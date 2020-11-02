33 Best Grilling Gifts: The Ultimate List

Grill it, smoke it, eat it, repeat – know anyone who lives by that motto? If you’re shopping for a budding pitmaster, barbecue aficionado, or just a guy or gal who wants to kick their backyard cooking game up a notch, treat them to something truly special this year with one – or many! – of these incredible grilling gifts.

Our list of the best grilling gifts features all kinds of amazing products sure to amp up the backyard barbecue experience. We’ve got it all: the latest and greatest grills, cant-grill-without accessories, smoking-ly fun gear, portable favorites, unique finds, and the coolest gadgets. We’ve even included a saucy advent calendar should you want to extend the fun this holiday season.

For the best and most incredible gifts for grillers, read on.

What Kind Of Grill Is Best?

While there's more than just grills on our list of the best grilling gifts, if you are considering a total package upgrade for your favorite grill guy or gal, it's important to know the differences between styles and cooking processes. We're here to break it down:

Charcoal

A classic and favorite amongst purists, charcoal grills are often considered the more superior and authentic way to cook your food. Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, charcoal grills use charcoal briquettes and lumps of charcoal as the fuel source. The result? All kinds of smoky goodness.

And, while we love the end result, charcoal grills are a lot messier and require more maintenance than their gas-powered cousins. They also don't hold a consistent internal temperature and can take upwards of 20 minutes to heat up. But, even still, they are highly revered as providing the best tasting food.

Gas-Powered

Whether powered by propane or natural gas, gas grills are the most commonly used grills by homeowners. Favored for their ease of use and precision cooking, gas grills are a more low maintenance option that heat up quickly so you can get right to grilling.

Usually sold in a portable cart-style, but can also be used in a permanent installation situation, gas grills are a great option for all types of backyards and even make for great apartment patio additions, too. The only real downside to gas-powered grills is the lack of smoke. All that awesome flavor achieved through a charcoal grill is hard to come by without buying additional accessories - like a smoking box.

Wood-Pellet

Wood-pellet grills have regained popularity in recent years, with Traeger leading the way.

A combination of a grill and a smoker, Traeger's are electrically powered and use advanced technology - similar to an oven - to burn food-grade wood pellets that cook your food and infuse it with all kinds of amazing smoky flavor. The coolest part? It all happens with the flip of a switch and the adjustment of a few settings. 

We've featured a couple of Traeger options on our list, including a more portable option that's tailgate and camping-friendly, but keep in mind that for as cool as Traeger grills are, they tend to be more expensive. Personally speaking, they are worth the added expense. A favorite in my family, they make some incredibly good grub. 

Grilling Gifts For All

Our list of the best grilling gifts features a variety of ideas perfect for any and all skill levels. Newbies, seasoned vets, somewhere in the middle - there's BBQ gifts for everyone. As our world continues to do more cooking at home, there's no better time to treat your favorite people to some incredible grilling gifts they'll use forever.

And, not to point out the obvious, but any gifts involving food and cooking are just the way to go. Think about it: everyone gets to enjoy the final product - including you! So, if you feel like good ole fashion BBQ, think about gifting your loved ones some grilling gifts this year.

