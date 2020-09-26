101 Best Gifts for Young Men in Their 20s

The vast majority of young men in their 20s are super into music, and that means they’re going to need a great pair of earbuds to enjoy that music with. I’ve tested over 10 different pairs of true wireless earbuds so far, and by far, the best on the market are the new Jaybird Vistas.

Not only do these things sound incredible, but they also give users the ability to adjust equalization while on-the-go —right through an app on their smartphone. These earbuds also look super sleek and cool, and come with a small profile carrying case that also serves as a charger.

Seriously – don’t underestimate the sound and quality of these babies. I consider myself an audiophile (and I have a background in music production), and then sound quality on these is near studio monitor quality. Ultra-clear highs, deep lows, and perfect mids.

I’ve been using them for just about everything: running, listening to audiobooks around the house, doing chores, and even going to sleep (gotta have my sleep sounds). They’re comfortable, and they stay in my ears without issue.

I can’t recommend the Jaybird Vistas enough.