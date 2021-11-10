21 Christmas Gifts With Ultra Fast Shipping

21 Christmas Gifts With Ultra Fast Shipping

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

What good is shopping for Christmas gifts online if you can’t get your stuff faster than you would by going to the store? If you live in a major metropolitan area, you can use Amazon Prime to get gifts with same-day delivery without having to fight traffic or the last-minute shopping crowd. Read on below to find the best and most popular Christmas gifts with fast shipping.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

How to Get Fast Shipping on Amazon

Amazon's main draw as a marketplace is its fast and reliable shipping. Amazon Prime members can get free same-day delivery in select metro areas across the US. In most other regions, they can get free next-day or two-day shipping instead. The only catch? You do have to pay for an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these faster shipping options.

There is one exception, though. If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime, get your shopping done quickly, and then cancel your subscription before you are billed $12.99 for the first month. But you didn't hear that from me.

What Online Stores Ship Fast?

Amazon is the default shopping portal for many online shoppers. However, when you compare the 'Zon to other online markets, it is clear that Amazon does have some fierce competition. Best Buy includes same-day shipping as a part of their My Best Buy Elite Plus membership. Target offers same-day delivery for a flat $9.99 fee (or as part of a yearly membership), though the selection is limited to things you would find in-store. Walmart's shipping policy offers free next-day shipping on orders over $35 in select zip codes too but their selection is similarly limited to in-store items.

So, yes, you do have some options when it comes to getting last-minute shopping done from home. But in terms of selection, Amazon still reigns supreme. Growing the wealth of the richest man on Earth may not feel awesome, but in desperate times, Amazon's transportation fleet does come through in the clutch.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x