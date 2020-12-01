35 Best Gifts from Seattle: The Ultimate List

Ugly Christmas sweaters are cult classics that just seem to get more popular every year. That’s why you’ll want to consider delighting or horrifying someone with this Seattle Seahawks ugly Christmas sweater this year. The Christmas trees, argyle and snowflakes are a perfect foil for Seahawk logos all knitted into this patchwork mishmash of fun.

Take a step towards the tacky with a Seahawks light up Christmas sweater that features blinking LEDs across the end zone. Both these sweaters come in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.

For Seahawks fans who love to relive the gift of a Superbowl championship, this ugly Christmas sweater will definitely score some points.