35 Best Gifts from Vermont (Updated!)

35 Best Gifts from Vermont (Updated!)

  • 170 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

From scenic hikes in the rugged Green Mountains to mouthwatering cones filled with Ben & Jerry’s famous ice cream to epic rides on a Burton snowboard and more, there’s no shortage of great ways to create memories in The Green Mountain State. Even if they can’t make it there, you can surprise your friends and loved ones with the spirit of Vermont through one or more of these best gifts from Vermont.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
37 Listed Items
  • Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,