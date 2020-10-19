21 Best Gifts for Youtubers

One of the benefits of being locked down for the past few months is the increase in content on Youtube. With the excess of free time on their hands, people are finding their voice. There are quite a few essential items that each Youtuber requires to produce quality content. This list features the best of the best in gifts for Youtubers.
One of the more popular items for Youtubers is the ring light that has a cell phone holder. A lot of streamers are streaming from their phone, but let’s face it, most cell phone lights don’t produce enough light to be effective. Adding a ring light to your cell phone will not only make your videos and streams easier to see but it will increase your overall production value. The light has a bunch of cool features that will make any Youtubers videos clearer and easier to shoot.
The light features three handy lighting modes, Warm, Cool, and Day Light. Each mode has 11 brightness levels for a total of 33 options. The gift also includes a tripod that attaches to almost any smartphone. You can adjust the tripod from 17..5 to 51 inches. The setup is USB compatible so uploading and saving your videos is a snap. It also comes with a remote control that makes shooting vids, tutorials, streaming content incredibly convenient. Whether you are buying for someone else or buying this gift for yourself this is a welcomed gift to any Youtuber that doesn’t have sufficient lighting.
Some Youtubers prefer to film with a camcorder camera so they can take their channels everywhere with them. Having the ability to take the show on the road is a great way to increase viewers and add more depth to the Youtubers videos. Back in the day, you would have to drop hundreds of dollars to get a quality handheld camera but because of the advances in technology and the various options, you can invest in a high-quality camcorder that is designed to increase the quality of any video.
This Ultra HD 2.7K Camcorder comes with a handheld stabilizer as well as a 3.0” TFT-LCD touch screen and 16x digital zoom. This camera can be used by hand or remote control to provide ar more options on shooting style. The HD Camcorder is the only one that can stream directly to YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. It features sow motion, R Night Vision, and an amazing external microphone. A full charge of the battery will provide between 90 and 150 minutes of recording and can film while charging and comes with two batteries.
The same way that a ring light makes up for the semi-poor lighting on typical cell-phones, the microphone makes up for those less than stellar mics on phones and computers. Adding a mic to a podcast, stream, or tutorial can give the video more warmth and obviously the viewers a clearer understanding of what the Youtuber is saying. The microphone is a relatively inexpensive investment that a lot of Youtubers utilize to up their production value and increase their viewers.
This microphone is easy to use and easy to set up. It has a 3.5mm hookup that will connect this mic to most devices including phones. Its built-in sound card mixer controller makes it a completely interactive microphone. This microphone also comes with a sound screen to control pop and filter out any undesirable noises. The omnidirectional pattern will pick up sound from all directions so more than one person can use this mic at a time. The mic is available in three colors.
Nowadays there seems to be a funny T-shirt for every profession and occasion. While it is a fashionable shirt it is also a great, not so subtle way to get people to like and subscribe to a Youtube channel. This is a great gift for the Youtuber that seemingly has everything. This shirt is available in men’s and women’s sizing and is a great addition to the end or entirety of any Youtube video.
This gift is also perfect for the person that has trouble figuring out what to wear during their videos and tutorials. The shirt comes in three different colors and is made up of both cotton and polyester so it is durable yet soft and comfy. If you know a Youtubing family the shirt coms in Youth sizes in Asphalt only.
Complete kits make for great gift ideas because they include everything a person would need to take their basic channel to extraordinary. If you or your giftee is just getting started in the vlogging or streaming business then they are going to need some items that will get them off the ground faster and with higher production quality.
If you or your giftee is looking to run their channel through a smartphone than there is no more complete package than this one. It comes with four, yes four microphones, a VXR10 Shotgun Mic, VXR20 360° Stereo Mic, WMIC10 Wireless Mic, and MA2010 Mini Microphones. The tripod and the 30-LED light with three lighting modes will give videos a more professional look. This is one of the most complete kits for smartphone vlogging and will be a welcomed gift to any Youtuber.
IF you know a Youtuber looking for a cool ambiance on the set of their Youtube channel then you have come to the right place. These hexagonal lights are insanely cool. They operate via USB connection and can be turned on and off based on touch. Set them up together or separate them on walls or equipment. This is a great and relatively inexpensive way to give a set a more professional look without having to call an electrician. One side is a light, obviously, while the other is magnetic and will stick onto any metal surface.
A proximity sensor controls the light and will turn on and off with a simple touch. Each panel measured 4.5 x 4 x 0.7 inches and is made of high-quality shade material for uniform light and powerful light transmission. The lights consume low power and are energy efficient. Each kit has 6 lights, each light uses 110 volts and 12 watts. If your Youtuber is looking for something a little more colorful, check out these brightly colored hexagonal lights here.
Taking regular boring old videos from basic to extreme is a great way to increase viewers and subscribers. It’s no secret that some of the most popular videos on the internet are active videos. These are videos taken while playing sports, mountain biking, climbing, surfing, or doing any number of exciting things. Also, filming underwater makes for a compelling video and one that is bound to get some attention depending on the content. If you are going to invest in an action camera GoPro is a very trusted name.
This camera is handheld and can be taken anywhere because of its durability and its size. It films in Full HD for a crisp and clear resolution. The GoPro HERO7 White takes high-quality 10MP photos. And with Burst mode, you can get 15 photos in one second. The touch screen is described as highly intuitive with a simple swipe and tap feature. The camera weighs just 4.2 ounces and can fit discreetly in your pocket. If you aren’t sure about the white HERO7 there are two other colors you can choose from.
Increase picture quality without having to empty your wallet with a cool and easy to use the lens for smartphones. This lens kit simply clips onto the smartphone and provides a far clearer video and picture for Youtubers. With the special lens, Youtubers can capture up to 45% more pictures. Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum and premium optical glass for durability and clarity.
GlowClip LED light clips anywhere on your phone to instantly illuminate your subject and surroundings with warm continuous light. The LED light features three brightness settings for total control over everything that a person shoots. This lens kit also comes with a travel case to protect it while you travel. Keep your investment in good condition longer so you can make the most of this lens kit. This is a great and relatively inexpensive way to increase viewers and subscribers by making production quality better.
I think most Youtubers would agree that having complete control, on the fly, of their channel and editing is absolutely priceless. Luckily for Youtubers there is a way to connect to every aspect of production so that they can have control over everything that makes their channel special. This Streamdeck XL control panel can hook up to everything from lighting rigs to laptops to microphones which will give the streamer the ability to push a button and change the look and sound of their channel on the fly.
The deck features 32 customizable keys: instantly trigger unlimited actions with a tap. One-touch operation: change, scenes, launch media, switch cameras, Tweak lighting, adjust Audio, post tweets and so much more. Visual feedback: know that each command has been executed immediately. This deck is available in the featured 32 button configuration, but if your Youtuber doesn’t need such a large panel, there are smaller options available.
A lot of Youtube channels are run directly through a laptop or computer. This makes it really easy to travel to different locations with the channel and keep it from getting stale with the same shots over and over again. If you are trying to explore your horizons with some new locales and increase viewers and subscribers than investing in a new laptop is actually a really smart decision. While there are folks that refuse to use anything Apple-related the sales volume and trustworthiness of the Macbook series can attest to the fact that it is one of the most complete laptops ever made.
This 16″ Macbook Pro is an absolute beast when it comes w=to filming and editing your streaming content. It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage so you won’t need an outside storage source for a while. The laptop has up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge and runs just as smoothly plugged in. The Radeon Pro graphics are clean and smooth and the retina with true-tone technology makes this Macbook an amazing gift for any Youtuber.
If you know a Youtuber that has a really high-quality channel then this is the perfect gift to make them feel like they are a professional production. Typically you would see this kind of clapper on a Hollywood movie set, but any Youtuber can have the same Hollywood feel in the comfort of their own home.
The clapper features a surface that can be written on with a special pen. The pen comes with the clapper and is used to fill in each of the sections. The clapper is made of high-quality wood and is exactly 12 inches x 11 inches. Chalk can also be used on this clapper, but it looks a lot better if the Youtuber uses the pens that come with it.
For those Youtubers that stream themselves playing video games, or for a Youtuber that wants a more comfortable setting for a tutorial or video podcasts this chair will provide a bit of ambiance while also keeping the vlogger comfy. Video game videos are extremely popular so a cool gaming chair is always a welcomed gift for any serious gamer.
This chair is of the highest quality, it has lumbar support built into a soft foam padding that shapes to the contours of a person’s body. The chair swivels and is fully adjustable to provide maximum comfort and ergonomics. It features a gas lift that makes adjusting the height of the chair super easy. You can adjust this chair in seconds without even having to really get up. Made from sturdy alloy steel this chair comes in the featured white or 7 other great colors.
Unless you have a secluded studio with minimal outside noise pollution there is always a need to control the sounds that might make it to your microphones. Whether you are recording and editing later or doing live streams there is a need to make sure the only thing your viewers and subscribers are hearing is what you want them to hear. Soundproofing your studio is a great way to keep the bad noises out and the good sounds in. Luckily, soundproofing walls is a fairly inexpensive task and isn’t too time-consuming.
These tiles can be set up on walls in your studio or filming room which are used to absorb mid to high range frequencies and diminish echoes. Each pack comes with 48 foam panels that are easy to set up and easy to remove should the Youtuber decide they want to move their studio. Each panel is 12″ x 12″ x 1″. If black isn’t the right fit, there are some other color choices that will help brighten up the studio and keep the noise out.
Green screen technology is a great way to expand the depth of any video. You can literally put any background you want into the green screen and create a whole new look to any Youtube channel. This particular green screen is incredibly portable and hooks onto the back of almost any chair. It is 56″ and will easily surround any host via webcam. If your Youtuber runs their channel from the seat of a comfy chair than they can project any background onto this screen behind them. A great investment that will transform the set of their channel into a pro looking set.
This screen also comes in two other colors. Blue and Gray. The Generation 2 screen will be a popular gift on a ton of Youtuber’s wish lists this holiday season.
There are a ton of ring light choices out there but few are as big as this one. 18″ is one of the bigger ring lights and this kit is not only bigger but also better than most. Ring lights can turn a drab and unimpressive set and show into something spectacular. Having total control over the visual aspect of a Youtube channel makes it really easy to increase subscribers and viewers.
Help boost the look of a channel and take it from mediocre to trending. This 18” ring light kit comes with a soft tube so you can adjust the angle of the stand directly without swinging the ring light. It includes a hot-shoe adapter for most DSLR cameras and a smartphone holder for most smartphones. It has an adjustable color temperature and a 1-100% dimmable range. Also comes with a white and orange color filter. Store everything in a travel bag that will hold the entire kit.
Getting your Youtube channel off the ground can be tough work if you don’t know where to start. While most people use the cameras that are built into their laptops or computers, or even the camera that is in their smartphones it usually takes some trial and error before they realize that they need a different camera altogether. Adding a webcam to your setup can really make the difference. This 1080p webcam from Vitade is a high resolution and easy to set up a camera that will help create a clearer-looking shot.
The 100″ wide-angle lens will help capture more of your set without having to pan and film multiple shots. The camera includes a stereo microphone and is great for capturing low light scenes so you will get a more professional looking finished product. It works with a ton of different operating systems and is easy to get rolling once you have it hooked up. The microphone also features noise-canceling technology which will help focus on your and your guest’s voices.
For the Youtuber that uses their laptop or computer for everything, there is a lighting kit that works in sync with those kinds of setups. While ring lights are made specifically for smartphones there is a lighting setup that works in concert with computers. Just like a clip-on webcam this lighting rig clips onto the top of your laptop or computer monitor and provides bright light to illuminate whatever you are filming.
Have total control over the brightness of the light from 1-100% brightness. Adjust the color temperature by adjusting from a warm (orange) light to a cool (white) light to get your perfect skin tones and match your environment. The built-in frosted lens and additional white diffuser give you the flexibility to soften your light and get that professional glow. This is a cost-effective way to get professional-style lighting and increase viewers and subscribers. The better the channel looks the more people will share and post your vids.
Ambiance can mean everything when it comes to the look of a Youtube video. Shooting a video with a dope sign like this in the background can help with viewers and subscribers. The visual effect of this sign will only add to the content of your Youtube channel. IF you know someone that has a lot fo great things to say but needs a boost in the decor of the set of their Youtube channel then this is a great gift idea for them.
The acrylic neon sign has a warmth to it that you can’t get with a regular paper sign. With the right camera, this sign will totally pop off the screen and jump out at viewers. Help turn a Youtube set into a more professional looking scene. The signs dimension is 15.16 x 7.48 x 11.81 inches. It uses 12 volts of power so it won’t run up a power bill. This is an awesome gift for any Youtuber.
For the Youtubers that don’t like the look of a big bulky microphone or have the money to invest in a boom microphone and operator for the mic, there is a discreet and incredibly useful way to capture the sound of their videos without using a bigger mic. Lapel microphones are used all over the world in interviews, concerts, competitions, and streaming videos. The mics clip onto collars or clothing and capture sounds at a close range.
This two-pack of lapel microphones is not only cost-effective but will transform the way videos are filmed. These mics can block out echos and noise pollution. Simply plug the microphone into your phone or laptop for universal use. The two microphones will provide professional-sounding audio and have an input of 3.5mm which is standard for most smartphone-compatible microphones. Along with the two microphones the package includes 2 x extension cords, 1 x y-connector, 1 x adaptor, 2 x wind muffs and a portable leather bag to carry your set on the go.
What you don’t see in interviews, television productions, movies or Youtube videos is the lighting setup, and that is the way it is supposed to be. If the camera panned to a behind the scenes view you would see lighting rigs that project light onto whatever the camera is filming. Lighting rigs and setups are easy to install and they really increase the production value of any setting. Dimly lit Youtube channels get fewer views and subscribers and if you check out the most viewed streams and videos you can clearly see everything that is going on. That is due to higher quality lighting.
This lighting setup is perfect for smaller studios and Youtube channels. It uses 2 85 watt bulbs that you can purchase at any hardware or grocery store. The light bulbs are reflected by the softboxes so that the light brightens the subject or subjects without blinding them. Both boxes stand on a tripod that can be swiveled and moved to adjust to the subject(s) being filmed. The kit comes with a carrying case and can be easily assembled and moved.
Backdrops are a great investment for the Youtuber. It creates a scene that you can really build the channel around. Whether you want to create a warm or more professional ambiance you can do so with a simple backdrop. This backdrop is white brick with a grey wooden floor and really gives an industrial feel while also being very warm.
This 5×7 foot backdrop can hang from any ceiling and instantly boost the overall mood of the channel and production. If you are tired of having blank walls or a blank space to record or stream your videos then a simple backdrop like this can really make the difference. If you don’t have the money to invest in a space that you can design and decorate the way you want then investing in an inexpensive backdrop should fill the void.