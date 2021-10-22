21 Good Christmas Gifts Anyone Will Love

Here’s a fun gift for anyone who wants to show off their artistic side. For those who love to doodle, the 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen offers an unlimited amount of fun.

This printing pen has dual drive technology for better control using various techniques. It extrudes plastic that hardens almost instantly to create various 3D structures.

The sky’s the limit as you can invent just about anything. With over 70 colors and three types of materials, this pen creates everything from outfits to figurines and handmade crafts.

You don’t need to be an artist or have previous 3D printing experience to create something really cool. Each pen comes with interactive instructions that are easy to follow, even total beginners. Detailed photos and videos are included for extra guidance.

This is a really good gift for teens and adults who want to let their imagination run wild.