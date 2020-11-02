33 Best Grilling Gifts: The Ultimate List

Grill it, smoke it, eat it, repeat – know anyone who lives by that motto? If you’re shopping for a budding pitmaster, barbecue aficionado, or just a guy or gal who wants to kick their backyard cooking game up a notch, treat them to something truly special this year with one – or many! – of these incredible grilling gifts.
Our list of the best grilling gifts features all kinds of amazing products sure to amp up the backyard barbecue experience. We’ve got it all: the latest and greatest grills, cant-grill-without accessories, smoking-ly fun gear, portable favorites, unique finds, and the coolest gadgets. We’ve even included a saucy advent calendar should you want to extend the fun this holiday season.
For the best and most incredible gifts for grillers, read on.
Of all the grilling options on the market today, none are as talked about – or have as much of a loyal following – as Traeger. Mixing innovative technology with a serious ambition to make outdoor cooking easier and better tasting, Traegar has become the number one wood pellet grill producer in the world. And, their Trager Pro 575 model is truly a cut above the rest.
Like all Traeger grills, the 575 is a grill and smoker all-in-one, with the power to plug in anywhere – yep, no gas or charcoal required. With the latest in cooking technology, this grill utilizes WiFIRE, which allows you to monitor and adjust your grill’s settings anytime, anywhere from the convenience of the Traeger smartphone app. We also think WiFIRE is just a really cool name, BTW…
Plus, all Pro Series WiFIRE-enabled pellet grills now start quicker, heat up faster, and put out better smoke quality.
If you’re looking for the ultimate gift for grillers, this is it. Be sure to also pick up some of Traeger’s wood pellets. There’s a variety to choose from, but we personally love the apple and mesquite.
If you’re looking for grilling gifts that infuse technology and convenience into the grilling experience, the Meater Plus Long Range Smart Thermometer is a great option.
The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer, this 100% wire-free device helps you monitor your meat and other grilling goods from the ease of your phone or tablet. And, with the extended range of this model – 135 feet! – feel free to mosey around and get other house tasks done while you’re grilling. The thermometer can also monitor internal meat temperatures up to 212-degrees and external temperatures up to 527-degrees, which is more than enough for all your potential grilling activities.
And, because this is a smart device, it will guide you through the cooking process, even estimating how much time you have left on your cook. Pretty cool. We think all pitmasters and barbecue aficionados will absolutely love this.
Not only do these BBQ claws from Cave Tools look incredibly cool, but they are incredibly cool. A serious must-have for any griller who wants to handle and shred some serious protein, this is one great grilling gift to give this Christmas.
Shaped like bear paws, these claws allow you to pick up and carry hot food and shred it like crazy. No meat is off-limits, either. Get to work on chicken, beef, pork shoulder, ham roasts, or anything you have cooking on the grill, in the oven, slow cooker, or smoker.
Something fun, useful, and relatively inexpensive, this is a great gift to give.
Every grill master needs an incredible mix of seasonings and spices to truly bring their creations to life. This set of six unique and totally delicious seasonings and spice blends from FreshJax are completely organic and elevate any of your grilled meals.
Included with this set:
- Citrus Pepper – ideal for fish, chicken and vegetables
- Smokey Southwest – brings that Tex-Mex flavor to chicken and corn
- Grill Master – a great burger blend
- Bold Bayou – cajun twist on seafood
- Mesquite Lime – the perfect margarita rimmer – we love that!
- Rosy Cheeks – the ultimate BBQ go-to
If you’re shopping for grilling gifts but want to extend the fun beyond Christmas morning, check out this hot sauce advent calendar: The 25 Sauces of Christmas Countdown.
With 25 two-ounce bottles of hot sauce, including mild, medium, and spicy varieties, your bbq lover will be in hog heaven tasting so many different styles and flavors.
And, here’s what we know about what you can expect: all the peppers. We’re talking about Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, Cayenne, Tabasco, Habanero, Banana, Anaheim, Jalapeno, Serrano, and Scotch Bonnet. Oooooh, boy! Better get the milk ready!
Speaking as someone who loves to grill, and who’s family loves to grill, we’re big fans of outdoor pizza ovens. While not “grills” in the classical sense, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. You ready? Pizza ovens do more than make delicious pizza. I know – shocking!
ROCCBOX by Gozney Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven is actually a pretty cool cooking appliance. In addition to making pizza, with the right accessories, you can also bake, roast, grill, sear, and barbecue food in a fraction of the usual cooking time. Why? Because pizza ovens get super hot, super fast. And, because this one from Gozney is designed to give you that authentic wood-fired experience and taste (without the wood), the food will turn out incredible.
And, here’s the really cool part about this oven: it’s portable. Take it to the beach, take it camping, take it up to the mountains. Just bring along a portable propane tank and you’ll be ready to fire it up and cook wherever you go.
It’s a total game-changer and a great gift for grillers.
Shopping for someone who loves to grill? Treat them to this incredibly cool personalized branding iron from Sloan Brands for Christmas.
One of those grilling gifts with a real personal touch, we know they’ll absolutely love it and will start making their mark on everything they’ve got cooking because it’s just so dang awesome.
A couple of specifics for your planning:
- All letters are in CAPS
- All letters are 1.25-inches tall with the entire branding mark reaching a maximum length of 2.75-inches wide
- Usually ships within 6-10 days
Every grill master needs an exceptional set of bbq tools, and this one from Cuisinart is seriously top-notch. And, it has everything they’ll need to master the cook: chef’s spatula, grill tongs, digital temperature fork, silicone basting brush, four pairs of corn holders, five skewers, and a cleaning brush with an extra brush head. All elements are contained in a durable aluminum carrying case – perfect for the on-the-go or to store at home.
Camping trips, tailgates, jaunts to the beach, all kinds of weekend adventures – wherever the fun goes, so does Traeger, especially with the completely portable Traeger Ranger Grill. An ideal grilling gift for any pitmaster with a taste for travel and outdoor activities, the Ranger is one heck of a grill.
Traeger calls this appliance “big wood-fired flavor in a portable package,” and boy, are they right. Built for the road, the Ranger features a baffled lid design as well as lid latches for durability and safe transport. It also includes the new Digital Arc Controller for precise and consistent temperature readings and a Keep Warm Mode that ensures food is ready to eat whenever they are.
Help your favorite griller add some smoky flavor to their grilled creations without the fuss, hassle, and expense of an actual smoker. Thanks to Weber’s Universal Smoker Box, any gas grill can be transformed into a sort-of smoker. All they have to do is fill the box with their desired wood – hickory, apple, oak, or cherry wood
Ideal for infusing smoky flavor into meat, veggies nuts, cheeses, and more, this makes for a great gift for grillers.
A totally fun DIY gift for grillers, this make your own BBQ sauce kit is seriously sweet…and maybe a little spicy, too. Who knows, the choice is theirs.
Equipped with all the spices, tools, jars, and starter recipes needed to whip up a mustard-based sauce, tomato-based sauce, and mop sauce, this is one of those grilling gifts they’ll not only use but will have a complete blast with.
And, who knows? Maybe this will another hobby they pick up permanently? A gift that keeps on giving – our favorite kind.
For anyone who’s serious about grilling, think about gifting them a meat grinder. I mean, it’s an absolute grilling game-changer. Beyond the fact that fresh ground meat is healthier than storebought, it’s way more delicious, too. And, STX International is known for making some killer meat grinders, with this one being one of the best.
An all-in-one machine, the Turboforce Classic 3000 features four grinding plates, three cutting blades, three sausage stuffing funnels (1/2″, 5/8″, 3/4″), one beaner for stuffing sausages, two meat shredders, and a burger press-maker. With the ability to grind 180-240 pounds of meat per hour – when properly prepped – this appliance works harder and faster so they can get to grilling.
Please note: the manufacturer advises against grinding animal tendons, bones, vegetables, plants, nuts, or fruits with this appliance.
If you’re looking to upgrade your favorite grill guy or gal’s cooking set-up, think about this incredible grilling gift: the Weber Spirit II E-310 Propane Grill.
When it comes to grills, Weber is king, and, the Spirit II E-310 is a seriously awesome product. Featuring a three-burner system, a large cooking surface, and two side/prep shelves, this grill also boasts the GS4 grilling system. What is GS4? It’s Weber’s signature 4-part grilling system: improved infinity ignition, burners, porcelain-enameled Flavorizer Bars, and grease management system.
This model is available with a propane set-up or a natural gas.
It really is the best, but, if you’re looking for something a little smaller with the same wow-factor, check out the Weber Spirit II E-210. All the same bells and whistles but with a smaller cooking surface and only two burners.
Any griller needs a smoker – they just go together like PB&J. So, if you’re shopping around and looking for those perfect grilling gifts, this electric smoker from Masterbuilt is a great idea.
The Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker is perfect for a beginner or seasoned pro. Simply plug this smoker in, set the digital controls, and let it do the work! With four racks and a capacity that allows you to smoke six whole chickens or two turkeys or four racks of ribs or four pork butts at once, this smoker will kick their outdoor cooking game up a notch.
Looking for grilling gifts that are just plain cool? Well, this infrared thermometer gun from Etekcity is one of those items.
Great for outdoor and indoor use, this thermometer gun safely measures surface temperatures from a distance with laser-sharp accuracy. Designed to measure extreme temperatures ranging from -58°F (-50°C) to 716°F (380°C) without ever needing to come into close contact, this gun is a true essential for any griller – or home cook. And, at such a great price, it can’t be beat!
Keep in mind that this does not read the internal temperatures of meat.
This is NOT for use on humans.
Sometimes the best grilling gifts are totally unique – in fact, we search for those. And, when we stumbled upon this Corn Basket from Outset we knew it as a winner. Not only is it highly reviewed, but it’s just cool enough – and different enough – to provide some real wow-power during the holidays.
With a nonstick finish and capacity for up to 4 ears of corn, they’ll be able to roast up some seriously good corn-on-the-cob safely and easily.
A favorite amongst home cooks and grill masters, John Boos’ wooden cutting boards are a cut above the rest, and every griller needs one.
A hearty cutting board with an heirloom quality that measures 1.5″ thick, this John Boos’ board stay within the original tradition of being made with sustainably harvested North American hardwoods. The result? A commercial-grade cutting surface, protecting the sharp edges of your cutlery set.
Internationally known for their expertise in crafting American hardwoods into products of beauty, durability, and function, this makes for one amazing grilling gift we know your favorite pitmaster will love using.
John Boos Mystery Oil and Board Cream is a necessity to ensure that your board remains a kitchen favorite for years to come. You can purchase a combo set by clicking HERE.
They say everything is bigger in Texas, including the grub. This New York Times Best Seling Cookbook was written by Aaron Franklin, one of the most celebrated pitmasters in America and owner of the highly popular Austin, Texas-based restaurant, Franklin Barbecue.
A serious must-have, this cookbook offers a complete meat and brisket-cooking education and features all kinds of amazing recipes, including some incredible side dishes.
Definitely one of those gifts for grillers they are sure to enjoy – and cook from – for years.
Elevate your favorite grill guy or gal’s burger game with this super cool burger press from Weston. One of those grilling gifts they’ll use forever, this burger press will help them transform ground meat of all kinds into perfectly round and plump homemade burger patties. They can even adjust the thickness of the burgers from 1/4-inch to 1.5-inch thick patties, and all patties end up measuring 4.5-inches in diameter.
Made of heavy-duty cast aluminum and featuring a nonstick coating for a quick and easy clean-up, they’ll definitely appreciate receiving this gift!
Aprons make for great grilling gifts – every home cook and budding pitmaster needs a reliable one, and this one from Hudson Durable Goods is a good one.
Made of 10oz cotton twill, strengthened and reinforced with double stitching, grommets, and rivets for added durability, and featuring four deep pockets and a towel loop to keep all important cooking tools – and bottle opener! – nearby, they’ll never need another apron. This apron even has a customizable fit (Medium – XXL) and is ideal for both men and women.
Available in six colors
Know a guy or gal who loves to grill and is looking to add a little more oomph to their recipes? A smoking gun is just the gadget and this one from Breville is completely awesome.
This incredible smoking gun infuses a natural smokey flavor into meats, fish, cheese, veggies, and even cocktails – oh, yeah! – without much effort. All done through a gentle cold smoke process, this is a great way to add flavor to all kinds of things before cooking them through.
Ideal for grill masters, home cooks, and budding mixologists, this smoking gun comes with the smoker, replacement screens, .5-ounces of apples and hickory wood chips, batteries, instructions, and a recipe booklet!
Indoor grilling is ideal for anyone who lacks an outdoor space or the room for a traditional large-and-in-charge barbecue. And, heck, who really wants to stand outside in a blizzard or downpour when the convenience of an indoor cook is so appealing?
If you’re shopping for grilling gifts and want something a little more creative and unique, check out the Philips Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill. Designed and developed to cook amazingly grilled food indoors, this smokeless bbq is an innovative kitchen appliance that not only cooks food to perfection but also reduces the amount of smoke and oil splattering. The removable grill grate is also machine washable and wipes clean easily, too.
This charcoal-powered grill from Weber is as iconic with grilling as it is effective at producing some insanely good grub. If you’re on the prowl for a seriously good BBQ to gift this Christmas, make sure you check it out.
Known for delivering smoky and delicious food, many argue that charcoal grills are unmatched when it comes to the overall taste and the final product. With the capacity to cook 13 burgers at once, this grill also has a thermometer built into the lid so you can monitor the temperature. And, while there’s a little more maintenance and cleanup involved with charcoal grills, we think this makes for an exceptional grilling gift.
Outdoor pizza ovens are all the rage right now and for good reason: homemade pizza is awesome. And, if you want to really impress your favorite pitmaster and treat them to a totally cook kettle grill accessory, check out this pizza kit from KettlePizza.
Equipped with everything they need to transform their kettle grill into a bonafide pizza oven, including the KettlePizza insert, pizza stone and aluminum pizza peel, they’ll be whipping up delicious wood-fired-inspired pizzas in no time.
Made for 18″ – 22″ kettle grills
It’s important to keep hydrated while grilling up those dogs, whole hogs, and burger patties, so treat your favorite barbecue king or queen to the ultimate sidekick and grilling gift: the Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler.
With a capacity for 24lbs of ice and 18 cans of beer or soda – or whatever! – this is a great addition to anyone’s backyard and party situation. It’s even tall enough for wine bottles. Did someone say game-changer? It’s also 10% lighter than the Roadie 20.
Like all YETI coolers, it has a rotomolded construction making it armored to the core and virtually indestructible. And, with the top strap, they’ll be able to tote this around anywhere.
Ever heard of Himalayan Salt Blocks? As one of the most unique grilling gifts on our list, salt blocks make for one cool grilling experience. Simply put the salt block on the grill, heat it up, and place/cook your meat, seafood, and veggies directly on the surface. The block will actually infuse your food with mineral-rich salt and the end result is incredibly delicious.
And, Himalayan salt is actually a fun alternative to regular table salt. While not exactly healthier, it does feature a few extra minerals and tends to be less in sodium. Mined from the Himalayan Mountains, this salt is seriously old, as the mountain range formed over 200 million years ago, trapping sea salt beds beneath its snow peals. Pretty cool, huh?
It’s also pretty – in pink.
Not recommended for use in the oven. Maximum temperature: 500-degrees. Dimensions: 12-inches x 8-inches x 1.5-inches
It’s not all about burgers, ribs, and dogs in the world of barbecue – vegetables get to have fun, too. With Grillaholics Grill Basket, vegetables get the barbeque star treatment.
Ideal for all grill types and brands including gas, charcoal, infrared, Weber, Char-Broil, Traeger, Big Green Egg, and more, this basket will help you roast your vegetables on the grill top. Simply place the basket filled with your preferred veggies on the grill and let the heat to the rest.
This grill basket is made of heavy-duty stainless steel and features raised edges to keep the good inside and holes all over to allow heat and smoke to pass-through. This is also dishwasher safe.
Warning: it will get hot! Make sure to use protective gloves/mitts while handling!
Dimensions: 13” x 12” x 2.25”
They say if you can’t handle the heat get out of the kitchen. We say, just put on Jolly Green’s Ekogrips Premium Gloves and you’ll be fine.
Every grilling guy, gal, and home cook is in need of a pair of quality cooking gloves to protect their hands and egos while cooking. Made of silicone, these BBQ gloves are 100% waterproof and are heat resistant up to 425 degrees. They’ve even been featured on The Cooking Channel, Buzzfeed, Sobe Food & Wine, and more.
A popular necessity in a fun pop of orange, these make great gifts for grillers.
There’s smoking and then there’s planking. And, no, we’re not talking about that kind of planking.
Planking on a grill is all about cooking fish or other meats and vegetables on top of wooden planks. The process is incredibly popular and helps to infuse whatever you’re cooking with deep, wood-smoked flavor. Salmon is the most popular protein to use with cedar planks, but others are worth experimenting with, too.
This pack of 12 planks makes for a great gift for grillers who want to experiment with new cooking methods.
A couple of tips and tricks:
- Planks should be soaked for at least 3-4 hours – this ensures that they don’t catch on fire
- Never place planks directly over the flame – this is an indirect heat cooking method
- Planks cannot be reused
- Do not soak in, or use oil
If you’re looking for BBQ gifts for grillers looking to do more with their grills, treat them to an all-time classic: a Lodge Cast-Iron Dutch Oven.
Great for cooking all kinds of delicious meals on the grill, this dutch oven can also be used in the oven, on the stove, or over a campfire. With a 5-quart capacity, this dutch oven is the perfect size to sear, saute, simmer, bake, braise, fry, roast and so much more. Coming pre-seasoned so they can get right to cooking, the cooking and grilling experience will only get better with every use.
Definitely one of the gifts for grillers that will be love and use for years.
Did someone say beer…can…chicken? Oh, you know it! A trendy and completely fun way to prepare a whole chicken on the grill or in the smoker, this beer can chicken stand from Mountain Grillers is a must-have.
Featuring a secure place for the beer – just pour it in! – vegetable skewers in case you want to cook veggies at the same time, and a durable stainless steel frame that’s also dishwasher safe, there’s never been an easier way to cook beer can chicken.
It’s the holidays…time to get sauced and celebrate!
If you’re on the hunt for grilling gifts with a whole lot of flavor, check out this BBQ sauce gift set from Rufus Teague. Featuring five incredible sauce varieties including Honey Sweet, Touch O’ Heat, Whiskey Maple, Blazin’t Hot, and Smoky Apple, there’s a sauce for everyone. So, treat them to some sweet and some heat this Christmas!
Grilling fish has never been easier than with Weber’s Original Stainless Steel Fish Basket.
A sturdy and reliable grilling accessory, this fish basket allows any griller to cook up and roast up delicate fish, vegetables, and more, on the grill top safely and easily. The flexible wire design adjusts to hold a variety of food sizes and shapes and holds everything in place without fear of burning or sticking.
Fits most grills and is dishwasher safe.