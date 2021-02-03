65 Good Retirement Gifts: Your Ultimate List of Ideas

When a boss or your co-worker decides to call it quits, it’s traditional to buy them some form of a gift. Really good retirement gifts run the gamut from funny to phenomenal, so you might want to pool cash with your colleagues to send them on to their new leisurely life with a bang. Here are a few of our faves.
When you’ve got nothing but time on your hands, why wouldn’t you want to be wasting away in Margaritaville? The Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker is the perfect way to make masterful margaritas right from home. This model makes up to 2 1/2 pitchers per batch. Ensuring that there’s plenty for you and a few friends in one round. But don’t think you’re limited to just margaritas, as the machine can easily concoct piña coladas, mudslides, or any other frozen delight.
The Margaritaville mixing machine goes to the next level by creating shaved ice instead of just chopping it up as blenders do. The extra-large ice hopper allows for the storage of up to 3 pitcher fulls of ice. Its 4 pre-programmed settings allow you to choose exactly how many drinks you plan to serve. Thanks to the easy pour jar, you’ll have no issues getting your margaritas from machine to mug. Best of all, all parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. And the 1-year limited warranty will give you peace of mind on your purchase.
Ideally, every retiree will be able to lounge by the pool and sip margaritas all say. This model is nice retirement gift for any man or woman who likes to relax with a cocktail. The Nostalgia Electrics margarita machine uses a patented dual swivel system to pulverize ice, creating silky smooth margaritas and smoothies. The controls are easy to read, and the whole set-up is very user-friendly.
Need an even more impressive gift? You could try the $400 Margaritaville Tahiti Trio blender. This model has three blending jars and automatic settings for creating margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies. It’s expensive, but it’s ideal for creating lots of drinks for a large party of friends. Need a less expensive option? Check out our guide to the best margarita machines.
What better way to wake up than with fresh espresso in your cup? The Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine is the best home espresso maker you’ll find. Its stainless steel design looks fantastic. And it comes with all the bells and whistles that your local barista is known to use.
The integrated conical burr grinder allows you to choose exactly the amount of beans you want per serving. And with the grind size dial, you can choose the grind setting regardless of the bean. Once ground, they’ll then fill a single or double filter – your choice. The Barista Express uses digital temperature controls to ensure your water is delivered at exactly the degree. And the built-in steam wand allows hand texturing of your micro-film milk to enhance flavor and allow for artistic designs.
The Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine can truly do it all. Delivering fantastic flavor, balanced taste and body, and overall coffee shop quality espresso right from your kitchen.
Let’s be real, there’s probably a bit more wine drinking going on once retirement mode hits. So why not make sure your stash is well kept with this NutriChef 12 Bottle Wine Cooler Refrigerator. It’s 12 bottle capacity should be sufficient to store the majority of your wine collection. Yet it’s not bulky, with dimensions allowing for it to reside on your kitchen counter.
The wine cooler sports digital controls with a temperature range of 41 to 64-degrees. Interior LED lights make pulling out the right bottle a breeze. The reinforced glass door promises an airtight seal. And the vibration-free design ensures it’s as quiet as possible too.
Exercise never stops being important – especially during retirement. The NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle w/ 1-Year iFit Membership is designed to keep a healthy regimen easy to keep up with thanks to its personalized home training. With a 22-inch interactive HD display, the display screen is large enough so that those with weaker eyes will have no issues following the action and tracking stats. And it’s even adjustable with full 360-degrees of rotation.
NordicTrack‘s Silent Magnetic Resistance ensures workouts remain smooth and relatively quiet. The footing is adjustable to ensure proper stability. And there are even dumbells included so that you can cross-train while riding.
This package includes a full year of NordicTrack’s trainer-led iFit Membership. These studio workouts are worth about $400 when bought outright. And the entire package is backed by a 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, and 1-year labor warranty. Thus ensuring you’ll get peace of mind on your purchase that’s sure to deliver peace of body.
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a device that can make anyone a crafting pro. Which makes it a perfect retirement gift as retirees will have ample time to learn how to master the tool. It has a diverse set of materials that it works with, including tougher options like foils and faux leather. And you won’t have to start from scratch as there are a nearly endless amount of design and images to work with online.
The Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine is one of the most impressive models out there. And it really isn’t all that expensive. It offers an astounding 70 different styles of stitches. There are 10 sewing feet included. 7 one-step auto-size buttonholes too. As well as an automatic needle threader, a wide quilting table, an automatic bobbiin winding system, and a clear LCD screen that makes everything simple to interact with.
If you know someone that takes sewing or crafting seriously, a proper sewing table is a must. Because face it, your kid’s Lego table isn’t going to cut it. So check out one of the best available is this 60-inch wide option from Sew Ready.
The sewing table makes a great retirement gift for that crafty person you’re shopping for as it sports a pair of slide-out wire mesh drawers for plenty of storage. There’s an additional bottom shelf for the placement of bulkier items. You can compress its side down to 12 1/4-inches wide to accommodate smaller spaces. It has 6 caster wheels that can be locked into place. The powder coated frame looks great. And it can handle weights up to 50-pounds to accommodate heavier sewing equipment.
There’s no better time than retirement to teach an old dog new tricks. Learning to play guitar can lead to one impressive and rewarding hobby. Which makes the Epiphone Les Paul Electric Guitar Player Pack one heck of a cool retirement gift.
The Les Paul Special-II LTD looks fantastic with its vintage starburst design. Its top and back material is comprised of mahogany wood. While the neck and fretboard are made from maple and rosewood respectively.
It features two classic humbucker pickups. It comes with a clip-on headstock chromatic tuner, a guitar strap, medium picks, and a convenient carrying bag for the guitar itself. A 10-watt Electra guitar amp with a 10-foot guitar cable comes included in the set. And most important of all, the package includes free downloadable guitar lessons to get you started on your awesome new hobby.
A drum set is a cool gift no matter what age your recipient is. But what better way to continue to feel young at heart than by rocking out with the Alesis Drums Nitro Mesh Kit?
The set’s all-mesh drum heads promise a realistic and responsive playing experience. There are 8 in total: an 8-inch dual-zone snare pad, three 8-inch Tom pads, and three 10-inch cymbals which include a ride cymbal, hi-hat, and crash with choke.
The Nitro Drum Module sports 40 classic and modern kits to interact with. But there’s also 60 play-along tracks and a whopping 350 plus sounds to work with. Additional features include a sequencer, metronome, auxiliary input, and a performance recorder so you can track your growth as a drummer. And everything you need to get going is included, such as aluminum racks, cables, and, of course, drum sticks.
If you’re looking for the ultimate retirement gift, it’s hard to ignore the OptiShot 2 Golf Simulator for Home. Whether rain, sleet, hail, or snow, golf is never out of the question when you set up one of these beauties. The package includes an infrared optical swing pad so that your shot is accurately tracked. There’s a retractable screen enclosure included keeping your shots contained in your personal field of play. As well as adjustable tees and practice balls too.
It’s simple to set up, with no special tools required for completion. Up to 4 people can play at a time thanks to the easy to use OptiShot 2 software. The set includes both an impact screen and projector to give the entire round an authentic feel. And with 15 real-world courses at your disposal, you’ll never get bored when you’re ready for your next round.
The BOBURN Golf Putting Green is one of the best artificial greens on the market that’s not outrageously priced. Atop a 10mm rubber base, there is both a 10mm artificial putting green and 35mm layer of artificial fairway grass. It’s sizeable with dimensions of 5-feet by 10-feet. Allowing for there to be three different cup locations in total.
Each cup comes with a stainless steel flag post. The putting green is heavy-duty, ensuring it can last both outdoors and indoors for years to come. And because it’s easily transportable, you can move it from your office to the living room on any given weekend. Or enjoy it in your backyard or patio throughout the warmer months.
Those looking to improve their golf swing should seriously consider picking up the WINNERSPIRIT Real Swing 300. The device essentially serves as your own personal driving range. However, you won’t have to pay for the range or constantly restock balls.
Using the Real Swing 300 feels like your striking any standard golf ball. But instead of soaring off into the unknown, the Real Swing 300’s ball simply rotates on its axis allows for you to strike it again, and again, and again. It allows for numerous height settings which simulate the usage of drivers, woods, and irons. And it’s compatible with both left and right-handed golfers so that no one is left out.
Having your own personal tee box in your backyard is a pro move for any amateur golfer. And that’s exactly what you’ll have in the Perfect Reaction Golf Mat. It replicates the high-level mats that you’ll find at your local driving range. This version, measuring in at 5-feet by 5-feet, is comprised of 3 vital layers.
The base consists of a closed-cell waterproof non-slip 5/8-inch pad. Above that rests a stabilizing urethane layer which is thermally bonded to both the base pad below and the turf layer above. With the turf layer utilizing state of the art 100% nylon spring tech 3D fibers. It allows for wooden tees, its UV treated for sun protection. And it promises a no shock, no bounce surface that will have you enhancing your swing in no time.
For both golfers and hunters alike, the Gogogo Sport Laser Golf/Hunting Rangefinder is an invaluable tool. With its 6x Clear magnification lenses, you’ll easily see greens or hunting landscapes from afar. There are numerous modes built-in that help for golfers and hunters both. You can use pin-seeking and flag-lock technology to determine exactly how far away you are. And the devices JOLT mode will vibrate in your hands to when you’ve found your goal. And there’s even Slope Distance Correction to let you know when you need to club down or club up in strength.
Best of all the Gogogo Rangefinder is super simple to use. It’s accurate within 1-yard. With mode swapping at the press of a button. It’s small and lightweight for easy portability. And it even comes with a pouch, strap, and cleaning cloth to complete the set.
Folks looking to increase their club speed should consider giving the SuperSpeed Golf Training System a go. The set is available for a wide range of ages and skill levels. It includes 3 specifically weighted clubs that promise to up your clubhead speed by 5% in just 6 weeks.
The SuperSpeed Golf Training System does this thanks to the aforementioned weighted clubs and 2 years worth of online video instruction to keep you on track. It’s recognized as the number 1 swing speed training system across all of golf. And it’s utilized by over 600 tour pros worldwide. Anyone that uses it for just 10 times 3 times a week is promised to see results.
Smoking meat is an art form. When you’re retired, you have plenty of time to master it. And you can do just that with the Masterbuilt Bluetooth Digital Electric Smoker with Broiler.
Masterbuilt‘s smoker is one of the fanciest out there. Its 30-inch size ensures that you can smoke even the largest of meats. It sports four chrome-coated smoking racks to allow for numerous options. And the patented wood chip side loading system allows you to add more chips to the smoker without opening the door and losing heat.
The smoker features Bluetooth Smart technology which enables you to power it on and off, control lighting, check heat levels, and use the system’s built-in meat probe right from your smart device. Even if you’re a rookie at the art of smoking, this Masterbuilt model has all the tools you need to make you a pro.
Now that work is no longer an issue, retirees have the time to play a lot more with their food. No more fast food, or take out meals due to late nights at the office. While this wood chip smoker set says it’s a gift for guys, we think it’s more like a unisex opportunity to take grilling to the next level.
They can discover their favorite smoke flavor with all-natural Hickory, Apple, and Cherry wood chips that are the same quality as professional chefs and pitmasters use to flavor their foods. Now all they need is a nice box of Omaha steaks to go with this gift, and you can ask for an invitation to their next barbecue.
When you’re retired, life can quickly become all about grilling and margarita making. If you’re going to make that dream lifestyle a reality, you’ll need the proper equipment. And the Napoleon Prestige PRO Natural Gas Grill is just that.
That bad boy boasts 123,000 BTUs of cooking heat across 6 stainless steel burners. In total, you’re working with a whopping 1,430 square inches of cooking space. Which undoubtedly makes you the Grill Master of all Grill Masters.
The grill sports an easy left roll top lid so that your foods are easily accessible at all times. There’s an infrared rear rotisserie burner to give you side dishes space to simmer. There’s also an infrared sizzle zone bottom burner for even further workspace. The Napoleon Prestige Pro features LED Spectrum night lights on its controls and inside for ease of use in the dark. And because it utilizes natural gas for fuel, you’ll get a much better overall taste than grills that rely on propane for cooking.
If the person you are shopping for plans to spend most of their retirement on the golf course, then a golf-inspired present is a great retirement gift idea. This gift set comes with a unique stainless divot tool, a Callaway putt align tool, gear pouch, ball marker, golf balls, and Callaway tees. If you want to make your gift even more special, consider getting them a set of golf clubs instead. We’ve seen the Callaway Men’s Strata Ultimate Complete Golf Set on sale for around $375.
Want more golf gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best golf accessories, or read our detailed breakdown of the best golf balls for distance and accuracy.
If you’re looking to enhance your golf game during your time off, the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Golf Monitor is a must. It’s recognized as the Official Launch Monitor of Golf Digest, as well as a 2020 Buyer’s Guide Winner of MyGolfSpy. The mobile launch monitor uses the abilities of your smart device to provide immediate feedback, including shot tracing, launch data, and replay. And it’s easy to use with setup taking less than 30 seconds.
The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Golf Monitor provides pro-level feedback incredibly accurate distance tracking. Instant feedback includes numerous stats, such as shot tracing, averages, dispersion, trajectory, and standard deviation for each of your clubs. And there’s even GPS satellite views that enable you to track your shots overhead for the exact course that you’re on.
There’s nothing more vital to a fantastic day outdoors than a good cooler. And the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler is about as good as it gets. Available in numerous colors, the Tundra 45 can hold up to 26 cans when utilizing the recommended 2:1 ice to contents ratio. And with the cooler’s 3-inches of PermaFrost Insulation, ice remains ice for the duration of your day.
Thanks to this Yeti‘s extra thick FatWall design, the cooler promises to be bear-proof during camping sessions. The Rotomolded Construction makes the Tundra 45 essentially indestructible in any environment. It sports T-Rex Lid Latches comprised of heavy-duty rubber to ensure it stays tightly and securely latched. Double haul handles make it easy to move. There are Anchorpoint tie-down slots for security on boats, trucks, or trailers. And the Tundra 45’s Vortex drain system promises to be leakproof while also being quick and easy to drain.
The warmth of a crackling fire never gets old, but the older you get, chopping firewood kind of loses its charm. That’s what makes this portable propane firepit a perfect solution for retirees who plan to spend a good deal of time traveling in their motor home or RV. At 19 inches in diameter, it puts up a nice sized flame that never gets out of control.
This is a gift that creates the perfect ambiance, and ensuing conversation, that only happens around a fire. And it’s super fast and easy to set up in minutes – no tools required. It has a matchless auto-ignition for a fast and simple start-up. It works in all weathers and delivers a clean and smokeless flame. Outland makes all kinds of gas firepits, portable and permanent. Browse for them here.
If you want to get them a firepit that’s strictly for use on their back patio, we like the Best Choice Products Home Outdoor Patio Natural Stone Gas Fire Pit.
Folks work their entire lives to be able to just sit back and relax by the pool on a daily basis. However, that pool becomes work itself on a regular basis with all the ways they need to be maintained. But with the Polaris F9550 Sport Robotic In-Ground Pool Cleaner, vacuuming your pool has never been easier.
The Polaris‘ 4-Wheel Drive Aqua-Trax tires are designed to function perfectly atop all pool surfaces. And I mean all, as it can climb your pool’s steps and walls to keep those squeaky clean as well. Its ActivMotion Sensor Technology with a cable length of 70-feet ensures that the robotic cleaner hits every area of the pool. But should there be a spot or two that need to be addressed, the included Motion-Sensing Remote can be aimed wherever you like and the Polaris will go take care of business.
The pool cleaner also comes equipped with an Easy Lift System that has it come to the surface where it’s convenient for you. The Dirty Canister Indicator will alter you when it’s time to be emptied. The unit sports Vortex Vacuum Technology which keeps debris suspended while allowing for maximum suction power. The filter is super easy to clean out whenever it gets filled. And with a 7-day programmable timer, you can have your fancy pool cleaner run during whatever time of day that’s best for you.
It’s hard not to crack up at this cool retirement gift, but so many people finally get the time to do some serious fishing once they’re not bound by the constraints of that Monday-Friday work routine. If you know a retiree who loves to fish, this is one of those good retirement gifts that keeps on giving, because they’ll use it every day, and they’ll chuckle everytime they get their mail.
It’s designed to fit on a standard 2 x 4 inch or 4 x 4 inch post, and comes with the mounting hardware included. It’s coated with a UV protectant, so this little fishy will keep looking great for years to come. We think any outdoor enthusiast will be hooked! While this one is designed to look like a baby bass, you can also order a wide mouth bass, or catfish as well. Another cute small gift idea would be this handmade vintage look “Gone Fishing” wall hanging.
Oh sure, she’ll pretend to be full of tears upon leaving, but you know your retiring colleague is going to show up at the office if only to thumb their nose (lovingly, of course) at all of you poor schleps who are still on the job. You might as well give her this fun (aka. mocking) tee shirt that proudly announces she’s retired and you’re not. Good thing you like her, right? If you’re shopping for a male colleague, this funny tee shirt makes it clear he’s not about to be bossed around anymore.
It’s solid advice to live by: Don’t piss off old people. This hoodie declares just that, citing “the older we get the less ‘life in prison’ is a deterrent” as sound reasoning. It’s a funny retirement gift that’s also cozy to wear. It’s primarily comprised of cotton. There are hand pouches built into the front. You can order it in small, medium, large, XL, and 2XL. And color options include black, navy, royal blue, dark heather, and heather gray.
A great retirement gift for men or women is this Don’t Forget My Discount T-Shirt. Most of us have been around a senior when they push to ensure that their senior discount gets applied to whatever is being purchased. And this funny t-shirt makes light of just that. It’s available in a range of sizes from small through 3 XL. And the 100% cotton tee comes in black, navy, royal blue, dark heather, and heather blue.
This I Smell Old People T-Shirt is a hilarious retirement gift for those getting up there in age. There are fits for both men and women. Colors available are black, navy, brown, olive, and purple. It boasts a lightweight feel with double-needle sleeves and a bottom hem. And it should fit just about everyone with sizes available ranging from small to 3XL.
Looking for a retirement gift idea for the person who says they want to use their newfound free time to get fit? Then a fitness tracker like the LETSCOM HR is a great choice. And because it’s so popular as well as inexpensive, you won’t have invested a ton just in case they don’t like it.
The HR offers heart rate and sleep monitoring, even though they might not care about the sleep thing now that they’re not a working stiff. Of course, it tracks steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, plus it has an easy to read watch, 14 training modes and app to keep track of progress.
If you want to get them a more premium tracker, check out our guide to the best fitness trackers.
Good retirement gifts should have more meaning than they show on the surface, and this lovely abalone necklace is a good example. Abalone is thought to enhance fertility, which at retirement seems kind of funny. In reality, we think this gift is more emblematic of moving on to a rich and fertile life after work has finally ended. It comes with a card that speaks of finding happiness in all their new pursuits, which is a perfect mantra for retirement. The Tree Locket Abalone Heart Gift Set is another cool idea that combines an openwork tree of life locket with a beautiful iridescent abalone heart.
Retirement means there’s time to explore new hobbies, and you want to give your retiree something to focus on right away. Not that every retired person is bored, but this gift ensures both short term learning and long term enjoyment. This winemaking kit comes complete with everything they’ll need to create six gallons of wine to enjoy and share with their friends.
If you think they’re more into craft brewing, the Northern Brewer Deluxe Home Brewing Equipment Starter Kit comes with all the tools and ingredients to make 50 bottles of Chinook IPA. Sounds like a tasty pursuit to us! Or you can order the kit to make Irish Red Ale, or Caribou Slobber Brown Ale.
There’s almost nothing better than hiking or camping alongside a beautiful river or stream. The one thing that could make it even more entertaining though, is to play around panning for gold. Well, that and fishing, of course. If they don’t have gold fever yet, the retiree on your gift list could catch it fast by panning for gold with this super cool prospecting kit.
It comes complete with everything they’ll need to get hooked. Field-tested and recommended by the Gold Prospectors Association of America this cool kit is made of durable, high-quality plastic, weighs only seven pounds, and packs completely inside itself to make for easy carrying. It works is by concentrating gold into a small bowl through a filtration system, which makes the panning process super easy and fun. With gravity doing all the hard work for them, they can just scoop in dirt, pour in water, and watch for results.
No wonder this kit was a hit on ABC’s Shark Tank.
If your recipient lives anywhere near the coast, then nabbing them an Outrav Pop Up Beach Tent is as good a retirement gift as they come. It’s fantastic for use on the beach, but it’s also great for hiking, camping, fishing, or other outdoor activities. It’s fantastic at protecting against the sun. At 7.2’ wide, 4.1′ tall, and 3.9′ deep, it can fit several adults and or kids. It’s lightweight and easy to travel with. And thanks to its pop open ability, you can have the entire tent setup in literally just a few minutes.
If you want to venture out from your local shores this summer, the Intex Explorer K2 Kayak is the way to do it. It boasts a pair of inflatable seats with backrests for comfortability. It’s pretty inexpensive for the quality. It comes with a pair of paddles, a pump, a carry bag, as well as a slew of other features to make your experience quicker and easier.
With the Wekapo Inflatable Lounger, you can essentially set up a comfortable bean bag just about anywhere. These, however, are much more convenient. As instead of being filled with heavy filler, the Wekapo Inflatable Loungers just get whisked into the wind to be filled up. It’s pretty innovative. Even more convenient. And still incredibly comfortable.
If a trip doesn’t require a Yeti, the FORICH Leakproof Backpack Cooler should more than suffice. Whether headed to the beach, camping, hiking, or just lunch at the park, this backpack cooler touts the 30-liters of space (equivalent to 30 cans, FYI). It’s lightweight. Has side pockets for additional storage. The backpack is leakproof and has numerous pockets. There’s even a bottle opener built-in and breathable mesh fabric to keep those wearing it comfortable.
It seems like once you retire, you’re essentially forced to become amazing at corn hole. So if you don’t have a board of your own, getting one makes for a great retirement gift for men. The GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set is a great set that won’t break the bank. These pine frames are varnished, so you can make a project out of customizing them. The heavy-duty bags are regulation size. And the set comes with two carrying bags for both the boards and bags.
Bocce Ball just sounds like an older person’s game for some reason. But really it’s a super fun game for all ages. Still, a package like the GoSports Backyard Bocce Set would make for an awesome retirement gift idea for those that would enjoy it. It comes with 8 balls in total across 4 different colors for various teams. The resin balls are 11-ounces each, giving great weight to each throw. A Pallino ball is included, of course, as well as measuring tape for close throws. Oh, and GoSports throws in a carrying bag for convenience too.
Ladder Ball is another game that is easily enjoyed by pretty much anyone. It doesn’t get much simpler than tosses the stringed golf balls and hoping to land on one of the set’s three tiers of poles. And the GoSports Pro Grade Ladder Toss Game is one of the most cost-efficient sets out there.
It still touts quality though, with thick ropes to prevent tangles and soft rubber balls to ensure no one gets nailed. Ropes are measured out to a regulation 16-inches. The PVC used is reinforced to be ultra-sturdy. Each pole is labeled with a point designation. A score tracking post is available on each side for easy tracking. And the set is easy to assemble and disassemble, with a carrying bag included, making it easy to take to tailgates, the beach, or just your backyard.
The beautiful thing about Kan Jam is that it’s a game that can be enjoyed by almost everyone. If you can toss a frisbee and stand, you’re set to have a great time. For those that plan to spend plenty of days at the beach, the game makes for a good retirement gift idea. It’s a super fun game that can be both relaxed and competitive. And really you don’t have to have a high skill level to enjoy it.
Whether you’re a guy or a girl that loves games, a new take on cornhole is gaining steam in the form of Bulzi Ball. Unlike something like Slammo, Bulzi Ball makes for a good retirement gift because you can play in whatever way suits your abilities. Using a trio of hacky sacks, you can play in a trio of ways. You can simply toss the sacks back and forth as you would in cornhole. You can allow your partner on the other side to rebound deep shots with any part of their body but hands and arms. Or, if you’re really into hacky sack, you can play that you must hacky sack your partner’s throws for them to count. Best of all? Everything stacks into a condensed size and is easily transportable with the included bag.
When you’re retired, it’s likely that you’ll find yourself at the beach more often than you used to be able to. So it’s not a bad idea to stock up on things that you can enjoy while hanging out there. This Giant Pong Game is a great way to have some fun while you’re out there. The set comes with a dozen “cups”, a pair of tennis balls, and a pair of whiffle balls. A carrying bag is included too for convenience. But even if the beach isn’t near, the set makes for an awesome yard game during barbeques and parties too.
Another fun game for retirees with more free time on their hands is Knockoff Disc Toss. It’s a game that’s is super easy to transport and setup, and even easier to play. Making it ideal for beaches, camping, or other destination locations. The objective is simple, place an object atop the poles that you and your opponent are competing to knock off first with the included frisbee. Play to a certain score, or, to force others to consume their favorite beverage. The way you play is entirely up to you.
You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy playing with blocks. Giantville’s Giant Tumbling Wooden Blocks set is fun for all ages. Essentially a jumbo version of Jenga, it makes for an awesome outdoor party game. Or even something that you can enjoy in the living room too. There are 56 blocks in total, each comprised of premium pine wood. And the set even comes with a convenient carrying case and dry-erase scoreboard too.
If you love strategic games, then having this Giant 4 in A Row set for your backyard or patio is a no brainer. This model is 2-feet tall, but there are larger 3-foot and 4-foot options available too if you’re looking for something a bit bigger. This one from the Rally and Roar Store is comprised of durable pinewood and comes with orange and blue chips to fill the board with. And it comes with a carrying bag too that makes it easy to travel with.
It doesn’t matter if you’re 18 or 80 – backyard games are fun. And the Elite Sportz Hookey Ring Toss Game is something that will keep friends and family occupied for hours on end. Simply hang the board on any wall that works. Gather some friendly competitors, and let the rings fly much like you would in a game of darts. Just with these, you don’t have to worried about inebriated friends making sharp darts dangerous.
A tumbler is a practical retirement gift for men or women that’s cool but won’t break the bank. And this The Legend Has Retired Insulated Tumbler might just be as awesome as they get. Stating “The Legend Has Retired” and “Aged to Perfection”, this 20-ounce tumbler can serve as a coffee thermos or as a double-sealed vacuum insulated container that will keep your drink cold for hours. It’s BPA free, has a leak-proof container, and even comes with a matching “The Legend Has Retired” keychain too.
This Old Lives Matter Whiskey Scotch Glass makes for a great retirement gift for men. Whether it be Dad, Grandpa, or just any other elderly male curmudgeon that you love, seeming them sitting there with this glass just seems right, doesn’t it? It holds 11-ounces of their favorite beverage. It’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. And the glass has a heavy base that makes it feel good and sturdy to hold.
It may not be the most creative retirement gift idea, but it expresses the perfect sentiment for someone’s last day at the office. It’s microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, and made from high-quality ceramic. Pair it with a Starbucks gift card or a bag of gourmet coffee beans. This is a nice gift option if you are giving a gift individually, but if you are chipping in for a big present with the rest of the office, check out some of the more premium gift ideas further down our list.
Looking for a truly premium gift? This beautiful timepiece from Bulova is an appropriate gift for any retiree who spent most of their life at the same company. It is water-resistant to 300 meters, and boasts one of the world’s most accurate movements.
Shopping for someone who has a long history at your company? Gold watches are a common retirement gift, especially for people who have been with the company for a long time. If you want to see some great options, check out our guide to the best women’s gold watches, or shop more gold watches for men and women here.
Being retired means there’s all kinds of time for getting creative. Painting is a wonderful way to expand the mind, keep fine motor skills well honed and pursue a new passion that could lead to a post retirement career. If G.W. Bush could leave the White House and become a successful painter, so can the retiree on your gift list.
This amazing 133 piece set includes everything they’ll need to get started, whether they want to paint still life or plein air. With sketch pads, and paper for watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting, plus brushes, all three kinds of paints, a palette and even a wooden easel, they’ll be set. Make it more fun starting out by getting them the Bob Ross Joy of Painting Series, a DVD set for beginners. They’ll be painting “happy little clouds” in no time.
Sometimes the weather just doesn’t cooperate when your longing to get out on the links. Luckily, you can bring the fun of golf into your home virtually with the Arcade 1Up Golden Tee Classic Arcade Cabinet. Recognized as the most popular arcade golf franchise of all time, the cabinet houses 4 Golden Tee games, including Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2000, Golden Tee 1999, and Golden Tee 1998.
Just like in the arcade, the Golden Tee Classic Arcade Cabinet allows you to control your shots with a trackball controller. This enables you to utilize both backswing and forward swing, as well as the ability to control slice, hook, draw, and fade shots. Up to 4 people can play at a time, making it ideal for hangouts. You can select either stroke play or skins. And each of the games features a trio of 18-hole options.
If you don’t have the space or budget for the Arcade 1Up Golden Tee Classic Arcade Cabinet, then Golden Tee Golf from TV Games is your next best option. The game easily connects to essentially all televisions thanks to its composite cable setup. It sports the same trackball setup that you’re used to from the arcade variety. And it still boasts plenty of options such as 4 player capabilities, stroke and skin play, 9 hole, or 18 hole settings.
Best of all, there’s no video game system or software needed! You simply plug it directly into the television and begin your round. Easy enough so that children and adults alike will have no issues hitting the virtual course.
Tennis is a fantastic activity to pick up at any age of life – but especially during retirement. It not only gets your competitive juices flowing, but it’s also an amazing form of exercise in a variety of ways. But if you or a retiree aren’t equipped to go a few sets, then the Wilson Federer Pro Staff Precision XL 110 Pre-Strung Tennis Racquet Set is the perfect starting kit.
The set comes with the fantastic Federer Pro Staff Precision XL 11 – which is obviously Federer’s racquet of choice. It’s Volcanic Frame Technology allows for increased stability without sacrificing power. Its AirLite Alloy construction ensures it’s lightweight yet durable. And thanks to the Oversized head, novices will appreciate solid power yet forgiveness with an enlarged sweet spot.
The kit also comes with a lightweight tennis bag capable of carrying two racquets at a time. As well as a can of balls so you can jump onto the court immediately. Altogether, it’s an awesome ready to go tennis experience that anyone would surely love.
If you’re looking to be the best on the senior circuit, you’ll have to practice. And the TopspinPro – Tennis Training Aid is a sure-fire way to help get you there.
The training device is designed to have you perfecting your swing’s topspin in no time. The screens are implemented in a way that will have you swinging at the correct angle to nail those topspin groundstrokes. And continued use will have effective muscle memory built into your game.
The TopspinPro is simple to set up and is adjustable so that it can be used by players of essentially any height. And because you’re not actually sending tennis balls flying, you can get your practice and exercise in with the TopsinPro both indoors and out.
Raquetball is one of the most approachable sports to jump into to keep yourself fit. But if you don’t have any equipment, there’s an easy place to start in the Deluxe Racquetball Starter Kit Series. The kit features everything you need to get going in one package – and at a discounted price.
The set comes with the high-end Ektelon EXO Toron 160 Racquet. A set of Dunlop Atomic Blue racquet balls are in the package too. As well as a Python Xtreme View Black Eyeguard and Python 3 Racquet Racquetball Bag. In one swift purchase, you’ll have everything you need to get yourself out on the court.
There’s no more exciting countdown than the countdown to retirement. Whether you’re looking for a retirement gift for men or a retirement gift for women, either would be massively excited to place this Retirement Countdown Clock in your leisure area of choice. On it, you can set a countdown of up to 999 days for those on the road to retirement. There are numerous styles to choose from. And exact times are easy to set thanks to easy to use buttons on the back.
Lots of people wait to travel until after they’ve retired. Finally, with the freedom to spread their wings, they seek out and explore exotic locations, cities and backroads. This three piece luggage set can become their perfect travel companion. The hard side suitcases can take the wear and tear of airports while keeping the contents safe and dry. They are super lightweight and feature those awesome silent 360 degree spinner wheels, so they can be pulled in any direction with ease. The telescoping handles make grabbing them and running through a crowded airport a breeze.
These luggage sets come in a dozen colors, so you don’t have to choose this cool green set. We also think they’ll like this more metallic set of hard side luggage. We think it has a kind of cool Star Trek vibe.
Travel means packing lots of toiletries to take along, and that can be a pain. But not with this gorgeous leather-look hanging toiletry bag for men. It looks super luxe, but it’s made of water-resistant PU leather, so no worries about leaks and spills ruining their fancy carrier. It easily wipes clean with a warm rag.
Compared to boring nylon bags, this one is a standout because of its looks and functionality. Two big zipper pockets handle all the larger items, while two roomy square snap pockets at the bottom are perfect for travel sized shampoos, soaps and shave cream. If you’re shopping for a man who prefers a traditional Dopp Kit, we’d recommend this one.
Face it, as you get older, you tend to suffer forgetfulness here and there. So a funny retirement gift for women would be this Shit I Can’t Remember: Organizer, Log Book & Notebook. It’s 100 pages of blank space to jot down dates, numbers, passwords, etc. And it has a cover that will make you chuckle every time.
For those “senior moments”, there may finally be a cure! Not really, but you can have a laugh about it with a tin of these Memory Mints. The mints are delicious and robust themselves.. But this good retirement gift is really highlighted by the keepsake tin that comes along with them.
When you’re retired, sometimes you might just have too much time on your hands. Luckily for those folks, Stella Reingold’s 101 Fun Things to Do in Retirement Book is full of fun ideas to make the most of your free time. As the author puts it, “Push the envelope. Do it weird, do it different, but most of all do it fun! Be that cigar chomping rocknroll granny if it takes your fancy. Seriously, if your kids aren’t worried about what you are up to, then you are probably not doing it right!” So if you can’t quite tell, this book might just take some retiress out of their comfort zone.
So many people say they don’t know what they’d do in retirement (which frankly, seems crazy to us.) This great book serves up a thousand ideas for wildlife adventures, both large and small. From bird watching to caring for endangered rhinos in Africa, it will spur ideas for excursions in the outdoors that will keep them feeling young at heart once they’ve stopped working 9 to 5.
We also highly recommend The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small. While it’s so popular that it’s temporarily out of stock, you can order it now and it will be sent as soon as it’s available again.
A cool (and humorous) way to present these awesome books is in an actual bucket with a clever little twist.
A lot of retirees feel like they go through a second childhood when they stop working. Help them embrace their inner child with this epic box set of Calvin and Hobbes comics. Composed of three hardcover, four-color volumes in a sturdy slipcase, this New York Times best-selling edition includes all Calvin and Hobbes cartoons that ever appeared in syndication.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves comics in general, or Calvin and Hobbes in particular, this is a great retirement gift. You might also consider the gut busting work of Gary Larson with The Complete Far Side.