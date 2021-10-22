21 Good Christmas Gifts Anyone Will Love

Whether you’re shopping for a niece who has everything, an impossible man or someone you barely know, here are this year’s good Christmas gifts anyone will love. We’ve included personalized gifts, luxury presents and inexpensive gifts to keep the whole family entertained. If you still don’t find the right gift, browse our Heavy holiday gift guide for tons of great ideas.
Here’s a fun gift for anyone who wants to show off their artistic side. For those who love to doodle, the 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen offers an unlimited amount of fun.
This printing pen has dual drive technology for better control using various techniques. It extrudes plastic that hardens almost instantly to create various 3D structures.
The sky’s the limit as you can invent just about anything. With over 70 colors and three types of materials, this pen creates everything from outfits to figurines and handmade crafts.
You don’t need to be an artist or have previous 3D printing experience to create something really cool. Each pen comes with interactive instructions that are easy to follow, even total beginners. Detailed photos and videos are included for extra guidance.
This is a really good gift for teens and adults who want to let their imagination run wild.
If you’re struggling to think of good Christmas gifts to get, it’s hard to go wrong with a personalized gift. We suggest the Coastix Personalized Gift Photo Coasters, which can be fully customized with your favorite photos, quotes, fun art ideas and more. Instead of digging through a cluttered digital library, they can easily show off their favorite memories with these modular drink coasters.
You won’t be stuck with the same photos, either. Each photo can be easily swapped out, so you’ll never get bored.
Constructed with high-grade acrylic glass, these coasters are nearly shatterproof. The material resists impact 10x better than regular glass, so it’s safe for homes with kids, pets and clumsy adults.
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a seriously good Christmas gift for anyone on your list. It’s loaded with technology and functions to cook an entire meal by itself. Whether your giftee hates cooking or loves it and wants to make their favorite meals better, this is one kitchen appliance they’ll be glad to own.
Although it’s similar in many ways to the other Instant Pot cookers, Crisp is the first one that also air fries. It uses sophisticated technology to get that delicious crispy crunch and tenderness using 95% less oil. For anyone who is trying to eat healthier, this is a great place to start.
A convenient and user-friendly control panel creates their next meal with the push of a button. How easy is that? There are options for pressure cooking, sauteeing, roasting, baking, dehydrating and more. Equipped with 11 customizable smart programs, the possibilities are endless.
Growing your own herbs is surprisingly easy with the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden. You don’t need to have a green thumb, or even previous gardening experience. The AeroGarden is user-friendly, with a control panel that explains when to add water and plant food.
Full-spectrum LED grow lights mimic the effects of sunlight to help the herbs grow faster. Built-in sensors automatically turn the lights on and off each day, just as if the herbs were outside. But the best part is that soil isn’t even required, so there’s no need to worry about making a mess.
This indoor garden comes with dill, thyme, Thai basil, mint, curly parsley and Genovese basil. All essential nutrients are included for a full season of growth. If they want to grow their own plants, check out the AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit.
This LEGO puzzle has 1,000 pieces, providing hours of fun for families and people who enjoy puzzles. After they fit together all the pieces, they’ll have a complete collection of Minifigures. To make it even more amusing, players can choose which minifig they want to be, then work on assembling the figure.
It’s a fun gift for Lego fans and is recommended for adults and kids ages 9 and up. Users can pick out pieces individually or group them together to create the finished product. Although the pieces are small and the picture is pretty busy, it’s not impossible to solve.
With the Pivo Pod Silver, there’s no need to bother anyone to take photos or videos. This device automatically tracks anything that’s moving, including people and animals.
It has four tracking speeds to get that perfect shot every time. From horseback riding to dance sessions to video calls, you’ll always be in the frame.
Featuring a stand that rotates 360 degrees, it’s easy to create content alone. The Pod Silver is straightforward to set up, even for those who aren’t really tech-savvy. It’s compact and lightweight to bring on a vacation or sporting event.
If you need a gift for someone who loves flying drones, the DJI Mini 2 is an amazing value. It features many improvements over the original model, including crisp 4K video, quicker shots and improved stability in the wind. There’s also Ocusync 2.0 for improved WiFi connectivity.
Weighing less than 249 grams, it’s as light as an apple and is easy to carry around. You can take the Mini 2 just about anywhere, as it remains stable in level 5 winds between 19 and 24 MPH, and can take off at a maximum altitude of 4,000 meters. This ensures stable and clear footage along a windy coastline or when soaring above an alpine forest.
Complete this gift by including the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card, which has quick write speeds for fast shooting. When they’re not using the drone, they can conveniently charge and display it using the DJI Charging Display Base.
The Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set is one of our favorite gift ideas for anyone who enjoys cooking. It’s colorful and will instantly brighten up any kitchen. There’s even a pan and lid storage solution to keep cluttered kitchens neat and tidy. Plus, it’s suitable for induction, gas and electric cooktops, and is oven safe up to 550°.
But the main reason we recommend this cookware set is because it’s made without harmful chemicals that are sometimes found in other cookware. For example, it’s free of heavy metals and PTFE, such as Teflon. It’s also free of other PFAs. These long-lasting chemicals, sometimes called “forever chemicals”, break down extremely slowly over time and may be linked to harmful health effects, according to EPA.gov.
Beat That! is a fun and interactive game that will have the entire group howling with laughter. There are 160 challenges, including solo efforts, duels, buddy-ups and more. It’s suitable for ages 9 and up and is recommended for 2 to 8 players.
The challenges take just seconds to learn, making this a goofy game for the entire family. Each description comes with detailed pictures and instructions so that everyone can join in. This game also comes with almost everything they need to play.
It may not look like much at first, but you can do a surprising amount with an assortment of cups, dice and chopsticks. Some examples include gargling a song with mouthwash, using chopsticks to transfer dice into and out of a cup, or bouncing two balls into two cups within 30 seconds. The possibilities are endless!
You can extend the game with this expansion pack. Another option is the game and expansion bundle, which provides 240 challenges for hours of non-stop entertainment.
The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker makes it easy to stay connected to your favorite music outdoors. It’s also fine-tuned for listening indoors, so you can enjoy an immersive experience virtually anywhere.
Constructed with a rugged design that’s waterproof and dustproof, it’s the ideal musical sidekick. From hiking trips in the mountains to outdoor parties, it’s built for any occasion. This speaker even floats in water.
Despite its compact size, the sound is clear and you’ll feel alive with chest-thumping deep bass. It makes any song sound amazing. The battery lasts up to 12 hours per charge to keep the party going all night. Connecting devices to this speaker is a pretty simple process, but there’s a user-friendly Bose Connect app just in case.
If you’re like 99% of the population, you only realize that your phone’s battery is low when your head hits the pillow. The EZVALO Music Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger charges iPhone and Android smartphones, so they’ll be ready for a new day the next morning.
This uber practical lamp also doubles as a night light and fills the room with music via a Bluetooth speaker. It’s surprisingly handy and accommodates just about anyone on your list. Featuring a sleek and durable design, it’s a lamp you’ll proudly display on your nightstand.
Since it’s a bedtime lamp, it doesn’t put out tons of light. However, the light bar swivels up to 180 degrees to cast a soft glow as needed. Equipped with a loudspeaker system 2.0., it also projects music and podcasts. It’s a really soothing way to fall asleep or enjoy some “me” time before bed.
If you’re looking for a gift that will keep them entertained for hours without sitting in front of a screen, consider the SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box. It’s a unique present for older kids, teens and adults.
This fidget cube transforms into over 70 shapes and is geometrically interesting, so it won’t get old fast. Even adults find it mesmerizing and surprisingly challenging.
On any given day, teenagers (13-18) spend up to 7 hours in front of a screen, according to the West Virginia Education Association. With this 3D cube, their minds will be occupied for hours. Connecting several cubes allows them to build bigger structures, so you can double the fun by giving them two cubes.
The Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle is one of our top picks for busy professionals. It’s less expensive than our best laptops for professionals, yet is surprisingly functional for a tablet.
This Fire HD 10 tablet has a large 10.1-inch screen that’s 10% brighter than the previous version for better viewing. It also comes with a Bluetooth keyboard. No more wasting precious time slowly tapping out a response on the screen.
Each device comes with a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. It also includes Office apps and 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage space. That’s enough for up to thousands of hours of music and video, plus thousands of photos. This service can be used with up to five compatible devices at the same time.
Staying connected with friends, family and co-workers throughout the day is easier with apps such as Zoom, Netflix, Instagram and TikTok. This tablet also uses voice commands, so you can simply ask Alexa to make a call. Between browsing the web, taking notes and checking emails, the rechargeable battery lasts up to 400 hours per charge.
Portable and efficient, it’s a really good gift for mom, teens and professionals.
The next time the power goes out, you’ll be ready with the MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Pro. It has an output of 150 lumens to light up a dark room or a tent at night. This rechargeable lantern makes off-the-grid adventures more comfortable.
We really like how the lantern lasts up to 50 hours on a charge and doesn’t require batteries. Instead, it recharges via solar and USB, which makes it convenient for extended trips.
It can also fully charge a mobile device, so you can send a few emails or check in with friends and family. When it’s not in use, the lantern collapses down to just 1.5 inches for easy portability.
Looking for a game that will keep the whole family (or at least the kids) active? Check out this rechargeable laser tag set. It’s a blast to play outside, but can be just as fun indoors under the right circumstances. The Battle Action Laser Tag game is recommended for kids ages 8 and up, and is even enjoyable for older adults.
It’s especially fun at night because it lights up. There are LCD displays on the guns and vests that show how many lives are left. Designed for 2 to 4 players, it’s a great way to chase the kiddos and get some exercise. Since the batteries are rechargeable, there’s no need to pause the game and get out a new battery and screwdriver in order to keep playing.
When it’s time for some peace and quiet, we recommend these wireless sleep headphones. Constructed with a soft headband, the headphones won’t mess up your hair or put pressure on the ears. You can listen to soothing music to fall asleep or drown out other noises, including snoring partners.
These headphones are Bluetooth-enabled and easily sync to a smartphone. A control panel on the front easily adjusts the volume and skips songs. Users say the sound is crisp and clear for a better night’s sleep.
Bulky headphones can make sleeping on your side nearly impossible, but these are streamlined to avoid that problem. They also stretch to fit most head sizes. On a full charge, the battery lasts up to 10 hours.
This Sleep Pod Move Wearable Blanket offers similar benefits as a weighted blanket, but it won’t slip off during the night. It’s comfy and soothing and covers the entire body. The pod accommodates every type of sleeping position, even if you need a pillow between your legs or keep one leg out to stay cool.
Designed for kids, tweens and adults, this sleep pod comes in many sizes. This blanket is recommended for anyone 7 and older, and will make them feel swaddled once they get used to the tight fit. It’s also machine washable for added convenience and can be packed into a travel bag.
Transform any home office or living area into a more comfortable space with the Cushion Lab Back & Hip Pressure Relief Bundle. It’s designed for office workers, but anyone who sits for an extended amount of time can benefit from this memory foam set.
This bundle includes a lumbar pillow and cushion to help reduce back strain and improve their posture. We use something similar, and highly recommend it for reducing back pain and improving posture.
Did you know that sitting for an extended amount of time can contribute to back and neck pain? It also increases stress on the neck, back, arms and legs, including the back muscles and discs. The experts at UCLA Health recommend a cushion that arches the lower back slightly to prevent slumping as fatigue sets in.
Each piece has extra-dense charcoal memory foam that’s soft and supportive. They’re designed for any chair and are awesome for anyone who spends hours in front of a computer each day.
Instead of surprising them with another plain tumbler, make it meaningful by inscribing their name or initials. This personalized tumbler is a fun and inexpensive gift idea that’s also really practical.
You can easily find the thermos in the cupboard, and won’t have to worry about frustrating mix-ups. Plus, it helps save disposable mugs.
Available in multiple colors and sizes, it’s easy to accommodate anyone on your list. Each tumbler is made with high-quality stainless steel and double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours. Splash-proof lids prevent liquids from making a mess.
The Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System provides clean drinking water almost instantly. It’s a practical gift for anyone who loves traveling, camping, fishing, hiking and outdoor adventures. The flow isn’t restricted at all, so clean water comes gushing out as soon as you squeeze the bottle.
Offering 0.1 absolute micron filtering, the system removes up to 99% of harmful bacteria, cysts and protozoa. It also eliminates 100% of microplastics for safer drinking water. Once the water filters through, it can be sprayed into the mouth or bottle from the included pouch.
For anyone who hesitates to drag a heavy water bottle along, this filtration system weighs just 2 ounces. It easily fits into the palm of the hand. The two 32-ounce BPA-free pouches provide plenty of fresh water for their favorite outdoor activities.
Instead of just talking about where you’ve been, show off your adventures with this XL Scratch Off Map of The World with Flags. It’s a fun gift for frequent travelers and is large enough to see each country. Even the smallest islands are clearly visible, so you can easily find your favorite destinations.
This map makes a fun addition to any office or living room. It looks impressive whether it’s framed or simply pinned to the wall. Besides reminding you of all the amazing adventures you’ve had, the map can motivate you to get out and explore even more. When you’re done, you can come back and scratch off another destination.