41 Best Go To Gifts: The Ultimate List

We had to include a good value tackle box in case you’re Christmas shopping for a fisherman. This is a no brainer go to gift idea if you know someone who loves angling! Whether they need a replacement or just own a ton of gear that needs organizing, this multi-funtional tackle box will be welcomed into their gear locker! Make sure to check out our list of the best tackle boxes if you like this gift idea.

This unit by Plano is a longtime favorite of anglers of all types. It’s a simple system of tackle storage that functions nicely for a lot of different styles of fishing. It’s not too large at 17.6 by 12.2 by 7.3 inches, but it also fits quite a bit of tackle.

The front of this box is totally transparent so you can view the contents and avoid fumbling around looking for what you need. As a travel tackle box this is a great grab and go option. There is another tackle tray essentially identical to the transparent top tray located just beneath it, and a deeper, more spacious compartment underneath that. It’s a low profile tackle system that provides more storage than it seems – perfect for the space-conscious angler who needs to maximize what they can bring on the water.