Finding the perfect gift for a new graduate can be a challenge. You’ll want a gift that’s not only memorable, but that the grad is also likely to use. Whether you’re shopping for a high school or college graduate, we’ve collected the 50 best graduation gifts for him to save you time on your shopping.
Perfect for the graduate headed off on big adventures, this luggage set includes three uprights that are both lightweight and durable. Made of ABS, this luggage protects the contents, making them ideal for airline travel or a road trip. They feature telescoping handles for easy maneuverability, and they expand an extra two inches in depth so you can fit more inside. Double spinner wheels mean you can maneuver them 360 degrees for maximum agility.
With this digital photo frame, a new graduate can enjoy their favorite memories from back home wherever they go. This all-in-one frame not only displays photos and videos, but also plays music, displays the weather, includes a calendar, and features an alarm. Its 32GB memory offers plenty of storage, ands the frame can be mounted on a wall or left freestanding. Consider pre-loading it with photos for an extra-memorable gift.
With this virtual reality headset, a new grad can game, stay fit, and enjoy exclusive blockbuster releases. The fast processor and high-resolution display create a quality, seamless experience. Other features like hand tracking and 3D positional audio enhance the reality of these virtual worlds. Grads will have access to more than 250 fitness, gaming, and multiplayer titles.
This laptop backpack is perfect for the grad headed off to school or to a new job. Its TSA-friendly padded compartment can hold a 16-inch laptop or tablet. A built-in USB port makes for easy charging, and the bag features an organizer for power cords, chargers, and other gear. An insulated side pocket is perfect for water bottles, while a crush-resistant pocket helps to protect glasses. The ergonomically contoured mesh shoulder straps make for comfortable carry.
These noise cancelling earbuds are sure to be a hit with a music-loving grad. They feature a custom acoutic platform that creates a balanced sound for a quality listening experience. The active noise cancelling mode will let the listener immerse themselves in the music, or they can change over to the transparency mode, which lets them hear the world around them, too. Three soft eartip sizes ensure a comfy fit, and built-in microphones allow for voice assistant use and calls.
This portable speaker makes it easy for a new grad to enjoy their favorite music anywhere, whether that’s in an apartment or around a campfire in the backyard. It’s waterproof and ready to travel, and it’s designed to provide a clear, deep sound. It resists dust and debris, drops, rust, and UV light, making it a highly durable choice. It pairs with Bluetooth devices and features a range up to 30 feet.
A new grad will look poised and professional when they head off to a new job with this Italian leather briefcase. It’s handmade with full-grain cowhide leather for superior durability, and brass hardware adds extra strength. The briefcase is spacious enough to accommodate a 15-inch laptop, and features a business card holder, pen organizer, and phone holder. The detachable shoulder strap is adjustable for a custom fit.
With this tablet, a new grad can get organized, enjoy plenty of entertainment, and even make video calls to family and friends. The 3 GB of RAM and generous internal storage makes the tablet fast and responsive. It also features a bright display, while more than 2 million pixels create a crisp look. The tablet supports all of those essential apps like Netflix and Facebook, as well as Microsoft Office and Dropbox when it’s time to get to work.
Sleek and stylish, this watch will have a new grad looking poised and professional. The slim profile and plated bracelet with a brushed and polished finish add a modern, luxurious touch. The hardened scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass is durable enough for daily wear, while the watch’s water resistant design means it’s fine for short periods of swimming. Choose from a wide assortment of colors to match the graduate’s style.
If you want to really splurge on one of the best graduation gifts for him, the MacBook Air is the way to go. Perfect for the new grad who’s headed off to school or to a new job, this laptop features an 8-core CPU and 8 GB of memory for a fast performance. Its 13.3-inch Retina display creates vibrant colors and sharp, clear text, and the 18-hour battery life means this laptop is ready for on-the-go use.
Perfect for busy grads, this smart countertop microwave oven pairs with Alexa for easy operation. The grad can use more than 70 Alexa voice commands for hands-free cooking. Commands like “Alexa, soften ice cream” or “Alexa, defrost meat” save time and take the guesswork out of meal preparation. The six sensor presets adjust cooking time to ensure great results.
With the Wristcam, a new grad can transform his Apple Watch into a camera and more. The band features two cameras capable of taking HD video and 4K photos. There’s a built-in battery that functions independently of the Apple Watch, and with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, it’s easy to share the photos and videos captured. The Wristcam even supports live video messaging to other phones, so you get the most out of your watch and can leave your iPhone at home.
Whether a new grad is heading to the gym or out on a camping adventure, this YETI jug is ready for the task. It features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep its contents cold or hot longer, and the no sweat design prevents pesky condensation. Set it in the truck bed or store it in the ATV during a day of exploration. It’s made of stainless steel, so it’s rugged and durable.
A new grad will feel right at home in his first apartment with this stereo system setup. Not only is it equipped with a CD player, but it also features a wireless and Bluetooth connection, so the grad can stream music from a phone, tablet, or laptop. A dual amplifier enhances the sound performance, providing a rich, powerful bass that remains balanced with higher frequencies. The MAX Sound technology boosts the bass at the touch of a button without distorting the sound for a truly immersive listening experience.
This ergonomic office chair will help to keep a new grad comfortable, whether he’s headed to school or working from home. Its back support, headrest, stepless seat height, tilt, and armrests are all adjustable, so a grad can personalize the chair for maximum comfort. The backrest is made with a flexible mesh to maximize air flow. The chair seat has a waterfall front to help eliminate leg pressure, while the cushion is soft yet also firm enough to hold its shape.
Whether a new grad is headed off to school or to his first apartment, this trunk will make the process of moving and storing items easier. Its wooden construction and heavy gauge vinyl cover makes it extra durable, and it features a carry handle for convenience. The trunk is lockable to help keep goods secure, and the tongue and groove closure is resistant to dust and moisture.
This dash cam will capture all of the adventures that a new grad experiences. It records quality videos with excellent clarity, and its night vision technology ensures clear images even in low light conditions. The camera’s built-in WiFi means you can view the recordings instantly on a phone, and it’s easy to save and share videos. The GPS monitors location and speed for a safer drive.
If a new grad is planning to camp, take a road trip, or go on a vacation, this blanket makes one of the best graduation gifts for him. It’s packable yet warm, and includes a carry bag that it fits inside. The blanket features technical materials just like what you would find in sleeping bags and insulated jackets. It’s made entirely from recycled materials, and it can be machine washed for easy cleaning.
A grad who loves to game is sure to appreciate the performance of this gaming keyboard. It combines the keystroke feel of a mechanical keyboard while being highly responsive for the most frantic game play. The keyboard features a volume dial and backlit media buttons for easy adjustment while in the midst of a game, and its lighting system connects with compatible devices for a vivid atmosphere. The palm rest is magnetically attached for easy removal as needed.
If a grad is headed off to a large campus or life in a busy city, this electric scooter could be one of the best graduation gifts for him. It features a range of up to 12.5 miles on a single battery charge, and only takes about four hours to recharge. The scooter reaches a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour. Its frame folds up for easy transportation or storage, and it features rubberized grips for comfort and security.
This comfortable recliner will add a luxurious touch to a new grad’s first apartment or home. It features thick padding and a seat angle that automatically adjusts to body movement. A 360-degree swivel base provides plenty of maneuverability, while also greating the stability needed to support up to 330 pounds. The faux leather looks genuine but is easy to clean and maintain, perfect for a busy grad.
This portable air conditioner is perfect for a grad’s new home or apartment. It’s lightweight and mounted on rolling wheels for easy maneuverability. It features a cooling, dehumidifier, and fan mde, so it serves the purpose of multiple appliances. A digital touch button control panel makes it easy to adjust the settings to maintain the perfect temperature.
This hand-stained Italian leather wallet is designed to last, making it a beautiful piece. The leather is inspected by the company’s owner to ensure that it’s top-quality. The wallet features a removable I.D. window for easy driver’s license access. The wallet is slim enough to comfortably fit into a pocket, but it includes enough space for up to eight cards. It’s available in multiple colors to suit a new grad’s style.
Perfect for a grad who’s into graphic design, this drawing monitor features a generously sized work area and a graphic pen with a 60-degree tilt function. The monitor recognizes subtle differences in pen pressure, making for a smooth, natural drawing experience. The pen body is equiped with two programmable hot keys, and the entire system works with a Windows or Mac OS computer. Best of all, the pen is battery-free, so there’s no need to worry about charing it or running out of power.
Perfect for a grad who loves a good latte, cappuccino, or espresso, this machine allows for drink preparation right at home. It doesn’t take up too much counter space, so it’s suitable for use in apartments, and it is easy to clean, too. The machine’s 15 BAR pump pressure ensures a delicious single or double espresso, and the machine’s milk frother allows for a quality, rich drink.
This kit will make a colorful touch to a new grad’s entertainment center so he feels right at home. The Colorsense camera, LED backlights, and two LED light bars all react to entertainment content for a unique and ever-changing atmosphere. The lighting changes brightness and moves with the onscreen visuals, and it even reacts to sounds. It pairs with movies and video games for an immersive viewing effect.
Whether a new grad is heading off to college or preparing for his first job, this standing desk can make hours of work or study more comfortable. The desk’s roomy setup is ideal for two monitors and a laptop, and the motor lift system allows for smooth height adjustments as needed. The desk features a generous 154-pound weight capacity and can help to keep a new grad healthy and active throughout the workday or school day.
Ideal for the grad who loves his Apple technology, this charging stand charges an Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously to save time. It features a built-in magnetic charging module for the Apple Watch, as well as a lightning connector for the iPhone, so it’s easy to use. The grad can even raise or lower the lightning connector so it fits most phone cases for seamless charging.
With this mini projector, a new grad can have friends over for movie nights and to watch the big games in large scale. The projector delivers clear pictures with vibrant colors, and supports displays up to 300 inches in size. There’s no need for an adapter, since the projector can connect to an iPhone using WiFi. You can also connect it to a TV stick, Roku, or Apple TV box to access entertainment apps like Hulu or Netflix. Built-in stereo speakers provide plenty of sound for an optimal viewing experience.
The Amazon Echo is a fantastic graduation gift for a grad who wants to make the most of their new space. The Echo functions as a speaker, a smart home hub, and as an Alexa device. It allows a grad to call friends and family who also have the Echo and an Alexa device, amking it easy to stay connected. The Echo can provide voice control for smart locks, lights, and senzors, and it can pair with a streaming service for hands-free music control and listening.
Give a new grad a comfortable and versatile seating option for his dorm or apartment with this Moon Pod beanbag chair. The Moon Pod features high-friction micro-beads that provide scomfortable support, so the body doesn’t sink down into the bag. It’s suitable for sitting, reclining, and even sleeping, and it can help to relieve back and neck pain. Best of all, the Moon Pod weighs just 12 pounds, so it’s easy to move around, store, and transport.
When a new grad has a serious sense of adventure, this GoPro bundle makes one of the best graduation gifts for him. The camera features stunning video resolution, as well as image stabilization and a super slow-motion feature for quality results. Its waterproof design makes it rugged and durable, and it also features advanced wind noise reduction for clearer audio. It’s compatible with more than 45 GoPro mounts and accessories, so a new grad can use it to capture all of his adventures.
Sophisticated and versatile, this briefcase is made of full grain leather that’s soft yet durable. Premium YKK zipers and a heavy-duty strap ensure the grad’s belongings stay secure. A padded storage pocket can hold a 14- to 15.6-inch laptop, while the other compartments can hold a laptop measuring up to 17.3 inches. This classy bag is ready for trips to the office, travel, and more.
With this digital picture frame, a new grad can enjoy all his favorite photos of friends and family, even when he’s far from home. The frame’s touch screen makes for an easy operation,a nd it connects to WiFi, so you can load photos to the frame by email. The 10-inch color display shows the photos in vivid color, so special memories will have never looked better.
A new grad can kick back and relax a little with the Nintendo Switch. It features a TV mode, tabletop mode, and handheld mode, so a grad can switch things up between the different play styles. Its touch screen is generously sized at 6.2 inches, and the battery lasts up to nine hours for uninhibited gameplay. The Switch even connects with WiFi to support multi-player gaming.
Any coffee-loving grad will appreciate the convenience of this coffee maker. A grad can use the single-serving option to brew coffee using grounds or a K-Cup. If more than a cup is in order, the carafe side can brew up to 12 cups at a time. The programming is simple to use and the brewer keeps the cofee warm for two hours, then automatically powers off to save electricity. It even features a pause and pour function so that the grad can pour a cup of coffee before the brew has finished.
Ideal for both gaming and working from home, this gaming chair offers ergonomic support to improve comfort during long work days or marathon gaming sessions. It features premium PU leather for a luxurious feel, while the steel frame adds durability. The chair offers a 360-degree swiven for easy maneuverability, and it reclines between 90 and 180 degrees. It also rocks back and forth at the touch of a button to help keep the new grad comfortable.
With the Apple AirPods Pro, a new grad can immerse himself in his music, thanks to their active noise cancellation. The AirPods also feature a transparency mode that allows in the sounds of the outside world, ideal for safety in some situations. The dynamic head tracking feature surrounds the wearer with sound, while adaptive EQ tunes the music to the wearer’s ears for an optimal listening experience. The three silicone tip sizes ensure a customizable fit, and the AirPods are resistant to sweat and water for maximum durability.
If you know a new grad who’s moving into his own place, then this video doorbell is one of the best graduation gifts for him. It allows a grad to see, hear, and speak to guests from a phone, tablet, or PC, making for increased safety. The grad can receive mobile notifications when someone presses the doorbell or triggers its motion sensors, and night vision ensures a clear picture in any light. The doorbell is easy to install and set up, and with a Ring Protect Plan, a grad can record all of the videos that it takes.
With this suspension training system, a new grad can easily fit in a workout in his dorm, on campus, at his new apartment, or while traveling for work. This system includes everything he needs, like the TRX Go Suspension Training Strap, four mini resistance bands, and even a water bottle. The carabiner makes it easy to change length during the workout, while foam handles help to keep a grad comfortable. The kit includes a 30-day trial to the TRX training club and all of its on-demand workout videos.
The Hatch Restore allows a grad to personalize his sleep routine, so whether he’s headed off to school or starting a new job, he can wake up rested and restored. The sunrise alarm clock provides a gradual wakeup to support healthy cortisol levels. This device also features a library of soothing sounds, including white noise, and it functions as a reading light to help a grad prepare for bed.
With this smartwatch, a new grad can stay on top of his health and his workouts. The sleep tracker monitors sleep habits, while the heart tracker provides ECG monitoring and allows the grad to share readings with his doctor. The exercise function recognizes six exercise activities, including running and swimming, for easy tracking. A grad can even participate in group exercises with his friends to stay active.
This DSLR camera makes a fantastic gift for a new grad who wants to capture all of those special moments and adventures. Its 24.1 megapixel sensor and nine-point autofocus system ensure quality, clear images. The camera features built-in WiFi, so it’s easy to upload and share images and videos through social media. It even pairs with compatible smart devices for hands-free remote shooting, perfect for those group portraits when the grad wants to be in the photo, too.
The Fire TV Cube delivers hands-free entertainment that a new grad can enjoy in his apartment or dorm. The Cube can control not only the TV, but also compatible soundbars. A grad can use his voice to change the TV channel, or he can ask Alexa to turn off the lights for a convenient viewing experience. This media player features 4K streaming, and a grad can access more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from platforms like Peacock and Netflix.
With this heated razor, a new grad can enjoy soothing warmth similar to a hot towel shave. The Gillette blades allow for a close, comfortable shave, and the razor takes less than a second to heat up. The magnetic docking and wireless charging capabilities are easy to use, and a single charge provides up to six shaves.
The Kindle Paperwhite makes catching up on reading easy and convenient for any new graduate. It features adjustable warm light and a display that reads like real paper. A single battery charge offers power for up to 10 weeks, and since the device is designed to withstand accidental immersion in water, it’s suitable for use outdoors, too. The Kindle can store thousands of books and it’s lightweight and easy to pack.
This smart TV will add a special touch to any new grad’s new home. Its 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG mean the picture and colors are more vibrant for an overall better viewing experience. The TV pairs with Alexa to find and launch content, or to check sports scores. The TV includes 4 HDMI inputs, so it’s easy to connect to gaming devices.
These noise-cancelling headphones are a must-have for a music-loving graduate. They’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and their Bluetooth technology creates a strong connection with few drop-outs. The adaptive noice canceling helps to block out external noise. These headphones have great battery life that allows for up to 22 hours of playback, and a 10-minute recharge provides an additional three hours of play.
This smart counterop oven simplifies cooking and is a perfect graduation gift for a busy grad. Its steam, bake, broil, reheat, and toast cooking modes make it highly versatile. This oven is smartphone controlled and offers automated cooking, complete with notifications to a grad’s phone when the food is ready. It also includes a library of recipes. Cooking with the oven is as easy as scanning the barcode on groceries; the oven knows how to cook them perfectly.
This soundbar will enhance a new grad’s entertainment system, bringing the sounds of the theater to his home. Its bass reflex speaker provides a deep, powerful sound, while the bar’s slim design fits into any room, including a small apartment or studio. The voice enhancement makes it easier to understand quiet dialogue on TV shows, and the surround sound provides an immersive viewing experience.