35 Best Gifts from Seattle: The Ultimate List

Whether you’re in search of gifts to try to entice someone to visit, or you’re hoping to spark memories of their last time in the Emerald City, these gifts from Seattle evoke the tastes, textures, and cultural experiences that make this city so unforgettable.
Ugly Christmas sweaters are cult classics that just seem to get more popular every year. That’s why you’ll want to consider delighting or horrifying someone with this Seattle Seahawks ugly Christmas sweater this year. The Christmas trees, argyle and snowflakes are a perfect foil for Seahawk logos all knitted into this patchwork mishmash of fun.
Take a step towards the tacky with a Seahawks light up Christmas sweater that features blinking LEDs across the end zone. Both these sweaters come in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
For Seahawks fans who love to relive the gift of a Superbowl championship, this ugly Christmas sweater will definitely score some points.
Seattle and salmon go hand in hand since the Northwest tribes began cooking it over cedar planks on the shores of Puget Sound. When you’re shopping for one of the tastiest gifts from Seattle, this smoked salmon trio couldn’t be a better idea. With three six ounce portions, it includes Wild Smoked Sockeye, Wild Smoked Coho, and Wild Smoked Pink Salmon. Each one is perfect as an appetizer to serve with cheese and crisp crackers, although it’s incredible crumbled into a creamy smoked salmon fettuccine as well.
If you’re shopping for someone who’s serious about music, especially grunge, they might not be familiar with Sub Pop Records, but they’ll definitely be familiar with this independent record label’s artists like Nirvana to Soundgarden. This cool tee shirt is a celebration of Seattle’s music legacy and the sounds of a generation of artists that changed the industry forever. It’s an awesome unisex gift for men, women, and kids.
That music legacy extends also to the Museum of Pop Culture (formerly the Experience Music Project) where Frank Gehry’s eclectic architecture is as unique as the exhibits inside. This poster is an interesting visual of the exterior that could be framed for a gift as well.
There are those, no doubt, when asked about the state of Washington, who would know only a single city – Seattle. That’s okay because if you’re shopping for gifts from Seattle for someone on your list, this bamboo cutting board and serving tray certainly features the Emerald City. But, we like that it also showcases the rest of the state in a unique way that features some of Washington’s icons, from bigfoot to big trees and big dams.
Your giftee can use this board for its intended function, or they can simply hang it on their kitchen wall as a funky piece of art as it’s pre-drilled with a hanging hole. If you’re set on just getting a Seattle city-only cutting board, you can get this one that features the city’s best old neighborhoods and their funky and fun historic districts.
For anyone who grew up there or anyone who has visited, Seattle’s skyline has to be among the most breathtaking in the world. Set alongside sparkling Puget Sound, it blends the beauty of nature with a seriously modern city with the Space Needle acting as the cherry on this visual sundae. This set of canvas art prints captures the view in a stunning photo that’s split among four panels that can become the focal point of any room.
At more than four feet wide, once hung, these panels are mounted on wooden stretchers and come with hangers, so they’re ready to display immediately. Another set of Seattle canvas prints features a gorgeous view more focused on the downtown and Seattle Center area. Two more icons, beautiful Mt. Ranier and the Puget Sound ferries are featured in this point of view shot mounted on canvas. You can get it in five different sizes, depending on their available space.
From Seattle’s iconic Space Needle to the panoramic views of Puget Sound and downtown, this gorgeous glass Christmas ornament will bring memories of you every holiday season. A lovely Seattle gift idea, the hand-blown glass sphere is meticulously hand-painted from the inside, so each and every ornament is completely unique. It comes in a padded felt gift box that protects this delicate gift from getting broken and is perfect for storage.
This Seattle Christmas ornament gives you the option of three different designs, along with a customizable sentiment. Each ornament features a focal piece with a candy cane stripe Seattle skyline in relief. The Seattle Skyline Old World Christmas Ornament is one of our favorites. The hand-blown glass is lovingly painted and glittered so it’s a true piece of art.
Chef Tom Douglas is committed to sharing Seattle through food, and he’s brought a spotlight to the culinary revolution happening in the city. His Rub with Love spice rubs have what we’d call a cult following because they’ll transform any plain piece of meat into a gourmet meal. This spice rub three-pack includes salmon rub, chicken rub, and steak rub, boxed and ready for gifting.
Made with all-natural ingredients and GMO-free, you can feel great about giving this to anyone on your list. And, if you’re in the mood to give someone a serious splurge, consider the Rub with Love 12-pack, which includes crab cake mix, Chinese 12 Spice rub, and Bengal Masala rub, just to name a few.
Are you shopping for someone with a new apartment or loft? Perhaps you’d like to give them a reminder of their once in a lifetime trip to the Emerald City. This vibrant wall tapestry will add a blast of color to any room with a scene of Seattle’s skyline splattered with paint. It’s a cool hipster gift for those who love minimalist decor.
If this tapestry is too much color, consider this cool black and white impressionist Seattle skyline tapestry. It comes in four different sizes to match their space needs.
Have you ever had certain smells trigger memories and emotions? According to Psychology Today, scents can transport you to another time and place. If you’re trying to help someone relive their memories of Seattle, this Homesick Candle is the perfect way to do that. With scents of rich coffee on a rainy afternoon, combined with pine needles, lemon, cedar and musk, this soy wax candle will give them 60-80 hours of hometown aromatherapy, no matter where they live.
The Homesick Washington Candle evokes the scents of both Seattle and the entire evergreen state. If you care more about candles actually sourced from Seattle, you will definitely want to consider the Malicious Women Bitches Get Shit Done Candle which is hand-poured (with humor) at a company just north of the city.
Who doesn’t love a box of gourmet treats, especially one that’s packed with goodies from the foodie capital, Seattle? This big box of yummies includes so many tastes of the Northwest. It’s the perfect gift idea for a family as it provides tons of variety, from salmon and cheese to popcorn and candy. It all comes wrapped up in a pretty gift box tied up with grosgrain ribbon, and if you opt to ship it directly to your giftee, they’ll even include a handwritten gift card with the message you provide. Nice.
The Seattle Snacks Gift Basket is a smaller gift idea, but still has lots of fun taste flashes, and if your gift recipient is a big fan of breakfast, we’d also recommend the Northwest Breakfast Gift Basket. We can personally vouch for the Fisher scone mix (melt in your mouth goodness) and the Snoqualmie Falls pancake mix that makes the lightest, fluffiest pancakes ever.
You really can’t have a list of gifts from Seattle without including something from Starbucks, which opened its first coffee shop in 1971 at Pike Place Market. This ceramic coffee mug, part of the company’s Been There series, is a fun and graphic depiction of all those things we associate with Seattle. From the Seahawk’s 12th Man to the Space Needle, whales, and rock and roll music.
This mug will hold a whopping 14 ounce pour to get their morning off with a kick. Naturally, we’d recommend you deliver it with some Starbucks Pike Place Roast coffee to inspire loving thoughts of the city. In fact, for anyone who’s been there, Starbucks swag from cups to coffee to coasters are awesome Seattle souvenirs.
Kids love gifts that remind them of the special places they’ve been. This year, rather than a simple souvenir, why not help them relive their experience in Seattle with this awesome LEGO architecture set? Great for kids 10+, they can recreate the Space Needle in exacting detail. What’s really cool about this set is that it also comes with a booklet that has details on the history and design of this architectural icon.
Anyone who loves to sip a cocktail or cup of coffee outside of the kitchen needs a great set of coasters to protect their tabletops. This cool set of wooden coasters are laser engraved with an original map of the city. Made with natural Sapele wood, they’re a pretty reminder of the city we love.
For a more graphic depiction of the city, these colorful ceramic coasters are cork backed and feature a playful interpretation of the city’s skyline and ocean views. The Van Gogh inspired Starry Night In Seattle coasters would also make a beautiful gift.
What better way to bring back cozy memories of Seattle than by snuggling up under this super soft fleece throw? This ultra plush blanket is 60 by 80 inches – the perfect size for two people to stay toasty while binge-watching Grey’s Anatomy. It features a dreamy Seattle scene inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night, one of the most recognized pieces of art in the world per the Van Gogh Museum.
You can find this same fun design piece adorning napkins, aprons and even shower curtains, all of which remind you of just how beautiful and unique Seattle’s architecture and skyline really are.
One of the most compelling works of non-fiction we’ve read in decades, The Boys in the Boat is the true story of the University of Washington’s rowing team making their way to the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Coming out of the depths of the Depression in Seattle, it’s more than a coming of age story. It’s a story of triumph and courage in the face of nearly insurmountable odds. An unlikely team of young men, the sons of loggers, shipyard workers, and farmers, beats the odds in an epic struggle to dominate the sport.
There are so many great moral lessons in this book it’s one that’s worth sharing with your younger family and friends. Thankfully, there’s a young reader’s adaptation of the story, so you can gift it to them as well. For a visual adaptation of the brave young men in this story, we highly recommend the PBS documentary The Boys of 36.
Everyone on your gift list needs a calendar or two, so if you’re looking to showcase beautiful photography of Seattle, this 2020 calendar is a great way to brag up your hometown or entice friends and family for a visit. At 12 x 12 inches, the 16 month calendar features vivid photos of the city, from the Space Needle to Mt. Ranier, Pioneer Square to Lake Washington, and all the sights in between.
The Home Towns Collection Calendar features a host of different and equally gorgeous images of Seattle, or if you’re shopping for a football fanatic, you might want to get the 2020 Seattle Seahawks Calendar.
The Seattle Seahawks are popular across the country, not just for those who happen to live in Seattle. If you’ve got a fan on your gift list this year, this classic marl knit zipper hoodie jacket is a winner. With an embroidered Seahawks logo on the chest, and Seattle Seahawks embroidered on the back, this women’s jacket is top-quality, and officially licensed by the NFL. The comfy kangaroo pockets keep her hands super warm on game day or any other day, and the fabric is a big step above the standard cotton hoodie.
If you’re looking for something that’s more casual and lightweight, this French Terry Seahawks Tunic Hoodie is super cute and stylish. Shopping for a man? No worries. Get him the Ultra Game Men’s Full Zip Fleece Varsity Jacket.
Glass artist Dale Chihuly is known worldwide for his incredible sculptures and other eclectic art pieces. This little coffee table book features more than 500 stunning photos that trace more than four decades of his history as a glass artist. From smaller pieces to monumental outdoor installations, your giftee will enjoy seeing the works he’s created with his craft team of glassblowers at his Ballard boathouse.
An epic love story with two of the best actors on the planet – Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, Sleepless in Seattle is a cult classic that just happens to be set in the city by the sound. This romantic comedy has an incredible ensemble cast, gorgeous views of the city, and the appeal of a couple drawn together by destiny. Great viewing on any day, and we think, no matter how many times your giftees might watch it, it will never get old.
Seattle’s a nautical paradise, so it’s no wonder they named their major league baseball team the Seattle Mariners. This cool nautical tote is an ideal Seattle gift because it features all things land and seaworthy. The grey and blue striped duck fabric is sturdy enough to stand up to market days and family picnics. This bag features a large Mariners logo on the side. The rope handles are another nod to deck design.
Seattle is a hotbed of artists in so many genres, but particularly blown glass, perhaps because of the legacy of Dale Chihuly, world-famous glass artist and Seattlite. This beautiful wavy bowl was handblown by artist Joshua Swenson at KOBO Art Garden, located in Pike Place Market. If you’re looking specifically for Seattle gifts, this piece is a natural.
Whether your giftee uses it to display fruit, float a flower, or simply to enhance their décor on a display shelf, they’ll be mesmerized by both the form and the vivid colors. You can also get it in brilliant blue and green.
For the wine drinker, you might consider these lovely stemless wine glasses created by the same artist.
If you’ve ever been to Pike Place Market, you’ll never forget the feeling of the place. From its colorful flowers and vegetable stands to the fish tossing fishmongers, quaint bakeshops and of course, Rachel, the 550 pound bronze piggy bank at the market’s entrance. The crazy and quaint market atmosphere is captured on the front of this chef’s apron. It’s made of a durable 80/20 cotton and polyester blend with large pockets and adjustable neck and waist ties.
If you love this image, but would rather have it on something else, you can also get it on a reusable canvas market tote or some sweet cotton kitchen towels.
It seems like every city has their own specialty candy or treat, but lucky for Seattle, they’ve got Theo, an organic chocolate company with some serious personality. Theo chocolate bars are made from scratch in their Seattle factory, where they pay special attention to ingredients. Their chocolate bars are Fair Trade, and might we add, super delicious.
This pack of seven dark chocolate bars includes some of our personal favorites like chili chocolate, cherry chocolate, coconut chocolate and black rice quinoa crunch.
Golf fans are almost as rabid about their sport as Seattle’s famous dog pack, the University of Washington Huskies. These golf club headcovers make a really nice gift for someone who’s a Husky fan or anyone you’re trying to convert. These NCAA licensed headcovers will keep their woods protected from dents and dings (and Seattle’s notoriously rainy weather) when they’re in the bag, plus they’ll keep clubs from clanging while they’re in transit.
You can even get them some Husky golf towels and ball markers, then invite them for a visit and schedule a tee time at one of Seattle’s legendary courses.
Lots of people collect charms as a way to remember their vacations in different places. If you’re shopping for someone who loves charms, this sterling silver Space Needle charm would be the perfect gift to bring back memories of a visit to Seattle. It’s carefully cast to show off the unique details of the architecture and it has a jump ring to make it easy to attach to a bracelet. If your giftee doesn’t have a charm bracelet, but you’d still like to give them this pretty present, why not get a sterling silver chain to match and make into a custom pendant?
For a woman who happened to fall in love with the city, you could get her this crystal studded Seattle heart necklace instead. And of course, if she came to the city for a Seahawks game, this Dual Infinity Necklace would be a perfect choice.
For the man who’s particular about what he uses on his body, (or the one who has a bit of a wacky sense of humor,) this gentleman’s soap set from Seattle Sundries is a great Seattle gift. These handcrafted soaps are made with natural ingredients and 100% pure essential oils. Each metal tin contains a four ounce round soap bar with its own soap story inside.
Manly Man soap is said to inspire acts of heroism. Sasquatch soap is meant to tame his smelly beast. And Cowpoke soap is super exfoliating with buckwheat to tackle the toughest cleansing issues. If you’ve got a hippie on your Seattle gifts list, Road Trip Soap would be an ideal stocking stuffer, along with some other lighthearted hippie gifts.
Seattle is filled with sports fanatics who love their Seahawks, Sounders, and Mariners. From football and baseball to basketball, along with players, coaches, draft picks and trades, this Seattle sports trivia game will make for spirited competition with team rivalries on the line. With 500 questions that include stats on buildings, ballparks and arenas, this will test the wits and wisdom of every Seattle sports fan.
If you’re simply looking for gifts for Seahawks fans, the Seahawks trivia quiz book is another fun small gift option for guys and gals alike.
Born in 1918 as a frozen dessert in the tea room of the downtown Seattle Frederick & Nelson department store, Frangos evolved into one of the most popular confections in Seattle. These melt in your mouth mints are a decadent experience like sucking on the center of a truffle, only better. Whether your gift recipients prefer dark or milk chocolate there are Frangos to suit each individual chocolate lover. In fact, you can order a mixed box of Frangos to please everyone.
Did you know that food memories are more powerful than many other memories? According to the experts in this article from the Huffington Post, it’s because they involve all five of your senses. If you want to give someone the quintessential Seattle gift and remind them of their time there with you, give them this beautiful cookbook from Pike Place Market.
With 130 recipes, this book features Seattle based favorites from some of the city’s most well-known chefs and restaurants. Inspired by ingredients that can be found at the market, even those who live in other cities will be able to recreate the dishes, if not the market ambiance.
Another awesome gift idea, especially for those people on your list who live where there are abundant supplies of fresh seafood is the Pike Place Public Market Seafood Cookbook. It also features information on sustainable fisheries and how to source seafood from any location. And since Seattle has gained a reputation as a culinary hub, you might want to consider Seattle Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs and Bartenders for your kitchen wizards.
When you’re shopping for someone who likes their foods hot, these Callahan’s sauces will give any meal a kick. This three pack of sauces is made right in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood and features Poblano, Habanero, & Black Pepper Chipotle flavors. They are handmade and come in a cool gift box that has lots of uses after the hot sauce is gone. (Think sports cards here.)
There’s no question that Seattle is a haven for delicious coffee, with little shops and artisan roasters on every street in the city. While we don’t need to mention the big coffee dog, there are lots of great coffees to be tested and tasted. One of our favorites is Seattle’s Best 6th Avenue Bistro Blend, a dark roast with a rich flavor and no bitterness. This three-pack is enough to get your coffee lover hooked on coming back to the city for more coffee.
We’d also encourage you to consider coffee beans from some of the other artisan coffee roasters from Seattle, like Peet’s, Real Good Coffee Company, and Caffe Umbria.
Some of the most beautiful views of Seattle, Puget Sound, Mt. Ranier and the Olympic Mountains can be seen from the iconic ferries that travel from downtown out to the surrounding San Juan Islands. This Old World Christmas ornament is the perfect reminder of a sunny day on the sound, with dolphins jumping and the occasional Orca as well.
This handblown ornament is handpainted and carefully glittered to make it a collector’s piece. Each year at Christmas when your lucky giftee unwraps it and hangs it on their tree, it will bring back memories of you and the city. The Old World Christmas Seattle Skyline Ornament is another beautiful piece featuring the Space Needle, Science Center, Pike Place Market and more.
These ornaments are the quintessential Seattle souvenirs.
Do you have friends or family who are expecting a baby? There’s no better way to brag up Seattle than by getting them a cute infant onesie that showcases lightheartedly the city you love. Made from 100% comfy cotton, this onesie features a sweet spouting whale in the waves. It comes in more than a dozen color combinations and sizes from newborn to 24 months.
Shopping for Seattle gifts for kids 6-12 years old. This cute graphic tee is a great choice for them, as is a Seattle Sounders tee shirt, since it seems most kids these days are obsessed with soccer.
Anyone who knows someone who’s an avid tailgater also know they need a great folding chair for the party. Give them this Seattle Seahawks folding chair and they’ll sit comfortably before, during and after the game thanks to a breathable mesh back. Perhaps more important are the two beer holders, one in each armrest, to keep their beverages of choice safely contained. The seat and back are made of durable fabric in the classic team colors and the huge Seahawks logo definitely shows their team spirit.
For the ultimate tailgater gift, snag this Seahawks inspired barbecue gift set that includes a spatula, tongs, fork, and salt and pepper shakers too.
This insulated Seahawks lunch bag can double as a cooler, so it’s useful every day, but especially on game days when they can pack it with up to nine cans of their favorite brew. It features new technology to keep food and drinks cold up to a whopping 24 hours.
There’s no arguing about it – sometimes the weather in Seattle is just rainy, foggy, and cold. (FYI, it’s less rainy than New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia.) On those days, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a steaming cup of Market Spice Cinnamon Orange Tea. This tea is their most popular blend, and the company’s history stretches all the way back to a tiny tea and spice shop at Pike Place Market.
This blend features black tea, spices, and flavorings, with a delicious aroma and seriously sweet taste. Simply wrap up this three-pack, or divide them into baskets with other treats from Washington like Chukkar Cherries, Anna’s Honey, and these tasty and beautifully packaged Seattle Chocolate Co. Bars. Tea gift baskets are always super popular presents.