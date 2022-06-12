50 Best Graduation Gifts for Him

If you know a new grad who’s moving into his own place, then this video doorbell is one of the best graduation gifts for him. It allows a grad to see, hear, and speak to guests from a phone, tablet, or PC, making for increased safety. The grad can receive mobile notifications when someone presses the doorbell or triggers its motion sensors, and night vision ensures a clear picture in any light. The doorbell is easy to install and set up, and with a Ring Protect Plan, a grad can record all of the videos that it takes.