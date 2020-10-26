41 Best Go To Gifts: The Ultimate List

Shopping for gifts sometimes seems much harder than it should be, don’t you wish there was simply a list of go to gifts to reference for your gift searching?
Look no further! Heavy has you covered with a killer go to gift guide!
Here’s a safe but thoughtful gift idea perfect for any and all foodies. Great for dinner parties, stay at home dates and regular casual use, this is an elegant and effective cheese board design that will see a lot of use!
This set with included cutlery from Bambüsi is highly reviewed and designed in a somewhat unique style. The included cutlery set is of nice quality and includes everything one might need. The cutlery furthermore conveniently stores in a hidden drawer that slides right into the cutting board base.
The rim of the cheese board is also recessed for arranging olives, crackers, fruit or whatever else! It’s a straightforward design that allows you to put together an aesthetically pleasing arrangement while entertaining guests!
Add a bottle of wine and a brick of cheese to this go to gift and you’ve got yourself a classy Christmas present!
A new pair of slippers has always been a go to Christmas gift, and for good reason! Even if who you’re shopping for already owns a pair of around-the-house footwear, they’ll love these toasty, fleece-lined slippers with memory foam soles.
These slippers are very highly reviewed for comfort and should last for quite some time if they are kept mostly inside. There are three different color schemes available, and all sorts of sizing. No more chilly toes this winter!
Bose is absolutely one of the best speaker brands out there when it comes to enjoying your music in a casual setting. The audio quality of their speakers is remarkably crisp and clear and really fills a room. If you’re shopping for a music lover, they will LOVE owning a device like this.
The SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker is a compact, portable speaker that features the clear, full range sound Bose is known for despite its size. This is a great choice for both taking on the go and for at use t home. The rechargeable battery lasts up to eight hours unplugged and the speaker is, of course, Bluetooth compatible with all your favorite devices.
The SoundLink is certainly more expensive than comparable sized/strength speakers, but this is the industry leader in terms of sound quality and will make a really thoughtful gift for whoever you’re shopping for. For the ultimate at-home or on the go sound system, look no further, Bose has you covered!
A new Carhartt is a killer go to gift idea that would be timed perfectly with Christmas! Everyone could use some new, warm layers as deep winter approaches, and Carhartt makes some dam good gear for battling the cold.
This jacket style has been a crowd favorite for as long as I can remember – it’s rugged, warm and has a tough look that suits both men and women. The rib-knit cuffs and waistband keep cold drafts out and the kangaroo style pocket is great for all sorts of storage. There are even 11 different color choices here so you can select what suits whoever you’re shopping for best.
The best part about a Carhartt jacket is, of course, the outer material. It;s a tough as nails exterior that holds up to abrasion remarkably well. Bottom line, you can’t go wrong with a Carhartt!
Every golfer could always use another dozen balls. The Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball is one of the most popular choices in the golfing world known for its soft feel and consistent flight.
Restock your favorite golfer’s bag with a box or two of new balls and ensure they won’t need to drop by the pro shop anytime soon. Absolutely a solid go to gift for any lover of the game!
If you’re shopping for a beer lover, this go to gift idea is a no-brainer. The pure copper mug exterior and stainless steel lining combine to create some serious insulation.
17 ounces is the perfect size for enjoying a frosty brew, and the aesthetic of this mug is pretty dam cool. Pair this gift with a pint of some nice beer and you’ve got yourself a great gift!
Can you think of a more classic go to gift than a box of chocolates? Us neither so here’s a great value gift idea for the sweet-tooth in your life.
Who doesn’t love Lindor Truffles? These little gourmet treats are pretty pricey individually, but this box of 60 is quite the value buy! Grab a few boxes to wrap or stuff stockings with these delectable chocolates – it’s bound to go over well!
Some firey hot sauce will make a great go to gift for any lover of spicy cuisine. A jar of Dirty Dick’s is furthermore bound to result in some laughs under the tree this year.
This award-winning hot sauce is described as pretty dam hot, yet has a fruity, sweet overtone. People go crazy over this one if there are any hot sauce fanatics in your life they very well might already know all about Dirty Dick’s! Either way, it’s an awesome affordable gift that’s bound to be an empty bottle in no time!
A new pair of shades is a great go to gift for just about anyone. Daily commutes to work, beach days, sporting events and life in general often calls for a nice pair of polarized sunglasses – Costa is one of the ultimate options in advanced eyewear.
If the person you’re shopping for has never owned a pair of Costas, they will flip out over these shades. The lenses built by this brand are exceptional – those who have tried on a pair of Costas usually never turn back. Yes, they are certainly on the expensive side, but you’ll know why once you put them on!
The Iridium model has an awesome look for casual and active wear and has not cut any corners in terms of performance. They are light on your face, look sharp and provide excellent clarity of vision.
If you’re shopping for a fisherman or woman, this is a particularly awesome go to gift idea considering Costa designs their lenses with angling in mind. Go with the blue or green mirrored lenses if you’re shopping for someone who spends a lot of time on the water – those are the lenses best suited for the task!
A new shirt? A bit boring, but definitely a solid go to gift for the right person. Haspel makes some pretty dam sharp styles that whoever you’re shopping for will be thrilled to wear!
This 100% cotton shirt has a great look for guys of all ages. It’s suitable for both casual and formal wear and has a striped design appropriate for all seasons. If you know somebody who needs a wardrobe boost this Christmas, start here.
A multitool is a classic go to gift idea that will never get old. The Rebar from Leatherman is one of the best value options on the market that gives you a lot of bang for your buck!
If you’re shopping for anyone who’s known to be a Mr. or Mrs fix-it, they’ll love this gift idea! An electrical crimper, wire stripper, file and saw are just a few of the 17 different tools included here. For the cost, this is a killer choice of multitool that’s super inclusive!
Leatherman also offers a 25 year limited warranty so you can buy in confidence knowing this is a quality product!
A bath bomb gift set is an ideal go to Christmas present for the right person. It’s a great gift idea for those who love things like aromatherapy, essential oils and bath, and beauty products, but don’t rule this idea out for even the manliest of men – anyone and everyone can enjoy kicking back in the tub with a bubbly bath bomb.
These bath bombs are all natural and organic and do not employ any chemicals. They are made from materials like grape seed oil and shea and cocoa butter with some added scents and essential oils. They store well long term, don’t result in any residues and are totally safe for all skin types and bathtubs!
This purchase comes with four small boxes within one large gift box so you can split this up into four separate gifts if you choose to. Either way, this is an affordable gift idea that’s bound to be a hit!
Osprey makes some of the most kick-ass hiking backpacks on the market. If you’re shopping for someone who loves to explore the great outdoors, this is a killer gift idea!
This may only be an 18 liter daypack, but its capacity and organization potential are quite impressive. There’s a great array of pockets, including some zippered storage on the waist strapping that really allow one to effectively organize their gear. The strapping and back pad are exceptionally breathable for hiking on those hotter days and all the zips and clips are quality made.
The best part about Osprey packs are the way they fit. Their backpacks are super well balanced, and once adjusted and sized properly, feel like an extension of your body. It’s what you’re paying for with Osprey – a hiking pack that won’t slow you down! No doubt a killer gift for a hiker or anybody with a need for a smaller backpack!
- Trail running shoes might not seem exactly like a go to gift, but if you’re shopping for a sporty outdoorsman or woman who likes to be active out in the wilderness, this will make a great gift.
Salomon makes some killer footwear for the outdoors, this pair is Amazon’s Choice of trail running shoes. Solid build, aggressive traction and a top-notch midsole for stability and cushioning make the Speedcross 4 Trail Runners they go to trail running shoes.
A minimalistic one-pull lace effectively tightens these shoes making them super easy coming on and off while also providing a sam snug fit. Simple, comfortable and built to tear it up, Salomon has built some bad-ass shoes for the trail with these ones!
A new thermos is an awesome and affordable go to gift that is perfect for Christmas time! The most severe winter weather is still on the way, a new thermos is perfect for days sledding with the kids, a hot beverage at sporting events and of course for bringing an extra few cups of coffee to work.
This vacuum insulated model from Thermos will keep beverages hot (or cold) for up to 24 hours! It’s slim so it packs compact and features a stainless steel cup built into the lid. This unit is designed not to become too hot to the touch and also not to sweat when it’s filled with a cold beverage – this is not a cheapo thermos.
If you like the idea of a thermos as a go to gift but aren’t sold on this model, make sure to check out our list of the best thermoses for 2018 for a variety of options.
Here’s the ultimate go to gift for anyone who enjoys fishing in your life. As an avid fisherman myself, I can tell you that if there’s one thing we consistently misplace and re-purchase, it’s nippers and forceps. This is a nice quality set that even includes a zinger for tool attachment so the angler you’re shopping for at least stands a chance at not losing these essential tools!
Loon Outdoors crafts quality gear for angling that’s built to last, this three-piece set will make the perfect gift for anyone with a passion for fishing. Sharp line nippers and robust, yet lightweight forceps for unhooking fish are harder to come by than you might imagine – this set contends with the best of the best at a great price point. An affordable go to gift idea that will actually see a TON of use in its lifetime, absolutely a solid gift idea for the right person.
Although on the expensive side, an action camera is a great go to gift to show your appreciation for anyone in your life that has some neat hobbies! Gifts like this that support and enhance what your friends and family like to do most are the best kind. They see a ton of use and always go over well!
The GoPro Hero7 Black is one of the top action cameras on the market. It’s remarkably durable, waterproof down to 33 feet and equipped with hyper-smoothe video stabilization for some pretty professional looking footage. You’ve seen the advertisements – GoPros shoot excellent quality video and are compatible with just about any activity no matter how fast paced!
Bluetooth compatibility, voice commands, and live streaming are a few of the advanced features that the Hero7 is capable of – pretty cool stuff. 4K60 video and 12MP photo capabilities are the real deal, this is a top quality camera for all sorts of contexts.
A National Geographic magazine is always worth stopping to flip through. It’s always been a crowd favorite for good reason – the stories and photos within this publication have been blowing minds and inspiring people to explore and experience the world since 1888!
An annual magazine subscription to this exciting and informative publication is a great go to gift for anyone with worldly interests. It’s also the type of Christmas gift that keeps on giving all year long once a month!
How about the gift of a new French press for Christmas? It’s an affordable and thoughtful go to gift idea that will see a lot of use that’s bound to go over well with any and all lovers of coffee.
Even if the person you’re shopping for already owns a coffee maker, this stainless steel unit will probably be an upgrade for them – especially if they don’t already own a French press.
This press from Secura is Amazon’s Choice of French press and has an impressive five-star rating with well over 3,000 reviews! Everyone seems to adore this French press for its ease of use, quality of construction and of course for the coffee it brews! It has a sharp aesthetic and is a nice size for a few cups of coffee at 34 ounces. Secura has even included a few extra screens which is always the first thing to degrade on a French press!
For the cost, this unit is a total steal and will be around for many years of coffee making!
Is there a man in your life who pays special attention to their facial hair? If you know someone with a passion for maintaining their bearded (or beardless) face, a new straight razor could make for a neat gift idea!
This set from Equinox International comes very highly reviewed and is built with quality materials and craftsmanship. The razors are crafted from stainless steel so they won’t rust or tarnish even after extended use. This device also features an easy to open blade guard for easy and safe blade exchange.
This purchase includes 100 individually wrapped single edge blades from Derby so whoever you’re shopping for won’t run out anytime soon. There’s a certain satisfaction of cleaning up one’s face with an old-school straight razor, give the gift of a clean, sharp shave to your favorite gentleman this Christmas!
If you’re shopping for a beach-lover, they’ll be thrilled to score a new chair!
Anyone who’s a real beach bum goes through beach chairs pretty quick. They see a lot of salt, sun and also get broken down and set up regularly, so it’s no surprise they don’t last forever.
This unit from Rio Gear is the classic, folding beach chair – but built to last a bit longer than the ones you’re used to seeing. It’s a solid go to gift that will see some heavy use starting this summer!
Rio Gear offers this beach chair in a wide array of different colors and patterns so you can select one that suits whoever you’re shopping for. Heck, maybe they’ll even have a seat for you next time you join them on the beach!
Here’s a go to gift idea that might be a bit of a downer, but appreciated none the less. The heavy snowfall period of winter is fast approaching – a new snow shovel could be a practical and potentially back-saving gift.
This unit from Snow Joe has a spring assisted handle that provides lifting leverage to your lower hand. It’s a neat design that reduces back strain, improves shoveling posture and limits the need to bend. The shovel blade is 18 inches and features an aluminum wear-strip so it moves a lot of snow and is also built to last.
If you’re shopping for your spouse, this could be both a comical and serious gift idea that will likely see some heavy use in the near future. If you’re shopping for friends or family, they’ll thank you after the first real snowfall.
Here’s a great go to gift for the businessman or sharp dressed gentleman in your life. This five tie set from Mahogany Row is quality made, classy and affordable.
There are five premium Italian microfiber ties and two modern tie bars included with this purchase. The ties look and feel like silk but are much more resistant to stains, wrinkling and general wear. The patterns are unique and attractive and certainly stand out a bit more than the standard ties you’re used to seeing.
The box the ties come in is quite durable, made from recycled materials and will make for the perfect storage box.
If you’re shopping for someone who HATES the cold or who just struggles to keep their hands warm during the winter months, they’ll love this pair of heated mittens from MOUNT TEC. This unisex pair comes in several sizes and is perfect for anyone who could use a little extra help keeping their hands toasty!
These mittens run on a 7.4V rechargeable Lithium battery that provides up to 8 hours of heat. There are three different power levels so you can conserve battery when you want to and blast the heat when things get really chilly. The batteries have a lifespan of about 500 charges before they start to significantly lose capacity.
These are pretty warm and rugged winter mittens without the added heat. They’re of course waterproof, fairly breathable and built with embossed neoprene knuckles for some added flexibility and heat retention.
These mittens are sold in Euro sizing so they run a bit a small, consider buying a size up from what you normally would.
A LifeProof I-phone case will make a great gift for anyone who’s hard on their phone. It’s a slim and attractive phone protector that’s shockproof, dustproof and most importantly, waterproof.
I’ve been using a LifeProof for years because of my active lifestyle and time spent boating and fishing on the water. I’ve dropped my phone many times onto the floor, pavement and also into countless lakes and streams. I’ve even dropped my phone into the salty ocean and my LifeProof kept it dry and safe.
It’s a pretty brilliant device to ensure your phone stays safe, especially considering what a phone costs these days! There are five different color options available through this link, so you can choose what suits whoever you’re shopping for best. This link is for I Phones 7 and 8, if the person you have in mind owns an I-phone 6, then here’s the correct LifeProof for them. If they own the newest I-Phone, then here’s the link for the I-Phone X case.
Nothing says Merry Christmas like a new bathrobe! This is a top quality, fleece luxury robe from Alexander Del Rossa that is super soft to the touch and features a long hood. It’s the season for warm, cozy gifts so this one is bound to go over well!
There is plenty of available sizing and 20 different color options available so you can pick the perfect option for whoever you have in mind. This is a link to the Women’s robe, for Alexander Del Rossa’s men’s robe option, click here.
The microfiber fleece material is super soft to the touch and why this robe is a bit on the pricey end. Anyone who’s felt this type of fabric knows it’s the best robe material out there, but if you like this gift idea but not the price tag then here’s a link to a much more affordable robe that’s almost as cozy.
Here’s a great go to gift for the eco-friendly person or people in your life. This shopping tote from Everest is perfect for groceries, beach days and even for bringing your lunch and other essentials to work.
It’s a spacious tote with nice long straps for easy carrying that you can really stuff with a lot of groceries or gear! It’s also more or less waterproof so although it might not keep your loaf of bread bone dry in a pouring rain, it should hold up fine to regular wetness.
Beach towels and sunscreen, a laptop and documents or a full load from the farmers market are all perfect applications for this affordable go to gift!
Here’s a neat alarm clock with all sorts of functions that could make for a great Christmas gift! This unit is an effective alarm clock on top of displaying the indoor temperature and providing two USB charging ports!
It’s the perfect bedside companion to keep your phone and other devices charged and to make sure you’re up and on time! Set up and operation is easy, and the price is right – absolutely a solid go to gift!
A desk calendar might seem like a boring present, but Christmas is the perfect time of year for this gift! If you’re shopping for someone who likes to stay on top of their schedule, they’ll be thrilled to have a calendar/planner locked and loaded for 2019. If you’re shopping for someone who struggles to keep their schedule straight and organize themselves, all the better!
This 21.75 by 17 inch calendar is big, but not huge, so it’s perfect for tacking up on the wall or setting down face up on a desk. The date squares are standard ruled and the paper will not allow ink to bleed through. A solid value calendar that will end up being an integral tool for 2019 for whoever you’re shopping for!
A nice and warm new beanie is a classic Christmas gift that is a solid present on its own or paired with other prizes! This longer style beanie from KBETHOS has a hip look and is fleece lined for superior warmth.
This is a great beanie for both casual wear and also for being highly active. It’s a tough beanie great for winter sports and outdoor work that will hold up nicely in the long run. This is a solid go to gift for skiers, construction workers, cyclists, hunters or college students to name just a few!
There are tons of colors and patterns to choose from, so you can select something special for whoever you’re shopping for. This order ships free if you spend $25 or more, so consider grabbing a stack of beanies for a bunch of your friends and family!
Depending on who you’re shopping for, you can’t go wrong with a new yoga mat! It’s an affordable and practical Christmas gift that will see a ton of use! If who you’re shopping for likely already owns a yoga mat, that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t love another one for home, office or gym use.
This is a 1/4 inch thick, extra large (72 by 24 inches) mat that’s built to be non-slip and nicely cushioned. Not every yoga mat is created equal, this one from Yogaland is absolutely on the higher quality end of the spectrum.
All the materials used are eco-friendly which is always a bonus! There are no harmful chemicals, latex, PVC or silicone used to make this mat which is good for both the yogi and the planet! A carry strap is furthermore included making this a great value buy!
If you’re shopping for a golfer, they’ll flip out unwrapping a new driver! Whether you’re shopping for an up and coming golfer or for a longtime diehard, this is a great quality club for all skill levels.
This TaylorMade driver is well reviewed for its weight, flex and overall feel. The ultralight titanium core positions the club mass specifically for higher launch and trajectory control. People love crushing the tee-off with this slammer, and it has a totally badass aesthetic that any golfer can get behind. It’s not quite a top of the line driver, but it’s still an excellent club that’s more than a solid value for the cost.
If you really want to blow away your favorite golfer this Christmas, consider the M4 Draw Type Driver, also by TaylorMade.
A vacuum sealer is a seriously awesome tool to own that every household oughta have! It preserves food items far more effectively than any other means and also saves a ton of freezer space depending on what you’re storing. It’s a particularly great gift idea if you’re shopping for someone who typically freezes large quantities of meat or produce seasonally during garden harvests or hunting season, but there are all sorts of applications for any type of household!
This unit from Mooka is well reviewed for function and comes at a very reasonable price. There’s a maximum working width of 30 centimeters so you can even seal two bags at one if you’re vacuum sealing a bunch of items in bulk. The heat-resistant sealing strip can handle about 40 continuous seals without overheating and the total lifespan of the machine is estimated at 10 years.
There’s even a built in rolling bag cutter for adjusting the size of your vac-sealed packages. There are 10 bags included, but go ahead and grab a pack of FoodSaver vacuum-sealable bags for the long run and give the gift of food preservation this Christmas!
Anyone who doesn’t own a cast iron cooking set has no idea what they are missing. It’s an awesome type of cooking ware to prepare all sorts of meals – those who transition to cast iron often never go back. This five-piece set from Lodge is a great value buy that includes all the cast iron cooking essentials.
A griddle, two different skillets, a Dutch oven and lid are included here. There are also different bundle options available if you just want to purchase a few of the individual items. All the cast iron cookware is seasoned (with 100% vegetable oil) and ready to be cooked with.
If you’re shopping for somebody who enjoys cooking, they’ll own and use this set for a lifetime. Great for at home, tailgate or campground use, the culinary applications of a cast iron cook set like this are never ending!
We’ve included a handful of culinary go to gifts here on this list due to their wide appeal and likelihood of getting used. These pan handle holders are a cheap and simple gift that could very well become a staple in the kitchen of whoever you’re shopping for.
These nifty little kitchen companions are treated with a non-porous FLXaPrene material that prevents both stains and bacteria build up. The raised surface pattern provides a safe, non-slip grip and is heat resistant up to 500 degrees F. They are water repellent and even protect hands from steam and liquid burns.
Although super inexpensive, these pan holders are more than just some material between you and hot cooking ware. This is a mindfully designed product that will last for years in the kitchen. Choose from the five different color options and grab a set for all the cooking fanatics in your world!
We had to include a good value tackle box in case you’re Christmas shopping for a fisherman. This is a no brainer go to gift idea if you know someone who loves angling! Whether they need a replacement or just own a ton of gear that needs organizing, this multi-funtional tackle box will be welcomed into their gear locker! Make sure to check out our list of the best tackle boxes if you like this gift idea.
This unit by Plano is a longtime favorite of anglers of all types. It’s a simple system of tackle storage that functions nicely for a lot of different styles of fishing. It’s not too large at 17.6 by 12.2 by 7.3 inches, but it also fits quite a bit of tackle.
The front of this box is totally transparent so you can view the contents and avoid fumbling around looking for what you need. As a travel tackle box this is a great grab and go option. There is another tackle tray essentially identical to the transparent top tray located just beneath it, and a deeper, more spacious compartment underneath that. It’s a low profile tackle system that provides more storage than it seems – perfect for the space-conscious angler who needs to maximize what they can bring on the water.
A tie-dye kit could make a great gift for friends or family of any age! Creating colorful designs on t-shirts, towels and more never gets old, and this kit provides you with everything you’ll need to get started!
There are enough tie-dye supplies here for up to 36 different projects. 18 easy squeeze tubes in 14 different colors just need water to be activated! There’s also no need to presoak the fabric your dying in soda ash! Everything is non-toxic and kid safe, and the dyes are machine washable once applied. Tulip recommends using this kit with 100% natural fiber fabrics like cotton, wool and rayon for the best results.
This gift can be broken out for birthday parties, cookouts or get togethers of any kind for some added fun and memories! Another affordable gift idea that’s bound to be well received!
Ya gotta love these classic glow in the dark moon and star wall stickers! These make an awesome addition to any bedroom – and kids love em’!
Whether you’re shopping for your own children or the kid(s) of your friends or family, this super affordable wall sticker set will be around for years! The adhesive strips hold up excellently and the stickers won’t lose their luminosity over time, so this is a bedroom decoration that lasts as long as you want it to.
Make sure not to overlook this sticker set as a great romantic Christmas gift idea for adults as well!
You didn’t think we were going to leave out a pack of fresh socks in our go to gift list did you? Perhaps the most boring yet genuinely appreciated Christmas present there is, new socks are always a safe gift choice.
This is the kind of gift anyone and everyone could use, so why not play it safe and snag some for the people you don’t have covered yet this Christmas? There are six pairs of cushioned, cotton socks here that employ solid arch support and a snug ribbed cuff. Nothing particularly special about them, but we all know the glorious satisfaction of a crisp new pair of socks!
Maybe consider pairing this gift idea with another prize so you don’t seem like a total Scrooge, just a tip!
If you’re Christmas shopping for an athlete or for anyone who likes hitting the gym, they’ll love this cool gym duffle from Kuston. It’s perfect for loading up for yoga, pick-up basketball, a day of skiing or just regular workouts at the gym.
This gym bag has an awesome array of zippers and internal pockets and even keeps your shoes separate from the rest of your gear.
Kuston has built this bag from quality oxford fabric, it’s weather and abrasion resistant in order to ensure a real lifespan as opposed to some cheaper made products. There’s a durable carry strap that is highly adjustable and even some subtle vents built into the shoe compartment to keep things from getting stuffy and gross in there.
With 15 different color choices to pick from, there’s bound to be one that perfectly suits whoever you’re shopping for. The price is certainly right on this one, it’s no surprise that this is Amazon’s choice of gym bag!
Here’s a cool piece of home decor that will really compliment a room and make a great go to gift for the right type of person! This window curtain tapestry is both attractive and functional while remaining highly affordable.
This cotton curtain-tapestry features a beautiful tree pattern adorned with birds, flowers, fruits and other animals. A decorative floral motif pattern lines the exterior of the tapestry set, accenting the central graphic and allowing it to really blend into the room. There are four different color schemes to choose from, all of which have a unique look suited for specific room aesthetics.
Don’t forget to mention the thermal benefits of using window curtains to whoever you’re thinking of gifting this to – it can really help to retain the heat in one’s home or to keep it cool during hot weather!
Each panel is 27 inches wide and 85 inches long. They fit standard curtain rods well and are super easy to install. Whether or not these tapestry panels are even used in front of a window, there are countless decorative applications for them around the home or even the office!