35 Best Gifts from Vermont (Updated!)

From scenic hikes in the rugged Green Mountains to mouthwatering cones filled with Ben & Jerry’s famous ice cream to epic rides on a Burton snowboard and more, there’s no shortage of great ways to create memories in The Green Mountain State. Even if they can’t make it there, you can surprise your friends and loved ones with the spirit of Vermont through one or more of these best gifts from Vermont.
This Vermont-shaped cutting and serving board from Totally Bamboo is equally fun and useful. Larger cities throughout the state are highlighted on the map, along with noteworthy places and people. The artwork is laser-engraved for added durability. The smooth side works well for cutting and meal prep while the laser-etched side makes a thoughtful serving platter.
The Green Mountain State is showcased in this heartwarming box sign. Vermonters can even call out their hometown or favorite destination in the state using the small adhesive heart. A black distressed-style frame gives this gift a rustic look and ensures it will fit in with the existing decor.
This best-selling trio features cinnamon and vanilla-infused, sugarmaker’s cut and bourbon barrel-aged syrup. Each bottle contains over eight ounces and is filled with delicious real maple syrup. Gift-giving is made quick and easy by the fact that the set is encased in an upscale gift box for effortless gifting.
Ben & Jerry’s has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a renovated gas station in the late 1970s. Aside from Half Baked, there are dozens of flavors to choose from, including classics and innovative new blends. The ice cream ships in responsibly sourced packaging and is packed in dry ice to avoid melting in transit.
Sweet and spicy are combined into one delicious package with the Vermont Maple Sriracha Hot Sauce Sampler & Gift Set. This set contains a trio of small-batch specialty hot sauces. Each bottle is made with all-natural ingredients and is gluten-free and vegan. Ingredients include jalapeno peppers, Fresno peppers, fresh habanero peppers, Vermont pure maple sugar, Vermont pure maple syrup and more.
American rock band Phish was founded in Burlington, Vermont, in the early 1980s. Several of the original band members met at the University of Vermont and went on to become world-famous. This book is packed with everything a Phish fan might want to know, including little-known facts and history.
This small but meaningful Vermont pendant necklace is a thoughtful gift for any occasion. The Vermont pendant fits most necklaces and is made with durable stainless steel that won’t rust or tarnish with time. Each state features smooth edges and a mirror surface that’s hypoallergenic for sensitive skin.
A trip to Lake Champlain Chocolates is a must for any chocolate lover who finds themself in Burlington. However, you can easily give some delicious chocolates, hot chocolate and other chocolate goodies as a thoughtful gift. This tin of gourmet hot chocolate is made with just sugar and cocoa, and pairs wonderfully with hot milk. The tin contains 16 ounces of chocolate goodness.
Maple syrup is one of the state’s best-known treats, making it a classic Vermont gift choice. This syrup is a dark Grade A with a robust flavor. The jug contains 32 ounces of 100 percent Vermont maple syrup, but smaller and larger sizes are available.
With its crisp air, numerous forests and abundance of maple syrup and maple-flavored sweets, there are plenty of tantalizing aromas associated with Vermont. This scented candle captures the essence of the Green Mountain State, and will instantly drum up memories from time spent exploring Vermont’s great outdoors. Notes of vanilla, clove and cinnamon promise to instantly brighten and freshen the aroma in any room. This candle is made with all-natural soy wax and burns roughly 60 to 80 hours.
Burton Instigator is a flat top snowboard that’s equally suited for riders looking to improve and seasoned professionals. A flat profile keeps the board stable and provides continuous edge control for improved balance and control. Its classic shape makes this board a solid choice for conquering any type of terrain and condition.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters sources the best coffee beans from around the world, then roasts each batch to perfection. In staying true to its Vermont roots, the company is also heavily invested in sustainability and eco-friendly practices, such as providing new trees for coffee farms and promoting better pay for farmers. This collection contains 40 varieties of flavors, including light, medium and dark roasts.
Maple sugar candy is a delicious, sweet treat from Vermont. This box contains 12 leaf candies from Butternut Mountain Farm. Each piece is all natural and delights taste buds with a rich maple flavor.
Vermont is home to over 100 covered bridges, the oldest of which date back to the 1820s. This book is a thoughtful gift for those who have already explored some of the state’s most well-known bridges, and anyone who is planning a trip. The book contains nearly 300 colorful images along with GPS coordinates to help plan a visit.
A custom vehicle license plate is a fun gift idea, especially for someone who used to reside in Vermont. This plate comes in two sizes, one for a vehicle and one for motorcycles. Customize the plate with your recipient’s name or a phrase. Once it arrives, the vibrant, non-fading colors on this plate will make it a fun display piece for years to come.
Although the famous Woodstock music festival was held in neighboring New York state, this charming Vermont town with the same name doesn’t disappoint. The mountain print on the front of this t-shirt celebrates the town’s stunning scenery. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and sizes, and is machine washable.
If you’re looking for an authentic Vermont gift, it’s hard to pass up these Darn Tough socks. Darn Tough makes every pair of socks in its home state of Vermont. Staff members put the socks to the ultimate test by hiking, biking, skiing and enjoying other outdoor activities. These socks are made with a Merino wool blend to help keep feet nice and toasty even on chillier days.
There’s no shortage of hiking opportunities in the Green Mountain State. Maybe you know of an avid hiker who could use a few more suggestions on a return trip to Vermont, or you’d like to surprise someone who is eager to explore some of the state’s best-known trails. This hiking guide gives recommendations for all seasons.
While traditional maple syrup is the go-to choice for many people, there are plenty of other flavors to enjoy. This gift box comes with a variety of flavors, including barrel-aged, infused and smoked maple syrups. Each syrup is made in Vermont. You can choose from several other gift box flavors and varieties.
Fall is one of the most delightful seasons in New England, thanks in large part to the region’s spectacular display of foliage. Help that leaf peeper in your life get a head start planning their next trip with this comprehensive travel guide. The guidebook offers insider tips along with a carefully selected collection of the best fall foliage drives and jaw-dropping scenery.
This Orvis sweatshirt will keep him cozy when the temperature starts to drop. The top has a quarter-zip mock neck for style and comfort. Leather trim details around the collar give the sweatshirt an updated look and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts and pants.
Road bicycling is a popular outdoor activity, especially during the fall, when the leaves change colors and put on a spectacular show. Give the gift of this riding guide to the cyclist in your life, whether they’re looking for new routes to explore or are eagerly anticipating their first ride in the Green Mountain State. The guide also goes beyond Vermont and includes route suggestions through New Hampshire and Maine.
Vermont Creamery was founded in 1984, and remains a popular destination for its fresh goat cheese and other dairy products. This container of creme fraiche is just the right choice for someone who is craving a taste of Vermont yet can’t actually get there. The container is shipped overnight, ensuring it will arrive fresh the next day.
Fans of the University of Vermont can proudly display their loyalty to the university while bringing their favorite hot or cold beverages on the go. This mug holds up to 16 ounces, but a larger 24-ounce version is also available. The mug is safe for the microwave and dishwasher, and comes in several different colors.
UVM Catamount fans can proudly display their favorite teams with this t-shirt. The shirt is made with pre-shrunk cotton and features a stylish and durable double-needle stitched neckline. It also comes in a wide range of sizes.
Its organic apple cider sipping vinegar is one of the hallmark products from the Vermont Village brand. Instead of imparting a bitter taste, this vinegar is naturally sweetened and delivers a mouthful of rich flavors in each sip. Several different flavors are available, allowing you to mix and match to create that ideal gift.
You'll find many different types of flour from King Arthur Flour, including several gluten-free options. However, you can kick it up a notch by giving this popular espresso powder as a thoughtful gift. It's not the same as a visit to the company's flagship store in Norwich, Vermont, but there are still plenty of online options to choose from.
Looking for flour? We’ve got you covered with a variety of gluten and gluten-free flours.
This resurfacing mask is just one of many luxury beauty products offered by Tata Harper. Although she was born in Colombia, Harper eventually found herself living on a large organic farm in Shoreham, Vermont. Harper runs her skincare line from the farm, drawing inspiration from its stunning surroundings, and incorporating all-natural ingredients to help combat Vermont's harsh climate.
Not sure if this mask is the quite the right gift option? Check out a wider selection of products from Tata Harper Skincare.
Bernie fans can proudly display their admiration for the U.S. Senator from Vermont and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Aside from an iconic image, the shirt stands out for its message, “Hindsight Is 2020”. Separate sizes are available for men, women and children.
The Green Mountain State beckons visitors and locals to enjoy its great outdoors, no matter the season. This comprehensive guide includes some of the state’s most intriguing and memorable must-see natural wonders. For those who feel like heading into town after spending the day exploring the elements, there are detailed descriptions of popular places such as Burlington, Manchester and Brattleboro.
Put a smile on that Vermont-lover’s face with this ‘Happy Place’ t-shirt. The shirt features a vintage distressed look and comes in several colors. Separate sizes are available for men, women and children.
As if their delicious ice cream wasn’t enough, fans of Ben & Jerry can support their Vermont guys with this-shirt. The shirt is a fun gift idea for any ice cream lover, especially when paired with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s famous ice cream. The shirt features lightweight material and is machine washable. It also comes in several sizes for men, women and children.
Vermont Smoke & Cure started its business in the early 1960s in South Barre, Vermont. Although operations have moved since then, the company is still located in Vermont and incorporates all-natural Vermont flavors and ingredients into its products. Fans of jerky sticks and smoked meat can gnaw on Uncured Pepperoni Turkey, or one of many additional flavors.
Pure Vermont maple syrup makes a delicious gift on its own. Infusing it with one or more delicious flavors makes it even better. This syrup features a mouthwatering combination of cinnamon and vanilla infusions, but there are many other available flavors. Both the bottle and the maple syrup are made in Vermont.
It’s not made in Vermont, but this package of herbal tea features a delicious blend of maple and ginger that’s sure to bring back memories of the Green Mountain State. Along with real maple syrup, each bag contains hints of organic ginger and cinnamon. The box contains 20 tea bags.
Vermont’s climate isn’t the most agreeable, especially during the long winter season. Natural Patches of Vermont offers several different body patches to help deal with minor aches, pains and other concerns. This container of patches is specifically designed to ease muscle and joint discomfort. Each patch is made in Vermont and can be worn up to 24 hours.
Stonewall Kitchen originated in the neighboring state of New Hampshire. Since its inception, the brand has gained a global following. While some of its most famous products include a delicious pancake mix and an assortment of jams, Stonewall Kitchen sells other goodies as well, such as this breakfast gift set. If you know someone who could use a taste of New England, surprise them with this thoughtful gift set. Aside from syrup, blueberry jam and a pancake and waffle mix, the set includes a pine tea towel.