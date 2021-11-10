21 Christmas Gifts With Ultra Fast Shipping

What good is shopping for Christmas gifts online if you can’t get your stuff faster than you would by going to the store? If you live in a major metropolitan area, you can use Amazon Prime to get gifts with same-day delivery without having to fight traffic or the last-minute shopping crowd. Read on below to find the best and most popular Christmas gifts with fast shipping.
When it comes to body care essentials, simpler is better. That’s why we love every product in the Burt’s Bees Timeless Minis Kit. All of these products are made with natural origin ingredients, including the coconut foot cream, milk honey body lotion, soap bark chamomile cleansing cream, Res-Q ointment, hand salve, and beeswax lip balm. And they come in a giftable box that makes them the perfect surprise stocking stuffer.
Not only are the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones a clear and powerful pair of headphones but they also help provide extra concentration for those in the world of academia thanks to their active noise canceling capabilities. The adaptive sound control lets you focus on your tunes when you need to and then pulls environmental audio back into the mix when you start a conversation. And you can have them rush shipped too, so peace and quiet are always just around the corner.
Whether they missed out on visiting the Sinnoh region the first time or are interested in coming back for nostalgia, almost anyone who owns a Switch has a reason to be interested in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. This HD remake reimagines the world of Diamond and Platinum with a modern flair, making it a great touchstone for any Pokémon enthusiast.
Ticket to Ride is an all-time classic board game that is appropriate and fun for nearly all ages. In this game, two to five players race to build train tracks across the United States before other players cut off their routes. It is easy to learn but hard to master, making it a great addition to any game library.
If you are looking for a ready-to-go gift for a music lover, then this Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Turntable is a great starter turntable for introducing them to the joy of vinyl collecting. This all-in-one device has a three-speed turntable, built-in speakers, and a Bluetooth receiver in one suitcase package, meaning that the only other thing they need is their favorite record. This turntable is also found in our roundup of the best record players with speakers.
Though it is not fun to think about, we set our phones down in some pretty disgusting places. That’s why the PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer is a great gift for your favorite clean freak. You can put a phone, keys, a wallet, or other small items into its UV chamber and they will be sanitized in a matter of minutes.
“Alexa, order me an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker” is basically all you would have to say to get another Echo Smart Speaker if you already had one. It’s simple uses like that which make this such a popular device among smart home enthusiasts. Once you connect it to your home WiFi, you can use this device for a variety of uses, from a news ticker to a home intercom, to an alarm clock.
If you know any diehard egg lovers in your life, then you won’t have to think too hard about what kind of last-minute gift to get them. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a cheap, effective way to cook eggs that ships with one-day delivery to Amazon Prime members. This countertop device can make hard-boiled, soft-boiled, or poached eggs at the push of a button, making it easy for them to eat even more eggs than they already do!
If you’re looking for a quick and easy gift with lightning-fast shipping, then consider getting your giftee a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers. These classic shades have been in style since the ’60s and they look good on almost any face.
If I had known sooner that I could get Legos delivered directly to my house the same day I order it, I would have lived an entirely different life up to now. But since I do still have a job in this reality, it is my duty to inform you that you indeed can get this Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine set delivered to your home in under 24 hours, assuming you are in a participating zip code.
In our world of convenience, I’m not sure what I appreciate more: my Secura Electric Wine Opener or the ultra-fast shipping I used to get it right away. This automatic electric corkscrew makes it super easy to uncork a wine bottle. Simply use the included foil cutter to get to the cork, press the down button to drill in the corkscrew, and then press the up button to open it. And just like that, you’re drinking your favorite red or white wine.
Nothing says “I definitely planned this gift well in advance” like an Apple price tag. And the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro is already a great last-minute Christmas gift because, well, who wouldn’t want a high-powered tablet with an insane Liquid Retina XDR display? It has the power to replace an aged laptop and it even has the ability to play graphically-intensive games like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile.
Being able to get gifts delivered instantly is almost as cool as being able to create instant memories with this Fujifilm Instax Mini. This battery-powered instant camera brings back the timeless trend of instant photos, allowing you to share memories in less than a minute. This camera also comes with extra film so you can use it right away.
A Wise Owl Hammock is a great gift for any outdoors enthusiast. After all, who doesn’t love to relax in the quiet shade of a tree? This hammock is available in about a dozen colors and they all come with two tree straps, two carabiners, and a carrying case. You can get a single or double-size hammock shipped lightning fast, so you can get to relaxing right away.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch is a great gift for anyone who is regularly glued to their Android phone. The Galaxy Watch 4 expands the capabilities of your Android handset by providing you with a wrist-sized screen and microphone to check notifications, respond to messages, and more. It also has a powerful suite of biometric tools, making it a great workout companion. These are expected to go out of stock before the end of the holiday season, though, so if you want one act fast.
If you can’t go a day without coffee, then you’re in luck. That’s because the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker ships same-day from Amazon, allowing you to easily fill any sort of coffee void in your life. Simply add your favorite coarse ground coffee to the filter then pour a mug of hot water over it until it drips into a fresh cup of joe. It also looks super cute on the kitchen counter.
The SoundLink Micro is Bose’s most portable speaker yet, offering their iconic signature sound in a pocket-friendly form factor. This mini speaker delivers crisp high and booming lows for up to 6 hours on its internal battery. It also has a built-in microphone for answering calls. It is sure to be a hit with any music lovers on the go.
While snap fashion purchases can be risky, you can’t really go wrong with this Michael Kors Jet Set Messenger Bag. This stylish designer bag goes well with plenty of outfits and is a convenient size for a day trip or evening out.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the latest addition to Amazon’s popular streaming stick line. With the added support for 4K playback and Wi-Fi 6 streaming, it is the most powerful streaming stick out there and an easy upgrade for buggy old smart TVs. To add further value, it also has Alexa support so you can use it to control other Alexa-compatible smart devices throughout the house.
Setting up a smart home can sound complicated but it doesn’t have to be. It can start as simply as a screwing in a few Kasa Smart Light Bulbs. These multicolor LED bulbs work with the Alexa, Google Home, and Smart Things apps, and don’t require any sort of physical hub. They are just simple, dimmable LEDs that can be programmed and scheduled to light up under a number of parameters. And they ship really fast.
Gifting someone a dental hygiene tool like the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser might send the wrong message at first, but they will love it as soon as they try it. That’s because its cleaning jet stream can completely replace the job of conventional floss. Its concentrated blast of water can clean between teeth and under gums to leave you feeling dentist-fresh every time you use it.