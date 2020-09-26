Best Gourmet Olive Oil: Top 11 Brands

I’ve got a place in the pantry of my heart for Bariani. When I lived in Sacramento (which is, essentially, where Bariani’s farm is), I’d buy their olive oil at a great Italian grocery store, Corti Brothers.

It’s a terrific tasting, organic, family produced olive oil. They use two traditional California olives — the manzanillo and the mission. This is one of those olive oils that, just looking at it, you can tell it’s the real deal. (That’s another way of saying it’s unfiltered, which is what you want.)

With this, you get two bottles of Bariani — each one is one liter (33.8 ounces). Bariani also has an “early harvest” extra virgin olive oil for just around $38 for a single bottle.

The olive oil gets a great 4.3 out of 5-star rating average, with more than 150 customer reviews. Bariani is a member of the Olive Oil Commission of California.