGA for hours and hours while our parents chatted. It is one of my fondest memories as a kid!
The SEGA Genesis replica console sold here comes with 40 absolutely legendary games, and it has two controllers included in the box (which even has a classic 1990s vibe to it).
It plugs into any TV/monitor with an HDMI port, and it’s much smaller than the original SEGA. This is going to be one of the hottest gifts for 20-somethings for Christmas in 2019.
If he works a lot or travels a lot, this gym alternative is an absolute MUST. TRX lets the user perform full-body workouts on-the-go, so he won’t have to worry about trying to find time to venture to the gym during his busy day. He can just take this TRX out and get to doing what he needs to do – quickly and effectively without leaving his home. Actually, the very first model was created by a Navy SEAL using only a jiu-jitsu belt and parachute webbing.
It’s gotten a little more refined since then, but you still only need a doorway and 20 minutes!
It’s the perfect solution for a home gym without a lot of space or money invested. It’s just bodyweight and gravity, baby, and it’s been proven to accelerate results.
For the guy on your list that loves to immerse himself in the world of video games, this gaming chair is going to be a welcome companion on all of his quests and adventures. He can comfortably enjoy all of his favorite games with friends while having complete lumber support. The chair is ergonomically perfect for sitting for long periods eliminating any pain in the back or neck. The cushions on the chair are made with high-density foam for more support and a contour to the gamer’s body. It features a 360-degree swivel for complete movement while gaming. This chair comes in the featured black and white design or 7 other colors from pink to black and red.
A lot of products have gotten major facelifts in the past 50 years. With technology advancing every single day there are a lot of items that don’t look anything like their predecessors. The coffee maker is one of those items that has transformed in all the best ways. This Keurig coffee maker gives a major shout out to the old school coffee makers that paved the way for this beautiful machine. While it features a 12-cup carafe it also makes single-serve cups of coffee with the help of K-cup technology. So if the guy you’re buying for is a little old school he will appreciate the friendly and familiar face of this coffee maker. If the guy you are shopping for is more new school then this machine will take care of his tech needs as well. The Keurig features a 60 oz reservoir for water as well as a programmable auto-brew setting.
The perfect gift for the guy that works outside year-round or the guy that likes to spend his free time skiing or snowboarding down his favorite mountain. Or maybe the guy you’re shopping for is a hunter or fisherman or avid camping enthusiast. REgardless of the hobby or job if the guy in your life that needs a great gift is an outdoorsy kind of guy then they value being warm and comfortable. This heated hoodie is super popular right now and for good reason. It has three heat settings and the battery will last about 10 hours on a single charge for continuous warmth throughout the day.
From the creators of the giant Jenga game on my Christmas Gifts for Tweens ultimate list! Backyard Champs know their yard games. Includes two 2′ x 4′ x 4-inch tournament approved cornhole boards made from furniture quality solid wood and hardware, and 8 tournament regulation size 6″ x 6″ 16 oz. double stitched bean bags with all-weather resistant filler.
Foldable legs for storage. Perfect for tailgating!
If the man in your life loves to carve his way down his favorite black diamond then the chances are he would rather be crushing fresh powder than go to work. While he thinks of an excuse to tell his boss as to why he won’t make it into work today, you can surprise him with these awesome snow pants from snowboarding giant Burton. These snow pants are going to keep him warm and dry on all his runs while he also looks fantastic. Style and function combined to make these the perfect snow pants to slip on before he clips in.
For the world-traveler! They can keep track of where they’ve been and where they still want to go with a pin for each destination. The map is modern, minimalistic, and definitely a focal point and conversation starter. It’s quite big, too! Definitely on the list of best gifts for men under $100.
If you’re looking for gifts for men under $100, this is a great option. Most men will not buy themselves a nice duffel bag, but they could definitely use one. This one by Komal’s Premium Leather is 100% genuine leather with durable canvas lining.
Have you ever heard him complain about his headset — or lack of headset? Every serious gamer needs a serious headset, and this one is pretty great, especially for the price. Stays comfy for as long as he’s playing… even if it’s all night. (sigh) Discord certified!
A great head of hair can make the man, so this hair care kit is the perfect all-occasion present for all of the young men on your gift list. Help him take charge of his day, ready to face any challenge knowing that his hair is looking great. Have they got a job interview lined up? No problem. Important meeting with the President? No problem. First date? Not with you at their side.
This Suavecito hair kit includes all your guy needs to style his mop and make it into a masterpiece. This awesome haircare set includes two pomades (I use Suavecito DAILY for my own hair!), grooming spray, Brilliant creme, and a large deluxe comb. For added lift and quick styling, get him a good professional blow dryer. Suavecito also has a super cool shaving kit with awesome fragrances and skincare products.
Perhaps you are buying for the 20 something guy that appears to have everything he needs. When that happens, it is time to think outside the box and get him something that will truly surprise and shock him in the best ways. If he is a fan of the outdoors but has a bunch of gear already, get him something that he will learn to love and get a ton of use out of. Getting him this awesome stand-up paddleboard will surely get his adrenaline pumping. It is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, be out on the water and get some serious exercise. This inflatable paddle board measures ten feet long and 30 inches wide. The board comes with a bag of goodies too including an oar pedal, manual air pump, patch repair kit and a bag to tote all your new stuff with you while you’re out on the water.
E-readers are the future of books, it can’t be argued. They are extremely popular and for good reason. For the avid reader, they are priceless, they hold hundreds of books and they are ready to read at the tap of a button. The Kindle Paperwhite is a fantastic gift idea for any guy, especially the 20 something guy. The picture is clear and crisp and even resembles what real paper looks like so that it really feels like you are reading a real book. With the Kindle, you have the ability to download new books in seconds while enjoying some of your favorites that you have stored. There is an 8GB option or a 32 GB option depending on how much storage you need. You can also pick this reader up in black or the featured twilight blue.
The belt. One of the most forgot about fashion items in the men’s clothing world. Most guys don’t realize they need a belt until they pull up their pants and realize they don’t fit perfectly. Most of the time the belt isn’t necessarily needed but it completes an outfit. Tucking in your shirt without a belt gives the ensemble an incomplete look. The great thing about belts is that they last a long time so when you buy one you can typically wear that one until it falls apart. This belt from Perry Ellis is a great gift for most guys not just because it is made of leather and incredibly durable, but because it is two gifts in one. The belt is reversible featuring a black and a brown side. This is great because most dress pants call for a brown or black belt. Help the guy on your list step his game up by getting him this two for one belt from Perry Ellis.
Sometimes you need to bring the office home with you. There is a ton of work to be done and you need to finish before your deadline. You should be able to sit back, relax and get that work done without compromising on your comfort. This home office lap desk is a great gift idea for the guy that works constantly. Not only will it keep your laptop level while you’re lounging in bed or on the couch but it will also hold your phone upright so you don’t miss those texts from your boss reminding you that you’ve got a presentation in the morning. This lap desk allows for the perfect amount of ventilation for laptops so you don’t overheat while getting your work done.
With this awesome mug, new parents won’t have to constantly microwave their cup of coffee. It’s no doubt that with a new baby, the cup of coffee you used to drink in peace will now be a cup you can grab a sip from every 30 minutes or so. This keeps that same cup warm for hours and has a lid so you don’t have to worry about spilling on baby – the perfect new parent solution.
In your 20s, you’re obviously exploring nights out and, well, that typically involves alcohol. And as someone in their 20s, you tend to over-indulge in said alcohol every once in a while. But to help him avoid the dreaded morning-after hangover, there’s a great product called Liquid IV that’s scientifically formulated to reduce the negative effects of alcohol.
It uses prickly pear extract, electrolytes, NAC, and a vitamin blend to get him back on his feet without the hangover. It’s a no-cal, no sugar option that utilizes only natural ingredients to combat a brutal hangover. TRUST ME—he’ll need it!
If the guy on your shopping list works too much to get him a gym membership that he will get use out of but still wants to stay in shape then this is the perfect gift for him. This portable elliptical is a great way to get a workout in while also staying on top of work. You can lay this machine under a desk and pedal while typing out emails and finishing up that presentation. It features a fast setup, a built-in monitor to track progress and 8 levels of resistance. Like the box says, get fit while you sit.
If you’re shopping for the guy in your life and he needs a little something to boost the vibe in the man cave then there is no better gift than this beautiful dartboard cabinet. If the guys are coming over to watch the game or the big fight and there is a lot of downtime that can take away from the ambiance get a game of darts going to add to the fun. This is a great addition to any garage, man cave or game room and will add hours of fun.
Based in Cincinnati, Ohio the Isotoner company has been making men and women’s gloves for nearly 30 years. Their reputation for attention to detail and comfort is second to none in the leather gloves world. These gloves are the perfect gloves for driving on a cold winter day. They are made with leather, nylon, and polyester and are made to stretch and fit snug or, like a glove. The thermaflex lining features isolated and targetted insulation and warmth. Equipped with smart touch technology the thumbs and index fingers are able to move a touch screen on a tablet, laptop or phone so you can stay warm while you stay connected. These are a great gift idea for any guy that has to battle with a cold steering wheel in the morning on the way to work.
A great pair of dress shoes can really tie together a man’s wardrobe. Chances are that 20 somthing-year-old guys probably has the same old pair of dress shoes that he has had for years. It is time for an upgrade. The guy on your list needs something elegant, durable and something with some attitude. These classic Oxford kicks are the best of the best when it comes to looks and comfort. These dress shoes are leather top to bottom. Leather body, leather soles, leather everything. Genuine Italian leather with a tight grain so that the shoe doesn’t get heavy with moisture. These are the coolest kicks and they come in black and white, as well as brown and white and both options are spectacular.
A tablet can be a really well-recieved gift depending on the guy. Most guys are going to love the ability to take their work with them where ever they go. They also have the ability to take a bit of play with them in the same thoughtful gift. The Fire HD 10 tablet is the newest upgrade in the Fire tablet line. It has a 10.1″ screen for easy and clear viewing, a super-responsive touch, and is 30% faster than previous models. The battery life lasts 12 hours and this product also comes with Alexa and can be totally hands-free. Your guy will be able to watch videos, listen to music, browse the web and read in the palm of his hands. You can get this gift in one of four colors including the featured twilight blue.
If you’ve ever been on a noisy airplane or bus you probably thought to yourself “man I wish I had some noise-canceling headphones”. Noise-canceling technology is one of the greatest achievements in history. These headphones can turn the noisiest of situations into a quiet paradise. The silver look is pretty awesome, but you can also pick these up in a number of different colors that fit your style and the way you like to look. Listen to an audiobook or your tunes without interruption. That screaming baby won’t bother you anymore when you slide these babies on.
The man with a beard should have his own beard maintenance kit. I wasn’t a believer in the beard kits until I was gifted beard moisturizer and now I am a huge fan. You are probably thinking that you don’t have time to put this kind of care into your facial hair. You are wrong. It takes only a few seconds to squirt some moisturizer into your hand and rub it through your beard. It will help keep your beard looking and smelling fantastic. There are shampoos and balms and oils in this kit from Zeus that will not only up your beard game, but they will turn you into a believer as well. If you don’t personally have a beard, or can’t grow one, you probably have a man in your life that could use an assist with his grooming. These kits make amazing gifts.
This highly breathable backpack comes in FORTY-FIVE different color and style combinations. A quick-draw cell phone pocket is surrounded by fleece-lined pockets for valuables. The laptop compartment is sturdy and highly protective and the huge main pocket can fit books, binders, folders and accessories.
The Pendleton brand represents the top tier of wool fabrics. As you may guess, they make one hell of a comfy blanket.
This gorgeous design inspired by the Grand Canyon National Park comes from Pendleton’s National Park Collection, and embraces a little bit of nature’s beauty with its look.
Turn your naps into luxury with this warm and cozy medium-weight blanket.
Anyone from doomsday preppers to casual hikers should be prepared to find a source of clean drinking water in an emergency.
The LifeStraw is the easiest way of guaranteeing that. This pocket-sized personal water filtration system can go with you wherever you might need it.
It can be used to filter up to a thousand liters of water to full drinkable purity, and comes sealed in a bag to keep it clean until it’s actually needed.
Puma broke into the game making some of the most lightweight and stylish soccer sneakers in the history of shoes. Like a lot of other brands, they have branched out to include sneakers for every occasion. These duck boot style sneakers are great for casual affairs where you need to keep your feet warm and dry. They are mostly waterproof and slip-resistant. They are super stylish and are definitely different enough to get you noticed but not so different that they look weird or out of place. They are crazy comfortable and offer a ton of support with laces and velcro over and above the ankle.
Camelbak is the genius brand that thought of combining a backpack and a water fountain. That may not be the origin of the backpack but it doesn’t mean that their idea isn’t one of the greatest to hit outerwear in a long time. The backpack is a backpack, but it has a small tube with a water-filled reservoir that is not only easier to load but also easier to refill than previous models. The backpack holds tight to the body so it is perfect for mountain biking, hiking, hunting, fishing, basically anything that you can do outdoors. If you aren’t into the features red and blue design there are 6 other designs from camo to all-black.
The hard-working man needs an even tougher boot to get through those long days. There is no boot tougher than Timberland. The Timberland company began making it’s extremely durable and insanely comfortable boots in the 1920s for men that were looking for jobs during one of the direst times in this country’s history. What they ended up doing was producing a brand that would stand the test of time and be regarded as one of the best boot makers in the world. These steel toe work boots are as tough as they are good-looking. You can pick up a pair in one of five colors including the featured brown.
We all know that person that seems to always be cold. It doesn’t matter if it’s winter and 20 degrees or summer and 80 degrees they seem to always need an extra layer to stay warm. One of the biggest new trends in fashion happens to be heated gear. This heated jacket is the perfect item for the person that needs a little extra warmth to get through the day. This jacket has 3 carbon fiber heating elements that generate a ton of extra heat. The jacket heats up quickly and has enough power for ten hours of continuous warmth. The jacket comes in the featured black with blue trim as well as black with gold trim.
Vinyl is seeing a resurgence as the dominant media form for music because of its unmatched quality and intimate physicality.
As such, there is never a better time to get back into record collecting. There are many options for affordable beginner turntables, but the U-Turn Orbit stands as the absolute entry-level benchmark.
Gift this high quality turntable along with a copy of your guy’s favorite album, and you’ll quickly have a record collector for life.
Joggers are a fast-rising fashion item for men. Rappers and athletes are rocking these on stage and off the court or field not just as a training or athletic pant, but as an everyday pant like jeans or khakis. While I think they add some more depth to a wardrobe, they need to be worn correctly. Sagging these joggers below your butt is an odd look. Sure it is paying off for guys like Lil Wayne, nobody really wants to see your boxers hanging out of your pants. Wear them up around your waist and enjoy the new fashion trend.
Smartwatches have been on a serious uptick the past decade or so and this Samsung smartwatch is as cool as the other side of the pillow. Not only is it super slick fashion-wise, but it is also water-resistant and can do all the techy things that you need in a smartwatch. Track how many steps you’ve taken during the day. It can track your heart rate, miles you’ve run and can monitor your sleep habits. Want your watch to connect to your phone? Receive texts and voicemails? Maybe you want your watch to play music and connect to wireless earbuds? You are going to love this watch and if you get it as a gift for that special guy, it will be on the top of their “favorite gift” list. If you aren’t a fan of the white or silver, you can get it in a bunch of different colors.
If you are an NFL fan or know a guy who stays glued to the TV every Sunday and watches every game, while checking his fantasy team, then this is the hoodie for you/him. Camouflage is a huge fashion trend right now and this hoodie represents your favorite NFL team while being super-stylish at the same time. Feel free to show your team pride in this ridiculously comfortable hoodie and since it is camo, it will go with almost everything you have to wear. If it is a little too cold for just a hoodie you can wear this thing with a light jacket or pea coat over it as long as the jacket or coat doesn’t already have a hood. These make great gifts because they are not only cool to look at they are comfortable and very thoughtful.
Joseph Abboud is a well-known name in men’s fashion. Originally getting his start in Boston in 1988, Abboud worked for Ralph Lauren learning a lot in his role for the Polo company, Abboud branched out and started making his own merchandise. He combined what he learned in Boston with some things he picked up while in Paris, France and created a spring fashion line that would ultimately cement his name in the fashion game for decades to come. This cologne by Abboud is said to have notes of grapefruit, clary sage and Haitian vetiver. This great smelling cologne is a great gift idea and a great way to keep yourself or the man in your life smelling fantastic.
Backpacks or bookbags are a great men’s fashion option. They don’t need to match or go with your outfit to remain stylish, they just are. They hold all of your stuff. They look good and can be almost any color that you want. Every guy that does any amount of outdoorsy stuff should have a trusted backpack by his side or on his shoulders. They also make a fantastic gift idea to the man that needs extra space to hold onto his gear. Grab this bag and be the hero of the holidays.
The well-dressed man has at least one pair of black sneakers in his shoe collection. The right black sneaks can tie together an outfit better than most. The Nike Air Force Ones are a classic shoe that has almost a futuristic look to them. Nelly was right when he rapped an entire song about these dope shoes. You will love the look of surprise and utter joy when the gift getter opens the Nike box next to the Christmas tree this year. He will love these shoes and if you don’t get them for a gift, gift them to yourself. You will love them. Black kicks are the pinnacle of men’s fashion.
This is not a “murse”. This is leather, a messenger bag for men. It will hold all of your important documents and your 17″ laptop. These bags are not only a must-have in an office setting, but they can also be very versatile as well. You don’t need to work in an office to rock one of these sweet bags, you can be a messenger like the name of the bag suggests. Regardless of what you do, you could get some use out of a bag like this. Getting one for a gift is a pleasant surprise when you open it on Xmas morning.
The Armani Exchange was launched in 1991 and is responsible for some of the most unique and stylish clothing in the men’s fashion world. Unfortunately, Giorgio Armani, the company’s founder, and father is no longer with us, but if he were, I think he would be very happy with what his company has become. Something as simple as a men’s scarf becomes so much more than that when it dons the Armani name. This scarf is almost all cotton, but also has a flair of cashmere to add a bit of luxury to this seemingly simple item. The original point of the scarf was to keep your neck warm, the part of your body that wasn’t covered by your coat and your hat. The simple idea changed the world. Get one for yourself in classic black or change some lucky guy’s life by getting him one.
Pea coats were originally created for European and United States Navies. They are a fairly lightweight coat, but almost 100% wool so they insulate well. That combination of characteristics made them the perfect coat to work in when it is cold outside. A durable coat, the design has become more and more fashionable over the years. This traditional style coat comes in black and a deep navy blue, also a callback to the original. The oversized buttons typically will have anchors and rope on them. You can really do a lot with this type of coat. It can be worn with just a tee underneath or you can bundle up a bit more and wear a hooded sweatshirt or hoodie underneath, but only if the pea coat itself doesn’t have a hood. Casual or formal this coat can do a bit of everything
Michael Kors originally started out with a women’s line of clothing in the early ’80s and didn’t really expand into the men’s fashion game until the mid-’90s. Now known all over the world for their outstanding men’s fashion options the Michael Kors line has some absolutely beautiful offerings in the men’s watch department. If you are a man that must have a watch on his wrist or know someone that is, then you need to get yourself this gorgeous watch.
Get him something he likely hasn’t gotten himself yet: a good grill! One of the absolute BEST Christmas gifts my parents bought for me when I was in my 20s was a grill – and I’ve been a grilling enthusiast ever since. He’ll appreciate being given a high-quality grill if he’s now on his own. Plus, nothing is easier than cooking on a grill, so if you’re worried he might not be the best cook, give him a tool that will help them make great food on his own.
That means no more nightly takeout for him, so you’re helping him to be a healthier man in his 20s.
While there are plenty of grill brands available right now, my go-to choice for all things grilling is Char-Broil. This stainless steel 4-burner cart style grill is perfect for young men who are either living on their own or with a girlfriend. It’s not a huge grill, which is why it’s perfect for bachelors or smaller families.
Slip-on loafers aren’t what they used to be. These aren’t your grandfather’s classic slip-on. These Skechers loafers are the future of the slip-on shoe. They are extremely comfortable while also being incredibly practical. While these aren’t the ideal kicks to wear to the office you can certainly wear them outside when you are running errands or hanging with friends. The insoles are made with memory foam so they are crazy comfy, and the soles are rubber for long life and less slipping. While these kicks look great in the featured color they are also available in five other great looking color schemes.
A great briefcase is an underrated item that no one realizes how important it actually is. What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see someone with a briefcase? Business, and that they must be important. If you want people to take the guy seriously, a great leather briefcase will help him look the part for a career he’s actually trying to start. The SOLO Classic Leather Executive 16″ Leather briefcase protects his laptop (anything under 16″) and has a front organizer section. Staying organized is key, but helping him look important and giving them a slight confidence boost is the best gift you could possibly give to a man in his early 20s.
Always an American classic. The Aviator was originally created for pilots in 1937 to shield their eyes from high altitude glare, but now they are the world’s most iconic eyewear look.
According to Honey, this is also the best price on these Aviators. Ever.
Comfort and warmth. Two of the most important things when it comes to relaxing on the couch or in bed. While the guy you’re buying for probably works really hard, he deserves to relax in absolute comfort. That is why the cashmere blanket is a great gift idea. Whether he throws it on his couch or snuggles up with it when it is finally bedtime this gift is the kind of gift that will get a ton of use and will put a smile on his face for years to come. Cashmere is one of the softest fabrics on the planet and this cashmere blanket comes in ten different colors so you can match it to the decor inside your guy’s place.
Corporate America by day, Expert Fortnite Player by night. This racing style leather gaming chair is comfy, classy and ergonomic.
Timeless European design with a contemporary twist. Holds 27 oz of his favorite liquor. Add stainless steel whiskey stones and a silver tray to really complete the gift.
This link will take you to the Steelers, but if you scroll down a little, you’ll see every team available! A warm, manly shirt for a manly man.
After he steps into these babies, he’ll never make fun of your Uggs again. Also available in Chestnut and many more styles.
This 64 oz. Pressurized Growler from Growlerwerks is the ideal gift for the beer snob who has to drink every glass fresh, even if it’s from a growler.
This growler is vacuum sealed and connects to a CO2 injection system that can carbonate its contents for up to two weeks.
You can use it on a growler fill-up, or fill it with your own homebrew for and force carbonate it. Either way, this is a win for beer lovers everywhere.
A portable battery pack is a must have for the guy who can’t stop running the batteries down on his favorite gadgets.
The Anker PowerCore is one of the most popular choices for doing so. It has a single fast-charging USB port which can dispense 10000mAh of power to USB-charging devices.
That’s enough to charge the latest phones at least twice over. If you somehow know a guy who doesn’t already have one of these handy devices, be his guardian angel and hook him up.
For the guy who loves his cold drinks, there is finally a cooler that can go everywhere he goes.
The Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler is a rugged all-terrain rolling cooler with all the bells and whistles.
It has a telescopic handle, a butler tray, a waterproof lockbox, built-in tie-down loops and bottle openers.
Oh, and there’s a massive 70 quart storage area where you can put an insane amount of drinks.
He’s talked about 3D printing enough. If you know someone who’s kept their eye on this digital plastic molding technology, now is a great time to get them started with a beginner kit.
This Mini 3D Printer from Monoprice is one of the best deals you’ll find on a 3D printer. It will help any budding enthusiast get started on finding and printing models.
Next thing you know, they’ll be making custom toothbrush holders and keychains left and right.
The guy you’re shopping for is at all a typical dude, they probably plan to use the same lumpy, drool-stained pillow until it disintegrates beneath their face.
It’s time to get them a high quality memory foam pillow, and show them why it matters what they sleep on. This memory foam pillow from Snuggle-Pedic is firm in the hand yet soft to the touch.
This means you don’t need a second pillow to cradle your head into a comfortable position. And it never goes flat. This pillow is luxurious, comfortable, and definitive proof that you’ve been sleeping all wrong.
By now, everyone should have a nice pair of headphones for focused listening to music.
But when it comes to keeping the peace, not all headphones are made equally. In the category of noise cancelling headphones, nothing compares to the Bose QuietComfort 35s.
These on-ear headphones are clear and balanced, and it has a special EQ system that dynamically changes as you adjust the volume.
When you’re ready to really block out the rest of the world, turn on the active noise cancelling and enjoy up to 20 hours of music with almost no ambient sound bleed-through.
Some of us were lucky enough to grow up enjoying fresh pasta regularly. For the rest of us, it’s not too late to find the little Italian grandma living within.
That’s exactly what goes on once you familiarize yourself with the Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine.
This kitchen counter device turns easy homemade dough into a variety of different pasta styles, turning your most basic standby meal into a delicacy craved by your whole family.
Inside each of us is an artist waiting to blossom. All it takes to bring that artist out is the right tools.
When you don’t know what the right tools are yet, you can rely on this Mega Artist Creative Drawing Wood Box Set to put them all in your hands.
This kit contains colored pencils, oil pastels, watercolor paints, crayons, and traditional drawing pencils as well.
That’s everything you need and more to express yourself however you please.
Anyone with a passion for craft beer should understand and respect the sour, one of the most distinct and experimental brews around.
This book by Michael Tonsmeire dissects the history, science, and practice of brewing sour beer. It allows the reader to better appreciate this unique beer, and hopefully make some of their own.
Time keeps on ticking. But it does so a little differently for drummers.
This gorgeous clock made with a real Zildjian cymbal is a great way for drummers and percussion enthusiasts to keep time going at their own rhythm.
A Himalayan salt slab is a great gift idea for the guy who needed that extra kick out of his grilled or cooked meats.
You can heat this block up a variety of ways to create succulent seasoned steaks, as well as other dishes like poke and gravlax.
They said it couldn’t be done.
They told me you couldn’t fit a hot tub in my tiny backyard. It would make the space unusable when you didn’t want to soak.
Well guess what? Inflatable hot tubs are a thing, and I always want to soak. That’s why the Coleman Lay-Z Spa Inflatable Hot Tub is perfect for me.
Simply fill it up with water, and the tub’s jet system inflates the pool. Then, when the weather turns, simply store it until it is hot tub season once more.
Drinking gin is fun. Making it at home is even more fun.
Infusing your own unique spirits is super easy with this Homemade Gin Kit, which transforms any generic bottle of vodka into a delicious floral blend.
This kit includes enough juniper berries and other botanicals to infuse 750 mL of gin. And that’s more than enough to get the party started.
When it comes to men’s hands and feet, they almost always need some love and attention. This awesome eight-piece grooming kit from 3 Swords is the answer to rough edges, hangnails, broken and chipped fingernails and more. Made in Germany, these grooming instruments for men are extremely well made and should last him for years. The kit makes a perfect small, but an essential gift for young men, especially if you coach them on how to use these tools for better-looking hands and feet. This set includes: nail scissors, cuticle scissors, finger nail clipper, toenail clipper, tweezers, hoof stick, sapphire nail file, and a nail pusher/cleaner, all in a black, leather-like case. Great for travel and home. Teach him how to use cuticle remover to improve the look of his nails, and if his feet are particularly bad, an electric foot callus shaver is another great gift for men.
Synthesizers are a fun an expressive way to create electronic music without the crushing burden of a software like Logic or Ableton.
Teenage Engineering takes the versatility of a full synthesizer and puts it into your pocket.
The Robot PO-28 is one of their coolest mini synths around, offering a wide array of lead, bass, and percussion sounds to play with.
With a 16 step sequencer, a library of effects, and built-in speakers, you’ll be making full on songs from the couch in no time.
Pandemic Legacy is one of the highest rated board games ever, and for good reason.
This variation on the classic outbreak management game Pandemic adds an epic over-arching story arc to be played out through no less than 12 sessions.
Your actions in prior games shape the world as you play, changing the names of cities and seeing the return of diseases you never cured.
This is a must-have game for any serious game enthusiast.
The gift of music can never be underappreciated. Any guy who lives for the rhythm will love a new portable Bluetooth speaker to play music wherever he goes.
The UE Boom 2 is a phenomenal choice for portable listening. This speaker projects music in all directions with its cylindrical design.
It reaches high volumes and plays for up to 15 hours on one charge.
Combine this with its rugged and waterproof design, and you have a speaker that does it all.
Take it from a guy with experience. If you are thinking of buying some kind of multi-tool device as a gift for someone, go ahead and throw that idea in the trash.
Instead, get him a gift that he will actually use. Get him a folding pocket knife.
This 3.1-inch blade from Kershaw offers everything you need at a low price. It has a serrated section of the blade, a pocket clip, and it looks incredibly cool.
Just make sure they don’t already have a knife they take with them everywhere. Not sure if they do? Check their pocket next time you see them.
The Pebble Time Smartwatch is one of the most versatile and cost-efficient wearable devices out there.
This device works with iOS and Android phones, and sports thousands of user-created apps. It has an e-paper screen, which grants it an incredible 7 day battery life.
You can receive and send text messages, read calendar events, track fitness, read breaking news, and more.
And for under $100, you’re getting much more mileage out of this device than an Apple Watch.
Give your man the gift of cleanliness and manliness with The Man Can bath and body gift set. This best-selling set includes a bar soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, hand butter, and a scratchy body mitt all cleverly packaged in a paint can. Each product is freshly scented, all natural, and handmade to leave your man fresh, clean, sweet smelling and mighty pleased. Or get him the Man Stuff body wash and rinse gift set to leave him smelling all guy like, but still soft. If he really just needs soap, or you’re just looking for a some fun little gifts for men, the cute tin of Manly Man soap is a fun one.
A sad number of my bearded brothers do not yet show their whiskers proper care.
Sure, there is something to be admired about a wild and untamed beard, but unless you’re auditioning to tour with ZZ Top, you have to keep things tight.
This grooming kit from Fento includes a bristle beard brush and a bamboo beard comb, which makes for a grand first step into beard grooming.
Plus, that way you won’t scare them with anything major like a beard trimmer.
One man’s fashion sense varies so much to the next, that its hard to buy them any clothes with confidence.
But a versatile down jacket should be a constant in any man’s wardrobe. And in that department, there is no choice more iconic than the North Face Aconcagua Jacket.
This classic 550 fill down jacket is soft and thoroughly insulated, providing comfort and warmth in the cold winter months.
While most 20-something men probably don’t think about using skincare regimens, you can be the thoughtful woman in his life who does. This super popular skincare kit from Rugged & Dapper is a terrific gift idea for men that delivers long term results. And even if your guy doesn’t admit to any vanity, he’ll feel terrific when he starts noticing that he looks younger than the rest of his friends. This quintessential gift set for the man in your life includesgreat options to cleanse his face and body, unclog pores, fight acne, prevent ingrown hairs and provide nourishing hydration to fight the signs of aging and help him stay looking younger. It includes an all-in-one daily facial cleanser and body wash that revitalizes skin, leaving him feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day or night. It also includes a facial exfoliating scrub to help prevent ingrown hairs and dry skin. To complete the package, the kit includes an essential daily anti-aging moisturizer for men to fight against the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, post shave irritation, dull and uneven skin tone, and sun and environmental damage. Best of all, these products are certified organic and natural, so they’re as good for the planet as they are for his skin. Derma-Nu also offers a set of firming and toning facial products for men. Their anti-oxident facial cleanser and companion anti-oxident toning spray would also be a great gift for your guy.
Gear from The North Face is actually tested by the world’s best mountain climbers. These adventurers carry these backpacks and wear jackets, gloves, and pants to test how durable the gear is in the toughest conditions. Knowing that the backpack you are storing your stuff in has climbed Everest is kind of a great feeling. The Jester backpack is not just your simple everyday bag, it is one of the most comfortable bags on the planet. It has lumbar support, extra padded shoulder straps and a padded mesh back panel for support and comfort. It is a 28-liter bag with a padded compartment inside for your laptop. One of the best things about this backpack is that it comes in over 30 colors. The featured color is an olive green camo print.
Most guys walk around all day with a ton of stuff in their pockets. From phones to wallets to cash there is always a litany of junk in our pockets and when we get home we toss it on a nightstand or kitchen table and then gather it all up the next day and repeat, forever. While the process isn’t difficult it can be improved. These personalized cell phone stands are super cool, they hold all your gear and they are compatible with all cell phones, tablets, and e-readers. This is one of those great gift ideas for secret Santas or silent auctions.
The electric smoker is the gift that keeps on giving. Give the gift of delicious meats and food that can be slow-cooked by the electric heat of the smoker. This smoker is perfect for ribs, pork, steaks, wings, chicken, anything you can smoke to cook, you can make in this smoker. It has a 1500 watt heating element that cooks whatever you want to perfection. It includes a porcelain water pan for moisture control, porcelain-coated chip tray for different flavor smoker chips. The 1.3 cu.Ft. Cooking capacity will hold enough food to feed a bunch of friends and family and have the guy that owns this as the talk of the backyard bar-b-que in the whole neighborhood.
Kenneth Cole has had its finger on the pulse of men’s fashion for almost 40 years. The brand’s attention to detail and care in the way they make their clothing is not to be overlooked. Check out this double-breasted jacket with shearling lining. While it is a faux shearling jacket you can’t tell and it will keep you just as warm as the real thing. If you’re interested in getting a shearling jacket but don’t want to spend shearling money, this is a great alternative that will keep you looking super cool and feeling crazy warm.