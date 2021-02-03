65 Good Retirement Gifts: Your Ultimate List of Ideas

When you’ve got nothing but time on your hands, why wouldn’t you want to be wasting away in Margaritaville? The Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker is the perfect way to make masterful margaritas right from home. This model makes up to 2 1/2 pitchers per batch. Ensuring that there’s plenty for you and a few friends in one round. But don’t think you’re limited to just margaritas, as the machine can easily concoct piña coladas, mudslides, or any other frozen delight.

The Margaritaville mixing machine goes to the next level by creating shaved ice instead of just chopping it up as blenders do. The extra-large ice hopper allows for the storage of up to 3 pitcher fulls of ice. Its 4 pre-programmed settings allow you to choose exactly how many drinks you plan to serve. Thanks to the easy pour jar, you’ll have no issues getting your margaritas from machine to mug. Best of all, all parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. And the 1-year limited warranty will give you peace of mind on your purchase.